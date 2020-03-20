Travel
7 Ways to Stay Warm for Winter Camping
Winter camping can be one of the most precious adventures that you can experience or gift to your loved ones. People may think of winters as a non-ideal condition to go camping, though winter can surely enhance your whole camping experience to another level. There is so much to explore with the scarcity of population around you like the cherry on top during this season. Snow, dreamlike fog, beautiful landscapes, and, best of all, voiceless serenity are the ingredients to a memorable camping trip. If you too are a true wanderlust soul that wishes to enjoy the best of nature through camping in the winter season, then you must know a few tips among which, keeping yourself warm tops the list.
Winter camping comes up with a common concern that usually leads the people to give up on this magical experience, and that is maintaining warmth. Although non-winter seasons lack this hassle, they also lack tranquillity, so it is only valid to compromise a little comfort in exchange for an exceptional adventure, right? Fortunately, not anymore. We have compiled a list of seven ways to stay warm for winter camping that will allow you to enjoy your camping without compromising your comfort. So let us get started!
Choose your sleeping location wisely:
It is necessary to choose a site carefully while setting up your roof rack tent as the location can help you dodge biting cold. Look for a spot that acts as a shelter from the wind. The selection of camping locations can affect your camping experience widely, so make sure you do not end up near a high area, which is prone to catch the chilly wind or a shallow spot where cold air settles.
Don’t stay low on food:
Throw away your concerns and the will to maintain that waistline cause winters are a time to munch on your favorite snacks that are high in calories. You might feel guilty while indulging though it will help you a lot to stay warm in harsh temperatures. Constantly burning calories inside your body act as heat units to keep you warm, so don’t forget to keep a packet of your favorite high-calorie snack beside you at night.
Layer your bed:
It is impossible to sleep on a cold bed isn’t it while naturally, our body lowers the temperature when we fall asleep. This phenomenon can interrupt your sleep and make you catch a cold very quickly, so it is better that you layer your bed before. Use an electrical heating blanket underneath your bed and use two or more layers of the blanket upon it. This simple method offers you a comfortable, warm bed to rest.
Layer your clothes too:
Just like you layer your bed to make it warm and comfy, layer yourself with warm and fuzzy clothes to trap body heat. Layering is also trendy among people nowadays, so at the same time, you will get pretty pictures without compromising your comfort. Coats, jackets, sweaters, beanie, socks, and gloves, deck yourself with every warm piece of clothing to the extent that it does not suffocate you and you are good to fight the weather!
Gather your heating equipment:
Heating equipment comprises significant devices that provide you with extra heat when your body heat and clothing are not enough to fulfill the need for warmth. Pieces of equipment such as disposable heating packs, electric kettle, and heating quilt are some of the most equipment that people bring with them to a winter camping trip. You too can use such devices to make sure that you don’t fall ill before the biting cold and enjoy your camping thoroughly.
Keep your water bottle handy:
A surprising trick that only a small amount of people know is using water bottles to trap comforting heat inside your bed. You can perceive it as a DIY heat pack. Fill up a hard plastic or stainless steel bottle with warm water and place it inside your bed under a blanket or two. The heat radiating from the water bottle will keep you warm thoroughly and will last longer too.
Use your body heat:
Your trapped body heat is what keeps you warm under the layer of blankets or clothes, so why not use it smartly to enjoy even more warmth? You can actually reuse your body heat very smartly through this simple trick. Keep the clothes that you plan to wear the next day under your bed or blankets. It will allow you to keep the clothes warm and comfortable for you to wear the next morning. It is a simple method though you will thank yourself later for warming up the clothes.
These are some of the best ways that you can and must use while camping in the winter. Do not let the fear of chilly nights scare you away from this enchanting experience. Pack your bags, invite your loved ones, and get ready to spend a marvelous winter camping experience filled with love and warmth!
Top 8 tips to travel abroad on a budget
Think that there are no cheap ways to travel abroad? Well, it’s time you think again. Take a situation where you win a lottery, now think of all the incredible things that you’d finally get to do with that money. Maybe, explore the pristine gems of Peru’s Machu Picchu, go snorkeling in Bali, or book a trip to see the Tokyo’s blossoms bloom, or encounter the wildlife in Tanzania? The world around us is limitless, there’s so much to see, and so much to do, that even if you did try, you wouldn’t be able to explore it all. But, how about doing all of it without winning a lottery? Yes, now you can tick off every location in your bucket list, without hurting your budget. Please know that traveling isn’t just for the rich. So, here we have come up with a few quick and easy 8 tips to travel on a budget. Let’s get started.
Plan travel with your friends
Amplify your fun and adventure by planning a travel with your BFF? Zoe, who offers online assignment help Australia, says that your group chats are always full of travel plans. So, it is time you convert this into a reality. Traveling with your friends is undoubtedly the best way to save money, as doing so, you can split all the costs. From car rentals to activities, accommodation, and groceries, everything gets cheaper when you have more people in the group. So, discuss with your friends and get planning.
Start Couch surfing
Wish to spend your vacation surfing the Brazilian coastline, but cannot afford a hotel that has an ocean view? So, what should you be doing? Try couch surfing. You can find different locals who are ready to open their doors for people seeking cheap accommodation. Brian, who offers online statistics homework help, says that locals can also tell you about the hidden gems of the city, budget-friendly restaurants, and the quiet beaches around you for your early morning surfing. So, by staying with locals, you’ll get a wealth of information about the city that wouldn’t be possible by staying in a pricey hotel. It will also help you save a lot of money.
Look for volunteering programs
Maria, who offers online write my essay for me services, says that volunteering is not only good for the planet and the community but is also good for your soul. So, if you get a chance, do enroll in a volunteer opportunity abroad. You can find a myriad of programs and causes for volunteering. So, look for something that best satiates you. It is the perfect way of budget travel. Though you’ll have to pay for this program, your meals, accommodation, and other costs would be covered under it. So, in short, it is a great way to save money.
Look for a part-time job
Some people like to live in luxury. They do not like budget travel. If you, too, are one of them, this is a great alternative for you. So, if you plan a stay in your chosen country for a month or two, you can look for a part-time job there. Annie, who offers online research paper writing service, says that a good paying part-time job is a great way to fill the gaps in your finances while traveling. So, if you have a part-time job, you won’t ever have to sacrifice your comfort, and you can live like in the movies. In case your visa allows you to work short term, you can speak to a local temping agency, and they’ll help you with a good paying part-time job. It will not only help you earn money, but will also add cool job experience to your resume.
Look for budget destinations
Mathew, who offers online CDR writing services, says that there are a couple of beautiful travel locations that have a cheap cost of living. So, now, you can travel and save money by heading to these countries. Some of the budget destinations include Sri Lanka, Colombia, Portugal, Bosnia, and others. These are safe and affordable, even for solo travelers. Here, not only the accommodation but also travel and transportation is cheap. So, book your travel to these destinations, and save big.
Study abroad
A lot of people wouldn’t ever consider studying abroad as part of a budget travel trip. But it is very much possible. So, depending on the duration and the location of your travel, you can look for different study abroad programs. Some of these foreign study programs will not only be cheaper but also worthier than ones in your home university. To go about with this, you need to first look for a cheap travel destination and then research the short-term and affordable courses there. You can even acquire a scholarship. It will drastically reduce your travel costs.
Stay with your relatives
Pia, who offers the best product management courses online says that if you have a relative living abroad, it is best to stay with them. It will help you save out a lot on the stay and food costs. Further, your relatives will be able to offer you insider tips about the city of travel. So, if you have even distant relatives living abroad, convince them to let you stay with them.
Intern abroad
If you need a break from work, and still wish to do something to boost your career, then you can think of interning abroad. It is a good way to progress in your career. Interning is a budget-friendly means of traveling abroad. You can look for any duration of the internship in any country you like. So, if you would like some international connections and gain some insightful experience, interning abroad is the way to go.
So, these are the top 8 tips to travel to a foreign destination on a budget. If you have more tips to add to the list, do let us know about it in the comment section below.
Should You Sleep on the Hammock for a Longer Time? Benefits of Hammocks
Sleeping on a hammock provides more comfort and rest than a usual bed does, as what most users would claim. In fact, the image of a hammock depicts lazy summer afternoons and long comfortable sleep on a windy day. Because of this, a lot of people have taken advantage of the comfort it gives and now utilize the material in different situations like book reading and recreational activities like hiking, climbing, etc.. Others also have seen a way of replacing their bed with a comfy hammock for deep-sleeping purposes.
The Questions
But people have been asking if whether or not, sleeping in a hammock is comfortable or healthy for the body. There are many differing opinions about this, both from medicine and common men, but the answer is yes. Sleeping on a hammock even provides some benefits to your mental state and physical body. Millions of people in South and Central America are using the hammock as their bed every night. And it is not because these families cannot afford a bed, but because the hammock is both convenient and cheap.
The two probable reasons for bad hammock experience
Why do some people have a negative experience in a hammock? One prominent source mentioned that it boils down to two reasons: first, some people purchase a hammock that is not made of good quality materials and is not properly structured. The design can make it difficult for users to have a comfortable position when using the material. Second, even if they purchase good quality and well-built hammock, the problem arises when it is not properly installed or used.
What The Experts Say
Many doctors have postulated the therapeutic effect of lying on a hammock. According to Dr. Steven Park, a head surgeon and a member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, lying on one’s back, with the head slightly elevated between 10 to 30 percent, can give one’s brain optimal blood circulation. Aside from this, the position induces unobstructed breathing.
Amanda Miller from Royalhammockheadquarters.com, who have been reviewing hammocks for over 3 years now, always suggest people to set an alarm clock whenever you plan on taking a nap in a hammock to avoid lying in an unergonomic position in an extended period of time.
Hammocks have been used in the medical field. For instance, medical hammocks are used as a therapy for premature babies, and other diseases like sleep apnea, autism, acid reflux. Hammocks are even used to treat stress and to provide healthier, deeper sleep.
To elaborate on the experts’ claims mentioned above, the following advantages of the hammock are explained in details:
Sleeping on a hammock makes you fall asleep quicker than the bed does
This is based on a current study done in Biology: that you fall asleep faster when you are in a hammock and being cradled by it than lying flat on your bed. This study monitored twelve subjects who took naps in different sleeping equipment: one was a stationary bed, and the second was a swaying bed (hammock). The results suggest that the subjects fell asleep faster on a hammock than they did on the bed. This is attributable to the sleeping position that a hammock provides, where your body feels comfortable and is conditioned to sleep.
Sleeping on a Hammock Induces Deeper Sleep
The hammock makes you fall asleep deeper. In contrast to a typical bed, the hammock provides a greater effect in conditioning your body for sleeping. Hammock user does not just fall asleep faster but they are also able to maintain this deep sleeping condition effectively than they do on typical beds. There are many benefits of a deep sleep including sharper memory, a more improved mood, better mental performance, and others.
It Provides Relaxation
Beds are made for sleep and relaxation. However, hammock users will claim that hammocks provide more. The swaying hammock and its slow oscillation induce a more relaxed state to anyone on top of it. It is said that the oscillations alter the brain waves, which effectively makes the brain stronger. However, this claim is made by the users and not further proven by science and experts.
It Cures Insomnia
It was already mentioned that sleeping on a hammock makes the user sleep faster and sleep deeper. When the user experiences this type of comfortable sleeping system on a daily basis, this might help anyone with insomnia cure a destructive sleeping pattern or disability. This claim is supported by many hammock users who also acclaimed to have experienced insomnia.
It Provides More Comfort
This is the most obvious advantage that a hammock can provide. On the one hand, mattresses can make pressure points that can strain our bones, muscles, or our whole body. On the other hand, sleeping on a hammock does not create pressure points because the user is suspended in the air.
It Induces More Concentration
Using a hammock is claimed to provide more concentration to anyone who reads a book. This is why a lot of people use hammock when reading something. When you read, your body makes a certain position, which your bed may not accommodate. The hammock, in comparison, can provide you a good position ideal for reading a book. In addition, the hammock does not require you many pillows to support your back and upper body.
7.Provides Better Overall Health
When the above-mentioned benefits of hammock both on your brain and body, using it on a regular basis can improve your overall health. When a person falls asleep quickly, the longer the hours he/she will have for rest. Aside from this, it also entails that he/she is feeling more comfortable in her sleeping position.
The hammock also induces deeper and longer sleep. This kind of sleep can boost your immune system, improve mood, and prevents stress – the leading cause of mental health disorder.
The Answer
Many people are asking, “is sleeping on a hammock for a long time is good?” The answer to this is yes. With the several benefits it provides, it is surely advantageous to sleep on a hammock than on a bed. It provides mental and physical benefits, which are also proven by experts and science. To experience the optimal benefit of using a hammock, a good quality hammock and a proper usage of this material are important factors. The users need to purchase hammock made with good material and build in a good structural design, and to install and use the hammock in a correct way.
How To Prepare Your Putting Green For Winter
Rain, drought, wind and temperature extremes impact the way ball rolls, bounces and even flies in the air. Despite weather being summer, winter or spring, the superintendent has to maintain resilient surfaces to offer consistent playing conditions. Heavy rain can cause soft conditions. Freeze-thaw cycle, ice formation, or dangerous occurrences such as flash freeze can bring about catastrophic turf damage. These tough winter conditions can be very difficult to manage.
When days are shorter and daylight your golf course receives is inadequate, the solar panels of turf i.e. turfgrass leaf blades cannot produce adequate energy required to fuel growth. You are not going to get an extra hour to sleep. So, wear your work boots. It is important to make the putting greens winter-ready. You have to perform tree work to make sure that the grass receives maximum possible sunlight. We don’t place solar panels in the shade.
So, even when the temperature is mild if the winter is around the corner, you have to take the following steps to prepare your putting green for winter:
Raise Mowing Heights
- Readjust your Toro golf course mowers to raise mowing height. This increases the surface area exposed to available sunlight. As a result, grass can generate and store the energy required to survive tough winter conditions.
- Doing so also reduces turf stress. You need to make sure that the turf is not in a weakened state while it enters cold weather. As compared to healthy turf, weakened turf experiences more winter injury.
Evaluate Sunlight Penetration
- Turf needs sunlight to harden off during fall. This reinforces the turf to harsh conditions of winter.
- It doesn’t matter whether the turf is growing or not, make sure that adequate surface area is exposed to sunlight. Winter sunlight melts ice and snow. The frequency of thaw cycles and freeze is also reduced. This also prevents winter injury.
Consider Drainage
- The turf hardens off properly when conditions are dry.
- Collar dams are a frequent problem you have to address.
- Surface depression can increase the risk of winter injury. You can take the following steps to reduce this risk:
- Removing strips of sod create channels. These channels drain excess water from the turf.
- You can also install heating cables in these drainage channels. These cables keep the water from freezing.
- If you find subsurface drainage in putting greens, cut holes from the surface to drain lines.
- You can improve drainage with deep aeration. This supports better drainage and hardens off the turf. This also makes the turf less vulnerable to winter injury.
Plan Fertility
- Keep an eye on nitrogen application. Putting green covered with tarp should not receive nitrogen application as this can be risky. Turf becomes more prone to winter injuries.
- Potassium levels should be adequate as this increases the risk of winter injury, especially on Poa annua putting greens. Turf uses only the required amount of potassium. Excessive potassium levels are not going to help. Excessive levels can also increase snow mold. It is a turf disease that can cause serious damage or kill grass when the snow starts melting in late winter.
They say when grass and trees compete, trees always win. So, make sure that the turf is exposed to direct sunlight. You have to prepare the turf before winter arrives. The turf should not be weak when the winter is around the corner. So, prepare your golf course for winter before it is too late. This does not only prevent winter injury but also improve springtime playing conditions. Make sure that your Toro golf course mowers and other pieces of equipment are also winter-ready.
Florida Vacation for Family and Friends
Florida is a hotspot for fun and entertainment. There are many different places and activities you and your family can engage in while you are in Florida. There are beaches, resorts, theme parks, and so many more places that will give your family satisfaction and fun. In this guide, we will examine some of these spots and what makes them so awesome. Without taking much of your time, here are the best spots in Florida for your Family vacation:
ZooTampa
Zoo Tampa is the ideal children and family spot. Right from the entrance, you can feel a warm atmosphere. Your kids can play in the iconic manatee fountain near the aviary while you bird watch. There are different exotic birds for you to feed your eyes while you enjoy the comfort of nature around you. There are Zookeepers available to take you around and show you the different animals available at Zoo Tampa. This trip will be educational and fun-filled, a balance you and your family would love.
Zoo Tampa has a beautiful collection of animals from the sound of the world, which is available for the showcase. Visit baby elephants, ride merry-go-rounds, and beef up your knowledge by visiting the on-site manatee research and rescue facility. The center is one of the most critical facilities on Florida’s west coast. Zoo Tampa is one of the USA’s most family-friendly zoos, and your family will love it.
Walt Disney World
Covering over 40-square miles, Walt Disney World is a resort, entertainment, and recreational center that is made up of four theme parks. The theme parks are the Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studio, and Epcot. There are also two water adventure parks (Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Disney’s Blizzard Beach) and 34 resort hotels, of which 24 are owned and operated by Walt Disney World. There are endless things to do at Walt Disney World, and your family will never get bored or tired. You and your family will get the opportunity to meet your favorite Disney and Star Wars Characters in a never-ending world of fun.
Fort De Soto
Fort De Soto is a family-friendly water park. It is clean, efficient, and parents rate it as one of the best in Florida. There is a sandbar off the coast that forms naturally into a children’s pool. It is also home to one of the best family beaches in the USA. Your kids will have an excellent time swimming and splashing about in the water while you enjoy your time basking in the sun. The beach has lifeguards on stand by in the case of an emergency. Fort De Soto has various other attractions, including an 800-foot boat launching facility fitted with 11 floating docks, a historic fort, and so much more. If your family is into camping, you can camp out at the beach or designated campsites and have nights you will not forget.
Perez Art Museum
The art museum, which is located in Miami showcases works from the 20th and 21st centuries from all over the world. You and your family can take the museum in either English or Spanish if you want to learn about the museum’s collections, garden, and architecture. The best time to visit the Perez Art Museum is the third Saturday of the month when the museum hosts family classes for artmaking.
The museum stays open till 9 pm on Thursdays, and you can catch a drink at the museum’s waterfront bar. Perez Art Museum is a wholesome family place that you can’t but enjoy. You will have a nice time with the art, and if you come on the third Saturday of the month, you may just make yours.
Orlando Watersport Complex
The Orlando Watersport Complex (OWC) has two lakes, each with cable systems. There is one lake for beginners and another for boating and other activities. The complex is well suited for the family, and there is a water sport or activity for everyone. You and your kids can expire the fun waters of the park while you relax and unwind. The Slider park is a lake that has obstacles built-in, which adds to its fun and appeal. The obstacles are called sliders and kickers, and you will regularly find professionals and advanced wakeboarders perform stunts while you relax on the sidelines and watch to your heart’s content.
There are kid-friendly areas where your children can go to have their water fun and enjoy themselves. If you feel you are not prepared for the water adventure, do not worry. There are many shops which you can rent all your gear from. At OWC, the fun never stops.
Florida for International travelers.
If you and your family are visiting the US from a country in the visa waiver program, you will need to apply for ESTA visa. The ESTA visa application can be made online on their website, and the form submission will attract a small fee. The usual response time after the application has been submitted is 72 hours. If you do not receive any updates after 72 hours, you can check your ESTA application status online on their website to see your application has been accepted or rejected. Ensure you fill in all the appropriate and correct information on your form before you submit it. Ensure you visit the US with the proper documents to prevent any problems with the law. Florida awaits!
7 Reasons to Go on an Adventure Cycling Trip
What’s life without any adventure? For those seeking an exciting hobby that offers a lot of benefits, cycling is the way to go.
Don’t just settle for a stroll around the park, though. Go adventure cycling instead. Not convinced? Here are a few good reasons to start adventure cycling.
It’s a Great Way to Get in Shape
According to a study conducted by Harvard, cycling can burn up to 298 calories in just 30 minutes. Going up and down hills and mountains works out the leg muscles minus the high impact. If you’re sick of doing the same things at the gym or just simply not into committing to membership fees, cycling is an excellent way to lose a few pounds.
Tip: alternate different intensities by biking faster or slower every few minutes.
It Boosts Creativity and Tinkering Skills
Apart from the physical challenge adventure cycling offers, it can also test one’s creativity, especially in building the perfect bike to suit one’s needs. Each part and accessory of your bicycle should fit your needs, comfort, and taste. Build a bike that can withstand any challenge you throw at it and you will take pride in wherever you take it.
Tip: search online to get the reliable, high-quality power meters, handlebars, and unique saddlebags for an optimal ride. Make sure each part you get is durable while still looking sleek and helping you build an effective training routine.
It’s Great for Bonding with Loved Ones
Going adventure cycling will be much more fun with the company of your family and friends. Being out into the wild with loved ones is an excellent way to spend quality time. It can also reinforce trust and teamwork as working together is vital especially when riding through tricky trails. Apart from that, it’s also a great way to encourage kids to get off their phones and focus on the present.
It’s Full of Surprises
One of the best things about adventure cycling is that it’s never boring. Each trail you take has endless possibilities. One moment, it can be as challenging as traversing a steep, rocky mountain is. The next moment, you’re in the wide plains, savoring the cool breeze. Add to that the interesting places to see and the many people you meet along the way. Even the weather can add to the thrill of every ride.
It’s a Great way to Appreciate Nature
Apart from the health benefits, one gets from cycling, it’s also a great way to appreciate Mother Nature. Adventure cycling allows one to explore different places using different trails.
Whether it’s cruising through the countryside or biking up rocky mountains, each path taken is an adventure in itself. Adventure Cycling will not only test your physical strength but will also encourage you to work with the environment you are in at the moment.
It Helps Save the Environment
You don’t use as much fossil fuels when you ride your bike. Plus, a bike has considerably less carbon footprint, when compared to motor vehicles. At the end of their life spans, bikes also take up less landfill waste as opposed to cars.
Using bikes helps improve the air quality in the environment, reduces cold-start emissions, and protects the wildlife. Lastly, since adventure cycling exposes individuals to nature, it encourages them to take better care of their surroundings in order to make the earth a more livable place.
Tip: encourage friends to try adventure cycling by making them understand how it helps the environment.
It Can Make You Feel Good
More people can afford to own bikes rather than cars. Cycling enables one to interact socially and feel more at home in their local community. Cycling helps boost the production of endorphins in the body, and that, in turn, can make anyone smile and feel better about themselves. Overcoming different challenges along the trail is very rewarding and will keep one pushing forward for more thrill.
Pedal On
Adventure cycling is great for anyone to have authentic and memorable experiences. There’s no time to get bored as challenges come one after the other. You’re rewarded with amazing scenery, new friends, and a better understanding of the world.
There are hundreds of maps and tours to choose from, depending on what kind of adventure you seek. It’s slowly becoming one of the most well-loved hobbies as its community continues to increase every year.
Overall, adventure cycling is one of the best hobbies anyone can start. When not on an adventure, you may use the bike on a daily basis instead of riding cars or commuting to work. It lets one stay fit, save money, appreciate nature better, and revitalize relationships. It’s the most eco-friendly way to have fun.
