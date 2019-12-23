Top 20 Reasons to Use React Native Framework for Building Native Apps

Share Pin 0 Shares

A mobile phone is no less than a near and dear one who continually supports an individual. For this exact reason, businesses often get perplexed about developing an application interface that is attractive and intuitive and at the same time smooth, swift and straightforward. This is where React Native or the ReactJS development comes into the picture. This Facebook-built framework comprises components essential to build a native application on iOS as well as Android. As a result, it is extensively used by world’s prominent applications, including Skype, Instagram, Pinterest, UberEats, Bloomberg, etc.

What are the features that make React Native mobile app development so attractive?

The JavaScript-only development

That’s right! React Native framework assists the development of mobile applications on both iOS and Android using JavaScript. Subsequently, the developers need to code only once, which saves time and effort.

Doesn’t require vast knowledge

Considering the fact that both iOS and Android applications can be built using the same JavaScript code, the developers need not refer to additional programming languages or the associated resources. Expertise in HTML, CSS and JavaScript is enough to gear up the process.

Eliminates the switching problem

The past decade has seen developers switching to different approaches, altogether, to cater to the needs of iOS and Android platforms. However, the ReactJS web app development has ensured that both platforms can be accessed using a single framework.

High-performance throughout

Regardless of the platform of operation, the React Native applications perform ideally. The compilation into the natively written code allows swift functioning across platforms and that too without any lag.

Lies within the budget

Low investment and high revenue is the objective of every business. Favourably, the ease of deployment of React Native code on different platforms shortens the development cycle. Consequently, the cost associated is reduced without depreciating the quality.

Efficient native apps development

React Native framework leverages the features of ReactJS UI library. This way, it uses ReactJS development services in disguise. Nevertheless, it entirely transforms the implementation process by transferring the virtual DOM and improving the app’s performance.

The sole emphasis on an ideal UI

React Native applications are different from conventional apps that aren’t fast in processing. This is because React Native focuses entirely on UI and access to native API. For this exact reason, developers oftentimes relate the concept to a JavaScript library rather than a framework.

Reusable components

React Native framework renders the ability to reuse the components anywhere in the project. Besides, the components can be customised using Props after they have been created (Props are creation and customisation parameters).

Compliance with 3rd party plug-ins

The adding on of 3rd party plug-ins means that React Native framework facilitates customisation. Additionally, the plug-ins can be attached to the native module quite comfortably.

The live reload feature

React Native boasts of a live reload feature, which, when activated, provides the facility of viewing the changes to the installed application at once. Hence, the requirement of re-compiling every time is put to bed.

Operations with an alive app

Intervening the already running application without rewriting is one of the prominent features of React Native, and rightly so. Even if the application is built utilising some other technology like Cordova, it can be updated using the respective modules.

The Flexbox UI styling

React Native provides Flexbox tool, which is ideal for designing the UI. Loaded directly into the React Native framework, Flexbox garners user-friendly designing and implementation.

Inherits the architecture of React

While inheriting the properties and architecture of React, React Native applications encompass all the advantages associated with the former technology. In concrete terms, React Native mobile app development is modular and intuitive—enables the developers to understand the programming logic quickly.

Excellent animation functions

Animation building using React Native is a pretty good idea. The animated library pertaining to React Native supplies the animations to the native side even before the animation has commenced. Later, the Native Driver can be used to configure the animation.

Reduced application size

Most of the native applications are challenging to load principally due to the heavy libraries installed on them. Favourably, with React Native, the developers can use external libraries and optimise the resources.

Native applications are proficient

There’s no denying that indigenous applications are usually subjected to feeble productivity, performance and strength. On the back of React and ReactJS development methods, React Native framework enhances the overall experience of using a web application.

Opens-source framework

For all that it encompasses, the React Native is an open-source framework. It is a befitting technology for platforms like Windows or tvOS.

Easy maintenance

The single codebase removes the headache over maintaining a complicated environment. React Native further fosters easy bug detection and removal.

Community-driven approach

React Native framework is the alliance of native app development and React’s conspicuous properties. Because it was developed during a hackathon, it facilitates the community of JavaScript experts to share the vital information that can enhance the framework altogether.

Has a long way to go

The prominence of React Native framework is largely associated with cross-platform compliance. Developers find it easy to switch, and it saves their time and effort. All these factors combine to foster a technology that won’t disappear in the forthcoming years.

All-in-all, React Native is an excellent framework for newbies as well as experienced developers. However, it is essential that one knows the application requirements before adopting it.