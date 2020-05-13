9 Amazing Health Benefits of Sleep

Everyone knows the basics of maintaining health. Eat well, exercise regularly, limit alcohol, and don’t smoke. But these habits are easier to preach than to practice.

In the fast-paced world that we live in, much importance is given to being financially successful rather than being happy and healthy. Unfortunately, owing to societal standards, we tend to focus all our energies towards our work and otherworldly goals, simultaneously ignoring our mental and physical health.

This demographic is visible in statistics that show how heart problems are no longer a concern just for the elderly. A large population of adults in their 30s and 40s is now susceptible to high blood pressure and other related heart problems. Keeping these facts in mind, we must begin to treat our hearts like the truly essential entities that they are. Our heart is the core of our entire body and to look after its health is not something to be neglected. To help you achieve a healthy happy heart, here are few effective ways to keep your heart healthy:

SUPPLEMENT THE HEART

A balanced nutritious diet is a cliché that every doctor, dietician, even fitness influencers repeat far too often. And even though the basic concept is based on common knowledge and sense, most people still lack a more in-depth understanding of all the vitamins and minerals needed by our body and the right sources to get them from. A few of these dietary supplements are multivitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium and the most effective for heart health, in our opinion, the coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10). This substance is produced in our bodies and aids in producing energy for cell growth and maintenance. Although this enzyme is naturally present in small amounts in various foods, it is far more convenient to eat it in the form of a supplement, to make sure you’re getting a significant yet optimal dosage. Order CoQ10 online and set up a regime of one capsule a day to ensure a thriving cardiovascular function.

EAT RIGHT

Although this has been said infinitely, most of us have failed to implement the saying onto our lives. We love our fast food, bacon, and fried chicken. We seldom think about the amount of our alcohol consumption and its effect on our bodies. And smoking is now a lifestyle rather than an addiction. The effects of your dietary choices are undeniable in the case of your health. Our body needs a variety of nutrients to function in the best possible way and a balanced combination of all food groups is the way to achieve that. Your average meal should include about a third of starchy carbohydrates. These are present in potatoes, bread, rice, pasta, and cereals.

When preparing a meal, go for the one with a higher fiber count. Make whole grains your best friends. Choose brown rice over white rice and whole wheat pasta instead of the regular kind. Its simple choices like these; putting less butter on your bread, using olive oil and eating more fruits and vegetables.

The 5 A Day is a mantra used by dieticians to recommend eating at least 5 portions of fruit and vegetables every day. We all know the benefits of eating healthy alternatives and yet we go back to pouring junk into our bodies just because we think it’s tastier and more convenient. This couldn’t be farther from the truth. Whole foods have the right nutrition and the raw taste that nature has granted and cooking for yourself, using ingredients that you can see are beneficial, is the best kind of therapy there is.

EXERCISE

Keep moving should be the new mantra for the healthier life that you’re aiming for. Set aside a dedicated period, every day, just to exercise, start simply by aiming for a 30-minute cycle 5 days a week.

Your preferred method of exercise can be varied, from walking to jogging, aerobics or yoga or maybe even a dance class. The form does not matter, what matters is you turning this chore into a lifestyle choice. We’re often seated for long hours, not mindful of the effect this has on our hearts. Recent research shows that being sedentary for long hours can have a decidedly negative effect on your cardiovascular system and also make you more susceptible to blood clots. Aside from going to the gym or working out at home, make it a point to being more mobile.

Park farther away from your office and turn that into a morning walk. Take the stairs as often as you can. Make your weekends fun and productive by going on a hike with friends. Turn house chores into aerobics sessions by putting on some fast music and sprucing up your speed. Walk instead of taking the car next time you need to make a quick run to the grocery store. It’s these simple amendments that can bring up both, your heart rate and the state of your health.

PUSH AWAY STRESS

Keeping your stress levels at bay is a feat not many can accomplish. We tend to let our work or the daily grind get the best of us. Always feeling anxious or stressed out takes a tedious toll on our hearts, the pressure turning into high blood pressure. Stress is a chain reaction that can adversely affect the immune system, contribute to heart diseases and even speed up the aging process.

The first step to being stress-free is accepting the fact that things won’t always go your way. Work your best but don’t work yourself to the ground, aiming for worldly things and letting your present go by. Find the positivity in life, look for joy and love and let contentment ease away all your stress lines.

FINAL WORDS

The world we live in today is fast to consume us if we aren’t mindful of its toxic ways. Prioritize your health overall material gains. Eat more organic food, limit your alcohol, quit smoking, go outdoors and inhale the fresh air. Keep a positive outlook towards life and don’t let your heart be gnawed away by balance sheets and career goals.