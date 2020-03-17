Facts
The Untold Story of Dinah Lilia Mansour Mourise – A Royal Descendant Making Niagara Safe and Secure
One of the world’s largest waterfalls, the Niagara, is divided into two parts; one lies in New York, and the other part lies in Ontario, Canada. There are significant differences between these two cities. Niagara Falls, New York state, is a dangerous city and does not offer much to the tourists. On the other hand, Niagara Falls in Ontario is one of the world’s hottest tourist spots. It is a frequently chosen honeymoon destination that does not fail to capture the hearts and souls of the visitors.
To make the experience of tourists better, Dinah Lilia is working to improve the security around the city. She founded OEIS Investigations, Security, and Protection to enhance the security arrangements in the city for celebrities and other wealthy personalities. It even provides training to security guards and other security personnel to make this city a better place for not just the tourists but also the locals.
A Royalty Who Gave Up Life of Affluence to Pursue a Career in Private Security
Dinah Lilia Mansour Mourise is a descendent of Nazli Sabry, Queen of Egypt, and is a Catholic. Instead of spending a life of affluence, she stepped into the private security business. Queen Nazli Sabri, Dinah’s great grandmother, was the daughter of Cairo’s Minister of Agriculture and Governor. In the year 1919, she got married to King Fuad I, and had five children, including one son and four daughters. After her son was declared king after the death of King Fuad, she left Egypt and went to the United States of America. She also changed her name and converted to Catholicism.
Dinah Mansour Mourise was born in 1978 in Montreal, Canada. Dinah’s father was an international trader due to which she has lived in different parts of the world. She has spent years of her life in Dubai, Egypt, England, Israel, and Lebanon. She was an undergraduate surgeon in General surgery from Cairo University in Egypt until the revolution of 2011; she worked at the military hospital in Port Said, Egypt, under the assistance of Dr. Abdel Hakim Abdel Hamid and Professor Mohamed Refai. Dinah’s husband is the son of the President of the Supreme Constitutional Court of Egypt, who also served as an acting President of the country in 2013.
After leaving Egypt, she went to complete her master’s degree in political and forensic sciences from Hertfordshire University in England. She came to Toronto, and from there landed in Niagara Falls in 2014 and since then has dedicated all her efforts to build a strong community in Niagara Falls, Ontario.
Currently, she has her focus on security in the city through her firm, OEIS. Dinah Lilia Mansour Maurice was the first female nominee for the Niagara Falls mayor. She came to Niagara Falls in the year 2014, and since then, has been working to improve the security situation of the city. During her campaign for the mayor, she emphasized that the Niagara Falls was losing its charm.
OEIS Investigations, Security and Protection – Safer Niagara Falls, ON
Dinah wishes to establish a city where the children can grow and have a bright future. The 42-year-old Dinah wants to turn Niagara Falls into a city that offers its residents the best academic and professional opportunities, that eliminates the desire in them to abandon their city.
It was due to the passion, dedication, and love for the city that led to the establishment of OEIS. The security firm was founded in the year 2001. Since then, it has been taking care of the security of the city: corporate level crimes, fraud investigation, internal theft, inventory valuation, and uniformed security guards. The company’s prime focus is to offer private security to celebrities and rich, influential people. Also, OEIS provides training services to people in Niagara and parts of the world to take up jobs in the security sector.
Dinah stated, “crime and criminal activities are increasingly assuming a new height, a responsibility too big for government alone to shoulder. If individuals are not willing to let go of their comfort zone in support of the government to eradicate crime and control criminal activities, it is only a matter of time before crime consumes everyone. A crime-free society is our collective responsibility.” To provide an opportunity for the residents of Niagara Falls to play a role in improving the security situation of the city, the organization offers training for security guard training. Moreover, it provides courses for people to step into the private investigation field and offer first-aid, hand-cuffs, and baton training. For Dinah Lilia Mansour Maurice, the security of this city and this country is one of the most dominant factors that had led the city towards its downfall. She is making all her efforts to make Niagara Falls a safe place for locals as well as tourists.
Lilia Foundation – Working to Eliminate Child Trafficking
Dr. Dinah is also playing a role in addressing child trafficking through her non-profit organization, the Lilia Foundation. Through her platform, Dinah has helped more than 9352 children escape human trafficking. Not only did the foundation save these children from the human trafficking cycle, but it ensured that these children received proper medical care.
Dinah Lilia Mansour Mourise encouraged world leaders to collaborate to address the human trafficking issue, which is one of the biggest global concerns. For the past two decades, she has been serving as the primary force that brings community leaders together to make this world a better place.
7 Unusual Get-Well Soon Gift Ideas for Sick Kids
Illness is just as same as a part of life as happiness is. The only problem is that people lose patience during the former one, especially kids. Kids are full of energy, when they get sick, they lack energy. It is difficult for them to lay back or remain on the bed. SO, to keep them, enthusiast, at the time, here are some unusual get-well-soon ideas.
1) Tape Activity Book
This is one gift that can keep your energy gifted kid engaged. It can be any kind of illness, the exciting contents of the book. This book comes with varieties of shapes, colors and designed tapes. With the help of these, the kid can make varieties of illustrations that will not only kill his/her boredom but also will provide him/her knowledge. This is an amazing get well soon gift idea for sick kids.
2) Weighted Plush Toy
A plush toy is something that everybody likes, irrespective of your age. A plush toy always reflects the amount of energy. Now when a kid is sick, it is not possible for him/her to get up and bring the soft toy to him/her again and again. SO, what you can do is you can place a weighted plush toy. This is amazing to bring your frustration out of yourself. Also, the studies have shown that such activity enhances the stimulation of central nervous system activities. It boosts both the sensory and visual benefits as well.
3) Coloring Pillow
When a kid is sick, she/he is very much impatient as her/ his energy release is temporarily stopped. Then your best effort you can put into is to channelize their energy. This coloring pillow is an amazing one. You can definitely get various types of these pillows, where there are permanent drawings and some coloring pencils. And these colors are completely washable, so the sick kid can repeat as many times as it is possible. As long as the pens have colors or as long as the kids become fit again, whichever is sooner? This will keep the kid engaged in creativity.
4) Kids Activity Gift Basket
A basket full of activity gifts will keep an unwell child engaged in the days of his/her medication and therapy. The advantage of this gift basket is that it has varieties of gifts. So the child will not become bored easily, as it is difficult to match up to their activity level. And there are varieties of gift baskets according to the age of the kid. The best qualities are found in online sites. You can send get well gifts USA if you are not able to physically visit the kid.
5) Candy Bouquet
Who does not like candies! Be it 8 to 80, it is the favorite guilty pleasure that anyone can have. Candy bouquets for kids are available in various colors, tastes, shapes, and varieties. First, the arrangements will make the thing interesting to them. Secondly, it will be best if you make the whole arrangement with his/her favorite candies. He/she will be the most elated to receive such a happy gift along with the message of getting well soon.
6) Cookies
Cookies are one of those delicacies that reduce your boredom along with giving you substances to your body. It is tasty, healthy and also making everyone in the room happy. It has varieties of flavors. You can get a mixed basket of cookies as well if the customization option is available online. As the time of illness is boring and tiring, it energizes both the body and your spirit, when the taste buds get the taste of these amazing delicacies. This no doubt will be an amazing get well soon gift.
7) Flower Bouquet
Flower heals everything in the best way possible. It is the only thing that can express every emotion, feeling, a message in the perfect way possible. When someone is sick, the most important thing they need then is the blessing and good thoughts from the well-wishers. And when it kids, only the floral bouquet will not work at all. You need to send some activity gift along with this floral bouquet to keep his/her enthusiasm and life energy up. As online sites have separate and specific categories of floral bouquets, it is better to order flower online.
Sickness is not in our hands. But when we are sick, our positive energy goes down. These get well soon gifts will bring the energy up in us in this crucial time.
Four Ways a PR Agency Gets Ready for a Media Launch
When a celebrity is making an appearance, you know a lot of things need to be done before the actual event. The event could either be revealing the celebrity to be the next big endorser of the brand or simply promoting a new product line. Either way, a bunch of media and bloggers will be invited to the event. Here are a few ways the PR agency gets ready for the number of attendees who are expected to grace the big event:
Setting up the Reception Table
They are expected to hire napkins for the reception table. After all, the person in charge of the reception will encounter many people signing up for the attendance sheet. When the event is over, corporate giveaways will also be given to the attendees. It will not take long to do this as long as you know what needs to be put there. The materials that are going to be put at the reception should have been prepared the night before. The PR agency will most likely assign two to three people there. Aside from the giveaways, and the attendance sheet, there should be some welcome drinks there for the guests to feel welcome. That will certainly set the mood for the rest of the events.
Dressing Up Nicely:
Depending on the occasion, the PR agency dresses appropriately for the event. You can expect them to want to look great for the guests. Of course, it should not be good enough for guests to want to flirt with them since that would be unprofessional. You can never tell whether some guests would want to do business with them in the future. You can already tell what you can expect from the event. If they are dressed formally, you can expect something grand to happen. You can’t blame them if they spend hours just getting ready in front of the mirror. They would want to look their very best to leave a lasting impression on the guests.
Finalizing with the Suppliers
There will be suppliers for the event including the caterers, the sound system, and the venue itself. Everything needs to be finalized for the event to go smoothly. As a result, they would need to call all the suppliers the night before the event to make sure they still remember what they are supposed to do. They would need to arrive at the event long before it starts so that you would not need to worry about a thing. It would certainly be a hassle when they get late, and you would need to make last-minute arrangements. This would include the professionals you hired for the event like the photographer and various technicians.
Thinking of the Schedule of Activities
In every event, there will always be a schedule for the activities that will happen. For example, the first thing that may happen will be a talk from the CEO of the company. After that, the PR agency must think of all the things that would need to happen regarding the agenda of the client. By the end of the event, the mission should have been accomplished. There will always be someone who will tell the guests that it is time to eat. You can expect everyone to hesitate about getting food since they are shying about doing so. They would always wait for someone to give the go signal. Before the event ends, closing remarks would usually come from someone who has a high position with the company. It is certainly not easy to get ready for an event and a PR agency would usually take weeks or even months to prepare for it. There is a reason they take their time in doing so because they would want the event to be successful. They know that if something goes wrong then, it would fall on their hands. Setting up an event is not easy because it involves communicating with so many people so, you have to give it to them for their efforts. It would be a shame not to appreciate all their efforts in making the event as successful as it can be.
When Art Imitates Life – Jim West
What is imitation? In hindsight, it is often a central concept found in Poetics. It is about creating a relationship between human creativity and the world. In the English Language, it is merely an art of copying or mirroring an observation. For Jim West, the American sculptor, imitation goes far and beyond the traditional understanding. He believes that art is one of the purest forms of imitation where the artist creates his world, driven from real-thoughts and experiences.
In 1884, Robert Louis Stevenson, the famous Scottish novelist wrote in his essay ‘The Humble Remonstrance’:
“Life is monstrous, infinite, illogical, abrupt, and poignant; a work of art in comparison is neat, finite, self-contained, rational, flowing, and emasculate. Life imposes by brute energy, like inarticulate thunder; art catches the ear, among the far louder noises of experience, like an air artificially made by a discreet musician.”
As a full-time sculptor, involved in educating inner city, at-risk and incarcerated youths and an advisor for historic preservation, Jim has contributed significantly towards the preservation of key arts and monuments all over the world. For him, it’s more than just a professional obligation towards the craft. The work he puts forwards clearly portrays the hidden and complex realities of the society.
Jim was classically trained as a sculptor by studying and apprenticing under master artists and craftsmen in New York and on the West Coast. While most artists find their inspiration in their surroundings, such as life itself or Mother Nature, American sculptor Jim West found his inspiration in abstract things. His work is designed in a way that it engages the viewer on an emotional, intuitive and intellectual level. For him, art enables us to feel, challenges us to think, and encourages us to react.
To understand the purpose behind Jim’s art and how it imitates life one must pay close attention to Einstein’s Theory of Relativity, E=mc2. The theory sheds light on what people perceive as the work of gravity is basically the curvature of time and space. Based on West’s interpretation of relativity, he created a larger-than-life, multi-faceted sculpture of Albert Einstein, split at the waist being both pulled and pushed from floor to the ceiling.
We live in a community where people will view the same sculpture more than once, hoping to see a different symbolism at every instance. One such work of Jim West was the sculpture famously known as the “Point of View.” The sculpture is a depiction of the monumental meeting between Seneca leader Guyasuta and George Washington that took place in 1770. Two men, once allies then fought against each other only to meet again along the Ohio River.
Point of View is one of the highly acclaimed pieces of artwork that clearly shows West’s intention to bring people outside their comfort zone and explore. However, like all other pieces of artwork, this too carries the perception of its artist. Jim himself commented on this sculpture and said.
“I wanted them to be face to face and closer than normal to depict a conversation that shows the intensity and a bit of uncomfortableness.”
Jim, like most artists in their artistic prime, has at least once depicted the relationship dynamics between a man and a woman using art. “Of One” is a one of a kind sculptures made by Jim West showing the balance of power and responsibilities between a man and woman. If you look at the sculpture from one view, you’ll see a man supporting a woman; from the other view, the roles get reversed.
His distinct fusion of art and technology redefines figurative art and the element of storytelling through intense abstract work that ignites unique emotional and personal responses.
One of the most monumental pieces of artwork by Jim West is entitled “The Bond,” which is a depiction of a monumental event in American history. This piece is installed at the entrance of the Pennsylvania Masonic Museum and Library, which is across from Philadelphia City Hall. ‘The Bond” was commissioned in 2013 by the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania. “Everything I do is about the story or the narrative,” Jim said.
The sculpture has a rich story that takes its viewers to the time when Ben Franklin traveled to France to negotiate the French involvement in the War of Independence. When the French troops were sent, Gilbert du Motier, Marquis de Lafayette, the troop leader, gave George Washington, the Commander in Chief an apron, depicting the bond between two nations. The sculpture shows Benjamin Franklin receiving the same apron from George Washington. West explains how a single piece of cloth bonded three men and two countries.
Jim has been creating and installing artwork since 2006. Regardless of the subject, the richly textured sculptures of Jim West unravel the layers of intention that resonate, evoke, and stimulate thoughtful introspection among audiences, often discovering they too have lived through the same story.
To ensure the authenticity of every journey and deliver the same intensity as intended, Jim designs and imagines every aspect of the story behind the sculpture. He facilitates the production of every piece from a captivating start to a successful finish.
2019: The Year in Review for Socati Corporation
Texas’ own hemp and CBD provider, the Socati Corporation, is bringing its premiere brand of flavorless water-soluble CBD and other cannabinoid products to the marketplace this year. Nationwide operations are running at a greater pace than ever before, and the company has expanded into two new facilities to provide a staging ground for its rapid expansion. Socati had a great year in 2019 and is poised to make it even better next year.
Blue Marble Biomaterials Joins the Socati Family
In 2019, Socati celebrated the purchase of Blue Marble Biomaterials and its 22,000 square-foot facility in Montana. Located in Missoula, this food-grade GFSI-certified production site has been used to make sustainable and natural specialty compounds for global consumable markets. This extra space has already allowed Socati to scale up production and become one of the leading suppliers of cannabinoid ingredients. Socati maintains a proprietary process to remove THC from shemp products, reducing that particular cannabinoid to non-detectable levels, while leaving the remaining plant structures intact. The Blue Marble team joined Socati when the acquisition occurred, and the Missoula facility now maintains a staff of 47 experienced employees.
Maintaining Quality While Expanding
There are four things that Socati demands of every product it releases: safety, consistency, precision, and quality. That is why, when the team was investigating the possibility of launching a CBG-rich product, they made sure to refine their distilling process and deliver a truly memorable service. Socati can now raise or lower the content of CBD, CBG, and associated cannabinoids to the precise specifications of customers. The company has also developed sophisticated encapsulation techniques and technologies to add water-soluble cannabinoids to consumer products that have already been finished. This new technology allowed the company to create a crystallized mix that can be added to water to create a CBD beverage. All of these new products and the company’s mainstay broad spectrum oil products are made to exact specifications and delivered promptly to customers who have come to expect the best.
The Socati Corporation and the Future of Hemp
2020 is going to be an amazing year for hemp and cannabinoid products. New marketplaces are blossoming around the world and the nation. Onerous legislation is being lifted, as states rush to let new hemp products in, and Socati is going to be a big part of these growing markets. Socati is confident that it has overcome the variety of small issues that made the incorporation of cannabinoid and broad-spectrum hemp products into mass-market food products such a challenge, and its products can be added to food without significantly altering taste or the texture. To quote Socati CEO Josh Epstein, “Socati meets the standards necessary for satisfying the increasing customer demands for CBD products. Our new ingredients leverage modern technologies in the beverage and food industry.”
Tips to Find the Best Mobile Horror Games in 2020
Playing horror games is a great way to keep yourself entertained, especially if you love some adrenaline rush. Finding a horror game that’s best for you can be difficult regardless of your experience in gaming.
For so long, I searched for the right horror game to keep me at the edge of my seat. Recently, my friend referred me to a list of the top horror games on Appgrooves. I’ll share the link so you can check the list out:
Here are tips to help you find a horror game that will give you that thrill.
Search for the Best Games on Different Platforms
Your favorite game might not work best on your smartphone because some horror games are only supported by specific platforms such as the PS4 or a personal computer. If you don’t have these gaming platforms, you can still enjoy your game by downloading a PC, Nintendo or PS4 emulator that allows you to play Nintendo and PlayStation games.
Using a gaming platform simulator on your mobile phone will give you access to older games on the platform, and is an excellent option if you’re looking to explore gaming on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and other gaming platforms. You’ll be able to see the types of games offered by different consoles before spending so much money on buying one.
Play Popular Horror Games to Know the Games You Prefer
How do you get to know the game that keeps you at the edge of your seat? You have to play several games to find out. The more popular titles you play, the more likely you are to find the right horror adventure you enjoy. For example, you can play Cry of Fear (set in an ancient Scandinavian town) if you have a thing for psychological thrillers. If you prefer an RPG game style, you can try Stay Close, a popular game by an independent developer.
Regardless of your flair, there’s a game out there for you. You can easily lay your hands on the game you like by spending time playing games by the most popular developers. It’s a quicker way of finding the best games compared to just trying out random titles.
Try Titles You Can Play With Friends and Family
You don’t want to ruin a family game night with an inappropriate game for kids. You can have an unforgettable game night experience with your family by using apps that allow you to play a horror adventure. Some apps allow you to create the story, develop the scene, and dictate the mood – just a typical Hollywood horror movie.
Several apps allow you to enjoy fun-filled and scary moments with your entire family. Games like Scooby-Doo offers something for adults and kids alike. Another game that provides a complete entertainment to the family is Nancy Drew. There are tons of other games by indie developers specifically designed for the family.
If you’re looking for the best horror adventure games to enjoy with your friends, there are different apps built just for that. Whether you’re looking for a sci-fi Halloween game or a classic, there are plenty of games you can choose from.
Now you can launch into a whole new world of horror gaming. Remember to employ these tips when searching for a good horror game, and you’ll find that terrific game sooner than you expect.
