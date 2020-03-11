Four Ways a PR Agency Gets Ready for a Media Launch

Share Pin 0 Shares

When a celebrity is making an appearance, you know a lot of things need to be done before the actual event. The event could either be revealing the celebrity to be the next big endorser of the brand or simply promoting a new product line. Either way, a bunch of media and bloggers will be invited to the event. Here are a few ways the PR agency gets ready for the number of attendees who are expected to grace the big event:

Setting up the Reception Table

They are expected to hire napkins for the reception table. After all, the person in charge of the reception will encounter many people signing up for the attendance sheet. When the event is over, corporate giveaways will also be given to the attendees. It will not take long to do this as long as you know what needs to be put there. The materials that are going to be put at the reception should have been prepared the night before. The PR agency will most likely assign two to three people there. Aside from the giveaways, and the attendance sheet, there should be some welcome drinks there for the guests to feel welcome. That will certainly set the mood for the rest of the events.

Dressing Up Nicely:

Depending on the occasion, the PR agency dresses appropriately for the event. You can expect them to want to look great for the guests. Of course, it should not be good enough for guests to want to flirt with them since that would be unprofessional. You can never tell whether some guests would want to do business with them in the future. You can already tell what you can expect from the event. If they are dressed formally, you can expect something grand to happen. You can’t blame them if they spend hours just getting ready in front of the mirror. They would want to look their very best to leave a lasting impression on the guests.

Finalizing with the Suppliers

There will be suppliers for the event including the caterers, the sound system, and the venue itself. Everything needs to be finalized for the event to go smoothly. As a result, they would need to call all the suppliers the night before the event to make sure they still remember what they are supposed to do. They would need to arrive at the event long before it starts so that you would not need to worry about a thing. It would certainly be a hassle when they get late, and you would need to make last-minute arrangements. This would include the professionals you hired for the event like the photographer and various technicians.

Thinking of the Schedule of Activities

In every event, there will always be a schedule for the activities that will happen. For example, the first thing that may happen will be a talk from the CEO of the company. After that, the PR agency must think of all the things that would need to happen regarding the agenda of the client. By the end of the event, the mission should have been accomplished. There will always be someone who will tell the guests that it is time to eat. You can expect everyone to hesitate about getting food since they are shying about doing so. They would always wait for someone to give the go signal. Before the event ends, closing remarks would usually come from someone who has a high position with the company. It is certainly not easy to get ready for an event and a PR agency would usually take weeks or even months to prepare for it. There is a reason they take their time in doing so because they would want the event to be successful. They know that if something goes wrong then, it would fall on their hands. Setting up an event is not easy because it involves communicating with so many people so, you have to give it to them for their efforts. It would be a shame not to appreciate all their efforts in making the event as successful as it can be.