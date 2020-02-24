Can Acupuncture Help in Treating Erectile Dysfunction?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Acupuncture is a traditional Chinese practice where certain points of the body are stimulated, usually with thin needles. This practice has been used for thousands of years. It is based on restoring the balance of the chi (pronounced chee) in your body to restore and maintain health.

ED, or erectile dysfunction, occurs when a man is unable to get sexual intercourse or hold an erection. ED has a number of causes including medical or physical, and emotional or psychological. Some medications can also have a side-effect.

Can acupuncture help treat ED?

Evidence on the use of acupuncture for treating ED is minimal, and the studies have so far been small. Such studies have focused primarily on patients with ED affected by psychological rather than physical or medical problems. Some results in the effectiveness of acupuncture for psychological ED, however, appear hopeful.

Participants were tested into two groups in one study. On the specific acupressure spots for ED one group had acupuncture. (Acupuncture needles are mounted along the chest, hands and legs for ED treatment) Acupuncture was given to the control group in other areas of the body. Around two-thirds of those in the population seeking ED care showed signs that their ED symptoms improved compared to the control group.

Many members of the control group were allowed to “step over” and also undergo the ED treatments. Several of those patients also had ED symptoms improved.

Other studies had mixed findings. Studies do indicate that there may be some efficacy in treating ED with psychological and emotional causes through acupuncture, but more studies need to be done.

How does it work?

It is believed that acupuncture works by stimulating the nerves, releasing hormones, which then increase the pain threshold. It can also improve blood circulation, help regulate blood sugar and provide other health benefits.

Energy pathways through the body allows the flow and healing of chi (energy) Chinese medicine practitioners define acupuncture as a way of unblocking channels and allowing for subtle healing. Furthermore, the exact workings of the procedure are not known.

When new emerging technology emerges to analyze energy flows, we’ll better understand the energy flow theories.

The traditional Chinese method of needle use is the main form of acupuncture used to treat ED. The release of hormones and increased blood circulation is believed to be what benefits those with ED.

Acupuncture effects for ED are based on psychological ED. No tests or studies have been conducted to show that acupuncture can help ED caused by a medical condition, an injury, or as a side effect of the medication.

Even the psychological ED benefits are low and have not been widely studied. Further research is needed on how acupuncture functions in ED care to prove its effectiveness.

General guidelines for acupuncture

If you are considering acupuncture for ED or any other disorder it is important to find a professional acupuncture specialist. They should be approved by your state, or registered. Before visiting an acupuncturist, check your state requirements online. Some health care practitioners also use acupuncture as part of their medical practice.

Consult with your health insurance company, and see if they provide therapies for acupuncture. Most insurance companies will at least cover a portion of the cost.

The amount of medications you need is dependent on how serious the illness is. One research, however, used the four-week timeline with treatments twice a week. The doctor should be able to give you a better idea of the number and duration of treatments you will need.

There is no particular acupuncture preparation, but if you are making your appointment, ask your doctor if they prescribe some form of preparation.

Potential Risks of Acupuncture

Acupuncture, as with any treatment, does have risks but the frequency of adverse effects is low. Be sure to see a professional acupuncturist. If someone who is not qualified receives the treatment, risks may include:

punctured organs

infection

nerve damage

Make sure the practitioner is certified, use sterile needles, and meet FDA recommendations for sterilization and needle disposal.

Other alternative treatments

A variety of other therapies for different ED causes have been proven effective. Based on the cause of your ED it may be a good first step to make any lifestyle changes. These might include:

maintaining a healthy weight

quitting smoking

exercising regularly

limiting alcohol use

Your health care professional may also recommend medication. The medication that you are taking depends on the cause of your ED. Some of these drugs would include:

Cenforce (sildenafil)

Tadalista

Avana

Buy cenforce UK and tadalista pills online at our safehealths online pharmacy. Before looking for an injection, you should see your doctor determine the cause of your ED. If an illness, accident or even depression affects it, the doctor should be your first stop. We can also sometimes be a good source for locating a professional acupuncturist.

When you find any symptoms of an infection in the treatment area or have any discomfort in or around the area, call your doctor after you receive acupuncture.

As part of their treatment, some acupuncturists may recommend herbs. If this is the case, consult your doctor before taking any herb or supplement as some medications or medical conditions can be adversely affected.

Further research is needed regarding the efficacy of acupuncture in the ED. The acupuncture related risks are small when you go to licensed acupuncture. Check the website of your state’s health department to confirm the license. Many states give access to that information open to the public.

Acupuncture may be an option that helps when other potential causes of ED have been ruled out.