The Untold Story of Dinah Lilia Mansour Mourise – A Royal Descendant Making Niagara Safe and Secure

One of the world’s largest waterfalls, the Niagara, is divided into two parts; one lies in New York, and the other part lies in Ontario, Canada. There are significant differences between these two cities. Niagara Falls, New York state, is a dangerous city and does not offer much to the tourists. On the other hand, Niagara Falls in Ontario is one of the world’s hottest tourist spots. It is a frequently chosen honeymoon destination that does not fail to capture the hearts and souls of the visitors.

To make the experience of tourists better, Dinah Lilia is working to improve the security around the city. She founded OEIS Investigations, Security, and Protection to enhance the security arrangements in the city for celebrities and other wealthy personalities. It even provides training to security guards and other security personnel to make this city a better place for not just the tourists but also the locals.

A Royalty Who Gave Up Life of Affluence to Pursue a Career in Private Security

Dinah Lilia Mansour Mourise is a descendent of Nazli Sabry, Queen of Egypt, and is a Catholic. Instead of spending a life of affluence, she stepped into the private security business. Queen Nazli Sabri, Dinah’s great grandmother, was the daughter of Cairo’s Minister of Agriculture and Governor. In the year 1919, she got married to King Fuad I, and had five children, including one son and four daughters. After her son was declared king after the death of King Fuad, she left Egypt and went to the United States of America. She also changed her name and converted to Catholicism.

Dinah Mansour Mourise was born in 1978 in Montreal, Canada. Dinah’s father was an international trader due to which she has lived in different parts of the world. She has spent years of her life in Dubai, Egypt, England, Israel, and Lebanon. She was an undergraduate surgeon in General surgery from Cairo University in Egypt until the revolution of 2011; she worked at the military hospital in Port Said, Egypt, under the assistance of Dr. Abdel Hakim Abdel Hamid and Professor Mohamed Refai. Dinah’s husband is the son of the President of the Supreme Constitutional Court of Egypt, who also served as an acting President of the country in 2013.

After leaving Egypt, she went to complete her master’s degree in political and forensic sciences from Hertfordshire University in England. She came to Toronto, and from there landed in Niagara Falls in 2014 and since then has dedicated all her efforts to build a strong community in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Currently, she has her focus on security in the city through her firm, OEIS. Dinah Lilia Mansour Maurice was the first female nominee for the Niagara Falls mayor. She came to Niagara Falls in the year 2014, and since then, has been working to improve the security situation of the city. During her campaign for the mayor, she emphasized that the Niagara Falls was losing its charm.

OEIS Investigations, Security and Protection – Safer Niagara Falls, ON

Dinah wishes to establish a city where the children can grow and have a bright future. The 42-year-old Dinah wants to turn Niagara Falls into a city that offers its residents the best academic and professional opportunities, that eliminates the desire in them to abandon their city.

It was due to the passion, dedication, and love for the city that led to the establishment of OEIS. The security firm was founded in the year 2001. Since then, it has been taking care of the security of the city: corporate level crimes, fraud investigation, internal theft, inventory valuation, and uniformed security guards. The company’s prime focus is to offer private security to celebrities and rich, influential people. Also, OEIS provides training services to people in Niagara and parts of the world to take up jobs in the security sector.

Dinah stated, “crime and criminal activities are increasingly assuming a new height, a responsibility too big for government alone to shoulder. If individuals are not willing to let go of their comfort zone in support of the government to eradicate crime and control criminal activities, it is only a matter of time before crime consumes everyone. A crime-free society is our collective responsibility.” To provide an opportunity for the residents of Niagara Falls to play a role in improving the security situation of the city, the organization offers training for security guard training. Moreover, it provides courses for people to step into the private investigation field and offer first-aid, hand-cuffs, and baton training. For Dinah Lilia Mansour Maurice, the security of this city and this country is one of the most dominant factors that had led the city towards its downfall. She is making all her efforts to make Niagara Falls a safe place for locals as well as tourists.

Lilia Foundation – Working to Eliminate Child Trafficking

Dr. Dinah is also playing a role in addressing child trafficking through her non-profit organization, the Lilia Foundation. Through her platform, Dinah has helped more than 9352 children escape human trafficking. Not only did the foundation save these children from the human trafficking cycle, but it ensured that these children received proper medical care.

Dinah Lilia Mansour Mourise encouraged world leaders to collaborate to address the human trafficking issue, which is one of the biggest global concerns. For the past two decades, she has been serving as the primary force that brings community leaders together to make this world a better place.