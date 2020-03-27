News
COVID Response Cuomo is pushing itself Washington post Blames Fox News
For The Washington Post, the opinion hosts of Fox News represent a kind of alternative governing junta, a Svengalis council whose indignation is the music of the King.
It is a peculiar theoretical structure that, of course, not only implies that neither side will draw conclusions apart from each other but also very much reverses the relationship.
It’s not an unusual pattern, and not just within the walls of K Street headquarters of The Washington Post: President Donald Trump doesn’t practice his own business. Rather he sits facing Blanco in front of a Television that has been piled on the same screen inside the Oval Office all day. This implies by extension that they are in charge. After all, the President seeking to restart the nation after the coronavirus epidemic, he is in charge according to this story.
Another example:’ The Fox News whipsaw on coronaviruses: in another swerve, hosts are pressuring Trump to avert a shutdown.’
If a “whipsaw” on COVID-19 is grim, you ask what The Post people say they make with it, as they announce that Trump’s travel sanctions on China at the end of January ought to stay indefinitely, including going overseas to do something but shopping or medication. But for now, don’t mind that.
“Hosts have already been scoffing at the impending coronavirus epidemic for weeks last week before President Trump realizes that the pandemic is extremely serious and announces a nationwide eruption to combat it,” the article said. “So now, the analysts at Fox have once again changed their minds-and Trump is listening.
“Earlier this week, leading figures from the Cable Network encouraged the President to lift restrictions to get workers back to work, although that would be a danger to public safety.
“Trump expresses the expectation that companies will reopen after the 15-day duration of stay at home for the federal government expired on Monday and may also have urged them to do so. Tuesday evening, Steven Hilton, one of the hosts for Fox News ‘ weekend, said that it was time to start bringing American residents back to work, commenting on the term, “Cure is worse than illness.” Hours later, Trump said this: WE ARE NOT Having THE C. Trump made his thoughts known during the Fox styling interview, saying he needed Easter — April 12.
WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020
— Donald J. Trump (you have him now, News, March 23, 2020, Hey! Writers Paul Farhi and Sarah Ellison observed the common thread that followed Hilton in the days after, with policy officials including Larry Kudlow speaking on Fox News explaining whether the cure shouldn’t be worse than the illness, like Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Laura Ingraham.
It is not the most logical theory except in a vacuum. When I glance at his show at Fox News on a Sunday, it is a reminder that maybe I should go with my dog or spend more time with my wife instead of spending more time reading the newspapers. With all due regard for Steve Hilton, a guy much more productive than I am. The chairman has no horse to play on, so I don’t think his feelings are so different.
RELATED: Crushes Left’s narrative, Fauci Comes Out on the potentially risky Easter ‘ deadline,’ but it’s not speculation. This opening monologue was provided by Steve Hilton on Sunday night. The New York Times wrote an Op-Ed two days ago, “Is Our War on Coronavirus Worse than the Disease?”Dr David L Katz challenged the recommendations on social distancing in this essay and suggested that, by having younger and-at-risk populations back to functioning early, we may minimize the financial harm from the disease.
Katz, founding director of the Yale-Griffin Preventive Research Center, wrote: “What we know so far concerning the coronavirus makes the theoretical use of a” herd immunity “solution, a technique that is seen as a positive secondary result in the Netherlands and brief in the United Kingdom specific.”
“To date, South Korean statistics show that 99 percent of active infections in the general population are’ normal’ and do not need specific medical attention,” he said. “It is very difficult for them to detect coronavirus. “The limited number of situations seeking such programs was particularly clustered between 60 and older, and therefore the elderly. Many related findings tend to be the risk of mortality for individuals above 70 years of age three times more for those between 60 and 79 years and those above 80 years of age almost double the death rate for the aged between 70 to 79 years. It was a curious and very strong word choice, in as it referred to a Fortune job which criticized Katz, but did not specifically disprove many of the evidence he used. Katz’s piece was contested by many experts.
Would you think Donald Trump has affected Fox News on coronavirus thinking?
Perhaps The Times saw, as it reported in the wrap-up on Wednesdays, that Katz’s “White House took care of opinions.” (The Republicans go! “Seizing” again on things!) Clearly opposition was therefore excessive.
Fox News also shows that it happened close to Hilton’s sunday monologue if Trump’s coronavirus policies are dictated by Fox News, you also know who else could have done that? State. Andrew Cuomo of New York.
In the Albany Business-Review on Monday, Cuomo said it was time to “bring back the founder in business innovation,” and he said in one of his Marathon press conferences that he was responsible for closing down the economy. “We will therefore prepare a tipping point for economic stability.
“You can’t really hinder the economy. And we need to continue wondering, will everyone stay out of work?”Today, it occurred at a more exclusion than Trump’s tweet from Hilton’s monolog, but not by much. It begs the question— does anyone get Fox News orders? Another meets Tucker Carlson’s head, so clearly it’s just hypnosis.
If you like to see, it is hard to say that Fox news commentators have not said exactly what they think of other Republicans— like those in the White House — is entirely different. Nor is it too different from what other scientists and epidemiologists claim.
You don’t really accept this, so the writer isn’t co-signing it. Albeit, it seems to be too tempting to disregard the perception that Fox News is a possible leader in White House reform, albeit doubtful.
There are so many issues with this piece of dog-ism, that it is not uncommon to begin the notion that we have to restart business as quickly as possible. The number of people who are on the unemployment line indicates that the lockout is desperately over. Therefore, why would the same thing not be done about Cuomo because “the debate for, and may have also promoted” Trump’s Fox News?
The response is clear— yet the fact that there are cases outside of the Farhi and Ellison theory is indication that they were poxed.
The United States finds it impossible to file criminal charges against a foreign leader, Venezuela Pres. Venezuela News. Maduro Nicolas
The United States Department of Justice has charged Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and other top Venezuelan officials with unsealed cocaine distribution charges on Thursday.
Maduro is being implicated of a drug-trafficking operation that helped “devastate American communities,” said in his press release, of collaboration with the Colombian rebel organization, The Radical Armed Forces of Colombia.
“We are revealing today that we have been investigating narco-terrorist Nicolás Maduro Moros along with his top officers for the past 20 years,” the U.S. said. Procurator Geoffrey S. Berman stated during the release that he was using the Spanish acronym for the guerrilla group.
“Only because the Venezuelan authorities were compromised and political and military security offered by Maduro and others against the rapid narco-terrorist crimes listed in our charges was the scale and severity of the suspected drugs trafficking possible.” Narco-terrorism is detained for at least 50 years in jail, reported Fox News.
Attorney General William Barr said in an online news conference that the FARC terrorist organization “kept Venezuela to continue trading of cocaine from a government-funded by Maduro” according to NB City News.
U.S. brings drug trafficking charges against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and several others, accusing them of trying ‘to flood the United States with cocaine,’ and offered a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Maduro https://t.co/1KQsvOCZDH pic.twitter.com/zO6YkHwXQT
— Reuters (@Reuters) March 26, 2020
U.S.’s allegation against the President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, of having’ tried to overwhelm the United States with cocaine’ has been presented and a reward has been issued for details leading to the arrest or prosecution of Maduro https:/t.co/1KQsvOCZDH pic.twitter.com/zO6YkHwXQT— Reuters (@Reuters) 26 March 2020
The party transported up to 250 tons of cocaine into the USA, according to Barr. According to Barr.
The DOJ offers 15 million dollars to inform Maduro about his arrest and sentence when he travels outside Venezuela.
AG Barr: The Venezuelan regime, once led by Nicolás Maduro Moros, remains plagued by criminality & corruption. For more than 20 years, Maduro & a number of high-ranking colleagues allegedly conspired with the FARC, causing tons of cocaine to enter & devastate American communities pic.twitter.com/dg5qY2xC0j
— Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) March 26, 2020
Crime & corruption continues at the forefront of the Venezuelan regime once headed by Nicolás Maduro Moro. For 20 years, Maduro and some of the leading associates reportedly had conspired against the FARC for the introduction and diversion of loads of drugs into the American pic.twitter.com/dg5qY2xC0j communities— the Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) on March 26, 2020, according to Fox News, the Chief Justice of the Venezuelan Supreme Court, Maikel Jose Moreno Perez, also paid money laundering and extortion. Fox also claimed that the head of the army in Venezuela was charged with the use of drugs.
The declaration today focused on eradicating the broad spectrum of corruption in the Venezuelan regime–a structure that is designed and regulated to empower many at the highest levels of government, “Barr said in the DOJ statement. The study was sent out by a firm with laws in DC, Signs To serve Venezuela’s Socialist Government.
“The US does not authorize such crooked Venezuelan authorities to use a financial network from the U.S.” Accusing a head of state is an exceedingly rare step, underlining tensions between the United States and Venezuela.
In 2019, opposition leader Juan Guaido was endorsed by the Trump administration as acting President in place of Maduro.
“The National House cited the Charter of Nicolás Maduro as the sole valid branch of government that was legitimately elected by the Venezuelan people, thereby vacating the office of the President,” Trump said at the time, according to the NBC News.
Maduro maintained a role in the capital of Caracas, but he and his government appear to be accused of human rights abuses and of encouraging militant organizations and cartels to take advantage, Fox News said. “Venezuelan people spoke courageously against Maduro and his rule of law and demanded democracy and the rule of law.”
Tlaib Calls for US Two Trillion-Dollar Coins for the Relief Plan in Ridiculous COVID-19
If you don’t know MMT, the rage of the far left leaders, so the idea is that, while the government can raise it, it will waste. There is no reason for countries to think about debt — or inflation, as this can be achieved easily by raising taxation to get more revenue.
Therefore the left-wing Democratic Party leaders defended major spending measures such as the Green New Deal.
I am not saying Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan-democrat, was thinking about this entirely when she announced the Automatic BOOST to the Community Act, but well it’s an enormous payout to Americans, for which she plans to pay with two trillion dollars of platinum coins. That is the text part of the plan.
TRENDING: The suspected Chinese agent detained in Boston Airport by biological bottles in December When the Senate has already passed its $2 trillion relief bill overwhelmingly, I’m not aware why this is acceptable, even though it is totally separate in relation to the Nancy Pelosi-and House Democrats initiative or the Committee of Finance.
The Senates ‘ proposal, which swelled to $2 trillion quickly, was moderate, but definitely beats an eloquent Democratic list of demands, of unusual things like greenhouse emissions and a U.S. ‘ They all were successful DOA even while it is quite difficult to tell. Restoration of Postal Service.
But the bundle from Tlaib is expected to appear in the muddle, if only because–as with the Green New Deal –the modern American left is going to cling to that before the crisis ends.
The scheme will supply an American with a credit card of $2000 and refill it with $1,000 a month for one year after the effective conclusion of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Would you think the bill is a good one for Tlaib?
The proposal does not explicitly describe the conclusion of the Coronavirus epidemic, which is troubling because it is just legal.
Additional worries may be triggered by who is identified by the tickets, which will include “[n]non-citizens, including undocumented people, refugees, and temporary guests whose stay is longer than three months.” You shouldn’t, though, wonder whether we can pay for this when we have Tlaib-o-Coinz:
“Otherwise, the system will be funded by the Treasury solely through its legislative power to raise revenue through means of the seigniorage of coins, which is a formal transfer of Congressional constitutional authority.” Opponent She Beat 1 percent of the Race of six is a race, so this time is a race of two, and the Treasury Department will be minted with two trillion dollars— no reason offered that the two trillion dollars will not be one or two trillion dollars in coins as part of the US manufacturer programme. Mint. Mint. Mint.
And Congress must order the Federal Reserve to purchase the two coins. The US will be compensated by the Fed. The mint account and the coins hold them out of circulation, so that the money is deposited into the Treasury and disbursed for the American people, I believe maybe with that or anything there will be an infomercial: it’s true. This is. Quick! Quick!
I endorse the economic response plan @FSCDems #COVID19 in full. I would also encourage leadership on behalf of #13thDistrictStrength to consider my truly universal proposal for relief.
“I completely endorse the [Democrats ‘ House Financial Services Committee] plan to respond economically” #COVID19, “tweeted Saturday, March 21, 2020. — Congressman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida)
She then described the plan while insisting that no new debts should be incurred. This includes the Treasury with its legalistic authority to set up a new mint program to fund — a direct payment by preloading € 2,000 cash card to everybody. “I want to encourage leadership to consider my truly universal relief proposal on behalf of #13thDistrictStrong”
$1,000/month recharging up to a year after stabilization of the economy.
It’s important to note: With this plan we won’t need the government to raise more debt, like we have already mentioned. Please read here: https:/t.con/JJI0z2bNFy — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, (@RepRashida).
Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) Congresswoman, 21 March 2020 Great grievance. One would imagine Tlaib is holding all the “1 trillion dollar coins” in secrecy.
I fully support the @FSCDems #COVID19 economic response proposal. I also want to encourage leadership to consider my truly universal relief proposal on behalf of #13thDistrictStrong.
— Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) March 21, 2020
This includes the Treasury using its legal authority to create a new mint program to fund:
✅Direct payments via preloaded $2,000 cash cards to everyone.
✅Recharging with $1,000/month until a year after the economy recovers.
Read all about it here: https://t.co/JJI0z2bNFy
— Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) March 21, 2020
Hey @realDonaldTrump, let’s provide relief from this crisis for people by giving pre-loaded debit cards to every person in America. No additional debt—we’ll just mint two coins.#ABCAct #MintTheCoinhttps://t.co/v0gtfjBw7L
— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) March 21, 2020
Join the movement to #MintTheCoin Rep. Amash! 2k debit card, with 1k a month for a year. https://t.co/f18eUJrchs
— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) March 25, 2020
Just do it! #MintTheCoin https://t.co/0Qc7QtKsUB
— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) March 24, 2020
I fully support the @FSCDems #COVID19 economic response proposal. I also want to encourage leadership to consider my truly universal relief proposal on behalf of #13thDistrictStrong.
— Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) March 21, 2020
Instead, the hashtag #MintTheCoin: Hey @realDonaldTrump has been launched. Let’s give people relief from the recession by supplying everyone in America with pre-loaded Debit cards. #ABCAct #MintTheCoinhttps:/t.co / v0gtfjBw7L— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) March 21, 2020 Join campaign to #MintTheCoin Rep. Amash. No more debt— we’ll only mint two coins. 2k debit card for one year, with 1k a month. The Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) 25 March 2020 Just do it, https:/t.co/f18eUJrchs. I thought I would own it if you’re going to be owned, own it! #MintTheCoin https:/t.co/0Qc7QtKsuB — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) March 24, 2020.
If you haven’t seen the issue here then this has not been supported by any real money.
Instead, MMT claims to pay taxes on inflation rather than that. Such things.
It would undermine productivity, not just the rich. Taxes raised would not amount to the extent of excesses where any person in the United States would have a monthly fee of $2,000, irrespective of whether they were a resident, or even legal residents.
It’s a nightmare of a strategy, but Tlaib will stick to it as long as it lasts for a pandemic disaster. Luckily, you hope that it would not last long enough to see this happen.
We’re 100% serious when we say: PUT @RASHIDATLAIB ON THE TRILLION DOLLAR COIN!!! https://t.co/3SpWXjXWef
— People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) March 21, 2020
But, it happens in a manner that we like: We are 100 percent sincere when we say: PUT @RASHIDATLAIB ON THE TRILLION DOLLAR COIN!!! https:/t.co/3SpWXjXWef-People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) I think Tlaib’s grinning visage should be on these things — and every other trillion-dollar coin we have to mint in the future to pay for the kind of insanity Tlaib and her friends will no doubt cosign.
Threats to medicine cutback in China; Push America into ‘ Coronavirus Mighty Sea ‘
The essay on “Be Bold: The World Owes China a Thank You,” released on March 4, based most of the Chinese Communist Party propaganda, on how the world ought to be grateful for China’s response to a pandemic, has been a major threat to Chinese government Xinhua to curb exports to its own countries and its populations in China.
The Chinese government is now eager to remove from historical pages the first months of the coronavirus epidemic. The Xinhua article shows how China leverages the United States and Europe, as the availability of vital drugs that had been outsourced to them in the heyday of globalization can be limited.
Breitbart.com reports: Chinese paper specifically warned that if Americans and Europeans were to condemn the response to the coronavirus or move too slowly to lift travel restrictions and other constraints that the Chinese government dislikes, it then cushioned the challenge in the normal slowness of the Communist Party by insisting that China is so loved by the world that it never will.
One of Xinhua’s insults was that for Wall Street Journal, on February 3rd, Walter Russell Mead opted for’ China Is the Real Sick Man of Asia,’ a book which prompted Beijing to expel journalists from the Wall Street Journal and to start complaining unceasingly that Mead’s work was insulting and racist. Mead, the column and the whole publication of the Wall Street Juror have been “infamous” according to Xinhua’s March 4 editorial. While much of the commentary centered on the “mighty sea of coronavirus,” this report is also noteworthy as an example of an early Chinese communist propagandists ‘ cross to present the coronavirus as originating in the U.S. The state. Army. The US “returning from Wuhan, China” just before the epidemic erupted, Xinhua murmured darkly on March 4, moaning about the unfair and disrespectful US imposing a travel ban on China.
Fox News on Food and Drug Administration’s announcement on Friday that at least one undisclosed medication effective for care of coronavirus patients is not available because components of the medication are not easily accessible from China. Fox News has published this story on Friday.
“It’s a scary thing,” Tucker Carlson, Fox News said on Wednesday. “What’s more, they tried to kill us, and we all stand back like,’ yeah, you know it’s a little bit less.’
In his Fox News interview on Thursday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) cautioned that “only 80% of the active ingredients of certain important medicines come from overseas,” and that 80% of them are made in China. “Rubio and former House Chairman Newt Gingrich addressed China’s control over the U.S. pharmaceutical industry and the U.S. economic market, in optional words. As Peking, Americans see vital parts of global supply chains, including drugs and medical products, caught. Close to 80% of the active prescription ingredients of US products currently come from overseas.
Now, faced with a pandemic, the lack of national capability in key medical industries has put the United States and our economies in critical danger. The failure to significantly expand production of critical materials such as operating maskings, surgical gowns and stunning and medications restricts our potential in this current epidemic and any possible pandemic to minimize the worst impacts of the outbreak.
Chinese dependence on the public health and economy of America, all critical components of our national security, is unreasonable. That is why, when global supply chains are on the move, and the world economy is at the bottom, we recommend that the U.S. act to increase our production potential.
Rubio and Gingrich recommended that U.S. companies, especially from aggressive countries such as China, be supported and pushed to carry back production from overseas and enforce steps that could have seemed unacceptably dangerous or costly at the more comfortable periods, using the current turmoil in global markets.
“America needs to prioritize the restoration of our own domestic supply chain,” they wrote comparing their proposals with Beijing’s concerted tactics for pharmaceutical industry capture.
Survivor of Elderly Coronavirus:’ Hysteria is out of balance’
An elderly survivor of the coronavirus speaks about his past and claims that she feels that the COVID-19 pandemic “has just fallen out of the hold.”
Jerry Jorgensen from 65 years, taken ill on board a Diamond Princess cruise ship, explained in an interview with “Fox & Friends,” how mild the illness is. He admitted she felt “a little off” a few hours while she was on the cruise ship despite getting a little fever.
He will not check COVID-19 positively any longer and says the paranoia in America is shocked because the disorder itself is diagnosed.
Jorgenson wrote, “Hysteria just got out of hand.
“I don’t have the toilet paper, everything is gone. I don’t know, “she said.
Speaking on Foxnews.com Jorgensen said that she was bombarded with kisses from relatives and strangers as she returned to the gym during her rehab.
Jorgensen said the gym management told her to stay away after she returned home to keep “senior citizens” safe. The gym management called her.
“I’m a senior man, I’m going! No, but what about me? How about me?said Jorgensen.” “If it’s time for me to go to quarantine to check that more than twice negative,” she said. “So I’m the safest one in school, maybe the safest in Utah since I have checked that over the period of quarantine.”
She was hospitalized with none of her symptoms and Jorgensen — who contracted the infection on a Diamond Princess cruise ship on Japan.
“My situation was, the night before they had pulled me out of the cruise ship, I had a little fever— very low, it didn’t even hit 100 degree,” Jorgensen said. When Jorgensen was examined and checked by the doctors on board, she never was required to take any drug on board the Princess Diamond. » “In two to three hours I was not able to do anything about it, and that was my only symptom all the time–the whole quarantin until now.
Jorgensen described her quarantine experience quite positively in a hospital. He said that those who live for protection in their homes would do “things you enjoy,” including reading and exercising.
Jorgensen said, “I was in a hospital quarantine and they didn’t have anything for me, particularly those who don’t speak English.
“I got a mat for yoga,” she said, “and staying active is so important.”
Ex Fisherman Slaps Bernie’s Connection with’ Illegal Acts’
According to The Herald in Rock Hill, South Carolina, a picture of the local Quinn resident was used with a “criminal activities” video of Bernie Sanders. According to The Herald it is called “5 reasons the Border Wall does not deter trafficking.”
Yeah, I can see how some people would value that title.
Today, Quinn sues Sanders and his presidential run in 2020, according to the source.
The campaign was still a complainant and it was not entirely apparent that the video, dating back to 2018, was produced prior to Sanders unveiling his 2020 presidential bid.
“The Herald states that for more than 20 years, Quinn was a professional bassfishing boat used by Evan Williams Bourbon as part of the sponsorship agreement.
Anyone think Quinn is going to win his prosecution?
In the complaint Quinn said that “[t]he representation of Quinn in the video of alleged drug trafficking has been affected.” “The case demands that there be a immediate restraining order and a definitive injunction banning the use of Quinn’s name by Sanders and the campaign. The case also seeks damages, “the Herald reported.
The complaint was filed when Sanders was the chief of pledged members in advance of the big one in South Carolina, and the date in sale definitely looks a little old.
Nonetheless, without your permission, if you’re convicted of substance trafficking by the Sanders campaign, you could even fire weapons. You never can need all of those things, don’t worry!
“The defendants did not seek consent to Quinn to use his name or likeness or threaten to acquire consent,” says Quinn’s complaint.
“The complainant takes this action to reaffirm a video creating an egregious, intent misrepresented organization in which the defendants proposed that the plaintiff was in any way linked to criminal activity and that in any way he had been associated in illegal drug trafficking.” “The plaintiff takes this action in order to vindicate an obvious and malicious false association created by a video whereby the defendants suggested that the victim was in any way associated with violence, and in particular that in any way was associated with the illegal drug trade.”
Quinn seems to have won the award as he used his identity while he “associated himself with conservative motives and candidates for the Republican Party,” The Herald wrote.
That’s not sarcasm, it’s true to say that the ship from Quinn has so to speak arrived.
The outlet told Zach Merritt, an attorney in support of Quinn, that “this disgusting video created by Mr Sanders and his campaign, which millions have seen, depicts Mr Quinn in an incredibly visible and dangerous manner— as a thief and a drug smuggler.
“Mister.-Mister. Quinn is a democrat for a lifetime who supports Mr. Sanders ‘ policies. Mr. Sanders ‘ family were saddened to pursue Mr. Sanders’s campaign and his positions by unauthorised use of his face and image. The purpose of the case was to “recognize the malicious harassment generated by defendant Quinn, a party which clearly clashes with Quinn’s political and social beliefs,” and I have concerns about whether or not this suit would go anywhere. This depiction is entirely contradictory to Mr Quinn’s position as a human being. Yet Sanders will think about this one more thing as he clings to his Oval Office–expectations that grow even more.
