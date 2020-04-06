Do these 10 things if you want to become a Leader

Share Pin 0 Shares

You surf the internet, read books from famous authors & great leaders themselves & you’ll find hundreds of definitions & quotes about leadership. If only if quotes & sayings could be followed as easily as they are read.

Whether you’re handling an organization, playing card games online, or working in an office, having leadership skills serves as major furtherance towards building a successful life. The following are 10 key things a leader should practice to push their team towards success.

Have Honesty & Integrity

The premier quality one requires to become a successful leader is integrity. Without the team leader being honest and having core values that he/she stands by, a team can never succeed. You cannot expect your team to be honest with you unless you have your beliefs & ethics.

Be Visionary

Having a clear vision of your goals & how to achieve them is one of the crucial characteristics of a leader. If you intend to lead a group of people, you need to have a definitive vision of the future. Setting goals & achieving them becomes possible only if you have a plan for it and the sources to execute it.

Be Resilient

Resilience is a virtue possessed by the strong. Only those people can succeed in life who know how to get up after being hit by adversity. Failing is part of prevailing. Being a good leader means to keep the morale of the team high even at tough times. The impact measures the depth of an organization when it faces a setback.

Be Influential

Persuading people to follow you is probably the most challenging job for a leader. Set examples from the team. Your team should look at you as an exemplary figure. Positivity is reflected in your actions. A leader might not always be the most talented person in the group, but he/she certainly is the most influential.

Be Passion Driven

A leader always leads from the front. If you want your team to achieve the pinnacle of success, you must reflect your passion. A passionate person mostly carries a positive vibe & serves as a great source of motivation to the entire team. Channelize your passion into your team & get the best out of them.

Take Accountability

Take the blame or credit whatever’s due while the outcome of a decision is around. As a leader, there are going to be instances where you have to make crucial decisions for the team, & there are times when those decisions are not going to give out favorable outcomes. A true leader stands strong in such moments and takes accountability for their actions & the actions of their team.

Creativity & Innovation

Steve Jobs once said, “Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower.” Creativity, along with the ability to innovate, is essential. A leader should always chip in & support new, innovative ideas. Rigidness in the working ways can lead to a disastrous epilogue of a team.

Empathy & Understanding

There lies a difference in being the leader of a team & being a boss to them. Developing empathy with your team members is critical. Know the problems of your teammates, build a connection with them. Hang-out with your team sometimes, know what’s on with their lives, or casually play a game of Texas Holdem Poker with them. Be more of a friend to them than a boss. A subordinate who feels a connection with the team will be more productive.

Humility

Humility is a characteristic possessed by just a handful number of people. A humble person always thinks of others before themselves. Humility is a fundamental trait every great leader has. All successful leaders might not possess this trait, but all great leaders do.

Dividing Authorisation

The reason one forms a team is because they cannot do the task all on their own. Believe in your team, give them authority. Divide them into smaller groups & assign roles to certain subordinates to look over. This allows you to focus on more significant & more important tasks while also giving a sense of responsibility & trust to the team.

For any organization, office, sports team, etc. to succeed, the role of a leader is instrumental. As the famous American author John Maxwell once said, “The single biggest way to impact an organization is to focus on leadership development. There is almost no limit to the potential of an organization that recruits good people, raises them as leaders, and continually develops them.”