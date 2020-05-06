Corona Virus and Work: Your Questions Answered

Share Pin 0 Shares

We are in uncharted waters.

You’ve probably heard this phrase or a variation of it from the government, businesses, and even your employers. Some employees have lost their jobs, and others are on furlough. And for most, there’s this nagging feeling about what could happen to their jobs. Here are a few work-related Covid-19 questions answered for you.

What if My Company Isn’t Saying Anything?

That would be next to disastrous. There’s no better time for a company to ramp up its communication. Most organizations have issued circulars and policy guidelines to ensure clarity. Others have set up Covid-19 response teams to coordinate their response to the effects of the virus.

If there’s no information coming through, rock the boat, ask the human resources department, or talk to your superiors. Let them know you need clear guidelines on what to do and constant information on what’s going on. Any company worth its salt should keep its employees up to date.

What if My Colleague Appears Sick?

With confirmed cases in the US nearing 1 million with close to 55,000 cases as the end of April approaches, the virus seems to be marching on. The infection is widespread, which means anyone could get it. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are signs you should expect to see from a potentially infected person.

Common symptoms are:

Coughing

Fever

High temperature

Other symptoms include:

Aches and pains

Diarrhea

Nasal congestion

If you find a colleague unduly exhibiting such symptoms, alert your superiors to take the appropriate course of action.

What if I Get Infected at Work?

Typically, workplaces have insurance packages that cover such scenarios. If you’re not aware of any such compensation, ask about it. If you were infected while in the work environment or while carrying out a task for the office, you might be eligible for such compensation. See more information here.

If your workplace is a high-risk place like hospitals, you’d have to take extra precautionary measures to ensure you’re protected. However, with the virus spreading through respiratory packets, everywhere people gather should be considered “high-risk.” Ensure that you only work if your organization provides the requisite protective apparel.

What if I Lose My Job?

Millions have lost their job already, and there are even more job losses to come. Federal Reserve estimates projects that 47 million jobs could be wiped away as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. Many are on leave without pay.

The good thing is that you can’t be tossed away just like that. Go over your employment contract and ensure you know the terms for termination. Talk to an attorney to ensure you’re not cheated or maltreated. Start looking for other employment options. Freelance work, particularly in a season where remote work is thriving, is a juicy alternative.

In Conclusion

Many states have gone on some form of lockdown. Social distancing is the order of the day, and meetings have been actively discouraged. Little wonder many organizations have resorted to remote work. This article answers four work-related questions in this confusing and unsettling season. You can come out of this pandemic unscathed with regards to work if you know what to do.