Here’s Why You Should Purchase The Invest 4G Plan From Canara HSBC OBC Insurance Plan

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Invest 4G Plan from Canara HSBC OBC is a ULIP plan (unit linked insurance plan) that helps the policyholders to forget all their financial woes. The Invest 4G Plan is created to provide the dual benefit of savings and protection. That is, the Invest 4G Plan intends to provide an opportunity to save as well as life insurance protection for fulfilling your life goals. You might think that it is similar to your usual ULIP plan, so what’s great about it. Well, the thing is this life insurance policy comes with some unique features that you will not see in any standard ULIP plan, such as mortality return on maturity, wealth booster, and loyalty addition.

To help you understand the Invest 4G Plan From Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance, let us have a detailed look into it.

Key Features of Invest 4G Plan From Canara HSBC OBC

The Invest 4G Plan From Canara HSBC OBC insurance plan is a unit linked insurance plan that comes with protection and savings benefits. If you choose this plan, you are giving yourself an opportunity to create wealth for fulfilling long-term life goals. The following are the key features of the Invest 4G Plan.

The Invest 4G Plan provides 4 portfolio strategies and 7 different funds to invest your money

As an additional benefit, the Invest 4G Plan includes Wealth Boosters and Loyalty Additions to help you increase your savings

The plan also offers the flexibility of switching and redirecting the fund options to reduce the risk or take leverage of the market movement

Moreover, the plan is designed in a way that you can avail the benefits of partial withdrawal to meet the changing needs of your family or protect you and your family from unexpected expenses arising due to unforeseen events

The Invest 4G Plan also gives you the option of receiving maturity via Settlement Option. This is will be paid in installments

The best part is that the policy allows you to switch your investment fund any time

You also get the benefit of premium redirection, using which you can change the allocation amount of future premiums into multiple unit linked insurance plans

What are the Benefits of Invest 4G Plan From Canara HSBC OBC?

The Invest 4G Plan comes with a plethora of benefits for the policyholder.

In case of the sudden demise of the policyholder, their family receives policy benefits that are 105% of all the paid premiums or higher of fund value or sum assured

You can take the fund value at the time of maturity, or you can receive the fund value on maturity in monthly or periodic installments

Another benefit is that you will also be returned the mortality charges that you paid during the policy tenure

Moreover, on every fifth year, the policyholder is eligible to get fund value related to Loyalty Additions

Apart from these prominent benefits, this high-end UPLI plan also gives benefits like:

Wealth boosters

Partial withdrawal

Tax benefits

Final Words

So, what do you think? It is clear that taking the Invest 4G Plan From Canara HSBC OBC insurance plan is way better than your simple ULIP plan.