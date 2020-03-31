Lawmaker Die of Alleged Coronavirus Complications Following Denial of Medical Attention for Days

Dr. Ron Paul, a former Republican Congressman from Texas and a three-time presidential hopeful, argues that America’s reaction to the coronavirus pandemic is being used to bloat government expenditures and expand political control.

Paul is best known for his liberal views — he was elected President of the Liberty Party in 1988—and mistrust of the Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States.

But in an interview with the editor of the Wealth Analysis Company, Lior Gantz, posted Friday on YouTube, Paul went a step further, calling new steps to monitor the spread of COVID-19 a “grab bag” for those in government.

Paul, a physician, acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic was alarming, and he certainly recognized the severity of the situation as his own friend, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, was in quarantine after having tested positive for the virus on March 22.

What Ron Paul said he was worried about is that those in government have exaggerated the risk and answer to their own political advantage.

“I think it’s blown out of proportion to the risk,” Paul said to Gantz.

“Some people tend to profit from problems like this, politicians who want more political authority and more influence over politicians who want to get major budgets to get their special agreements signed, because that’s what’s going on now,” Paul said of the coronavirus reaction from federal and state governments. “It’s a pack for grabs. “This is seen as an reason for those who have a special desire to use it. I think that’s unfortunate. “As of Monday, 29 states were put under” stay at home “rules, limiting residents ‘ability to get together, do business or even be out on the streets in an attempt to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

There is no limit in sight of these drastic measures, with President Donald Trump revealing on Sunday that social distancing measures had been extended of 30 April.

As a result of current constraints, jobless claims have risen to five times the previous level as companies are shut down or limited across America in the sense of increased social distancing.

To minimize the impact, Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Protection Act on Friday.

I just signed the CARES Act, the single biggest economic relief package in American History – twice as large as any relief bill ever enacted. At $2.2 Trillion Dollars, this bill will deliver urgently-needed relief for our nation’s families, workers, and businesses. #CARESAct🇺🇸 https://t.co/0WnTNFZPZD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

“I just signed the CARES Act, the single greatest economic stimulus package in American history — twice the size of any stimulus bill ever passed,” the president said on Twitter after the bill was signed. “At $2.2 trillion, this bill would provide desperately needed relief to our nation’s families, employees, and industries.” I recently signed the CARES Act, the single greatest economic stimulus package in American history – twice as big as any stimulus bill ever passed. About $2.2 trillion, this bill would offer desperately needed support for our nation’s citizens, workers, and industries. # CARESAct https:/t.co/0WnTNFZPZD—Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 27 March 2020 Though in some ways this legislation was entirely appropriate to account for the harm immediately done by the government’s pandemic controls, Paul said the economic collapse was a hold-up to current issues.

“I think there’s so much worry about the possible risk of coronavirus, and too little consideration and a real sense of why we’re in a very poor economic situation,” he said.

Paul has long criticized the power of the Federal Reserve and wrote a 2009 treatise called ‘Stop the Fed.’ As recently as August 2019 in his column for the Ron Paul Foundation, Paul cautioned that interest rate cuts and printing money were continuing the errors of the 2008 financial crisis.

In addition to the strong federal spending on the coronavirus relief program, the Federal Reserve reduced interest rates to 0 per cent on 15 March.

“It’s unlikely, it’s not going to fix the issues,” Paul said of budget stimulus and interest rate cuts, “and we’ve got so much borrowing, too much debt, too much inflation, too much coercion, too much drive for zero interest rates, because that’s what they’re doing.

“They fix the problem by investing even more, publishing even more, and bringing interest rates below zero, and they believe that’s going to solve the problem, but it’s not.” Do you agree with Ron Paul?

What Paul said is true — some of these problems were in effect even before the coronavirus appeared in the United States. He also pointed out astutely that this kind of crisis can easily be used to expand the strength and reach of policy.

While he is right to be cynical of government financial actions, the recession is unique in that much of the destruction was triggered by direct orders from federal and state governments. The response, then, must be to balance the government by fixing its own wrongs by not going any further.

Governments are, by their design, vulnerable to stagnation, and the people in charge are, by extension, desirous of greater influence over their constituents. It is also crucial that this crisis will not become an opportunity for all of us to run amok.

The coronavirus is certainly a serious threat, but it is important that the government is not allowed to grow unregulated in power and spending as a result.

Even after the last sanctions have been lifted and the final big epidemic has ended, America will be faced with the international implications. It is of the utmost importance to reconcile both the need to keep America safe and the need to keep America free.