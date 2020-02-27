7 Reasons to Go on an Adventure Cycling Trip

Share Pin 1 1 Shares

What’s life without any adventure? For those seeking an exciting hobby that offers a lot of benefits, cycling is the way to go.

Don’t just settle for a stroll around the park, though. Go adventure cycling instead. Not convinced? Here are a few good reasons to start adventure cycling.

It’s a Great Way to Get in Shape

According to a study conducted by Harvard, cycling can burn up to 298 calories in just 30 minutes. Going up and down hills and mountains works out the leg muscles minus the high impact. If you’re sick of doing the same things at the gym or just simply not into committing to membership fees, cycling is an excellent way to lose a few pounds.

Tip: alternate different intensities by biking faster or slower every few minutes.

It Boosts Creativity and Tinkering Skills

Apart from the physical challenge adventure cycling offers, it can also test one’s creativity, especially in building the perfect bike to suit one’s needs. Each part and accessory of your bicycle should fit your needs, comfort, and taste. Build a bike that can withstand any challenge you throw at it and you will take pride in wherever you take it.

Tip: search online to get the reliable, high-quality power meters, handlebars, and unique saddlebags for an optimal ride. Make sure each part you get is durable while still looking sleek and helping you build an effective training routine.

It’s Great for Bonding with Loved Ones

Going adventure cycling will be much more fun with the company of your family and friends. Being out into the wild with loved ones is an excellent way to spend quality time. It can also reinforce trust and teamwork as working together is vital especially when riding through tricky trails. Apart from that, it’s also a great way to encourage kids to get off their phones and focus on the present.

It’s Full of Surprises

One of the best things about adventure cycling is that it’s never boring. Each trail you take has endless possibilities. One moment, it can be as challenging as traversing a steep, rocky mountain is. The next moment, you’re in the wide plains, savoring the cool breeze. Add to that the interesting places to see and the many people you meet along the way. Even the weather can add to the thrill of every ride.

It’s a Great way to Appreciate Nature

Apart from the health benefits, one gets from cycling, it’s also a great way to appreciate Mother Nature. Adventure cycling allows one to explore different places using different trails.

Whether it’s cruising through the countryside or biking up rocky mountains, each path taken is an adventure in itself. Adventure Cycling will not only test your physical strength but will also encourage you to work with the environment you are in at the moment.

It Helps Save the Environment

You don’t use as much fossil fuels when you ride your bike. Plus, a bike has considerably less carbon footprint, when compared to motor vehicles. At the end of their life spans, bikes also take up less landfill waste as opposed to cars.

Using bikes helps improve the air quality in the environment, reduces cold-start emissions, and protects the wildlife. Lastly, since adventure cycling exposes individuals to nature, it encourages them to take better care of their surroundings in order to make the earth a more livable place.

Tip: encourage friends to try adventure cycling by making them understand how it helps the environment.

It Can Make You Feel Good

More people can afford to own bikes rather than cars. Cycling enables one to interact socially and feel more at home in their local community. Cycling helps boost the production of endorphins in the body, and that, in turn, can make anyone smile and feel better about themselves. Overcoming different challenges along the trail is very rewarding and will keep one pushing forward for more thrill.



Pedal On

Adventure cycling is great for anyone to have authentic and memorable experiences. There’s no time to get bored as challenges come one after the other. You’re rewarded with amazing scenery, new friends, and a better understanding of the world.

There are hundreds of maps and tours to choose from, depending on what kind of adventure you seek. It’s slowly becoming one of the most well-loved hobbies as its community continues to increase every year.

Overall, adventure cycling is one of the best hobbies anyone can start. When not on an adventure, you may use the bike on a daily basis instead of riding cars or commuting to work. It lets one stay fit, save money, appreciate nature better, and revitalize relationships. It’s the most eco-friendly way to have fun.