FIVE EMERGING TRENDS OF TECHNOLOGY IN MARKETING
Having the right product does not suffice for a sound business; the strategy to sell your product is like an ace of the spade in your deck. For thousands of years, as humans began to promote their objects, innovations have been occurring through leaps and bounds. Every year we see a new technology trying to win over the previous ones. For instance, newspapers have been vital for the marketing of multiple products and services. No other medium such as radio, television, internet, or e-mails could eliminate the need for print media.
Amidst the technological advancement that is glorifying fields like engineering, medicine, automobile, cybersecurity, and many more, marketing has also evolved remarkably. Large firms and corporations are utilizing emerging inventions in their promotional strategies. Small scale businesses are still developing in terms of technology and its adequate application. Unorthodox digital marketing trends are overtaking the conventional methods and thus helping companies to survive in such a nerve-racking competitive environment.
If you are willing to discover with us the five most efficient tech-based marketing strategies, then this article will untie all knots and open new arenas for your guaranteed success.
IoT MARKETING SOLUTIONS
By the year 2025, IoT will have more than 75 billion users that will directly improve the promotional traits of the businesses. By definition, the Internet of Things represents the ever-growing web of devices that possess IP addresses for the communication and internet connectivity between these devices and the system. The number of smart devices is exhibiting exponential growth; therefore, a wide range of products taking the edge in the market. IoT application areas have widened its scope in vehicles, home appliances, watches, smart automation (e.g., Coca Cola F&B connected coolers), e-commerce websites (e.g., Amazon Go), and Geofencing. IoT solutions for marketing strategies are unquestionable because of the purchase opportunities availed over a single network, and the provision of unique identification (UIDs).
There are three effective ways of using the Internet of Things for promotional drives:
- Creating smart product labels
- Using GPS based local intelligence for targeting customers
- IoT centered campaigning for UGC (user-generated customers)
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Over the next few decades, artificial intelligence will remain the face of the marketing industry. It has proven to be a significant commercial opportunity for multinational firms, companies, and even nations. AI is playing its role in increasing the GDP of many developed countries who are taking its applications to the next level. Research shows that adopting AI can propose the following benefits in the long run:
- Improved customer experience
- Optimization of internal business operations
- Sustaining a competitive advantage
- Creating new business opportunities
- Influencing sale by attracting customers
- Suppliers can offer AI-driven services and products
- Faster response to threats
PROGRAMMED ADVERTISING
There are four steps for programmatic promotion of your products;
- A user clicks on the webpage
- Page publishers place an advertisement to create auction impression
- The advertiser with the most biding get the chance to display its ad
- Now, the auction takes place among the advertisers to compete for the impression
- The ad goes to the potential customer
- That customer clicks on the ad, and the advertiser then enjoys sales and profit for that.
The search-based advertising campaigns are relying on three factors; keyword, location, and time of the day. In this way, the system individualizes the ads and successfully targets clients based on lifestyle, interests, and behavior.
VOICE SEARCH
Voice search is becoming more and more popular; for online businesses, there is a higher probability of users to find your content or product through this technology in 2020. Since mobile searches contribute around 50% of the entire count, marketers need to involve voice search features in their system. As other forms of businesses are striving for survival and growth, with new ideas, blogs, or content related organizations also need to change their mode of attack.
Following tips optimize the digital marketing strategies via voice searching;
- Using conversation language
- Transforming text search into questions
- Emphasizing on featured-snippets
- Prioritizing authorized and informative content
VIDEO MARKETING
This trend is most likely to rule the marketing industry for at least a decade. More than 60% of today’s consumers say that they have shared some brand videos; businesses report that the conversion rate has improved significantly through video marketing. Undoubtedly, watching a product video or its application enhances the trust factor among the clients and increases the probability of purchase. Thus videos have made their place in the most favored emerging promotional chain.
Talking about videos, we all will agree that the reformatting of content becomes effortless. Some emerging marketing ideas in this regard include;
- Live Videos work for interviews, behind-the-scenes clips, and product demos.
- 1:1 Videos work for recording personalized messages.
- 360 Degree Video-Contents work for advertising airlines.
- SEO Videos optimize YouTube and SERP based content.
CONCLUSION:
With the increasing popularity of tech-dominant ideas, businesses need to pace up to stay in the game. The trends, however, do not remain the same; modification and improvisation continue to enhance the benefits of marketing strategies. Google lens, bilingual visual searching, micro-moments, smart speakers, browser push notifications, and whatnot; choose wisely from the enormous range available across the globe and make the most of their perks.
Four Reasons Why You Should Be Marketing Your Business During Covid-19
You are probably thinking I have a lot more to worry about than marketing my small business during this pandemic. Covid-19 is scary and has shut a lot of companies down. To me, it seems like the perfect time to reassess your business and focus on ways to not only help your company survive this crisis but thrive when the economy becomes more stable.
This Guy is Crazy
You are probably thinking to yourself this guy is crazy and doesn’t understand the responsibilities that you have, such as having to teach and take care of your kids all day plus the costs involved with marketing.
Marketing Costs
Yes, there are costs involved in marketing your small business. However, you can offset these costs by devoting your time and energy to finding ways to grow your company during these trying times. If you have extra money great, you can hire a professional to market your company. If you don’t have the cash, then roll up your sleeves, and let’s get to work. I don’t want to hear any excuses on how you can’t devote a couple of hours a day to help your business.
Continue reading if you want to see the four reasons why you should be marketing your company during the Covid-19 quarantine.
Getting A Leg Up
Reason one would be getting a leg up on the competition. Think about if you are not currently marketing your company during the quarantine do you think your competition is. It’s the perfect time to surpass or close the gap on your major competitors.
Getting Your Voice Heard
Reason number two. Having your voice heard. I don’t mean on the phone or talking with people. I mean, with less competition, there is bound to be less clutter on the internet. You can cut through the proverbial noise more easily and find your attended audience for your products and services.
Become an Expert in Your Field
Reason number three, with less competition, it’s easier to be seen as an expert in your field. You can join some online communities related to your industry and provide input and questions. Not only is this free publicity, but it can also help drive leads for your company.
Lower Marketing Costs
Just like you, many marketing companies are going through the same struggles you are and have reduced pricing just to drum up business. So if you have extra coin can hire an SEO company that can help bring home the bacon now and into the future.
These are my four reasons why you should find the time or hire someone to help you not only survive but prosper into the future.
Marketing Solutions with Great Impact
When working on a tight budget, it’s actually quite hard to get an optimal impact. Why? Well, because you have to prioritize, which means excluding some of the methods that would otherwise be quite effective. Still, here, it’s all about the overall effectiveness and cost-efficiency of your methods, which helps you out immensely. So, how do you make this list of optimal marketing solutions and how do you tell which ones you should exclude. Well, here’s a quick list that you need to start with in order to achieve maximum impact.
Social media marketing
One of the reasons why social media marketing is so effective is due to the fact that it helps you target your audience quite easily. After all, the age of your demographic often determines the platforms they use and influencers that they follow. This alone allows you to single out those who are supposed to be your preferred audience. Also, different demographics have their own patterns of behavior in the digital world. What this means is that you get a chance to post at the optimal time (when you have the biggest chance of achieving maximum reach), as well as use a preferable format.
Email marketing
There are many reasons why email marketing is so effective and impactful. First of all, it has an ROI of 4400 per cent. This means that for every $1 that you invest in digital marketing, you get about $44 return. Other than this, email marketing is one of the primary methods for post-sale follow-up. What this does is allow you to create return customers, which are pivotal to the future of your business. First, it costs you five times less to make a person return than to convert a new customer. Second, about 20 per cent of your return customers make up for about 80 per cent of your entire profit. In other words, any method that increases customer loyalty and retention is definitely worth it.
Printed materials
The next thing you need to take into consideration is the potential impact of the old-school printed materials like promotional merchandise, billboards, signs and banners. The effectiveness of these methods is incredible, seeing as how they boost brand recognition and brand awareness of your business. Other than this, they can also be quite useful for boosting the curb appeal of your business. Experts behind BannaMesh also specialize in materials that you can use on hoardings. These vinyl banners are also made to be durable and resistant to different kinds of weather occurrences. All in all, for those who plan to boost their visibility in the real world, there’s nothing quite like it.
Content marketing
When creating any kind of relationship, you need to be aware of the fact that it needs to be beneficial for both parties. Now, your audience is supposed to engage with your content, share it and, eventually, transition into becoming paying customers. So, how do you provide value to them before they make this leap of fate? The simplest way to do so is through content marketing. What you need to do here is create content that is either entertaining, pragmatic or educational. This way, it has something to offer to your audience and you quickly start forming a system of co-dependency with them. This alone is enough to put your content marketing on this list.
In conclusion
Keep in mind that no matter how effective a marketing method is; it needs A) to be combined with other methods and B) time to give the desired effect. Therefore, the two most important traits that every marketer needs in order to make success are – patience and the aptitude for strategic thinking. Being able to see the bigger picture is what makes one’s campaign into a massive success.
REASONS TO ADOPT DIGITAL MARKETING FOR SMEs
Are you planning to start from scratch or you believe that your business is not progressing anymore? Do not worry because there are many ways that can help you raise your business. It can either be small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) or a larger operating business. However, SMEs lack the budget as well as proper staffing too. It comes down depending upon your number of employees and loyalty for hard work. The first thing is to consider all the options that can benefit your business and can help you to achieve your future goals. When looking at the different marketplaces around the world, there are many traditional and modern ways for securing your business that can be
- SEO
- Content marketing
- Social media marketing
- Email marketing
- Digital marketing or online marketing
Does digital marketing ring a bell? Digital marketing is very much important nowadays due to its increasing demand and usage. It is popular among every type of business, including home-based business. People nowadays are also very much interested in making and starting their home-based businesses to fulfill their dreams. The best way is, you can decide which way you can explore your business using digital marketing. On a simple note, digital marketing need is increasing day by day. Many people offer freelancer services for digital marketing campaigns or work for a digital marketing company. You might think about why to consider digital marketing over other marketing methods. So let’s talk about the reasons to adopt digital marketing for SMEs
Time and cost-friendly
The important fact is that digital marketing is one of your trusting tools. You can easily manage your time and finances using this strategy. As you know that many social media platforms are free to use and you can make a website, a page, or an advertisement very easily using less time. The major social media platforms can be Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, which can be helpful for your recognition. If you further want to make your campaign a good one, then you should consider going for the paid advertisements that are very easy when it comes to Google Ads. The best thing is it’s cost-friendly and won’t use any extra of your expenses.
Knowing your target audience is the best way
The best part is getting to know your audience and what their thoughts are. For this reason, you need to know what product you are selling and how does your audience react to it. You can make a chart containing all the groups you want to target and then further create your plans according to it. It is important to know what your goals are and how you want your customers to feel about your enterprise or product. The Google keyword planner can be your best option to decide the relevant keywords to target right the audience.
Your customers can find you easily
The mobile era is very much trendy nowadays. You can find anything on the Internet that you desire. You can post the advertisement, or make a Facebook or Instagram page and send newsletters. These are the advance ways that can help you find your target customers. Through these advertisements and websites, your customers are very much likely to search for you and know what products and services you sell. The major thing to keep in mind is that your website should be updated and contains the right information.
Measuring performance has become easier
The successful digital marketing campaign can assure that your customers might come to you, but there is no surety that they are happy with what you are selling. The customer relationship is very important, and how do they feel about your enterprise or product. Don’t worry because there is one way through which you can know your performance. Google Analytics is very much famous now a day for analyzing your performance. It can be very effective for you as then you can make plans and strategies according to your analytics results.
Don’t forget the result part
As we talked earlier that digital marketing is cost and time saver, which can help you to know in which way you are going. You can create a chart which can show your progress. The chart can be made with a comparison of what your analytics were before and how you are performing now. This way, it can be helpful to know how much money you are making out of this easy kind of marketing strategy.
Conclusion
The best way to keep up with the trends is through the digital world. The digital world has itself many benefits that are countless but also some disadvantages. You might have to face some problems in the business. The best part is it can give you the platform to explore your options and get as much experience as you can. However, you must keep in mind that all of the work requires some time and effort, and you should never lose any hope. Make sure you are on the right track and go ahead while blending yourself in this digital marketing world.
6 Top Reasons To Invest In Coupon Marketing in 2020
Coupon marketing is one of the best techniques, not only to increase sales but also to build your brand image. Through coupons, you can also gather a considerable amount of data from customers. It’s not important whether your business is large in size or small, coupon marketing is an excellent way for every business type. It will definitely help you to attract many customers and gain their loyalty. The approach you use to run a coupon drive must be constant with the manner your marketing department works.
How To Start A Coupon Campaign?
After deciding a reliable coupon service, you will have to plan a proper tactic. At the start, you should offer fewer voucher codes and target a few people. Gradually spread your campaign and approach a more extensive portion and area. Make sure that you track the performance of the coupons and collect the essential data from consumers receiving the vouchers. Patience is necessary for such stages. And you should be aware that such strategies do take time to show a positive and productive result.
There are many other reasons why you should invest in coupon marketing in 2020. Therefore we have created a list below:
1. Accessible To Move Less Popular Items (Buy One Get One Free)
There may be many products which would not be as popular as the others. Selling off such products is not an easy task. With the help of coupon marketing, you can quickly get away with less popular items by giving a buy one get one free opportunity. Consumers will buy a popular item, and you can give out the less popular item for free. In this way, you will get away with extra stock in hand. Without wasting or discarding an item, you can get away with it. This will not only empty your inventory but also will help to advertise your brand
2. Reactivate Old Customers
Many consumers purchase a product once from you and need a push to make a new purchase. In order to reactivate those old customers, it’s better to offer them a coupon. A coupon would help them give a small push and activate their purchasing power again. They will automatically be attracted to your store. That coupon can also help to maintain a customer for a longer run.
3. Attract New Consumers
There may be many consumers who have never heard of your brand. Once they see a coupon, they will always want to save their money and get products at lower prices. Coupons would help to attract new customers, thus causing more significant sales and customer loyalty. Every person wants to save money; therefore, that coupon or discount would also include the consumer to switch to your brand instead of the alternate they were willing to purchase.
4. Get Rid Of Older Products
Many products that have a closer expiry date are hard to sell-off. In the end, the business has to discard them. By giving out coupons on such products, people will buy the products easily. In this way, the company will get safe from facing any consequences. Instead of facing a loss, the business would sell the products at a breakeven price.
5. Inexpensive Advertisement
Coupon marketing is one of the most powerful marketing and advertising tool for businesses. When you distribute a coupon, all essential details will be mentioned in it. In this way, everyone would get to know a lot about your brand, including website, contact number, and address. Instead of wasting money on expensive mediums such as television or radio you can easily print coupons on by facing the printing costs only. This shows that now you can advertise your brand easily through an effective coupon marketing strategy.
6. A Good Way To Advertise A New Product
Coupon marketing is an excellent way to launch a new product. Many consumers hesitate to try a new product on the market. With the help of coupons, people will be encouraged to seek your new product, thus causing a great way to advertise it. If people would like it, they will want to buy it again and again even if you don’t offer a coupon later. Eventually, the new product, as well as your brand, will become popular.
Conclusion:
In the advanced world where digital marketing is taking the lead, things are frequently changing, so it’s essential that we also change our strategies. It’s best to use the best and leading technologies available to make our business succeed. Having clear objectives and a piece of useful knowledge about your target market will make you prosper by applying coupon marketing. Keep in mind that social media will be the best medium for communication.
3 Ways Event Managers Can Win the Hearts of Attendees
In today’s world, influencing people is an important part of marketing. Some people think that marketing is a pre-event activity, but they don’t understand that influencing people is an ongoing process that continues before, during, and after the event. This article aims to educate event managers about arranging a killer event that will win the heart of every attendee.
Focus On Their Needs
It’s now become a trend to place a phone charging station at a formal or informal event. Event managers often forget the most crucial aspect of arranging an event: to make the attendees happy. I agree that managing the expectations of stakeholders is equally important, but you need to arrange a function that has the most seamless transition from strategy to execution. So, you need to make a list of things that will make the attendees feel important. You can provide them with a cell phone charging station so that they stay connected with each other and keep socializing. You can also establish ad hoc networks or engage them through mobile apps.
Show Interest in Them
The next thing you can do to spark attendees’ interest is by making them feel special. Whenever you are arranging an event, you should take some time to get as much information about your audience as possible. You can use the internet as a tool to help you get to know your attendees and make arrangements accordingly. Moreover, you can take a quick look at the registration forms to acquaint yourself with your audience. With data about your attendees, you will have a better understanding of their interests, likes, and dislikes. These simple gestures will definitely help you organize a successful event.
Avoid Arguments
The last thing that you need to keep in mind is that no matter how great of an event you arrange, you can’t please everyone. When it comes to arranging events, avoiding arguments and listening to your audience is very paramount in winning their hearts. Instead of getting worried over a small incident, you should pay attention to the complainant and do everything in your power to fix the situation. Dealing with accidents in a professional way is a trait of a good event manager.
Content Marketing Ideas with Critic Review of Recent Trends
A form of marketing in which we are focusing on the creation, publication and distribution of the content is known as content marketing. Content marketing is done for various purposes like it is done to get the attention of the audience, it is done to expand the customer base and it is done to increase the brand awareness. By sharing valuable content free for the audience, it is easy for the businessmen to transform prospects into customers. In order to promote their businesses, businessmen use lots of content marketing ideas. Here, we will discuss some essential content marketing ideas with critic review of recent trends.
Results-Focused Content:
As we know that competition in the search engines is increasing day by day. Therefore, we should try to focus on the new results for faster results. For this reason, you should try to select the content marketing strategy as the first marketing strategy. Secondly, you should try to track two to three metrics. In order to use this marketing trend effectively, it is necessary for us to identify the posts that are getting more and more traffic. Secondly, you should try to filter these posts because these posts are providing the best user-experience to the audience.
Video and Live Streaming:
Along with the blog posts, video content is also getting more and more fame during the past two to three years. There are many reasons for it. First of all, modern customers want to receive video content from the top brands because videos are helpful for them to understand the different features of a product than any other type of content. Secondly, the numbers of live stream audiences are also increasing day by day. With the help of live streaming videos, it is easy for the brands to engage more than 80% of the customers. In order to promote your business through video and live to stream, you can use lots of platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, Snapchat and Facebook etc.
The Conversational Marketing Strategy Will Continue To Evolve:
Most people think that in 2020 and beyond, they will have to use new marketing strategies instead of conversational marketing strategy. They should come to know that conversational marketing strategy will be critical from the marketing point of view. Its reason is that this marketing strategy is providing the real way for the brands to engage their customers. Moreover, a conversational marketing strategy will also be helpful for people to fulfill their specific needs and to understand their problems.
Voice Search and Smart Devices:
As per conversation with a dissertation writer, in 2020 and beyond, the use of smart devices will also last lots of impacts on marketing strategies. That’s why it will be necessary for the brands to create voice searches with the help of smart devices for the marketing point of view. It is also expected that most of the smart devices are helpful to get answers to different queries with the help of voice search. Therefore, brands should try to optimize their content for voice research. It will be helpful for you to compete with your competitors.
Use of Podcasts:
According to the reports of Statista, in the last decade, the numbers of podcasts listeners have been increased three times. Therefore, we can also say that podcasts are also engaging lots of people. According to Forbes, the listeners of the podcast will never try to miss the episodes of their favourite programs. Moreover, these podcasts are also helpful for audience members to deliver trust. Therefore, with the help of podcasts, it is also easy for the brands to promote their products. Brands can also promote their products by running ads between the famous podcasting programs.
Topic Focused Content:
Nowadays, search engines have decided to rank only authentic content only. Therefore, while creating any post for the marketing point of view, it is also necessary for us to focus on the topic. Moreover, Google will also analyze the context of the entire website before analyzing a specific page for a specific search result. For example, if you have written a post about ‘Rules to play football’, it is necessary for you that you should write only rules to play football in this article. After writing this article, it is also necessary that you should try to share this article on such a website which is relevant to sports.
Is email marketing dead? – 2020 statistics and facts
Digital marketing has become an industry and it is likely to continue to grow at a rapid pace. Almost all types of businesses are getting more interested into it because of its high impact results and audience engagement. When we talk about audience engagement, we are talking about email marketing for sure. There may be some other tools also available to engage with the audience like social media platforms, pop up messages etc., but the value email marketing brings into the force is unparalleled. Despite the value it creates, some people still ask that is email marketing dead.
Actually, this seems to be one the biggest misconceptions that have found a place in the minds of laymen as well as some digital marketers. Many of them think email marketing is no longer a player in the digital marketing world. We need to completely remove this misconception from our heads.
In this post, we will be sharing with you some of the facts and statistics regarding the email marketing and try to answer the question is email marketing dead.
Connection with the Audience via Email
Businesses like to connect with their audience every time and they will certainly utilize all the possible channels which allow them to interact with their existing and potentials clients. When we see all these communication channels, we find that email marketing happens to be one of the most authentic digital tools to connect with your target audience. You may have many other ways to connect with the audience but the email sent from your official account brings the authenticity which is matchless and leaves a good impression on the recipients.
Our statement of email authenticity is proven by a recent study carried out by The Manifest which reveals that 69% of the businesses interact with their audience on email. One can imagine that the businesses must be getting a good return on their email marketing investment that is why they have been using email as an efficient tool to interact with their clients. If it wasn’t the case, the percentage must have gone down. Now, you can quote this percentage of email usage and ask those who question is email marketing dead.
Is email marketing dead? A Myth
Is email marketing dead? It is the question that is probably asked to support a myth that people don’t like to receive emails and hate reading long text. If we rationally think and try to verify this statement, we will find that it is only a myth that has nothing to do with the reality or it is the half-truth that conceals the complete reality and manipulates the fact. In actual, people ignore those emails that are not of their interest or do not give the information that is mentioned in the subject and these types of emails are usually marked spam which are sent in bulk without getting the interest of the receiver. These emails mostly backfire to the enterprises that resort to spamming.
We are not here to support spam but we encourage the emails that are sent with relevant and proper information to the target audience. These emails are generally accepted by the recipients because their content is worthwhile for reading. According to a safe estimation, billions of emails are sent on daily basis worldwide and the number of emails per day is likely to reach 306 billion by 2020. This figure alone may be good enough to answer is email marketing dead.
Subscription through Email
When we go in the history of digital marketing and try to find the tools which were used to bring the potential clients into the target list, we will find email subscription on top of all the tools. Email subscription happens to be the most legit and authentic way to collect the data of the potential clients that have shown interest in your products or services. What’s more, they are willing to remain in contact for future offers via email. One should know how to build an email list for getting potential clients and interact with them on regular basis for conversion.
It is an established fact that the email subscription is one of the oldest activities to market the products and services in the digital world. Nonetheless, it also needs to be understood that, especially to answer is email marketing dead, email subscription is still relevant and will continue to be relevant in the coming years. A study reveals that email subscribers are 3 times more likely to share the content by 2020 on social media platforms as compared to other channels from where leads are generated.
This number clearly authenticates the fact that email subscription will continue to grow and the digital marketers are forced to adopt it if anyone is thinking of doing away with email marketing in case. Email creates authenticity if targeted towards the right people with the right information and the receivers would share it on their social networks to market your content with customers’ stamp on the quality of your services. No business can ask for more than that if a business is getting quality certificates from their clients and clients are endorsing their service.
Importance of Email
Many people think email is used only for official purpose, otherwise people don’t pay heed to them. We cannot deny the fact that emails are used for official purpose but this is the only purpose of email. It can’t be true at all. The only purpose of these types of lame reasons may be to produce a fertile ground for growth of the questions like is email marketing dead. According to an independent estimation, 94% of the users get online just to check their emails and this trend is likely to continue by 2020 or beyond. With this massive number of people coming online to check their emails, you can’t just stick these users to official emails only.
We need to understand here the power of emails and the emails become powerful with their content which is relevant to the subject and has ample information for the readers. What you do the first thing in the morning is of importance as it has got your all attention and sits on top of your to-do list. You should not be surprised that 58% of the people check their emails right at the beginning of their day. Of course, email has the highest importance among all other working tasks of the day that is why most of the people are checking their emails first. This figure also endorses the importance of emails. It may be right to say that many of these people check their emails related to official work but there is also a big number of people who check their personal emails as well.
Conclusion
We have shared with you several statistics and facts in this post which are contemporary as well as related to 2020 which gives clear indications about the future of email marketing. The email marketing has a rich history, it is here to stay, and it will remain relevant in the years to come. In the light of these statistics and facts, we see no roam for the question ‘is email marketing dead’. On the contrary, people should be asking how they can increase their email list and improve their email marketing for better results.
Top Propagation Of Label Market In 2020 And Beyond
It is completely visible that the trends of labelling market is mushrooming at a greater speed backed by IT Support and digital marketing. Different types of software are being used to enable the key trends of labelling that primarily focus upon giving momentum to the concept of digitalisation. In this current year, advanced level of technologies are being employed and used in case of corporate flourishment and techno savvy revolution giving a fine touch to label and printing industry. Different sets of concepts are being used and focused upon to attract the customers and legally encash their data and information in order to interpret their behaviour of buying.
For an instances, respective Government bodies are arranging and propagating LabelExpo with an intention to accumulate large scale players and commemorate them in the area of digital printing and taking it to newer heights – updating it as per the requirement in different countries. Day by day they are crossing boarders and achieving milestones by multiplying various technique of scanning like – RFID scanning, Augmented Reality, Sensing Label and Electronic Shelf Label and many more that facilitates in quick scanning and accumulation of vistas of data.
Scaling of Business Opportunities with labelling market
It is purely transparent that the labelling industries is about to bring large scale business opportunities – coded with data and information ensuring justification to the customers. For example, the concept of scan and pay is subject to fast forward payments that captures the data and transfer the amount directly within few seconds. One of the prominent company – Xerox Corporation are using labelling and printing. This concept is considered as their key offerings with inkjet printing process. With the same concept, they have been mushrooming their wings in few major segments like – Europe, America and Australia strongly supporting the concept of digital printing and scanning.
The propagation of Smart label Market
The market opportunity towards smart label is expected CAGR of 13.7%, over the forecast period of 2019 -2024. Thus, it has become one of the most brimming concept that acts as a support system for retail, health care and FMCG sector. Like, smart technologies have been used for transporting and dispatching goods from one nation to other. One of the leading company like FedEx are providing smart delivery services within said time by employing smart labelling technique. This advance technology quickly scan the product and send to the nearest port, record the data and deliver it to the right customer without facing any turmoil during the process.
In the same field, smart labels are being prominently used in case of vertical integration and backward integration that are equally supported by big Data and Internet of Things as 4.0 revolutionary measure. With such speedy acceleration in the technological sector, every minute detail can be stored, retrieved and reused in order to determine the buying behaviour of an individual and overall footfalls of a customer in a particular period of time. These technologies like IoT and Machine Learning are used to identify and interpret the basic psychology and psychographic segmentation behind the product or service purchased.
As a result, there is a growing need of vendor inventory management and pallet tracking especially in retail industry that scans the data based on the sticker or label adhered to the apparel. Volume tracking data is being coded inside the label which helps to identify the no. of times a product is being picked and left in the shelf.
Thus, 2020 will bring a eureka moment in printing and labelling market exposing to the product provision. Stay tuned for more information.
How to Write Good Instagram Captions That Attracts Followers
Catchy Instagram captions are your key to pull in your followers on the popular social networking site. Yes, of course, your images are no doubt spectacular. But to lead people to your posts, you have to arouse their curiosity and interest in the first place. And this is where a great caption is the most crucial. Creating winning Instagram captions is not as simple as 1-2-3. Observe closely the Instagram captions that have successfully grabbed your attention. You will see some serious work that has been put into all of them.
So, yes, creating classy and sassy Instagram captions does require some level of hard work and research. Once again, your pictures are amazingly awesome. But to make people view them, a smart caption is even more important. And there is no dearth of cool shots on the social networking site. The competition is actually cut-throat here. The most important thing that can help your posts to stand out in the crowd is an attractive caption. Much to your convenience, this post below shares the best strategic tips to help you to create fantastic captions for your Instagram posts.
- Zero on your goal
- Understand your audience
- Simple, brief & focused
- Don’t forget CTAs
- Inject a dose of humor
- Ask questions
- Be careful about legibility
- Spice up things with emoji
Be clear about the goal of what you wish to share with your image on Instagram. Your caption would be centered on your goal. If you are not specific of the goal beforehand, you are likely to end up with a misleading caption.
Read More:- 7 Types of Visual Content you can publish on Social Media
For example, say you are a wedding photographer who wants to share a classy shot you have taken at a recent wedding. So, your goal here would be to portray how beautifully you have been able to capture the essence. Put simply, your goal here is to assert what a fabulous job you have done as a photographer. The caption for the same picture would be different if you are the best of the bride who wants to rave about the unforgettable moments of the event. So, before you write your caption, ask yourself that what you wish to achieve or assert with the image. Once you get that, it will be a cakewalk to frame the caption accordingly.
The main aim of your caption is to pull your audience towards your image on Instagram. It means you have to frame the caption according to your niche’s expectations and behaviors. Thus, you should put some effort to understand your audience so that you can come up with a fitting caption. Your research will determine everything about the caption- right from the choice of words to the tone of the message. Remember, your caption would be something that your niche would be able to relate to. If they are unable to relate to your caption, they won’t bother to check your image.
Instagram is bustling with countless numbers of photos and lots of images are getting posted in seconds. Also, don’t forget the n attention span has been decreasing over time. So, basically, you have a very short window to grab the attention of your audience. According to experts, one simple compact sentence would do the trick. People don’t have time today to wade through long complex posts. If they can’t get it in 3-5 seconds, they will simply move to another post.
Besides, make sure to be specific about the message that you wish to convey in your caption. Do not confuse your audience with a vague ambiguous heading.
Call To Action (CTAs) are always very effective whether you use it in your marketing emails, promotional articles or Instagram captions. If placed rightly, they work to inspire and urge the audience to take further action that will enhance their involvement with you or your brand. There are various ways how you can incorporate CTAs in your Instagram captions. For example, you may nudge your viewers to share their own opinions or like the post. You can even include a link here which, when clicked, would take your audience to your bio on Instagram. You can also invite viewers to tag buddies or enable them to click and enter a cool contest. The bottom line is to engage and involve your audience.
Humour has this unmatched quality to attract humans like no other. So, one of the best tips for an attention-grabbing Instagram caption is a fun-filled & witty headliner. We love to enjoy a hearty laugh and we like to share fun stuff with our near and dear ones. If your caption can actually make your viewers laugh, they would be most likely to make your caption viral by sharing it with their close ones on Instagram.
You have to build a rapport with your leads on Instagram if you want to convert them into your customers. You have to have a clear idea on their needs and wants. Your audience is looking for a solution and it will only go to that profile that can offer them that desired solution. Thus, it’s better to interact with your viewers and ask them about their expectations and requirements. Your caption should be engaging enough to inspire them to talk their hearts out.
An ideal caption is generally brief & specific. However, at times, you may need to come up with a longer caption. In that case, you must make sure to include the most crucial parts of your message on the front. This way, your viewers would be able to see the vital part of the caption before and it may motivate them to read the whole lengthy portion afterward. Remember, longer captions may have a deeper impact, provided you are being able to make people read it.
Humans are naturally drawn to visual content. So, a caption packed with right emojis at the right junctions is any day more attractive than a plan textual headline.
Enterprise SEO Outsourcing Tips
The emergence of the Internet paved the way for many enterprises of today to adapt and come up with new methods of marketing that can allow them to accumulate more customers and sales. One notable example is a digital marketing strategy called SEO, which stands for Search Engine Optimization.
Let’s say you started a business with a mindset of letting your brand known online. With more than a billion websites accessible through the world wide web, it might seem impossible for you to think as to how you can bring people to your site. That’s where SEO comes in. By implementing specific methods that can increase the exposure or visibility of a site on a web search engine, your site can attract a lot of online users, which could be converted into potential customers in the long run.
SEO has been becoming a trend ever since its inception because of its incredible potential, which could benefit any business, small and large enterprises alike. Though always keep in mind that SEO has its own complexities, and it might require a certain level of patience before results can be achieved. It is not something that can happen overnight and there’s always the risk of failure once mistakes were made.
Another probable downside of SEO is that since it could take months or years in order to be successful, companies could find themselves investing a great deal of their time and in-house resources.
Fortunately, this didn’t stop large companies from using SEO since such service can now be outsourced thanks to the skills and expertise offered by some digital marketing agencies. More and more enterprises around the world are starting to gain interest in outsourcing their SEO tasks to agencies situated in countries such as the Philippines. Hence, the term Enterprise SEO Outsourcing is steadily turning to a necessity that keeps the competitive foothold of a company intact. According to statistics, 70% of marketing experts believed that SEO is more effective than PPC (Pay Per Click) when it comes to driving sales.
As the name implied, SEO takes advantage of the search engine rankings in order to make a site more visible to online visitors. This means that one must have adequate knowledge and understanding of how search engine algorithms work.
Moreover, given the fact that no businesses are exactly alike, an SEO strategy can be implemented differently based on the needs of the company. But it shall always be an essential point to consider that an effective SEO campaign relies heavily on the capability of the hired agency.
To help you make the most out of your Enterprise SEO Outsourcing needs, head over to the infographic below brought to you by Digital Marketing Philippines.
