How to Make Him Cum Fast and Hard on Bed?

Just like girls, guys also do love romantic experiments during the love sessions that make them more excited and aroused on the bed. The girls need not dig in deep but need to follow certain triggering experiments that will make their guy hard on the bed and will also cum faster than usual to give you the thrill and wildness you crave for.

Mostly all men wish to go wild on bed and skip the foreplay part. But that is where you need to stop them, make them harder before they get into you. To add some more fun to the entire sex night, you need to make him wait for a little longer while you can do some stuff to get him aroused with a harder cock before he pushes it into you. Women crave for a harder penis to enter their vagina to give them the arousing sweet pain along with the thrill of wild sex.

This article is especially for women who want their guys to cum faster with harder cock on the bed. Here, they will know about some of the kinky stuff that they must do get their partner hard and wilder while performing sex.

Get down to his pants

All the arousing sensations of a guy is inside his pants. So, make sure you get down and undress him and remove his pants while on the bed. Before you get down to business, make sure you rub his cock and play with it for a while until you find it hard. Not necessarily bed, but you can start this process while you are watching TV with him on the couch.

If you have a mood to enjoy some wildness later that night, start with the cock rubbing sessions right on the sofa. You will eventually know when your partner is hard enough. The harder you can make his penis, the wilder he will penetrate your vagina resulting in faster cum. In this way, mutual satisfaction is eventually possible.

Keep rubbing his dick for a while, after which you can go down and lick it all. Start from the penis head and go down to the balls to make him feel the sensation. Let him undress you in the process, and you can continue sucking his hard cock to make it even harder. The handjob and the blow job for a slightly longer time can be too much effective to get him wild on bed and go ahead with the rough and enjoyable sex.

Talk casually before heading to bed

If you are sitting on a couch and watching television with him, then you can take the first move by running your hands around his chest by sliding your hands into his T-shirt. Do not start talking dirty instantly, but continue with the usual talks about the television show that you are watching. It will ultimately make him more aroused, and you will start seeing him respond mutually. Slowly and steadily, once you notice him getting turned on, you can go ahead and ask him to move to the bedroom.

Even after you go to bed, there is a lot that you can do to make him more excited. Do not let him hop on to you instantly; instead, play with him. Use some sex toys for you and your guy to make the moment kinkier. Using those sex toys, you will eventually make him harder, and the sweet and romantic sex night will give you wild fun, and he will surely cum faster with the uncontrollable excitement.

Let him play with you

Once you are done with the hand job and blow job, let him undress you and play with you before he can jump onto the business. Kiss his lips and necks and let him stick to your breasts and suck your nipples and giving you small bites. Men love sucking on breasts, and it turns them harder for the night. Even when you are on him bouncing for fun, let him press your breasts with his full might to give you the hardest fuck and the faster ejaculation.

Foreplay plays an essential part to turn on a man and make him hard. So, give him time to play with you, and you do the same with him as well. Make use of different sex toys to make the moments interesting. Do not start bouncing right away after you put his cock inside you. Instead, sit on him and keep kissing him to let him feel the fun and warmth of you.

Start slow and gradually increase your pace to add fun and thrill to the sex night. Do not finish up the night by bouncing on him. But give him a chance as well to thrust his hard cock inside you to take you the climax. Ask him to use sex toys to fondle with your vagina before putting the hard cock inside. Demand for different positions to make him cum faster to give you the ultimate fun.

These are few of the sexiest tips that one must follow if they want their guy to get harder on the bed and cum faster to have the ultimate fun. Men love when their girl gets romantic and seeks wild love. Therefore, make sure you make all the arrangements with sex toys, sexy lingerie, flowers, and all other things that, according to you is going to make his mood even wilder.