Finance
Here’s What the Super-Rich Do With Their Money During a Crisis
If you want to know which way the prevailing economic winds are blowing, look to the super-rich. Market hawks noticed as far back as September that the super-rich had stopped spending on the usual trinkets, such as yachts, private jets, and expensive artworks – a development that has precluded every recession in recent history. The rich, given the enviable positions that they occupy at the upper echelons of society, are better placed than most to respond to an economic downturn.
Given that we are now staring down the barrel of a significant recession, it should come as no surprise that the global super-rich have begun piling their money into assets and markets that have traditionally served as safe havens in times of crisis, as well as some new ones that may become the port of choice in future crises. Let’s take a closer look at exactly what the super-rich do with their money in times of crisis.
1. Luxury Bunkers
One of the most dramatic shifts that have occurred in recent years is the propensity of the super-rich to spend obscene amounts of cash on remote, impenetrable bunkers where they can ride out the apocalypse. According to research conducted by The Guardian, inquiries for ‘apocalypse-proof’ bunkers in hotspots such as New Zealand and the rural US have increased several hundred-fold since 2016.
It’s clear that the rich believe something big is on the horizon, or that it is already with us, given that Silicon Valley billionaires have already jetted off to their bunkers since the current crisis began. While some fortified luxury bunkers go for tens of millions of dollars, there are more modest ones in places like South Dakota where the rich are snapping up nuclear-proof, subterranean ‘apartments’ for several hundred thousand dollars apiece.
2. Bonds
Government-backed bonds have historically been seen as one of the safest places to put your money in a crisis, and today is no exception. Since the current economic downturn began, hundreds of billions of dollars have flown into federal and municipal bonds, largely from wealthy investors. Bonds are a popular choice because even when the market sinks, they do not depreciate as much compared to other assets such as equities.
What’s more, the interest that investors can earn from bonds are often tax-free, meaning that a substantial revenue stream can be enjoyed if one was to buy enough bonds. Bonds issued by the US Federal Reserve are by far the most popular, but municipal bonds issued by local governments are also proving to be in-demand at the moment.
Source: Pixabay
3. Cryptocurrencies
Ever since the bitcoin bubble first burst back in 2017, us common folk have largely ignored it. However, the wealthy have not. Despite dropping in value during the flash crash in February 2020, bitcoin has been enjoying a sustained rally in recent months, with Forbes recently predicting that another bitcoin boom is on the horizon.
Wealthy people have demonstrated a keen interest in bitcoin since it first came to the market, with billionaires such as Peter Thiel and Elon Musk being strong advocates. Of course, you don’t have to be a billionaire to trade and invest in bitcoin. As this guide to cryptocurrency trading explains, licensed crypto brokers in dozens of countries can get anyone started in the business of bitcoin and other altcoins.
4. Bargain Stocks
There is a common misconception that the reason wealthy people are wealthy is that they are highly risk-averse. This could not be further from the truth. While it is true that rich people tend to pile into safe assets in times of crisis, they also have a tendency to make investment decisions that would give many of us cause for concern.
For example, when airline stocks were crashing at the beginning of 2020, billionaires such as Warren Buffet began snapping up millions of dollars worth of shares. This is because a crisis is often the best time to buy yourself a bargain. Those who are brave enough to buy when shares are low and dropping often does so in the belief that they will rise again once the crisis has passed. The rich may have plenty of cash to spare, but that doesn’t mean they don’t love a good bargain.
Source: Pixabay
5. Real Estate
Even during the US subprime mortgage crisis in 2007, the super-rich were snapping up penthouses and mansions like never before. This is because, although real estate can severely depreciate in times of crisis, the long-term outlook for it is always solid. What’s more, the scale of depreciation for real estate is often much smaller than for other assets such as stocks and oil.
Given that the bulk of the ultra-luxury real estate market is now concentrated in a few densely populated urban areas that show little signs of cooling off in the years to come, such as New York, London, Paris, and Hong Kong, the wealthy are continuing to see real estate in these markets as a safe bet.
6. Hoarding Cash
While the rich do have a strong tendency to move money around during times of crisis, they also have a strong tendency to not spend at all. According to a recent survey of ultra-wealthy UBS clients, more than half of the world’s 1% have been stockpiling cash for at least a year now.
The cash holding of the top 1% before the 2008 recession amounted to just $15 billion. Today, that amount has risen to more than $300 billion and counting. While other assets may show plenty of promise in times of turmoil, the rich know better than anyone else that cash is always king.
This is what the rich do with their money in times of crisis. As current events continue to unfold, it will be interesting to see what else we learn about the habits of the ultra-rich. Stay tuned to find out.
Finance
Ethical hacker describes how the business he’s starting hacks shopping cart prices lower than ever before
Cashback on Credit Cards
Affiliate Cashback
Discount Gift Cards
Unique One-Time Coupons and Store Credit
Finance
Need an Online Line of Credit? Here’s How to Make it Secure
Almost everything is easier when you do it online — whether it’s arranging a dentist appointment or buying groceries. Even getting an online line of credit is more convenient than one you’d apply for in person.
This much you know from your snug spot on the couch, laptop open and ready to find a financial institution. But before you hit apply, you’ll need to know the scoop on online security.
You should protect your info anytime you go online, but it’s especially important when it comes to getting a line of credit. One misstep could expose your personal information, handing the keys to your financial profile to eager fraudsters.
Keep your data safe the next time you look for an online line of credit by checking out the tips below.
Work with a Licensed Financial Institution
An online line of credit can come from a variety of places — from household names to up-and-coming mobile services.
But how can you tell if it’s a legitimate company if you’ve never heard of it before? Look for a license!
The only way a financial institution can get and maintain this license is if they abide by the state lending laws it does business in. A license also proves they follow broader federal laws, including those that protect your privacy.
Check Their Online Reputation
A license is the bare minimum that proves a financial institution isn’t providing predatory or abusive loans. But it doesn’t tell you anything about the character of their business, like how they treat their customers.
You may find the answer to that question in online reviews. Read what previous customers have had to say about their experiences.
Do they sing their praises, or do they want to air their grievances?
Demand Transparency at Every Step
An online line of credit shouldn’t be complicated. These three things should be abundantly clear:
- How it works
- How much it will cost you
- When you’ll have to pay it back.
If any of this information is hard to understand, reconsider signing your name against the dotted line. Unnecessarily complicated language is usually a coverup for costly hidden fees.
Without a clear understanding of these line of credit terms, you may inadvertently:
- Sign up for something you can’t afford
- Use it in a way that costs you more money
- Miss an important due date.
Use Strong Passwords
The password you choose for this account is the first line of defense against cyber theft, and it needs to be up to the task.
Using the same password as the one that protects your Instagram profile, mobile wallet, and e-banking account isn’t a good idea.
But a unique password isn’t enough, either. It has to be hard to crack by anyone with a passing knowledge of your life. This means no names, birthdates, or phone numbers.
Instead, try use a random mixture of letters, numbers, and special characters. If you have a hard time remembering a random assortment of characters, check out these password managers to help you do it.
Bottom Line
An online line of credit is only as safe as you let it be. Ignore these tips, and you may wind up applying for a loan that gets you into financial hot water. But by researching these options carefully and remembering that your privacy is your priority, you’ll be able to find a financial institution that protects your personal information.
family
Tips to Choose the Best Term Insurance Plan
When it comes to choosing the best term insurance plans, you should know that the life insurance industry offers a plethora of options to the individuals. Life insurance is a must as it can look after your family’s financial insecurities against any uncertainty. Anything can come knocking your family’s door without any warning; therefore, you need to be prepared.
However, before you get a term insurance policy, it is important to evaluate your requirements and follow specific processes that can help you choose the best plan for yourself.
If you are feeling overwhelmed, seeing so many options available, keep on reading as this ultimate guide will help you make an informed decision.
#1 Determine the number of family members as well as think about your life stage
First and foremost, you need to think about the family members who are dependent solely on you for their needs. This may vary at different life stages. Financial responsibilities of a married individual differ from an unmarried person, and it changes if you have kids or retired parents to look after. Therefore, you need to choose the cover amount accordingly. However, you need to keep an eye on the future and strategize for increasing financial responsibilities.
#2 Identify which term plan to choose
Your financial situation will change as you make progress in life. Therefore, you need to choose a term plan taking these requirements and situations in mind. There are basically four different types of term plans offered. They include:
- The monthly income plan offers sum assured benefits that are paid out in regular monthly installments to the dependents to help them take care of the monthly recurring expenses
- The increasing term insurance offers sum assured amount that is increased by a pre-set percentage to tackle inflation that’s causing increasing costs. To take care of increasing costs, you need a high cover
- The decreasing term insurance plan is for those who have lesser dependents to look after. For example, during the early stages, you are marked by different responsibilities, which include the responsibility of your spouse, children, loan repayments, etc. However, once your loan repayments are successfully completed, and your children can take care of themselves, it will lower your insurance coverage needs. This is an ideal term plan for such individuals
- The level term insurance is a regular term insurance plan where the premium amount remains fixed throughout the policy term
#3 Know which riders will maximize your coverage
The best term insurance plan is the one that has all the angles covered. Riders are one way to achieve this. A rider is an add-on to the primary term plan that offers benefits over the policy subject but under certain conditions. For example, if there is a critical illness rider, then he/she is entitled to receive the sum assured upon diagnosed with the same.
#4 Higher claim settlement ratio
The life insurance company should incorporate an effective claim(s) settlement process to live up to their promise of offering monetary reimbursement. The higher claim settlement ratio means, the higher are your chances of availing the entire sum assured amount.
Final words
Always go with a trusted provider to avail the best term insurance plan. It is your responsibility to check and understand the terms and conditions of the policy you choose. You should be aware of all the technical details of your term plan.
Finance
What Is Term Life Insurance And Its Types?
Term life insurance is the oldest and the easiest form of assurance and offers for payment for sum assured on death, given death occurs within term or policy tenure. In case the life assures survives to the end of the term, then the insurance cover ceases and the company is liable to pay.
You can look for online term insurance as well, as all the companies offering term insurance are using the internet to let prospective policyholders know everything about term plan. Moreover, due to the absence of involvement of agents, online policies are cheaper.
Life is unpredictable and anything can happen anytime. So, if you are the sole bread-earner in your family, you must think about how you can secure the financial future of your family. With an investment in an offline term plan or an online term insurance policy, you can be worry-free about what is going to happen to your loved one if you are no longer alive to cater to their needs.
Types Of Term Insurance
There are several variations of term insurance, which are mentioned below.
- Convertible term insurance – It is the kind where the life assured buys a pure term life insurance policy initially with an option to convert it into another plan later, as per the choice of the policyholder. The policy can be converted into permanent insurance like endowment or whole life.
For instance, a policyholder can change their term insurance policy after five years into the endowment plan for twenty tears. However, the premium will change and the policyholder will be charged level premium according to the newly chosen plan and term.
- Level premium term insurance – It is the type where premiums payable throughout the pre-decided term remain fixed for pre-fixed sum assured. As a result, the problem of paying rising premiums each year is eliminated. It is usually available for terms ranging from 5-30 years.
- Renewable term insurance – It is a plan where when the initial term ends, the policy may be renewed for selected period say, another five or ten years, without any proof of insurability like a medical examination.
- Term insurance with the return of premium – Here, the savings element and risk cover are included. In this type, the premium amounts paid are returned to policyholders if they survive the policy term. However, this kind has a higher premium than pure term insurance policy.
- Decreasing term insurance – Here, the sum assured decreases with every passing year to match the diminishing insurance need. A policyholder opts for decreasing term insurance if they have taken a huge loan like a housing loan. Also, the sum assured is generally taken equal to loan amount so that if the policyholder dies, the loan is repaid in full. Additionally, the policy term is the same as the time in which the loan has to be repaid.
Conclusion
Term life insurance is a more affordable option for those who worry about the financial future of their families. There are numerous options one can choose from, depending on their needs and budget.
Finance
Investing in People is the Reason for this VC’s Success (Amit Raizada of SBV)
Nothing about the venture capital industry is easy. Between the long hours, the pervasive risks, and the feeling of not knowing whether a certain venture will yield a return, life as the head of a VC firm is often a combination of calculations and stress. At times when I’m overloaded, I find it helpful to pause and reflect on the reasons that I chose to become an investor – and to think critically about the common principles behind every one of my ventures.
I encourage all aspiring investors to do the same. Without having a clearly defined set of principles, it’s easy to get lost as a venture capitalist. When you’re approached with hundreds of potential investments each year, how do you decide which to fund and which to discard? How do you know whether a venture will fit well within your portfolio or act as a headache-inducing outlier? Sure, statistics, data charts, and graphs answer a great many of these sorts of questions, but there’s no substitute for a concise set of values when faced with these decisions.
Here is the essence of the investment philosophy that underlines the success I’ve had as founder and CEO of Spectrum Business Ventures.
I always invest in people.
I pursue investment opportunities that enrich consumers’ lives and change the world for the better. Before engaging in a venture, I find it helpful to think about the fundamentals: What do people really need or want in life? And how does the product or firm in question help them attain it?
Through this strategy, I’ve financed ventures that develop groundbreaking cancer treatments and revolutionize sinus-care procedures. I’ve even helped companies that launch satellites into orbit and contribute to NASA missions.
I invested in critical warehouse space in the vicinity of major airports to facilitate same-day online purchases deliveries. And I’ve always sought to create unparalleled entertainment experiences, which I believe is just as essential to the human condition. I have introduced innovative models to retail and hospitality, investing in cutting-edge restaurants like Tocaya, Bounce, and Catch LA that diverge from conventional restaurant wisdom in favor of pioneering new experiences.
But when I say I invest in people, I don’t just invest in the consumer – I also seek to invest in the people developing the product. In examining investment opportunities, I never consider failure a disqualifier – instead, I see it as a prerequisite. While I engage innovators with proven track records of success, I believe that true innovation is a process and that the best strategic partners are those who have experienced—and learned from—past failures.
I invest in the products, services, and opportunities that change the course of consumption.
I’ve always been an avid observer of business trends, and I closely watch the behavior of Gen Z and Millennials as indicators for future markets. I use their preferences to craft long-term investment strategies that pursue the products and experiences that will dominate the market in the coming decades.
This principle has played a significant role in many of my investments. Tocaya is perhaps one of the best examples of this. Serving fast-casual food with a plethora of vegan and low-calorie options, Tocaya plays directly into the preferences of the health-conscious younger generations.
This strategy also spurred my investments in esports. After watching my teenage sons become fascinated with online gaming, I began to wonder whether there’d be a viable market for this new fixation. After doing some research, I invested in an esports franchise and eventually helped build out the esports market as a whole. When I first invested in esports, this nascent industry was often ridiculed by pundits. Now, esports has its own section on ESPN’s website.
I’m focused on the consumer of the future – and I’m often willing to accept short-run losses to seize a foothold in the industries that will define the economy of the 2030s, 2040s, and 2050s.
I take risks in pursuit of bold ideas
My firm, Spectrum Business Ventures, stands by its long-standing motto, “We see the world differently”. When evaluating investment opportunities, I encourage my team to look past conventional wisdom. Some of my most successful investments have come from this approach.
One key way to do this is to look for the peripheral investment opportunities that a major new industry may create. Take gift certificates, for example, which created a boom as they transitioned from paper to plastic. Rather than invest in the gift card industry itself, I invested in a company that provided myriad services to the businesses that wished to issue gift cards. I found a market ripe for innovation and financial-return within a wider market.
My decision to purchase warehouse space follows similar logic. Online shopping now reigns supreme, but rather than found my own online venue and try to compete with the likes of Amazon, I decided to look to the periphery. No online supplier like Amazon (and especially smaller players) could get by without warehouse space, allowing my firm to take advantage of a market within a market.
My investment philosophies are by no means universal. These principles have guided me through nearly two decades in the venture capital industry and into many of my most profitable investments, but the whole point of having an investment philosophy is to have guidelines that work for you.
I encourage aspiring investors to reflect on the principles they hope that their portfolio will mirror. To do this, you’ll need to consider a few questions:
In what kind of industries do you wish to invest? What products or services do you think people need? How do you wish to seek out new opportunities? How do you hope to choose between those opportunities once you find them?
Formulating answers to these questions is integral to one’s development as a venture capitalist.
A - Z Health Guides
How Personal Loan can Help in Medical Emergencies?
A medical emergency leaves people blinded with fear and uncertainties. In the rush of taking a loved one to the nearest medical centre, it is but natural for questions related to budgets and cost to come up.
Will the medical insurance cover the cost of the operation? Do I have enough savings to meet the expenses? Will I need to break a fixed deposit and lose out on the interest earned? Which family member or friend can help me at this time? Though all these questions are natural, what many people are not thinking about is taking a Personal Loan for Medical Emergencies to meet the expenses. It is a good way to raise funds in emergency situations.
Some Ways Of How A Personal Loan Can Help In Medical Emergencies:
- You can apply online, thereby saving time:
You can go through your lender’s website or mobile app and apply for the loan digitally, without leaving the hospital. All you need to do is go to the lender’s website, fill in the form, and upload the documents. If you are an existing customer of the lender, the documentation is reduced further.
- You can avail instant funds and provide immediate care to your loved one:
Mostly, the processing time of approval for personal loans is very less. As long as you meet the eligibility criteria and upload the required documents, your loan application is approved instantly, and money is disbursed to your account in 24 hours.
- You can use the loan for any medical issue:
You can use the credit to pay any bills, charges for treatment, lab tests, medicines, or prescriptions. The lender will not ask the reason for the loan, but if you share your concerns with a customer service executive, you can be sure of faster processing.
- Hassle-free application processes make it easier for you to complete the process:
The loan application for a personal loan is very simple. You can do it quickly, unlike old times, when you would have to fill out multiple forms. One application online is all you have to fill. Additionally, you can download the app to fill in the loan application.
- You do not have to run around looking for collateral:
One of the biggest benefits of getting a personal loan for medical emergencies is that you do not need to provide collateral to the lender. It frees up the time you would have taken to get the paperwork for the collateral.
- Because of competitive interest rates, your monthly installment burden is reduced:
Interest rates on a personal loan are competitive. For example, both salaried and self-employed persons can avail the loan at interest rates starting from 12.99%* per annum. Do not forget to include the processing fees in the cost of the loan.
- Flexible terms and conditions are making it easier than ever to get a loan:
Most lenders today offer flexible terms and conditions for a personal loan. For example, the choice of loan tenure ranges from 12-60 months. There are personal loan calculators online that you can use to calculate your monthly installment – you have to input the loan amount required, the applicable interest rates and the tenure and the calculator will calculate the EMI instantly. When calculating the EMI, keep in mind that a longer tenure means a lower EMI.
Also Read: What Is a Medical Emergency?
Remember, nearly all lending institutions will extend personal loans for medical treatments. But, if you are in an urgent need and you do not have the time to research, reach out to family and friends who have taken a personal loan, and you can finalize your choice based on their experiences.
Finance
What To Look For In A Company Before Taking Out A Loan With
There may come a time when you need to look for a little extra cash to get by. With the costs of modern living, there are many reasons why you might be strapped for cash and need to take on a new loan. For those who have never taken out a personal loan before, or for those who have had a bad experience with previous lenders, it is important to know what to look for in a loan provider.
There are many reputable lenders out there, such as Latitude Financial, however, some lenders are ready to take advantage of those who are desperate. Being able to distinguish the good from the bad will save you money and prevent you from entering a financial nightmare scenario. It is worth taking the time to learn what separates reputable lenders from the rest.
To ensure that your financial future remains secure, let’s look at what to look for in a company before taking out a loan.
Reasonable Interest Rates
Reliable lenders will offer their clients reasonable interest rates. Naturally, reasonable means a different thing depending on your credit score and the current economic climate. However, if you are considering a loan then be sure that your interest rate is competitive with that offered by other lenders. You should not be forced to take out a loan with an interest rate so high that you will be quickly paying more in interest than the value of the loan itself.
Hidden Costs And Fees
Be sure to have a look at the fine print in any loan agreement to see if there are any hidden charges or fees that may not have been mentioned. If there are, it is usually a good idea to try a different lender. Lenders need to be upfront about all of the costs involved in the loans that they provide. If they are not, then you can be reasonably sure that they do not have your best interests in mind.
Take the time to read any loan agreement carefully to avoid the potential trap of hidden fees.
Legal And Licensed
Be sure that your loan provider is operating legally and is licensed to lend money. This can be verified by checking out their website and looking for their credentials or you can verify their legality through a third party or regulator. Borrowing money from grey or black market lenders is never a good idea because the conditions of the loan are not guaranteed and may cause you great financial harm.
Reasonable Repayment Periods
Reputable lenders offer their clients a reasonable repayment period over which to repay their loan. This should be enough time to spread out the repayment in a reasonable way. Be sure to use aloan repayment calculator to see how much your overall monthly payments will be as this will let you know how much your lifestyle will have to be sacrificed in order to accommodate the new loan.
If you find that the repayment period seems unreasonably short, then you need to shop around to find a lender who will be more accommodating to your financial situation.
Research Your Lender
The more research you do on a prospective lender before you borrow, the more you reduce the risk of ending up with a bad loan that will cause you financial harm. Make sure to follow the tips that are outlined here and do your due diligence when considering a loan provider.
Your financial health is important for so much in your life, so be sure not to rush into anything that may potentially worsen it
Finance
Best banking and PSU funds to invest in 2020
The banking and PSU funds are the new latest subcategory introduced by the SEBI which is securities and exchange board of India in the debt mutual fund category. These funds are invested in debt and money market instruments that include the securities issued by banks, the public sector and the Public financial institutions. The aim to consider all this is to have an optimum balance of safety, yield and liquidity. These funds offer secure returns and minimizing the risk by investing in good quality instruments. One can also get information from the business standard newspaper today for the best working instruments in the market.
Following are the best performing banking and PSU debt funds:
- HDFC Banking and PSU debt fund: in case one wants to come through investments in debt and other money market instruments then one must go with securities which are issued by scheduled commercial banks or the public sector undertakings. The HDFC PSU debt fund was launched in 2014 on 26th March. This is a fund with moderately low risk and has given an 8.8% return since its launch. The return for 2019 was 10.2% which is a great return as compared to all others in the sector. The total assets are of Rs.4 848 crore on 31 December 2019. The expense ratio is 0.26 per the information ratio is 0.06. The minimum investment required is Rs.5000 and minimum SIP investment is Rs.500. The yield to maturity is 7.2%. Effective maturity is three years and 18 days.
- The UTI Banking and PSU debt fund: the main objective of such investments is to generate a steady and a reasonable income with low-risk and high level of quality and liquidity. This fund was launched on 3rd Feb. 2014 and is a fund with the moderate risk and has given 7% return since its launch. The total assets as on 31 December 2019, is Rs. 146 crore. The expense ratio is 0.35 information ratio is zero. The alpha ratio is also zero with a minimum investment of Rs.5000 and minimum SIP investment of Rs.500. The effective majority is three years six months and 20 days. The exit load is nil. The yield to maturity is 7.01%.
- The Kotak Banking and PSU debt fund: in order to generate income by investing in debt and money market securities Sir issued by banks and PSU one must take care of various things. The Kotak Banking and PSU fund were launched on 29 December 1998. This is also a moderately low-risk fund and has given 10.8% return in 2019, 6.7% in 2018 and 6.2% in 2017. Net assets of the company were Rs.4 204 crore as on December 31, 2019. The expense ratio is 0.25 and the information and Alpha ratio are zero. The minimum investment is Rs.5000 and minimum SIP investment is Rs.1000. The exit load is nil and the yield to maturity is 7.09%. The effective maturity is three years, nine months and 22 days. The asset allocation is 21.02% of the cash and 78.98% to debt. The debt sector allocation is 49.17% to the corporate, 46.39% to the government and 4.44% to the cash equivalents.
- Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking and PSU debt fund: this is an open-ended short-term income scheme that has the objective to generate income and appreciate the capital by investing the money in a diversified portfolio with low levels of interest rate risk. This was launched on 9 May 2008. This is a moderate risk fund and has given a 8.5% return since its launch. The return for 2019 was 9.9% and in 2018 was 6.6%. The net assets on 31 December 2019 were Rs.9 845 crore. The expense ratio is 0.64 and the information and alpha ratio is zero. The minimum investment is Rs.1000 and the minimum SIP investment is also Rs.1000. The yield to maturity is 6.7% and the effective majority in two years 11 months and 16 days. 4.49% of the value of credit quality is AA and 95.51% in AAA.
The DSP Blackrock banking and PSU debt fund: the main objective of the investment Is to generate income and appreciate the capital by investing in a portfolio of high-quality debt and other money market instruments. This was launched on 14 September 2013 and was given an 8.8% return since its launch. The return for 2019 was 9.9% and for 2018 was 6.3%. The net assets as on 31 December 2019 are Rs.2 354 crore and the expense ratio are 0.5. The information and alpha ratio are zero. The minimum investment required is Rs.1000 and minimum SIP investment is Rs.500. The yield to maturity is 6.73% with an effective maturity of two years, 11 months and 26 days.One can get the information in regard to investments from current news today in the business standard newspaper and these kinds of information are also available on their official app which can be downloaded by the users. Depending upon the risk appetite of the investor he or she can spread its portfolio from the least risky funds to banking and PSU funds and credit risk funds.
For All those investors who do not want to rely on insurance, the government of India provides taxable bonds that offer 7.75% for a time period of seven years whereas the post office deposits offer 7.7% for five years. For investors who are in the 30% tax bracket the banking and PSU funds provided around 7%. The higher will be the duration of the bond Higher it will be susceptible to the interest rate movements. The investors in debt funds with medium and long-term duration have seen a windfall over the last one year with a significant fall in the interest rates. This is the time to take a duration risk. Arbitrage funds also offer relative safety as they are highly tax-efficient. They have the same treatment as the equity-oriented funds and the long-term gain in equity investments up to 1, 00,000 is tax-free. One can get all these kinds of information from the business standard newspaper and app which provide timely and useful information to all its users
Finance
Asian Economy and Forex Market Ruined by Corona Virus Spread
As the week began many had thought and expected that the ongoing war waged in China against the Coronavirus started to settle down. Japanese Yens in vital struggle South Korean exports still fell USD safe haven the option of most. Markets continued to operate without major deterioration, as Peking seemed to control the situation well. There are no significant changes in the economic situation in China, but those of its peers in the Asia-Pacific region are upside down as we reach the weekend. Two deaths in Japan and an upsurge in neighboring Korea suddenly brought the country into a very difficult economic condition.
Japanese Yen and Economy Combating fights The Japanese Yen has usually suffered its worst four-day stretch in over two years and is a respectable safe haven in times of trouble. The notoriously stable currency has fallen more than 2% in this short period. Before a small recovery in market trading today, traders may experience fear. For example, this decline has to do with the present situation and with how the epidemic has impacted both commerce and tourism.
There are concerns of a slowdown, including David Bloom’s head of FX at HSBC who says, “New cases of coronavirus in Korea and Japan have given people cold feet about Japan and the Yen as a safe haven.” It definitely appears to be true at least for the moment.
South Korea Another survivor In recent days South Korea has been the most significant increase in virus cases. Cases have nearly doubled in just 24 hours. In response to remarks from the Director-General of the WHO on how events indicate a further sharp increase, Korean stocks declined by almost 1.5% overnight.
Traders and the general public certainly hope that the comments of the director-general will not ring true, even though China’s exports to China have already plummeted significantly for February due to the instability of supply chains. In the region, South Korea may play a major linking position, so it is no wonder that the market is responding to the surge in this way.
This pattern will persist at least until the concerns of the virus are high. But, as soon as that happens and what damage has been done to the world economy by then, few can guess.
Despite the positive steps of the day, the couple and the broader economy also face challenges. On a more or less domestic level, the discussions on the future relationship between the UK and the EU are continuing. Today’s new titles reveal that the UK is committing to an entrance scheme based on points, which will severely limit the prospects for unqualified foreign workers.
Eventually, the Coronavirus issue remains unresolved in China. There are few headlines but the epidemic still limits business operations in China and overseas. This widespread instability in the supply chain is seen as the backdrop to the Apple profits alarm and both the DOW and the NASDAQ, which are heavily dependent on the Chinese market.
Finance
Global Trends That Will Affect the Property Investments In 2020
We live in an era where markets of all the countries are interconnected. Strong global forces are capable of bringing change in the global economy. A global trend can have a positive, as well as a negative effect on the global markets. Some of the examples of the current global trends are the rise of emerging economies like India and China, rapidly increasing digital technologies, etc. Changing global trends open the gates of new opportunities for countries, businesses, and individuals. But, countries and businesses go fail to chance with the changing trends lay far behind their competitors.
What are the global trends?
Any change in the ongoing situation that affects countries all around the world is known as global trends. These trends play a very important role in deciding the fate of an industry. Real estate is no more an exception. Real estate is known to be the backbone of several countries. As we are stepping into the year 2020, it is time to analyze the ongoing and upcoming trends that might influence the property market.
The year 2019 has shown numerous global events that had directly affected the markets all over the world. Though the economy of China and the US continue growing, the trade war between these countries does leave its mark. Their trade war has resulted in imposing a high tariff on numerous imports, including steel, aluminum, etc. These tariffs have negative effects on the economy, which can further effects the real estate markets all over the world.
Every year some countries move towards prosperity, whereas some struggle to fight ongoing crises. Below we have shared some upcoming and ongoing global trends that would affect the real estate industry in the year 2020.
Global Trends 2020 and their effects on real estate
Technology advancement
Markets in the 21st century are ruled by technology. Technology has been one of the major trends that have changed the phase of the real estate industry drastically. Technology advancement is an ongoing process. In the past few years, technology has been one of the major reasons for the growth of this sector that too, on the global level. It has changed the way property business used to be done. Be it construction, marketing, sales, or customer service, technology has made things quite easy for buyers as well as sellers.
It has helped in increasing the construction quality while decreasing the construction time simultaneously. Last week, China built a hospital within10 days to accommodate coronavirus patients.
In 2019, we saw an increasing demand for augmented and virtual reality concepts. This trend is going to be seen in the year 2020 also. This technology allows a person sitting in one country to see and feel the property while sitting in the comfort of their house in another country. Hence, the country which would be able to imbibe the existing or can be ahead of others in terms of technological advancements would be able to ripe more profits as compared to other countries. On the other hand, countries that fail to adapt to these upcoming technological changes would lag at the global level.
U.S. house prices increase
The year 2019 has proved to be quite good for the U.S. economy. An increase in employment and a decrease in interest rates have resulted in a good YoY in several parts of the nation. However, the year 2018 has laid the foundation for this growth. The real estate industry was booming at that time.
However, the year 2020 might not give the same results. As per the Congressional Budget Office this year, the GBP is expected to slow to approximately 2 percent. Also, the Federal Reserve has indicated that the rate of interest will be increased at least twice this year. By the end of 2019, there was not much increase in the personal income; any increase in interest rate can be troublesome news for the U.S. real estate industry. It’s been some time that the interest rates were towards the lower side, so any increase would be no less than a shock for the real estate market.
Many of the major tech cities like New York and San Francisco have already shown a decline in their house prices. Any decline in tech jobs in these cities or in case the real estate market in these areas becomes a housing bubble than be ready to get surprised in the year 2020.
The higher U.S. interest rate would affect the real estate market on a global level.
We all are well aware of what power the $ hold on the world economy. Every time the U.S. brings any change in its financial policies, it not only affects the U.S. citizens, but its effect can be seen in all other countries as well. Many people compare their currency with the dollar to know about the status of their currency in the global markets. Numerous “forex software tools” are available in the market to know the currency exchange rates.
The reason behind this is that many countries around the world have either use the U.S. dollar or they peg their currency to the dollar. For example, there is a country that uses the dollar as a base; hence, if the U.S. increases its interest rate, then the same change would be seen in that country also. As a result, the homeowners will end paying more money as their mortgage repayments. The home loan interest rate plays a vital role in the growth of the real estate industry. Higher the rate of interest, lesser people would be interested in purchasing the property.
The economy of all countries is interconnected. Hence, any change debt or rate of interest in a powerful country like the U.S. has a global effect.
Increasing demand for sustainable properties
Nowadays, because of awareness, people are more interested in buying sustainable and environment-friendly houses. Studies have shown that millennials are more eager to buy sustainable products. The rise in the demand for organic products is a proof for the same. You might not believe it, but the truth is they are even ready to pay extra for these environment-friendly organic products.
The same trend can be seen in the real estate industry. Hence, landlords, property investors, or construction companies have to find ways to meet the demand for sustainable houses.
For sustainable houses, real estate companies need to use eco-friendly construction material. In addition to this, they need to focus more on the use of renewable energy sources like solar heaters, etc. One very simple change that construction companies and landlords are making nowadays to increase their property demand is that they provide an electric car charging point in the garage of their property. This way, they attract a tenant who owns electric cars.
Huge Urban Expansion
More and more people prefer living in urban cities to enjoy the lifestyle and the facilities provided by them. As a result, the builders have to bring changes in their construction so that they can meet the demand of the increasing population in the urban cities. Hence, the availability of amenities like gym, parking space, club, swimming pool, park, security, etc. is becoming a major point of consideration among the buyers.
Besides this, more and more families are interested in buying or renting a property near to their workplace to save time in commuting. Hence, the construction companies also have to build residential areas near or around these urban cities to meet the buyers, or tenants, residential demand.
Use classified ads to advertise your product on the internet
Here’s What the Super-Rich Do With Their Money During a Crisis
Gun Gear Guide: Understanding Firearm Accessories
The OSRS Arceuus Spellbook
How to Make the Most of Your Easter Weekend
THE BENEFITS OF TADALAFIL FOR ENLARGED PROSTATE AND ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION
HOLISTIC COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT IS THE RIGHT WAY TO STRENGTHEN A COMMUNITY – MIGUEL TORNEIRE’S IDEOLOGY
Win a Brand New Car with these Online Giveaways
Say No to Preparation for Microsoft 70-480 Exam Without Practice Tests
Kevin Hart Set to Avoiding $7M Lawsuit Judgement
Ilhan Omar, AOC Order Trump to Stop Iran Sanctions ‘Because Coronavirus’
Soros-Funded Outlet: COVID-19 Crisis Is Ideal Time To ‘Kill the Kids’
Mike Huckabee: No Justice for Portland Journalist Attacked by Antifa
Bill Gates BILLIONS to first develop Coronavirus vaccination and digital certificates Bill Gates
The night Corey Maggette got the best of Kobe Bryant in a head-to-head battle
Brooke Baldwin Became Second CNN Anchor To Check Coronavirus Positive
ANMOL SINGH, A TOP FOREX TRADER, AND AN ENTREPRENEUR TEACHES THE WORLD THE RIGHT WAY TO TRADE
No Wonder WHO Covered for China; Director Was Prominent Member of Communist Party
Activation Energy and Catalyst
Investigate: Wuhan Doctor, Coronavirus Whistleblower Is Missing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Popular Searches
Trending
- News4 weeks ago
Ilhan Omar, AOC Order Trump to Stop Iran Sanctions ‘Because Coronavirus’
- News4 weeks ago
Soros-Funded Outlet: COVID-19 Crisis Is Ideal Time To ‘Kill the Kids’
- News3 weeks ago
Mike Huckabee: No Justice for Portland Journalist Attacked by Antifa
- News3 weeks ago
Bill Gates BILLIONS to first develop Coronavirus vaccination and digital certificates Bill Gates
- Sports4 weeks ago
The night Corey Maggette got the best of Kobe Bryant in a head-to-head battle
- News3 weeks ago
Brooke Baldwin Became Second CNN Anchor To Check Coronavirus Positive
- Business1 week ago
ANMOL SINGH, A TOP FOREX TRADER, AND AN ENTREPRENEUR TEACHES THE WORLD THE RIGHT WAY TO TRADE
- News3 weeks ago
No Wonder WHO Covered for China; Director Was Prominent Member of Communist Party
- Education3 weeks ago
Activation Energy and Catalyst
- News3 weeks ago
Investigate: Wuhan Doctor, Coronavirus Whistleblower Is Missing
- News4 weeks ago
Mad Maxine: ‘Idiot’ Trump Should ‘Pray Forgiveness’ for Coronavirus
- News3 weeks ago
Political advisor Biden Says that Trump is pointing to ‘crimes against humanity’
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must log in to post a comment.