7 Modern Online Business Ideas

Besides making the introverts among us jump in absolute joy, the Covid-19 pandemic has made us all realize just how much can (and should) be done online. Kids have been going to school online, we have been doing all our shopping online, and we’ve been socializing online more than ever. Because there’s not much to do than explore the vastness of the Internet these days, why not take the opportunity and launch your own online business? Here are some things that you can do online that will help you make money and become a businessman or a businesswoman.

Web designer



Creative digital professionals have plenty to work with if they are ready to roll up their sleeves and get going. Freelance web designers will thrive in this period because a lot of people realize how important it is to have a website where they can advertise and offer their products and services. If you don’t find it difficult to form the layout, visual theme, font set, and color palette of a website, you can offer your services as a freelance web designer. If you don’t have much experience in this field, it would be a good idea to find a good course and brush up on your skills before you start working.

Seller of handmade crafts

Just like stores are going above and beyond to offer their products and services online, artists can easily find places where they can exhibit and sell their arts and crafts. Websites such as Etsy and ArtFire are well-known places to find amazingly talented artists and buy their artwork, so why not use them to your advantage? If you are crafty and like making things: little decorative pieces, jewelry, postcards, paintings, or even clothes and accessories, take nice photos of your work and put them online. If you are making these things because you like doing it, selling them for profit might be a cherry on top, and the extra income can help you really launch your business.

Selling shoes, clothes, and accessories



Selling and reselling your clothes, shoes, and accessories have never been easier, but why not take it a step further and launch your own online store? You can start small: selling sneakers, scarves, and pretty dresses, but later on, you can really develop your business and earn a really nice profit. You can find good pieces and stock up pretty quickly if you’re buying in bulk: get wholesale playsuits, vintage bags and sunglasses, limited-edition sneakers, and nice dresses that you can advertise and sell on your website. The most important thing is to make sure that the products you’re selling are of good quality, so you don’t have to deal with unhappy customers.

Start your own blog

If words are your forte, and you’ve always liked expressing yourself in writing, a career as a blogger might be just what you were looking for. While it seems like everybody has a blog these days, you can always find one or two on pretty much any topic you can think about, but even so, you should pursue it if it’s your true passion. It’s always a good idea to share important or just amusing information that’s presented in a nice way, and that’s written so that it’s easy to read. Competition might be fierce, but it doesn’t mean you should give up before you even start. Blogging is fun, useful, and it can be a great source of income in the future if you just stick to it and don’t give up early on.

Skype coaching

There are many people who want to hear other people’s professional opinion or just need someone to help improve their skills and give them tips that will help them reach their goals sooner. While in the past people had to make appointments and go visit a specialist in their office, now they can schedule a Skype appointment and have a one-on-one talk from the comfort of their homes. If you have the skills that will help people improve their nutrition and dieting habits, become better at their jobs, advance their careers, or find more meaning in their lives, you should offer Skype coaching sessions. If you’re an experienced professional, it’s also a good idea to have a regularly updated LinkedIn profile as well as a blog or a website.

Tech support

Big companies and businesses know how important it is to have a tech guy available, and it’s one of the reasons why IT guys can find a job in a blink of an eye. On the other hand, there are many small and medium-sized businesses that need the same or similar services but don’t have the budget for a full-time IT employee. If you’re tech-savvy and know your way around computers and networks, you can always offer your services as a remote tech support guy. A lot of people rely on their friends and family members, but this is something you can do from the comfort of your home, help people out, and make a pretty penny.

While all these ideas sound fun and easy to implement, try to remember that anything you’re about to start from scratch requires a lot of time and hard work, especially if you’re planning on making a pretty penny out of it in the future. You can’t expect your business to magically grow without you making an effort, so be prepared to spend a lot of time online, handling orders, taking care of your website, and talking to potential customers. It’s hard work but if you’re persistent, it will pay off.