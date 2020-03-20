Top 8 tips to travel abroad on a budget

Share Pin 0 Shares

Think that there are no cheap ways to travel abroad? Well, it’s time you think again. Take a situation where you win a lottery, now think of all the incredible things that you’d finally get to do with that money. Maybe, explore the pristine gems of Peru’s Machu Picchu, go snorkeling in Bali, or book a trip to see the Tokyo’s blossoms bloom, or encounter the wildlife in Tanzania? The world around us is limitless, there’s so much to see, and so much to do, that even if you did try, you wouldn’t be able to explore it all. But, how about doing all of it without winning a lottery? Yes, now you can tick off every location in your bucket list, without hurting your budget. Please know that traveling isn’t just for the rich. So, here we have come up with a few quick and easy 8 tips to travel on a budget. Let’s get started.

Plan travel with your friends

Amplify your fun and adventure by planning a travel with your BFF? Your group chats are always full of travel plans. So, it is time you convert this into a reality. Traveling with your friends is undoubtedly the best way to save money, as doing so, you can split all the costs. From car rentals to activities, accommodation, and groceries, everything gets cheaper when you have more people in the group. So, discuss with your friends and get planning.

Start Couch surfing

Wish to spend your vacation surfing the Brazilian coastline, but cannot afford a hotel that has an ocean view? So, what should you be doing? Try couch surfing. You can find different locals who are ready to open their doors for people seeking cheap accommodation. Locals can also tell you about the hidden gems of the city, budget-friendly restaurants, and the quiet beaches around you for your early morning surfing. So, by staying with locals, you'll get a wealth of information about the city that wouldn't be possible by staying in a pricey hotel. It will also help you save a lot of money.

Look for volunteering programs

Volunteering is not only good for the planet and the community but is also good for your soul. So, if you get a chance, do enroll in a volunteer opportunity abroad. You can find a myriad of programs and causes for volunteering. So, look for something that best satiates you. It is the perfect way of budget travel. Though you'll have to pay for this program, your meals, accommodation, and other costs would be covered under it. So, in short, it is a great way to save money.

Look for a part-time job

Some people like to live in luxury. They do not like budget travel. If you, too, are one of them, this is a great alternative for you. So, if you plan a stay in your chosen country for a month or two, you can look for a part-time job there. A good paying part-time job is a great way to fill the gaps in your finances while traveling. So, if you have a part-time job, you won't ever have to sacrifice your comfort, and you can live like in the movies. In case your visa allows you to work short term, you can speak to a local temping agency, and they'll help you with a good paying part-time job. It will not only help you earn money, but will also add cool job experience to your resume.

Look for budget destinations

There are a couple of beautiful travel locations that have a cheap cost of living. So, now, you can travel and save money by heading to these countries. Some of the budget destinations include Sri Lanka, Colombia, Portugal, Bosnia, and others. These are safe and affordable, even for solo travelers. Here, not only the accommodation but also travel and transportation is cheap. So, book your travel to these destinations, and save big.

Study abroad

A lot of people wouldn’t ever consider studying abroad as part of a budget travel trip. But it is very much possible. So, depending on the duration and the location of your travel, you can look for different study abroad programs. Some of these foreign study programs will not only be cheaper but also worthier than ones in your home university. To go about with this, you need to first look for a cheap travel destination and then research the short-term and affordable courses there. You can even acquire a scholarship. It will drastically reduce your travel costs.

Stay with your relatives

If you have a relative living abroad, it is best to stay with them. It will help you save out a lot on the stay and food costs. Further, your relatives will be able to offer you insider tips about the city of travel. So, if you have even distant relatives living abroad, convince them to let you stay with them.

Intern abroad

If you need a break from work, and still wish to do something to boost your career, then you can think of interning abroad. It is a good way to progress in your career. Interning is a budget-friendly means of traveling abroad. You can look for any duration of the internship in any country you like. So, if you would like some international connections and gain some insightful experience, interning abroad is the way to go.

So, these are the top 8 tips to travel to a foreign destination on a budget. If you have more tips to add to the list, do let us know about it in the comment section below.