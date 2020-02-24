A - Z Health Guides
7 Symptoms of Mental Health Issues in Elderly People
Mental illness in older people is becoming common day by day. However, not many (especially the younger crowd) are aware about mental disorders that could affect older adults.
Depression, anxiety, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder are some of the problems that could occur in older adults.
People over the age of 60-65 are more prone to these diseases and conditions.
As a person, being aware of the warning signs can help you detect symptoms of mental illness in your loved and dear ones, even when they attain a ripe age.
Below-mentioned are 7 symptoms of psychological issues that aged people may suffer from:
1. Social Withdrawal
Elderly folks with psychological trouble often withdraw from their social circles. They prefer staying away from near and dear ones, or seldom interact with their friends and family members. They also lose interest in activities, which they used to enjoy & even avoid social gatherings and engagements.
This could be because of a mental health issue that makes it difficult for the person to interact with others.
2. Hyper Personal Care or a Lack of it
Senior citizens with mental health issues sometimes shift from their regular personal care routines. The change could be aptly noticeable, such as a change in hairstyle or overall appearance, the way of dressing, or a shift in timings of personal care activity, etc.
Or, the individual may show signs of skipping or forgoing personal care activities such as not shaving, not taking a bath, not changing clothes, etc.
All these changes coupled with visible psychological disturbance and shifts in other schedules can mean the person is suffering from some mental illness.
3. A Drastic Change in Eating Habits
Is the aged person showing a few important shifts in eating habits? If so, this could be a cause of concern.
Elderly people suffering from mental illness either start binging on food items or avoid eating altogether. They may suddenly skip meals for a day or two, or consume less quantity of food that too only after being insisted to, or they may get choosy about things they want to eat, and this could be a junk food item or caffeinated beverages, etc.
4. Depressive State
Signs of depression can be something as simple as change in general preferences of a person, such as preference to move by car than covering the stretch by a walk, avoiding waking up early or at a regular time and shifting to late hours of waking, getting hurt sentimentally easily, etc.
Sometimes, support at the right time can eliminate the beginning sign of depression, and stop the problem from aggravating further.
5. Memory Issues
If an elderly individual you know is showing signs of memory loss, do not put the blame on the ageing process alone, it could be something more serious like a mental health issue.
Depending on the depth of the situation, you may need to consult an expert & put the said person on medicines for mental improvements.
Certain things that indicate memory issues are missing out on things a person would never otherwise do, misplacing belongings, unable to recognize a person the elderly readily could recognize earlier, asking for the same information that as enquired about just a few moments ago, etc.
Momentary memory lapse is a huge indicator of memory problems, and this must be tackled immediately.
6. Unexplained Mood Swings
Have you noticed a significant change in how older people react to a particular situation?
For instance, the person previously could have handled a few things calmly, but currently gets pretty soon and is unable to keep calm in a similar circumstance.
The mood changes may recur frequently and last for a long time in some cases.
7. Hallucinations or delusions
If a senior recalls information that does not make sense or that ever occurred they may be undergoing hallucinations or delusions. These symptoms may be present as paranoia or as simple confusion
To Conclude
The aged population deserve the same care and respect as anyone else would of any age group.
Mental health care must also develop beyond home.
The community must also learn about psychological problems that senior citizens may encounter, so that long-term care can be dealt for older adults suffering from these problems.
You must keep contact details of professional caregivers and services in your area, so that it is easier to access help when necessary.
A - Z Health Guides
Lab Safety Do’s and Don’ts
Although science can be thrilling and amusing, the first thing you should do is to pay attention to the safety practices that go with your laboratory activities. When handling chemicals and glassware or using machinery it is mandatory that you always use protective equipment So in order to stay safe and healthy while exploring the world of science, here is a list of do’s and don’ts you should always keep in mind…
1. Do use eye protection
Every science lab consists of many dangers that can harm your eyes. These include glassware, caustic chemicals, vapours, open flames, and other dangerous substances. Because of this goggles or safety glasses are mandatory. They will protect your eyes in case of accidents and accidental spills.
2. Do practice fire safety
Science experiments often include Bunsen burners and alcohol lamps. They are necessary for experiments that involve heating, boiling, burning chemicals or other specimens. Always be careful and keep your hands away from the flames, wear safety glasses, tuck in loose clothing. Also if you have long hair make sure it’s tied up in order to avoid hair-burn.
3. Do practice appropriate lab conduct
Although science can be fun, a laboratory is no place for loose conduct. This means practical jokes, running through the laboratory, and any exuberant behaviour is out of the question. Any use of audio and video equipment is also strictly forbidden. Most importantly, never perform any unauthorized experiments.
4. Do handle glassware safety
Always thoroughly wash beakers, test tubes, flasks, and other glassware after use. By doing this you will eliminate potentially dangerous chemical reactions. This will also ensure that future results will not be contaminated by chemical residue from previous experiments. Also, report and dispose of any broken glass properly because when glass breaks it can leave possible harmful shards.
5. Do practice housekeeping
Your work area always needs to be neet and kept free from unnecessary objects. After the end of every laboratory session thoroughly clean your workspace. Place chemical waste in appropriately labelled waste containers. Properly dispose of any broken or sharp objects promptly in designated containers. Also, weigh boots, glove, filter paper, and paper towels should also be disposed of after every session.
6. Do keep notes
Proper laboratory procedures, observations, and instructions should be written in a laboratory notebook. By keeping a lab notebook you will always be able to keep track of data and will also maintain records of experiments and facilitate thinking.
7. Do wear gloves
When handling hazardous material always wear disposable gloves as provided in the laboratory. Hot and cold items should be handled with insulated gloves and during dissections wear latex gloves. Also when working with caustic materials use chemical resistant gloves. Remove the gloves before exiting the laboratory.
8. Don’t eat or drink at the lab
Most people don’t know that just being in the lab makes your hands dirty and in order to avoid eating any reagent avoid eating inside the lab. So, make a habit of eating and drinking before you enter the lab. Food, gum, mints, cough drops and beverages are messy and can get lab equipment dirty, contaminate samples, absorb chemicals and can cause accidents.
9. Do practice electrical safety
Many experiments require electrical equipment. Always make sure before plugging in anything that the plug includes a ground prong. Always hold the plug by its insulation cover when plugging or unplugging equipment. Never pull or tug the cord when trying to unplug. By keeping electrical equipment from water and other liquids you will reduce the risk of shocks and short circuits.
10. Maintain general work procedures
Learn all emergency procedures like a true professional because you never know what possible hazards are lurking. Experiments should always be performed precisely as directed by your instructor. Any spills, accidents or injuries should immediately be reported to your instructor. When handling hot glassware and apparatus always be careful because hot glassware looks the same as cold. Never forget to make sure that no flammable solvents are in the air when lighting a flame. If you have any sensitivities to certain chemicals notify your instructor at once.
11. Don’t use excessive force.
A lot of experiments involve connecting glass tubes to glassware and rubber grommets or plugging glassware with stoppers. So, never use excessive force because glassware is fragile and can easily chip and break.
12. Don’t leave a mess
Try to think of your lab workspace as your home. This means you should always clean up spills immediately. Use a paper towel to cover the spill and then wipe it from the outside in, pushing the spill towards the centre of the table. Never push the spills on the floor.and used paper towels should always be disposed in a proper container. All laboratory equipment, materials, supplies, and workspaces must be cleaned before leaving the lab. All sources of heat like Bunsen burners must be turned off before leaving the lab.
13. Don’t show up late
Timing is essential in every research lab. If you’re having a lunch break make sure you keep track of time because if you’re late you could miss a critical step in the experiment. Missing crucial steps in experiments can waste precious material and preparation time in the future.
14. Don’t wear open-toed shoes
Closed-toed shoes are a must in every laboratory. This is because there is a lot of glassware and chemicals involved and if you drop something your feet will be safe and sound.
15. Don’t wear shorts
Just like open-toed shoes, short pants should never be worn in a lab. Working with exposed skin creates a bigger safety concern due to all the dangerous chemicals and materials. So, act like a true professional and wear long pants in your laboratory,
Working in a lab is a big responsibility. Always remember that a laboratory is no place for misconduct and if you follow the rules and proper steps then you will have a future in the wonderful world of science.
A - Z Health Guides
7 Tips to Prevent Glaucoma
Glaucoma is a complex and progressive disease of the eye that damages the optic nerve. It results in irreversible damage. It is the second leading cause of blindness in India, and experts refer to it as the “silent thief” of vision.
The damage to the optic nerve is a result of built-up pressure in the eye. It is more common in adults above 60 years of age. In most cases, it has no warning signs. Symptoms include blind spots in the peripheral or central vision and tunnel vision.
Since it results in irreversible damage to the eyesight, it is essential to think about the prevention of glaucoma from an early age.
Here are seven ways you can reduce your chances of developing glaucoma later in life :
Check your family history of glaucoma
Glaucoma often runs in families, and it can skip a generation or two. It is crucial to find out if either of your parents or grandparents have/had the condition. If you have an increased risk, you need to undergo frequent eye tests and screening for the earliest possible detection and treatment.
Getting regular check-ups
Getting regular eye examination is a part of the prevention. Think about getting at least two dilated eye examinations six months apart, per year, if your family has a history of glaucoma. Visit the best glaucoma hospital in India for comprehensive eye check-ups that include power testing, eye pressure testing, tests for checking peripheral vision, and more.
You should consider one thorough eye check-up at a glaucoma specialist’s clinic at least once in 5 years before 40-years of age, and once in one to three years, if older. The best glaucoma hospital in India has the apparatus to help detect the earliest signs of the disease before the symptoms begin interfering with your eyesight.
Think about eye protection
Severe injuries to the eye can lead to glaucoma in the later years. Think about investing in good quality outdoor goggles for biking in the city and swimming. Wear protective shades while stepping out in the sun. Always wear protective eyewear when using power tools and playing sports that have risks of eye injury.
Be safe while exercising
When exercising, be careful, and prevent any impact to your eyes. Regular daily exercise can boost blood flow to your eyes, regulate the pressure, and keep your eyes healthy. Most importantly, exercising can undo the stress the regular use of electronic devices creates on your eyes, and it can reduce the pressure build-up inside the eye that blue light from electronic screens increases.
Take your medication daily
Although no prescription can correct the damage glaucoma has caused, taking the prescribed eye drops can arrest the damage. Visiting the best glaucoma hospital in India can help you understand the prognosis of your glaucoma and how you can prevent further damage to your optic nerves by following a fixed schedule of medication.
Do not skip your vitamins
We often skip our vegetables and do not bother taking our vitamins. However, research does show that taking vitamins like cobalamin (B12), niacin (B3), riboflavin (B2), and thiamine (B1) can help in preventing the early onset of vision problems.
Check your blood sugar
Those with high blood sugar have higher risks of developing glaucoma. Even if you have no family history of the disease, you should get your blood sugar test and eye check-up at least once a year if you have diabetes.
Glaucoma, especially familial (more than 50%), is difficult to prevent with certainty. However, following the seven tips can help you reduce the chance of developing the symptoms early in life.
Getting regular check-ups from the best glaucoma hospital in India can contribute to timely diagnosis and proper treatment that can stop the disease before it damages your optic nerves and interferes with your vision.
A - Z Health Guides
Can Acupuncture Help in Treating Erectile Dysfunction?
Acupuncture is a traditional Chinese practice where certain points of the body are stimulated, usually with thin needles. This practice has been used for thousands of years. It is based on restoring the balance of the chi (pronounced chee) in your body to restore and maintain health.
ED, or erectile dysfunction, occurs when a man is unable to get sexual intercourse or hold an erection. ED has a number of causes including medical or physical, and emotional or psychological. Some medications can also have a side-effect.
Can acupuncture help treat ED?
Evidence on the use of acupuncture for treating ED is minimal, and the studies have so far been small. Such studies have focused primarily on patients with ED affected by psychological rather than physical or medical problems. Some results in the effectiveness of acupuncture for psychological ED, however, appear hopeful.
Participants were tested into two groups in one study. On the specific acupressure spots for ED one group had acupuncture. (Acupuncture needles are mounted along the chest, hands and legs for ED treatment) Acupuncture was given to the control group in other areas of the body. Around two-thirds of those in the population seeking ED care showed signs that their ED symptoms improved compared to the control group.
Many members of the control group were allowed to “step over” and also undergo the ED treatments. Several of those patients also had ED symptoms improved.
Other studies had mixed findings. Studies do indicate that there may be some efficacy in treating ED with psychological and emotional causes through acupuncture, but more studies need to be done.
How does it work?
It is believed that acupuncture works by stimulating the nerves, releasing hormones, which then increase the pain threshold. It can also improve blood circulation, help regulate blood sugar and provide other health benefits.
Energy pathways through the body allows the flow and healing of chi (energy) Chinese medicine practitioners define acupuncture as a way of unblocking channels and allowing for subtle healing. Furthermore, the exact workings of the procedure are not known.
When new emerging technology emerges to analyze energy flows, we’ll better understand the energy flow theories.
The traditional Chinese method of needle use is the main form of acupuncture used to treat ED. The release of hormones and increased blood circulation is believed to be what benefits those with ED.
Acupuncture effects for ED are based on psychological ED. No tests or studies have been conducted to show that acupuncture can help ED caused by a medical condition, an injury, or as a side effect of the medication.
Even the psychological ED benefits are low and have not been widely studied. Further research is needed on how acupuncture functions in ED care to prove its effectiveness.
General guidelines for acupuncture
If you are considering acupuncture for ED or any other disorder it is important to find a professional acupuncture specialist. They should be approved by your state, or registered. Before visiting an acupuncturist, check your state requirements online. Some health care practitioners also use acupuncture as part of their medical practice.
Consult with your health insurance company, and see if they provide therapies for acupuncture. Most insurance companies will at least cover a portion of the cost.
The amount of medications you need is dependent on how serious the illness is. One research, however, used the four-week timeline with treatments twice a week. The doctor should be able to give you a better idea of the number and duration of treatments you will need.
There is no particular acupuncture preparation, but if you are making your appointment, ask your doctor if they prescribe some form of preparation.
Potential Risks of Acupuncture
Acupuncture, as with any treatment, does have risks but the frequency of adverse effects is low. Be sure to see a professional acupuncturist. If someone who is not qualified receives the treatment, risks may include:
- punctured organs
- infection
- nerve damage
Make sure the practitioner is certified, use sterile needles, and meet FDA recommendations for sterilization and needle disposal.
Other alternative treatments
A variety of other therapies for different ED causes have been proven effective. Based on the cause of your ED it may be a good first step to make any lifestyle changes. These might include:
- maintaining a healthy weight
- quitting smoking
- exercising regularly
- limiting alcohol use
Your health care professional may also recommend medication. The medication that you are taking depends on the cause of your ED. Some of these drugs would include:
- Cenforce (sildenafil)
- Tadalista
- Avana
Buy cenforce UK and tadalista pills online at our safehealths online pharmacy. Before looking for an injection, you should see your doctor determine the cause of your ED. If an illness, accident or even depression affects it, the doctor should be your first stop. We can also sometimes be a good source for locating a professional acupuncturist.
When you find any symptoms of an infection in the treatment area or have any discomfort in or around the area, call your doctor after you receive acupuncture.
As part of their treatment, some acupuncturists may recommend herbs. If this is the case, consult your doctor before taking any herb or supplement as some medications or medical conditions can be adversely affected.
Further research is needed regarding the efficacy of acupuncture in the ED. The acupuncture related risks are small when you go to licensed acupuncture. Check the website of your state’s health department to confirm the license. Many states give access to that information open to the public.
Acupuncture may be an option that helps when other potential causes of ED have been ruled out.
A - Z Health Guides
Buyer’s Guide for Effective Full Spectrum CBD oil in 2020
In addition to a wide range of natural cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, the full-spectrum CBD oil tinctures contain CBD. Both compounds work together synergistically to create “the entourage effect,” which alone offers benefits and results over pure CBD oil. If you are worried that a drug test fails, there are so-called CBD drugs for the “broad-spectrum,” which include a broad range of cannabinoids but 100% THC free.
Although this page is vaporous, keep in mind that the full spectrum of CBD oil tinctures is oil-based and sublingual. We are not ideal for vaporization! If you want to steam CBD, test the best CBD steam water. In this guide, we will review the best full CBD tinctures from some of the leading brands. They were chosen through thorough testing and research.
What is full-spectrum CBD oil?
Best Full spectrum CBD oils are commonly hemp-based, sublingual-conceived tinctures. These are called “complete spectrum,” because these include CBD plus a full variety of natural cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids.
Full-spectrum oils are made from whole-plant extracts that contain all the plant’s natural components. Cannabis, apart from the most common cannabinoids like CBD and THC, is said to have well over 60 cannabinoids. A hemp is a form of cannabis legally listed, but it is unusual because it has low THC and high CBD content.
CBD oils contain the full spectrum of THC, a cannabinoid noted for its psychoactive effects. Given that the majority of oils on this website are cannabis-related, they only contain 0.3% THC, the official restriction in the United States. That’s not almost enough THC to get you high or have a drug test fail. If you are in a state in which cannabis is legal, you may have access to CBD oil-dependent on marijuana at low THC rates if you want to have higher ratios of THC: CBD.
How to Get Full Spectrum CBD oil?
The easiest way to buy full-spectrum CBD oil is from a trustworthy source. Online shopping helps you to browse customer reviews, laboratory tests and to get an idea of every brand, which with CBD oil is important. Based on our review of the item, on this page, we picked some of our top recommendations for full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD oils. Don’t stop in the streets or from a gas station or corner store for the odd CBD oil you encounter. When you know how to look for the right brands, you may have spotted them in certain local shops. Always double-check the validity of the items. Many goods also feature a scannable QR code that provides information on this particular batch.
Do you work or go to a reputable source with a strong recommendation. Do not even care if a Cannabis oil is marketed as full-spectrum and has no laboratory test results to accompany it. There are many reputable brands to conduct third party laboratory tests on all their products to ensure quality assurance. Best of luck in your quest for the perfect total CBD oil range. Check out the full spectrum oils at best CBD gummies.
Uses of Full Spectrum CBD oil?
Some people claim that CBD oil in its whole range is more powerful than CBD alone. Studies have been conducted to support this idea, but much more research needs to be done in this field.
This is because the entourage influence is established. The relationship between various cannabinoids and terpenes is referred to. There are a wide number of high-quality CBD products, which can have a similar effect without THC.
Additive or synergistic associations between CBD and small phytocannabinoids or non-cannabinoids contained in extracts may be used to compensate for the higher efficiency of plant extracts. The medicinal activity of other phytocannabinoids, including Tetrahydrocannabivarin, Cannabigerol, and Cannabichromene.
A - Z Health Guides
Lifestyle Modifications for People with Sleep Apnea
It’s common knowledge that eating well and exercising regularly are important, but many forget the fact that sleep is just as valuable. In that case, sleeping patterns should be taken more seriously.
In some instances, individuals stop breathing during sleep. This results in suddenly waking up, which is the body’s way to catch up with breathing. This is one of the symptoms of sleep apnea.
Researchers estimate that more than 900 million people worldwide have sleep apnea. Sometimes, people don’t even realize that they are suffering from it. Chronic daytime sleepiness and fatigue are symptoms to look out for. Likewise, people living with the patient can also help in observing what goes on during bedtime.
The good news is, there are plenty of ways to address this prevalent global problem painlessly. A lifestyle change can dramatically alleviate sleep apnea, and here are some ways to do just that.
Have Regular Exercise
Regular exercise improves the quality and duration of sleep while reducing symptoms of sleep apnea. Studies show that exercise cuts the intensity of sleep apnea by 25 percent, even without weight loss. It’s the physical activity that makes a huge difference in reducing daytime sleepiness and fatigue.
That said, losing weight still makes a difference because being overweight is a risk for sleep apnea. Aside from exercising, having a proper diet and staying hydrated are necessary lifestyle modifications. There are serious health consequences that root from sleep apnea, so address sleep apnea as soon as possible.
Devise an exercise routine that is easy to commit to, like combining brisk-walking to work and weight training at home. Also consider yoga as it strengthens the airway muscles that improve breathing. The most important thing is to be constantly active.
Use Noninvasive Machines
For treating sleep apnea, one of the best solutions is a CPAP machine. The continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine delivers pressurized air to the individual suffering from sleep apnea. It ensures that the airway remains open during sleep.
The machine works great in treating snoring and sleep-disordered breathing. The effect is immediate, allowing one to feel more energized and focused.
Buying CPAP machines will surely make an impact, and the snoring will significantly be reduced. For jet-setters, there are portable machines. Make sure to have a humidifier with you as a CPAP machine tends to make the throat dry and the sinus congested.
- Stop Vices like Smoking and Drinking
For obvious reasons, vices can be detrimental to one’s health, yet a lot still turn a blind eye to them. Smoking increases the risk of sleep apnea as it greatly affects breathing. For those who already have sleep apnea, smoking can make it severe.
Likewise, consuming alcohol may cause obstructive sleep apnea. It relaxes the airway muscles; thus, loud and excessive snoring happens. With the natural breathing cycle interrupted throughout the night, sleep apnea worsens.
Abstain from all alcohol use and smoking once and for all. There will be difficulty quitting, but cutting down vices will be beneficial in the long run.
Have Better Sleeping Practices
Getting enough hours of sleep isn’t enough; keep in mind that sleep quality matters as well. Some individuals may wake up feeling very unrested despite sleeping for a long time. People suffering from sleep apnea have difficulty experiencing healthy sleep, which is necessary for physical and mental health.
As much as possible, avoid electronics during bedtime to relax the mind. Stick to a scheduled bedtime to help the body get used to sleeping on time. It is also essential to make the sleeping environment comfortable to assist the individual in unwinding at night.
On some nights, try sleeping on one side instead of sleeping on the back of the stomach. Experts say that this greatly helps with reducing sleep apnea. Poor sleep hygiene contributes to sleep apnea, so having better sleeping practices will make a difference.
Combine Solutions
Since there are plenty of easily doable lifestyle modifications for sleep apnea, consider combining them. It would be much more effective to use machines while exercising, sleeping better, and avoiding vices. They are not mutually exclusive, so find a personalized approach that works for you.
Steps to Accompany to Get Admission in Postgraduate Degree Programmes in Singapore
Top 6 Best Job Search Apps for 2020
IT Support Fort Worth, tx- A Perfect Solution of Your IT Problems
How to Makeover Your Bathroom in 11 Steps
Lab Safety Do’s and Don’ts
7 Tips to Prevent Glaucoma
How Playing Chess Can Benefit Your Kids Socially and Mentally?
School Backpack Essentials for Girls
Tips to Wear Dresses Elegantly
Tips You Can’t Ignore To Grow Sales In Your Clothing Boutique
Zomato Acquires Uber Eats Reason Behind The Deal or Failure of Uber Eats
How We Can Get the Celebrity Watches
How to choose Whiskey?
OSRS Random Events Guide
Rose Day 2020 – The Ultimate Buying Guide
The Most Common Nutrient Deficiencies (And Their Signs)
Puerto Ricans March Guillotine as a Frenzy Over Hurricane to Gov’s Mansion Maria Revelations
iOS vs Android: Key Differences in Designing Native iOS and Android Apps
Exploring funding options for your business
All You Need to Know About the Air Purifiers
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Popular Searches
Trending
- Business3 weeks ago
Zomato Acquires Uber Eats Reason Behind The Deal or Failure of Uber Eats
- Fashion4 weeks ago
How We Can Get the Celebrity Watches
- Facts2 weeks ago
How to choose Whiskey?
- Tech3 weeks ago
OSRS Random Events Guide
- Relationship3 weeks ago
Rose Day 2020 – The Ultimate Buying Guide
- A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago
The Most Common Nutrient Deficiencies (And Their Signs)
- News4 weeks ago
Puerto Ricans March Guillotine as a Frenzy Over Hurricane to Gov’s Mansion Maria Revelations
- Tech4 weeks ago
iOS vs Android: Key Differences in Designing Native iOS and Android Apps
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must log in to post a comment.