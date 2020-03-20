Using Spirituality to Beat Alcoholism – Learning from Jane Zarse

Share Pin 0 Shares

Alcoholism is a global concern as millions of people around the world are suffering from this condition. It is a severe form of alcohol abuse, and it takes an individual to a dark phase, finding a way out of which is close to impossible. It is a condition that can negatively impact an affected individual’s performance in professional, social, as well as personal life. However, an effective way to cope with alcoholism and take a step forward towards recovery is to look for inspiration. There are innumerable examples in the world where people were able to come out of the dark phase and return to their lives.

Jane Zarse, the author of “Love and Compassion, is My Religion,” and “Sober and Pissed Off,” was a victim of alcoholism. She was in the dark phase and spent most of her life as a drunk individual. As she began to realize that her life was turning into a mess, she became a part of Alcoholics Anonymous and set out on a journey of recovery. In her books, she explains how spirituality and her faith helped her find her way back to life and escape the horrors of alcoholism.

Roots from a Well-Off and Privileged Family

Alcoholism hunts without discrimination. Whether it’s an individual stuck in poverty or a privileged teenager, suffering from isolation, alcoholism can find its roots anywhere. Daughter of a successful member of the Chicago Board of Trade, Jane Zarse, was born and raised in Lake Forest, Illinois. Her family was well-off, and she was privileged enough to receive a quality education. Her family resided in a ninety-two-hundred-square-foot lakefront estate. Even in her school, she was a very popular student as she was one of the top performers. Moreover, she graduated from Boston University on the Dean’s List.

It was during high-school that she began to consume alcohol and stepped into her life’s dark phase. At the start, drinking was occasional and mostly when she went out with her friends. According to Jane, drinking alcohol helped her get comfortable in her skin and gave her a sense of security. Starting as a social drinker, Jane slowly and gradually proceeded further to troubled drinking, and finally to merry-go-round drinking. The signs begin to appear when her academic performance deteriorated, and her aims started to fade away.

Stepping into the Dark World of Alcoholism

According to Jane, the most common reason which leads a person deeper into alcoholism is temporary escapism. People drink because it provides them relief by cutting them off from the world temporarily. It helps them forget about their problems while allowing them to live in the moment. People fail to realize that alcohol brings relief by taking away all the good things in life one after the other. Before attacking the physical existence, alcohol takes away the things one cares about and loves.

Excessive alcohol consumption was making her feel hopeless and helpless. Things were getting worse with every passing day. When things got out of hand she finally decided to join Alcoholics Anonymous. It is the place where she understood the true meaning of God’s existence and realized the importance of spirituality. It was the starting of her journey toward a better life. Faith, spirituality, and God became her saviors in the dark world of alcoholism.

Finding God and Working on Spiritual Existence

When Jane first stepped into the meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous, she saw a wall with the word “God” on it. As soon as she came across that wall, thoughts of negativity came rushing to her mind. She was skeptical about joining the group and when she realized that she has to deal with religious beings, her motivation levels drained. Jane did, she did not give up on the group. By regularly attending the meetings, her concepts about God and spirituality began to change. It was at this time that she began to hope that things would get better for her. The group was using spiritual healing and was disregarding logical actions.

Jane Zarse believes alcohol to be the most powerful thing to exist in the universe, and the group helped her find an entity greater than alcohol and all worldly things – God. Her belief in the Higher Power helped her realize that alcoholism was more of a mental state than a physical obsession. Having a negative mindset and living as a pessimist are the most crucial factors that take one deeper into alcoholism. When she finally began to accept that there was a Higher Power, things got easy for her. The feeling that God is always there for His people can help men overcome any obstacle in life. The feeling of isolation and loneliness make situations worse for an alcoholic. The love for God helps to understand that they are not alone. God is always there and looks upon the people when they feel alone and neglected.

Drinking cuts off one’s relation with God, and this disconnection is what eliminates all chances of recovery. When an individual gets deeper into spirituality and realizes about their relationship with God, it takes half of their pain away and encourages them to quit the wrong deeds to get closer to the Higher Power. The first phase of recovery is acceptance. Acceptance does not necessarily mean approval. One has to start accepting their situation before they can find a way out. Without acceptance, one can never realize that they have a problem. Spiritual rejuvenation is a way people learn to stop surrendering to alcohol and submit to God’s will.

Divine intervention is the only way out of the dark phase, and the entire world’s collaboration has not resulted in a proper cure or treatment for recovery from alcoholism. To feel loved and to know that there is someone always looking out for one is effective in the process of quitting drinking. With a love of God, one can develop courage and even strengthen their will power.

The victims of alcoholism need to understand that their mindset and pessimistic personality are the two most crucial elements that make it difficult for them to step out of the dark phase. Along with logical treatments, people need to work on their spiritual existence. Rejuvenation of one’s soul is only possible if they have a clear understanding of their relationship with God. It is during the journey of spiritual realization that one gets a chance to beat alcoholism and step out of its horrors.