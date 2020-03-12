Florida Vacation for Family and Friends

Share Pin 1 1 Shares

Florida is a hotspot for fun and entertainment. There are many different places and activities you and your family can engage in while you are in Florida. There are beaches, resorts, theme parks, and so many more places that will give your family satisfaction and fun. In this guide, we will examine some of these spots and what makes them so awesome. Without taking much of your time, here are the best spots in Florida for your Family vacation:

ZooTampa

Zoo Tampa is the ideal children and family spot. Right from the entrance, you can feel a warm atmosphere. Your kids can play in the iconic manatee fountain near the aviary while you bird watch. There are different exotic birds for you to feed your eyes while you enjoy the comfort of nature around you. There are Zookeepers available to take you around and show you the different animals available at Zoo Tampa. This trip will be educational and fun-filled, a balance you and your family would love.

Zoo Tampa has a beautiful collection of animals from the sound of the world, which is available for the showcase. Visit baby elephants, ride merry-go-rounds, and beef up your knowledge by visiting the on-site manatee research and rescue facility. The center is one of the most critical facilities on Florida’s west coast. Zoo Tampa is one of the USA’s most family-friendly zoos, and your family will love it.

Walt Disney World

Covering over 40-square miles, Walt Disney World is a resort, entertainment, and recreational center that is made up of four theme parks. The theme parks are the Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studio, and Epcot. There are also two water adventure parks (Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Disney’s Blizzard Beach) and 34 resort hotels, of which 24 are owned and operated by Walt Disney World. There are endless things to do at Walt Disney World, and your family will never get bored or tired. You and your family will get the opportunity to meet your favorite Disney and Star Wars Characters in a never-ending world of fun.

Fort De Soto

Fort De Soto is a family-friendly water park. It is clean, efficient, and parents rate it as one of the best in Florida. There is a sandbar off the coast that forms naturally into a children’s pool. It is also home to one of the best family beaches in the USA. Your kids will have an excellent time swimming and splashing about in the water while you enjoy your time basking in the sun. The beach has lifeguards on stand by in the case of an emergency. Fort De Soto has various other attractions, including an 800-foot boat launching facility fitted with 11 floating docks, a historic fort, and so much more. If your family is into camping, you can camp out at the beach or designated campsites and have nights you will not forget.

Perez Art Museum

The art museum, which is located in Miami showcases works from the 20th and 21st centuries from all over the world. You and your family can take the museum in either English or Spanish if you want to learn about the museum’s collections, garden, and architecture. The best time to visit the Perez Art Museum is the third Saturday of the month when the museum hosts family classes for artmaking.

The museum stays open till 9 pm on Thursdays, and you can catch a drink at the museum’s waterfront bar. Perez Art Museum is a wholesome family place that you can’t but enjoy. You will have a nice time with the art, and if you come on the third Saturday of the month, you may just make yours.

Orlando Watersport Complex

The Orlando Watersport Complex (OWC) has two lakes, each with cable systems. There is one lake for beginners and another for boating and other activities. The complex is well suited for the family, and there is a water sport or activity for everyone. You and your kids can expire the fun waters of the park while you relax and unwind. The Slider park is a lake that has obstacles built-in, which adds to its fun and appeal. The obstacles are called sliders and kickers, and you will regularly find professionals and advanced wakeboarders perform stunts while you relax on the sidelines and watch to your heart’s content.

There are kid-friendly areas where your children can go to have their water fun and enjoy themselves. If you feel you are not prepared for the water adventure, do not worry. There are many shops which you can rent all your gear from. At OWC, the fun never stops.

Florida for International travelers.

If you and your family are visiting the US from a country in the visa waiver program, you will need to apply for ESTA visa. The ESTA visa application can be made online on their website, and the form submission will attract a small fee. The usual response time after the application has been submitted is 72 hours. If you do not receive any updates after 72 hours, you can check your ESTA application status online on their website to see your application has been accepted or rejected. Ensure you fill in all the appropriate and correct information on your form before you submit it. Ensure you visit the US with the proper documents to prevent any problems with the law. Florida awaits!