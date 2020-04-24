News
An Insight into the Hong Kong CRS Framework
Are you planning to open an offshore company or already have a business running in Hong Kong? One of the things that you need to understand is the Hong Kong CRS framework. What is Hong Kong CRS Framework?
A Brief Look at CRS
When OECD’s Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters was held in 2014, the primary resolution was the adoption of Corporate Reporting Standards (CRS).
The new system was developed to try and curb tax avoidance after it emerged that the previous method that only required sharing of tax information only on request was not working. CRS strongly borrowed from the US FATCA that requires every US citizen to report to the federal government about the cash held in foreign accounts.
Although not a member of OECD, Hong Kong was among the first states to commit to implementing the new CRS system. This is what led to the development of the Hong Kong CRS Framework.
Hong Kong CRS Framework and Business Operations in Hong Kong
To adopt the OECD framework, Hong Kong had to amend its IRD (Inland Revenue Department) laws to accommodate it. In 2016, Hong Kong passed the CRS Framework that provided a clear roadmap for the implementation of Automatic Exchange of Financial Information (AEOI). So, what is contained in the Framework?
- Hong Kong CRS framework Implementation
The Hong Kong CRS framework provides an outline for identifying reportable, call them risky, offshore accounts. It also highlights the details that should be gathered from such accounts. Here is what it mean for businesses.
- As a business, you need to know whether you are a reporting entity. This is particularly crucial for offshore businesses that are in the financial related enterprises.
- When opening bank accounts for a Hong Kong company, you will be required to provide more information about tax details of shareholders and directors in their home countries.
- The process of opening bank accounts, especially for businesses, is likely to take longer because of the additional information about tax compliance back home. Therefore, it is important to ensure that all the information that your bank needs, including the need for clarifications, are responded to promptly.
For Hong Kong, the CRS Framework came at an opportune time when it was seeking a way to bolster bilateral relations with other countries. So, it pegged the Automatic Exchange of Financial Information (AEOI) on reciprocity. This implies that if a country wants to share tax information about foreigners working in its jurisdiction, it must enter into a bilateral trade agreement. Furthermore, the cooperating country must enter into a Competent Authority Agreement (CAA) that defines the channel for passing the financial information.
- Hong Kong Used CRS to Build Partnerships with Other Countries
The passing of the Hong Kong CRS framework demonstrates the administration’s focus on building a business economy that supports enterprises for success. So, while the CRS targets to address tax avoidance issues, Hong Kong steered it to build more partnerships for business. This was a very smart move!
The Hong Kong CRS framework demonstrates the resolve of the Hong Kong administration to progressively build the jurisdiction as a global economic hub. With a jurisdiction such as Hong Kong, you can never get it wrong about business growth.
5 Ways To Improve Your Immune System
5 Ways To Improve Your Immune System
The human immune system is incredibly strong when it comes to fighting outside influences such as viruses and illnesses, but many people tend to have lifestyles that prevent the immune system from working at its best. In this day and age, stress is a very normal thing for everyone, and many people ignore a lot of important parts of their life, such as a good diet or getting enough sleep. Because of that, it is essential to find exactly what it is you are doing that could be detrimental to your health and try to improve it.
- Try to keep a healthy diet
A healthy diet is essential if you are looking to strengthen your immune system. Many people are unsure what exactly a healthy diet entails, so here are some ideas on what to include in your daily meals for a healthier lifestyle: doctors recommend plenty of fruits and vegetables, but also whole grains, protein, and so-called healthy fats, found in fish, nuts, and avocados.
An important thing to keep in mind while dieting is keeping it well-balanced, to acquire all the vitamins and micronutrients that your body needs. For that, Jennifer Sam, lifestyle blogger at Lastminutewriting and Writinity, says that “you should try as much as possible to give your body these resources through dietary sources, as opposed to supplements”.
You should also try to make sure you include these important vitamins in your diet: vitamin B6, which can be found in chicken, fish, bananas and green vegetables, vitamin C, found in most citrus fruits, as well as tomatoes and broccoli, and vitamin E, which you can get from most seeds, peanut butter, and spinach.
2. Do regular sports and exercise
As opposed to what many people believe, doing exercise is not just for building muscular mass. Regular exercise is an essential part of trying to keep a healthy immune system and keeping your body in good shape.
It is important to try to do even as little as 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise every day, as even that can help stimulate your immune system. Doing exercise is even more important than that, as it helps boost the overall circulation in your body, which can make it easier for infection-fighting cells in your body to travel easier and combat infections faster.
3. Try to stay as hydrated as possible
Even if you are not exercising or sweating, your body is still constantly losing water, and it is very important for the health of your immune system to try to replace the water you lose, by drinking liquids often.
Water has many essential roles for your body, but the most important role for your immune system comes with a fluid called lymph. Lymph is a fluid in the circulatory system which is responsible for carrying all the infection-fighting cells around the body. Not only that, but this fluid is mostly made up of water, which means that it is very important that you give it the necessary resources to function properly. Being dehydrated can slow down the movement of the lymph, which only deters the efficiency of the responses your immune system can give to infections.
4. Get the minimum sleep requirement
Sleeping properly and long enough is another very important step in making your immune system better. There are many processes happening inside your body while you are sleeping, for example a lot of essential infection-fighting cells are created during your sleep.
A lot of past studies have shown the importance of sleep over our health: people that don’t get enough quality sleep are more prone to catching illnesses caused by viruses, for example the common cold. In order to improve your immune system and its response to infections, it is important to have a good idea about how much sleep you should be getting every single night, as well as look for improvements In case your sleep is affected by external or internal causes.
5. Dial the stress down to a minimum
Stress, no matter if it is recent or built up over a longer period of time, affects your health greatly, and with that, it also has bad effects over your immune system. Ashley Moore, health writer at Draftbeyond and Researchpapersuk, states that “everybody experiences stress and deals with it in very different ways, but it is very important to be able to identify its causes because it can have detrimental effects on your body and health”. Chronic stress that lasts over long periods of time is especially bad, as it makes your body initiate a so-called stress response. This stress response suppresses the immune system, making you more prone to illnesses or infections.
It is important to try to destress yourself every once in a while, especially if you experience constant stress factors, such as work, personal issues or mental health issues. There are various ways to reduce stress, which include meditation, deep breathing or even exercising.
The seriousness of an illness is determined by how well your body responds to it. Because of that, it is essential to take these factors into consideration when trying to improve your lifestyle and strengthen your immune system.
William Floyd is a writer at Lucky Assignments and Gum Essays. He writes about self-development and helping other people to land their dream job and succeed in the marketplace. He loves reading leadership books and doing researches on how to grow personal brands, and has also taught hundreds of students how to build a steady growing business.
6 Practical Ways to Arrange your Furniture
Arranging furniture is no rocket science but one needs to have some practical sense to get it right. Not that what everyone does is wrong but there are some key elements or points that make it easier to get maximum out of the furniture. Even with the minimal or limited availability.
Here are the 6 important points to consider while arranging the furniture in any home.
Conversation area
The primary factor is to have a conversation area, which also happens to be the living room in most houses. The practicality is to arrange the sofa in such a way that it allows convenient conversation without having to strain while talking or listening to the other person or persons. Instead of arranging the sofa far apart, it would be better to have them all in close proximity which allows for the second factor to be more practical.
Flow of traffic
The close proximity of the furniture allows more space around them which allows for better movement. If you have to pass through one room to reach another room, it is better to have some buffer area around the furniture to allow smoother traffic. The 6-seater dining table sets are practical for a family to have enough space for dining and that would not be taking too much space.
Furniture is not part of the walls
By keeping the furniture closer to each other allows it to stand apart from the walls. As opposed to the common custom, the sofa need not be a part of the walls. It would help you in two ways, one making the room seem larger than it actually is and two, make it easier to clean and dust the area behind which often accumulates dirt.
Coffee table accessibility
Having the coffee table at an equal distance from each of the furniture pieces in the living room makes it more practical for everyone. What if you want to keep your legs up or access the table often! Placing it at an ideal distance makes things easier and the room would also look well arranged.
Activity zone
If there are kids around, you may need some space for them to play. Children prefer to be around their elders. When you are engaged in talks or are watching the television, having a play space that is nearby or at a decent distance is a plus point. If you do not have enough space for the same, you can achieve it by rearranging the furniture. Checking the folding sofa price is a good option as it is a better option for this activity than a whole sofa set.
Natural light
The final point is to open up the window area and not have anything to block the natural sunlight. As long as you are able to access the window to open or close them, you should be fine in this matter. Having light-colored curtains is also a great option for natural light accessibility.
Ways To Make Driving Easier
Driving with confidence, attention and while keeping in mind all the technicalities make a man pro for his car. In the modern world, many deaths are occurring due to the incapability of driving by ignoring the tricky turns, high-speed dilemmas and using distractive technology. Reaching a destination a bit late is alright instead of never reaching.
Along with the driver, the person sitting next to him has the responsibility to pay attention to traffic, turns, distance from the car above, etc. This is so because the next seat partner of the driver is the one who keeps him attentive and is not supposed to be busy somewhere else. Moreover, in night times driver tends to fall asleep especially driving at highways, due to which serious deadly accidents occur.
These can be avoided by the person sitting next to the driver because of being and keeping the other one attentive. Driving overall can be made easier by having a fair estimate of the longevity and depth of the turn, by keeping a safe distance from the car ahead defined as a buffer zone, keeping right indicator on timely, slowing the speed in habitat area, keeping the car in right lane according to the speed at highway.
Moreover in general routine, while driving at roads in your city, breaks should go easy instead of sudden happening. Together with driving at roads, high ways, in speed, at normal speed, etc, correctly parking a car is the most important. The way a driver has parked his car shows his competence.
As far as the permission of driving legally is concerned, it requires state permission called driving license and before that learner license is granted to the person. Mostly 18 is the set age in many states to legally apply for the license.
All of the essentials of driving need practice and skills training available even online such as driving schools ezlicense. This provides you the opportunity to select the instructor and see his car type along with his skill set including ratings and reviews by the clients of him. An instructor can be changed anytime after selecting and can be booked any time according to his and your schedule. At the provided address, he then is supposed to be reached timely. The driving can be learned in your car or the instructor’s car. Pre-test lessons are also included in the training sessions. The most important incentive includes null charges if the person has not learned significantly from the instructor that shows the proficiency of the online teachings.
WAYS TO MAKE DRIVING EASIER
Learning from the proficient resource and practicing regularly makes a man perfect in any task, so is the driving. Once the driver has obtained a license, it then depends on his attentiveness and sharp mindedness that how he handles the tricky and mind diverting situations while driving. Driving is challenging, tricky and risky because, with one wrong move, a driver with the car along with the persons sitting in has a risk of life. Ways of how a person can avoid any accident, an unpleasant incident of driving are mentioned below.
- Whether the person is driving manual or automatic, adjusting his legs, arms and neck along with the pedals, speed, brake, gears are necessary. This provides him with an edge over the seating. Mostly with the adjusting lever, most cars have beneath the seat back and the seat can be dragged forward and backward according to the height and comfort of the driver. This is the basic step a driver should do not to get tired and uncomfortable in long driving. Along with the right and comfortable adjustment, a driver must tie the seat belt before starting driving.
- Side mirror adjustment is the other thing that makes the driving easy for switching lanes, merging in traffic and parking. In many modern high technologically equipped cars, there is an alert notification if a blind spot comes. This can be in the form of light indicating or audio notifications as well. The important mirrors in the cars are names as a rearview mirror and two side mirrors on both sides. A rearview mirror allows seeing exactly behind the car while the other allows help in overcoming blind spots.
- The driver should let himself familiarize himself with the pedals including speed and break in automatic cars and should use one foot preferably right to have control over them. One foot should be used to avoid accidentally pressing both speed and break at once in panic situations. He should have a fair idea of gear stick as well. Gear stick includes parking, reverse, neutral and drive gears. A driver should have a clear idea of the dashboard features of his car including speedometer defining speed in mph or kph, fuel gauge indicating how much fuel is left, hotness of the engine, etc. fuel remaining indication is either a needle switching from full side to the empty side or a proper battery remaining system just like the mobile battery cells indicating the usage and emptiness of the fuel.
- Gadgets like
- multi-viewing cameras allowing the car to reverse safely and move forward with a safe distance
- Adaptive cruise control systems to set the speed while traveling and setting the safe distance speed for the car ahead,
- GPS allowing the driver to reach the destination through a shorter route that is unknown to him,
- seatbelt alert while driving if the person himself has forgotten of it,
- Bluetooth systems allowing the driver to play music, etc are the standard feature in modern cars that not just make driving easier but fun as well.
- Driving a car while ignoring road hazards, over-speeding dangers, busy routine and overtaking are some of the features enlisted in aggressive driving features. Skilled and professional schools of driving, however, teach the exact opposite of what has been defined above. The course and technique, however, is known as defensive driving. While buying a person should keep safety his priority as a car with airbags, child locks, safer seat belts, etc is way better than others. Defensive driving includes a timely indication of turning, slowing down, emergency, etc. breaking off a signal is never a good idea as passengers, by-cycles and other route cars are supposed to pass when the signal is red. Breaking a signal can cause a serious accident resulting in never healing regret. A driver should adaptively adjust with weather and heights, etc. most importantly avoiding drive while drunk and in ill health conditions is the best decision a driver can make.
CONCLUSION
A driver can make driving easier with the perfect decisions he makes for himself and his car while driving. There are many online schools teaching driving, but the decisions a driver makes on-road reflects his competency. His familiarization, adjustment according to the features of the car is the basic thing making driving easier. While others include equipping modern gadgets, defensive and sensible driving, etc that make a driver successful and driving easier for him.
4 Crucial Tips to Avoid Significant Losses in Sports Betting
No gambler, whether a veteran or a beginner, likes to lose. You bet on a game with a conviction to win big. But the results may not always work in your favor. Once you start losing, you may go through a streak of losses, thus denting your bank balance significantly. But you can avoid such losses if you play responsibly. Here are a few tricks you can implement while betting online:
1. Stop chasing for a win
This is the only industry where experts stop you from chasing after a win, following a streak of losses. Here, losses lead to a significant loss of money. And there is no guarantee that you will win your money back in the next game. Winning is also like an addiction to sports betting. You become overly confident and think that you will win the next game. It may not work that way. Therefore, balance your spending on both wins and losses to avoid losing a lot of money.
2. Diversify your betting strategy
Your first betting strategy should be to register on a reliable betting website. Go through online reviews by betting experts to get an in-depth analysis of different betting sites. For example, if you want to register on Casiniabet, read the Casiniabet review by Kristiyan before proceeding. Similarly, read the reviews of other sites before registering.
Once you find out your preferred betting site, you should diversify your betting strategy. This means betting on various games with small amounts instead of betting on one game with a big amount. Most veteran bettors diversify their bets so that they don’t incur a massive loss. They also limit their bet per day to 1 or maybe 2% of their total betting account.
3. Managing your betting account
Betting beyond limits can make you go bankrupt after a few losses. Therefore, betting account management is essential to control your losses. Amateur players feel excited once they start winning. This can become an addiction and lead to a series of losses after a few games. Make sure you don’t fall for such greed. Like veterans, always stick to the 2% rule. Restrict your spending to a maximum of 2% of your betting account. Irrespective of whether you win or lose, don’t exceed the 2% amount on any match-day.
4. Betting with an edge
This is something that experienced gamblers often do while betting. They try to exploit the edges against the bookmakers. But you should find a favorable condition that allows you to bet with an edge. Betting in exchange usually takes time. That’s why you should search for a reliable bookie as they will use software applications to manage and track their client’s data.
Initially, you may miss out on a few crucial games but you need to see the bigger picture here. Betting with an edge gives you more chances of winning big later if you crack the right formula. Work with your bookie to find out when and on whom to bet to win big.
The most crucial part of online betting is to control your emotions. Whether you win or lose, don’t forget that you need to play within your bank account limits.
Political advisor Biden Says that Trump is pointing to ‘crimes against humanity’
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s attorney wants President Donald Trump to be sued after he said Sunday that seriously ill coronavirus patients should be able to choose their course.
After Trump said in an intelligence meeting of the White House coronavirus task forces at the White House that instead of seeing them die, he needed COVID-19 patients to know that, through consultation with their physicians, they had a chance to try the anti-malaria medicine hydroxychloroquine.
Galonski was angry about Trump’s marketing of the drug as a possible coronavirus cure, and threatened to refer the Chairman of the Court of Justice in the Hague to the International Court of Justice.
“I can no longer bear it. I was to The Hague. Tomorrow I am making a report to humanity violations, “Galonski said. “The final straw was today’s news conference. When I see that, I know the need for a referral to justice. “I can’t bear it anymore. I was to The Hague. Tomorrow I must make a report for crimes against humanity. The news conference today was the final straw. I know when I see one, the need for a court referral. “I need any lawyer who has ever carried out work at an international level to email me urgently at [email protected],” said Tavia Galonski (@RepGalonski) on 6 April 2020. We had a group of attorneys working on the issue while we were working on overseas detention proceedings. Come up! Dress up! “In a separate post, she tweeted.
I need any lawyer who has ever served abroad to email me directly at [email protected] We had a group of attorneys working on the issue while we were working on overseas detention proceedings. Come up! Dress up! https:/t.co/pkmF4cWGIQ — Tavia Galonski’s comment (@RepGalonski) April 6, 2020 Do you believe Democrats want President Trump’s reaction to the coronavirus to fail?
President Trump is asked why he ‘promotes’ Hydroxychloroquine.
Trump: “I want to save lives. I don’t want it to be in a lab for the next year and a half as people are dying all over the place… and only CNN would ask that question. Fake News.”
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 5, 2020
In February Cleveland’s The Plain Dealer announced the Biden himself had confirmed the Galonski was a “senior advisor” to his team. Galonski was contacted by the Ohio Capitol Journal on Sunday and asked if she wanted to prosecute Trump.
“I have no idea really,” she said. “Just how tough can it be? “Galonski later tweeted that all the Republican lawmakers were accused of” [sic] aiding and supporting [the suspected abuses of Trump]. Test. Test. The TopS:/t.co / QZuyy8z54x — Rep. Tavia Galonski (@RepGalonski) April 6, 2020 Severe COVID-19 cases of hydroxychloroquine mixed of zinc and inexpensive antibiotic azithromycin is effectively handled by doctors around the globe.
The president has repeatedly said that the drug’s popularity with some patients has given him hope.
On Sunday, the United States acquired the national drug stockpile of 29 million chloroquin or hydroxychloroquin doses.
“What do you lose? “Trump said of using the drug, which was greenlit in COVID-19 trials by the Food and Drug Administration.
“I want to save lives and for the next year and a half I do not want to do it in a laboratory because people are dying everywhere,” he said.
“We don’t have time to think, ‘Gee, let’s wait a couple years and check that out, let’s get checked in the research tubes and labs.'” Trump said that the medication that’s been commonly used for decades is, ‘do not kill men.’
Trump: “I want life-saving. For next year and a half I don’t want it to be in a laboratory while people perish all over the world … and even CNN can bring the issue. pic.twitter.com/9V6fpgyAIg — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 5, 2020 A Los Angeles specialist becomes the first in reporting treatment advances to treat coronavirus patients.
Aiding and abetting. Check. https://t.co/QZuyy8z54x
— Rep. Tavia Galonski (@RepGalonski) April 6, 2020
Dr. Anthony Cardillo told KABC-TV that in tandem with magnesium, he was administering hydroxychloroquine for seriously sick patients.
“We will be cautious and careful not to recommend this for well-being patients of COVID,” said Cardillo. “These would only be reserved for patients who are very ill, really ill, at home or in the hospital who need this drug. If not, we will blast up our stock with people who send them routinely to other procedures with illness.” “Any patient I recommended to be very, very ill, but they were completely free of symptoms within 8 to 12 hours, “Cardillo said. “So scientifically, I see a solution.” Given the commitment of medical practitioners to save lives made by hydroxychloroquine, a variety of Progressive politicians and media outlets consider the use of medications a political issue.
I need every lawyer that ever did any work on the international level to contact me at [email protected] immediately. When we worked on international custody cases we had a cadre of lawyers working on the case. Suit up! https://t.co/pkmF4cWGIQ
— Rep. Tavia Galonski (@RepGalonski) April 6, 2020
Some in the community condemned Trump harshly for proposing people who are eligible for the opioid review with their doctors.
The president’s briefing on Sunday contributed to reports about the “unproven” naming of Hydroxychloroquine from the New York Times, CNN, Abc, Forbes, The Washington Post, and several other media.
No Wonder WHO Covered for China; Director Was Prominent Member of Communist Party
Forget the twisted toothpaste or lead-based plastic paint, China’s most dangerous product has rapidly been the novel coronavirus that has exploded around the world due, in part, to the brazen sponsorship of the country’s lies by the World Health Organisation.
It’s beautiful on the water.
How would the WHO support lies that evidently would inevitably morsel and cause a deadly infectious plague to spread across the globe?
First of all, the president of the World Health Organization is an exemplary leader of a militant socialist political movement.
That’s right. That’s right. According to the BBC, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director of the WHO, became president of the organisation only after “climbing through the ranks,” a career that started with participation in the Tigray People’s Liberation Front in his native Ethiopia.
The TPLF is not a group of citizens committed to canvassing districts for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or other radical candidates, but a militant organization that in the past has not been afraid of bloodshed.
The group played a prominent role in the civil war in Ethiopia which lasted for more than a decade and ended in 1991.
Despite the success of its unique revolutionary ideology in the fight, the party began to conduct violence that would cement its reputation as a terrorist organization.
“The TPLF is classified as a Tier III militant organization … based on its aggressive actions before it joined Ethiopia’s political coalition and government in May 1991,” reports a Homeland Security Memo.
Will the WHO hide the propaganda in China?
According to the Hill, Tedros is not someone who has been coaxed as a hate young man into the group, but a leading leader of the militant political faction.
It doesn’t seem as though he would dismiss his membership as just politics.
Ethiopian Registrar, the national journal, reports that the WHO director’s TPLF leadership makes him a party to “violence, massacres, torture, mass arrests” and other significant injustices that have been perpetrated during his administration.
This deliberate brutality, of course, is clearly not what the WHO is looking for in leadership stuff.
The health organization was presumably most interested in the history of epidemic outbreaks.
As reported in the New York Times in 2017, Tedros was accused of covering up three different outbreaks in Ethiopia when he was the health minister of the world two years before the latest coronaviral pandemic. The doctor shrugged off the deadly cholera outbreaks as “acute watery diarrhea.”
We can see signs of that same cover-up as the World Health Organization began to struggle with China as late as 14 January, saying that the latest coronavirus emanating from Hubei Province was incapable of spreading from humans to humans.
According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University, more than 66,500 deaths around the world have proven to be a lie on Sunday morning.
The role of Tedros in the TPLF makes him Chinese President Xi Jinping’s comrade in the everlasting communist fight.
In this sense, is it also shocking that the WHO has reversed China’s attempts to prove itself innocent in the face of the pandemic that it caused?
Actor Logan Williams Dead at the age of 16
Actor Logan Williams, who appeared in “The Light” as a young Barry Allen, died at the age of 16 on Thursday.
According to the New York Post, no cause of death has been given.
In an Instagram post, Actor Grant Gustin, who stared at the show, shared his emotions.
“I hear the shocking news that Logan Williams has unexpectedly passed away. … I was so impressed not just by Logan’s talent, but also by his professionalism on stage, “he said.
“My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family through what I am sure is an unimaginably tough time for them. Please hold Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers through what was a weird and difficult time for all of us. The Tri-City Press, a newspaper covering Coquitlam, British Columbia, where Williams grew up, cited his mother, Marlyse Williams, as saying that she was “completely shocked” by his passing.
Logan was a beautiful, warm, silly, and talented young man. He could always make us laugh. He was just shy of 17 and had what I’m sure would have been a very bright future ahead of him. pic.twitter.com/FDaYjdPW6H
— Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) April 3, 2020
She said that the social isolation constraints in order to combat coronavirus created even more misery for the children.
Heartbroken to learn of the passing of Logan Williams who played Miles Montgomery in several seasons of @wcth_tv. pic.twitter.com/AM2D91paQz
— Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) April 3, 2020
It is with the saddest of heart that I learned my When Calls The Heart brother Logan Williams passed away yesterday. He was a fun, intelligent leader and sweet young man about to turn 17 this month. My family and I will miss him and our love and thought… https://t.co/DjtJu60z6I pic.twitter.com/1GniOgsy0z
— Gracyn Shinyei (@GracynGirl) April 3, 2020
“I can’t hold my parents who lose their only grandchild,” she said.
My friend Logan Williams passed away yesterday. I am beyond sad! 😭. Proud to play older brother Dude. We had so much on set #wcth #Hearties. Loved hanging out with out you. In set. You were such a talent. Sending love to your mom., #rip #myles # pic.twitter.com/H8xIeF8PtB
— Mitchell Kummen (@MKummen) April 3, 2020
Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams’ death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief. pic.twitter.com/lOlUyxJtIC
— John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) April 3, 2020
John Wesley Shipp, who played the part of Barry Allen when CBS made a version of the show in the 1990s and played Henry Barry’s father in the newer season, expressed his condolences on Twitter.
“He was 100% dedicated to young Barry Allen, and we missed him as soon as we got beyond that part of the plot,” Shipp said. “Love and sympathy to Logan’s family and friends in your sadness.” “Logan was a sweet, dry, dumb, and talented young man. He could still make us laugh at him. He was just shy at the age of 17 and had what I’m sure was a really promising future ahead of him. “she tweeted.
Is Dr. Fauci correct that it’s just ‘inconvenient’ to allow depression-level unemployment to deter COVID?
In an interview with NBC’s “Today” show Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared to argue that Americans should be willing to follow existing locking and social distancing trends before the COVID-19 vaccine is safe.
In comparison, the good doctor characterized the ongoing deterioration of the American economy as clearly “inconvenient.” “I know it’s tough, but we’re going to have a lot of suffering — a lot of death. This is uncomfortable from an economic and a personal point of view, but we just have to do it, “said Fauci to NBC’s Savannah Guthrie.
The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases added that he claims that the Americans who remain at home are “our biggest tool against this epidemic right now. We don’t have a vaccine that can be delivered. “This is difficult from an economic and a personal point of view, but we just have to do it. (National Stay-at-Home Order) is our biggest tool against this virus right now. We don’t have a vaccine that can be delivered. This is the only thing we’ve got .”- Dr. Anthony Fauci pic.twitter.com/EdUv1ucqLn—TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 2, 2020 The problem with Fauci’s argument is that the vaccination seems to be at least a year away — and with People questioning where their health may come from in the months ahead, that is much more than “inconvenient.” ABC News confirmed that the vaccination might not be effective until some time in 2022, for another vaccine.
“This is inconvenient from an economic and a personal standpoint, but we just have to do it. (A national stay-at-home order) is our major weapon against this virus right now. We don’t have a vaccine that’s deployable. This is the only thing we have.” -Dr. Anthony Fauci pic.twitter.com/EdUv1ucqLn
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 2, 2020
It’s an unnecessary amount of time to expect people to risk their jobs, their homes, their businesses and even their lives in some situations.
Do you think the White House will try to come up with a way to bring America back to work?
By what point is the new coronavirus cure of lock-up of whole populations going to affect the nation rather than the disease itself?
Are Americans going to be forced to hide from the sun forever like all they’ve worked hard to get out of the window?
President Donald Trump said it was possible on March 23, when he assured reporters that there was a way to protect both life and the economy.
“The solution can not be worse than the problem,” he said, according to the White House transcript of his remarks.
“We need to open up our society because it creates issues that, in my view, may be much more serious,” Trump said.
Although the President has refused to heed the recommendations of the country’s leading health professionals as a natural leader, he is well aware of the implications of a continued economic shutdown.
At the end of March, more than 10 million people have now applied for unemployment insurance. Such figures are not supposed to fall, although some analysts forecast that the nation may lose tens of millions more jobs, Politico said.
While most Americans are trying their best to stay home and restrict their contacts with others — if not totally removed from the outside world — how long can this activity be practical?
Not to disprove Dr. Fauci’s experience on infectious diseases, but his proposed approach to the epidemic appears to be to plunge the United States into economic ruin on a par with the Great Depression.
In some way, it was encouraging to see Americans change their routines — if not their whole lifestyle — to pursue recommendations from health professionals on how to save as many lives as possible.
But the actual figures come in show the economic harm done by national shutdowns, and it goes way past “inconvenient.” At some stage, we have to wonder where the line is, and how many people’s lives will be lost until our solution ends up being worse than the epidemic.
Trump has been exasperated in the media for claiming that economic hardship would lead to high death rates from other problems, such as suicide.
“People are going to have massive anxiety and stress, and you’re going to get deaths over stuff like this because you have poor economies. You’ve got death. Possibly and — I say, definitely — would be in a far bigger amount than the figures we’re talking about with respect to the virus, “Trump said.
The Associated Press ‘”reality check” quickly criticized the President’s comments, saying, “There is no indication that suicides would increase significantly if national social-distance rules have closed several businesses and are supposed to cause a spike in unemployment remains in place.” But the AP is mistaken, according to several reports connecting unemployment levels to suicide.
The US suicide rate rose significantly in the first year of the Great Depression.
In addition, researchers at Oxford University found more than 10,000 “personal suicides” correlated with the Great Recession in the United States, Canada and Europe between 2008 and 2010, Forbes wrote.
Only the far-left Washington Post claimed in 2015 that “suicide rates are rising and dropping with the economy.” While the country is actually planning to commit economic suicide under intense social distancing rules, there are also mental health and drug abuse problems to address.
CNN estimated that 17 percent of unemployed Americans self-reported being addicted to illegal drugs and alcohol in 2015.
Like so many other Americans, I’ve been working to be a decent person. A week before my state closed schools, I kept my children home. I stay home with them, and I’ve grown very acquainted with the squirrels that live outside my house.
My only question: for how long is this sustainable? What about the people who count on their jobs and go to work to make the ends meet?
Like other Americans, the coronavirus potential fills me with confusion. It hurts my heart to see more of our beloved people succumb every day to this alien virus. But Americans are not, nor have we ever been, citizens motivated by terror.
A man in Los Angeles was arrested this week for paddleboarding — on his own — according to the Los Angeles Times.
A pastor in Florida was arrested on Monday for keeping church services after going the extra mile to keep his congregation safe.
It’s the United States of America. We have always been able to compromise, if necessary. Yet, our patience with scientific professionals and their ever-changing data structures can not be forever.
We have to consider if we are ready to become a citizens who cause our civil liberties to be violated forever.
The solution to our dilemma should not have to be linear, however difficult it might be for Dr. Fauci.
We should give our politicians in Washington the benefit of the doubt by pursuing these prolonged lock-down steps into April, but at some stage we need to find the middle ground, and we’d better find it soon.
At some point, our economies will come back to boom before we all risk being the victims of another major crisis.
Bill Gates BILLIONS to first develop Coronavirus vaccination and digital certificates Bill Gates
Bill Gates, founder and multimillionaire philanthropist of Microsoft, has announced that he has initiated the development of seven plants to produce at least seven possibly vaccinated coronaviruses, in urgent efforts to launch the vaccine.
If you had a vision of exploiting the global population through abortion and vaccination, as Bill Gates said was always his goal, how much money would that plan cost to fulfill?
The billionaire globalist said the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is working on the capacity to produce seven vaccine candidates in a clip from Friday’s Daily Show, “to save money,” as coronavirus continues to spread across the globe.
“We should make it to both sets of festivals only so we won’t have room in the sets of words ‘yes Whatever vacuum works’ and the constructing the Reasons,” GATES TOLD THE DAILY SHOW HOST TREVOR NOAH. “It is going on produce for the talk that don’t pick up any better, but to a FEW Billining, IN this Case Cable, TRILLIONS OF DULLIORS … BIN LOST ECONOMMICALLY, IT IS WORTH IT,” GATES SAID.
The Hill report: Bill Gates said research and capacity building concurrently are key to the production of a vaccine within 18 months. He reflected on the new social divisions and stay-at-home assessment in the region, adding that we must take more exceptional steps before “we are vaccinated throughout the planet,” he continues, “this is a high degree of vaccination, but that is where we have to achieve that.” – The Hill Community, as we know it would still change in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.
In answer to a question at a Reddit “Ask Me Something” chat, Bill Gates pointed at major changes in the privacy and civil rights of ordinary people.
“We will finally have some automated certificates indicating who has been rescued or checked recently or if a vaccine has been issued,” Gates said.
Gates has called for a ‘global tracking system’ and said that ‘in Seattle the [University of Washington] provides thousands of tests everyday but nobody is connected to a national tracking system’ and that ‘Whoever there is a positive test, it should be seen where the disease is and whether we need to increase social isolation.’ The US leads the world in more than 245,000 events.
It Begins: Judges Order Infected People to Wear Ankle Monitors and Stay Home
Richard Ross / Getty Images The image above is a picture of someone with an ankle brace. (Richard Ross / Getty Images) As grim as America’s COVID-19 epidemic is, it remains an opportunity to put the United States apart from the world — to prove that we can work together and fight this virus while preserving the freedoms that make our nation so special.
That was the case for the most part.
The US authorities have not torn down apartment blocks welded, as they allegedly have done in China.
There were no mass roundups or public executions, however.
And several state officials ‘threats on our constitutionally protected freedom to bear arms were halted cold after President Donald Trump stepped in.
Though Americans are increasingly resisting tyranny in the wake of the epidemic, Kentucky people are now starting to see another effort to undermine government influence slide into their lives.
According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, two judges of the Kentucky Circuit Court have used their powers to identify and track contaminated individuals who have violated quarantine.
Of the three individuals who were fitted with ankle detectors and told to stay home, two tested positive for coronavirus.
The other person does not have a novel coronavirus, but is a family member of one of the contaminated Kentuckians.
Are the rights of these people being violated?
Individuals were ordered to wear the devices by judges after they were suspected to have left their homes instead of self-isolating, and in one instance checked out of the hospital following successful tests.
Today, these poor people are at risk of detention should they break quarantine again.
The step sets a surprising precedent, seemingly unheard of in the United States, but seems to obey a Kentucky statute that grants county health authorities the authority to impose separation in such situations.
The order is described as an acceptable remedy for drastic situations, but it is a surprisingly draconian reaction to this “crime.” Although the low-tech approach of the ankle bracelet might sound scary, the true horror show starts when the major tech rolls in.
Rather of asking individuals to wear a tracking system, businesses like Google should easily use data from mobile phones — devices already connected to most people’s hips.
According to Reuters, the tech giant gathered tracking data from billions of consumers ‘phones to help governments properly gage the impact of quarantines and lockdowns.
Although Google deliberately shielded the details, the ability of governments to compromise civil rights means that this could be a nightmare scenario if the tech giant were ever to change its decision.
Sensitive knowledge about someone’s travel patterns, as well as their existing positions and jobs, home and recreation sites, can be dangerous in the wrong hands.
Similarly, Facebook posts information on users that is meant to be exploited by policymakers during the ongoing pandemic.
If we are not vigilant, this phenomenon will only continue to increase in America.
And the more leverage the government takes, the harder it will be to get it back.
