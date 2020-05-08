Activities you can do with your friends from a distance

Share Pin 0 Shares

With the wide digital offer that we have at our fingertips, it is not so difficult to find a way to entertain ourselves or keep in touch with our loved ones from a distance, even in the midst of a health emergency such as the current one that forces us to stay in our homes.

Thanks to streaming platforms we can organize with our friends to watch the same program, at the same time, share talks through a chat or carry out other activities without the need to leave home.

In general, there are many activities and games that can be shared and enjoyed with other people just using a device with an internet connection.

Make online meetings:

Houseparty:

It is an application to make group video calls of up to eight members. In addition to being able to chat with other people, the application offers challenges and easy trivia questions for everyone to participate.

Trivia nights:

You don’t have to leave your house to enjoy a night of trivia with your friends, you just need to connect to a video call with your group and get organized.

Each week a member can host and take care of the categories, questions and rules.

Play online:

Share a Mario Kart Tour game:

In this iconic Mario Bros. game, in the mobile version, it allows you to invite more users to compete in adventure races at the same time, with the possibility of choosing the character and the challenges.

The game is available to download in the app stores, although it is free, some features or benefits are available to buy.

Play ONE:

On the internet there are several platforms to enjoy a game of the iconic card game with friends or family, although ‘rents’ can also be carried out in the UNO Friends, available worldwide and ready to download to phones and tablets with iOS or Android operating systems

Get rich with a game of Monopoly:

This board game has its digital version with the Monopoly application. Games can be played by inviting friends and family who also have access to the app.

Do exercises with your friends:

Through a video call, you and your friends can practice an exercise such as yoga, meditation or physical training. Only a communication service such as WhatsApp, Zoom, FaceTime or Skype is necessary. One option to coordinate is to search for videos on YouTube.

Organize a virtual party:

Use your favorite video call service to connect with other people just for the pleasure of sharing a moment they can chat while having a drink from the comfort of the sofa.

Take a nap:

We don’t think that in this topic you need any guidance because you know it very well. It is the best opportunity for you to sleep well at any time of the day because there are no obligations or duties to fulfil. So you have a chance to spend the whole day in the pajamas and sleep all-day