Tips to Find the Best Mobile Horror Games in 2020

Whiskey is a strong alcoholic drink that is obtained from barley, corn, rye and wheat. To make this truly unique product, malting, distillation and aging in oak barrels are involved.

The average aging of whiskey distillery should not be less than three years, while the alcohol content in the drink is at the level of 40-50% (but there are some varieties with a strength of 60%). At the middle stage of production, it is possible to obtain a light shade drink, while it acquires a characteristic brown tone during infusion in oak barrels.

REGIONS FOR THE PRODUCTION OF WHISKEY

Scotland and Ireland are considered the birthplace of whiskey, while the production of the drink is actively developing in the USA, Canada and even Asian countries.

Whiskey can be divided into several groups, depending on the country of manufacture:

Irish is made from rye, barley and barley malt. This category of drinks has a mild, perfectly balanced taste, as well as a multi-faceted persistent aroma. Bright representatives of the Irish category – “Bushmills”, “Jameson”, “Finnegan”;

Scottish scotch tape distillery produced from barley malt and barley. Most scotch has a peaty aroma, as well as an unobtrusive smoky flavor. Bright representatives of Scotch whiskey – “Macallan”, “Chivas Regal”, “Hankey Bannister”;

American whiskey is produced from rye, corn and wheat. The composition of the drink is approximately 51% of corn alcohol. This product is often characterized by a sweetish flavor, while the most popular representative in this category is considered to be “Jim Beam”. The legendary “Jack Daniel’s” also refers to the American direction, since it is 80% composed of corn-spirit, but it is called as “Tennessee Whiskey”;

Canadian is an interesting drink made from rye. Such a product is labeled “rye” on the label;

Japanese is an original gourmet solution that resembles classic scotch tape in taste, color, and texture. A prominent representative of this category is Nikka, which is sold both on the Asian market.

The main varieties of whiskey

Based on what product is taken as the basis for the manufacture of the drink, it can be divided into four categories:

Grain, when cereals are used as a base;

Malt, when the drink is made from pure barley;

Blended, that is, a mixture of grain and malt;

Bourbon is an American whiskey that is made from corn grains, but it has some differences in production technology.

Malt whiskey is considered the “Gold Standard”, and it, in turn, is divided into several groups:

1. “Single Malt” – a classic and one of the most common options, which is made from malted barley. Most often, the drink is based on a blend of alcohols of different aging periods, mixed from different barrels;

2. “Single Cask Malt” – is made on the basis of alcohol from one oak barrel. It has a persistent taste and aroma, but at the same time it is less widely sold than the previous species;

3. “Pure Malt” – the purest mix of single malt whiskey, which is combined into a single blend. A striking representative of this category is the iconic Ballantine’s.

The whiskey of the Blended variety, that is, a mixture of malt and grain varieties, stands out clearly. This is one of the most popular species, which occupies a large part of the market worldwide. Elite varieties of blended whiskey incorporate a large percentage of malt alcohol.

It is important! If the whiskey is blended, this does not mean that it is of poor quality. For example, top brands of whiskey, known throughout the world (Chivas Regal, Johnny Walker, White Horse) are also blended.

Exposure plays a role

The age of whiskey is determined by the maturity of the youngest alcohol in the blend. For example, if the label “Chivas Regal” indicates 18 years, then the youngest alcohol in the blend was in the barrel for at least eighteen years. The time after a drink has been bottled is not taken into account.

Important facts about exposure:

whiskey is aged in oak barrels from 3 years;

the exception is bourbon, which has a minimum aging time of 2 years.

most manufacturers insist on drinks for 5-12 years to get a perfect drink according to their taste and aroma characteristics;

with young varieties it is necessary to be careful because a short aging time can negatively affect the quality of the product;

A drink aged 20 years or more is considered a collection item.

Taste, aroma, strength

The classic aroma is the so-called Scottish when in the bouquet notes of charcoal are felt. Irish whiskey also has pronounced peat notes in the taste. The taste may vary, while at the beginning of the bouquet notes of wood, fruit and vanilla may be felt. Depending on the length of stay in barrels, the strength of different grades can be from 40 to 60 revolutions.

Irish technology for assessing taste, strength and aroma:

We evaluate the visual characteristics: color, overflow, transparency;

We study the aroma of a pure drink without diluting it with juice or cola;

Savor: take a sip and hold it in your mouth for several seconds, gradually swallowing the liquid;

Add ice or some water, try again.

Note! To assess the qualities of a drink, it is best to drink it in its pure form, use whiskey stones as a cooling element. And to determine your perfect whiskey, experts recommend trying several varieties at once. No wonder the Scottish wisdom says: there are no people who do not like whiskey; there are people who just have not decided on the grade to their liking.

If you want to dilute a strong drink, this can be done either with ice or with cold spring water. Why water? Because in whiskey, there are many different impurities with different densities, as well as the ability to dissolve in water in a special way.

As for the glasses, there is a Hollywood style of using this drink from a glass container with a thick bottom. Experts believe that it is in the curved “tulips” that the complex aroma is correctly concentrated.

Whiskey is perfect with hot dishes of beef, lamb, as well as smoked fish, warm salads, chocolate, berries.

Is it worth starting from the cost?

The high price does not guarantee that you will definitely like this expensive drink. The best option for a classic tasting is mid-range drinks: “Jameson”, “Jack Daniels”, “Ballantine’s”, not much more expensive than “Chivas Regal”.

If the task is to choose whiskey for a gift to the gourmet of this drink, you can give preference to collection options aged 20 years or more.

In all stores, the cost of whiskey is approximately the same, differing hardly by 15-20%. If you are offered an incredibly cheap option, the price of which is one third less than in retail outlets, then this is probably a fake. We wish you a pleasant tasting of the cult strong alcoholic drink!

CONCLUSION

But no matter how classic dem, it will not please you if the glass is half full of unsuitable whiskey. Let’s break up how to choose the right one, your whiskey.

Scotch, bourbon, rye whiskey, malt, blend. The world of whiskey is limitless, full of many classifications, styles and origins. All these features can be difficult to understand, especially for those who are just starting their acquaintance with this drink. Below you will find a lot of useful information necessary for choosing your first whiskey so that your first date with the “water of life” goes like clockwork and leaves behind a pleasant aftertaste.

There is no bad whiskey. Some whiskeys are just better than others.