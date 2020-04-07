News
County Which Arrested Pastor Keeping Service Reverses Course, Recognizes Churches as ‘Essential’
Previously identified worship events as “important” practices after a Florida pastor was charged for hosting a service, Hillsborough County and the state of Florida.
In a Thursday media briefing, Gov. Ron DeSantis said closed churches were illegal and “we can not continue to tear the constitution,” said WFTS-TV.
DeSantis clarified why people require religious services, but he urged worship houses to obey the prescribed rules, offer electronic services, or to ensure that people sit 6 feet apart for in-person services.
The Emergency Planning Council of Hillsborough County has built on the guidelines and urged residents to follow the advice of experts in public health.
“Religious activities are deemed an important practice at the” stay-in-home “order of DeSantis, read the instructions.
“Those who want to attend religious services in person should follow the recommendations of public health and safety provided by the Centers for the Prevention of Disease,” she said.
This decision came as a result of Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne of The River at Tampa Bay Church being arrested Monday on charges of unlawful assembly and breaching Hillsborough County’s Safer-at-Home order banning groups of 10 people or more from gathering during the coronavir.
Should you agree that church services should be treated as ‘important’ activities?
Sheriff Chad Chronister’s Liberty Counsel, a private law company group defending Howard-Browne, submitted confidential documentation that should not be used to prosecute anyone that had been gathered in their church following the overturned decision.
The sheriff told the pastor last week that the church must meet and released a warrant for the pastor’s arrest, according to the Liberty Lawyer.
“The criminal case must be dropped promptly and the file must be closed,” wrote Liberty Counsel.
“The sheriff has done Pastor Howard-Browne and The River’s Church a great deal of harm,” Freedom counsel founder and chairman Mat Staver said the county made the move, because “he knew that the litigation was going to arrive this week and that they would not prevail.” Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne gave an unjust order and detention to the world, “said Staver.
However, Howard-Browne wrote in Thursday’s declaration that the church would be closed on Sunday in reaction to the antagonistic atmosphere.
Big Announcement – please do not listen to the #fakenews #lies 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/HryRpEMjzH
— Rodney Howard-Browne (@rhowardbrowne) April 2, 2020
Significant News – don’t listen to Rodney Howard-Browne (@rhowardbrowne) April 2, 2020, “We’re not going to make this decision easily. It’s Palm Sunday, “he said. “We are coming to the time of the year that is most significant to Christians all over the world, in which we recall and commemorate the death, funeral, and resurrection of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
“We didn’t think church would follow any order; nor did we think church would send a political message. We didn’t keep Church for self-promotion or financial purposes, as some misrepresented, “wrote Howard-Browne.
“We kept the church because our mission is to save lives and help people and because we have done everything possible to comply with the Executive Order in good conscience.”
Coronavirus Task Force To Carry Out New Guidelines Urging Face Masks In Public: Study
Speaking with (from the left) White House coronavirus task force administrator Dr Deborah Birx, White House counselor Jared Kushner, Rear Adm. John Polowczyk and Vice President Mike Pence in the regular briefing at the White House in Brady, Washington, DC on the novel Coronavirus in April 2020. The White House Coronavirus task force is planning to release revised recommendations developed by the Disease Control and Prevention Centers proposing that certain Americans wear facial covering in public, according to recent news. (Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images).
This move is just the latest in attempts to counter COVID-19 spread in areas most impacted by the current coronavirus.
“The best part of value is that if you are out, if you can not maintain the six-foot gap, you have to wear a kind of face covering, owing to recent knowledge, even though you speak as opposed to cougher and sneezing,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Center of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, tells the Fox News Morning Programm.
“It should never, however, be excluded from the supply of masks that are appropriate for health-care workers that are in true and immediate danger to get contaminated with the patients they care about.” He said, “This is an improvement, and not a substitute about physical isolation.”
Referring to news that the CDC is now considering recommending that Americans wear cloth masks in public, the former Chief Medical Officer of CDC Dr. Robert Amler told Fox News that people would “accept” it if the guidelines are approved. “I would assure you that the CDC Recommendations have been drawn out over the years, and they are formulated very thoroughly based with the best facts,” he stated. “These recommendations are not relaxed or meaningless when they leave.” Do you think the entire country should wear masks in public?
‘It’s healthy for people around you, whether or not there’s a shortage.’ The general public’s use of face masks was addressed because of the shortages of personal safety devices for health employees.
On Thursday night, President Donald Trump used the Defense Production Act to compel 3 M to boost mask production.
The order ordered acting Secretary of National Security, Chada Wolf, to “use all authority available under the legislation to procure the amount of N-95 respirators that the Administrators find appropriate from any suitable department or affiliate of the 3 M Organization.” Trump’s order was released after Jared Moskowitz, Director of the Florida Emergency Management Division told Fox News host T
“It’s all about companies who have opted not to put America first and its catastrophic consequences,” said Moskowitz.
“We’ve worked closely with the administration to do exactly what is going on, and we appreciate the authorities in the DPA to provide a structure for us to further extend the work that we’re doing in response to the global pandemic crisis,” 3 M said in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with FEMA to enforce the order yesterday.” According to statistics from Johns Hopkins, more than 261,000 COVID-19 incidents were registered in the United States on Friday morning.
British Army Officer to U.S. Politics: If You Believe in America, Don’t Close Gun Shops
New York, Michigan and Delaware ordered weapons shops to close down during an incident with coronavirus.
Many nations such as California have left local sheriffs with such a judgment while other businesses such as Ohio and Illinois have excluded firms that market guns.
Others fudged the issue but introduced steps such as closing the background check mechanism in New Jersey to effectively deter gun selling in the region.
The standard suspects contend on the reasonably strong grounds: the NRA states that these restrictions compromise civil rights and the Brady Campaign insists vehemently that weapons control regulations are legitimate and necessary. In the meantime, the Home Security Department has also released guidance recommending that states require firearms stores to remain open.
This recent revival of the controversy over gun control is largely due to another increase in weapons sales around the world.
In certain places, sales rose more than 50% year-on-year, with ammunition officially leaving the shelf.
While the national awareness and fear of the coronavirus have grown, some view the purchase of a weapon as a desperate measure, some as a sensible security strategy and others as a threat or political advantage.
But why are so many now buying weapons?
The responses are multifaceted and nuanced, yet several main considerations emerge: the likelihood of compliance through both turnover — because officers become contaminated with COVID-19 — and through a break from crime prevention.
Do you think that gun shops are listed as “essential?”
Combine that with other countries ‘proposals to free inmates in the case of humanitarian crises and even current measures such as New York’s bail overhaul and the “over $950” shoplifting cap in California.
It is not shocking that many law-abiding people purchase guns because their confidence in government agencies ‘abilities to defend them is eroded.
Is this increase in the arm a bad thing to buy?
Yes if you are scared of firearms (certainly for those with few to poor encounters understandable). Even if you are highly trusting in your fellow people – you can testify to some sound facts.
According to the current accurate figures, the country has well over 400 million private weapons.
According to the CDC, weapons can be used anywhere from 500 000 to more than 3000 000 times a year to combat, discourage or deter violence. This is also widely known that less than half of all law enforcement officers use their guns rather than during training during their careers.
Remember, also, that law enforcement deals with offenders, where the most serious crimes occur in very small areas (mostly in major cities) and that actual contact of violence is uncommon. It is also believed that there are several millions of other illicit firearms in the United States. But it’s a very limited number who still has weapons other than shooting and a certain range.
Add these aspects to the fact that most firearm owners are far more legal than ordinary people, encouraging them to commit felonies at less than a quarter of the police level, and it is not shocking that the second amendment is generally accepted.
In fact, no amount of gun control can encourage offenders to give up or deter their violence, and definitely it will not stop or slow down their access to weapons.
Then return to activities that reduce public trust in government capacity to respond to violence, add to the American character of self-esteem, and it is not shocking that weapons buying has risen.
Will this rise in the availability of lawful guns support or harm in a crisis? That is the primary question for lawmakers who legislate on this subject and decide if gun shops will stay open in a crisis.
Based on precedent, statistics and common sense, law-abiding people are simply reacting to the response right now. They aid, and weapons stores will stay open so that companies can stop or discourage the spread of the disease through their own controls instead of enforcing Big Man constitutionally covered rights controls.
One last consideration for policymakers who might read this: remember how the electorate respond!
The hard-working Americans are voting in the real time of a national emergency with their dollars and the possibility of immediate economic difficulties. When you support freedom and the free economy — fundamental US principles — stop trying to enforce your ideals on americans by closeing companies you don’t like, and place weapons dealers and suppliers on your list of main utilities. They expend their money on guns.
UN Fingers China Human Rights Council In light of Deadly Coronavirus Cover Up, Human Rights Abuse
Since recently covering up the true severity of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, the UN has given China a spot on the Human Rights Council for the Eu, targeting whistleblowers with harsh sanctions and costing the world a very precious period in preparation for the pandemic.
Delay and deception about the source of the coronavirus epidemic cost the government valuable time — saving the rest of the planet many thousands of lives.
Human rights critics also point out that China has a long record of the most egregious human rights abusses, and that the country has no room at the United Nations to comment about human rights.
Jiang Duan, Minister for the Chinese Mission in Geneva, was appointed to the United Nations Human Rights Council Consultative Committee to serve as the Asia-Pacific State Representative.
DailyMail report: The outbreak of coronavirus occurred in China at the end of last year in the wet stock market in Wuhan City.
This country has reported 3,326 coronaviral deaths and 81,639 cases, but others suspect that this figure is considerably higher and that China is seeking to cover up the true truth of the outbreak.
Now the Chinese Mission Minister in Geneva, Jiang Duan, was assigned to the UN Human Rights Advisory Council to serve as the representative of the Asia-Pacific Nations.
He will act as one of five bloc members and will be joined by delegates from Spain, Slovenia and Chad.
The Chinese Communist Party is yet to lie about the real number of incidents and deaths, according to a recent US intelligence report released this week. It has contributed to a increasing war of words between the United States and him.
A confidential analysis was sent to the White House by the intelligence community last week, one of the officials told Bloomberg News and the study considered the amount of China to be inaccurate.
Speculation emerged about China stating that, at the beginning of this month, there were no new reports of the pandemic in Wuhan, and photos of thousands of urns outside funeral homes in Hubei province appeared.
Second correct, President Xi Jinping visited Xixi National Wetland Park last week during the inspection in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province in East China. Questions were also raised about China’s constantly changing methods for tracking and reporting coronaviral cases and deaths.
Even if they were screened correctly, the Chinese government did not report asymptomatic people for weeks, including more than 1.5000 asymptomatic cases on Tuesday.
Observers, analysts and policymakers have cautioned that China, during almost every step of its Coronavirus Reaction, has lie down and covered up crucial facts, from the original outbreak to deaths and is still not telling the truth.
Initially, Beijing sought to cover up the virus by threatening the drugs that discovered it, insisting it could spread to civilians and halting the lock-up in infected regions – early chances were missed for regulation of the outbreak.
And the Communist Party started to suppress public knowledge and propagate lies to other countries after the epidemic had begun to propagate, even claiming that US troops may have been the original carriers.
Even now, leading lawmakers have warned against alleged illnesses and deaths by the government – with locals in Wuhan epicenter claiming that real numbers could be 10 times higher.
However, like other nations struggling to deal with the pandemic, it appears to be resolving the situation.
Unlimited by legality and privacy concerns, an totalitarian government has used (and still is) mandatory quarantine and other repressive steps, such as monitoring individuals through cell phones, presumed fever measuring devices, and pandemic facial recognition apps.
The Communist Party of China is rigid in its regulation.
The “Great Firewall of China,” which blocks 1.4 billion residents from accessing information from outside the world online, muffles dissent in the house. Chinese citizen conversations are regulated and filtered. All who talk are paying a horrible price.
The awful fate is also the Muslim community of the world, the Uighurs of western China. Their ancestral civilization has been ruined and a million or so have been sent to mind-control camps where they have to abandon their religious practices.
A doctor in this country has attracted the eye of the public after the police reprimand him and charged him on 30 December with circulating ‘fake news’ to warn social media of ‘SARS in a Wuhan seafood market.’ Li’s post arrived in the region of 14 million, sealed off after 20 January, two weeks before coronavirus broke out.
Li Wenliang, 34, later succumbed, following efforts to resuscitate him, to death in the early hours of Friday morning local time.
A major activist organization earlier this year said China uses its economic and political strength to mount the ‘most intense assault’ on the global human rights regime.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) called the accusations in its annual report, which was released at the United Nations ‘headquarters in New York two days after the ban on Hong Kong’s entry into Hong Kong by its executive director Kenneth Roth.
The non-governmental group has accused President Xi Jinping of supervising “the bruteest and most systemic injustice China has endured for decades,” like creating a ‘nightmare monitoring program’ in the province of Xinjiang.
Beijing has ‘significantly escalated’ its attempts to dismantle the foreign institutions established in the mid-20th century to protect the human rights, HRW said. to block global efforts to keep Beijing to account.
‘Beijing has been suppressing public opposition for a long time. The Government of China is now seeking to expand its censorship to the rest of the world, “Mr Roth said in the study of 652 words.
‘If opposed, the acts of Beijing promote a dark society in which nothing is outside Chinese censor’s control, and a global structure of human rights is so compromised that it no longer functions as a test for persecution by government,’ he said.
Chinese position on the United Nations Human Rights Council is news that China ended its mourning of coronavirus-murdered patients and medical workers on Saturday, as the most populous country in the world experienced a nationwide three-minute silence.
Officials said observance was a opportunity to commemorate ‘martyrs’ of the virus – an honorary designation given this week by the government to 14 physicians killed in the war against this epidemic.
Around 10 a.m. people were halted, vehicles, boats and ships rang and air-raid sirens were recalled.
China finished grieving patients and the health workers affected by the coronavirus on Saturday, when the most populous country in the world observed a three-minute collective silence. In Wuhan – the city with the first virus to surface at the end of the past year – sirens and horns echoed as residents went quiet on the streets.
Personnel at Tongji Hospital were standing outside with heads bent to the main gate, each in a hazmat suit that became a sign of the world crisis.
Xu, a Tongji nurse working on the frontlines with coronavirus victims, said: ‘I hope you will rest well in the heavens.’ Staff with protective gear quietly stopped behind walls in a single residential neighborhood-a reminder that daily life is still heavily limited in Wuhan.
The Chinese President Xi Jinping and other officials, wearing white flowers, were seen outside the Beijing government complex.
National flags were lowered to half-mast in the region, including Tiananmen Square in the capital.
Pedestrian pedestrians stopped walking and lowered their heads in quiet homage in one of the busiest shopping districts in the area, while the police patrolling remained to the side of the street with its riot shields.
Shopper Wang Yongna said: ‘Many individuals, including medical staff, have made excellent contributions during this period. Both of them are heroes. ‘Parksmen have halted their operations, some holding their hands in prayer.
Trains on Beijing’s underground network have halted.
The hashtag ‘China remembers its legends’ on the Twitter-like Weibo website on Saturday pulled up nearly 1.3 billion views.
Dr Li Wenliang, a Wuhan whistleblower, was repressed by the authorities because of trying to alert others in the early days of the contagion.
Li’s death in February sparked a nationwide explosion of mourning and frustration at the government’s crisis management.
The governing Communist Party sought to blame the municipal officials in Wuhan and Hubei, who were accused of first minimizing the severity of the outbreak.
The disease was spiraling into a worldwide pandemic of over one million cases following dramatic efforts to close down the province at the end of January.
Many controls in Hubei have decreased to almost zero over the last few weeks since the officially announced number of new infections.
The annual Qing Ming celebration, a “tomb sweeping” festival, coincided with Saturday’s commemoration, when Chinese people visit the relatives ‘tombs and leave offerings in remembrance.
Though China reports that it has curbed virus transmission, some restrictions have been tightened again this week to prevent a second wave of infections.
Authorities prohibited cemetery trips to commemorate the event.
Nearly ten million people visited cemeteries during the three-day holiday last year, according to Xinhua State News Agency.
Beijing is massive
Watch NBC’s Seth Meyers Basically challenge Bernie to politicize COVID-19 Crisis
One of the slightly disturbing aspects of life at the time of COVID-19 is seeing the working world of late-night TV hosts like mine.
All now knows the mono-paw essence of every day’s urge to work from home, including very rich comics who say their dad stories about Donald Trump. It’s not living a fantasy as you thought it was going to be, is it, Seth Meyers?
One distinction between Meyers and me is that I don’t do my job with a conspicuously lined 18-inch book shelf behind me, which I consider to be a theme that plays itself on each of these ersatz collections. Another distinction is that Meyers gives softball interviews to leaders like Bernie Sanders, while I rip them down.
Sanders appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in an interview reported by the Media Resource Center on Monday. If you were anticipating something adversarial — or even probing — you were tuning in to the wrong series, men. This was like one of those town hall-style gatherings that politicians held with their own followers, save for one supporter who asked the kinda-sorta presidential nominee (let’s face it, it’s over) to politicize the COVID-19 issue.
And there was the standard opening bell on how Sanders was juggling his job in the Senate and his campaign. That could have lasted, maybe, a minute. Instead we moved straight into the game of baseball.
“One of the moments, or one of the special aspects about this time, is how it helps a lot of people re-evaluate the existing health care system,” Meyers said.
“Could you really think about how this time will be different if we had a program like ‘Medicare for all’ and the shortcomings in the existing system we’re dealing with? “If there was anybody in the Sanders Campaign, off-camera, aiming a pistol at Meyers ‘head, he definitely didn’t make it appear.
Sanders ‘response was, well, predictable: “Thank you for asking the question, Seth, and I think the answer is pretty clear. Right now, as we speak, millions of people are losing their jobs. Any 87 million individuals have no health insurance or are under-insured.
Was Bernie Sanders politicizing the situation of the coronavirus?
“Anyway, people are sitting right now at home, terrified to death that someone in their families is going to come down with the flu. We don’t know if they’re going to pay for the care they’re getting, let alone the other health issues their relatives have. “Well, I’m not just a noob when it comes to late-night conversations with Democratic lawmakers. Such issues are usually set at the stage of political ads, and they’re dumb. Yet what made the Sanders-Meyers interview special was how much Meyers wanted Sanders to politicize the pandemic.
The next question had to do with Sanders ‘time on the Senate floor during the discussion on the coronavirus bill, in which, as Meyers put it, Bernie said sarcastically, “those across the aisle thought like the legislation was too good to the less affluent, to the poorest People” over unemployment insurance.
“In those moments of sarcasm, is it — is it just masking a simmering anger it you feel when your coworkers respond like that? “Sure,” said Sanders. “Look, you’ve got people in the Senate, my Republican colleagues, who voted a trillion dollars in tax breaks for the 1% and large corporations, and yet, in this stimulus package … what we’ve said is, over a four-, in this terrible time when people are so worried about how they’re going to feed their families … that for four months, we’re going to add 600 dollars to what you’re normal.
“We saw some of my Republican colleagues say, ‘Think, there would be some low-income people who will potentially receive more from their unemployment benefit than they did before they earned 10, 12 bucks an hour. We can’t allow this to happen! ‘So to me, it’s so disgusting, so gross, so unethical that I was compelled to think about it.’ And no, there wasn’t a lot of Meyers ‘question on whether or not that would motivate people to stay unemployed. Then, we have Sanders ‘policy of demonization: “So hideous, so disgusting, so unethical.” It is a pretty mean campaign advert.
Moving on, here’s Meyers: “One of the other issues that has always been a critique of the type of health insurance that you’ve suggested is that critics would think, ‘Well, there’s moving to be fair treatment, there’s going to be long queues, there’s going to be death panels.’ And then, it feels that there are now — some voices on the right are arguing that, ‘Yeah, that’s actually how it’s happening throughout a pa. Most of the people who are really at risk, you’ve had to kind of make an economic decision about whether to – what importance to place to their lives. ‘Is it incredible to you when you learn it? “It’s beautiful, of course,” said Sanders. “It’s beautiful, because it points to the cynicism of these people.” Yeah, a few things. First of all, I figured that these kinds of videos had to be followed by: “I’m Bernie Sanders, and I approve of this post.” Is this a breach of the Federal Election Commission? Or are we just saying that Sanders doesn’t have much of a campaign to go back to when it’s all over?
Additionally, Meyers is an amateur softball player. The thing I’ve noticed about these interviews is that they’re going so much faster if you ask a question that at least makes you look like you’re trying. Is there something about Italy’s socialized health care system? What is how we’re going to pay for everything Sanders has to offer? You might also go along with the issue of whether conservatives are worried with incentivizing unemployment.
Rest confident that Sanders has the answers to all questions. Not good ones, at least according to my expectations, but they do have solutions. I say this because I say that every nominee has addressed the campaign trail. Just go for one of those guys. Let him just tee off. The solution was so clear that it was frustrating.
Most notably, at a moment like this, is politicizing COVID-19 on late-night TV exactly what we need?
It was a opportunity to get us closer, not to serve as a political cover for a hopelessly far-left leader reminding the conservatives how unethical and disgusting their actions are. Did you want a distraction? Chances are, no matter where you fall on the political continuum, you ended up with a blood pressure spike from Monday’s interview. I figured we were going to stop them.
Okay, that’s just an interview. I hope you tuned in on Tuesday, as the star of the marquee was Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Yes, no. He wondered why she had not yet supported Sanders as president.
Ugly Bette: Trump’s Excessive Envy of Obama Would Ruin Us All
Hollywood actress Bette Midler fears that President Trump’s “overwhelming envy” of Barack Obama “would ruin us all.” Trump’s anti-Trump star lashed out following Wednesday’s news that the White House had agreed not to reopen Obamacare’s markets to new consumers.
Trump’s administration has decided against the re-opening of the Obamacare Healthcare.gov marketplaces for a limited enrollment window, according to the Politico report.
The study also noted that the Affordable Care Act also provides for special enrolment for individuals who have lost their workplace health benefits, in some jurisdictions who have already re-opened their own insurance markets.
Enraged by the report, Bette Midler responded to the White House announcement by writing that “there is no end to the brutality and malignancy of @realdDonaldJTrump and his horrific government.” “His sheer envy of @Barack Obama is going to consume us all,” she said.
There is no stop to the brutality and malignancy of @realdonaldJtrump and his grotesque government. His utter envy of Barack Obama is going to ruin us all.
There is no end to the cruelty and malignancy of @realdonaldJtrump and his horrifying administration. His overwhelming jealousy of @BarackObama will kill us all.
Obamacare Markets Will Not Reopen, Trump Decides https://t.co/E9GB2kLVe0
— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) April 1, 2020
Obamacare Exchanges Will Not Reopen, Trump Says https:/t.co/E9GB2kLVe0—bettemidler (@BetteMidler) April 1, 2020 Breitbart.com reports: President Trump promised to “repel and destroy” Obamacare. Although the 2017 vote to amend the Act actually failed to do so by a slim majority in the Senate, the President effectively repealed the individual mandate section of the Act. His administration also supports the case filed by Republican-held states who dispute the law’s legality.
Bette Midler has consistently expressed her antipathy to President Trump and his policies on social media. In a February tweet, the actress said that if the president wins re-election in November, “he will control you before he dies, you die, or both.” Her February tweet was written in response to President Trump’s satirical meme.
HE PINNED THIS. YOU THINK THIS IS A JOKE, DON’T YOU? IT’S NOT. HE MEANS IT. HE WILL CHANGE THE RULES AND HIS ENABLERS WILL LET HIM. IF HE WINS AGAIN, HE WILL RULE YOU UNTIL HE DIES, YOU DIE, OR BOTH. THEN…YOU’LL GET IVANKA. https://t.co/qdx1bZme80
— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) February 6, 2020
Putin is sending Coronavirus Health Supplies to the United States
President Vladimir Putin has sent a planeload of medical equipment to the United States to help combat the epidemic of coronavirus.
Russian planes, fitted with much-needed supplies, departed Russia for the US on Wednesday following Monday’s phone call between President Trump and President Putin.
On Tuesday, the Russian Embassy announced that “Russia will send a plane with medical supplies and safety devices to the United States by Thursday.” Russian State TV reported that the flight had begun early on Wednesday morning, according to Reuters.
Nypost.com reports: “Trump gratefully accepted this humanitarian aid,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing Interfax News Agency.
The Russian Embassy said on its Twitter page that Moscow had provided the assistance, while Trump estimated the death toll in the US could be between 100,000 and 240,000, and hoped that the Trump administration would return the gain if the epidemic in Russia became significant.
“Importantly, when providing assistance to American colleagues, President Putin is motivated by the following consideration: as medical equipment suppliers gain momentum, they should be able to reciprocate if necessary,” said the post.
#StopCovid19
Importantly, when offering assistance to the American colleagues, President Putin is guided by the following consideration: when manufacturers of medical equipment gain momentum they will be able to reciprocate if need be – #Peskov https://t.co/tFzUo330ga
— Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) March 31, 2020
# StopCovid19 Specifically, while providing assistance to American colleagues, President Putin is motivated by the following consideration: as medical equipment suppliers gain traction, they would be able to reciprocate if necessary – # Peskov https:/t.co/tFzUo330ga – Russia in the United States (@RusEmbUSA) on March 31, 2020 Trump said he talked to Putin on Monday and indicated that Russia will give
“I have to admit that we have enjoyed a strong friendship with a lot of nations,” Trump said. “China gave us a few items, which was awesome. Russia has given us a very, very big airload of stuff, medical devices, which was quite good. “Russia has confirmed more than 2,000 cases of the virus, but other health professionals have doubted the quality of the results.
Mad Maxine: ‘Idiot’ Trump Should ‘Pray Forgiveness’ for Coronavirus
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) has yelled “idiotic” President Trump over his reaction to the coronavirus outbreak, asking that he pray to God for forgiveness.
“Putin, please stop congratulating yourself! You’re a mess, and you’ve mishandled the # COVID19 tragedy! You’re not competent, and you know little than experts and generals, “Waters posted on Twitter on Monday.
“Your arrogance and stupidity are shameful, and you continue to show it every time you open your mouth! “Putin, you inept jerk! You sent 18 tons of PPE to China early but ignored warnings and called COVID19 complaints hoax, “Water added.
Trump, please stop congratulating yourself! You’re a mess, and you’ve mishandled the # COVID19 tragedy! You are not competent, so you know little better than specialists so generals. Your arrogance and weakness are shameful, and you continue to prove it every time you open your mouth!
Trump, stop congratulating yourself! You’re a failure & you’ve mishandled this #COVID19 disaster! You’re not knowledgeable & you don’t know more than experts & generals. Your ignorance & incompetence are appalling & you continue to demonstrate that every time you open your mouth!
— Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 30, 2020
—Maxin Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 30, 2020 “Trump, you inept fool! You sent 18 tons of PPE to China early but ignored warnings and called COVID19 a hoax. You put at risk surgeons, nurses, assistants, [sic] orderlies, & janitors – all risking their life to save ours. Pray 4 mercy for the hurt you have done. “She also applied.
Trump, you inept cunt! You sent 18 tons of PPE to China early but ignored warnings and called COVID19 a hoax. You’ve threatened surgeons, nurses, aides, orderlies, & janitors — all risking their life to save our life. Pray 4 mercy for the hurt you have done.
Trump, you incompetent idiot! You sent 18 tons of PPE to China early but ignored warnings & called COVID19 concerns a hoax. You’ve endangered doctors, nurses, aids, orderlies, & janitors – all risking their lives to save ours. Pray 4 forgiveness for the harm that you’re causing!
— Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 30, 2020
—Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) 30 March 2020 Breitbart.com reports: Waters ‘remarks came after she accused President Trump on Sunday of ignoring early signs about the pandemic.
“As you know, we have a Pandemic Office essentially in the President’s office that was locked down, closed down, not funded by the Government of the United States,” the California Democrat told MSNBC host Joy Reid. “That’s the kind of office that’s organizing, that’s preparing, that’s making sure that equipment and anything that’s needed can be readily accessible while you’re getting this sort of catastrophe. And then, even if we didn’t have any sort of preparation in fact, the early updates I’m sure were overlooked. “Following Waters ‘allegations, Trump’s administration made substantial strides in enhancing national monitoring and introduced a public-private initiative dubbed” Project Airbridge “to speed up the supply of medical supplies to the U.S. On Sunday, the first flight arrived in New York, carrying 130,000 N95 caps, 1.8 million face masks and gowns, and more than 10.3 million hats.
In fact, on Monday, Ford revealed that it would be working with GE to install 50,000 ventilators for 100 days. White House Defense Development Act Director Peter Navarro welcomed the announcement. “Just as Ford’s production moved smoothly from vehicle to tank production during the Second World War over the last century, the Ford family is partnering with GE Healthcare to use its incredible technological and manufacturing expertise to actively help this country address one of its most urgent problems. We applaud the commitment and look forward to the first ventilators to roll off the Michigan assembly line in record time – and we’ll be there to celebrate the landmark, “Navarro said in a statement.
Because of Tuesday morning, the U.S. has 164, 719 coronavirus infections and 3,170 deaths, according to reports from John Hopkins University.
Soros-Funded Outlet: COVID-19 Crisis Is Ideal Time To ‘Kill the Kids’
OpenDemocracy, a George Soros-funded non-profit in the U.K., is using the coronavirus pandemic to promote their anti-family agenda.
Today, when I say the “anti-child” campaign, I simply mean that the party is pushing for an end to the family unit.
In last week’s post, “The Coronavirus Problem Shows It’s Time to Abolish the Family,” a emotionally ill woman named Sophie Lewis — yes, I only inferred her gender — tryes to persuade her readers that the COVID-19 pandemic is precisely the moment to liberate herself from the “nuclear family.” How does poor Sophie think this? Okay, as in most home settings now, she writes, “there is the mystification of a couple-shape; the romanticization of parenthood; and the sanitation of a inherently dangerous area that is private property.” Wait, what? Public land is ‘unsafe’ “Romanticizing” parenthood (that means loving your children, isn’t it?) is problematic?
Lewis claims that so many families today are “identified by the power asymmetries of housework” and that land possession, mortgage payments, and “patriarchal parenting” are bad for our wellbeing.
Nevertheless, Lewis goes on to say that “Queer and feminized people, particularly very old and very young women, are certainly not free” in these “colonial home” circumstances.
There are a host of other strange claims brought out in Lewis ‘post. Much of them are essentially feminist and socialist opponents of how patriarchal the male-headed family is, and why we need a full redesign of how we think of the state and the culture.
Were liberals seeking to make the best of the coronavirus pandemic?
Standard issues for the left, in other words: in socialism, the state always falls before the home. And a look at the OpenDemocracy funders, presented by the organization itself, shows Soros ‘left-wing Open Society Foundations among the biggest donors, along with other radical funders, such as the Ford Foundation.
Perhaps the most absurd argument in the essay is that Lewis claims, “We deserve more than the family. And corona’s moment is an ideal time to begin abolishing it. “What this Marxist wing-nut of open society has in mind to replace the family unit is not written out in any depth, but it uses a number of striking terms to describe what is to come next.
“Far from the moment of acquiescing to the ‘social traditions’ narrative, the pandemic is an extraordinarily valuable period for supporting, evacuating and simply encouraging members of – and refugees from – the nuclear household,” she notes.
From what I can understand, Lewis appears to want the government to provide sex non-conforming trans youth with covers and affordable accommodation that ran away from home so that they could provide a judgment-free safe place to run from. Or anything like that.
In either case, Lewis argues that “the private family qua form of social reproduction still, clearly, sucks.” Why does it suck?
“It’s about the sexes, nationalizes and races us. It sets the expectations for successful work. This lets us feel that we are ‘individuals.’ This minimizes resource costs while optimizing human life-giving labor… “and on and on and on.
Just give me a rest.
It’s nice to see that this utterly unhinged way of thinking won’t be winning momentum any time soon. Men and women are hard-wired by Nature to find a husband, start a family, and raise babies.
In addition, there is anecdotal data that suggests that the coronavirus is potentially getting families back together and that social ties are being reinforced at this time.
I can only believe that the manifestations of kindness and charity that are taking place right now are causing people like Sophie Lewis a huge headache. Oh, that’s a positive idea.
Pro-Life Win: Federal Court Provisions for provisional ban on abortions as ‘not medically required’
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order on March 22 to prohibit all “surgeries and treatments that are not medically required,” including abortions.
After a district court blocked the enforcement of the order, the 5th U.S. The Circuit Court of Appeals granted a temporary stay of decision, enabling the ban to come into action.
The District Court found that “the reading of the Executive Order by the Attorney General prohibits Texas women from pursuing what the Supreme Court has declared is their fundamental constitutional right to end abortion before the fetus is viable.” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued and a jury of three appellate judges reversed the ruling of the District Court.
“It is directed that the order of the district court of 30 March 2020 (Dkt. No. 40) be Indefinitely Held before further order of this court to give this court adequate time to consider a petitioner’s motion for a stay and a petition for a writ of mandamus,” the federal judges said in their decision.
Abbott’s ban on non-essential surgical services is intended to ensure that adequate hospital personnel are available for the expected flood of COVID-19 patients.
Paxton blamed abortion services for failure to comply with the governor’s order in a statement previous to the decision.
UPDATE: Victory at 5th Circuit – Abortion ruling stayed! https://t.co/vmpyXsje0B
— Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) March 31, 2020
Abortion providers who refuse to follow state law are demonstrating a clear disregard for Texans suffering from this medical crisis. For years, abortion has been touted as a ‘choice’ by the same groups now attempting to claim it is an essential procedure.https://t.co/Q0WFl2U3Rl
— Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) March 31, 2020
Are abortions medically necessary?
“Abortion providers who refuse to comply with state law show a clear lack of respect for Texans suffering from this medical crisis,” he said.
“For years, abortion has been promoted as a ‘option’ by the same people currently seeking to argue that it is an necessary practice.” While the injunction has been upheld for the time being, Planned Parenthood and other abortion services and supporters are working tirelessly to reverse it.
“Abortion treatment is time-sensitive and critical health care that has a tremendous effect on human health and life, which is why it is covered as a civil right,” Nancy Northup, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for Reproductive Rights, told CBS News.
If successful, ending the lives of unborn children and saving the lives of COVID-19 patients would again be viewed as similarly “necessary.”
Compare Trump’s Critical Media Questions to Obama’s Fawning Issue
There are moments where the term “media bias” really doesn’t cut it because what’s going on is so obvious and so blatantly antithetical to public ethics principles that calling it prejudice is a fundamental understatement.
Even a casual observer watching the manner in which the corporate media handle President Donald Trump during the coronavirus pandemic will pick up his combative posture and his apparent contempt, which also contributes to the most harmless conversations.
This double norm has recently been illustrated by a series of tweets juxtaposing two notable video clips.
The first is that Trump threatens CNN’s Jeremy Diamond this week about his false coverage about the President’s comment.
The second is a video shared in one of the first tweets that shows former President Barack Obama being asked in 2009 about his first 100 days in office by Jeff Zeleny, then The New York Times, but he has since moved to CNN.
In Trump’s first interview, the CNN reporter and the president dispersed over the corporate media distortion on a previous president’s comment. The media attempted to make those comments look like Trump suggested that if he weren’t respected by the state governors, he wouldn’t be meeting for them.
New The #ObamaSnake #ObamaGate #DeepStateGate #Treason #ReleaseTheMemo #FISAMemo #FastandFurious #Benghazi #Corruption #BenGarrison #Cartoons
more at https://t.co/BS2VmmrYUK pic.twitter.com/gUpdf2Twlw
— GrrrGraphics Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) January 29, 2018
“Your comment and your response and your reaction is a lie,” Trump said to Diamond as he attempted to speak to the president.
The reporter quoted Trump’s initial statement: “I want them to be appreciative. I don’t want them to say things that aren’t real to me. I want to make them appreciative. We did a fine job. And I don’t think about me. I’m thinking about Mike Pence, the task group, I’m thinking about FEMA, the Army Corps of Engineers. “Trump said” thank you “when Diamond was mid-sentence as the writer had unwittingly proved the president’s argument.
The clip started with Trump hammering CNN and Diamond over their constant false news coverage.
Contrast this with Zeleny’s 11-year-old clip telling Obama about his first 100 days in office.
The conversation went like this: Zeleny: “Thank you, Mr. President,” he ended. “Within the first 100 days, what shocked you the most about this office? You’ve been really impressed by working in this office? Did you humiliate the most? And you were the most troubled? “Actually, Obama:” Let me put this down now. “The room full of impartial journalists erupted into laughter.
Obama hammed it up and kept writing while repeating the question so that he could answer every sycophant, pandering, saccharin thread.
“They are fake news.” pic.twitter.com/bngfhQQZkO
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 30, 2020
Apart from this, if that question were written by a middle school boy, his teacher would still be so proud, but this was a columnist from The New York Times, which used to be the record paper for “all the news that fits to be printed” back when it was still a respectable news organisation.
After Obama milked it for all its worth, Zeleny finished, politely, by saying, “Thank you, sir.” During the Obama presidency, the media dropped all over to smash Obama’s ego.
Would you think the juxtaposition of these video samples shows that the government is skewed against Trump?
And after he left office, his presidency was considered scandal-free, save for the moment when he wore a tan suit. (A crisis that The Washington Post was already focusing on only last year, but it could mainly equate it with Trump.) Although the media acted more like Giuliana Rancic than Woodward and Bernstein, concentrating mainly on the hubbub over his indictment, they overlooked the actual controversies that engulfed the administration.
This viral meme from 2018 points out all the other controversies that mass media have apparently ignored, including Benghazi, Fast and Furious, Obama’s mockery of the Islamic State Party as the Taliban’s “JV Squad,” and so on: meanwhile, despite media and Democrats having produced both Russia and Ukraine controversies from scratch and using them as an excuse to go on a mining trip.
In the past, the Republican president would just smile and bear all the scrutiny in an effort to rise above it, but, as shown in an interview with the CNN reporter, at least Trump doesn’t take all of that lying down.
The most troubling part of all this is that these reporters are experts who have worked their way to the top of the media food chain in order to obtain access to the president, who instead using their special role to scrutinize Republican leaders while fanning for Democrats.
“They are fake news.” pic.twitter.com/bngfhQQZkO
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 30, 2020
This are the media who envision free speech fighters, and still they are oblivious to their own blatant prejudice.
It’s no surprise, though, that the newspapers had a strong rejection rating in the latest Gallup survey. Trusting mass media to objectively say anything about President Trump is like asking a new mother to comment about whether her baby is adorable — it’s just a toss-up on who might give a more unbiased view.
