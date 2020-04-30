Gun Gear Guide: Understanding Firearm Accessories

The brand Mi has become synonymous with good quality and bang-on performance smartphone over the last few years. There have been some ground-breaking performances from the brand, notably their ability to provide new technologies at dirt cheap prices. They have consistently provided really cool features which are usually found in high phones like fingerprint unlocking, AI face detection and more in budget to mid-range phones and that has skyrocketed their success in today’s highly competitive smartphone market. Mi’s success can be attributed to their strategy of using less expensive materials with overall good build quality while at the same time providing well measured dash of luxury look in their designs, thus, highlighting their thorough grasp of the needs of their target audience. And with their latest offerings, the Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite, there seems to be no stopping of their success train.

The Mi A3 features a 6.3” display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels with Android v9.0(Pie) operating system. IT will be powered by an Octa core processor and 6 GB RAM with a 4000 mAh battery. It has a 48 MP shooter at the back and 32 MP at the front. The phone will have an internal storage of 64 GB, with option of expanding it up to 256 GB.

The Mi A3 Lite features a 6.2” display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels with Android v9.0(Pie) operating system. It is powered by an Octa core processor and 3 GB RAM with a 4000 mAh battery. It has a 13 + 5 MP shooter at the back and 32 MP at the front. The phone has an internal storage of 32 GB, with option of expanding it up to 256 GB.

Back covers have become an important part of the smartphone experience of today’s generation. And it is not a surprise, considering they protect your phone while transforming your phone’s look to match your personality. The Mi A3 back covers are in high demand because of the huge anticipation of the phone’s release and as such, we have curated an extensive collection of cases so that there is something for everybody. Lastly, phone these days do not exactly have the build quality of the older Nokia 1100. In a nutshell, phones like the Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite are more delicate, thanks to new-age glass backs, slimmer profiles, and bezel-less displays. With bezel-less displays swiftly turning into the new norm, phones today have become more delicate. Hence, a durable case should be one of the first investments that one should make after buying a new phone. Back covers have become an important part of the smartphone experience of today’s generation. And it’s not a surprise, considering they protect your phone while transforming your phone’s look to match your personality.

Plain Fabric Mi A3 & Mi A3 Lite Cover:

These plain fabric Mi A3 & A3 Lite back covers are slim and form fitting and add very little bulk to the phone. The plain fabric covers of the Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite come in 3 colours: Light Grey, Blue and Black. These Mi A3 back covers are made of polycarbonate material which are durable and are hard base which would protect your phone from any damage when the phone slips suddenly from your hand or your pocket. The covers are sleek and do not look like there is any second coat over your phone. These covers offer the best-in-class protection with proper cut-outs for the headphone jack, speaker, power and volume button and other.

They are built for rough use and all in all, our `plain fabric covers for Mi A3 add a touch of sophistication and elegance to the phone. These covers reflect the actual design and beauty of the phone. The slim design of the cover hugs the phone tightly and accentuates the original look and design of the Mi A3. These covers are for those who like to flaunt their phone’s original design and at the same time want the necessary protection for their phone as well. These simple yet evergreen designs provide a very subtle look to the phone and also helps one to stand out amongst the crowd.

The KShop back covers are known for their quality and durability. So, feel safe knowing that your covers are not easily going to be ruined. The case is slim and smooth and doesn’t add much mass to the general look of the phone. In general, the case fits superbly and offers a top-notch feel. You’ll discover covers for all the catch. That’s right, you needn’t be made a fuss over residue entering the case. The essence of this case is its double layer and double shading structure. While the external shell is fabricated utilizing a hard polycarbonate, the internal layer is made of delicate TPU to assimilate the brunt of falls. It is wear-safe, hostile to sliding, dust-verification, against unique finger impression and simple to clean.

It offers great assurance and doesn’t obstruct any port. This one looks extremely lovely and offers great insurance. It has 0.3 mm raise lip for camera focal point assurance. The case has full inclusion and it has stun ingestion corners. The case has an ideal removed for ports and speakers.

This case is made of premium silicone delicate TPU material and it likewise doesn’t square treated glass. The patterns for the camera and catches have been deliberately structured and curated remembering the smooth plan of the phone and the appearance of the texture cover also with the goal that assurance of the phone isn’t disregarded for the sake of good looks. The Mi A3 cases are compatible for your phone as they give access to all the usable ports and jacks.

They have proper cut-outs for the volume controls, power button, charging port and the earphone jack and the raised edges around all these cut-outs will protect your phone from any accidents. These covers reflect the actual design and beauty of the phone. The slim design of the cover hugs the phone tightly and accentuates the original look and design of the Mi A3 and the Mi A3 Lite.

Canvas Fabric Mi A3 Back Cover:

Our canvas fabric back covers for Mi A3 come with a two tone look that gives your phone a customized look. Available in 3 colours: Grey, Blue and Black, the colour combination in these covers makes your phone look really cool and hip.

The top layer of the cover has the cloth like texture found in our plain fabric covers and the bottom layer has a leather texture, providing excellent grip while using it or when placed on the table. Both the layers are of the same colour, with the bottom layer made up of a lighter shade than the top.

The canvas fabric covers are meant for durability and usability and provide ample grip while holding the phone with your hand and they also prevent the phone from slipping off any glassy or slippery surfaces. They can also be used while doing wild and adventurous activities. So, be rest assured that your phone is safe while you go about your business because our canvas fabric covers are here to take care of it all. The two-tone texture provides superior grip and protection than the plain fabric covers.

The canvas fabric covers are perfect for people with butterfingers. Customers who have purchased this case have commended it for its amazing fit and close flawless patterns. Practically every one of the ports and catches is open with no issue. The catch covers are not hard and give great criticism. There are raised lips at the edge edges, so your hands don’t come legitimately in contact with the edges of the treated glass. Besides that, the camera module and the unique mark sensor additionally have raised lips to ward off pointless scratches. It likewise accompanies corner security which diminishes the brunt of effect during falls and drops. Additionally, the edges are marginally raised to shield the front screen from scruffs and superfluous scratches. the side edges are raised somewhat to avoid scratches and scrape blemishes on the screen, and the equivalent is valid for the back camera.

The canvas texture covers are intended for sturdiness and ease of use and give plentiful grasp while holding the phone with your hand and furthermore keep the phone from sneaking off any shiny or tricky surfaces. These covers are ideal for cruel use and are perfect for someone who is an outside individual and worships going trekking and distinctive gutsy activities. The canvas texture covers are bulkier and more grounded than the plain texture covers. These canvas Mi A3 back covers have the texture material at the top with a darker shade of a similar shading alongside the canvas material at the base. Fundamentally, the cover is a combo of the half breed, the silicone and the creator case, in this way giving you the advantage of 3 covers in 1!

The canvas texture covers will shield your phone from all mishaps. Is it true that you are the bold and the daring person types? Try not to stress, nothing will happen to your phone while you make the most of your exercises as a result of uniquely brought edges up in these covers which assimilate all stuns and give your phone definitive insurance. So, be rest assured that your phone is safe while you go about your business because our canvas fabric covers are here to take care of it all. The two-tone look the cover also helps in standing out among the crowd and flaunt your fashion style as well.

