A - Z Health Guides
Call Us When You Need Hearing Aids Repairs
When your hearing aids aren’t working properly, it is very difficult for you to continue functioning in your normal daily routine. If you can’t hear what’s going on around you, you may have to limit your activities until you have the hearing aids repaired. But where do you go to get them fixed? You come to us because we offer hearing aids repairs, and you can often have simple repairs done right in our office.
Hearing aids are very small, intricate devices that need very specific types of care. You don’t want to try to fix them yourself because they require expert knowledge and tools so that further damage isn’t done to them. When your hearing aids need to be fixed, bring them to us. Our hearing aid experts can help you get them working again. It doesn’t matter whether you bought your hearing aids from us or not: we will be more than happy to help you get your hearing aids in proper working order again.
If your hearing aids need more complex repairs, we will send them on your behalf, along with a description of the problem, to the manufacturer. If the product is covered under warranty, we will do the same thing. Even if you’re just not sure about how something functions or should be functioning on your hearing aids, get in touch with us. You can call or stop by our office whenever you’re available, and we will be happy to answer any questions you have and/or repair your hearing aids for you.
We know that you need your hearing aids as quickly as possible, and we will do everything we can to get the repairs done fast and effectively. We don’t sacrifice speed for quality, however, and you can depend on us to repair your hearing aids well. If you have an after-hours emergency problem related to your hearing aids, you can get in touch with us via a form on our website. You don’t have to be a current patient to access our after-hours service.
The fee for existing patients is $100, and it is $150 for non-patients. This does not include repair fees and the cost of accessories that may be needed. If we can’t fix it, we will help you get a loaner to use so that you can continue to hear while your hearing aid is being repaired. Hearing aids repairs are not something to stress about as we have you taken care of, whether it’s during or after business hours. Get in touch with us whenever you need your hearing aids fixed, and we will be happy to help.
6 Smoking Tips by Avoiding Health Risk
Tobacco kills and hurts people; therefore, you are always advised to quit smoking. Nowadays, some new options are available on the market. People can select a safe option that will not cause any health issue.
Smoking alternatives prove helpful for your quit smoking process. Visit a smoker supply shop to find out available substitutes. Here are six smoking tips to avoid health risks and other issues.
Herbal, Natural, Hand-rolled and Light Cigarettes
In the past, smoker believed that low-tar; light cigarettes had limited health risks. Studies prove that these cigarettes can’t decrease dangerous health effects. The FDA (Food & Drug Administration) has barred these terms, such as low, mild and light in cigarette sales.
Some people prefer hand-rolled cigarettes because they consider them safe. Remember, these cigarettes have a maximum risk of cancers of esophagus, larynx, pharynx, and mouth. You may find them dangerous than machine-made cigarettes.
Nowadays, natural cigarettes are available in the market. Manufactures claim for selling cigarettes without additives and chemicals. These are rolled with cotton filters. Safety of these cigarettes may depend on the herbs in them. Remember, herbal cigarettes can be less dangerous if they are free from tobacco, carbon monoxide and tar.
Electronic Cigarettes
E-cigarettes or electronic cigarettes can be a safe alternative to tobacco smoke. These are designed to convert the liquid into vapors to inhale. Other than tobacco, they depend on a liquid prepared from nicotine or other flavorings. However, the FDA doesn’t endorse these products.
The advertisers of e-cigarettes claim that these options are safe and enable you to quit smoking. If you want a safe alternative of smoking, consult your doctor. With a battery-operated unit, you can enjoy non-nicotine solutions.
These look similar to cigarettes but work without burning any kind of tobacco. You can buy an e-cigarette as per your budget. Make sure to avoid overuse of these devices because it is dangerous for your health.
Vapes
Studies show that vaping is safer than smoking. There is no need to worry about ash, tar or combustion. You will find them great for skin health, oral hygiene, and lung capacity, improved senses of taste and smell and circulation.
With the help of vaping, you can avoid noxious odors. These devices may have a particular aroma s per its flavor. The smell of vapors is hardly noticeable. Vaping enables you to enjoy maximum control on the nicotine dosage.
Along with vaporizers, you can get e-juices in different strengths. These devices offer you maximum control on vapors to exhale. Some tools, such as pod vapes are available to increase your convenience.
Get the advantage of endless options in terms of flavors. There are numerous new flavors in the market, such as tobacco, menthol, foods, beverages, desserts and fruits. You will find them great for instant satisfaction.
Bongs
Bongs aka binger, billy or bubblers are water pipes to smoke marijuana. These are around for centuries to avoid possible problems of traditional smoking. You can buy them in different shapes and sizes.
A basic bong consists of a chamber and a bowl. Feel free to purchase a colorful bong that looks similar to a work of art. Bongs come with a small bowl to carry dried weed. Once you light this weed, it combusts and offers smoke. Remember, water in the base of bubbler will bubble while you inhale.
The smoke passes through water before entering your lungs and mouth. A bong is a good option to smoke weed as compared to dried weed bowled in a paper. Water in the bong can decrease the hazards of dry heat you may get from joints. You can enjoy cooler, smooth and creamy effect instead of harsh smoke.
Smoke Outside
If you want to decrease the hazards of smoking, you have to smoke in an open area. A room may have several things with probability to catch fire. Hot ashes or cigarette can make things dangerous. Moreover, an open environment will save you from possible troubles.
You can get rid of the smell of smoke easily in an open environment. It proves useful to get fresh oxygen immediately after smoking. After smoking, put your cigarettes out every time. Avoid walking away from smoking materials and lit cigarettes.
Immediately put water on the butts and ashes to make them cool before throwing them in the trash.
Avoid Smoking after Taking Medicine
Remember, it is not safe to smoke after taking medication. You can’t escape or prevent from fire if you are feeling sleepy. Carefully dispose of a burning cigarette before going to bed or taking medicines.
You should not smoke in your bed because bedding and mattresses can easily catch on fire. Moreover, you can sleep with a lit cigarette in your hand. Always put cigarettes out in ashtrays or buckets with sand. Keep lighters and matches away from children.
Smoking Alternatives
Alternatives to smoking are always useful for people interested in smoking cessation. You can try nicotine patches to apply on your body. Remember, these patches are designed with latex to apply on your skin. Heavy smokers can use them to get a stable dose of nicotine.
Lozenges are similar to candies and excellent for an instant nicotine fix. Feel free to put them in mouth and wait for ten minutes. You will feel its effects after a short period. These can dissolve in your mouth with 30 minutes. It can be an excellent choice to keep you busy.
Nicotine gums may start working within 5 to 10 minutes. You may find them in different flavors. Make sure to consult your doctor to learn about the right dose and its effects on your body. Some people may feel hiccups and nausea after consuming them.
Moreover, you can’t ignore inhalers and nasal spray. It is a plastic tube similar to a pen. Inhalers can release nicotine with every puff. Nasal sprays are easy and convenient options to use. Keep it in mind that inhalers may become the reason for throat irritation and coughing. You have to consult your physician before trying any alternative.
INNOVATION IN HEALTHCARE MAKES MEDICAL TREATMENTS EFFICIENT AND ACCESSIBLE – EFFORTS OF DR. SHARMILA ANANDASABAPATHY
The automotive sector, corporate world, educational system, and healthcare are under a strong technological influence. Every day smart innovations and advanced technological solutions are introduced that can enable breakthrough performance and enhance efficiency. Cryptocurrencies, voice assistants, driverless vehicles, reusable rockets, and robot assistants are some of the innovations that are changing the world for better. There are some amazing innovations in the healthcare sector that are making medical treatments efficient and accessible to the world.
Drone delivery of medical supplies by David Abney, a stem-cell cure for diabetes by Doug Melton, 54gene by Abasi Ene-Obong, CTRL-kit by Thomas Reardon, and The SmartPod™ by Baylor College of Medicine are few revolutionary healthcare technological solutions. The benefits of these smart solutions make healthcare efficient. Out of all these innovations, SmartPods™ is an innovation that makes healthcare accessible to people living in the rural parts of the world. The easy-to-transport healthcare facility was created by a team of medical experts with Dr. Sharmila Anandasabapathy, a Sri Lankan-American physician, as the primary creator.
SMART PODS – COST-EFFICIENT, DEPLOYABLE, FULLY-EQUIPPED
The SmartPod™ is a deployable healthcare facility that was developed at The Baylor College of Medicine in response to the 2014 Ebola epidemic. The purpose of the SmartPods™ was to reduce the response time and effectively address the medical emergencies or disease outbreaks in remote or underserved parts of the world. These pods are aluminum containers with steel frames that meet ISO shipping standards. These are fully-equipped to provide high-quality healthcare to people residing in regions lacking quality healthcare.
The SmartPods™ are standard shipping containers of 8×20 feet and can be easily transported by air, by sea, and by road. The containers can turn into a proper 400+ square foot healthcare facility in less than five minutes. These pods open manually with just four people. Efforts have been made in the past to provide top quality medical care to inaccessible parts of the world. However, the absence of technological equipment and improper communication channels made it impossible for healthcare professionals to extend their services to the people deprived of reliable medical care.
Currently, several units have been deployed worldwide as clinics, laboratories (BSL 2 and BSL 3), and pharmacies. Operating rooms and isolation units for respiratory pathogens (SARS-COVID-2) are also being developed. The SmartPods™ are deployed globally, and they feature a UV and HEPA filtration system which maintains a hygienic environment in these pods by filtering out the allergens and pathogens that spread viruses. Other features of these pods include air conditioning, disinfectant-ready surfaces, temperature-controlled pharmaceutical inventory, and hardware /software for telemedicine or teleguidance.
Dr. Sharmila Anandasabapathy has put in significant efforts to make these deployable pods a possibility. Her research and hard work are helping the world cater to disease outbreaks efficiently in both urban as well as rural parts of the world.
RESEARCH AND INNOVATION IN CANCER DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT
The primary focus of Dr. Sharmila Anandasabapathy is on gastrointestinal cancer. The Sri Lankan-American physician is involved in extensive research on using novel technologies that can make cancer diagnosis and treatment quick and efficient. Trained in advanced gastrointestinal endoscopy says that cancer in complex parts of the body makes it difficult for the doctors to make an accurate diagnosis. To treat gastrointestinal cancer, doctors must identify the exact affected areas. Neoplastic growth in the body is typically accompanied by hyperplasia and inflammation in the surrounding regions. It is crucial to identify cancer to provide correct treatments, but diagnosis needs to be done accurately and efficiently to avoid unnecessary biopsies which increase cost and risk
Dr. Sharmila Anandasabapathy’s research has led to the evaluation of advanced imaging technology for the detection of gastrointestinal cancer. Microendoscopy is a cost-effective detection method that easily gets inserted in the biopsy channel of an endoscope and provides 1000x magnification, allowing an ‘optical biopsy’ of the affected tissue.
The use of augmented reality in cancer diagnosis and treatment is another way healthcare providers can stay connected to expert interpretation while operating in rural areas. In underdeveloped countries, the lack of screening and diagnostic technology makes it impossible for doctors to diagnose cancer growth at its early stage. According to Dr. Sharmila Anandasabapathy, the best way to cure cancer is to prevent cancer. Early diagnosis can help prevent cancer before it becomes advanced and incurable.
ABOUT DR. SHARMILA ANANDASABAPATHY – BOARD CERTIFIED IN GASTROENTEROLOGY
A researcher and a professor of Medicine in Gastroenterology at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Sharmila Anandasabapathy’s work is invaluable for the medical sector. Her research papers and articles are published in notable journals. After getting her bachelor’s degree in English Literature from Yale University in 1993, she went to The Albert Einstein College of Medicine from where she graduated with an M.D degree with distinction in research in 1998.
After graduating with a doctor of medicine degree, she worked as an intern for four years at the New York-Presbyterian Hospital’s Weill Cornell Medical Center and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. In 2004, Sharmila went to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where she completed her gastroenterology fellowship and received advanced training in the endoscopic management of Barrett’s esophagus and esophageal cancer.
Currently, she is the Vice President and Director of Baylor Global Health, overseeing international programs focused on global healthcare capacity development and research. She is Chair of the AGA Women’s Committee as well as Associate Editor of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. Previously, she served as an attending physician at both Mount Sinai Medical Center and M.D. Anderson Medical Center. Her work is highly valued on a global level. She was listed as one of the most influential women in Houston and has been repeatedly ranked in the list of Super and Top doctor’s USA. Moreover, she is a featured USAID female innovator.
Importance of Home Care & Home Support Worker for Elderly
The condition in America is changing drastically and people older than 65 will reach five in 2019. As Americans age and live longer, more and more will live with numerous health disorders such as diabetes or arthritis as well as physical limitations such as life-base problems such as mobility and household management. One of our country’s biggest health problems is to ensure the freedom of older Americans with serious chronic disabilities and other diseases. Our success in tackling this challenge should help ensure that Americans live up to their desires, priorities, and treatment needs with respect. Our federal and state governments ‘ financial stability is also in the balance due to the implications for Medicare and Medicaid expenses. In reaction to this question, it will take time to realize the real importance of home-based services, grow and truly incorporate home-based care into the U.S. healthcare system.
Home Care:
1. Treatment at home care saves time. An older adult is often placed in a long-term care center because they can no longer handle one part of their care, such as meal cooking or washing, only because they are not able to take advantage of alternatives.
The cost of treatment and stress on patients and taxpayers can be significantly minimized by delivering only certain services people need at home.
2. The maintenance of the house retains integrity. While long-term care facilities are intended to offer the best possible service, many facets of treatment are undesired in these facilities, such as sharing personal areas (dormitories, bathrooms) and staff with many separate toilets and toilets.
Patients who seek home treatment have the ability to establish trustworthy relationships and are able to receive treatment in their homes ‘ privacy.
1. Soothes the spirit at rest. Aging will face multiple difficulties and hurdles, including loss of loved ones as they age, loss of driving rights, and lack of freedom.
Home care lets you stick to things that most matter to you while also being supported with the love and treatment you need–your home’s familiarity, your bed’s warmth, and your memories left on the kitchenette over the years.
4. The health effects of home treatment. Home care. Owing to declines in vision, hearing, coordination, and mobility our aging population is at increased risk of collapsing. This risk can be raised by uncertain conditions, but not expected in advance items like warnings or minor measures.
By offering assistance in an area they are well familiar with, we will the risk of shocks, slipping, weak and severe accidents.
5. Home nursing fosters relationships of love. Unfortunately, many older people feel that as they step out of home, their relationships with their loved ones change.
However, patients who have been cared for at home should welcome visitors, host the family for an enjoyable night and participate in private conversations. If you prefer without any time limit, you will collect cell numbers and telephone calls.
6. The domestic treatment makes an alternative for loved ones. Home treatment plays a vital role in the healthcare system by encouraging people to make a decision about the treatment more efficiently. In most situations, after a person has moved in, it is very difficult to get out of a building. So it is a means of leaving choices available as long as possible to have home care despite being an attractive choice.
Home Support Worker:
- Home support worker care is a positive idea for people who do not live with their loved ones, who need support. If families can not be in person, they should rely on trained, skilled providers for support and treatment.
- The experience of these practitioners makes them ideally qualified to deliver the standard of treatment a licensed specialist recommends. Although family members without a medical degree are likely to accept the need for unqualified treatment, a licensed physician will be expected to offer the standard of care prescribed by a doctor.
- In reality, primary caregivers may need a break sometimes to take care of a beloved. It’s safer for a family member to split or deal with other urgent problems by collaborating with a licensed provider. The prime caregiver still has downtime as his wife cares for 24 hours a day.
- The person can need treatment 24 hours a day. For a certain period of time, a family member may need to work outside the house, and extra support will be required for a few hours. Let it around the corner
How Personal Loan can Help in Medical Emergencies?
A medical emergency leaves people blinded with fear and uncertainties. In the rush of taking a loved one to the nearest medical centre, it is but natural for questions related to budgets and cost to come up.
Will the medical insurance cover the cost of the operation? Do I have enough savings to meet the expenses? Will I need to break a fixed deposit and lose out on the interest earned? Which family member or friend can help me at this time? Though all these questions are natural, what many people are not thinking about is taking a Personal Loan for Medical Emergencies to meet the expenses. It is a good way to raise funds in emergency situations.
Some Ways Of How A Personal Loan Can Help In Medical Emergencies:
- You can apply online, thereby saving time:
You can go through your lender’s website or mobile app and apply for the loan digitally, without leaving the hospital. All you need to do is go to the lender’s website, fill in the form, and upload the documents. If you are an existing customer of the lender, the documentation is reduced further.
- You can avail instant funds and provide immediate care to your loved one:
Mostly, the processing time of approval for personal loans is very less. As long as you meet the eligibility criteria and upload the required documents, your loan application is approved instantly, and money is disbursed to your account in 24 hours.
- You can use the loan for any medical issue:
You can use the credit to pay any bills, charges for treatment, lab tests, medicines, or prescriptions. The lender will not ask the reason for the loan, but if you share your concerns with a customer service executive, you can be sure of faster processing.
- Hassle-free application processes make it easier for you to complete the process:
The loan application for a personal loan is very simple. You can do it quickly, unlike old times, when you would have to fill out multiple forms. One application online is all you have to fill. Additionally, you can download the app to fill in the loan application.
- You do not have to run around looking for collateral:
One of the biggest benefits of getting a personal loan for medical emergencies is that you do not need to provide collateral to the lender. It frees up the time you would have taken to get the paperwork for the collateral.
- Because of competitive interest rates, your monthly installment burden is reduced:
Interest rates on a personal loan are competitive. For example, both salaried and self-employed persons can avail the loan at interest rates starting from 12.99%* per annum. Do not forget to include the processing fees in the cost of the loan.
- Flexible terms and conditions are making it easier than ever to get a loan:
Most lenders today offer flexible terms and conditions for a personal loan. For example, the choice of loan tenure ranges from 12-60 months. There are personal loan calculators online that you can use to calculate your monthly installment – you have to input the loan amount required, the applicable interest rates and the tenure and the calculator will calculate the EMI instantly. When calculating the EMI, keep in mind that a longer tenure means a lower EMI.
Also Read: What Is a Medical Emergency?
Remember, nearly all lending institutions will extend personal loans for medical treatments. But, if you are in an urgent need and you do not have the time to research, reach out to family and friends who have taken a personal loan, and you can finalize your choice based on their experiences.
NECESSARY HEALTHCARE MEASURES TO FOLLOW
The healthcare system of today has gone through a lot of ups and downs. In fact, it is still in a very volatile state and administrative and regulatory complexities are still a very big part of this system. This makes it difficult for any healthcare system to achieve its potential and have the kind of outcome that it is aiming for. Reducing these complexities and improving process is very challenging and healthcare organizations have a hard time measuring them and reporting them. One of the ways that healthcare systems can manage these complexities and make sure that they reduce them is to take a good, long look at their outcome measures. They need to understand what these measures really are and understand the subtleties that are associated with them.
The organization’s administrative staff has a major role to play in achieving these outcomes as well as measuring them, understanding their nuances and integrating them with real-world practices for a successful outcome. For this purpose, organizations need to hire highly qualified staff or upgrade their existing staff’s skills so that they can increase their potential, whether it means opting for a BSN to MSN online or going for a doctorate.
Why Measuring Healthcare Outcomes Is Important
If you want to achieve a gold standard in healthcare then you need to measure, report, and compare all the healthcare outcomes that directly affect your organization, institute, practices, and most importantly, your patients. These measures include:
- Enhancing the patient’s experience in your healthcare system
- Helping the overall population in increasing their health
- Lowering the cost of healthcare, and
- Taking care of your staff and reducing the rate of burnout
Integrating these outcome measurements with your system is imperative as they are a vital part of understanding, testing, and finally implementing the changes that you want to see in your system. They tell you and your team whether you are on the right track or not and whether the changes that you are implementing are actually having a good effect or not.
These measurable outcomes are being implemented by healthcare organizations so that, they can;
- Reveal the areas that require improvement
- Find out if there are any variations in the care of patients
- Provide the framework that can help us better understand the patients and identify the practices that work best with certain types of patients in various situations
- Help compare various treatment practices and procedures to find out their overall effectiveness and whether we should continue with them or not
The Top Healthcare Outcome Measures
As we discussed before, there are literally hundreds of healthcare outcome measures that you or your organization can implement like; changes in a patient’s blood pressure and more. Here we are going to introduce you to the top healthcare outcome measures that are used to calculate the quality that a hospital or any other institute is providing:
#1: Mortality
This is by far the most important healthcare outcome measure. You can implement an evidence-based, standardized outcome measure that can calculate the mortality rate of patients and the different variations in it according to the changes that you are implementing.
#2: Safety of Care
This is to measure the medical mistakes that often happen in hospitals as well as other healthcare institutes and measure the safety of care. The most common factors that are used in the safety of care outcome measures are hospital-acquired infections and skin breakdowns.
Skin breakdown is when the blood flow to your skin decreases. This is due to the pressure. Patients who are suffering from this symptom are generally at a higher risk of getting an infection. Matters could become more complex if the patients are already suffering from other diseases that restrict the flow of blood like diabetes. You can easily use a skin assessment tool and make sure that you improve the patient’s condition.
For hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), healthcare institutes can use evidence-based bundles to make sure that they decrease the chances of it happening. HAIs are usually caused by viral, bacterial or fungal pathogens. You can use the latest technology to identify the patients who are susceptible to HAIs and monitor their health as well as providing them with the best practices to decrease HAIs.
#3: Readmissions
One of the most common outcome measures that healthcare institutes can use is the readmission that comes after hospitalization. Readmission is very expensive and generally, it can be avoided. According to research, around $25 to $45 billion is wasted on readmissions and other unnecessary and preventable complications. Your organization or institute can implement various care coordination programs that can help you analyze the applications and add to the accuracy of the data so that you can make informed decisions and monitor the patients better.
#4: Patient Experience
One of the most realistic and holistic ways of measuring outcomes is through the patient experience. You can assess the patient’s level of satisfaction as well as gauge their experience and their perception of healthcare that has been provided to them.
Wrapping It Up
Outcome measurements are not only so that organizations and institutes can report the numbers but they are there to improve the healthcare system and its achievements. Healthcare organizations and institutes should focus on the quality of care that they provide as well as improving the overall experience at an efficient cost.
How to Reduce Wrinkles and Fine Lines
Wrinkles and fine lines are the primary visible traits of aging skin. Getting rid of these will help you look younger instantly. However, there are many misconceptions and false theories around the internet that stand to show that they have a solution to reduce wrinkles and fine lines. Some of them are true and might work but most are a hoax. Therefore, we have gone through the trouble of sorting reliable ways out for reducing fine lines and wrinkles for you.
Consume more antioxidants
At higher levels, free radicals are known to cause harm to your body. Antioxidants help defend your body against these free radicals. A few food items that are rich in antioxidants and you can consume for getting healthier skin are berries, artichokes, prunes, red kidney beans, granny smith apples, pecans, cherries, black plums, black beans, and fish with high omega 3s.
Natural Chi Jade Face Roller
The Himalayan Jade stone has been used by Chinese royalties since ancient times for getting flawless skin. The Natural Chi Jade Face Roller helps you treat your skin using the same ancient therapy used by royalties. The jade face roller works as a way to massage your face and relieve the toxins from your skin. When used correctly, the massage roller reduces the puffiness of your face and adds a glow to it. This is a facial tool that is portable and can be carried during your travel. With the help of this facial tool, you are also able to remove your wrinkles and get rid of fine lines. This massage roller is a must-have facial tool for every home spa.
Use sunscreen
Sunlight is important for one as it provides you with vitamin D, however, the sun also releases harmful radiations which are capable of damaging your skin to an incurable extent. These rays contribute to the breakdown of collagen, the protein which is responsible for maintaining skin elasticity. Wearing a layer of SPF moisturizer or sunscreen could help you prevent this from happening. Be sure not to use excessive sunscreen or moisturizer as it could also harm you. Sunscreen is a must-have facial tool regardless of skin type or tone.
Drink plenty of water
Water is a necessity for human survival. Water also aids in upholding the health of your skin. Drinking enough water can help you combat a variety of skin issues. Be sure to consume more than 2 liters of water each day, especially after exercising. If you ever get bored of consuming regular water, you can always squeeze a lemon or drink coconut water for a change.
Reduce Stress
Stress is one of the primary causes of wrinkles. Minimizing your workload could help in relieving stress. Visiting a therapist could also help you find out the sources of your stress so that you could eliminate them.
Quit Smoking
The blood vessels in the outer layer of your skin helps with the breakdown of collagen. Collagen helps in reducing wrinkles on our faces. Smoking, however, narrows the blood vessels in the outermost layer of the skin, thus, hindering the process of collagen breakdown. Quitting smoking also helps in other aspects of health.
Get plenty of sleep
Your body repairs itself when you sleep. Getting enough sleep makes sure that your body has recovered completely. Studies have shown that 8 is a magical number when it comes to how many hours of sleep your body needs. Using an anti-aging cream before you go to bed could help you achieve greater results.
The Surprising Health Benefits of 5 Foods You Love
In today’s fast-moving culture, eating right all the time is challenging. Foods marketed as “natural” or “healthy” may actually contain hidden risks in the form of refined sugars, unhealthy fats, or additives. A label that reads “100% fresh juice,” may contain only a trace amount of real fruit juice.
Weeding through the disinformation to track the benefits and disadvantages of every food can be time-consuming and confusing. Is bread really bad for you? Is butter or margarine healthier? What are the heart benefits of eating dark chocolate? This discussion of five favorite foods and their health benefits will answer these questions and dispel some common food myths.
Almonds
Several universities and health organizations have reported that almonds have now surpassed peanuts as America’s favorite nut. Versatile and delicious, almonds also boast one of the longest lists of health benefits in the nut category. Weight management, improved heart health, and longer life-spans made the list, no doubt due to the high fiber, antioxidants, and vitamin E levels in almonds.
According to the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, tree nuts, such as almonds, are associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease. It does make sense to choose wisely how you consume your almonds. Raw almonds, almond butter, and almond milk are good choices if you’re looking for the impressive health benefits of this healthy, tasty food.
Avocados
Fruits and berries are among the tastiest health foods. Avocados, while technically a fruit, are different from their high-carbohydrate counterparts. Most of the calories in avocados are from a healthy fatty acid called oleic acid. Reduction of inflammation and cancer prevention top the list of benefits associated with oleic acid. Loaded with healthy fats, fiber, potassium, and vitamin C, avocados are a healthy choice at any meal.
Ezekiel Bread
You’ve undoubtedly heard that the processed grains in bread are not all that good for you. They are hard to digest, can cause blood-sugar imbalances, and the gluten in wheat can contribute to inflammation in some people. You don’t have to give up bread in order to be healthy. Ezekiel bread is made from organic, sprouted whole grains and legumes. Because sprouts are a nutritious, whole food that contains all of the enzymes needed for digestion, many people who are sensitive to starches do well with Ezekiel bread — and it’s surprisingly yummy, given its health value.
Butter
Good news! Butter isn’t bad for you. In fact, it’s much better for you than margarine or low-fat dairy products. A recent European Journal of Nutrition study is among many studies showing that people who eat full-fat dairy have a lower risk of type-2 diabetes and obesity. Dairy from grass-fed cows offers even more nutrition benefits, including healthy fatty acids such as conjugated linoleic acid which helps reduce fat, build muscle, and increase energy. Eating some butter, in moderation, is as nutritious as it is delicious.
Dark Chocolate
For decades, studies have revealed the health benefits of dark chocolate, mostly owed to the high antioxidant content. A 2016 Journal of Nutritional Science article noted that dark chocolate contains phytonutrients called flavonoids — plant-based chemicals that work as antioxidants. Dark chocolate with at least 70% cacao may play a role in heart health, weight loss, and cancer prevention. Because higher cacao-content chocolate generally has less sugar and less unhealthy fat, it’s a good idea to stick with the good stuff if you’re interested in the health benefits of dark chocolate.
These beneficial foods are a few of many options for great-tasting healthy foods. When making changes to your diet or nutrition plan, focus on the foods you love and increase your intake of the ones that have impressive health benefits. It is possible to prioritize your health and nutrition needs without having to give up your favorite foods.
8 things people with asthma should avoid
According to research 1 out of 13 people have asthma. While some people are merely bothered by it, asthma can prove to be a major problem that interferes with your daily routine. It can make you susceptible to life-threatening asthma attacks. Even though asthma is incurable, it is controllable. You can prevent asthma attacks by taking proper measures.
Here, we have listed down 8 things people with asthma should avoid. Read on further for a deeper understanding.
Happy Reading!
Pollen and Mold:
High levels of flower pollens are famous for triggering asthma attacks. Thus, pollen-induced asthma patients should stay away from them. Additionally, growing plants indoors should also be refrained. It is so because growing plants indoors can cause mold to form, which also triggers asthma. Here’s how you can evade the formation of mold:
- Don’t over-water plants as it provides a favorable environment for the formation of mold
- Keep them in a sunny place, so the water can easily evaporate.
- Remove the dead parts from plants as soon as they appear, otherwise, it will promote the formation of mold.
Pets
We hate to break it to you, but if you are asthmatic, pets are highly dangerous. Yes, that is a piece of tragic news if you are an animal-lover, like us. As much as you love stroking your pets, you should avoid keeping pets for your good. Any physical contact is bound to trigger an asthma attack as saliva, skin, fur, and particles of hair are all known triggers. Even if there is no physical contact with the pet, the fur or pet hair in your environment is enough to cause an attack. Thus, it is wise to keep yourself away from pets, and also, installing air purifiers.
3. Dust
Another well-known trigger that should be taken care of by asthma patients is dust. The dust has allergy-inducing properties and can increase the severity of asthma by prompting attacks. Asthmatics must maintain a high level of hygiene. Keeping the room dust-free may sound impossible, but vacuuming the room often can help achieve it. Additionally, some of the best air purifiers address this issue too.
Smoking
Smoking is not a very good habit, and if you’re an asthma patient, abandoning any thoughts of smoking should be your course of action.
The different chemicals and gases present in cigarettes irritate the lungs. Not only does it increase the chance of asthma attacks, but it also worsens the condition. If an asthma patient smokes, coughing and wheezing will increase which will further increase the severity of the issue. Apart from that, tobacco negatively impacts your lungs, and asthma is a disease directly associated with your lungs. To sum it up, cigarettes and tobacco should be avoided.
5.Exercise
You might want to join the gym at some point but if you’re asthmatic, you might want to reconsider this thought. Exercise-induced asthma is likely to be triggered by
- Vigorous physical exertion or exercise
- Prolonged periods of exercise
After five to twenty minutes when the exercise begins, airways start to narrow down, which makes it difficult to breathe. During exercise, most air is inhaled through our mouths. Thus, this air is cold and dry. Muscle bands of patients of exercise-induced asthma are sensitive to these changes in temperature and humidity. Consequently, the situation triggers the asthmatic attack. Hence, asthma patients should also skip exercising.
Aromas in the kitchen and smoke
The smoke and aromas that arise from your kitchen while cooking are irritants to your asthma. However, proper measures can help reduce the risk of asthmatic attacks. Hence, you should make sure that your kitchen has a proper ventilation system. The ventilation system can consist of either exhaust fans, chimneys, or an open window. The smoke air purifiers can also be installed for extra precautions. Moreover, going through a detailed analysis of many different best air purifiers may help you in this case.
Harsh Weather
Asthma patients are advised to not get around harsh weather and temperatures. Extreme cold or extremely hot weather can cause symptoms of asthma to arise, so stay away from harsh weather conditions as much as you can. Of course, there’s nothing that can be done to control the weather, but asthma patients should take measures. Asthmatics should ensure that they do not expose themselves to varying temperatures. In hot weather, try staying cold. On the contrary, try staying hot in cold weather. Type of clothing, frequency of baths, and your surroundings (indoors and outdoors) are the things to consider here.
Extreme Emotions
This is a little hard for most of us, but it is not impossible. See, this is the reason why asthma can interfere with your daily routine and make you vulnerable to deadly asthma attacks. The arousing of extreme emotions like anxiety, depression, anger, and fear induces stress. In turn, stress causes a change in heart-rate. Therefore, the breathing pattern also changes. Shallow and constricted breathing may trigger asthma attacks.
If you feel like any such emotion might get better of you, run; don’t just walk away from its source. There is nothing more important than your life. In other cases, you should try to control your emotions and keep yourself at bay from the stress as much as you can.
Conclusion:
In a nutshell, asthma attacks can easily be prevented if you keep yourself protected from dust, pet hair, pollen, smoke, tobacco, harsh temperatures, and the arousing of extreme emotions.
It is better to be safe than sorry. However, if you are unable to resist your temptations, buying allergy air purifier might be a good decision as per the list of best air purifiers. Keeping the air that surrounds you free of anything that might trigger your asthma has been made easy by the help of air purifiers. Most of the risks are easily eliminated by air purifiers. Do your research and find the best air purifiers that suit your needs!
Lab Safety Do’s and Don’ts
Although science can be thrilling and amusing, the first thing you should do is to pay attention to the safety practices that go with your laboratory activities. When handling chemicals and glassware or using machinery it is mandatory that you always use protective equipment So in order to stay safe and healthy while exploring the world of science, here is a list of do’s and don’ts you should always keep in mind…
1. Do use eye protection
Every science lab consists of many dangers that can harm your eyes. These include glassware, caustic chemicals, vapours, open flames, and other dangerous substances. Because of this goggles or safety glasses are mandatory. They will protect your eyes in case of accidents and accidental spills.
2. Do practice fire safety
Science experiments often include Bunsen burners and alcohol lamps. They are necessary for experiments that involve heating, boiling, burning chemicals or other specimens. Always be careful and keep your hands away from the flames, wear safety glasses, tuck in loose clothing. Also if you have long hair make sure it’s tied up in order to avoid hair-burn.
3. Do practice appropriate lab conduct
Although science can be fun, a laboratory is no place for loose conduct. This means practical jokes, running through the laboratory, and any exuberant behaviour is out of the question. Any use of audio and video equipment is also strictly forbidden. Most importantly, never perform any unauthorized experiments.
4. Do handle glassware safety
Always thoroughly wash beakers, test tubes, flasks, and other glassware after use. By doing this you will eliminate potentially dangerous chemical reactions. This will also ensure that future results will not be contaminated by chemical residue from previous experiments. Also, report and dispose of any broken glass properly because when glass breaks it can leave possible harmful shards.
5. Do practice housekeeping
Your work area always needs to be neet and kept free from unnecessary objects. After the end of every laboratory session thoroughly clean your workspace. Place chemical waste in appropriately labelled waste containers. Properly dispose of any broken or sharp objects promptly in designated containers. Also, weigh boots, glove, filter paper, and paper towels should also be disposed of after every session.
6. Do keep notes
Proper laboratory procedures, observations, and instructions should be written in a laboratory notebook. By keeping a lab notebook you will always be able to keep track of data and will also maintain records of experiments and facilitate thinking.
7. Do wear gloves
When handling hazardous material always wear disposable gloves as provided in the laboratory. Hot and cold items should be handled with insulated gloves and during dissections wear latex gloves. Also when working with caustic materials use chemical resistant gloves. Remove the gloves before exiting the laboratory.
8. Don’t eat or drink at the lab
Most people don’t know that just being in the lab makes your hands dirty and in order to avoid eating any reagent avoid eating inside the lab. So, make a habit of eating and drinking before you enter the lab. Food, gum, mints, cough drops and beverages are messy and can get lab equipment dirty, contaminate samples, absorb chemicals and can cause accidents.
9. Do practice electrical safety
Many experiments require electrical equipment. Always make sure before plugging in anything that the plug includes a ground prong. Always hold the plug by its insulation cover when plugging or unplugging equipment. Never pull or tug the cord when trying to unplug. By keeping electrical equipment from water and other liquids you will reduce the risk of shocks and short circuits.
10. Maintain general work procedures
Learn all emergency procedures like a true professional because you never know what possible hazards are lurking. Experiments should always be performed precisely as directed by your instructor. Any spills, accidents or injuries should immediately be reported to your instructor. When handling hot glassware and apparatus always be careful because hot glassware looks the same as cold. Never forget to make sure that no flammable solvents are in the air when lighting a flame. If you have any sensitivities to certain chemicals notify your instructor at once.
11. Don’t use excessive force.
A lot of experiments involve connecting glass tubes to glassware and rubber grommets or plugging glassware with stoppers. So, never use excessive force because glassware is fragile and can easily chip and break.
12. Don’t leave a mess
Try to think of your lab workspace as your home. This means you should always clean up spills immediately. Use a paper towel to cover the spill and then wipe it from the outside in, pushing the spill towards the centre of the table. Never push the spills on the floor.and used paper towels should always be disposed in a proper container. All laboratory equipment, materials, supplies, and workspaces must be cleaned before leaving the lab. All sources of heat like Bunsen burners must be turned off before leaving the lab.
13. Don’t show up late
Timing is essential in every research lab. If you’re having a lunch break make sure you keep track of time because if you’re late you could miss a critical step in the experiment. Missing crucial steps in experiments can waste precious material and preparation time in the future.
14. Don’t wear open-toed shoes
Closed-toed shoes are a must in every laboratory. This is because there is a lot of glassware and chemicals involved and if you drop something your feet will be safe and sound.
15. Don’t wear shorts
Just like open-toed shoes, short pants should never be worn in a lab. Working with exposed skin creates a bigger safety concern due to all the dangerous chemicals and materials. So, act like a true professional and wear long pants in your laboratory,
Working in a lab is a big responsibility. Always remember that a laboratory is no place for misconduct and if you follow the rules and proper steps then you will have a future in the wonderful world of science.
7 Tips to Prevent Glaucoma
Glaucoma is a complex and progressive disease of the eye that damages the optic nerve. It results in irreversible damage. It is the second leading cause of blindness in India, and experts refer to it as the “silent thief” of vision.
The damage to the optic nerve is a result of built-up pressure in the eye. It is more common in adults above 60 years of age. In most cases, it has no warning signs. Symptoms include blind spots in the peripheral or central vision and tunnel vision.
Since it results in irreversible damage to the eyesight, it is essential to think about the prevention of glaucoma from an early age.
Here are seven ways you can reduce your chances of developing glaucoma later in life :
Check your family history of glaucoma
Glaucoma often runs in families, and it can skip a generation or two. It is crucial to find out if either of your parents or grandparents have/had the condition. If you have an increased risk, you need to undergo frequent eye tests and screening for the earliest possible detection and treatment.
Getting regular check-ups
Getting regular eye examination is a part of the prevention. Think about getting at least two dilated eye examinations six months apart, per year, if your family has a history of glaucoma. Visit the best glaucoma hospital in India for comprehensive eye check-ups that include power testing, eye pressure testing, tests for checking peripheral vision, and more.
You should consider one thorough eye check-up at a glaucoma specialist’s clinic at least once in 5 years before 40-years of age, and once in one to three years, if older. The best glaucoma hospital in India has the apparatus to help detect the earliest signs of the disease before the symptoms begin interfering with your eyesight.
Think about eye protection
Severe injuries to the eye can lead to glaucoma in the later years. Think about investing in good quality outdoor goggles for biking in the city and swimming. Wear protective shades while stepping out in the sun. Always wear protective eyewear when using power tools and playing sports that have risks of eye injury.
Be safe while exercising
When exercising, be careful, and prevent any impact to your eyes. Regular daily exercise can boost blood flow to your eyes, regulate the pressure, and keep your eyes healthy. Most importantly, exercising can undo the stress the regular use of electronic devices creates on your eyes, and it can reduce the pressure build-up inside the eye that blue light from electronic screens increases.
Take your medication daily
Although no prescription can correct the damage glaucoma has caused, taking the prescribed eye drops can arrest the damage. Visiting the best glaucoma hospital in India can help you understand the prognosis of your glaucoma and how you can prevent further damage to your optic nerves by following a fixed schedule of medication.
Do not skip your vitamins
We often skip our vegetables and do not bother taking our vitamins. However, research does show that taking vitamins like cobalamin (B12), niacin (B3), riboflavin (B2), and thiamine (B1) can help in preventing the early onset of vision problems.
Check your blood sugar
Those with high blood sugar have higher risks of developing glaucoma. Even if you have no family history of the disease, you should get your blood sugar test and eye check-up at least once a year if you have diabetes.
Glaucoma, especially familial (more than 50%), is difficult to prevent with certainty. However, following the seven tips can help you reduce the chance of developing the symptoms early in life.
Getting regular check-ups from the best glaucoma hospital in India can contribute to timely diagnosis and proper treatment that can stop the disease before it damages your optic nerves and interferes with your vision.
