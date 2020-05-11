Four Reasons Why You Should Be Marketing Your Business During Covid-19

Digital marketing has become an industry and it is likely to continue to grow at a rapid pace. Almost all types of businesses are getting more interested into it because of its high impact results and audience engagement. When we talk about audience engagement, we are talking about email marketing for sure. There may be some other tools also available to engage with the audience like social media platforms, pop up messages etc., but the value email marketing brings into the force is unparalleled. Despite the value it creates, some people still ask that is email marketing dead.

Actually, this seems to be one the biggest misconceptions that have found a place in the minds of laymen as well as some digital marketers. Many of them think email marketing is no longer a player in the digital marketing world. We need to completely remove this misconception from our heads.

In this post, we will be sharing with you some of the facts and statistics regarding the email marketing and try to answer the question is email marketing dead.

Connection with the Audience via Email

Businesses like to connect with their audience every time and they will certainly utilize all the possible channels which allow them to interact with their existing and potentials clients. When we see all these communication channels, we find that email marketing happens to be one of the most authentic digital tools to connect with your target audience. You may have many other ways to connect with the audience but the email sent from your official account brings the authenticity which is matchless and leaves a good impression on the recipients.

Our statement of email authenticity is proven by a recent study carried out by The Manifest which reveals that 69% of the businesses interact with their audience on email. One can imagine that the businesses must be getting a good return on their email marketing investment that is why they have been using email as an efficient tool to interact with their clients. If it wasn’t the case, the percentage must have gone down. Now, you can quote this percentage of email usage and ask those who question is email marketing dead.

Is email marketing dead? A Myth

Is email marketing dead? It is the question that is probably asked to support a myth that people don’t like to receive emails and hate reading long text. If we rationally think and try to verify this statement, we will find that it is only a myth that has nothing to do with the reality or it is the half-truth that conceals the complete reality and manipulates the fact. In actual, people ignore those emails that are not of their interest or do not give the information that is mentioned in the subject and these types of emails are usually marked spam which are sent in bulk without getting the interest of the receiver. These emails mostly backfire to the enterprises that resort to spamming.

We are not here to support spam but we encourage the emails that are sent with relevant and proper information to the target audience. These emails are generally accepted by the recipients because their content is worthwhile for reading. According to a safe estimation, billions of emails are sent on daily basis worldwide and the number of emails per day is likely to reach 306 billion by 2020. This figure alone may be good enough to answer is email marketing dead.

Subscription through Email

When we go in the history of digital marketing and try to find the tools which were used to bring the potential clients into the target list, we will find email subscription on top of all the tools. Email subscription happens to be the most legit and authentic way to collect the data of the potential clients that have shown interest in your products or services. What’s more, they are willing to remain in contact for future offers via email. One should know how to build an email list for getting potential clients and interact with them on regular basis for conversion.

It is an established fact that the email subscription is one of the oldest activities to market the products and services in the digital world. Nonetheless, it also needs to be understood that, especially to answer is email marketing dead, email subscription is still relevant and will continue to be relevant in the coming years. A study reveals that email subscribers are 3 times more likely to share the content by 2020 on social media platforms as compared to other channels from where leads are generated.

This number clearly authenticates the fact that email subscription will continue to grow and the digital marketers are forced to adopt it if anyone is thinking of doing away with email marketing in case. Email creates authenticity if targeted towards the right people with the right information and the receivers would share it on their social networks to market your content with customers’ stamp on the quality of your services. No business can ask for more than that if a business is getting quality certificates from their clients and clients are endorsing their service.

Importance of Email

Many people think email is used only for official purpose, otherwise people don’t pay heed to them. We cannot deny the fact that emails are used for official purpose but this is the only purpose of email. It can’t be true at all. The only purpose of these types of lame reasons may be to produce a fertile ground for growth of the questions like is email marketing dead. According to an independent estimation, 94% of the users get online just to check their emails and this trend is likely to continue by 2020 or beyond. With this massive number of people coming online to check their emails, you can’t just stick these users to official emails only.

We need to understand here the power of emails and the emails become powerful with their content which is relevant to the subject and has ample information for the readers. What you do the first thing in the morning is of importance as it has got your all attention and sits on top of your to-do list. You should not be surprised that 58% of the people check their emails right at the beginning of their day. Of course, email has the highest importance among all other working tasks of the day that is why most of the people are checking their emails first. This figure also endorses the importance of emails. It may be right to say that many of these people check their emails related to official work but there is also a big number of people who check their personal emails as well.

Conclusion

We have shared with you several statistics and facts in this post which are contemporary as well as related to 2020 which gives clear indications about the future of email marketing. The email marketing has a rich history, it is here to stay, and it will remain relevant in the years to come. In the light of these statistics and facts, we see no roam for the question ‘is email marketing dead’. On the contrary, people should be asking how they can increase their email list and improve their email marketing for better results.