Watch NBC’s Seth Meyers Basically challenge Bernie to politicize COVID-19 Crisis

Share Pin 0 Shares

One of the slightly disturbing aspects of life at the time of COVID-19 is seeing the working world of late-night TV hosts like mine.

All now knows the mono-paw essence of every day’s urge to work from home, including very rich comics who say their dad stories about Donald Trump. It’s not living a fantasy as you thought it was going to be, is it, Seth Meyers?

One distinction between Meyers and me is that I don’t do my job with a conspicuously lined 18-inch book shelf behind me, which I consider to be a theme that plays itself on each of these ersatz collections. Another distinction is that Meyers gives softball interviews to leaders like Bernie Sanders, while I rip them down.

Sanders appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in an interview reported by the Media Resource Center on Monday. If you were anticipating something adversarial — or even probing — you were tuning in to the wrong series, men. This was like one of those town hall-style gatherings that politicians held with their own followers, save for one supporter who asked the kinda-sorta presidential nominee (let’s face it, it’s over) to politicize the COVID-19 issue.

And there was the standard opening bell on how Sanders was juggling his job in the Senate and his campaign. That could have lasted, maybe, a minute. Instead we moved straight into the game of baseball.

“One of the moments, or one of the special aspects about this time, is how it helps a lot of people re-evaluate the existing health care system,” Meyers said.

“Could you really think about how this time will be different if we had a program like ‘Medicare for all’ and the shortcomings in the existing system we’re dealing with? “If there was anybody in the Sanders Campaign, off-camera, aiming a pistol at Meyers ‘head, he definitely didn’t make it appear.

Sanders ‘response was, well, predictable: “Thank you for asking the question, Seth, and I think the answer is pretty clear. Right now, as we speak, millions of people are losing their jobs. Any 87 million individuals have no health insurance or are under-insured.

Was Bernie Sanders politicizing the situation of the coronavirus?

“Anyway, people are sitting right now at home, terrified to death that someone in their families is going to come down with the flu. We don’t know if they’re going to pay for the care they’re getting, let alone the other health issues their relatives have. “Well, I’m not just a noob when it comes to late-night conversations with Democratic lawmakers. Such issues are usually set at the stage of political ads, and they’re dumb. Yet what made the Sanders-Meyers interview special was how much Meyers wanted Sanders to politicize the pandemic.

The next question had to do with Sanders ‘time on the Senate floor during the discussion on the coronavirus bill, in which, as Meyers put it, Bernie said sarcastically, “those across the aisle thought like the legislation was too good to the less affluent, to the poorest People” over unemployment insurance.

“In those moments of sarcasm, is it — is it just masking a simmering anger it you feel when your coworkers respond like that? “Sure,” said Sanders. “Look, you’ve got people in the Senate, my Republican colleagues, who voted a trillion dollars in tax breaks for the 1% and large corporations, and yet, in this stimulus package … what we’ve said is, over a four-, in this terrible time when people are so worried about how they’re going to feed their families … that for four months, we’re going to add 600 dollars to what you’re normal.

“We saw some of my Republican colleagues say, ‘Think, there would be some low-income people who will potentially receive more from their unemployment benefit than they did before they earned 10, 12 bucks an hour. We can’t allow this to happen! ‘So to me, it’s so disgusting, so gross, so unethical that I was compelled to think about it.’ And no, there wasn’t a lot of Meyers ‘question on whether or not that would motivate people to stay unemployed. Then, we have Sanders ‘policy of demonization: “So hideous, so disgusting, so unethical.” It is a pretty mean campaign advert.

Moving on, here’s Meyers: “One of the other issues that has always been a critique of the type of health insurance that you’ve suggested is that critics would think, ‘Well, there’s moving to be fair treatment, there’s going to be long queues, there’s going to be death panels.’ And then, it feels that there are now — some voices on the right are arguing that, ‘Yeah, that’s actually how it’s happening throughout a pa. Most of the people who are really at risk, you’ve had to kind of make an economic decision about whether to – what importance to place to their lives. ‘Is it incredible to you when you learn it? “It’s beautiful, of course,” said Sanders. “It’s beautiful, because it points to the cynicism of these people.” Yeah, a few things. First of all, I figured that these kinds of videos had to be followed by: “I’m Bernie Sanders, and I approve of this post.” Is this a breach of the Federal Election Commission? Or are we just saying that Sanders doesn’t have much of a campaign to go back to when it’s all over?

Additionally, Meyers is an amateur softball player. The thing I’ve noticed about these interviews is that they’re going so much faster if you ask a question that at least makes you look like you’re trying. Is there something about Italy’s socialized health care system? What is how we’re going to pay for everything Sanders has to offer? You might also go along with the issue of whether conservatives are worried with incentivizing unemployment.

Rest confident that Sanders has the answers to all questions. Not good ones, at least according to my expectations, but they do have solutions. I say this because I say that every nominee has addressed the campaign trail. Just go for one of those guys. Let him just tee off. The solution was so clear that it was frustrating.

Most notably, at a moment like this, is politicizing COVID-19 on late-night TV exactly what we need?

It was a opportunity to get us closer, not to serve as a political cover for a hopelessly far-left leader reminding the conservatives how unethical and disgusting their actions are. Did you want a distraction? Chances are, no matter where you fall on the political continuum, you ended up with a blood pressure spike from Monday’s interview. I figured we were going to stop them.

Okay, that’s just an interview. I hope you tuned in on Tuesday, as the star of the marquee was Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Yes, no. He wondered why she had not yet supported Sanders as president.