Soros-Funded Outlet: COVID-19 Crisis Is Ideal Time To ‘Kill the Kids’
OpenDemocracy, a George Soros-funded non-profit in the U.K., is using the coronavirus pandemic to promote their anti-family agenda.
Today, when I say the “anti-child” campaign, I simply mean that the party is pushing for an end to the family unit.
In last week’s post, “The Coronavirus Problem Shows It’s Time to Abolish the Family,” a emotionally ill woman named Sophie Lewis — yes, I only inferred her gender — tryes to persuade her readers that the COVID-19 pandemic is precisely the moment to liberate herself from the “nuclear family.” How does poor Sophie think this? Okay, as in most home settings now, she writes, “there is the mystification of a couple-shape; the romanticization of parenthood; and the sanitation of a inherently dangerous area that is private property.” Wait, what? Public land is ‘unsafe’ “Romanticizing” parenthood (that means loving your children, isn’t it?) is problematic?
Lewis claims that so many families today are “identified by the power asymmetries of housework” and that land possession, mortgage payments, and “patriarchal parenting” are bad for our wellbeing.
Nevertheless, Lewis goes on to say that “Queer and feminized people, particularly very old and very young women, are certainly not free” in these “colonial home” circumstances.
There are a host of other strange claims brought out in Lewis ‘post. Much of them are essentially feminist and socialist opponents of how patriarchal the male-headed family is, and why we need a full redesign of how we think of the state and the culture.
Were liberals seeking to make the best of the coronavirus pandemic?
Standard issues for the left, in other words: in socialism, the state always falls before the home. And a look at the OpenDemocracy funders, presented by the organization itself, shows Soros ‘left-wing Open Society Foundations among the biggest donors, along with other radical funders, such as the Ford Foundation.
Perhaps the most absurd argument in the essay is that Lewis claims, “We deserve more than the family. And corona’s moment is an ideal time to begin abolishing it. “What this Marxist wing-nut of open society has in mind to replace the family unit is not written out in any depth, but it uses a number of striking terms to describe what is to come next.
“Far from the moment of acquiescing to the ‘social traditions’ narrative, the pandemic is an extraordinarily valuable period for supporting, evacuating and simply encouraging members of – and refugees from – the nuclear household,” she notes.
From what I can understand, Lewis appears to want the government to provide sex non-conforming trans youth with covers and affordable accommodation that ran away from home so that they could provide a judgment-free safe place to run from. Or anything like that.
In either case, Lewis argues that “the private family qua form of social reproduction still, clearly, sucks.” Why does it suck?
“It’s about the sexes, nationalizes and races us. It sets the expectations for successful work. This lets us feel that we are ‘individuals.’ This minimizes resource costs while optimizing human life-giving labor… “and on and on and on.
Just give me a rest.
It’s nice to see that this utterly unhinged way of thinking won’t be winning momentum any time soon. Men and women are hard-wired by Nature to find a husband, start a family, and raise babies.
In addition, there is anecdotal data that suggests that the coronavirus is potentially getting families back together and that social ties are being reinforced at this time.
I can only believe that the manifestations of kindness and charity that are taking place right now are causing people like Sophie Lewis a huge headache. Oh, that’s a positive idea.
Putin is sending Coronavirus Health Supplies to the United States
President Vladimir Putin has sent a planeload of medical equipment to the United States to help combat the epidemic of coronavirus.
Russian planes, fitted with much-needed supplies, departed Russia for the US on Wednesday following Monday’s phone call between President Trump and President Putin.
On Tuesday, the Russian Embassy announced that “Russia will send a plane with medical supplies and safety devices to the United States by Thursday.” Russian State TV reported that the flight had begun early on Wednesday morning, according to Reuters.
Nypost.com reports: “Trump gratefully accepted this humanitarian aid,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing Interfax News Agency.
The Russian Embassy said on its Twitter page that Moscow had provided the assistance, while Trump estimated the death toll in the US could be between 100,000 and 240,000, and hoped that the Trump administration would return the gain if the epidemic in Russia became significant.
“Importantly, when providing assistance to American colleagues, President Putin is motivated by the following consideration: as medical equipment suppliers gain momentum, they should be able to reciprocate if necessary,” said the post.
#StopCovid19
Importantly, when offering assistance to the American colleagues, President Putin is guided by the following consideration: when manufacturers of medical equipment gain momentum they will be able to reciprocate if need be – #Peskov https://t.co/tFzUo330ga
— Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) March 31, 2020
# StopCovid19 Specifically, while providing assistance to American colleagues, President Putin is motivated by the following consideration: as medical equipment suppliers gain traction, they would be able to reciprocate if necessary – # Peskov https:/t.co/tFzUo330ga – Russia in the United States (@RusEmbUSA) on March 31, 2020 Trump said he talked to Putin on Monday and indicated that Russia will give
“I have to admit that we have enjoyed a strong friendship with a lot of nations,” Trump said. “China gave us a few items, which was awesome. Russia has given us a very, very big airload of stuff, medical devices, which was quite good. “Russia has confirmed more than 2,000 cases of the virus, but other health professionals have doubted the quality of the results.
Mad Maxine: ‘Idiot’ Trump Should ‘Pray Forgiveness’ for Coronavirus
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) has yelled “idiotic” President Trump over his reaction to the coronavirus outbreak, asking that he pray to God for forgiveness.
“Putin, please stop congratulating yourself! You’re a mess, and you’ve mishandled the # COVID19 tragedy! You’re not competent, and you know little than experts and generals, “Waters posted on Twitter on Monday.
“Your arrogance and stupidity are shameful, and you continue to show it every time you open your mouth! “Putin, you inept jerk! You sent 18 tons of PPE to China early but ignored warnings and called COVID19 complaints hoax, “Water added.
Trump, please stop congratulating yourself! You’re a mess, and you’ve mishandled the # COVID19 tragedy! You are not competent, so you know little better than specialists so generals. Your arrogance and weakness are shameful, and you continue to prove it every time you open your mouth!
Trump, stop congratulating yourself! You’re a failure & you’ve mishandled this #COVID19 disaster! You’re not knowledgeable & you don’t know more than experts & generals. Your ignorance & incompetence are appalling & you continue to demonstrate that every time you open your mouth!
— Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 30, 2020
—Maxin Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 30, 2020 “Trump, you inept fool! You sent 18 tons of PPE to China early but ignored warnings and called COVID19 a hoax. You put at risk surgeons, nurses, assistants, [sic] orderlies, & janitors – all risking their life to save ours. Pray 4 mercy for the hurt you have done. “She also applied.
Trump, you inept cunt! You sent 18 tons of PPE to China early but ignored warnings and called COVID19 a hoax. You’ve threatened surgeons, nurses, aides, orderlies, & janitors — all risking their life to save our life. Pray 4 mercy for the hurt you have done.
Trump, you incompetent idiot! You sent 18 tons of PPE to China early but ignored warnings & called COVID19 concerns a hoax. You’ve endangered doctors, nurses, aids, orderlies, & janitors – all risking their lives to save ours. Pray 4 forgiveness for the harm that you’re causing!
— Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 30, 2020
—Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) 30 March 2020 Breitbart.com reports: Waters ‘remarks came after she accused President Trump on Sunday of ignoring early signs about the pandemic.
“As you know, we have a Pandemic Office essentially in the President’s office that was locked down, closed down, not funded by the Government of the United States,” the California Democrat told MSNBC host Joy Reid. “That’s the kind of office that’s organizing, that’s preparing, that’s making sure that equipment and anything that’s needed can be readily accessible while you’re getting this sort of catastrophe. And then, even if we didn’t have any sort of preparation in fact, the early updates I’m sure were overlooked. “Following Waters ‘allegations, Trump’s administration made substantial strides in enhancing national monitoring and introduced a public-private initiative dubbed” Project Airbridge “to speed up the supply of medical supplies to the U.S. On Sunday, the first flight arrived in New York, carrying 130,000 N95 caps, 1.8 million face masks and gowns, and more than 10.3 million hats.
In fact, on Monday, Ford revealed that it would be working with GE to install 50,000 ventilators for 100 days. White House Defense Development Act Director Peter Navarro welcomed the announcement. “Just as Ford’s production moved smoothly from vehicle to tank production during the Second World War over the last century, the Ford family is partnering with GE Healthcare to use its incredible technological and manufacturing expertise to actively help this country address one of its most urgent problems. We applaud the commitment and look forward to the first ventilators to roll off the Michigan assembly line in record time – and we’ll be there to celebrate the landmark, “Navarro said in a statement.
Because of Tuesday morning, the U.S. has 164, 719 coronavirus infections and 3,170 deaths, according to reports from John Hopkins University.
Pro-Life Win: Federal Court Provisions for provisional ban on abortions as ‘not medically required’
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order on March 22 to prohibit all “surgeries and treatments that are not medically required,” including abortions.
After a district court blocked the enforcement of the order, the 5th U.S. The Circuit Court of Appeals granted a temporary stay of decision, enabling the ban to come into action.
The District Court found that “the reading of the Executive Order by the Attorney General prohibits Texas women from pursuing what the Supreme Court has declared is their fundamental constitutional right to end abortion before the fetus is viable.” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued and a jury of three appellate judges reversed the ruling of the District Court.
“It is directed that the order of the district court of 30 March 2020 (Dkt. No. 40) be Indefinitely Held before further order of this court to give this court adequate time to consider a petitioner’s motion for a stay and a petition for a writ of mandamus,” the federal judges said in their decision.
Abbott’s ban on non-essential surgical services is intended to ensure that adequate hospital personnel are available for the expected flood of COVID-19 patients.
Paxton blamed abortion services for failure to comply with the governor’s order in a statement previous to the decision.
UPDATE: Victory at 5th Circuit – Abortion ruling stayed! https://t.co/vmpyXsje0B
— Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) March 31, 2020
Abortion providers who refuse to follow state law are demonstrating a clear disregard for Texans suffering from this medical crisis. For years, abortion has been touted as a ‘choice’ by the same groups now attempting to claim it is an essential procedure.https://t.co/Q0WFl2U3Rl
— Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) March 31, 2020
Are abortions medically necessary?
“Abortion providers who refuse to comply with state law show a clear lack of respect for Texans suffering from this medical crisis,” he said.
“For years, abortion has been promoted as a ‘option’ by the same people currently seeking to argue that it is an necessary practice.” While the injunction has been upheld for the time being, Planned Parenthood and other abortion services and supporters are working tirelessly to reverse it.
“Abortion treatment is time-sensitive and critical health care that has a tremendous effect on human health and life, which is why it is covered as a civil right,” Nancy Northup, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for Reproductive Rights, told CBS News.
If successful, ending the lives of unborn children and saving the lives of COVID-19 patients would again be viewed as similarly “necessary.”
Compare Trump’s Critical Media Questions to Obama’s Fawning Issue
There are moments where the term “media bias” really doesn’t cut it because what’s going on is so obvious and so blatantly antithetical to public ethics principles that calling it prejudice is a fundamental understatement.
Even a casual observer watching the manner in which the corporate media handle President Donald Trump during the coronavirus pandemic will pick up his combative posture and his apparent contempt, which also contributes to the most harmless conversations.
This double norm has recently been illustrated by a series of tweets juxtaposing two notable video clips.
The first is that Trump threatens CNN’s Jeremy Diamond this week about his false coverage about the President’s comment.
The second is a video shared in one of the first tweets that shows former President Barack Obama being asked in 2009 about his first 100 days in office by Jeff Zeleny, then The New York Times, but he has since moved to CNN.
In Trump’s first interview, the CNN reporter and the president dispersed over the corporate media distortion on a previous president’s comment. The media attempted to make those comments look like Trump suggested that if he weren’t respected by the state governors, he wouldn’t be meeting for them.
New The #ObamaSnake #ObamaGate #DeepStateGate #Treason #ReleaseTheMemo #FISAMemo #FastandFurious #Benghazi #Corruption #BenGarrison #Cartoons
more at https://t.co/BS2VmmrYUK pic.twitter.com/gUpdf2Twlw
— GrrrGraphics Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) January 29, 2018
“Your comment and your response and your reaction is a lie,” Trump said to Diamond as he attempted to speak to the president.
The reporter quoted Trump’s initial statement: “I want them to be appreciative. I don’t want them to say things that aren’t real to me. I want to make them appreciative. We did a fine job. And I don’t think about me. I’m thinking about Mike Pence, the task group, I’m thinking about FEMA, the Army Corps of Engineers. “Trump said” thank you “when Diamond was mid-sentence as the writer had unwittingly proved the president’s argument.
The clip started with Trump hammering CNN and Diamond over their constant false news coverage.
Contrast this with Zeleny’s 11-year-old clip telling Obama about his first 100 days in office.
The conversation went like this: Zeleny: “Thank you, Mr. President,” he ended. “Within the first 100 days, what shocked you the most about this office? You’ve been really impressed by working in this office? Did you humiliate the most? And you were the most troubled? “Actually, Obama:” Let me put this down now. “The room full of impartial journalists erupted into laughter.
Obama hammed it up and kept writing while repeating the question so that he could answer every sycophant, pandering, saccharin thread.
“They are fake news.” pic.twitter.com/bngfhQQZkO
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 30, 2020
Apart from this, if that question were written by a middle school boy, his teacher would still be so proud, but this was a columnist from The New York Times, which used to be the record paper for “all the news that fits to be printed” back when it was still a respectable news organisation.
After Obama milked it for all its worth, Zeleny finished, politely, by saying, “Thank you, sir.” During the Obama presidency, the media dropped all over to smash Obama’s ego.
Would you think the juxtaposition of these video samples shows that the government is skewed against Trump?
And after he left office, his presidency was considered scandal-free, save for the moment when he wore a tan suit. (A crisis that The Washington Post was already focusing on only last year, but it could mainly equate it with Trump.) Although the media acted more like Giuliana Rancic than Woodward and Bernstein, concentrating mainly on the hubbub over his indictment, they overlooked the actual controversies that engulfed the administration.
This viral meme from 2018 points out all the other controversies that mass media have apparently ignored, including Benghazi, Fast and Furious, Obama’s mockery of the Islamic State Party as the Taliban’s “JV Squad,” and so on: meanwhile, despite media and Democrats having produced both Russia and Ukraine controversies from scratch and using them as an excuse to go on a mining trip.
In the past, the Republican president would just smile and bear all the scrutiny in an effort to rise above it, but, as shown in an interview with the CNN reporter, at least Trump doesn’t take all of that lying down.
The most troubling part of all this is that these reporters are experts who have worked their way to the top of the media food chain in order to obtain access to the president, who instead using their special role to scrutinize Republican leaders while fanning for Democrats.
This are the media who envision free speech fighters, and still they are oblivious to their own blatant prejudice.
It’s no surprise, though, that the newspapers had a strong rejection rating in the latest Gallup survey. Trusting mass media to objectively say anything about President Trump is like asking a new mother to comment about whether her baby is adorable — it’s just a toss-up on who might give a more unbiased view.
Ilhan Omar, AOC Order Trump to Stop Iran Sanctions ‘Because Coronavirus’
Radical Democrat Reps Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have called on President Trump to lift US sanctions on Iran.
A number of other Democratic counterparts joined the far-left lawmakers in urging the Trump administration to drop sanctions on the Islamic Republicans due to the current coronavirus pandemic.
“I sent a letter to [AOC] and [Sen. Bernie Sanders] called for an end to [sic] sanctions on Iran after the COVID-19 pandemic, “Omar said Tuesday.
“Such sanctions do not affect the actions of the Government of Iran, but specifically target innocent people,” she said.
I wrote a letter to @RepAOC and @SenSanders calling on this administration to lift sanctions against Iran after the COVID-19 pandemic.
I led a letter with @RepAOC and @SenSanders demanding this Administration end sanctions against Iran during the COVID-19 pandemic.
These sanctions aren’t changing the behavior of the Iranian government, but directly punishing innocent civilians. https://t.co/odymQAN3cn
— Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) March 31, 2020
Such sanctions do not affect the actions of the Government of Iran, but specifically target innocent citizens. https:/t.co/odymQAN3cn—Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) March 31, 2020 Redstate.com reports: Alexandria also took Trump to task via Twitter, retweeting Huffpost Foreign Affairs Correspondent Akbar Shahid Ahmed: “@AOC @BernieSanders @IlhanMN @ewarren & co want to lift sanctions against Iran that make it impossible to import meds, PPE & respirators amid one of the biggest COVID-19 outbreaks in the world. Let us set aside the conflicts of our countries and lift restrictions to raise human misery. https:/t.co/fRFndKSP39—Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 31, 2020 From Huffpost’s article: The Congressional letter, shared with HuffPost prior to its publication, is sent to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin, headed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Noteworthy signatories include Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) and Sen.
The letter argues that sanctions must be avoided in order to support civilians in America “and around the globe”: “Allowing this situation to get more severe in Iran threatens significant damage not just to the citizens of Iran, but also to the people of the United States and around the globe.” As it comes to assistance during the pandemic, as far as conflict with Iran is concerned, the letter supports “problems, schmob” Bush White House relaxed sanctions after the 2003 earthquake — and offered aid — as a precedent.
Coronavirus has killed 2,600 in Iran, but U.S. sanctions are obstructing medicine and aid from getting in.@SecPompeo and @stevenmnuchin1: Pandemics know no borders. Let us put aside our countries’ disputes and lift sanctions to reduce human suffering. https://t.co/fRFndKSP39
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 31, 2020
AOC and friends want help for Iran in fields ‘like commercial industry, Iran’s banking sector, and oil exports.’ And it will last, they say, ‘for at least as long as health experts conclude that the epidemic can persist.’ Because we are talking about a virus that, as far as we know at the moment, can only be a disease that persists in the world from now until forever. Depending about how you perceive the “termination” of the situation, of course.
Look like a smart idea, huh?
As The Independent revealed on Tuesday, Pompeo could have indicated that sanctions may be eased: “We continuously review all our policies, and the response is – should we ever rethink? – Of course, of course. … The United States recognizes that this is a global problem, a humanitarian disaster, and we are strongly committed to ensuring that humanitarian aid is given to the citizens of those countries. We care more about the people of those countries than we do for their own members.
NYC ‘Marxist Mayor’ De Blasio: Churches that offer religious services could be ‘closed forever’
Bill de Blasio, a democratic mayor of New York City, vowed to indefinitely shutter churches and bar them from conducting services if they did not comply with the government’s recommendations on coronavirus.
The far-left mayor said that while “we need our confidence in this time of crisis,” he allowed the NYPD to “disperse” congregations of worshippers and would not hesitate to order the building to be permanently closed.
“So, I want to say to all those who are planning the opportunity for religious services this weekend — if you go to your temple, if you go to your church and attempt to perform services after you have been told too much not to do so, our law enforcement officers would have no choice but to close down those services,” de Blasio said.
“I’m not doing that with much happiness. It’s the last thing I’d like to do, because I understand how important people’s religions are to them, and we need our spirituality in this time of crisis, but we don’t need meetings that can place us at risk, “he said.
“No practice of faith endorses something that endangers the members of that religion,” de Blasio said.
“So, the NYPD, the Fire Department, the Buildings Department, and everyone has been instructed that if they see worship services going on, they will go to the officials of that congregation and inform them that they need to stop the services and disperse.” “If that doesn’t happen, they will take further action to the point of fines and potentially shut down the building permanently,” de Blasio conti.
“Once again, that’s going to continue this weekend. Again, I’m sorry I have to tell you this, but anyone who hears this should take it seriously, “said the mayor.
“You have been warned; you need to interrupt programs, help people exercise their religion in various ways, but not in crowds, not in meetings that might place people at risk.”
De Blasio Attempts To ‘Permanently’ Close Churches Seeking to Offer Religious Services
There are also civil liberties concerns as to whether widespread closures in American society to counter coronavirus dissemination are allowed under the Constitution. That said, there has been a grudging consensus that it has to be done, at least to the point that there has been no significant legal opposition to the numerous lockout measures across the United States.
However, I don’t really know what to do with the danger by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio to “permanently” close down every place of worship that seeks to serve in the face of a citywide moratorium on gatherings.
Yeah, if the congregation wants to work, says the mayor, you will do well.
“If you go to your synagogue, if you go to your church and continue to hold services, despite being advised too much not to do so, our law enforcement officers will have no choice but to close down those services,” de Blasio said Friday, according to a transcript from the news conference.
“I’m not doing that with much happiness. This is the last thing I would like to do, because I understand how important people’s religions are to them, and in this moment of turmoil, we need our religion. But we don’t need meetings that would place people at risk.
“There is no tradition of religion that endorses something that endangers the leaders of the community. So, NYPD, Fire Department, Buildings Department, everybody has been told that if they see religious services going on, they will go to the authorities of the church, they will tell them that they need to interrupt the service and leave. “And if they continue to serve until fines are given, well, poof. De Blasio said the penalties should be the first line of action. Let’s hope that will allow the congregations to stop meeting.
“If that doesn’t work, they’ll take punitive measures to the point of fines and eventually close down the building indefinitely,” he said.
De Blasio: churches and synagogues that hold worship services may be closed permanently pic.twitter.com/kdUsdbP2YO
— Matthew Schmitz (@matthewschmitz) March 29, 2020
De Blasio: churches and synagogues conducting religious services could be permanently closing pic.twitter.com/kdUsdp2YO—Matthew Schmitz (@matthewschmitz) March 29, 2020 Most of the places of worship in New York City are performing their services online, if at all, and locking down their doors, according to Politico. Still not any of them.
“Unfortunately, a limited number of religious groups, specific churches and specific synagogues do not pay heed to this guideline even if it is so universal,” de Blasio said.
“You were alerted. You’re going to need to interrupt services. Support people express their religion in many ways, but not in crowds, not in meetings that can place others at risk. “Yeah, there is no safer way for recalcitrant religion organizations now conducting services in the wake of a moratorium on mass events to stop than to say,” You have been warned. “There is no doubt that the First Amendment’s protection of religious freedom is powerful — too much so.
“There is little in the legislation or precedent to create a general and unilateral declaration of ‘state of emergency’ as an undisputed authority,” Hall wrote in Op-Ed for The Western Newspaper. “There is still nothing in the statute or tradition to justify a limit on the number of persons who can meet in a church, for health purposes or otherwise, as a justification for violating the constitutional right to freedom of worship.” Yet another First Amendment expert, Eugene Volokh, told The Associated Press that the facts surrounding the coronavirus explosion are murky in the seas.
If religious groups argued that they were being called out for special treatment, it would be one thing, Volokh, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, told the AP.
Do you think the government should have the authority to ban the churches from meeting to discourage the coronavirus from spreading?
“But if, for reasons entirely unrelated to the religiosity of conduct, you are only putting the same pressure on everybody, it is likely to be acceptable,” he said.
Of example, it’s not clear if de Blasio’s comment was fully thought out. I would strongly doubt any church who has managed to meet in person in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, despite the questionable legal existence of any regulation restricting the right of speech, how can any official excuse indefinitely closing down a place of worship or a congregation, no matter how ill-informed their decision to start meeting in person was.
And in terms of things being counter-productive, if you’re going to face a court battle over a series of orders given by state and municipal officials in the last few weeks, the legal challenge of ending the right of a religious group to worship in perpetuity is the nearest you can get to a slam-dunk litigation argument.
What part of U.S. case law makes de Blasio believe this is going to come before the courts? We may be in terra nova because of the coronavirus epidemic, but the first amendment also holds here and closing down a school, synagogue or mosque indefinitely does not appear to align with it. Moreover, if anything comes before the court and the injunctive relief is issued, what is to guarantee that other organizations and people do not use it to reverse other state and municipal coronavirus orders? If this occurs, de Blasio could do a disservice of cataclysmic proportions to the cause of public safety.
So even though they’re not toppled — is that actually what de Blasio’s incompetent government needs to waste its time in court talking about? Whether or not the municipal council has the power to effectively extinguish a religious community?
It won’t sound as good in court as it does at a press conference — especially as the coronavirus issue comes to an end, but the ban on the congregation meeting won’t come under de Blasio’s attack. That will be petty dictatorship, pure and simple, in the middle of the coronavirus crisis.
I don’t believe that’s what de Blasio said at all, however, as he could be seen to say something of considerable severity.
This was another politician in front of a camera, trying to look tough. Here we have another public official who imagines himself in the chaos of Aaron Sorkin, who fixes yet another question by doing or doing something dramatic (if not legally sound).
My guess is that we don’t have to think about de Blasio really going through what he said on Friday. The Mayor can have his moment of President Bartlet’s cosplay as soon as anyone with the law chops took him aside after the press conference and said, “Ah, yeah, but about the closure of the church, Mr. Mayor …” There is, of course, the awful chance that de Blasio is crazy enough to follow ahead with this, however. After all, he personally launched a failed presidential nominating bid, operating under the misapprehension that what Americans were really calling for in a president was a bland mayor of the nation’s largest city. (Thanks to de Blasio, his misapprehension was significantly less costly than that of the other man in the sector who made the same mistake.) Had de Blasio wanted to do that, it might not only end up in litigation, it would be the beginning of a legal avalanche that hinders the ability of the state and local governments to handle coronavirus.
Any way, it is a heavy-handed challenge that is almost definitely illegal and does nothing but damage credibility and confidence in Gotham’s ability to deal with COVID-19.
Trump’s Trying To ‘Take Over’ San Francisco Slum From ‘Sick Dog’ Pelosi Following Her Coronavirus Attack
President Trump lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for questioning his reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, calling her a “sick puppy.” “In my experience, she’s a sick puppy. “She has a lot of issues,” Trump said on Monday morning’s “Fox & Friends” interview after being asked to respond to Pelosi’s criticism of his coronavirus response the day before.
The President has indicated that the federal government could take over the San Francisco slum area.
RT reports: Trump tried to smoke against Pelosi later when he blasted her for “playing the investigation game” and being dominated by “hard left” including New York Congresswoman and Green New Deal leader Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Pelosi has consistently criticized Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, including saying over the weekend that the administration’s delay in getting equipment like ventilators and medical masks to state that they need them is “deadly.” The House Speaker also claims that the President did not take the virus seriously early enough, and his delayed “cost American lives” response.
The president’s most revealing criticism came when he doubled back to Pelosi and indicated that the federal government would “take over” the “slum” district of San Francisco, an economically depressed city that has been afflicted with allegations of an out-of-control homeless problem in recent years, as well as streets polluted with heroin needles and human feces.
“The federal government, we should get involved and take over the place and clean it up,” Trump said. “It’s such a mess, it’s too bad, and still she’s going to sit there and whine.”
Lawmaker Die of Alleged Coronavirus Complications Following Denial of Medical Attention for Days
Michigan state senator has died of alleged coronavirus complications.
Democratic State Rep. Isaac Robinson, 44, of Detroit, died on Sunday, according to WXYZ.
Robinson’s mother, former state Rep. Rose Mary C. Robinson, said the congressman had had trouble coughing, but had declined hospitalization.
She said he had not been checked for coronavirus before being transported to the hospital by ambulance on Sunday, according to Crain’s Detroit Company.
It is with a heavy heart that we express our condolences to the family and friends of Rep. Isaac Robinson.
Robinson was a strong advocate of the societies he had represented. He gave a voice to the people of his district and advocated hard with all Michiganders.
It is with a heavy heart that we offer our condolences to the family and friends of Rep. Isaac Robinson.
Robinson was a passionate supporter of the communities he served. He gave a voice the citizens of his district and worked tirelessly for all Michiganders.
He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Ta6bVJGZb9
— Michigan Democrats (@MichiganDems) March 30, 2020
He’s going to be missing. pic.twitter.com/Ta6bVJGZb9—Michigan Democrats (@MichiganDems) March 30, 2020 “I called EMS, they brought him to Reception at 6 a.m. And he was dead by 11, “she said to Crain.
“He wouldn’t be returning to the er. I’ve been saying for the past three days. I kept thinking, ‘You’re going to go to the clinic, go to the hospital.’ Of course, he resisted.'”A tough man, “she said.
Prior to his death, Robinson sponsored a series of bills to help constituents deal with the effect of COVID-19 on their financial well-being.
“The effect of this pandemic is being ravaged by working families and students in my district who have already been affected by high auto insurance rates. Any case that is cancelled brings my constituents ‘livelihoods into question, “he said in mid-March, according to the Metro Times.
Are you thinking about the coronavirus?
Michigan had 5,489 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins. There were 132 virus-related deaths in Michigan, 56 of which occurred in Wayne County, including Detroit.
“It is with deep sorrow that I announce the death of Rep. Isaac Robinson, who was a strong voice for his neighborhood and constituents,” said Michigan House Democratic Leader Christine Greig in a tweet. “Our entire Democratic Caucus is saddened by the loss of our comrade and extends our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.” Many on Twitter thanked Robinson after his passing.
I am deeply devastated and still in shock at the passing away of Rep. Isaac Robinson. He was so concerned about social rights, environmental sustainability and cultural rights. He was still speaking up for people. His intense activism has also been ignored.
Sending love to your mates.
I am incredibly saddened and still in disbelief about the passing of Rep. Isaac Robinson. He was so passionate about social, environmental, and economic justice. He was about standing up for people, always. His fierce advocacy is already missed.
Sending love to his family.
— Stephanie Chang (@stephanielily) March 30, 2020
Michigan Rep. Isaac Robinson, who has died from a suspected #coronavirus infection, devoted the last weeks of his life to crusading “for workers hurt by Coronavirus layoffs.”
Let us mourn @repWIR, a brave good comrade in the struggle for economic, social and racial justice. https://t.co/kAzL8Nlj2z
— John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) March 30, 2020
—Stephanie Chang (@stephanielily) 30 March 2020 Michigan Rep. Isaac Robinson, who died of alleged Coronavirus infection, spent the last weeks of his life crusading “for employees affected by Coronavirus layoffs.” Let’s mourn @repWIR, a valiant decent comrade in the fight for cultural, social and racial justice. https:/t.co/kAzL8Nlj2z—John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) 30 March 2020 Last week, Democratic State Rep. Tyrone Carter of Detroit tested positive for the virus.
“Physically, I’m all right,” Carter said to Crain’s Sunday, but noted that he was “devastated” by Robinson’s death.
“I’m on the way to rehabilitation,” Carter said. “Mentally, this one took the wind out of me. Detroit has just defeated a fighter.
Dr. Ron Paul hits the nail on the head in an interview with No-Nonsense Coronavirus
Dr. Ron Paul, a former Republican Congressman from Texas and a three-time presidential hopeful, argues that America’s reaction to the coronavirus pandemic is being used to bloat government expenditures and expand political control.
Paul is best known for his liberal views — he was elected President of the Liberty Party in 1988—and mistrust of the Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States.
But in an interview with the editor of the Wealth Analysis Company, Lior Gantz, posted Friday on YouTube, Paul went a step further, calling new steps to monitor the spread of COVID-19 a “grab bag” for those in government.
Paul, a physician, acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic was alarming, and he certainly recognized the severity of the situation as his own friend, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, was in quarantine after having tested positive for the virus on March 22.
What Ron Paul said he was worried about is that those in government have exaggerated the risk and answer to their own political advantage.
“I think it’s blown out of proportion to the risk,” Paul said to Gantz.
“Some people tend to profit from problems like this, politicians who want more political authority and more influence over politicians who want to get major budgets to get their special agreements signed, because that’s what’s going on now,” Paul said of the coronavirus reaction from federal and state governments. “It’s a pack for grabs. “This is seen as an reason for those who have a special desire to use it. I think that’s unfortunate. “As of Monday, 29 states were put under” stay at home “rules, limiting residents ‘ability to get together, do business or even be out on the streets in an attempt to curtail the spread of coronavirus.
There is no limit in sight of these drastic measures, with President Donald Trump revealing on Sunday that social distancing measures had been extended of 30 April.
As a result of current constraints, jobless claims have risen to five times the previous level as companies are shut down or limited across America in the sense of increased social distancing.
To minimize the impact, Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Protection Act on Friday.
I just signed the CARES Act, the single biggest economic relief package in American History – twice as large as any relief bill ever enacted. At $2.2 Trillion Dollars, this bill will deliver urgently-needed relief for our nation’s families, workers, and businesses. #CARESAct🇺🇸 https://t.co/0WnTNFZPZD
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020
“I just signed the CARES Act, the single greatest economic stimulus package in American history — twice the size of any stimulus bill ever passed,” the president said on Twitter after the bill was signed. “At $2.2 trillion, this bill would provide desperately needed relief to our nation’s families, employees, and industries.” I recently signed the CARES Act, the single greatest economic stimulus package in American history – twice as big as any stimulus bill ever passed. About $2.2 trillion, this bill would offer desperately needed support for our nation’s citizens, workers, and industries. # CARESAct https:/t.co/0WnTNFZPZD—Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 27 March 2020 Though in some ways this legislation was entirely appropriate to account for the harm immediately done by the government’s pandemic controls, Paul said the economic collapse was a hold-up to current issues.
“I think there’s so much worry about the possible risk of coronavirus, and too little consideration and a real sense of why we’re in a very poor economic situation,” he said.
Paul has long criticized the power of the Federal Reserve and wrote a 2009 treatise called ‘Stop the Fed.’ As recently as August 2019 in his column for the Ron Paul Foundation, Paul cautioned that interest rate cuts and printing money were continuing the errors of the 2008 financial crisis.
In addition to the strong federal spending on the coronavirus relief program, the Federal Reserve reduced interest rates to 0 per cent on 15 March.
“It’s unlikely, it’s not going to fix the issues,” Paul said of budget stimulus and interest rate cuts, “and we’ve got so much borrowing, too much debt, too much inflation, too much coercion, too much drive for zero interest rates, because that’s what they’re doing.
“They fix the problem by investing even more, publishing even more, and bringing interest rates below zero, and they believe that’s going to solve the problem, but it’s not.” Do you agree with Ron Paul?
What Paul said is true — some of these problems were in effect even before the coronavirus appeared in the United States. He also pointed out astutely that this kind of crisis can easily be used to expand the strength and reach of policy.
While he is right to be cynical of government financial actions, the recession is unique in that much of the destruction was triggered by direct orders from federal and state governments. The response, then, must be to balance the government by fixing its own wrongs by not going any further.
Governments are, by their design, vulnerable to stagnation, and the people in charge are, by extension, desirous of greater influence over their constituents. It is also crucial that this crisis will not become an opportunity for all of us to run amok.
The coronavirus is certainly a serious threat, but it is important that the government is not allowed to grow unregulated in power and spending as a result.
Even after the last sanctions have been lifted and the final big epidemic has ended, America will be faced with the international implications. It is of the utmost importance to reconcile both the need to keep America safe and the need to keep America free.
