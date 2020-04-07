Since recently covering up the true severity of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, the UN has given China a spot on the Human Rights Council for the Eu, targeting whistleblowers with harsh sanctions and costing the world a very precious period in preparation for the pandemic.

Delay and deception about the source of the coronavirus epidemic cost the government valuable time — saving the rest of the planet many thousands of lives.

Human rights critics also point out that China has a long record of the most egregious human rights abusses, and that the country has no room at the United Nations to comment about human rights.

Jiang Duan, Minister for the Chinese Mission in Geneva, was appointed to the United Nations Human Rights Council Consultative Committee to serve as the Asia-Pacific State Representative.

DailyMail report: The outbreak of coronavirus occurred in China at the end of last year in the wet stock market in Wuhan City.

This country has reported 3,326 coronaviral deaths and 81,639 cases, but others suspect that this figure is considerably higher and that China is seeking to cover up the true truth of the outbreak.

He will act as one of five bloc members and will be joined by delegates from Spain, Slovenia and Chad.

The Chinese Communist Party is yet to lie about the real number of incidents and deaths, according to a recent US intelligence report released this week. It has contributed to a increasing war of words between the United States and him.

A confidential analysis was sent to the White House by the intelligence community last week, one of the officials told Bloomberg News and the study considered the amount of China to be inaccurate.

Speculation emerged about China stating that, at the beginning of this month, there were no new reports of the pandemic in Wuhan, and photos of thousands of urns outside funeral homes in Hubei province appeared.

Second correct, President Xi Jinping visited Xixi National Wetland Park last week during the inspection in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province in East China. Questions were also raised about China’s constantly changing methods for tracking and reporting coronaviral cases and deaths.

Even if they were screened correctly, the Chinese government did not report asymptomatic people for weeks, including more than 1.5000 asymptomatic cases on Tuesday.

Observers, analysts and policymakers have cautioned that China, during almost every step of its Coronavirus Reaction, has lie down and covered up crucial facts, from the original outbreak to deaths and is still not telling the truth.

Initially, Beijing sought to cover up the virus by threatening the drugs that discovered it, insisting it could spread to civilians and halting the lock-up in infected regions – early chances were missed for regulation of the outbreak.

And the Communist Party started to suppress public knowledge and propagate lies to other countries after the epidemic had begun to propagate, even claiming that US troops may have been the original carriers.

Even now, leading lawmakers have warned against alleged illnesses and deaths by the government – with locals in Wuhan epicenter claiming that real numbers could be 10 times higher.

However, like other nations struggling to deal with the pandemic, it appears to be resolving the situation.

Unlimited by legality and privacy concerns, an totalitarian government has used (and still is) mandatory quarantine and other repressive steps, such as monitoring individuals through cell phones, presumed fever measuring devices, and pandemic facial recognition apps.

The Communist Party of China is rigid in its regulation.

The “Great Firewall of China,” which blocks 1.4 billion residents from accessing information from outside the world online, muffles dissent in the house. Chinese citizen conversations are regulated and filtered. All who talk are paying a horrible price.

The awful fate is also the Muslim community of the world, the Uighurs of western China. Their ancestral civilization has been ruined and a million or so have been sent to mind-control camps where they have to abandon their religious practices.

A doctor in this country has attracted the eye of the public after the police reprimand him and charged him on 30 December with circulating ‘fake news’ to warn social media of ‘SARS in a Wuhan seafood market.’ Li’s post arrived in the region of 14 million, sealed off after 20 January, two weeks before coronavirus broke out.

Li Wenliang, 34, later succumbed, following efforts to resuscitate him, to death in the early hours of Friday morning local time.

A major activist organization earlier this year said China uses its economic and political strength to mount the ‘most intense assault’ on the global human rights regime.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) called the accusations in its annual report, which was released at the United Nations ‘headquarters in New York two days after the ban on Hong Kong’s entry into Hong Kong by its executive director Kenneth Roth.

The non-governmental group has accused President Xi Jinping of supervising “the bruteest and most systemic injustice China has endured for decades,” like creating a ‘nightmare monitoring program’ in the province of Xinjiang.

Beijing has ‘significantly escalated’ its attempts to dismantle the foreign institutions established in the mid-20th century to protect the human rights, HRW said. to block global efforts to keep Beijing to account.

‘Beijing has been suppressing public opposition for a long time. The Government of China is now seeking to expand its censorship to the rest of the world, “Mr Roth said in the study of 652 words.

‘If opposed, the acts of Beijing promote a dark society in which nothing is outside Chinese censor’s control, and a global structure of human rights is so compromised that it no longer functions as a test for persecution by government,’ he said.

Chinese position on the United Nations Human Rights Council is news that China ended its mourning of coronavirus-murdered patients and medical workers on Saturday, as the most populous country in the world experienced a nationwide three-minute silence.

Officials said observance was a opportunity to commemorate ‘martyrs’ of the virus – an honorary designation given this week by the government to 14 physicians killed in the war against this epidemic.

Around 10 a.m. people were halted, vehicles, boats and ships rang and air-raid sirens were recalled.

China finished grieving patients and the health workers affected by the coronavirus on Saturday, when the most populous country in the world observed a three-minute collective silence. In Wuhan – the city with the first virus to surface at the end of the past year – sirens and horns echoed as residents went quiet on the streets.

Personnel at Tongji Hospital were standing outside with heads bent to the main gate, each in a hazmat suit that became a sign of the world crisis.

Xu, a Tongji nurse working on the frontlines with coronavirus victims, said: ‘I hope you will rest well in the heavens.’ Staff with protective gear quietly stopped behind walls in a single residential neighborhood-a reminder that daily life is still heavily limited in Wuhan.

The Chinese President Xi Jinping and other officials, wearing white flowers, were seen outside the Beijing government complex.

National flags were lowered to half-mast in the region, including Tiananmen Square in the capital.

Pedestrian pedestrians stopped walking and lowered their heads in quiet homage in one of the busiest shopping districts in the area, while the police patrolling remained to the side of the street with its riot shields.

Shopper Wang Yongna said: ‘Many individuals, including medical staff, have made excellent contributions during this period. Both of them are heroes. ‘Parksmen have halted their operations, some holding their hands in prayer.

Trains on Beijing’s underground network have halted.

The hashtag ‘China remembers its legends’ on the Twitter-like Weibo website on Saturday pulled up nearly 1.3 billion views.

Dr Li Wenliang, a Wuhan whistleblower, was repressed by the authorities because of trying to alert others in the early days of the contagion.

Li’s death in February sparked a nationwide explosion of mourning and frustration at the government’s crisis management.

The governing Communist Party sought to blame the municipal officials in Wuhan and Hubei, who were accused of first minimizing the severity of the outbreak.

The disease was spiraling into a worldwide pandemic of over one million cases following dramatic efforts to close down the province at the end of January.

Many controls in Hubei have decreased to almost zero over the last few weeks since the officially announced number of new infections.

The annual Qing Ming celebration, a “tomb sweeping” festival, coincided with Saturday’s commemoration, when Chinese people visit the relatives ‘tombs and leave offerings in remembrance.

Though China reports that it has curbed virus transmission, some restrictions have been tightened again this week to prevent a second wave of infections.

Authorities prohibited cemetery trips to commemorate the event.

Nearly ten million people visited cemeteries during the three-day holiday last year, according to Xinhua State News Agency.

