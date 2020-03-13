Travel
Should You Sleep on the Hammock for a Longer Time? Benefits of Hammocks
Sleeping on a hammock provides more comfort and rest than a usual bed does, as what most users would claim. In fact, the image of a hammock depicts lazy summer afternoons and long comfortable sleep on a windy day. Because of this, a lot of people have taken advantage of the comfort it gives and now utilize the material in different situations like book reading and recreational activities like hiking, climbing, etc.. Others also have seen a way of replacing their bed with a comfy hammock for deep-sleeping purposes.
But people have been asking if whether or not, sleeping in a hammock is comfortable or healthy for the body. There are many differing opinions about this, both from medicine and common men, but the answer is yes. Sleeping on a hammock even provides some benefits to your mental state and physical body. Millions of people in South and Central America are using the hammock as their bed every night. And it is not because these families cannot afford a bed, but because the hammock is both convenient and cheap.
Why do some people have a negative experience in a hammock? One prominent source mentioned that it boils down to two reasons: first, some people purchase a hammock that is not made of good quality materials and is not properly structured. The design can make it difficult for users to have a comfortable position when using the material. Second, even if they purchase good quality and well-built hammock, the problem arises when it is not properly installed or used.
Many doctors have postulated the therapeutic effect of lying on a hammock. According to Dr. Steven Park, a head surgeon and a member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, lying on one’s back, with the head slightly elevated between 10 to 30 percent, can give one’s brain optimal blood circulation. Aside from this, the position induces unobstructed breathing.
Amanda Miller from Royalhammockheadquarters.com, who have been reviewing hammocks for over 3 years now, always suggest people to set an alarm clock whenever you plan on taking a nap in a hammock to avoid lying in an unergonomic position in an extended period of time.
Hammocks have been used in the medical field. For instance, medical hammocks are used as a therapy for premature babies, and other diseases like sleep apnea, autism, acid reflux. Hammocks are even used to treat stress and to provide healthier, deeper sleep.
To elaborate on the experts’ claims mentioned above, the following advantages of the hammock are explained in details:
Sleeping on a hammock makes you fall asleep quicker than the bed does
This is based on a current study done in Biology: that you fall asleep faster when you are in a hammock and being cradled by it than lying flat on your bed. This study monitored twelve subjects who took naps in different sleeping equipment: one was a stationary bed, and the second was a swaying bed (hammock). The results suggest that the subjects fell asleep faster on a hammock than they did on the bed. This is attributable to the sleeping position that a hammock provides, where your body feels comfortable and is conditioned to sleep.
Sleeping on a Hammock Induces Deeper Sleep
The hammock makes you fall asleep deeper. In contrast to a typical bed, the hammock provides a greater effect in conditioning your body for sleeping. Hammock user does not just fall asleep faster but they are also able to maintain this deep sleeping condition effectively than they do on typical beds. There are many benefits of a deep sleep including sharper memory, a more improved mood, better mental performance, and others.
It Provides Relaxation
Beds are made for sleep and relaxation. However, hammock users will claim that hammocks provide more. The swaying hammock and its slow oscillation induce a more relaxed state to anyone on top of it. It is said that the oscillations alter the brain waves, which effectively makes the brain stronger. However, this claim is made by the users and not further proven by science and experts.
It Cures Insomnia
It was already mentioned that sleeping on a hammock makes the user sleep faster and sleep deeper. When the user experiences this type of comfortable sleeping system on a daily basis, this might help anyone with insomnia cure a destructive sleeping pattern or disability. This claim is supported by many hammock users who also acclaimed to have experienced insomnia.
It Provides More Comfort
This is the most obvious advantage that a hammock can provide. On the one hand, mattresses can make pressure points that can strain our bones, muscles, or our whole body. On the other hand, sleeping on a hammock does not create pressure points because the user is suspended in the air.
It Induces More Concentration
Using a hammock is claimed to provide more concentration to anyone who reads a book. This is why a lot of people use hammock when reading something. When you read, your body makes a certain position, which your bed may not accommodate. The hammock, in comparison, can provide you a good position ideal for reading a book. In addition, the hammock does not require you many pillows to support your back and upper body.
7.Provides Better Overall Health
When the above-mentioned benefits of hammock both on your brain and body, using it on a regular basis can improve your overall health. When a person falls asleep quickly, the longer the hours he/she will have for rest. Aside from this, it also entails that he/she is feeling more comfortable in her sleeping position.
The hammock also induces deeper and longer sleep. This kind of sleep can boost your immune system, improve mood, and prevents stress – the leading cause of mental health disorder.
Many people are asking, “is sleeping on a hammock for a long time is good?” The answer to this is yes. With the several benefits it provides, it is surely advantageous to sleep on a hammock than on a bed. It provides mental and physical benefits, which are also proven by experts and science. To experience the optimal benefit of using a hammock, a good quality hammock and a proper usage of this material are important factors. The users need to purchase hammock made with good material and build in a good structural design, and to install and use the hammock in a correct way.
How To Prepare Your Putting Green For Winter
Rain, drought, wind and temperature extremes impact the way ball rolls, bounces and even flies in the air. Despite weather being summer, winter or spring, the superintendent has to maintain resilient surfaces to offer consistent playing conditions. Heavy rain can cause soft conditions. Freeze-thaw cycle, ice formation, or dangerous occurrences such as flash freeze can bring about catastrophic turf damage. These tough winter conditions can be very difficult to manage.
When days are shorter and daylight your golf course receives is inadequate, the solar panels of turf i.e. turfgrass leaf blades cannot produce adequate energy required to fuel growth. You are not going to get an extra hour to sleep. So, wear your work boots. It is important to make the putting greens winter-ready. You have to perform tree work to make sure that the grass receives maximum possible sunlight. We don’t place solar panels in the shade.
So, even when the temperature is mild if the winter is around the corner, you have to take the following steps to prepare your putting green for winter:
Raise Mowing Heights
- Readjust your Toro golf course mowers to raise mowing height. This increases the surface area exposed to available sunlight. As a result, grass can generate and store the energy required to survive tough winter conditions.
- Doing so also reduces turf stress. You need to make sure that the turf is not in a weakened state while it enters cold weather. As compared to healthy turf, weakened turf experiences more winter injury.
Evaluate Sunlight Penetration
- Turf needs sunlight to harden off during fall. This reinforces the turf to harsh conditions of winter.
- It doesn’t matter whether the turf is growing or not, make sure that adequate surface area is exposed to sunlight. Winter sunlight melts ice and snow. The frequency of thaw cycles and freeze is also reduced. This also prevents winter injury.
Consider Drainage
- The turf hardens off properly when conditions are dry.
- Collar dams are a frequent problem you have to address.
- Surface depression can increase the risk of winter injury. You can take the following steps to reduce this risk:
- Removing strips of sod create channels. These channels drain excess water from the turf.
- You can also install heating cables in these drainage channels. These cables keep the water from freezing.
- If you find subsurface drainage in putting greens, cut holes from the surface to drain lines.
- You can improve drainage with deep aeration. This supports better drainage and hardens off the turf. This also makes the turf less vulnerable to winter injury.
Plan Fertility
- Keep an eye on nitrogen application. Putting green covered with tarp should not receive nitrogen application as this can be risky. Turf becomes more prone to winter injuries.
- Potassium levels should be adequate as this increases the risk of winter injury, especially on Poa annua putting greens. Turf uses only the required amount of potassium. Excessive potassium levels are not going to help. Excessive levels can also increase snow mold. It is a turf disease that can cause serious damage or kill grass when the snow starts melting in late winter.
They say when grass and trees compete, trees always win. So, make sure that the turf is exposed to direct sunlight. You have to prepare the turf before winter arrives. The turf should not be weak when the winter is around the corner. So, prepare your golf course for winter before it is too late. This does not only prevent winter injury but also improve springtime playing conditions. Make sure that your Toro golf course mowers and other pieces of equipment are also winter-ready.
Florida Vacation for Family and Friends
Florida is a hotspot for fun and entertainment. There are many different places and activities you and your family can engage in while you are in Florida. There are beaches, resorts, theme parks, and so many more places that will give your family satisfaction and fun. In this guide, we will examine some of these spots and what makes them so awesome. Without taking much of your time, here are the best spots in Florida for your Family vacation:
ZooTampa
Zoo Tampa is the ideal children and family spot. Right from the entrance, you can feel a warm atmosphere. Your kids can play in the iconic manatee fountain near the aviary while you bird watch. There are different exotic birds for you to feed your eyes while you enjoy the comfort of nature around you. There are Zookeepers available to take you around and show you the different animals available at Zoo Tampa. This trip will be educational and fun-filled, a balance you and your family would love.
Zoo Tampa has a beautiful collection of animals from the sound of the world, which is available for the showcase. Visit baby elephants, ride merry-go-rounds, and beef up your knowledge by visiting the on-site manatee research and rescue facility. The center is one of the most critical facilities on Florida’s west coast. Zoo Tampa is one of the USA’s most family-friendly zoos, and your family will love it.
Walt Disney World
Covering over 40-square miles, Walt Disney World is a resort, entertainment, and recreational center that is made up of four theme parks. The theme parks are the Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studio, and Epcot. There are also two water adventure parks (Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Disney’s Blizzard Beach) and 34 resort hotels, of which 24 are owned and operated by Walt Disney World. There are endless things to do at Walt Disney World, and your family will never get bored or tired. You and your family will get the opportunity to meet your favorite Disney and Star Wars Characters in a never-ending world of fun.
Fort De Soto
Fort De Soto is a family-friendly water park. It is clean, efficient, and parents rate it as one of the best in Florida. There is a sandbar off the coast that forms naturally into a children’s pool. It is also home to one of the best family beaches in the USA. Your kids will have an excellent time swimming and splashing about in the water while you enjoy your time basking in the sun. The beach has lifeguards on stand by in the case of an emergency. Fort De Soto has various other attractions, including an 800-foot boat launching facility fitted with 11 floating docks, a historic fort, and so much more. If your family is into camping, you can camp out at the beach or designated campsites and have nights you will not forget.
Perez Art Museum
The art museum, which is located in Miami showcases works from the 20th and 21st centuries from all over the world. You and your family can take the museum in either English or Spanish if you want to learn about the museum’s collections, garden, and architecture. The best time to visit the Perez Art Museum is the third Saturday of the month when the museum hosts family classes for artmaking.
The museum stays open till 9 pm on Thursdays, and you can catch a drink at the museum’s waterfront bar. Perez Art Museum is a wholesome family place that you can’t but enjoy. You will have a nice time with the art, and if you come on the third Saturday of the month, you may just make yours.
Orlando Watersport Complex
The Orlando Watersport Complex (OWC) has two lakes, each with cable systems. There is one lake for beginners and another for boating and other activities. The complex is well suited for the family, and there is a water sport or activity for everyone. You and your kids can expire the fun waters of the park while you relax and unwind. The Slider park is a lake that has obstacles built-in, which adds to its fun and appeal. The obstacles are called sliders and kickers, and you will regularly find professionals and advanced wakeboarders perform stunts while you relax on the sidelines and watch to your heart’s content.
There are kid-friendly areas where your children can go to have their water fun and enjoy themselves. If you feel you are not prepared for the water adventure, do not worry. There are many shops which you can rent all your gear from. At OWC, the fun never stops.
Florida for International travelers.
If you and your family are visiting the US from a country in the visa waiver program, you will need to apply for ESTA visa. The ESTA visa application can be made online on their website, and the form submission will attract a small fee. The usual response time after the application has been submitted is 72 hours. If you do not receive any updates after 72 hours, you can check your ESTA application status online on their website to see your application has been accepted or rejected. Ensure you fill in all the appropriate and correct information on your form before you submit it. Ensure you visit the US with the proper documents to prevent any problems with the law. Florida awaits!
7 Reasons to Go on an Adventure Cycling Trip
What’s life without any adventure? For those seeking an exciting hobby that offers a lot of benefits, cycling is the way to go.
Don’t just settle for a stroll around the park, though. Go adventure cycling instead. Not convinced? Here are a few good reasons to start adventure cycling.
It’s a Great Way to Get in Shape
According to a study conducted by Harvard, cycling can burn up to 298 calories in just 30 minutes. Going up and down hills and mountains works out the leg muscles minus the high impact. If you’re sick of doing the same things at the gym or just simply not into committing to membership fees, cycling is an excellent way to lose a few pounds.
Tip: alternate different intensities by biking faster or slower every few minutes.
It Boosts Creativity and Tinkering Skills
Apart from the physical challenge adventure cycling offers, it can also test one’s creativity, especially in building the perfect bike to suit one’s needs. Each part and accessory of your bicycle should fit your needs, comfort, and taste. Build a bike that can withstand any challenge you throw at it and you will take pride in wherever you take it.
Tip: search online to get the reliable, high-quality power meters, handlebars, and unique saddlebags for an optimal ride. Make sure each part you get is durable while still looking sleek and helping you build an effective training routine.
It’s Great for Bonding with Loved Ones
Going adventure cycling will be much more fun with the company of your family and friends. Being out into the wild with loved ones is an excellent way to spend quality time. It can also reinforce trust and teamwork as working together is vital especially when riding through tricky trails. Apart from that, it’s also a great way to encourage kids to get off their phones and focus on the present.
It’s Full of Surprises
One of the best things about adventure cycling is that it’s never boring. Each trail you take has endless possibilities. One moment, it can be as challenging as traversing a steep, rocky mountain is. The next moment, you’re in the wide plains, savoring the cool breeze. Add to that the interesting places to see and the many people you meet along the way. Even the weather can add to the thrill of every ride.
It’s a Great way to Appreciate Nature
Apart from the health benefits, one gets from cycling, it’s also a great way to appreciate Mother Nature. Adventure cycling allows one to explore different places using different trails.
Whether it’s cruising through the countryside or biking up rocky mountains, each path taken is an adventure in itself. Adventure Cycling will not only test your physical strength but will also encourage you to work with the environment you are in at the moment.
It Helps Save the Environment
You don’t use as much fossil fuels when you ride your bike. Plus, a bike has considerably less carbon footprint, when compared to motor vehicles. At the end of their life spans, bikes also take up less landfill waste as opposed to cars.
Using bikes helps improve the air quality in the environment, reduces cold-start emissions, and protects the wildlife. Lastly, since adventure cycling exposes individuals to nature, it encourages them to take better care of their surroundings in order to make the earth a more livable place.
Tip: encourage friends to try adventure cycling by making them understand how it helps the environment.
It Can Make You Feel Good
More people can afford to own bikes rather than cars. Cycling enables one to interact socially and feel more at home in their local community. Cycling helps boost the production of endorphins in the body, and that, in turn, can make anyone smile and feel better about themselves. Overcoming different challenges along the trail is very rewarding and will keep one pushing forward for more thrill.
Pedal On
Adventure cycling is great for anyone to have authentic and memorable experiences. There’s no time to get bored as challenges come one after the other. You’re rewarded with amazing scenery, new friends, and a better understanding of the world.
There are hundreds of maps and tours to choose from, depending on what kind of adventure you seek. It’s slowly becoming one of the most well-loved hobbies as its community continues to increase every year.
Overall, adventure cycling is one of the best hobbies anyone can start. When not on an adventure, you may use the bike on a daily basis instead of riding cars or commuting to work. It lets one stay fit, save money, appreciate nature better, and revitalize relationships. It’s the most eco-friendly way to have fun.
How to Take a Virtual Vacation with the Help of Talkspace
Travel is a great way to improve your mental health. Unfortunately, not everyone has the time or finances to hop on a plane whenever they please. Though you may not be able to travel as often as you like, it is still essential to take a break from activities of daily life. According to Talkspace, a blog dedicated to mental health, here are a few ways you can have a virtual vacation without having to break your bank.
Switch off your electronic devices
While on a typical vacation, you hardly ever have time to scroll down your favorite social media platform. You can apply the same case to give yourself a virtual vacation. Take some time away from your laptop or phone or lock it in a different room if you lack self-control. Alternatively, you can turn off the wi-fi signal from your device or put your mobile phone on airplane mode. Doing this will give you a chance to relax and become aware of your surroundings. You get to take your mind off the entire world and focus on yourself. If you are worried about missing essential notifications from work while you are away, you can notify your co-workers in advance and let them know your return date.
Plan Ahead
In most cases, you are aware that you intend to take a vacation before you do it. The aim is to relax during your free time rather than dreading how hard you will have to work to catch up once you return. It is, therefore, essential to do as much as you possibly can before you head out on your virtual vacation. Note the vital tasks that you need your attention in a to-do list and try to complete as many of them as you can before taking a break. You may have to work a little bit harder before you take a break, but its all worth it.
Explore a new surrounding
You don’t necessarily have to go someplace far to see something new. There may be a lot of areas that you still haven’t explored even in your home town. Take some time to visit one of these places. If you have nothing in mind, you can ask a co-worker or friend for recommendations. Whether it is far away or close to home, visiting a new spot is always exciting. Enjoying the beauty of unique scenery will make you appreciate nature differently and improve your mental health.
Give yourself a treat
While on vacation, people tend to treat themselves to exotic dishes, expensive spa treatments, and more. You don’t necessarily have to go the extra mile when taking a virtual vacation. You can eat out at a nice restaurant or treat yourself to an extra hour of sleep. Indulging in a facial or massage or eating a sweet dessert can do the trick too. Giving yourself a treat enables you to take note of the sensations that you are feeling. It is an excellent form of relaxation and self-appreciation.
Talkspace is a New York-based startup that focuses on online therapy. The platform has a network of licensed therapists who offer professional consultation and treatment plans to individuals who need therapy. Talkspace reviews have shown that users of the platform get easy access to affordable online therapy. All this is done from the comfort of your laptop or phone, provided you have an internet connection. Users of the platform are assured of 100% confidentiality, just like in any atypical therapy office visit. In most Talkspace reviews, users have stated that they were able to get therapy services that made a real and lasting effect on their lives.
11 Easy Techniques to Go Travel Green In 2020
Be kind to the earth as you travel around it – in 2020. We have no excuse as there are countless apps and websites to help us, as well as the good old fashioned tips that have been around forever.
Here are a few tips to remember; apps to download and websites to visit before, during, and even after your trip to ensure it’s as environmentally friendly as possible. Some of these things are pretty obvious, but it’s important to have a reminder because even though you might do a lot of these things at home, we can sometimes abandon the rules we live by while on holiday.
Before you go, bear in mind…
Where you’re staying
You don’t have to stay in a big hotel to have a great holiday. They are certainly not the greenest places to stay – for example, The Green Hotels and Responsible Tourism Initiative have claimed that:
“A hotel emits an average of 20.6 kg of carbon dioxide per night and produces more than one kilogram of waste per guest per day.”
Try an alternative like an eco-lodge, which is usually water-efficient, and solar-powered among many other things that make it one of the great successes of the whole eco-holidaying movement. You can use websites such as greentraveller.co.uk to see a list of recommended and reviewed eco-friendly places to stay.
The homestay or hotel you choose for staying, make sure it is Green Sealed. Also, ensure that your hotel is near public transport facilities or walking distance from places you want to visit so you won’t be tempted to order taxis or rent cars.
Your mode of transport
If you can avoid air travel – do so.
According to the Environmental Transport Association, the amount of carbon footprint any return flight from London to NYC generates is higher than an entire year’s allowance needed to keep the environment safe.
Train travel is becoming increasingly popular, especially for people who want to reduce their carbon footprint. Using companies like InterRail or Loco2 can make booking trains for journeys across Europe fast, easy, and cheaper.
If you do use air travel, then try and make sure your flight is a direct one. You can calculate your flight’s emissions by going to carbonneutralcalculator.com, which also allows you to purchase carbon offsets, which ‘are quantified and sold in metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e).
Pre-book your airport parking service as I do at parking at SFO. That saves me fuel and avoid unnecessary emissions.
Greening your home
Turn the switches of all your gadgets off along with the heating, and cancel any paper or magazine deliveries.
Pack light
The heavier your luggage, the more fuel the plane uses. It will also make you a happier traveler if you have less to lug around – especially according to George Clooney.
Minimize your use of the plane bathroom
Go to the bathroom just before you board the plane at the airport – avoid using the facilities on the plane as the fuel it takes for a single flush can run a car for six miles!
Be smart about food & drink
Accept as little as you can while onboard – don’t be too tempted to take all they have to offer with their plastic cups and wrappers – especially if you’re only on the plane for a few hours.
When you get there (if you’ve decided on a hotel stay), do the same things you would do at home to be eco-friendly.
Staying green
Don’t stop at knowing your hotel has a Green Seal, ask about the hotel’s recycling policy and participate in their environmental policy – you can ask to reuse sheets/towels which would save heaps of water – only if you deem it hygienic of course.
Be conservative with toiletries
Many of the hotel’s toiletries will be covered in plastic wrapping, so don’t use them unnecessarily. Either make sure you have brought your own or if you do use them, take them with you because the hotel might not dispose of them greenly if they’re left behind.
When leaving the room
Turn off lights when you leave your hotel room – close the drapes if you know your room is going to get hot from the sun (you’re only going to turn on the AC when you get back).
Get around the green way
Encourage cycling or walk to the places. It’s habitually much more pleasing than joining the locals on long crowded buses or trains. The Moovit app can guide you on how to reach any destination with the help of public transport.
When we go on short rides, electric bikes are more cost-friendly as well as environment savvy mode of transport.
If charges using green solar power, these bikes become purely eco-friendly. The best part is – not emitting fuming exhausts.
Ensure that when you eat and shop, you are buying local products as much as possible – less fuel would have been used to transport the goods to the store. It also helps to support local businesses to keep the economy thriving. Remember, though some souvenirs may be illegal to import like those made from animal skins, horns or shells. Over 800 species of plants and animals are completely banned from international trade, and there are strict controls on the sale of a further 30,000.
Find Eco-friendly things to do
Use the app TripSketch Green Traveler which provides information on eco-friendly activities and experiences in over 80 cities. So you can go sight-seeing while simultaneously reducing your carbon footprint. You could always take a hot-air balloon ride rather than take another plane to a neighboring city.
Places that have been noted to have some of the best hot-air balloon experiences include Melbourne, California, and Tanzania.
And after your trip, once your journey of a lifetime is over…Provide feedback.
