The’ Pandemic Bonds ‘ maturity of the World Bank in July–Investors Lose $500 million
If the worldwide pandemic was announced before July 2020, creditors would cash in hundreds of millions of dollars in large World Bank cash-outs.
Now that the deadly coronaviral epidemic spread around the world and has yet to announce a pandemic with the World Health Organisation, skeptics are questioning whether this is just fuel.
After the spread of the Ebola virus in West Africa in 2014, it took several months for the countries urgently needed by the World Bank to get massive sums of funding (approximately 100 million dollars).
Thousands died of Ebola at the time. The World Bank, which has released $425 million for “pandemic debt” and associated derivatives to pay for emergency relief, aimed at tackling the next pandemic sooner.
QZ discusses how the “pandemic fund” of the World Bank works: loans are bought by borrowers and daily discounts are paid in return. The creditors don’t get their initial capital back while an epidemic outbreak is happening. Two forms of debt are scheduled for maturity in July 2020.
The first bond raised $225 million and had a yield of nearly 7%. Bond payout is stopped if new influenza or coronaviridae viruses (SARS, MERS) are outbreaks.
The other expensive debt, at more than 11 percent, received $95 million. This pledge keeps the capital if Filovirus, Lassa Fever, Rift Valley Fever and/or Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever break out. The World Bank has released 105 million dollars in equally working swap derivatives.
Foreign financial insiders purchased the shares, potentially wagering against a global epidemic outbreak, so if they can get back into July 2020 without a pandemic, World Bank holders can get back their first shares plus 7 percent bond interest.
Yet when it is announced that a pandemic happens, the participants will forfeit all their initial investments to the pandemic.
How The Internet Changed Sports Forever
Sport has been around forever. Much before we could even remember.
Ancient types of games popular today, such as Soccer, has been reported thousands of years ago. And while some of the most popular types of sports have relatively recent rules for them. We are still talking about decades of years where the most popular kinds of sports such as basketball or Soccer, hasn’t changed all that much.
That’s until the internet came to existence.
What happened since the internet was introduced
These days, people are no longer fans of only their city’s team, no. People from all around the world are fans for some of the biggest sporting clubs out there. That can happen much with the help of the internet.
ESports and Online Gaming
eSports
Another crucial change that has happened during the last 20 years or so is the rise of ESports. ESports are a group of games that are incredibly high in popularity and offer the opportunity to reach very high levels of experience. This enables players to compete with one another in a way that we couldn’t even imagine.
These days games like League of Legends or CounterStrike have dozens of millions of players every day. Every day.
These games attract people from all over the world. They also enable thousands of repetitions due to high complexity – that takes a long time to comprehend.
iGaming
iGaming is another form of entertainment available these days – the possibility to place wagers around specific outcomes of games from the convenience of your home with the help of the internet. No more driving for hours to a bookkeeper, these days are gone.
You can play the best online casino games on the web, place bets on sports, and much more.
The way these websites work is based on high levels of security for the credit card system. And complex algorithms that monitor the activity of such sites to ensure fairness and honest gaming.
Dream League
Another imaginary new hobby that millions around the world partake in is Dream Leagues. All around the world people choose the players they believe will have the best performance during the year and they receive points as if this player was in their team, based on what he has done in real life. There are entire websites where people from all around the world can create their imaginary team and take part in the action
Whats About to Come?
We honestly don’t know. Many new technologies are always adding up to the sum of things that can and could change in the future. It is hard to keep track. All we know for sure, things are about to be very interesting.
5 Progressive Web App That Actually Increases Your Website’s Conversion Rate
What is a progressive web app?
A progressive web app is basically like a traditional web app that you are using but is enhanced with the latest web technology. In other words, it is a combination of web and an app hence provides you a mixed experience. Here “Progressive’ means that they are augmented progressively with the latest web features making it easy to use with old browsers and better with new browsers.
These apps are capable enough to get their respective window and shortcut on your taskbar. In case of android based devices, they appear in form of an icon on devices home screen and on opening their loading speed is superb due to the use of cache API (Application Program interface) and indexedDB (a low-level API) that stores resources and data related with the app on the device and even providing you with the facility of working offline.
Benefits of Progressive web app
- The primary benefit of using a progressive web app is, you can get an experience of both web and an app on a single platform.
- Technologies like service workers and push notifications like WordPress Push Notifications and WooCommerce push notifications pave a way for the app to perform necessary background tasks which include synching and sending notifications even when the app is not in use, on devices home screen like native apps.
- In the case of PWA’s a user is not directed to Google Play Store or App store, but directly the app starts downloading on the device which saves a lot of time and effort.
There are many Progressive Web Apps available for you but we will take you through the top 5 progressive web apps that actually increase your Website conversion rate.
- Forbes: Commonly known as Forbes Magazine is an American business magazine that focuses mainly on business news and financial information. Forbes magazine is published on a biweekly basis and provides articles related to finance, technology, investment, law, marketing, and communications.
Forbes recently introduced Progressive Web App that contains mobile app features like push notifications to engage users. With the help of push notifications, they are able to increase sessions by 43% per user and impressions by 20% per page. More surprisingly they increased engagement rate by 100%.
- Pinterest: Basically a visual bookmarking tool used for discovering and saving creative ideas. The pins thus created are saved to boards, in an organized way that makes them easy to find when required. Pinterest allows users to save images that appear like bookmarking images and can be clicked to open.
Using Progressive Web App Pinterest has increased its conversion rate. There is 40% rise in user activity on the app, 44% increment in Ad revenue, 50% increment in ad click-through and 60% rise in core engagement.
- Make My Trip: An Indian online travel company that deals with holiday packages, travel guiding, booking services for hotels, cars, buses, trains, and flights. Not only this, but route planner from Make My Trip also provides information on almost 1 million routes in India.
At one time they face drop off rates and acquisition costs. Then they switched to progressive web apps. This provides their user a hand on experience on both app and web in a single browser that helps to increase their conversion rate by 3x. Not only has their page load time increased by 38% but also user sessions by 160%.
- Sarenza: A leading online shoe retailer from Europe, based in Paris offers hundreds of different brands to select from, with tens of thousands of styles. A few years ago they were struggling with the recovery of abandoned carts.
Then they use the idea of Progressive web app and take the help of WonderPush push notifications. Later in a survey, it was found that they were able to recover 23% of abandoned carts with push notifications.
- AliExpress: AliExpress is a popular Business to Business eCommerce retail site owned by giant Alibaba group, based in China, a retail company that displays products of many suppliers across the world. Alibaba is also one of the top blue-chip brands in the world.
A few years ago AliExpress’s website failed to engage customers on mobile. This made the switch to a progressive web app. The results were astonishing as for new users the conversion rate increases by 104%, pages visited per session becomes 2x and time spent per session increases by 74%.
Conclusion: Progressive Web App is a future software technology for the websites. It is a tool that can be used to attract more customers to your platform and helps to bring profit to an organization rapidly.
Author bio:
WonderPush, A platform that brings to you the latest trends in technology. The progressive web app is one of such technologies that has one of the highest web conversion rates to boost your sales. Here you are provided with the resolute dossier on where this technology is utilized with outcomes in figures to make you aware of its impact on customers.
When Art Imitates Life – Jim West
What is imitation? In hindsight, it is often a central concept found in Poetics. It is about creating a relationship between human creativity and the world. In the English Language, it is merely an art of copying or mirroring an observation. For Jim West, the American sculptor, imitation goes far and beyond the traditional understanding. He believes that art is one of the purest forms of imitation where the artist creates his world, driven from real-thoughts and experiences.
In 1884, Robert Louis Stevenson, the famous Scottish novelist wrote in his essay ‘The Humble Remonstrance’:
“Life is monstrous, infinite, illogical, abrupt, and poignant; a work of art in comparison is neat, finite, self-contained, rational, flowing, and emasculate. Life imposes by brute energy, like inarticulate thunder; art catches the ear, among the far louder noises of experience, like an air artificially made by a discreet musician.”
As a full-time sculptor, involved in educating inner city, at-risk and incarcerated youths and an advisor for historic preservation, Jim has contributed significantly towards the preservation of key arts and monuments all over the world. For him, it’s more than just a professional obligation towards the craft. The work he puts forwards clearly portrays the hidden and complex realities of the society.
Jim was classically trained as a sculptor by studying and apprenticing under master artists and craftsmen in New York and on the West Coast. While most artists find their inspiration in their surroundings, such as life itself or Mother Nature, American sculptor Jim West found his inspiration in abstract things. His work is designed in a way that it engages the viewer on an emotional, intuitive and intellectual level. For him, art enables us to feel, challenges us to think, and encourages us to react.
To understand the purpose behind Jim’s art and how it imitates life one must pay close attention to Einstein’s Theory of Relativity, E=mc2. The theory sheds light on what people perceive as the work of gravity is basically the curvature of time and space. Based on West’s interpretation of relativity, he created a larger-than-life, multi-faceted sculpture of Albert Einstein, split at the waist being both pulled and pushed from floor to the ceiling.
We live in a community where people will view the same sculpture more than once, hoping to see a different symbolism at every instance. One such work of Jim West was the sculpture famously known as the “Point of View.” The sculpture is a depiction of the monumental meeting between Seneca leader Guyasuta and George Washington that took place in 1770. Two men, once allies then fought against each other only to meet again along the Ohio River.
Point of View is one of the highly acclaimed pieces of artwork that clearly shows West’s intention to bring people outside their comfort zone and explore. However, like all other pieces of artwork, this too carries the perception of its artist. Jim himself commented on this sculpture and said.
“I wanted them to be face to face and closer than normal to depict a conversation that shows the intensity and a bit of uncomfortableness.”
Jim, like most artists in their artistic prime, has at least once depicted the relationship dynamics between a man and a woman using art. “Of One” is a one of a kind sculptures made by Jim West showing the balance of power and responsibilities between a man and woman. If you look at the sculpture from one view, you’ll see a man supporting a woman; from the other view, the roles get reversed.
His distinct fusion of art and technology redefines figurative art and the element of storytelling through intense abstract work that ignites unique emotional and personal responses.
One of the most monumental pieces of artwork by Jim West is entitled “The Bond,” which is a depiction of a monumental event in American history. This piece is installed at the entrance of the Pennsylvania Masonic Museum and Library, which is across from Philadelphia City Hall. ‘The Bond” was commissioned in 2013 by the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania. “Everything I do is about the story or the narrative,” Jim said.
The sculpture has a rich story that takes its viewers to the time when Ben Franklin traveled to France to negotiate the French involvement in the War of Independence. When the French troops were sent, Gilbert du Motier, Marquis de Lafayette, the troop leader, gave George Washington, the Commander in Chief an apron, depicting the bond between two nations. The sculpture shows Benjamin Franklin receiving the same apron from George Washington. West explains how a single piece of cloth bonded three men and two countries.
Jim has been creating and installing artwork since 2006. Regardless of the subject, the richly textured sculptures of Jim West unravel the layers of intention that resonate, evoke, and stimulate thoughtful introspection among audiences, often discovering they too have lived through the same story.
To ensure the authenticity of every journey and deliver the same intensity as intended, Jim designs and imagines every aspect of the story behind the sculpture. He facilitates the production of every piece from a captivating start to a successful finish.
Worldwide Telecom Conferences in 2020
Topics within this season agendas in telecom include; Blockchain, IoT, 5G, AI, VOIP, digital transformation, telco clouds, process automation, network security, internet infrastructure strategy, telco-as-a-service, data monetization, WISPs, and a lot more. Looking to go to or exhibit at global conventions and trade shows? Here’s the list:
Telco Conferences and Events in 2020:
The telecom community does not have any lack of conferences and events. If you love expanding your horizons, interested in telecom and so are keen to travel to some telecom event this year. This blog is for you.
1. GITEX Global 2020
GITEX (Gulf Information Technology Exhibition) is an annual consumer computer and electronics show, exhibition, and seminar that takes place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Event Details:
- Date: 27 SEPT – 1 OCT 2020
- Location: Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE
- Website: https://www.gitex.com/
- Cost: Free & Paid
- Attendees: 100, 000+
- Exhibitors: 4,500+
- Countries: 140+
The GITEX exhibit includes an incredibly specialized audience. The consumer participants include tech enthusiasts, IT professionals, students, and consumers in addition to traders.
In the beginning, the event occupied an in the Dubai World Trade Centre and was launched as GITE in 1981. With the launch of MacWorld at the 1988 show, GITEX (the X had been added by today) now enlarged to two halls of the exhibition center. At present, it has acquired the entire DWTC complex, currently consisting of 10 exhibition halls comprising a million feet of exhibition space.
2. MWC Barcelona 2020
The GSMA MWC series (officially called Mobile World Congress) is the world’s most significant exhibition for the cellular industry and incorporates a thought-leadership conference featuring prominent executives representing global cellular operators, device manufacturers, technology suppliers, and vendors.
Event Details:
- Date: 24-27 February 2020
- Location: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain
- Website: https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/
- Cost: Paid
- Exhibition Pass – €799
- New Topic Pass – €1,699
- Silver Pass – €2,199
- Gold Pass – €2,699
- Platinum Pass – €4,999
- Attendees: N/A
- Exhibitors: Google, Facebook, Huawei, Intel, Lenovo, T-Mobile, Microsoft, Qualcomm, NTT DoCoMo, SAP, MI Nokia, Verizon, Vodafone, IBM, HP, Ericsson, Cisco, MacAfee and more.
- Keynote Speakers:
- Anne Chow, CEO, AT&T Business
- Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud
- Steve Mollenkopf, CEO, Qualcomm Inc.
- CP Gurnani, CEO and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra
- Pat Gelsinger, CEO, VMware
- And many more.
3. International Wireless Communications Expo
IWCE 2020 is the communications expo that offers lots of chances to expand your expertise and discover technologies in wireless communications.
Event Details:
- Date: March 30 – APRIL 3, 2020
- Location: Las Vegas Convention Center. Las Vegas, NV
- Website: https://www.iwceexpo.com/iwce20/Public/Enter.aspx
- Cost: Free
- Attendees: 6,500+
- Exhibitors: 400 from 57 countries
- Speakers:
- Jeffrey Johnson, CEO (Western Fire Chiefs Association)
- Bryan Wiens, Senior Product Manager, Cloud Services, InterTalk Critical Information Systems
- John Manning, Architect, Public Safety & National Security, Microsoft
- Tony Bardo, Assistant VP, Gov. Solutions, Hughes Network Systems
- And many more.
4. 5G Expo Global 2020
Founded from the enterprise technology seminar series, the 5G event is co-located affair together with Blockchain Expo, the IoT Tech Expo, Big & AI Data Expo, and cyber-security & Cloud Expo.
Event Details:
- Date: 17-18 MARCH 2020
- Venue: Olympia London, UK
- Website: https://5gexpo.net/global/
- Cost: Free
- Attendees: 26,000
- Exhibitors: 950+
- 1500+ Speakers: 56% director level and above
- Participant Organizations: Nokia, Vodafone, O2, Samsung, BBC, BT Sport, Nokia Smart Internet Lab, FC Barcelona, Accenture, Cisco, Toshiba, and more.
5. M3AAWG (48th General Meeting) – 2020
M3AAWG meetings are an exceptional opportunity to go over the most current in anti-abuse, together with professionals in a focused environment of boards and sessions.
Event Details:
- Date: February 17-20, 2020
- Location: Fairmont Hotel, San Francisco, CA
- Website: https://www.m3aawg.org/
- Cost: N/A
- Attendees: 100 – 500 delegates approx.
- Exhibitors: 10 – 50 approx.
- Keynote Speakers:
- Alex Bobotek, M3AAWG Co-Chairman, Mobile, (AT&T Lead of Messaging Anti-Abuse Architecture and Strategy)
- Michael O’Reirdan, M3AAWG Co-Chairman, Malware, (Comcast, Engineering Fellow)
- Suresh Ramasubramanian M3AAWG Member, (IBM, Architect, Antispam and Compliance at IBM’s SmartCloud iNotes)
- Kevin Sullivan, M3AAWG Member, (Microsoft, Principal Security Strategist, Microsoft Global Security Strategy and Diplomacy team)
- And many more.
Response from Chinese Manufacturer’s:
Chinese phone manufacturer ZTE canceled its Mobile World Congress press conference due to travel concerns over coronavirus. Just a few hours after, LG announced that it would also be skipping MWC 2020.
GSMA, MWC’s organizers, are currently following coronavirus developments closely, and they will put measures as a way to help confine any virus outbreak.
I believe they will take some strict criteria. Considering an example In GITEX 2018, to improve the registration process, identity verification technology from Mitek was used to verify the identities of the more than 100,000 attendees. Which clearly states that they are going to spend a lot more insecurity and measure to avoid mishappening this year.
So Are You Excited To Attend?
Interested in hearing industry leaders discuss subjects and sharing their use cases? There are certainly plenty of telecom events out there organized every year around the world, but it’s challenging to find the perfect one!
At trade shows, you have opportunities to adopt new innovative solutions for the organization to talk with exhibitors and learn more about the potential for enterprise technology.
The list and the data are curated and brought to you by the Ideacom of central North Carolina. A nationwide telecommunications company with over 60 years of experience, dedicated to collaborating with companies to manage their core business by improving communications.
Disclaimer: This list is not all-inclusive, and Ideacom or author is not associated with any of the events listed. *Rates subject to change and provided as a courtesy only. No responsibility will be taken for inaccurate rates. The logo belongs to their respective owners, and the pictures taken are modified for use.
10 Things to Do When You Are Planning to Sell Clothes Online
Summary: Here are ten things that you should plan on doing when you have plans to sell clothes online.
Clothes business is the best business to do as you will earn a lot of money when you do things right. And fortunately, we are living in a digital world where you can sell everything online. If you sell high-quality clothes, you will, for sure, earn an excellent name and reputation.
You need to find the best bulk wholesale clothing suppliers in USA. Now, this is not an easy task as you need to do a lot of research. It is because there are so many vendors that claim to be the best in the market. Many people do not know what exactly they need to do to sell goods online.
Here are some insights that you need to follow:
Create a Website: If you have enough money, you should plan on creating a website that is unique and excellent. You should consult a developer so that they can create a website as per your taste. Make sure that the theme that you select is attractive and indicates the nature of your business. It would be best if you also planned on using a unique domain name that is quite attractive and one that is easy to remember. Now, this is the first step that you should plan on doing.
Partner With E-Commerce Sites: Now, this is the second thing that you should plan on doing. It would be best if you took the time to check the online E-Commerce sites that are quite popular in the town. It will help if you plan on registering yourself as a vendor on their website.
Check the rules and regulations before signing up. Submit all the documents that are necessary for you to become a vendor on the site. If you have any questions, you should plan on checking with the customer service team.
Iron the Clothes and Take Pictures: Yes, this is the main thing that you need to plan on doing before posting the pictures on the website or other online sites. It would help if you made sure that the clothes are clean and tidy. Do not take photos of the clothes without doing this task.
Take the Photos: The next thing that you should plan on doing is to take a good number of photos for the clothes that you are planning to sell. Ensure that you are taking reasonable and high-quality images. The clothes that you are going to sell should look appealing to the eyes.
If the photos do not come out well, do not publish them. If possible, you need to plan on using a model to wear clothes so that people who desire to buy them will know how the dress looks.
Edit the Images: Yes, you should plan on editing the images once you take the pictures. There are so many tools that are available online that allow you to edit the photos or pictures with ease. Do not forget that the first impression that a prospective buyer will have when they look at the images will make a significant impact.
Publish the Photos: You need to select the best clothes from all the images and then upload them on the website or other websites. Ensure that you organize the images well so that people scrolling the images know how the clothes look. It will help in the buying decision.
Write Short Description: Once you upload all the images, you should take the time to write a description of the products that you are planning to sell. You can request and get this information from the bulk wholesale clothing suppliers in USA. Include as much information as possible in the description.
Most buyers these days use this information to understand if this is the material that they are planning to purchase. If you do not include this thing, you might end up sending the products back and forth unnecessarily.
Sell at an Affordable Rate: You should do proper research before fixing a price. Do not sell products at exorbitant rates. These customers can quickly identify if they are getting a good deal or bad.
Ship the Products Quickly: Once you get the order, you should have a mechanism in place that allows you to send the orders quickly. If you do not have a proper system in place, the orders might get delayed. Most of the customers do not like to receive the good late. Hence, this is something that you need to plan on doing even before you set up your business. It will help you to scale up your business much faster.
Excellent Customer Service: Nothing beats customer service. If you provide the best customer service besides selling high-quality clothes, people are going to respect you. They will purchase again from you. Customers are going to talk about your business to others. Your business will grow beyond leaps and bounds when you take care of this aspect.
