200% Increase in Google Search for “How to Play Poker”
GGPoker looks into how it attracts newbies to the sector as a result of the pandemic leading to an spike in gaming activities.
The research department of the developer examined the patterns of Google in the UK and found an 87% increase in “poker rules” searches.
Reveal growing competition in poker searches
This figure is reported to be 92% higher in everyday business on the British platform of IDN Poker. Since the WSOP Super Circuit series is sponsored by GGPoker at $100 million, the stat is hardly unexpected. The data, however, suggest that not only experienced players are anticipating.
Over the previous two months, the UK platform of the operator saw new registrations increase by 102%. This corresponds to 200% more searches for the sentence “How to Play Poker” by Google.
Scan data represents pre and after lock conditions in the United Kingdom. Researchers specifically examined the quarantine on 23 March 30 days before and after the country. Searches for the term “best poker hands” increased by 282 percent during that period.
The data will show that traffic at the leading online poker sites has already increased. It is more evidence, though, that poker sites are now able to capitalize on what many call the “new standard.”
Creates A Standard Coronavirus
If online entertainment is the norm, poker is part of the spirit of time. For many years the operators have been pushing for informality and, at least for now, this goal coincides with a cultural shift in many parts of the world.
There is almost likely to be traffic as lockdowns in the UK and elsewhere tend to quickly occur. The problem is how quickly it’s going to get out. In fact, how many online poker sites will keep new players.
The degree at which people are assured in taking part in social activities will vary. Coronavirus remains constant. What we know for sure is that there are actually more people involved in online poker.
If culture has changed for ever, how best to engage this latest generation of players is the challenge for operators. Built on the fundamentals could be a competitive tactic with a lot of data patterns towards rating and bluffing.
Regardless about how players welcome the upswing, online gaming numbers now carry all the chips.
Is Mobile Gambling Set to Rule the Gambling World?
Over the last five years, the world’s gambling industry has been going through a metamorphosis of sorts. There has been an ongoing transition from online gambling to mobile gambling. What does that mean for a fast-growing gambling community?
Changes in the Gambling Industry
We can no longer view online and mobile gambling as a regional form of adult entertainment. As more countries move forward to legalize online gambling activities, country and regional boundaries are disappearing. A big catalyst for this has been a not so subtle shift towards mobile gambling.
Traditionally, gambling has always been a “guy thing.” When online gambling was first introduced in 2000 in the UK, it motivated some members of the opposite sex to start playing online casino games for real cash. However, the ladies didn’t exactly beat a path to the internet, though the numbers are increasing.
Big changes have also taken place across the pond. In America, the laws made it difficult for Americans to gamble online. There were no laws that made the activity illegal, it was just impossible to fund online gambling accounts because of the Wire Act of 1961 and the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act of 2006.
In May of 2018, the US Supreme Court released the federal government’s stranglehold on sports and online casino gambling. It’s now up to the individual states to decide on these matters for themselves. The US Supreme Court’s decision negated the Gambling Enforcement Act of 2006 while the Wire Act remains as is.
The reaction to this change in policy has been swift. To date, twenty-one states have legalized sports gambling with eight of those states also legalizing online/mobile forms of gambling. Of the twenty-one states that legalized sports gambling, twelve states are already accepting sports bets. Six of those are allowing online/mobile gambling, which is changing the way Americans gamble.
With all these changes taking place, the thing that seems to tie everything together has been the internet. From there, a shift towards mobile gambling makes sense given the number of people in the world who have become inseparable from their mobile devices.
Mobile Gambling on the Rise
The Classic street gambling game online moving into new dimension and created a new way for people to gamble, it wasn’t until mobile gambling became a reality that the profile of the average online gambler changed. It’s no coincidence that the convenience of gambling from anywhere at any time is driving people to give mobile gambling a shot.
Here is where mobile gambling has created opportunities for the online gambling industry. Women and younger adults all over the world are flocking to online gambling sites through their mobile devices (smartphones, tablets). More specifically, online casino sites seem to be pulling in the masses from the aforementioned groups of people. This would certainly account for the reason why gambling industry experts are quick to point out that more than 50% of all online gambling is being done through mobile apps. That’s a huge number considering estimates from 3 years ago sat at around 20%. It’s noteworthy that these same experts are predicting the percentage of mobile gamblers could rise to as high as 80% within the next two years.
All of this begs the question: “what is the appeal of mobile gambling for women and younger adults.”
First of all, top software developers have successfully tapped into the intrigue women and younger adults have for video slots. Every week, as many as a dozen new mobile video slots and progressive slots are becoming available for slot enthusiasts. Many of these new slots include great new innovations and bonus features that add to the intrigue.
The second thing about mobile casino gambling that seems to be drawing in women and younger adults is a focus on video slot themes that appeal to these groups. We are seeing a lot more movie/TV themed games coming out. This is a video slot theme that seems to draw people who prefer the comfort of familiarity. We are also seeing a bigger focus on the development of slots that feature cute and adorable icons that are sure to catch the attention of the fairer sex.
The last piece if the mobile gambling puzzle is the inclusion of new innovations. As the mobile online casino industry moves closer to the inclusion of new technologies like Virtual Reality video slots and full service casinos, the younger population is likely to jump all in and join the fun. Truthfully, that day could arrive as soon as this year.
Bruno Fernandes marking a new paradigm: no one could have predicted this on 1xbet : betting company
January was the month that marked a whole new paradigm at Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes, a Portuguese attacking midfielder signed from Sporting CP, made his debut at Old Trafford and has been transforming the club to this day! His impact was immediately felt, and lots of people benefited from this at 1xbet : betting company — the odds for Manchester were understandably high for the initial games, which led to amazing wins!
For the nearest future, everyone is expecting Fernandes to eventually captain the squad, and to lead the Red Devils to the glory it has, throughout this last decade, lost track of. To the time of writing, he has already scored his infamous penalties and the long-shot bangers — he’s truly a very versatile player.
You can follow Fernandes’ success — and have it contributed to your winnings — over at 1xbet : betting company. He has been having a tremendous impact so far, and chance is he’s not going
to stop just yet!
You should have heard of 1xbet : good football bets by now
Just as Fernandes is making a lot of immediate impact in his club at the moment, some previous signings from the Portuguese League had a positive first impression just as well. Here are some cases to freshen up your memory:
- Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani, both from Sporting CP;
- Bernardo Silva, hailing from SL Benfica;
- Rúben Neves, the central midfielder from FC Porto;
- Lindelöf, from SL Benfica as well, and many more!
Thus, we might conclude that the Portuguese League is a special haven for talented players, and you should take advantage of that when placing 1xbet : good football bets!
For the present moment, he seems keen on helping Manchester United to the highest place possible in the table, looking of course for the eligible Champions League places in the standings.
Fernandes started his career at Boavista, leaving afterward for the Italian League, just before returning to Portugal to have a massive stint at Sporting CP.
What successes does the future have for Fernandes? We don’t know yet — but you can surely be a part of it by placing bets on him and Manchester United; and what better place for that than the 1xbet : good football bets? Sign up immediately!
…and do you know that you can watch online sport on 1xbetbd.com/live?
In the next Manchester United game, be sure to tune in on the free live stream provided by 1xBet, and live the next Fernandes banger to be scored on the net! His long shot is absolutely bonkers and the Red Devils’ fans are thrilled with those. Check the streams on watch online sport on 1xbetbd.com/live.
He’s very keen on scoring those impressive bangers and we’re sure to see a couple more on his next few games at Old Trafford. But even if you don’t go there to watch live, you know there are alternatives around the internet…
That’s right! For all your sporting needs, 1xBet provides a crystal-clear Sports stream for you, to help you live the game more intensely when betting! Just follow the instructions at watch online sport on 1xbetbd.com/live and you should be good to go!
8 Retirees had Coronavirus after the Poker Game, 3 Dead
The community, aged between the 70s and 90s, gathered five times a week over the last decade to play a game where they would exchange stories about their grandchildren. Last played on March 12 in Florida when they kissed and exchanged round cards, cash and chips-a few days before the state-imposed a lockout order, Marcy Friedman, 94, suffered respiratory problems on March 15 and died on March 28 in Aven.
During their daily poker games, eight Florida seniors developed coronavirus, and within weeks, three were dead.
The seniors will get together four times a week to play poker in their Miami-area condominium, with their most recent game being on March 12, South Florida’s Sun-Sentinel said.
It was in their last game where one of the players was coughing and sneezing. At the time, the party did not say much about it because there were no instructions to sit at home or psychological distancing steps in Florida. In weeks, all eight will be found positive for COVID-19.
Find best daily poker game deals at PokerAB.
While some had to be treated, three wounds had to be removed.
Marcy Friedman, 94, had chronic blood, lung and kidney problems and died on March 28.
After twenty years together, 84-year-old Beverly Glass and 86-year-old Fred Sands died days apart while in the same hospital.
Originally put in different quarters, the pair moved into one room and kissed their hands frequently.
Sands had a heart disease and a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and died on March 27. Glass also had a heart problem and died on March 31st.
The members of the party claim that they developed the virus in one of their poker games.
“It’s a shame,” said Harriet Molko, who spent nine days in the hospital and later learned about the deaths about her colleagues.
“I don’t know how I did it,” she said. “It’s just a nightmare, so I’m just waiting to get over it.”
In a couple of weeks, three seniors were afflicted with coronavirus, and in their favorite poker daily game they managed to share stories about their grandkids.
This virus can be tracked back to the last game they played on March 12 in Florida, days before the state released an arrest warrant and restricted meetings. the virus was transmitted by friends aged 70 to 90.
In South Florida, the eight elderly first visited casinos and were addicted because of their love of the game, until they decided to play a game out of Aventura.
For the last 10 years, a party that would move together as ‘friends’ and see each other as ‘related to relatives’ gathered to be playing poker five days a week.
However, the 12th March game is fatal.
That day the party gathered as usual, bringing tickets, cash and chips and telling their grandchildren’s stories.
Weeks after the war, three of their members were murdered and the other five tainted with the lethal virus.
The decade-long weekly games, played at 19:00, were coordinated by former New York Secretary Marcy Friesman of 94, who moved to Florida. Sunday to Thursday. Sunday to Thursday.
On March 15, she was breathing-challenged and was admitted to hospital the following day.
She screened for coronavirus ten days later and died in Aventura Hospital on March 28.
The underlying diseases were heart, lung and kidney.
Her son Andrew Friedman told the Sun Sentinel that he urged his mother before the game to avoid playing poker, but she persisted as she wanted to play with her best friends.
He said, “This was her social life.”
He also said that Florida was still not worried with an epidemic at the time of the game.
He said, ‘It has not been like this. On 12 March, there were fewer than 200 confirmed cases of coronavirus and social distancing laws were not in place. ‘It was not shut down.’
Four days later, on 16 March, President Trump offered advice suggesting that the conference would be reduced to 10 participants, which is well below the mark.
In another semaine, major gambling businesses like the Big Easy Gambling and the Hollywood Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino were still operating.
Florida has 21,367 confirmed coronavirus cases since April 15, and 524 have been killed.
Also within 1 week of play began two of the other friends Beverly Glass, 84, and Fred Sands, 86, a young couple of 20 who lived in Hollywood.
We have been admitted to the Local Hospital Memorial and have been screened for coronavirus.
On the 27th of March Sands died and on the 31st of March Glass died. You could spend the last days holding the hands over the hospital beds together.
Lori Helitzer, Glass’ aunt, told the Sentinel they were ‘no sit-at-home people,’ but ‘mobbies and shakers,’ who went to casinos all over Florida daily.
Why Is Social Casino Gambling Becoming Popular?
Do you know you can play blackjack, poker, and even various slot games on different social media websites? Yes, with social gambling, it is possible to gamble on your favorite social media platform without registering anywhere else. And it’s not just playing a few games to pass time. You will win rewards like in online casinos.
Understanding social gambling
Social gambling is nothing but gambling on social media. Many gambling operators are now launching various social media games on Google+, Facebook, and even MySpace. Their primary objective is to attract players so that they can use the social media platform and sign up gamblers on their original website. For example, 22bet often allows gambling enthusiasts to try their slot games on Facebook. You don’t have to register on their site right away. If you like games, you have the option to visit their website.
Pro tip: Always read detailed reviews of online casino sites before registering. Therefore, in this case, don’t forget to go through 22bet pros and cons (review) before registering and playing on the site.
Why should you use social casino apps?
It doesn’t matter whether you are an avid gambler or stumbled on to some social casino games while searching for free games. These games are here to entertain, and if you win something in the process, consider yourself very lucky. The advent of social casino apps has made it easier for everyone to access their favorite casino games while surfing through their social media homepage.
Surfing through your social media profile’s homepage may become boring after some time. You see thousands of memes surfacing every minute, friends posting hundreds of photos of their weddings, and whatnot. After a while, you will feel like playing a few easy games to keep your mind off from these things. And social casino apps provide that respite amidst memes and stories of fake news. Moreover, there are multiple benefits of using social casino apps:
- First of all, you don’t have to pay anything upfront. The social casino app allows you to play for free. If you are already logged in to your social media website, all you need to do is permit the app to view your profile. Once you do, the app will provide you with a list of games. Click on any game to play immediately.
- If you are new to gambling and don’t have much experience, this is the ideal way to start gaining knowledge of different casino games. From poker to roulette, you can play almost every type of casino game that online casino sites contain. Consider a social casino app as the stepping stone to become famous in the gambling industry. If you can win comfortably in the social casino apps, you may try and register in an online casino later.
- Lastly, social casino sites provide a way to pass time by playing interesting games. You not only know the rules of different casino games but also have the chance to become an expert.
Therefore, if you feel tired while scrolling through your social media feed, start using social gambling apps. They will keep you entertained for hours without spending a dime.
Banking on Your Passion for Sports
They say the best way anyone can ever get through life is to find a way to make a living out of one’s passion. And there’s no denying the truth of the statement. Once you’re able to find something you’re not only great art, but you genuinely love and have a burning passion for, and can successfully find a way to start generating an income off it, you’re well on your way to finding genuine happiness.
But there’s also no denying that this is way easier said than done. This is why a lot of people find themselves working nine to five doing the same boring, repetitive stuff all over again.
And hey, they may even make some money off it, but they’re never really fulfilled because they don’t love what they’re doing. For the sports lover, this problem may even be more pronounced, because let’s face it, once we have an avid love for sports, monetizing our love, we feel, can only be achieved in one way – by being an athlete.
Being an Athlete
While, no doubt, being an active player of the sports we love can be the most lucrative way of earning from it, it isn’t always the best or most realistic option. Without boring people or discouraging you further with statistics, it is safe to say that not everyone will require the level of proficiency, or even luck needed to become a professional athlete at their desired sports. So what are the other available options? Glad you asked.
- Sports Journalism
Sports journalists report and make an in-depth analysis of sporting events. If you’re an avid lover of a particular sports, chances are you probably know a lot about it already. So why not turn that love into something lucrative by considering the field of journalism? The pay is worth it, too, and you can even start small on your own as a freelance journalist.
- Sports Betting
Another way to earn money through your love for sports is through sports betting. With a deep knowledge of the game, you could easily make money off your passion. Or better yet, you can start your own sports betting company, just like in this in-depth Melbet review by Valentin Tanev.
- Sports Blogging
Another way to monetize your passion and knowledge of your favorite sport is to simply start a sports blog. Thanks to the latest innovations, it is super easy to start your blog, get your website ready and start covering games and athletes you find interesting. In a short while, you can easily establish a reputation for yourself, and then the sky is the limit.
- Sports Podcast
Just as sports blogging is for sports lovers with great writing skills, sports podcast is for sports lovers with a nice voice and passion for speaking about the game that they love so much. You can also start a podcast just as easily, and begin establishing a reputation. Who knows, in time you may even have your favorite athletes as guests on your podcasts.
- Sports Photography
The final option on our list is sports photography, which is for avid sports lovers who also happen to have good photography skills. Just as in all things, you may have to begin in the grassroots and work your way up. But with sheer passion and determination, all things are possible.
Is Cryptocurrency the Future of Online Sports Betting?
Cryptocurrency is now a global phenomenon. The crypto industry has seen a massive rise in the last couple of years, especially after many countries legalized its trading. Like cryptocurrency, sports betting has also enjoyed a meteoric rise, thanks to tons of betting websites. The question is, can cryptocurrency become a payment method for online sports betting? And the answer is a big YES.
Punters who prefer using cryptocurrencies receive a multitude of benefits, such as free bets, faster transactions, and even odds boosts. If they can use cryptocurrency, why can’t you? This type of payment method is 100% transparent and maintains your anonymity. This means you have lower risks of getting caught if your country doesn’t approve sports betting.
Withdraw and deposit from anywhere
While it is true that you can deposit and withdraw money into your betting account using your debit or credit card, you should also keep an eye on the transaction fees. Transacting using cryptocurrencies hardly involves any service or transaction charges. However, you should review whether the site accepts cryptocurrency or not. Always read feedback from third-party review sites to understand the different payment methods that the site offers. Therefore, if you want to register on 1xbet, you should read this 1xbet review before signing up.
With more sites accepting cryptocurrencies, you can now use those Bitcoins you purchased way back and place your bets accordingly. Not only can you withdraw and deposit cryptocurrencies in your playing account from anywhere but also use this payment method safely without attracting the cyber police.
Faster transactions
It usually takes at least three working days for any betting website to transfer your earnings into your bank account. With cryptocurrency transactions, you don’t have to wait for so long. Moreover, it only takes a few seconds to transfer money into your playing account. You check the value of the respective cryptocurrency according to its market price and transfer the amount of currency into your account. The advantage here is, if the value is greater than the actual cost price, you can bet more by spending less.
Apart from payments, cryptocurrencies also allow you to withdraw money faster. You may not want to wait for three days for the betting site to transfer your earnings. Instead, with cryptocurrencies, it will hardly take a few seconds to transfer your winning amount to your bank. Plus, you don’t need to pay any transaction fees.
Benefits of cryptocurrency in online sports betting
Cryptocurrency is fast becoming the preferred payment method in online sports betting websites. Gamblers understand that they can spend less and earn more if they pay via cryptocurrencies. Moreover, a loss doesn’t seem so significant in this context unless you bet thousands on one game. Therefore, with faster transactions, low transaction fees, and flexibility in payments and withdrawals, cryptocurrencies stand as one of the leading payment methods in sports betting.
If you are an avid gambler, you should consider shifting to using cryptocurrencies while betting instead of relying on e-wallets, credit and debit cards, or net banking.
Selfless Sports Stars & The Fight Against COVID-19
Due to their popularity, financial success and inspirational qualities, athletes have enormous potential to support a worthy cause. In particular, during the current COVID-19 crisis, selfless sports stars and teams around the world are stepping up to provide financial and other kinds of support during this challenging time.
With many people isolated at home, and many sports fans unable to watch their favorite players or teams at the moment, it’s uplifting to read more about what sports stars are doing during this time to support their communities.
In this post, we’ll cover what some of the most well known sports stars and teams are doing to support COVID-19 relief efforts across the globe.
Selfless Sports Stars and Teams Supporting the Fight Against COVID-19
1. Christiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo is an extremely popular and successful Portuguese sports star, so you can bet on him to be making a substantial contribution to the fight against COVID-19 in his native Portugal.
In particular, Ronaldo has donated 1 million Euros to the cause, and together with his agent, has also provided support to hospitals in Lisbon and Porto by donating life-saving medical equipment.
2. Lionel Messi
One of the most popular football stars on the planet, Messi has also contributed 1 million Euros to the cause. In particular, this donation has gone to the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona, to help them treat victims of the pandemic and to assist with research.
3. Roger Federer
Together with his wife, Roger Federer has donated 1 million Swiss francs to support vulnerable families in their native Switzerland.
4. Athletes for COVID-19 Relief Fund
In an effort to raise funds, several international athletes have donated items for auction to support the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s COVID-19 Response Fund.
This fundraising initiative allows people from all over the world to take part in a raffle to win a signed item from their favourite sports star, with a minimum donation of 25 dollars required to enter. This fund has been created to support organisations like Feeding America, Healthcare Ready, Meals on Wheels and the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.
So far, sports stars like Stephen Curry from the Golden State Warriors, Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, Washington Spirit midfielder Rose Lavelle and tennis champion Bianca Andreescu have contributed to the initiative.
5. English Premier League
In order to support those working on the frontline in healthcare, English Premier League teams like Brighton and Bournemouth have joined a campaign to make 100,00 free tickets available to those working in the National Health Service (NHS).
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford has also raised money to ensure that no child goes without food during this time, donating 150 000 pounds to feed 600 000 children.
6. National Basketball Association (NBA)
As a group of sports stars admired around the world, several NBA teams have pledged to support hourly workers and stadium staff during this time. These teams include the Dallas Mavericks, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Sacramento Kings, the Philadelphia 76ers and the San Antonio Spurs to name a handful. The Golden State Warriors have also pledged 1 million dollars to a disaster relief fund.
On a personal level, Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers has contributed 100,000 dollars to support staff that work at the team’s stadium. In addition to the team contributions above, other individual players have also made donations to support staff, including Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans.
From a social standpoint, many basketball stars are also helping those in need, including Stephen Curry and his wife, who are contributing to feeding schemes like Feeding America and Alameda County Community Food Bank.
7. Pakistani and Bangaldeshi Cricket Teams
As one of the most popular sports in Pakistan and Bangladesh, several cricket players have become involved in disaster relief efforts. This includes former Pakistani cricket captain Shahid Afridi, who through his charity has helped to distribute various supplies, including food, soap and other essential items.
In Bangladesh, cricketers are contributing half of their salaries to help contribute to COVID-19 relief efforts.
8. National Football League (NFL)
In the NFL, sports star JJ Watt from the Houston Texans, and his wife Kealia Ohai Watt, who plays professional soccer for the Chicago Red Stars, have also donated funds to support those in need in their area, namely to the Houston Food Bank.
Final Thoughts on Selfless Sports Stars and the Fight Against COVID-19
In the post above, we’ve given just a broad overview of the many selfless sports stars who are contributing their time and their resources to help to alleviate the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of course, there are many others who have contributed and continue to contribute to this cause who are not mentioned here. Overall though, it is inspiring to see how many sports stars have stepped up and used their popularity and influence to do good, to help to educate people about the seriousness of the virus, and also to provide a sense of hope to their many fans across the globe during this challenging time.
How might the major sporting leagues finish their seasons?
Sports are a central part of life in the US and indeed around the whole world. From baseball to soccer and football, we all love to follow our favorite team and catch up on the latest action. With sports betting now legal in some US states, many people also love to make money from predicting how games will finish. This is a growing sector within North America, as the popularity of Pennsylvania online sports betting sites shows. We are now living through uncertain times though due to the spread of coronavirus, and sports have not escaped Covid-19’s far-reaching grasp.
As the virus is thought to spread through close physical contact between people, it has made playing games or completing seasons as planned nigh on impossible. But what exactly has been the impact on major sports seasons, and how might they decide to finish things?
Basketball – NBA affected
As with all major sports in the country, basketball has been hit in a major way by the spread of the virus. With the risk of players and crowds coming into close physical contact being too great, the NBA decided in mid-March to suspend the 2019/20 season until further notice. In terms of what happens next, it is a tricky call.
With measures to help protect people from the virus in place until April 30th 2020 at least in the US, it seems that many pro teams are expecting the season to resume again around summertime. This would allow players to get back to full fitness and also give the NBA time to arrange how the rest of the season would look. It may even be the case that they end the regular season with the standings as they are and then fit the post-season games into the rest of the year.
Hockey sees a halt to the action
Covid-19’s spread around the world has also affected the NHL season. This is a real shame for fans as it was coming to its climax before being suspended in mid-March 2020. But how might the people in charge of the NHL plan to finish the season? As with basketball, they will not be able to resume anything before April 30th at least due to social distancing measures.
When it is possible for fans to travel to games and for players to mix again, it would seem that they may simply try to play out the remaining regular-season games and then move quickly into the Stanley Cup round of games. This should not be a problem in terms of timescale as there are not actually that many games left in the NHL season to get through. As with the NBA, you would expect the main focus to be on getting this season completed in time to start the next one as usual.
Soccer also affected by a virus spread
Soccer is another major sport in the US that has been left in a quandary with current events. The 2020 MLS season had only just got going when play was suspended on March 12th 2020, and it is in lockdown for 30 days as of now. As the season is at such an early stage, it is not really possible to leave the standings as they are. It would seem that the most reasonable course of action would be to simply resume play again when allowed – even if the number of games played is reduced.
What will baseball do?
The MLB season should have started on March 26th 2020, but the coronavirus outbreak initially saw Spring Training games cancelled and a two-week delay applied to the start of the 2020 season. This has now given way to an indefinite delay to the whole season. Many think that the simplest thing would be to write off this season and resume again in March 2021 when the virus should be well under control. If this does not happen, then the MLB season may be played over fewer games to help get it completed in time.
Big decisions for major sports leagues
From the NBA to the NHL, MLS, and MLB, there are some major sporting leagues that need to work out how their seasons will finish after this outbreak is controlled. For some, it could be ending as the current standings show or fitting in remaining games when back in action – others, however, may decide to cancel seasons if this looks a better bet. In some ways, you have to think that the NFL is in an enviable position here – as it is not due to begin again until September 2020, it should not have these tough decisions to make.
The night Corey Maggette got the best of Kobe Bryant in a head-to-head battle
Fourteen years NBA veteran Corey Maggette had plenty of memorable games in his NBA career. Known as a consistent scorer in the NBA, he had three seasons in which he averaged 20 or more points a game.
One game, in particular, sticks out from the rest. It just happened to come against one of the all-time greats in a rivalry game late in the season. Maggette’s night on April 12, 2007, was memorable, as he showed the league he could battle with Kobe Bryant and the Lakers as an all-around threat. This is a look closer look at that memorable night.
Clippers-Lakers rivalry
To most basketball fans, the Los Angeles Clippers have always been viewed as the younger brother to the Los Angeles Lakers. The two franchises have shared the Staples Center since 1999, and the Lakers have traditionally always been the better team.
In the 2006–2007 season, Both Los Angeles teams were pretty average. The Lakers would sneak into the playoffs with the seventh seed, while the Clippers found themselves on the outside looking in. It certainly wasn’t for lack of effort from Maggette, as he knew that the team needed to find a way to snap their three-game losing streak heading into the fifth to last game of the regular season against the Lakers. What ended up happening was arguably the best game of Maggette’s career.
Battling Bryant
Kobe Bryant was in the middle of a two-year scoring binge for the Lakers. He won back-to-back scoring titles, and had multiple games of 50 or more during the 2006–2007 season. The strategy for a lot of teams going against the Lakers involved letting Bryant score his points, and shutting everyone else down.
Maggette and Bryant didn’t match up exclusively against each other, but the two battled in the ways they were putting points up. Bryant was taking a lot of difficult shots, while Maggette was a lot smarter with his shots, relying on contact to get to the line as well.
The first half was solid individually for Maggette, as he scored 22 points while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out five assists. His team, however, was trailing by four. A loss to the Lakers would virtually eliminate them from any playoff contention down the stretch, so the team needed to find a way to shut down some of the other players putting up solid stats for the Lakers.
The relentless attack of the basket by Maggette helped him pick up a lot of easy points. He was 17-24 from the free-throw line for the game, including 6-7 in the fourth quarter. More importantly, he spent some quality minutes guarding Bryant down the stretch, helping to contribute to a pretty mediocre six-point fourth quarter for Bryant on poor shooting.
A final look at Maggette’s Night
Corey Maggette ended the game with 39 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, four steals, and a block. He played all but five minutes of the game, and receive considerable help from his teammate Elton Brand to close out the win.
Bryant might have finished with 50 points and nine rebounds, but he was fatigued in the fourth quarter after playing the entire game. He couldn’t figure out the changes made by the Clippers, and Maggette helped limit him just enough. For that night, Maggette showed that he could compete directly against one of the all-time great’s and get into a legitimate scoring battle during most of the game. Today Maggette being the family man that he is has taken over in Southern California giving back to those in need and is a top player in the BIG3.
A look at advance metrics shows that this was Maggette’s most complete NBA basketball game of his career. He not only scored efficiently, but he said career highs for points and assists on the same night. Not too many players in NBA history can say that, and it was a pretty comprehensive look at Maggette playing at the peak of his powers in basketball haven Los Angeles where he and the other NBA star lived at the time. A well-rounded gameplan allowed him to do a little bit of everything, and his ability to get to the line offered up some easy points that led to a victory.
Top 2 Weapons on Tom Brady’s New Team
Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on March 20th, 2020. New England Patriots fans, along with legions of NFL fans, were shocked. Tampa Bay seemingly came out of nowhere to win over Brady.
Many anticipated Brady going to a major-market team like the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers recently cut ties with their storied quarterback for over a decade, Philip Rivers. This seemingly freed up the team to acquire the best quarterback of all-time, Tom Brady. The Los Angeles Chargers also were supposedly interested in Brady because they will be playing in a new $2 billion+ stadium next season and they need to sell tickets.
In any case, the Chargers did not land Brady. Many analysts said that this could be due to the fact that Brady wanted to be in close proximity to his loved ones, who currently live in New York City. Tampa is a much closer flight at around two hours compared with Los Angeles, which clocks in at around five hours.
It turns out that Tampa Bay landed Brady. NFL fans are suddenly mesmerized with the possibilities. In fact, NFL fans are already checking out how the NFL odds have changed for the 2020 season after Tom Brady’s recent signing with Tampa Bay. Fans have so much information at their fingertips nowadays, that’s for sure!
Does Tom Brady have any new weapons on his new team? Why yes, he does. He has several amazing weapons. Tampa could also add some excellent pieces in the NFL Draft. In some circles, people are even saying Tom Brady will win his fourth MVP award with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because he has so many weapons around him now. In fact, we think he could have one of his best seasons of all time statistically. We are going to outline his top two weapons in this article below. Let’s get started.
1. Chris Godwin (Wide Receiver)
Chris Godwin played for the Penn State Nittany Lions before he got to the NFL. His breakout season was as a sophomore when he gained 1,101 yards and scored five touchdowns. He was drafted after his junior season. The 2019 season was Godwin’s breakout year for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after gaining 842 yards on 59 receptions in 2018. In 2019, Godwin finished with 86 receptions and 1,333 yards. On December 17th, 2019 Chris Godwin was selected to his first NFL Pro Bowl. Godwin was also named to the second-team All-Pro team.
Godwin is an explosive athlete and could become the best wide receiver in the NFL with Tom Brady at quarterback. He is only 23 years old and he is already a second-team All-Pro. He has tremendous speed and is a phenomenal playmaker. Tom Brady may not have played with a wide receiver like this since he played with hall of fame Randy Moss in 2007.
2. Mike Evans (Wide Receiver)
Mike Evans is a 6’5″, tall, extremely reliable wide receiver. He played college football at Texas A&M and was drafted in 2014. He was ranked as the NFL draft’s best wide receiver by Sports Illustrated. He has gone on to have a very solid NFL career gaining over 1,000 yards in each of his six NFL seasons. In fact, he holds an NFL record for the most 1,000 yard seasons by a wide receiver (6), tied with Randy Moss. He is also the youngest player to reach both 6,000 and 7,000 yards.
In 2019, Mike Evans had an excellent season. He had 1,157 yards and scored eight touchdowns. He also was named to the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl. Evans has stated he is extremely happy to have Brady as his quarterback now. He said it’s “surreal” that Tom Brady signed with Tampa Bay. Evans acknowledged that he has never been to the playoffs in six seasons, and marveled at the fact that Tom Brady has been every year of his 20-year career, winning six Super Bowls. Evans will be a tremendous wide receiver for Tom Brady.
