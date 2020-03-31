Connect with us

Festivals

What Are Some Fun Activities to Do When You’re Bored During Coronavirus Lockdown?

Published

20 hours ago

on

MOney
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share1
1 Shares

Time is the most precious resource at your disposal but is steadily slipping away from you. Most of us are confused about how to use the Coronavirus lockdown period to our advantage. 

When you are bored, it is the perfect time to find some fun activities to engage in. Whether you are a student or a professional, if the activity you choose also gives you the chance to make money online, then it would be like the proverbial cherry on top of the cake. 

Here is a look at some of the safest ways to make money by staying home and playing online:

  • Play Games Online

Gone are the days when you had to organize to meet your friends at a location in order to play games. Nowadays, even the casino is right at your fingertips, both on your phone and computer. With the required responsible gambling policies in place, there is no reason to miss out on this avenue to make money online

Whether you are passionate about sports stats of cricket and badminton, card games, or slots games, there are plenty of opportunities to win real cash. In fact, online betting is one of the fastest-growing gaming activities in India, which is the reason enough to explore it.

  • Content Writing

With the exponential growth of the use and dependency of the Internet, there is always a dearth of good content writers. It is one of the easiest ways to make money online in your downtime. You are sure to learn a lot from being exposed to a range of varied topics, which can also be intellectually stimulating. 

If you have a command over the language and are open to different writing styles, this can work out well for you. So look for a platform such as Link-Able or Cracked as well as other online writers to discover opportunities.

  • Affiliate Marketing

Most people are a part of some online platform or another, be it by having a website, a social media account, or a blog. The activity of affiliate marketing involves you becoming an affiliate and recommending, as well as providing a link to a business’s e-commerce website. 

It is a win-win situation to make money online wherein you would like the community following you to benefit from your positive experiences while being paid for it. Moreover, you will expand your viewer or reader base if the businesses you are affiliated with are of a high standard, and your following has benefited from the recommendation.

  • Become a YouTuber

There are plenty of examples of people who have turned their passion for a topic into their livelihood on this particular platform. If you are looking for a creative outlet, then be assured that this way to make money online will permit you to be as imaginative as you wish to get. 

Your options range from educational, musical, satirical, culinary, beauty, entertainment, and more. The best part about it is that you are your own boss, which means that you will get the flexibility of working entirely on your own time.

These were just a few of the ways you can make money online in a consistent manner during the Coronavirus lockdown days. So, stay safe at home and invest your time into earning real money online. If you have any other ideas about how to earn money over the Internet, then please make sure to share them in the comments section below. 

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share1
1 Shares
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Facts

10 Different Types Of Holi Celebrations Around India

Published

8 months ago

on

August 16, 2019

By

As the celebration of shades is around the bend, I make sure that the majority of you should have planned your day for the parties. Holi is not simply the celebration of shades yet it likewise generates the happiness and also joy to our lives. Throughout India, this celebration is commemorated with much interest and also happiness. Yet do you people understand that Holi is understood by the various names around India and also is commemorated with diverse practices? So, below in this post, we have actually noted various sorts of Holi parties around India.

1. Punjab- Hola Mohalla

Punjab- Hola Mohalla

Punjab- Hola Mohalla

Hola Mohalla, likewise referred to as Warrior Holi is commemorated in Punjab a day prior to Holi. This celebration is observed by the Nihang Sikhs that sing and also do fighting styles on this particular day.

2. Kerala- Manjal Kuli

Kerala- Manjal Kuli

Kerala- Manjal Kuli

Holi celebration is not limited to North-side, it is also commemorated in the southerly states yet with a various name and also custom. In Kerala, Holi is referred to as Manjal Kuli which is commemorated in the Gosripuram Thirumala holy place.

3. Barsana town, UP- Lathmar Holi

Barsana town, UP- Lathmar Holi

Barsana town, UP- Lathmar Holi

Well, this is one of the most uncommon type of Holi commemorated in India. In Barsana, the Holi celebration is not simply commemorated with shades yet with lathis also. Yes, you heard it right. Throughout the parties, the girls repel guys with the lathis and also guys shield themselves with a guard.

4. Udaipur, Rajasthan- Royal Holi

Udaipur, Rajasthan- Royal Holi

Udaipur, Rajasthan- Royal Holi

On the Holi eve in Udaipur, citizens lit a bonfire to obtain eliminate fiends. As well as this event is done at a grand degree by the Mewar royal family members. The expensive procession consists of the imperial band and also embellished equines.

5. Goa- Shigmo

Goa- Shigmo

Goa- Shigmo

It is a large springtime event in Goa that includes the Holi celebration. Below, the farmers do road dancing and also standard people.

6. Kumaon area, Uttarakhand- Khadi Holi

Kumaon area, Uttarakhand- Khadi Holi

Kumaon area, Uttarakhand- Khadi Holi

Khadi Holi is played in the Kumaon area and also throughout the event, citizens use standard garments, dancing in teams and also sing Khadi tunes. In this area, Holi has various music variations particularly, Khadi Holi, Mahila Holi, and also Baithaki Holi.

7. Manipur- Yaosang

Manipur- Yaosang

Manipur- Yaosang

In Manipur, Yaosang is commemorated for 6 lengthy days which begins on the moon day. The primary emphasize of this celebration is the people dancing, Thabal Chongba. The Hindus in Manipur likewise play Holi with shades in the standard method.

8. West Bengal- Dol Jatra

West Bengal- Dol Jatra

West Bengal- Dol Jatra

On Dol Purnima, a procession is obtained on the roads with the idolizers of Radha and also Krishna. As well as to include even more enjoyable to the event, guys spray shades and also water at this procession.

9. Bihar- Phaguwa

Bihar- Phaguwa

Bihar- Phaguwa

In Bihar, Holi is referred to as Phaguwa in Bhojpuri vernacular. Nonetheless, it is crucial to light the Holika in Bihar prior to playing Holi. Later on, the celebration is commemorated with water, shades, and also people tunes. Usage of Bhang is likewise the component of the Holi event in the state.

Likewise reviewed: Perfect Health: 6 Ways to Maintain Your Gut Health This Winter

10 Assam- Phakuwah

Assam- Phakuwah

Assam- Phakuwah

In Assam, Holi is referred to as Phakuwah which is rather much like Bengal’s Dol Jatra. Still, below the celebration is commemorated for 2 days.

Continue Reading

Popular Searches

#Hollywood #luxelist @canada brand ambassador brands brand spokesperson Business corona virus coronavirus cases coronavirus latest coronavirus map coronavirus news coronavirus symptoms coronavirus update décor gifts Entertainment Featured food gift ideas gifts for men gifts for the home health holiday gifts Influencer Latest luxe list merilee kern News online influencer Phones Politics product reviews product spokesperson restaurant social media influencer Tech tech gifts Technology theluxelist theluxelist.com Travel tv spokesperson Vacation what is coronavirus World

Trending