Multiple Uses of Botanical Extracts in the Consumer Retail and Medical Field
Plants constitute essential components that people use as extracts for many things. Pharmacological treatment using plants is used extensively all over the globe. Several compounds that plants constitute can treat several life-threatening diseases and disorders.
Phenols
Phenols are best known for their antiseptic property. They act as a precursor for therapeutic drugs owing to the presence of the hydroxyl group in their chemical structure. Also, phenols are a common constituent in the medicines for the treatment for ingrown toenails.
Volatile Oils
Volatile oils have essential use in the management of several conditions and disorders. You can use volatile oils as stimulants, diuretics, antiseptics, and pesticides. Also, owing to the anti-bacterial properties in these oils, a lot of consumer retail companies are incorporating the use of volatile oils in their products, such as air fresheners, and body scrubs. A lot of companies are also producing products by mixing plant resins volatile oils for increased efficacy rates. Few examples of volatile oils include lavender, peppermint, and eucalyptus.
Lipids
Plants usually possess high-density lipoprotein, which is a good type of lipid. These are also known as triglycerides and have long chains of fatty acid esters, including stearic acid, oleic acid, and palmitic acid. Fatty acids are highly useful for skin treatments. Several chromatography apparatus, including soxhlet extraction.
Tannins
Tannins are chemically complex polyphenolic compounds made of hydroxyls or carboxyls. Apart from its use in leather production, these compounds are highly beneficial for disorders of the digestive tract.
Carbohydrates
Carbohydrates are highly used as binders, gels, thickeners, and stabilizers in the life science industry. Therapeutics which use carbohydratesin their preparations are used widely in cardiology field and hematological treatments, such as anti-thrombotic treatments,inflammatory diseases, and wound healing. An example of a carbohydrate-based drug is heparin.Carbohydrates possess numerous biological effects, including anti-HIV, anti-arthritic, and anti-adhesive actions. The derivatives of complement inhibitorsand other small molecules are useful in limiting any ischemia or reperfusion wounds. Natural and synthetic mono saccharides are researched on their in-vivo cardio protective and anti-inflammation related properties.
Alkaloids
Some of the examples of alkaloids include morphine, pyridine, atropine, and quinine, among others. The application area of these compounds lies in the stimulants, analgesics, arrhythmia drugs.
Balsams
Balsams are oleoresins extracted from shrubs, trees, and flowers. People use balsams widely in aromatherapy as aromatic scents. There also exist products with balsams for curing cough, sore throat, and dry throat.
Mucilage
Mucilage is nothing but polar and thick glycoproteins. Highly used as topical ointments for skin irritations and allergies, research is prevalent in this field. Mucilage has a viscous consistency and provides soothing to the irritated skin. They are also used as demulcents to relieve irritation of the mucous membranes in the mouth. Various sources of mucilage include aloe vera, kelp, and cactus.
Apart from all the above-mentioned plant-based products, several other products have medicinal properties and are useful for treatment purposes. For instance, glycosides are the by-products of the hydrolysis process.
THE BENEFITS OF TADALAFIL FOR ENLARGED PROSTATE AND ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION
Tadalafil is an essential health product for individuals suffering from erectile dysfunction or an enlarged prostate. Erectile dysfunction is the inability of a man to gain or sustain an erection. This is caused when the arteries responsible for the flow of blood into the penis is constricted by a chemical known as phosphodiesterase type 5. When there is a lack of blood inflow into the penis, it becomes difficult to achieve an erection. An enlarged prostate is caused when the prostate located close to the bladder becomes swollen. It becomes difficult for an individual to pass out urine. Using tadalafil is highly effective in relieving both medical conditions. There is another brand of tadalafil known as Adcirca; it is effective in treating pulmonary arterial hypertension and enhance exercise in men and women.
Avoid the intake of tadalafil if you use a nitrate drug (isosorbide mononitrate, nitroglycerin, isosorbide dinitrate, and certain recreational drugs) for any heart-related problem or chest pain. The effect of taking these drugs alongside with tadalafil can lead to a severe decrease in blood pressure. Discuss with your doctor before you take in tadalafil; there are some drugs like Adempas that create unwanted or dangerous adverse effects when taken with tadalafil. Should you experience a painful erection or an erection beyond 4 hours after taking tadalafil, please consult your doctor. A prolonged erection (priapism) can damage the penis. Also, seek medical attention if you experience the following during sex: dizziness, nausea, or chest pain. Should you experience the loss of vision during sex, halt the use of tadalafil and see a doctor.
What You Should Do Before Taking Tadalafil
Do not take tadalafil if you are allergic to it. Certain tadalafil drugs are present in the bloodstream even after 2 days, succeeding each dosage intake. It can be longer for individuals with liver or kidney diseases. During this period, it is advised that you avoid the intake of nitrate. Inform your doctor about certain health conditions such as:
- Heart attack or stroke.
- Heart disease or breathing problems.
- Low or high blood pressure.
- Chest pain.
- Pulmonary hypertension – except if you are using tadalafil for this condition.
- Liver or kidney disease.
- Pulmonary veno-occlusive disease; the constriction of the veins that transport blood from the lungs to the heart.
- Bleeding disorder.
- Retinitis pigmentosa, or loss of vision.
- Stomach ulcer.
- Injury, disformity, or disease of the penis.
Few people have complained about having vision loss after the intake of sexual drugs like viagra, tadalafil, and the rest. These people have a history of eye-related issues or blood vessel issues like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, coronary artery disease, high cholesterol, and other issues from smoking. Also, some people have complained about hearing loss after taking tadalafil. If you experience any of these, stop the use of the drug and see your doctor immediately. Tadalafil is not ideal for individuals under 18 years.
Take tadalafil once a day and adhere to your doctor’s prescription or the label’s prescription. You can use the drug with or without food. If you would like to purchase tadalafil, please visit this link: for tadalafil go to Numan.
Causes and Treatment of Joint Dysfunction
Joints are present throughout the body as a means of connection between bones. They connect bones and allow the body skeleton to move around with flexibility. Joints are mainly present in the shoulders, hips, knees, and elbows.
Joint pains can be characterized as soreness, inflammation and any kind of discomfort. Joint dysfunction and pains are fairly common, and in most cases, they do not cause any alarming concern. Joint pains can be caused by an injury or as a symptom of another illness.
Causes of Joint Dysfunction & Pain
The following are some of the reasons behind joint dysfunction and pain.
Arthritis
Arthritis is one of the major culprits behind aching joints and severe joint dysfunction. There are two major types of arthritis: Rheumatoid and Osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis typically manifests itself in elderly adults, typically over the age of 40. It is a slowly progressing disease that usually attacks joints of the hands, wrists, hips or knees.
Rheumatoid arthritis is more common amongst women than men, and it causes the joints to slowly deteriorate and get deformed. It leads to immense joint pains, inflammation and causes a buildup of fluids within the body. Basically, these symptoms emerge as the immune system begins attacking the membrane-lining of the joints.
There are many other ailments that lead to joint pain or dysfunction. These include gout, lupus, chondromalacia, bursitis, injuries, tendinitis, overusing or exhaustion, certain types of cancers, and osteoporosis, amongst others.
Sacroiliitis
Sacroiliitis is a form of inflammation that attacks the sacroiliac joint. These are two joints located in the lower back, and they reside on each side of the spine. They are responsible for lifting the upper body weight every time you stand, walk or carry your weight on your legs.
Sacroiliac joint dysfunction can manifest itself as a sharp and prolonged pain that beings in one or both of the sacroiliac joints. It can also travel towards your thighs, buttocks, the upper back or even the groin region. For certain patients, the pain is triggered by the simple act of standing up. Patients often complain of feeling a dull pain on one side of their spine. Many patients also complain of experiencing greater pain during the morning, and alleviation later in the day.
Sacroiliac joint pain is extremely prevalent, caused by an inflammation of the sacroiliac joint. There are multiple reasons which cause this pain. For instance, a sports injury or a terrible accident that involved falling. It can also be caused by regular activity, such as jogging or even weight lifting. If you find yourself taking irregular steps because one of your legs seems longer than the other. It could be happening because of a sacroiliac joint problem.
An injury involving any damage to the ligaments that protect the sacroiliac joint can also cause dysfunction. With age, the cartilage protecting our sacroiliac joints also starts to wither away, allowing inflammation to set in. Pregnancy can also trigger sacroiliac joint aches.
Treating Joint Dysfunctions & Pains
Here are some treatments for joint dysfunction:
Physiotherapy
Physical therapy and routine exercise aid in enhancing flexibility and recuperating bodily strength. This form of therapy is focused on correcting habits and postures to prevent pain. Movements, like leaning and walking, are reinstated to avoid aches. Therapists generally recommend stretching, yoga, massages, cold treatments and ultrasounds.
Cortisone & other Injections
Certain patients are administered cortisone injections to reduce the inflammation in joints. If that proves ineffective, doctors alleviate the pain by numbing the nerves surrounding the joints. Doctors also inject patients with saline and natural solutions, alongside numbing solutions to alleviate pain. These treatments are termed prolotherapy, and they prove effective at tightening up the ligaments.
Chiropractic therapy
A chiropractor can make certain adjustments to alleviate pain and allow movement in muscles and joints.
Nerve treatment
This treatment involves the use of a needle to permanently damage the nerves responsible for the sensations of pain. The nerve sends signals of pain from the joints to the brain. Freezing this nerve with an injection or damaging it with a needle can eliminate the pain.
The majority of these treatments are focused on eliminating or reducing inflammation and pain and allowing flexible movements. However, in certain cases, patients fail to experience relief of pain alleviation. Then, doctors are likely to advise surgery. In the case of the sacroiliac joint pain, the surgery is known as SI joint fusion. This involves the use of pins and implants to fuse the bones surrounding the joint.
Conclusion:
Regular checkups and a strong preventive care regime can help avoid joint pains and dysfunctions. It is important to listen to the needs of your body and avoid activities that overuse or exhaust the joints. All symptoms, no matter how insignificant they may seem, must be investigated to understand the causes and remedies. Remember, prevention is always better than a cure.
Cleaning a Nursing Home to Prevent Coronavirus Infection – What You Need to Know
The time of the Coronavirus pandemic is upon us with nearly everyone that cares about their health being worried. Even younger people say that this is a virus that is not forgiving with multiple professional athletes getting the virus but recovering. A professional athlete is going to be in far better health than any person/even the staff in a nursing home. The likelihood that they will be provided immediately medication with incredible observation is something that comes with making millions of dollars a year. The population that is truly at risk are those with lung issues or the elderly. People that have immune system issues also can be a prime target for this deadly virus.
Nursing homes can be a hotbed for this virus as there were multiple deaths in one facility. Healthcare professionals understand the importance of social distancing but they are risking their health to provide great care. Not interacting with people that are not practicing safety measures only risks your health and the health of everyone you come into contact with. The following are tips to keep the nursing home clean and clean the nursing home to flatten the curve.
Rapid Identification and Transport will Reduce Spread
A patient that is thought to have the deadly virus in a facility needs to be isolated and their room cleaned from top to bottom. Stay as safe as possible as an outbreak in a single facility with a number of people with respiratory issues could prove catastrophic. Spacing out those in facilities as much as possible is going to be key as a single person could kill a larger population. Transporting this person to a hospital will be necessary as staff cannot interact with them and other patients. The virus lives on a myriad of surfaces for multiple days so a single area missed could lead to further cases.
Wash Hands Even More than Usual
Washing hands and changing gloves regularly is going to be imperative. Keeping distance from patients when possible will help reduce contact staff has with everyone. Putting a cup of medication on the table for a patient to take instead of handing it to them if they are mobile is the perfect example. Washing hands is already a staple of the medical community so the virus just increases the number of times this should be occurring. Disinfectants and other soaps/sanitizers need to be used as there are products that directly kill the Coronavirus.
Gloves and Masks for Cleaning Crew
Finding the appropriate number of gloves and masks has proved difficult worldwide. The cleaning crew has to go back to their families as do the healthcare professionals. Deep cleaning once or multiple times per day is going to be a necessity as nurses make their rounds regularly. Visitors might be prohibited at some of these facilities but should also be given proper protective equipment. With the technology available, it is possible to see a person and talk to them on a screen. That is far better than dying from a virus that has taken so many lives already worldwide.
Disinfect All Produce/Food/Other Products that Enter the Facility
Food is going to have to come into the facility in order to feed staff as well as residents. Other products could be sent to residents by their families in this time of need when they cannot see them physically. Disinfect all of these products and wash them out the outsides as it is imperative. The virus can live on a number of surfaces and you need never know who was touching what at a grocery store. This is apparent to make healthcare professionals but those sending in the items need to be informed as well. The last thing anyone wants is patients to spread the virus due to an unnecessary item not being disinfected.
End of Life Visitation Should Continue, Other Visitation Should be Limited
Visitation should be limited for regular residents but for those in end of life situations, this is not an option. A person should have the right to see their dying family member in a compassionate care situation. This does not mean that they shouldn’t take the proper precautions or be tested for the virus. Each case will differ immensely due to the severity of the health concern. There might be a family that wants to take their family member home during this time. People are home from work in many cases so they can care for a parent or family member they would be worried about being alone during the day.
Coronavirus cleaning services are available which can be a huge advantage when compared to traditional cleaning crews. This can act as supplemental help or take over cleaning totally to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. A company that also combines these services with biohazard cleaning services could become a long-term cleaning provider
Effective ways to keep your heart healthy
Everyone knows the basics of maintaining health. Eat well, exercise regularly, limit alcohol, and don’t smoke. But these habits are easier to preach than to practice.
In the fast-paced world that we live in, much importance is given to being financially successful rather than being happy and healthy. Unfortunately, owing to societal standards, we tend to focus all our energies towards our work and otherworldly goals, simultaneously ignoring our mental and physical health.
This demographic is visible in statistics that show how heart problems are no longer a concern just for the elderly. A large population of adults in their 30s and 40s is now susceptible to high blood pressure and other related heart problems. Keeping these facts in mind, we must begin to treat our hearts like the truly essential entities that they are. Our heart is the core of our entire body and to look after its health is not something to be neglected. To help you achieve a healthy happy heart, here are few effective ways to keep your heart healthy:
- SUPPLEMENT THE HEART
A balanced nutritious diet is a cliché that every doctor, dietician, even fitness influencers repeat far too often. And even though the basic concept is based on common knowledge and sense, most people still lack a more in-depth understanding of all the vitamins and minerals needed by our body and the right sources to get them from. A few of these dietary supplements are multivitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium and the most effective for heart health, in our opinion, the coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10). This substance is produced in our bodies and aids in producing energy for cell growth and maintenance. Although this enzyme is naturally present in small amounts in various foods, it is far more convenient to eat it in the form of a supplement, to make sure you’re getting a significant yet optimal dosage. Order CoQ10 online and set up a regime of one capsule a day to ensure a thriving cardiovascular function.
- EAT RIGHT
Although this has been said infinitely, most of us have failed to implement the saying onto our lives. We love our fast food, bacon, and fried chicken. We seldom think about the amount of our alcohol consumption and its effect on our bodies. And smoking is now a lifestyle rather than an addiction. The effects of your dietary choices are undeniable in the case of your health. Our body needs a variety of nutrients to function in the best possible way and a balanced combination of all food groups is the way to achieve that. Your average meal should include about a third of starchy carbohydrates. These are present in potatoes, bread, rice, pasta, and cereals.
When preparing a meal, go for the one with a higher fiber count. Make whole grains your best friends. Choose brown rice over white rice and whole wheat pasta instead of the regular kind. Its simple choices like these; putting less butter on your bread, using olive oil and eating more fruits and vegetables.
The 5 A Day is a mantra used by dieticians to recommend eating at least 5 portions of fruit and vegetables every day. We all know the benefits of eating healthy alternatives and yet we go back to pouring junk into our bodies just because we think it’s tastier and more convenient. This couldn’t be farther from the truth. Whole foods have the right nutrition and the raw taste that nature has granted and cooking for yourself, using ingredients that you can see are beneficial, is the best kind of therapy there is.
- EXERCISE
Keep moving should be the new mantra for the healthier life that you’re aiming for. Set aside a dedicated period, every day, just to exercise, start simply by aiming for a 30-minute cycle 5 days a week.
Your preferred method of exercise can be varied, from walking to jogging, aerobics or yoga or maybe even a dance class. The form does not matter, what matters is you turning this chore into a lifestyle choice. We’re often seated for long hours, not mindful of the effect this has on our hearts. Recent research shows that being sedentary for long hours can have a decidedly negative effect on your cardiovascular system and also make you more susceptible to blood clots. Aside from going to the gym or working out at home, make it a point to being more mobile.
Park farther away from your office and turn that into a morning walk. Take the stairs as often as you can. Make your weekends fun and productive by going on a hike with friends. Turn house chores into aerobics sessions by putting on some fast music and sprucing up your speed. Walk instead of taking the car next time you need to make a quick run to the grocery store. It’s these simple amendments that can bring up both, your heart rate and the state of your health.
- PUSH AWAY STRESS
Keeping your stress levels at bay is a feat not many can accomplish. We tend to let our work or the daily grind get the best of us. Always feeling anxious or stressed out takes a tedious toll on our hearts, the pressure turning into high blood pressure. Stress is a chain reaction that can adversely affect the immune system, contribute to heart diseases and even speed up the aging process.
The first step to being stress-free is accepting the fact that things won’t always go your way. Work your best but don’t work yourself to the ground, aiming for worldly things and letting your present go by. Find the positivity in life, look for joy and love and let contentment ease away all your stress lines.
FINAL WORDS
The world we live in today is fast to consume us if we aren’t mindful of its toxic ways. Prioritize your health overall material gains. Eat more organic food, limit your alcohol, quit smoking, go outdoors and inhale the fresh air. Keep a positive outlook towards life and don’t let your heart be gnawed away by balance sheets and career goals.
Under Armour Offers Support in War Against Coronavirus
The coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the globe. The number of deaths is rising, financial markets have crashed, supply chains have been severed, and entire countries are in lockdown. The exponential growth of the number of coronavirus cases in the United States is an indicator for tougher times in the coming weeks. President Trump has called the situation a ‘war’ with an ‘invisible enemy’.
According to the governor of the state of New York, the worst-hit state so far, there is already a shortage of protective equipment and ventilators. In these extremely troubling times, what the country needs is for its citizens to step-up and help the state fight this war. The auto industry in the US has already been engaged in trying to find ways to meet the demand for ventilators.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused a shortage of several items including hand-sanitizers, a critical tool in controlling the spread of the virus. To combat this shortage, Johns Hopkins and Sagamore Spirit have joined forces to manufacture microbial disinfectants for use at Johns Hopkins Health System. Sagamore Spirit is a Baltimore based whiskey distillery, owned by Kevin Plank. Johns Hopkins took the role of gathering all the technical and logistical information needed to produce the disinfectant, while Sagamore Spirit halted the production of its whiskey products to dedicate its entire distillery equipment and space to support the manufacturing. The urgency of the situation meant the partnership had to be fast-tracked. It took only about a week to get past all the hurdles including regulatory and supply-chain challenges.
The first batch of disinfected will be delivered to Johns Hopkins within a week. With the support of Kevin Plank, John Hopkins Health System would be able to provide an adequate volume of disinfectants to its healthcare workers. Paul Rothman, CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine, appreciated the remarkable efforts of Kevin Plank and Sagamore Spirit. Sagamore Spirit has committed to meet the needs of Johns Hopkins but they are also trying to increase production past the 54,000 liters to meet the needs of other critical-need organizations.
Kevin Plank is known for being the founder and executive chairman of the popular sportswear brand Under Armour. The company is known for its performance apparel engineered to keep athletes cool, dry and light. The company is based in Baltimore, MD. Kevin has had a special connection with Baltimore. Kevin was born in Kensington, about 40 miles from Baltimore. Under Armour was founded in Washington, DC, but was moved to Baltimore after a couple of years. Since then, Kevin has been enthusiastically supporting the growth and development of the city of Baltimore.
Kevin Plank has invested millions of dollars in the city through Under Armour, Sagamore Spirit, and other ventures. Kevin believes that deep connection with Baltimore reflects the value system of his companies that believe in giving back to the local community. In 2019, Under Armour with the recipient of the ESPN Sports Humanitarian Corporate Community Impact Award. This award was in recognition of the philanthropic efforts of the company. Under Armour had also started a #WeWill campaign, focused on charitable donations throughout the world.
Under Armour is also committed to manufacturing other essential items for this fight against coronavirus. The healthcare workers and first responders are the most vulnerable to contracting the virus. The panic amongst the general public has meant a shortage of protective equipment for the most vulnerable groups. Under Armour has already started making face masks, face shields, supply kits and are planning to start manufacturing hospital gowns. According to most epidemiologists, face masks hold the key to slowing down the virus transmission. At Under Armour, a diverse team of material scientists to designers was quick to get together to search for solutions to the challenge of manufacturing large volumes of protective masks in limited time.
The company decided on manufacturing a one-piece mask that doesn’t require sewing. The innovative design allowed for quicker production while delivering the required level of protection for the users. The material of the mask is moisture-resistant and breathable. Under Armour is expecting to deliver over 100,000 masks every week. They are also exploring the possibility of using 3D printing for heavy-duty face masks for medical professionals.
Under Armour has delivered over 1300 face shields to the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) and is on track to distribute over half a million face marks. The CEO of UMMS, Mohan Suntha, has expressed his gratitude to Kevin Plank and Under Armour for investing in personal protective equipment for the healthcare workers of UMMS.
The CEO of Under Armour, Patrick Frisk, is immensely proud of the hard work and achievements of his Under Armour teammates. He believes that in the current crisis, the mindsets of being part of a team has been very important. The ability of Under Amour’s teammates to think quickly and act is going to help saves lives. Under Armour has pledged $1 million to Feeding America, a program launched to support those affected by the quarantines. It also announced a $1 million donation to a 30-day at-home fitness challenge. Under Armour has shown the way for other corporations to leverage their resources to support critical-need institutions.
6 Smoking Tips by Avoiding Health Risk
Tobacco kills and hurts people; therefore, you are always advised to quit smoking. Nowadays, some new options are available on the market. People can select a safe option that will not cause any health issue.
Smoking alternatives prove helpful for your quit smoking process. Visit a smoker supply shop to find out available substitutes. Here are six smoking tips to avoid health risks and other issues.
Herbal, Natural, Hand-rolled and Light Cigarettes
In the past, smoker believed that low-tar; light cigarettes had limited health risks. Studies prove that these cigarettes can’t decrease dangerous health effects. The FDA (Food & Drug Administration) has barred these terms, such as low, mild and light in cigarette sales.
Some people prefer hand-rolled cigarettes because they consider them safe. Remember, these cigarettes have a maximum risk of cancers of esophagus, larynx, pharynx, and mouth. You may find them dangerous than machine-made cigarettes.
Nowadays, natural cigarettes are available in the market. Manufactures claim for selling cigarettes without additives and chemicals. These are rolled with cotton filters. Safety of these cigarettes may depend on the herbs in them. Remember, herbal cigarettes can be less dangerous if they are free from tobacco, carbon monoxide and tar.
Electronic Cigarettes
E-cigarettes or electronic cigarettes can be a safe alternative to tobacco smoke. These are designed to convert the liquid into vapors to inhale. Other than tobacco, they depend on a liquid prepared from nicotine or other flavorings. However, the FDA doesn’t endorse these products.
The advertisers of e-cigarettes claim that these options are safe and enable you to quit smoking. If you want a safe alternative of smoking, consult your doctor. With a battery-operated unit, you can enjoy non-nicotine solutions.
These look similar to cigarettes but work without burning any kind of tobacco. You can buy an e-cigarette as per your budget. Make sure to avoid overuse of these devices because it is dangerous for your health.
Vapes
Studies show that vaping is safer than smoking. There is no need to worry about ash, tar or combustion. You will find them great for skin health, oral hygiene, and lung capacity, improved senses of taste and smell and circulation.
With the help of vaping, you can avoid noxious odors. These devices may have a particular aroma s per its flavor. The smell of vapors is hardly noticeable. Vaping enables you to enjoy maximum control on the nicotine dosage.
Along with vaporizers, you can get e-juices in different strengths. These devices offer you maximum control on vapors to exhale. Some tools, such as pod vapes are available to increase your convenience.
Get the advantage of endless options in terms of flavors. There are numerous new flavors in the market, such as tobacco, menthol, foods, beverages, desserts and fruits. You will find them great for instant satisfaction.
Bongs
Bongs aka binger, billy or bubblers are water pipes to smoke marijuana. These are around for centuries to avoid possible problems of traditional smoking. You can buy them in different shapes and sizes.
A basic bong consists of a chamber and a bowl. Feel free to purchase a colorful bong that looks similar to a work of art. Bongs come with a small bowl to carry dried weed. Once you light this weed, it combusts and offers smoke. Remember, water in the base of bubbler will bubble while you inhale.
The smoke passes through water before entering your lungs and mouth. A bong is a good option to smoke weed as compared to dried weed bowled in a paper. Water in the bong can decrease the hazards of dry heat you may get from joints. You can enjoy cooler, smooth and creamy effect instead of harsh smoke.
Smoke Outside
If you want to decrease the hazards of smoking, you have to smoke in an open area. A room may have several things with probability to catch fire. Hot ashes or cigarette can make things dangerous. Moreover, an open environment will save you from possible troubles.
You can get rid of the smell of smoke easily in an open environment. It proves useful to get fresh oxygen immediately after smoking. After smoking, put your cigarettes out every time. Avoid walking away from smoking materials and lit cigarettes.
Immediately put water on the butts and ashes to make them cool before throwing them in the trash.
Avoid Smoking after Taking Medicine
Remember, it is not safe to smoke after taking medication. You can’t escape or prevent from fire if you are feeling sleepy. Carefully dispose of a burning cigarette before going to bed or taking medicines.
You should not smoke in your bed because bedding and mattresses can easily catch on fire. Moreover, you can sleep with a lit cigarette in your hand. Always put cigarettes out in ashtrays or buckets with sand. Keep lighters and matches away from children.
Smoking Alternatives
Alternatives to smoking are always useful for people interested in smoking cessation. You can try nicotine patches to apply on your body. Remember, these patches are designed with latex to apply on your skin. Heavy smokers can use them to get a stable dose of nicotine.
Lozenges are similar to candies and excellent for an instant nicotine fix. Feel free to put them in mouth and wait for ten minutes. You will feel its effects after a short period. These can dissolve in your mouth with 30 minutes. It can be an excellent choice to keep you busy.
Nicotine gums may start working within 5 to 10 minutes. You may find them in different flavors. Make sure to consult your doctor to learn about the right dose and its effects on your body. Some people may feel hiccups and nausea after consuming them.
Moreover, you can’t ignore inhalers and nasal spray. It is a plastic tube similar to a pen. Inhalers can release nicotine with every puff. Nasal sprays are easy and convenient options to use. Keep it in mind that inhalers may become the reason for throat irritation and coughing. You have to consult your physician before trying any alternative.
Call Us When You Need Hearing Aids Repairs
When your hearing aids aren’t working properly, it is very difficult for you to continue functioning in your normal daily routine. If you can’t hear what’s going on around you, you may have to limit your activities until you have the hearing aids repaired. But where do you go to get them fixed? You come to us because we offer hearing aids repairs, and you can often have simple repairs done right in our office.
Hearing aids are very small, intricate devices that need very specific types of care. You don’t want to try to fix them yourself because they require expert knowledge and tools so that further damage isn’t done to them. When your hearing aids need to be fixed, bring them to us. Our hearing aid experts can help you get them working again. It doesn’t matter whether you bought your hearing aids from us or not: we will be more than happy to help you get your hearing aids in proper working order again.
If your hearing aids need more complex repairs, we will send them on your behalf, along with a description of the problem, to the manufacturer. If the product is covered under warranty, we will do the same thing. Even if you’re just not sure about how something functions or should be functioning on your hearing aids, get in touch with us. You can call or stop by our office whenever you’re available, and we will be happy to answer any questions you have and/or repair your hearing aids for you.
We know that you need your hearing aids as quickly as possible, and we will do everything we can to get the repairs done fast and effectively. We don’t sacrifice speed for quality, however, and you can depend on us to repair your hearing aids well. If you have an after-hours emergency problem related to your hearing aids, you can get in touch with us via a form on our website. You don’t have to be a current patient to access our after-hours service.
The fee for existing patients is $100, and it is $150 for non-patients. This does not include repair fees and the cost of accessories that may be needed. If we can’t fix it, we will help you get a loaner to use so that you can continue to hear while your hearing aid is being repaired. Hearing aids repairs are not something to stress about as we have you taken care of, whether it’s during or after business hours. Get in touch with us whenever you need your hearing aids fixed, and we will be happy to help.
INNOVATION IN HEALTHCARE MAKES MEDICAL TREATMENTS EFFICIENT AND ACCESSIBLE – EFFORTS OF DR. SHARMILA ANANDASABAPATHY
The automotive sector, corporate world, educational system, and healthcare are under a strong technological influence. Every day smart innovations and advanced technological solutions are introduced that can enable breakthrough performance and enhance efficiency. Cryptocurrencies, voice assistants, driverless vehicles, reusable rockets, and robot assistants are some of the innovations that are changing the world for better. There are some amazing innovations in the healthcare sector that are making medical treatments efficient and accessible to the world.
Drone delivery of medical supplies by David Abney, a stem-cell cure for diabetes by Doug Melton, 54gene by Abasi Ene-Obong, CTRL-kit by Thomas Reardon, and The SmartPod™ by Baylor College of Medicine are few revolutionary healthcare technological solutions. The benefits of these smart solutions make healthcare efficient. Out of all these innovations, SmartPods™ is an innovation that makes healthcare accessible to people living in the rural parts of the world. The easy-to-transport healthcare facility was created by a team of medical experts with Dr. Sharmila Anandasabapathy, a Sri Lankan-American physician, as the primary creator.
SMART PODS – COST-EFFICIENT, DEPLOYABLE, FULLY-EQUIPPED
The SmartPod™ is a deployable healthcare facility that was developed at The Baylor College of Medicine in response to the 2014 Ebola epidemic. The purpose of the SmartPods™ was to reduce the response time and effectively address the medical emergencies or disease outbreaks in remote or underserved parts of the world. These pods are aluminum containers with steel frames that meet ISO shipping standards. These are fully-equipped to provide high-quality healthcare to people residing in regions lacking quality healthcare.
The SmartPods™ are standard shipping containers of 8×20 feet and can be easily transported by air, by sea, and by road. The containers can turn into a proper 400+ square foot healthcare facility in less than five minutes. These pods open manually with just four people. Efforts have been made in the past to provide top quality medical care to inaccessible parts of the world. However, the absence of technological equipment and improper communication channels made it impossible for healthcare professionals to extend their services to the people deprived of reliable medical care.
Currently, several units have been deployed worldwide as clinics, laboratories (BSL 2 and BSL 3), and pharmacies. Operating rooms and isolation units for respiratory pathogens (SARS-COVID-2) are also being developed. The SmartPods™ are deployed globally, and they feature a UV and HEPA filtration system which maintains a hygienic environment in these pods by filtering out the allergens and pathogens that spread viruses. Other features of these pods include air conditioning, disinfectant-ready surfaces, temperature-controlled pharmaceutical inventory, and hardware /software for telemedicine or teleguidance.
Dr. Sharmila Anandasabapathy has put in significant efforts to make these deployable pods a possibility. Her research and hard work are helping the world cater to disease outbreaks efficiently in both urban as well as rural parts of the world.
RESEARCH AND INNOVATION IN CANCER DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT
The primary focus of Dr. Sharmila Anandasabapathy is on gastrointestinal cancer. The Sri Lankan-American physician is involved in extensive research on using novel technologies that can make cancer diagnosis and treatment quick and efficient. Trained in advanced gastrointestinal endoscopy says that cancer in complex parts of the body makes it difficult for the doctors to make an accurate diagnosis. To treat gastrointestinal cancer, doctors must identify the exact affected areas. Neoplastic growth in the body is typically accompanied by hyperplasia and inflammation in the surrounding regions. It is crucial to identify cancer to provide correct treatments, but diagnosis needs to be done accurately and efficiently to avoid unnecessary biopsies which increase cost and risk
Dr. Sharmila Anandasabapathy’s research has led to the evaluation of advanced imaging technology for the detection of gastrointestinal cancer. Microendoscopy is a cost-effective detection method that easily gets inserted in the biopsy channel of an endoscope and provides 1000x magnification, allowing an ‘optical biopsy’ of the affected tissue.
The use of augmented reality in cancer diagnosis and treatment is another way healthcare providers can stay connected to expert interpretation while operating in rural areas. In underdeveloped countries, the lack of screening and diagnostic technology makes it impossible for doctors to diagnose cancer growth at its early stage. According to Dr. Sharmila Anandasabapathy, the best way to cure cancer is to prevent cancer. Early diagnosis can help prevent cancer before it becomes advanced and incurable.
ABOUT DR. SHARMILA ANANDASABAPATHY – BOARD CERTIFIED IN GASTROENTEROLOGY
A researcher and a professor of Medicine in Gastroenterology at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Sharmila Anandasabapathy’s work is invaluable for the medical sector. Her research papers and articles are published in notable journals. After getting her bachelor’s degree in English Literature from Yale University in 1993, she went to The Albert Einstein College of Medicine from where she graduated with an M.D degree with distinction in research in 1998.
After graduating with a doctor of medicine degree, she worked as an intern for four years at the New York-Presbyterian Hospital’s Weill Cornell Medical Center and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. In 2004, Sharmila went to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where she completed her gastroenterology fellowship and received advanced training in the endoscopic management of Barrett’s esophagus and esophageal cancer.
Currently, she is the Vice President and Director of Baylor Global Health, overseeing international programs focused on global healthcare capacity development and research. She is Chair of the AGA Women’s Committee as well as Associate Editor of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. Previously, she served as an attending physician at both Mount Sinai Medical Center and M.D. Anderson Medical Center. Her work is highly valued on a global level. She was listed as one of the most influential women in Houston and has been repeatedly ranked in the list of Super and Top doctor’s USA. Moreover, she is a featured USAID female innovator.
Importance of Home Care & Home Support Worker for Elderly
The condition in America is changing drastically and people older than 65 will reach five in 2019. As Americans age and live longer, more and more will live with numerous health disorders such as diabetes or arthritis as well as physical limitations such as life-base problems such as mobility and household management. One of our country’s biggest health problems is to ensure the freedom of older Americans with serious chronic disabilities and other diseases. Our success in tackling this challenge should help ensure that Americans live up to their desires, priorities, and treatment needs with respect. Our federal and state governments ‘ financial stability is also in the balance due to the implications for Medicare and Medicaid expenses. In reaction to this question, it will take time to realize the real importance of home-based services, grow and truly incorporate home-based care into the U.S. healthcare system.
Home Care:
1. Treatment at home care saves time. An older adult is often placed in a long-term care center because they can no longer handle one part of their care, such as meal cooking or washing, only because they are not able to take advantage of alternatives.
The cost of treatment and stress on patients and taxpayers can be significantly minimized by delivering only certain services people need at home.
2. The maintenance of the house retains integrity. While long-term care facilities are intended to offer the best possible service, many facets of treatment are undesired in these facilities, such as sharing personal areas (dormitories, bathrooms) and staff with many separate toilets and toilets.
Patients who seek home treatment have the ability to establish trustworthy relationships and are able to receive treatment in their homes ‘ privacy.
1. Soothes the spirit at rest. Aging will face multiple difficulties and hurdles, including loss of loved ones as they age, loss of driving rights, and lack of freedom.
Home care lets you stick to things that most matter to you while also being supported with the love and treatment you need–your home’s familiarity, your bed’s warmth, and your memories left on the kitchenette over the years.
4. The health effects of home treatment. Home care. Owing to declines in vision, hearing, coordination, and mobility our aging population is at increased risk of collapsing. This risk can be raised by uncertain conditions, but not expected in advance items like warnings or minor measures.
By offering assistance in an area they are well familiar with, we will the risk of shocks, slipping, weak and severe accidents.
5. Home nursing fosters relationships of love. Unfortunately, many older people feel that as they step out of home, their relationships with their loved ones change.
However, patients who have been cared for at home should welcome visitors, host the family for an enjoyable night and participate in private conversations. If you prefer without any time limit, you will collect cell numbers and telephone calls.
6. The domestic treatment makes an alternative for loved ones. Home treatment plays a vital role in the healthcare system by encouraging people to make a decision about the treatment more efficiently. In most situations, after a person has moved in, it is very difficult to get out of a building. So it is a means of leaving choices available as long as possible to have home care despite being an attractive choice.
Home Support Worker:
- Home support worker care is a positive idea for people who do not live with their loved ones, who need support. If families can not be in person, they should rely on trained, skilled providers for support and treatment.
- The experience of these practitioners makes them ideally qualified to deliver the standard of treatment a licensed specialist recommends. Although family members without a medical degree are likely to accept the need for unqualified treatment, a licensed physician will be expected to offer the standard of care prescribed by a doctor.
- In reality, primary caregivers may need a break sometimes to take care of a beloved. It’s safer for a family member to split or deal with other urgent problems by collaborating with a licensed provider. The prime caregiver still has downtime as his wife cares for 24 hours a day.
- The person can need treatment 24 hours a day. For a certain period of time, a family member may need to work outside the house, and extra support will be required for a few hours. Let it around the corner
A - Z Health Guides
How Personal Loan can Help in Medical Emergencies?
A medical emergency leaves people blinded with fear and uncertainties. In the rush of taking a loved one to the nearest medical centre, it is but natural for questions related to budgets and cost to come up.
Will the medical insurance cover the cost of the operation? Do I have enough savings to meet the expenses? Will I need to break a fixed deposit and lose out on the interest earned? Which family member or friend can help me at this time? Though all these questions are natural, what many people are not thinking about is taking a Personal Loan for Medical Emergencies to meet the expenses. It is a good way to raise funds in emergency situations.
Some Ways Of How A Personal Loan Can Help In Medical Emergencies:
- You can apply online, thereby saving time:
You can go through your lender’s website or mobile app and apply for the loan digitally, without leaving the hospital. All you need to do is go to the lender’s website, fill in the form, and upload the documents. If you are an existing customer of the lender, the documentation is reduced further.
- You can avail instant funds and provide immediate care to your loved one:
Mostly, the processing time of approval for personal loans is very less. As long as you meet the eligibility criteria and upload the required documents, your loan application is approved instantly, and money is disbursed to your account in 24 hours.
- You can use the loan for any medical issue:
You can use the credit to pay any bills, charges for treatment, lab tests, medicines, or prescriptions. The lender will not ask the reason for the loan, but if you share your concerns with a customer service executive, you can be sure of faster processing.
- Hassle-free application processes make it easier for you to complete the process:
The loan application for a personal loan is very simple. You can do it quickly, unlike old times, when you would have to fill out multiple forms. One application online is all you have to fill. Additionally, you can download the app to fill in the loan application.
- You do not have to run around looking for collateral:
One of the biggest benefits of getting a personal loan for medical emergencies is that you do not need to provide collateral to the lender. It frees up the time you would have taken to get the paperwork for the collateral.
- Because of competitive interest rates, your monthly installment burden is reduced:
Interest rates on a personal loan are competitive. For example, both salaried and self-employed persons can avail the loan at interest rates starting from 12.99%* per annum. Do not forget to include the processing fees in the cost of the loan.
- Flexible terms and conditions are making it easier than ever to get a loan:
Most lenders today offer flexible terms and conditions for a personal loan. For example, the choice of loan tenure ranges from 12-60 months. There are personal loan calculators online that you can use to calculate your monthly installment – you have to input the loan amount required, the applicable interest rates and the tenure and the calculator will calculate the EMI instantly. When calculating the EMI, keep in mind that a longer tenure means a lower EMI.
Remember, nearly all lending institutions will extend personal loans for medical treatments. But, if you are in an urgent need and you do not have the time to research, reach out to family and friends who have taken a personal loan, and you can finalize your choice based on their experiences.
