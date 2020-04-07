Ralph Benko: Trump is in love with gold-and so will America

In an interview with NBC’s “Today” show Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared to argue that Americans should be willing to follow existing locking and social distancing trends before the COVID-19 vaccine is safe.

In comparison, the good doctor characterized the ongoing deterioration of the American economy as clearly “inconvenient.” “I know it’s tough, but we’re going to have a lot of suffering — a lot of death. This is uncomfortable from an economic and a personal point of view, but we just have to do it, “said Fauci to NBC’s Savannah Guthrie.

The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases added that he claims that the Americans who remain at home are “our biggest tool against this epidemic right now. We don’t have a vaccine that can be delivered. “This is difficult from an economic and a personal point of view, but we just have to do it. (National Stay-at-Home Order) is our biggest tool against this virus right now. We don’t have a vaccine that can be delivered. This is the only thing we’ve got .”- Dr. Anthony Fauci pic.twitter.com/EdUv1ucqLn—TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 2, 2020 The problem with Fauci’s argument is that the vaccination seems to be at least a year away — and with People questioning where their health may come from in the months ahead, that is much more than “inconvenient.” ABC News confirmed that the vaccination might not be effective until some time in 2022, for another vaccine.

It’s an unnecessary amount of time to expect people to risk their jobs, their homes, their businesses and even their lives in some situations.

By what point is the new coronavirus cure of lock-up of whole populations going to affect the nation rather than the disease itself?

Are Americans going to be forced to hide from the sun forever like all they’ve worked hard to get out of the window?

President Donald Trump said it was possible on March 23, when he assured reporters that there was a way to protect both life and the economy.

“The solution can not be worse than the problem,” he said, according to the White House transcript of his remarks.

“We need to open up our society because it creates issues that, in my view, may be much more serious,” Trump said.

Although the President has refused to heed the recommendations of the country’s leading health professionals as a natural leader, he is well aware of the implications of a continued economic shutdown.

At the end of March, more than 10 million people have now applied for unemployment insurance. Such figures are not supposed to fall, although some analysts forecast that the nation may lose tens of millions more jobs, Politico said.

While most Americans are trying their best to stay home and restrict their contacts with others — if not totally removed from the outside world — how long can this activity be practical?

Not to disprove Dr. Fauci’s experience on infectious diseases, but his proposed approach to the epidemic appears to be to plunge the United States into economic ruin on a par with the Great Depression.

In some way, it was encouraging to see Americans change their routines — if not their whole lifestyle — to pursue recommendations from health professionals on how to save as many lives as possible.

But the actual figures come in show the economic harm done by national shutdowns, and it goes way past “inconvenient.” At some stage, we have to wonder where the line is, and how many people’s lives will be lost until our solution ends up being worse than the epidemic.

Trump has been exasperated in the media for claiming that economic hardship would lead to high death rates from other problems, such as suicide.

“People are going to have massive anxiety and stress, and you’re going to get deaths over stuff like this because you have poor economies. You’ve got death. Possibly and — I say, definitely — would be in a far bigger amount than the figures we’re talking about with respect to the virus, “Trump said.

The Associated Press ‘”reality check” quickly criticized the President’s comments, saying, “There is no indication that suicides would increase significantly if national social-distance rules have closed several businesses and are supposed to cause a spike in unemployment remains in place.” But the AP is mistaken, according to several reports connecting unemployment levels to suicide.

The US suicide rate rose significantly in the first year of the Great Depression.

In addition, researchers at Oxford University found more than 10,000 “personal suicides” correlated with the Great Recession in the United States, Canada and Europe between 2008 and 2010, Forbes wrote.

Only the far-left Washington Post claimed in 2015 that “suicide rates are rising and dropping with the economy.” While the country is actually planning to commit economic suicide under intense social distancing rules, there are also mental health and drug abuse problems to address.

CNN estimated that 17 percent of unemployed Americans self-reported being addicted to illegal drugs and alcohol in 2015.

Like so many other Americans, I’ve been working to be a decent person. A week before my state closed schools, I kept my children home. I stay home with them, and I’ve grown very acquainted with the squirrels that live outside my house.

My only question: for how long is this sustainable? What about the people who count on their jobs and go to work to make the ends meet?

Like other Americans, the coronavirus potential fills me with confusion. It hurts my heart to see more of our beloved people succumb every day to this alien virus. But Americans are not, nor have we ever been, citizens motivated by terror.

A man in Los Angeles was arrested this week for paddleboarding — on his own — according to the Los Angeles Times.

A pastor in Florida was arrested on Monday for keeping church services after going the extra mile to keep his congregation safe.

It’s the United States of America. We have always been able to compromise, if necessary. Yet, our patience with scientific professionals and their ever-changing data structures can not be forever.

We have to consider if we are ready to become a citizens who cause our civil liberties to be violated forever.

The solution to our dilemma should not have to be linear, however difficult it might be for Dr. Fauci.

We should give our politicians in Washington the benefit of the doubt by pursuing these prolonged lock-down steps into April, but at some stage we need to find the middle ground, and we’d better find it soon.

At some point, our economies will come back to boom before we all risk being the victims of another major crisis.