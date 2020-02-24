Where to Have the Best Beach Sex this Summer

Share Pin 0 Shares

Excited to try something new? To be kinky and wild? How do you feel about some sexy beach time? Hooking up in public is a great way to tap into your exhibitionist side and push your boundaries a step further. But hooking up on a public beach is so much better.

Can there be a more romantic setting?

Of course, there’s a tiny problem of public beaches being crowded during the summer. You don’t want to get caught in action and asked to leave just when the things start heating up. That would pretty much ruin the fun, right? Not to mention get you in trouble.

Sex on the beach is all about seclusion, but cleanliness is also a factor to consider. Sweat and sand are not the best combos so the least you can do about it is to make sure that the beach you’ll be dirting up is not that dirty, to begin with. And pebbles are just the worst!

Considering all these factors, these are the sexiest beaches to visit for love making:

Koh Phi Phi Island, Thailand

Thailand is synonymous to some of the world’s most gorgeous beaches, but this one’s unique. Koh Phi Phi Island is home to the actual bay from the brilliant movie The Beach. All those sexy times that Leo gets to enjoy before things start turning weird were filmed there.

Phi Phi has two main islands, Phi Phi Leh and Phi Phi Don, located about 46 kilometers from Phuket. The bay with pristine white beaches and turquoise, opalescent waters is called Maya Bay and is now under the special protection from Thailand’s goody-goody government.

But the Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort is still open to the public. It’s sexier than ever, now that the prices are a bit steeper to be affordable to everyone. Koh Phi Phi is still a tiny price to pay for your sexual bliss, so abandon that shopping cart and start saving right now.

Colombier Beach, France

There are no street names or clear directions on the St. Barth island, notes a certain travel blogger as if that was a bad thing. The fact that this lovely island has remained so untroubled by its popularity is exactly what makes it so attractive. Some say charming. We say hot.

Indeed, what can be hotter than a girl who knows how hard you want her but simply doesn’t care? That’s the island of St. Barth for you, lush and devil-may-care at the same time. It boasts 16 beaches in total, each one more gorgeous than the other, so do take a pick.

If it were us out there all alone and anonymous, we’d hit the Colombier beach first. It’s a rugged 30-minute hike from the island, or even better, accessible by boat. Rumor has it that a certain Bella Hadid gets her suntan there. Play your cards right, and… You know.

Pink Beach, Caribbean

Off to the Caribbean, are you? We envy you so much and not only on all the sex you’ll absolutely have. The Caribbean is so beautiful that it almost hurts to look at, so fix your RayBans and go to your Instagram cam. You won’t need a filter though. That’s how beautiful it is.

The Caribbean beaches are literally pink. There are six of them – Low Bay on Barbuda, Crane Beach on Barbados, Pink Beach on Bonaire, French Leave Beach on Eleuthera, an Horseshoe Bay Beach on Bermuda – so you’ll find at least one without those noisy tourists.

That Wes Anderson-like pastel rosy hue comes from tiny red marine creatures that live on coral reefs, but who cares! The important thing is, there are no beaches more whimsical than pink beaches in the Caribbean, which makes them a perfect place for quirky sex.

Majahuitas Cove, Mexico

Mexican Majahuitas beach is the place “par excellence if you desire to just turn off your cell phone, forget about the clock, and completely disconnect from it all”. Of course, what this censored pitch is really telling you is that Majahuitas never frowns upon dirty lovers.

This hidden little gem is accessible by sea only, on 18 miles or 29 kilometers from Puerto Vallarta. Its name comes from “Majahua”, which is a cute local tree that creates a perfect shade for those who don’t want to be seen. And with that, you get to enjoy full seclusion.

The swaying palm trees and the Tuito jungle make an atmosphere so wild and intimate that you won’t be able to resist. It’s also a virgin beach, which means that of divine beauty and untouched by tourists, a designation that, let’s be honest, makes Majahitas even sexier.

Isola Bella, Italy

One word, ladies and gents: Sicily. Doesn’t it just ooze sex? The north of Italy is all about lazy siestas, virgin olive oil (that naughty designation again), and boiling volcanos. It’s where the Godfather is from, after all, a wild beauty that cannot be tamed even by dangerous men.

If you don’t mind getting down and dirty under the Etna’s fertile dust, go deeper to the north. Have a glass of strong almond wine on top of Castelmola, a scenic medieval village above the old city of Taormina and then take a deadly drive down to Messina by cable car.

Messina’s Isola Bella is a pebbled beach on a pebbled islet of the same name, but it’s worth every scratch. Need we explain that its name means the “Beautiful Island” and need we say that it’s just as you’ve imagined it in your dirtiest dreams: shrubby and wild, kissed by the sun.

Finally, you have your sex on the beach bucket list that, depending on your appetite, can last you at least a couple of summers. But don’t be too naive to presume that this makes you an expert in the art of making love on the sandy seashore. Trust us, honey, it doesn’t.

Have fun, you sexy exhibitionist!