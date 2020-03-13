How to Reduce Wrinkles and Fine Lines

According to research 1 out of 13 people have asthma. While some people are merely bothered by it, asthma can prove to be a major problem that interferes with your daily routine. It can make you susceptible to life-threatening asthma attacks. Even though asthma is incurable, it is controllable. You can prevent asthma attacks by taking proper measures.

Here, we have listed down 8 things people with asthma should avoid. Read on further for a deeper understanding.

Pollen and Mold:

High levels of flower pollens are famous for triggering asthma attacks. Thus, pollen-induced asthma patients should stay away from them. Additionally, growing plants indoors should also be refrained. It is so because growing plants indoors can cause mold to form, which also triggers asthma. Here’s how you can evade the formation of mold:

Don’t over-water plants as it provides a favorable environment for the formation of mold

Keep them in a sunny place, so the water can easily evaporate.

Remove the dead parts from plants as soon as they appear, otherwise, it will promote the formation of mold.

Pets

We hate to break it to you, but if you are asthmatic, pets are highly dangerous. Yes, that is a piece of tragic news if you are an animal-lover, like us. As much as you love stroking your pets, you should avoid keeping pets for your good. Any physical contact is bound to trigger an asthma attack as saliva, skin, fur, and particles of hair are all known triggers. Even if there is no physical contact with the pet, the fur or pet hair in your environment is enough to cause an attack. Thus, it is wise to keep yourself away from pets, and also, installing air purifiers.

3. Dust

Another well-known trigger that should be taken care of by asthma patients is dust. The dust has allergy-inducing properties and can increase the severity of asthma by prompting attacks. Asthmatics must maintain a high level of hygiene. Keeping the room dust-free may sound impossible, but vacuuming the room often can help achieve it. Additionally, some of the best air purifiers address this issue too.

Smoking

Smoking is not a very good habit, and if you’re an asthma patient, abandoning any thoughts of smoking should be your course of action.

The different chemicals and gases present in cigarettes irritate the lungs. Not only does it increase the chance of asthma attacks, but it also worsens the condition. If an asthma patient smokes, coughing and wheezing will increase which will further increase the severity of the issue. Apart from that, tobacco negatively impacts your lungs, and asthma is a disease directly associated with your lungs. To sum it up, cigarettes and tobacco should be avoided.

5. Exercise

You might want to join the gym at some point but if you’re asthmatic, you might want to reconsider this thought. Exercise-induced asthma is likely to be triggered by

Vigorous physical exertion or exercise

Prolonged periods of exercise

After five to twenty minutes when the exercise begins, airways start to narrow down, which makes it difficult to breathe. During exercise, most air is inhaled through our mouths. Thus, this air is cold and dry. Muscle bands of patients of exercise-induced asthma are sensitive to these changes in temperature and humidity. Consequently, the situation triggers the asthmatic attack. Hence, asthma patients should also skip exercising.

Aromas in the kitchen and smoke

The smoke and aromas that arise from your kitchen while cooking are irritants to your asthma. However, proper measures can help reduce the risk of asthmatic attacks. Hence, you should make sure that your kitchen has a proper ventilation system. The ventilation system can consist of either exhaust fans, chimneys, or an open window. The smoke air purifiers can also be installed for extra precautions. Moreover, going through a detailed analysis of many different best air purifiers may help you in this case.

Harsh Weather

Asthma patients are advised to not get around harsh weather and temperatures. Extreme cold or extremely hot weather can cause symptoms of asthma to arise, so stay away from harsh weather conditions as much as you can. Of course, there’s nothing that can be done to control the weather, but asthma patients should take measures. Asthmatics should ensure that they do not expose themselves to varying temperatures. In hot weather, try staying cold. On the contrary, try staying hot in cold weather. Type of clothing, frequency of baths, and your surroundings (indoors and outdoors) are the things to consider here.

Extreme Emotions

This is a little hard for most of us, but it is not impossible. See, this is the reason why asthma can interfere with your daily routine and make you vulnerable to deadly asthma attacks. The arousing of extreme emotions like anxiety, depression, anger, and fear induces stress. In turn, stress causes a change in heart-rate. Therefore, the breathing pattern also changes. Shallow and constricted breathing may trigger asthma attacks.

If you feel like any such emotion might get better of you, run; don’t just walk away from its source. There is nothing more important than your life. In other cases, you should try to control your emotions and keep yourself at bay from the stress as much as you can.

Conclusion:

In a nutshell, asthma attacks can easily be prevented if you keep yourself protected from dust, pet hair, pollen, smoke, tobacco, harsh temperatures, and the arousing of extreme emotions.

It is better to be safe than sorry. However, if you are unable to resist your temptations, buying allergy air purifier might be a good decision as per the list of best air purifiers. Keeping the air that surrounds you free of anything that might trigger your asthma has been made easy by the help of air purifiers. Most of the risks are easily eliminated by air purifiers. Do your research and find the best air purifiers that suit your needs!