FRESH PAWZ, THE OFFICIAL STREETWEAR BRAND FOR DOGS, HELPS MILLENNIALS UP THEIR STYLING GAME

Millennials, or more specifically, Generation Y, usually referred to as the ‘different’ generation currently dominates the world’s population. Surrounded by technology and obsessed with the digital world, these tech-savvy, extremely self-confident, and exceptional multi-taskers are all about staying with the trends. Whether it’s a gadget, car, home-décor, education, job, or fashion, these young-adults are always looking for ways to get the most out of everything in life. These passionate, enthusiastic, and never-settling-for-less individuals keep searching for ways they can improve their lifestyle and follow every on-going trend in the world.

One of the top obsessions these people are living with is to become pet parents. 31% of the entire per owner population consists of millennials. In the U.S alone, millennials are the largest group of pet owners. By this age, most of the baby boomers were married and had kids, but pet-obsessed individuals are changing the game. Given the high percentage of young-adult consumers, the pet industry is targeting these people as their consumers. One brand that is acing this game is Fresh Pawz, an LA-based brand for dogs. It is the official streetwear brand for dogs that is raising the standards with its elite designs inspired by streetwear culture. The company has stirred hype among the millennials with its out-of-the-box thinking and is revamping the way people style their furry friends.

Adding Vibrancy and Excitement in a Mundane Product Selection

Traditionally, the industry of dog goodies has been boring. Every store offered the same, plain designs until Christopher Cargnoni hit the market with his unique approach. With millennials as his target consumers, he launched a different yet captivating range of goodies with a wide range of cool clothing, leashes, harnesses, bowls, toys, and whatnot. What makes his dog-specific brand stand out is his diverse mindset and passion for streetwear, which he has admired since he was 15 years old.

Cargnoni, the founder of this exclusive dog-fashion brand, offers his fellow dog parents impressive designs, innovative products, and unrivaled quality. He started his professional life by working at an old school retailer in Detroit. His smart thinking, passion for streetwear, and business mindedness helped in transforming the 2500 square feet shop into a 10,000 square feet streetwear-vibed store. Being a dog parent himself, he was determined to introduce streetwear-inspired fashion for these beloved pet animals, and he was finally able to do that with his dog-exclusive brand, Fresh Pawz. Christopher stated, “I’m stoked to combine my respect for streetwear culture and my life-long love of dogs.”

The store is rapidly gaining momentum in the market, and people are falling in love with its street-style range of goodies, specifically designed for four-legged furballs. It allows the dog owners to match their personal aesthetic with their dogs. The company is working to bridge the gap between the streetwear culture and the dogs. The founder of the store states, “We are a different breed of accessories bridging the gap between streetwear culture and your dog.”

Many of the pint-sized hoodies ad t-shirts available at the store are influenced by the designs of High fashion luxury and streetwear brands. The store is connecting dig fashion to high-end fashion brands to help millennials style their dogs just like they style themselves. The company also designs a wide variety of human clothing that matches the ones they design for their dogs. Matching clothing for both the dog and the owner is one thing that gets millennials super excited.

A Team of Cool Kids with Creative Ideas

Fresh Pawz has a team of cool kids working on the uniquely designed dog goodies and clothing. They work under the supervision of the dog-enthusiast Christopher. Together they come up with amazing ideas that are in perfect alignment with the requirements of the pet dog owners from generation Y. Some of their most popular products include Kilo Cuban Link Leash and matching Link Luxury Collar, Pupreme Box Logo Hoodie, Pucci Dog Park, and anti-social social club t-shirts.

Movement Against Pet Euthanasia

Fresh Pawz is not just limited to designing cool clothes and goodies for pet dogs but is also working for a much bigger cause. While there are dogs enjoying life in their owner’s homes and getting proper food, there are stray dogs that are spending a low-quality life. To save the dogs from living a challenging life, these stray dogs are euthanized. It is a practice in which dogs are given large doses of euthanasia medication, usually seizure medication. Within two minutes, the medication causes their hearts to shut down and stops the brain from functioning.

The company is actively working in collaboration with the Petfinder Foundation to put an end to this practice. It donates 5% of every purchase to this foundation in an attempt to help fund initiatives that prevent euthanizing of adoptable pets. They are helping stray dogs at risk of euthanizing find comfortable homes, and assisting potential pet owners in finding suitable furry friends.

Fresh Pawz is based in Los Angeles, California, and is a dynamic brand that specializes in dog goodies, including clothing, leashes, harnesses, collars, and other dog-related accessories. The dog owners can up their styling game by getting their hands on stylish clothing and accessories for their furballs from Macy’s, Petco, Zumiez, or Target. They can make their beloved pets a part of their style statement, and The company is serving as a top choice for millennial dog owners. Moreover, it gives a chance to dog lovers to contribute to the well-being of these four-legged furballs. While offering a wide range of cool dog accessories, this company is an active participant in the movement against pet euthanasia.