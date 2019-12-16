Are You Moving During Christmas? Make it Stress-Free

Share Pin 0 Shares

Home moving is a strenuous job at all times and if you are doing it this Christmas, brace up to endure a bit more. With the festive season lurking about in the corner, your thoughts are centered around ‘to enjoy or not to enjoy my Christmas’ right? You don’t know what to do, where to go, whether you should make merry with your friends and family or focus on your home move. If your final home moving day happens to fall on 25th December or a day before, don’t be disparaged. Home move during Christmas can also be fun and more importantly stress-free only if you have a proper plan from beforehand and not leave it for the last moment.

So, do you want to relocate without upsetting your Christmas plans? Are you aiming for a quick and hassle-free move this Yuletide? This blog is just for you! I am going to provide you some amazing ideas to maximize convenience and minimize delays that will offer you a worry-free and comforting moving experience this Christmas.

Interested? Perk up and here we go!

6 Ideas to Make Your Move during Christmas Stress-free

Declutter: It is Christmas, the festival of goodness, positivity and hope and during such a time, keeping your home in a cluttered mess won’t look good at all. So dispose of the things that are unnecessary, broken and damaged. Starting from the old magazine, empty glass bottles, irreparable devices, old clothes and furniture, get rid of them and see how clean and clear your house looks! More importantly, decluttering will also give you more space to make the things that you’ll need and will allow the removalists to complete your move faster. Keep the timeline in mind & have a plan: Fixing the final moving date is not something that will happen at the last moment out of the blue. You know from months before that your move is scheduled on Christmas and hence, you require a good strategy as per the timeline. So how do you go about it? Start with your packing – be careful not to do all the rooms at once but go one after the other. Prepare a list that has everything that you will be doing week wise. For instance: if there is a month left before your move, you can have something like this: Week 1 Updating your change of address at the required places Week 2 Decluttering your home Week 3 Packing the essentials Week 4 Packing the other items and cleaning Book a Toowoomba removalist: Completing your moving without availing the service of a professional removalist company is unimaginable, let alone doing it in reality. It may take you several months in case you decide to move home all on your own. Since it is Christmas, chances are most of the Toowoomba removalists may be unavailable except for a few. So if you really don’t want to be disappointed and cannot afford to delay your move, book your removalists in advance. Find out the removalists who are available during Christmas and schedule your move with them, even if there are 2 months left for the final day. Remember the old proverb ‘A stitch in time saves nine’? Home moving is exactly what this is! Star packing early: Even if your home has the least stuff, it is never a good idea to procrastinate. Whether your home is big or small, in the end, you will have numerous things to pack that perhaps you forgot you possessed! From the new bath rugs to those lovely pair of shoes that you wore only once, packing means everything. So the sooner you start, the better will be the final result. Start packing your larger stuff that won’t be required immediately like clothes (except the ones that you’ll require immediately), utensils, books, etc. And don’t keep your Christmas decorations in an easily accessible place so that it is convenient to take them out and decorate your new home conveniently. Send your children to stay with friends and relatives: More than the adults, Christmas is more exciting for children. There is a greater possibility of your children (if you have) getting disappointed because your home moving procedure has disturbed all their festive plans. So if you don’t want to cloud their happiness, how about sending them to stay for a few days at your relative’s or friend’s place? While they are having fun over there, you can concentrate on your move without being constantly worried about bothering them. Keep your pets safe: Amidst the whirlwind that your move has brought to your family, your pet is going to be the most terrified one. Don’t forget to give your dog/cat some time and make them feel safe. It is very natural for them to be confused and frightened when all their free space is occupied with moving boxes and you are running up and down the house instead of petting them. Until you reach your new home, you can keep them in your relative’s or friend’s home where they can be less troubled. And if you have to keep your pet with you, make sure the doors are properly locked else they might run away.

Conclusion: Did anyone say moving home during Christmas is all work and no fun? By remembering these smart ideas, you too can ensure a trouble-free move without dampening your festive mood. And don’t forget to have a Toowoomba removalist as your moving partner; only then will you have a trouble-free experience while accomplishing your Christmas plans successfully. Merry Christamas!

Domenic Young is an experienced removalist himself and also the owner of the professional furniture removalist company in Toowoomba, Domain Removalists. He has conducted several furniture removals and provided his clients with a first-class moving experience.