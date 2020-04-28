Food
How to Make the Most of Your Easter Weekend
Easter is a time of celebration. Even though we’re stuck at home, we can still enjoy quality time with our family.
Easter is a time to spend with loved ones and to count the blessings in life. It can be hard not to stress out about dinner preparations, or who was unable to make it. So, take a little bit of time to not only physically, but also mentally, prepare for an amazing Easter weekend.
Family and food
It’s always best to do the maximum amount of food prep the night or two before the big dinner. Marinate, slice and dice so that come Sunday all you have to worry about is putting it all together. And, you shouldn’t do it alone. Bring those helping hands into the kitchen for some organic quality time. Kids can learn the basics of cooking by being given small tasks like washing potatoes.But, no matter the age, everyone should join in on the outdoor activities — even if they’re only limited to the back yard. Organizing an egg hunt is easy, quick, and lots of fun. And when you use plastic eggs instead of dyed ones, you can hide sweet treats inside. Everyone loves a sweet surprise.
Catch up on sleep
You’ve made the lists, prepared the food, and decided on all the activities that will keep your family thoroughly entertained. You’ll also want to set aside some time to rest.
Don’t set the alarm on Sunday morning. Let the sunshine flooding through your bedroom window naturally awaken you. If you’re feeling tired during the day, it’s okay to take a nap as long as someone is watching the turkey.
You can give the holiday your all, but don’t give all of your energy to the holiday. Practice self-care and make sure you’re getting enough sleep. Easter is about renewal, restoration, and rebirth. So, make sure you don’t skimp on your rest.
To destress, enjoy some CBD tea or edibles
Sometimes, however, it doesn’t matter how well prepared you are or how much you’ve rested because stress can attack at any point. For those moments, try CBD teas or edibles to unwind.
Unless you are experiencing an actual emergency that requires immediate action, steep some rich vanilla black tea or some cannabis infused goods by Olli brands and take some time for yourself. Even if it is as minimal as a half-hour, taking some “me” time can do wonders to reset the mind. CBD tea and edibles offer the relaxation of cannabis without the THC side effects like lethargy.
So, sit back and relax with the right cannabis tea blend and enjoy your Easter weekend after all the events are done.
It should go without saying that any time a family gets together, it should be filled with peace and laughter. And so, instead of succumbing to the stresses of the season, follow our tips above and make it an Easter you’ll enjoy and remember.
Food
Food
Three Italian Salad Recipes That Taste Finger-Lickin’ Good!
Italy – one of the most beautiful countries around the globe which is known for its cherished food varieties. People love Italian dishes not only because of taste but also for their super attractive presentation. But, for most of us, Italian cuisine is limited to pizza, fresh pappardelle pasta or Spaghetti. And clearly, it’s not true. There’s a lot more to it like these three lip-smacking Italian salad recipes that you can try today:
Italian Burrata Salad
Let’s start with a simple but super yummy recipe. This one is my evergreen order whenever I visit any Italian restaurant in the town. It is a good little salad – perfect for a healthy snack. For this recipe, you will need:
- 2 Large tomatoes
- 3 Tbsp white balsamic vinegar
- 1 Burrata
- 6 Tablespoons olive oil
- Salt and pepper from the mill
- 1 TSP espelette pepper
- Basil
- Salad Mix
- And Two Beautiful Plates to serve.
Recipe
Prepare the vinaigrette by mixing the vinegar, salt, pepper, and chili. Gradually pour in the oil and whisk to make the sauce rise. Place a bed of salad mix on your plates.
Cut the tomatoes into thin strips and place them on the crown salad.
Carefully remove the burrata from its packaging and cut it into four pieces. Place the pieces in the center of the plate. Sprinkle with basil and sprinkle with the tomatoes and vinaigrette.
Your salad is ready to taste.
Italian Salad With Figs, Raw Ham, and Mozzarella Tomato
Next on the list is a very sweet, slightly salty salad whose floral presentation will have a little effect on your guests. Simple and fresh ingredients make up our salad of the day, which include:
arugula, tomatoes, mozzarella, good garden figs, raw ham without forgetting pine nuts, basil, balsamic vinegar, and olive oil. Depending on your appetite, this salad can be offered as a starter or as a main dish.
For 2 people, you will need:
- 6 Tomatoes
- 6 Mini Italian Fresh Food Mozzarella Balls
- 2 Large handfuls of arugula
- 4 thin slices of raw ham
- 8 Figs
- 1 cup pine nuts
- A few basil leaves
- olive oil
- Balsamic vinegar
- Salt and pepper Or ricotta-stuffed peppers (optional)
- A few drops of balsamic cream
- Some caper flowers (optional)
Recipe
Roast the pine nuts in a dry frying pan without fat.
Wash, hull and incise your figs in four parts without cutting them completely.
Do the same with the tomatoes.
In the heart of each tomato, place a small ball of mozzarella.
Cut the slices of raw ham in half lengthwise. Roll each strip on itself to get a roll. Place each roll of ham in the center of the figs.
Add a basil leaf on each tomato.
In a bowl, season the arugula with 1 tsp. olive oil, 1 tsp. balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper.
Divide the arugula among your presentation plates. Harmoniously add the figs to the raw ham and the tomatoes to the mozzarella.
Sprinkle with pine nuts, possibly add some caper flowers.
Add salt and pepper. Add a few touches of balsamic cream, a drizzle of olive oil.
Time to taste!
Fitness
5 Most Common Misconceptions About Vegan Lifestyle It’s Time To Root Out
Plant-based diets are becoming increasingly popular in today’s environmentally friendly world. Every once in a while, someone will try going vegetarian for a time to see how it feels. In many cases, they find that it suits their body and philosophy just right. That’s how a lot of vegans start out, but it’s not where the story ends. Being vegan is more of a lifestyle choice than it is a dietary shift, though most people don’t see it as such. There are a lot of misconceptions that surround veganism and its aspects, and it’s time to debunk them.
It’s just about cutting out the meat
It’s true that vegans will avoid meat, but this is an aspect of the lifestyle people put too much emphasis on. It’s not just about getting rid of meat and dairy products from one’s diet, it’s an entire philosophy that affects everyday activities, including food consumption. When you go vegan, you’re tacking on all of these responsibilities at once.
Everything from the clothes we wear to the food we eat can come from unethical sources. If a living animal is harmed to create these things, it doesn’t seem morally right to use or benefit from them. While you may not be holding the knife or the shears, by buying these things, you’re allowing the propagation of cruel methods.
The avoidance of exploitation of animals is what veganism is all about, and this is something that can affect just about everything in your day-to-day life. Eating plant-based food is just a small part of it.
Veganism is unhealthy
People often parrot the idea that veganism is an inherently unhealthy way to live. This is attributed to the fact that certain foods contain some pretty essential elements that our bodies need to function properly. It’s not quite as simple as most people make it out to be.
While meat, dairy, and fish are rich in nutrients that help our bodies grow and develop, they aren’t absolutely essential. More importantly, these nutrients aren’t exclusively found within animal and fish products. There’s certainly a risk in getting a nutritional deficiency or two, but this risk is severely mitigated when you compensate with the right supplements and foodstuffs.
Contrary to popular belief, vegans don’t just eat vegetables alone. The vegan diet can be pretty complex and often contain special fruits, nuts, grains, and many more. Vegan food can also replace most of the common foodstuffs people eat every day. There’s even vegan cheese available, which isn’t made from typical dairy products. There’s a lot more variety than you might expect of vegan food, which is precisely why so many individuals are turning to this philosophy of their own accord.
Vegans are pushy and annoying
It’s not exactly fair to throw veganism under the bus this way. While there might be a vocal minority of vegans that push their lifestyle onto others or try to guilt-trip them into changing, this is definitely the exception, rather than the rule. You have to consider that this kind of behavior is common in all lifestyles that differ somewhat from the norm. The good nature of veganism just provides a platform for those that might abuse it to try to influence other people. The vast majority of vegans are simply trying to live their life according to their principles, without trying to change or “convert” others. While encouragement is always there, it’s hardly ever aggressively shoved in peoples’ faces.
Vegan diets leave you weak
It’s no secret that people don’t exactly have the best view of veganism and those who adhere to it. In many cases, the root cause of this is the view that a vegan diet doesn’t supply your body with enough nutrients to keep it healthy and strong. There’s a pervasive view of vegans as being frail and relatively weak, even though this couldn’t be further from the truth.
The most oft-mentioned essential nutrient that should be lacking is none other than the common protein. A lack of animal products seems like it would decrease your protein intake, but that shouldn’t be the case with a healthy vegan diet. There’s no shortage of protein-rich vegetables and legumes that would satisfy the average vegan’s daily protein needs. Let’s not forget about grains and nuts, which also pack quite the punch with proteins.
Even if you don’t enjoy these options, there are tons of ways to supplement protein intake, whether you’re a vegan or not. Finding an organic protein powder that suits your diet isn’t such a difficult task anymore. Vegans can enjoy having more than enough protein to go around. This can help with diets that need to be adapted to increased physical training and exercise. It would be hard to differentiate between a bodybuilder that’s sticking to a regular diet versus one that is on a vegan diet. The results remain the same.
It’s not affordable
When you get everything else out of the way, money starts being an issue. Veganism is often thought of as a “rich man’s” lifestyle. If you’re able to avoid all the essential meats and dairy products, you must be able to afford some pretty interesting foods to compensate. The truth is far from it, as vegan diets aren’t particularly expensive or difficult to maintain. What you see at restaurants doesn’t reflect the real price of vegan food. You can make just about any vegan meal on a budget, as long as you are adept enough at cooking. A few spices here and there make a real difference, but the core foodstuffs remain cheap.
Conclusion
There are lots of harmful and untrue stereotypes that surround the vegan lifestyle. Debunking them isn’t a matter of making veganism more popular or widespread, it’s just about telling the truth. If someone wants to try out a vegan lifestyle, these stereotypes will only hold them back. It’s important that there are no lies or misconceptions that influence their decision.
Food
Understanding The Various Benefits Of Fruit Cake & Why It Should Be A Part Of Your Healthy Diet
Sinful sweetness is the word that strikes when we talk about cakes. All love this scrumptious loaf, but as much it is tasteful, there are apprehensions regarding its health effects. While it is true that cakes are often full of sweetness, but now we have so many variations that you can consume them worry-free. When we talk about cakes, various flavours are topping the charts like chocolate, vanilla butterscotch, strawberry, and so forth. Still, there is one variety which is loaded with fresh fruits and combines the benefits of taste and health. There are best ways to display cakes in your shop through bakery cake display cases.
Brief History:
When we talk about the origin of these cakes, it takes us back to the 18th century, when the Romans relished it on special occasions. These cakes were a mix of royal ingredients like nuts, barley, pomegranate seeds, raises, etc., all these were blended in honey. At that time, it was considered an exclusive delicacy because the ingredients used in it were expensive and rare. Nowadays, we have a modern version of this as a fresh fruit cake. The fresh fruits like pineapples, peaches, oranges, kiwis, apples, etc. are being used in fruit cakes, unlike the dry fruit cakes where key ingredients were dry fruits like walnuts, raisins, cashews, etc.
Do Fresh Fruit Cakes Have Health Benefits?
Whether we talk about dry fruit cakes or fresh fruit cakes, they do hold some amount of health benefits. While we can not ignore the calorie count and sugar in it, the benefits of dry fruits or fresh fruits can’t be ignored as well.
High on energy- Consuming fruits in the morning serve as a great source of energy. One-ounce of fruit cake has 90 calories. So, one slice in the morning keeps you energized.
Better sleep and calmness- Dig into a slice of cake containing kiwis, cherries, berries or pineapple for increasing melatonin levels to 266% which is responsible for inducing sleep and calmness. Fruits hold medicinal properties. They also help in uplifting mood and are also anxiety relievers.
Fibrously flavourful– These also contain a mix of different dry fruits, and nuts which has high fibre content, thus making it is good for health. Besides, dry fruits and fresh fruits like apples, strawberries, mangoes etc. are a storehouse of vitamins and minerals, which are again a bonus for health. Dried fruits also have antioxidants and polyphenols, which have helped reduce the risk of diseases like obesity and diabetes.
Better digestion– Nutmeg is often added to fruit cake; it is a medicinal herb that positively impacts the digestive functioning.
Keep sugar at bay– When we are talking about cakes, then one of the biggest apprehensions regarding consuming it is the sugar level. Still, with fruit cakes having blueberries and strawberries as a key ingredient helps in combating diabetes. Also, raisins have low to medium glycemic index value and a little insulin index. It means that consuming these cakes will not increase the sugar level. Some people also add cinnamon to it, which again has the property of reducing blood sugar levels.
Fresh fruit cakes are loaded with several benefits, these are available in different flavours, and you can consume it worry-free and satiate your taste buds.
Food
Food You Need to Avoid if You Want a Perfect Smile
We are living in a world where a beautiful smile is considered very important in our daily lives and one thing every perfect smile needs are beautiful teeth. Regular dental check-ups, teeth brushing and flossing are a good way to keep your teeth healthy and white but it is also necessary to be careful what you eat.
Here is a list of food and beverages that you should avoid in order to have a perfect smile.
1. Coffee
If you’re a coffee drinker you should know that coffee is partly responsible for tooth decay. Large amounts of coffee can be bad for your teeth’s protective layer called enamel. The acidity in coffee can break down your enamel making your teeth vulnerable to disease and cavity formation.
Coffee can also dry your mouth and it is recommended that you drink or rinse your mouth with water after drinking in order to reduce the acidity in your mouth. The biggest issue with coffee is that most people add sugar to make it sweeter but more dangerous than its natural form.
2. Alcoholic drinks
Alcohol consumption is probably one of the biggest smile wreckers out there. Just like coffee, it reduces the saliva in your mouth which is important in removing plaque and bacteria. Apart from tooth decay alcohol can also create gum disease, mouth sores, and even mouth cancer.
A study has shown that alcohol increases the risk of oral cavity cancer.
3. Potato chips
We all sometimes enjoy the tasty crunchiness of potato chips. The sad news is that potato chips are filled with starch that later on turns into sugar between your teeth. This is an ideal place for bacteria to form that can lead to cavities. So every time you’re watching a movie and eating chips, like most of us do, make sure that you brush your teeth and floss afterward.
4. Sticky and sour sweets
If you’re in a mood to eat something sweet, better go for a bar of chocolate instead and wash it down with water. Sticky and sour sweets take a long time to chew so they hold on to your teeth for a long time and that’s why they cause tooth decay more easily.
Dentists always recommend these kinds of sweets to be avoided, especially for people with removable prosthodontics because they get stuck and can dislodge your teeth. Even if that happens, don’t panic, because professionals like Pindan Dental Laboratory can efficiently fix this. Sour sweets also contain a lot of different kinds of acids that can be tough on your teeth’s enamel. Always be sure to floss after eating.
Photo by Patrick Fore on Unsplash
5. Bread
Most of us eat bread almost every day completely unaware of the impact it can have on our teeth. Bread, when chewed in combination with our saliva, breaks starches into sugar that can get stuck between your teeth and create cavities.
So if you’ve decided to eat something with carbs go for the whole wheat bread. These kinds have a lot less added sugars and won’t be broken down that easily.
6. Meat
It may be the truth that our teeth are designed for an omnivorous diet, but sometimes you have to be careful. Hard pieces of meat like steak are tasty but are hard to chew and can dislodge your teeth.
Meat can also get really stuck between your teeth and if you don’t floss afterward it can rapidly start tooth disease. The best way to eat it is by cutting it into small pieces and chewing them slowly.
7. Carbonated drinks
Carbonated drinks are probably one of the biggest enemies of your teeth. They are full of sugar and plaque bacteria uses it to create acids that are bad for your teeth’s enamel. It doesn’t matter if they have the word “diet” on them. Drinks like diet soda are full of acidity so it is clear they are just as devastating for your enamel.
Another study has shown that carbonated drinks in large quantities are just as devastating for your teeth as crack cocaine and methamphetamine. If you are consumer try to drink them with water and avoid brushing your teeth immediately after because it can actually hasten decay.
8. Citrus fruit
Photo by JOSHUA COLEMAN on Unsplash
It may be surprising but citrus foods like lemons, oranges, and grapefruits aren’t that good for your teeth. Although they are rich in vitamin c, these fruits contain acidity that can erode your tooth enamel, especially lemons and grapefruits. Although oranges make the least damage, you should be careful with your daily intake and make sure to brush your teeth or floss after.
9. Hard candy
Let’s get it straight, no candy is good for you. Some are bad and some are less bad but hard candy is the worst thing for your teeth. The biggest problem is that children are the main consumers of this type of food so you should be careful what kind of candy your child eats. Hard candy is full of sugar and that’s a part of what makes them so hard.
They dissolve very slowly and this big amount of sugar actually feeds harmful bacteria in your mouth. These harmful bacteria can produce plaque that can easily lead to tooth decay. Another big issue is that due to its hardness hard candy can damage or even break your teeth.
So if you’re a candy lover make sure to wash your mouth, floss and brush your teeth afterward and lower your candy consumption to a minimum.
Food
Eating Healthy during a Road Trip
Even if you are accustomed to eating only healthy food prepared in your own kitchen, you should not limit yourself to it on a long car journey on your long-awaited trip. It is always necessary to think carefully what to cook or buy for meals on the go. When you are using car rental under 25 no fee will be taken additionally. It means that you can spend the saved money on tastier food and drinks. Read about some more tips about meals during the car trip.
Take as much as possible water from home
The water is different even at the neighboring city. You can always buy bottled water of the same brand, but you still use tap water for brushing your teeth and so on. Water is one of the main factors, which change our digestion. This way it affects in the form of bloating, diarrhea, or, conversely, constipation. That is why it is better to buy bottles of water for yourself and all your family members before the trip.
Take fruits on the road
This is just great type of food for travelers. It fits in any, even the smallest handbag. It does not leave stains, it saturates, lifts the mood and the energy level. Both adults and children like eating fruits. It is best to take apples, bananas, oranges or tangerines, pears for your trip. They do not stain, and they are hard enough – these fruits will not be crushed by other baggage. In addition, they leave minimum of waste, which means that you do not have to look for the trashcan after the meal.
Proper packaging
To ensure safe storage of foodstuffs, it is important to pack them correctly. Put food in a plastic or glass container (you can buy it at the supermarket), or wrap it in foil. Place vegetables and fruits in a plastic bag. Correctly packing food, you will protect yourself from food intoxication on the road.
Also, try to divide all food into small portions. On the road, you will also need glasses, spoons, forks, bowls and knives. Do not forget about antibacterial wet wipes or a spray antiseptic.
Do not abruptly change your food preferences
Surrounding food odors can tempt the appetite. However, it is better not to try much unknown food at the same time. To restrain your appetite, you need to learn how to be distracted. Take interesting magazines and books on the road, a player with good music, grab a laptop with funny movies, comedies.
It will help you pass the long hours of travel and relieve boredom. Communication with other people is also useful and it will distract your attention from food.
Car nuances
Going on vacation by car, few people think about healthy eating on the road, relying on sandwiches, hamburgers and coffee in roadside cafes, which can lead to troubles, especially for children. Therefore, the purchase of a small refrigerator or a thermal bag will help to not only maintain good health, but also save money on foodstuffs. In this case, you can take with you a variety of fruits, vegetables, cheese, eggs, yogurts or chocolate and do not worry about their quality for several days.
What is not worth taking on the road?
- Salads, especially seasoned with mayonnaise and sour cream.
- Boiled peeled potatoes and other boiled vegetables.
- Ham and sausages.
- Fruits and vegetables with damaged skin.
- Soft-boiled eggs.
- Boiled fish and meat.
How to restore digestion after the road?
Get ready that in the first 2 days you can have a constipation. This should not bother you, since this is a natural alteration of the digestive system after the change of eating conditions.
In the first days upon arrival, it is necessary to try not to eat too much fatty and meat foods, but to add the following products into the diet:
- kefir, yogurt and other dairy products;
- drinking water up to 2-3 liters;
- dry wine diluted with water (1 to 1);
- vegetables and fruits rich in pectin and fiber (plums, peaches, apricots, carrots, cabbage, melon, apples, etc.)
Nobody wants to spoil their holidays with food poisoning or allergies, and in order to prevent such troubles, you should adhere to the principles of proper nutrition from the very beginning of the trip, even when you are just still packing.
Food
The Benefits of Factory Automation in the Food Processing Industry
According to estimates, the global packaged food market will reach USD 3.03 trillion by 2020. The busy lives of the urban professionals and lack of time to cook food from scratch are the two important factors contributing to the growth of this industry, and there are no signs of a slowdown in this growth. This rapid increase has forced the food processing industry businesses to think of automation because they intend to keep meeting the increasing demand by offering top quality products and stay afloat despite the increasing competition levels.
As per Steven Brown, an automation engineer at Equustek Solutions Inc., “More and more companies involved in food processing industry are opting for industrial automation to make sure the processes are efficient and their production is higher than ever.”
Benefits of Factory Automation through bridging devices in Food Processing Industry
If you are involved in the food processing industry, and you are thinking about opting for automation then here are some benefits that will help you to make up your mind.
Ø Labor Reduction
The biggest benefit of industrial automation for all the sectors is that it allows the industries to be less dependent on human effort. In the food processing industry, when you don’t need humans to produce, segregate or pack the foods, it ensures that you don’t have to worry about when the employee’s check-in or when they check out. The production of processed foods can go on without any human intervention.
Ø Standardization of Food
Another benefit of factory automation is that it allows an industrial unit to produce food with the same quality time and again. Once the standard parameters are set, automation will ensure that no product that fails to meet the quality standards gets to the customers. The consistency of quality by using automation tools using bridging networks like ethernet, dh+, and df1 ensures that the customers relate quality with a processed food brand and stay loyal to it.
Ø Easy Expansion
Taking your food processing business to new horizons is easy with automation because you have the basic setup and you just need to add more equipment to the unit to ensure that you expand production. For instance, if your industrial unit produces 2,000 gallons of juice every day, and the demand rises to 3,000 gallons, you can easily add more equipment when your unit is automated. In contrast, if the processes are not automated, you will need to not only buy the equipment but also add on more labor which can be quite tedious and time-consuming at times.
Ø Enhanced Safety
Worker safety in food processing plants has always been a touchy issue and thankfully, automation addresses that. When you automate the processes in an industrial unit, only a minimal amount of people would need to deal with the job hazards like operating the machines manually. This will also increase your employer branding as employees prefer to work with employers who keep their safety and well being in mind.
Ø Better Transparency
When a business ensures quality, safety, while maintaining high levels of production thanks to automation, it boosts the transparency of an organization. As transparency is essential to winning customer trust in the food processing industry, your brand value will increase. The better brand value will help you to expand the customer base, increase revenue and boost your presence across the globe.
Conclusion
In essence, it can be seen that factory automation is a boon for the food processing industry as it helps you to boost your business in multiple ways. Though the initial investment might be costly, it will offer long-lasting rewards and provide a return on investment faster than even your imagination.
Fitness
7 Day Alkaline Diet Meal Plan For Beginners
Do you know what is “pH” in our body? It stands for the “potential of Hydrogen”, which helps us to measure the alkalinity and acidity within our body. As we maintain to keep the pH level balanced, our body tends to function properly. And the motto of an alkaline diet, keeping a balanced pH level.
The Definition of Alkaline Diet
According to AlkalineEssentials.com, the alkaline diet means a diet that helps our body to have a balanced pH level while maintaining an eating regimen full of alkaline-forming foods. In this diet, we need to make sure that 80% of the foods are alkalizing, and 20% are acidic.
Though there is no legitimate evidence behind the claims of an alkaline diet, health specialists say that this diet can boost your immune system, strengthen the bones and muscles as all the foods are rich in vitamins, minerals, and nutrients.
Alkaline Eating Regimen
Excluding the sauerkraut and pickled veggies, you can take almost all types of vegetables in the world. In this diet plan, you need to give the full priority to leafy greens, for instance, kale, wheatgrass, barley grass, sprouts, dandelion, etc.
When it comes to root veggies, you should take radishes, beetroot, and kohlrabi. Along the lines, you can take fruits such as avocado, ripe bananas, lime, cherries, lemon, watermelon, etc.
Olive oil, coconut, sesame oil, flaxseed are a good source of healthy fats for your body in an alkaline diet, These ingredients are great for antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids which help our body to have reduced inflammation and better brain health.
Alkaline friendly carbs, whole grains, and lentils are best friends as they provide a lot of protein properties. To provide more proteins to your body, you can also think of consuming alkaline-forming protein sources such as tofu, soybeans, and other soy products. Along the lines, water and green teas are a must for you to keep your body hydrated.
Alkaline 7-Day Diet Plan
If you are unsure what you need to include in your 7-day diet, here is a helpful breakdown for you:
Alkaline Breakfast
It’s ideal to have a protein-rich breakfast meal along with tofu scramble. Take a few bite-size pieces of tofu and texture of scrambled eggs along with your preferred alkalizing veggies.
If you like to have more carbohydrates in the morning, you can make millet with almond milk which is a great approach to make alkalizing porridge.
Alkaline Lunch and Dinner
Lunches and Dinners need to be filled with as many alkaline-forming foods as possible. You can always enjoy a big plate of green salad on your lunch and dinner.
If you are not a fan of salads, you can also make alkaline soup with vegetables that are low in sodium with high-quality protein such as tempeh. You can include spelt pasta to your soup as well.
Alkaline Snacks
When it comes to snacks in an alkaline diet, you need to keep the things very basic. Take as much fruit as you can with a few almonds.
If you don’t want to take fruits, you can make yourself an alkaline smoothie with almond milk as well.
Each day you need to intake as much alkaline-forming eggies and fruits as you can. If you are can make sure of this,m only then you are going to have health benefits to a greater extent. These ideas will help you to craft a seven-day alkaline-diet chart accordingly.
Business
Essential Tips For Choosing the Best Atlanta Catering
Summary: It is important to hire the best Atlanta catering company for your wedding reception. Know how to choose the best caterer here.
If you have finalized your wedding date, it is time to consider which Atlanta catering to hire. There is a lot of wedding catering in Atlanta that offers a wide range of services. Buffet menus are very popular as there are extensive food options. So if you wish to provide a memorable, amazing gastronomic experience to your wedding guests, it is good to hire the best Atlanta wedding reception, caterers.
What are the essential tips for choosing the best wedding catering in Atlanta? Have a look:
Go for references
Your wedding reception will be one of the most memorable days of your life, and so it is important to ensure that every detail is taken into account. Don’t just rely on the advertisements you see, ask for genuine recommendations and references from past customers or even from your friends, co-workers, and relatives. It will help you to get some valuable details about the best caterers. To avoid last-minute issues, ask for about ten or more references from the caterer and personally ask for reviews from the customers.
Confirm license and insurance
The license and insurance of the catering company should be considered before choosing a particular service provider. Ask for the company’s license and insurance. Check with the company whether it is registered or not. Though most companies are subject to license and work under guidelines prescribed by the local health department, still it is important to ask for all licenses beforehand.
Know the specialty
Every caterer has its specialization. So it is important to know the specialty of the caterer before finalizing it for your wedding reception. While interviewing the service provider, know if they are specialized in the type of event you are holding and the number of guests they can cater to. While some caterers specialize in smaller parties like birthdays, cocktails, etc. others can take full charge of corporate events, weddings, and more.
Arrange for tasting
Before you finalize the Atlanta caterer, ensure that you schedule a tasting session with all caterers you have in your mind. Before you attend the tasting session, prepare a small list of queries you may have, and ask whatever you want to. Ask the caterer to arrange a display of the menu, spread setup, table setup, and others. Also, ensure that you take someone along so that you get some opinions.
Go for experienced staff
Hold a brief face-to-face discussion with the chef and staff and talk to them regarding the menu, the experience they hold, etc. This will help you to know their expertise better.
Conclusion
It is important to scrutinize all caterers in your locality carefully before you choose the best wedding reception caterer. If you doubt that the catering company you choose is not that trustworthy, without thinking ahead, move on to finding another one till you find a reliable, experienced, and specialized one that meets all your requirements and demands. So, find a caterer that best fits the budget and style of your wedding reception.
Resource box: Looking for the best Atlanta wedding reception caterers? Go online and choose the best Atlanta catering depending on the points mentioned below.
Business
Pitfalls to Avoid When Hiring a Corporate Caterer
Summary: Corporate catering is complex, and it demands a definite set of skills. To make your corporate event a success, avoid these mistakes.
Corporate events are different from events at your home. The success of your corporate event is not just dependent on the glamour and glitz, but eventually, it’s the delicious food and exceptional management skills of the event that impresses guests. Hiring the best Atlanta corporate caterers is essential to ensure stress-free implementation in the context of the menu, serving style, amount of food to serve, etc.
Don’t be surprised if you are not able to find the right Atlanta catering company. As there are so many catering services to choose from, it befalls upon you to choose the best corporate caterers Atlanta. In failing to do so, you might end up with a disappointing event.
Now to help you steer clear of the pitfalls and plan a successful corporate event, we have an assorted list of common mistakes you must avoid when hiring an Atlanta caterer. Without further ado, let’s get started:
1- Setting an unrealistic budget.
From planning the menu, cuisine to deciding the serving style, all depends on your final budget. Hiring a caterer means spending enough time trying to figure out who’s the one who will be offering the best value for your money. To serve the best quality food without compromising on the taste, you need to set a realistic budget and hire the best catering company accordingly.
2- Never hire caterers without tasting their food
A common mistake that event planners do is to hire catering companies without tasting their food. While an interesting menu and best time management are essential for the success of a corporate event, the lasting impression is only made by delicious food that guests savor. This is why it is essential to schedule food tasting to ensure that the food taste and presentation match your expectations. All best Atlanta corporate caterers offer a tasting menu that makes choosing easier.
3- Keep a written record of information
Often event planners fail to communicate properly with the caterers regarding any modification in the guest count, event time, or venue because of confusion and miscommunication. Writing down any change or update will help you avoid the confusion. Also, the information like caterers’ charges of additional services must be discussed and listed in the contract or invoice. This will put pressure on the caterer to deliver what they promised.
4- Never sign a catering contract without reading it
A written contract must always be ready to get a clear idea of what services you will be receiving from the catering company. Also, if you have any doubts or questions, ask the catering company to provide clear answers to them.
These are the mistakes you must avoid when hiring an Atlanta catering company for a corporate event. Companies like Talk of the Town, specialize in offering the best services for corporate catering irrespective of the size of the company. From the sophisticated menu to delicious food and well-trained staff, you get a complete corporate event experience with one of the best Atlanta corporate caterers.
Resource Box: Hiring the best Atlanta corporate caterers for your corporate event is important. Best corporate caterers Atlanta has a binding modus operandi that ensures your event is a success, and you get what you paid for.
