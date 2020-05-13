A - Z Health Guides
Rise in Global Need For Healthcare Workers
With the current pandemic and aging baby boomers, the entire healthcare industry is facing an increase in demand. In the coming years, the population is likely to increase by 25 million, again indicating the growing need for healthcare services. There is a need for better technology, improved frameworks, and especially more healthcare workers since the shortage of healthcare workers is pervasive in almost every country.
At the same time, a large number of aging physicians are heading towards retirement, and it is essential to replace them with new generation doctors. Therefore, the rise in the global need for healthcare workers is understood, but how to meet this universal need remains a question. Here are some ways which can satisfy the rise in the global demand for healthcare workers.
1. Adopting a Holistic Approach
Almost all the health systems are designed around hospitals and clinics. In the 21st century, it is essential to switch focus towards preventive measures, adopting a holistic approach for healthcare. New systems have to focus on disease surveillance and prevention. Patients also need to install IoT devices at home to ensure they are being monitored at all times.
It would avoid in-patient and emergency room visits since symptoms would be enough to indicate whether patients need help or not. Alongside reducing the burden on healthcare workers, it ensures efficient use of healthcare services on people who deserve the most.
2. Accessible Educational Programs
Do you know how long it takes to become a doctor? Approximately five years excluding house job. These days, people want to graduate quickly and kick off their careers right away. Hence, healthcare degrees have to be more accessible with shorter graduating periods. Some of the educational institutions are already offering students to join the healthcare career after one to two years of formal education.
Moreover, these healthcare programs should be available for everyone, rather than only for people who can go to university. Here they can apply the concept of online education by offering degrees online. It allows people to finish their degree by enrolling themselves in nursing programs, mph online program, or associate therapist program.
3. Embracing Technology
Technology is bringing innovations for every sector to make jobs easier and simpler. It offers e-health and e-learning techniques with the simulation of artificial intelligence and virtual reality. The internet of things is allowing the healthcare sector to automate tasks, reducing the need for healthcare workers. For instance, – virtual medical records eliminate the need for manual bookkeeping.
Moreover, patients can use personalized wearable devices for home-based care. It assesses medical symptoms, gives reminders for routine checkups, and medicines, eliminating the need for nurses 24/7. Similarly, drone technology and telemedicine strategies are equally effective when it comes to revolutionizing healthcare delivery. Authorities need to devise an impeccable plan to align technology and workforce to satisfy the rising demand for healthcare.
4. Strengthening Government Frameworks
The government plays a huge role in the healthcare industry. It has the power to cope up with increasing demand for healthcare workers while improving the quality of healthcare services. Robust government frameworks can build a foundation for a better system. They can give schooling to people about primary medical education, eliminating the need to rush to hospitals because of a minor fever.
Likewise, they have to spread awareness about the increasing health employment opportunities in the coming years. These factors motivate people to try their luck in the health industry, expanding the workforce. Government frameworks can also include the international exchange of medical services, allowing workers to work anywhere around the globe.
They have to foster public-private partnerships to strengthen institutional models, while the delivery of quality healthcare services to patients. People would see this as an ideal chance to gauge competitive pay-scales, encouraging them to step in the field of healthcare.
5. Rebalancing Tasks
Believe it or not, most of the healthcare systems lack efficiency. Practitioners and nurses are under-utilizing their skills. The OECD survey suggests, 79% of nurses and 76% of doctors are performing tasks for which they are overqualified. This global evidence of weak utilization of skills is enough to start reorganizing jobs for the workforce.
Systems have to ensure the rational distribution of tasks that are pertinent to the skill of workers. This will open doors for effective management, especially for high burden diseases. Furthermore, some training programs can work like magic. Nurses and general practitioners can equip themselves with some new skills – live-saving procedures and recognizing acute conditions.
Alongside reducing the dependency on a limited number of specialists available, it makes processes quicker. Besides, when everyone would be using their skills to the potential, it will reduce the need for more healthcare workers.
Final Thoughts
The global pandemic and increase in a population provide sufficient evidence for increasing demand for healthcare workers. The real challenge lies in fulfilling this demand at the earliest possible to accommodate as many patients as possible. It is time to implement steps to augment healthcare workforce productivity while taking relevant measures pursuing people to move towards healthcare.
It could be either through making people aware of the opportunities this sector holds for them or through strengthening health reforms. Have a look above for some ways to satisfy the rise in the global need for healthcare workers.
9 Amazing Health Benefits of Sleep
Everyone knows that from lack of sleep dark circles appear under the eyes, mood and well-being worsen. Full sleep is a key part of a healthy lifestyle. The state of your heart, weight, mind depends on it.
Researchers have discovered several benefits of a healthy sleep for humans.
Sleep improves memory
Your brain is resting while you are napping. During sleep, he can enhance the memories of any events, “put them on the shelves”, restore various skills. In other words, if you are trying to learn something new or remember a forgotten old, let’s say Spanish or a game of chess, then you better get it after sleep.
Sleep increases life expectancy
Sleep can be harmful in two cases: either it is too much or, conversely, too little.
In 2010, studies were conducted of women aged 50 to 79 years, which revealed that more deaths occur in women who sleep less than five hours, or more than nine hours a day.
Sleep reduces inflammatory processes in the body
Inflammation is associated with heart disease and premature aging. This is a stroke, diabetes, arthritis. Studies show that people who sleep less than six hours a day have a higher level of inflammatory proteins in the blood than those who sleep an average of 8 to 9 hours.
Also if you have some injury and using compression ankle sprain, then rest is the only thing which would speed up the recovery process. People who suffer from insomnia can have high blood pressure and various inflammations.
Sleep stimulates creative processes
As mentioned above, a dream is able to restore the brain, makes it stronger, strengthens the emotional components, and this, in turn, creatively inspires a person.
Sleep Helps Become Successful
If you are an athlete, then know: there is one simple way to improve your performance – it’s good to get enough sleep. Studies have shown that men from a football team who tried to sleep at least 10 hours a day for two months were less tired during the day and had more strength than others.
Sleep affects schoolchildren
Children aged 10 to 16 years who have difficulty sleeping, snoring, and often tossing and turning – more often than others have problems with attention and learning. If a child constantly lingers with lessons until late and sacrifices sleep, in the future it can seriously affect health and worsen academic performance.
It should be noted that lack of sleep affects children and adults to varying degrees. In a study in 2009, pediatricians found that children aged seven to eight years who received only about eight hours of sleep per day became more hyperactive, inattentive, and impulsive than sluggish.
Proper sleep normalizes weight
If you are going to go on a diet, then first of all you need to reconsider your sleep pattern.
Researchers found that women who were well rested lost more excess fat than those who did not get enough sleep (they only lost muscle mass). It was also found that those who sleep less often feel hunger, as sleep and metabolism are controlled by one part of the brain.
Sleep helps reduce stress
Stress, as you know, can affect the health of the cardiovascular system. And therefore, when it comes to our health, it is first of all necessary to increase the stress resistance of the body. This will help sleep. It certainly can reduce stress and cholesterol, which plays a significant role in heart disease.
Sleep Helps Avoid Accidents
In 2009, researchers reported that the number of fatal accidents caused by falling asleep drivers while driving is much greater than the number of accidents due to alcohol. Drowsiness is greatly underestimated on the road, it affects the reaction time and decision-making.
Sleep fights depression
Lack of sleep can contribute to depression. A good sleep can really help improve a person’s mood, reduce anxiety and become more emotionally stable.
How long does Sildenafil last?
Sildenafil is a drug used primarily for treating erectile dysfunction victims. It is also used in the treatment of PAH or Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension for clearing clogged arteries to the lung and heart and eventually stabilizing the blood pressure. Pfizer, a manufacturing company, formulated Sildenafil in the year 1989.
Pfizer synthesized Sildenafil as a treatment for hypertension and angina pectoris, also known as heart-related chest pain. But, it caused erections in male patients instead of treating the intended conditions, as a result of which Pfizer discovered that Sildenafil could be useful in treating ED or erectile dysfunction.
It became the first FDA approved oral treatment for erectile dysfunction on 27th March 1998. Pfizer markets Sildenafil as the well known ‘blue pill’ also known as ‘Viagra’. In the case of PAH, Sildenafil is marketed under the brand name ‘Revatio.’
Phosphodiesterase type 5 or PDE5 is an enzyme present in the human body and is responsible for the degradation of the smooth muscle fibers that line the blood vessels. The atrophy of these muscle fibers happens to be the underlying cause of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension and erectile dysfunction. Sildenafil inhibits the growth of this enzyme and in turn, eases the blood flow into the arteries.
The drug Revatio uses the same principle to target the arteries in the heart and the lungs, hence reducing the high blood pressure which is generally seen in patients diagnosed with PAH, and Viagra uses this theory to stimulate blood flow to the penis. Although for Viagra to be effective, the patient needs to be in a state of sexual arousal.
Although both Revatio and Viagra contain Sildenafil as their core ingredient, their usage depends largely upon the medical conditions being addressed. Revatio is administered in 20 mg doses at intervals of 4 to 6 hours whereas Viagra is taken in doses of 50 mg or 100 mg, usually an hour before sexual intercourse. Modes of administering the two drugs also vary.
Revatio can be administered orally or via an intravenous syringe. On the other hand, Viagra is taken orally in the form of pills. The acting time and the half-life for which Sildenafil remains inside the human body are generally estimated to be around 30 minutes and 5 to 6 hours respectively. These durations are just an average and the effects of Sildenafil vastly vary from person to person. It also varies due to several other factors such as the dosage, age, diet, medications, etc. Read further to know about each of the factors.
- Dosage: Dosage of Sildenafil is an important factor when considering how long the effects of the drug last. For example, Revatio is administered in small doses of not more than 20 mg which is metabolized completely by the human body within 4 hours. On the other hand, a 50 mg dose of Viagra is absorbed by the digestive system partially within 4 hours, but its effects may last for up to 6 or even 8 hours. An even heavier dose will require more time to be metabolized and therefore have longer-lasting effects.
- Age: Age plays a vital role in the absorption of any kind of medication into the bloodstream. Younger patients and adults undergoing Sildenafil treatment are more likely to feel the effects of the drug faster than their elder counterparts, due to their more active metabolism. As a result, Sildenafil lasts longer in older patients, especially the ones aged 65 or above, due to their slowed metabolism.
- Diet: A diet consisting of high-fat foods will slow down the absorption of Sildenafil as the body is busy dealing with digesting fatty foods. But, it will also result in the effects lasting for a longer period as the onset is delayed. Consumption of alcohol reduces the blood pressure, as a result of which Sildenafil may become less effective for the patient to comfortably generate an erection.
- Medications: Any existing medications taken by the patient can also impact the effectiveness and absorption of Sildenafil in the human body. For example, antibiotics like ciprofloxacin interact with Sildenafil and affect how long it lasts.
- Psychological State: Psychological state is more important in the specific case of Viagra. Feelings of performance anxiety, discomfort, nervousness, stress, etc. may affect the effectiveness of Viagra. Hence, one should be relaxed and comfortable when taking Viagra so as not to negatively impact the intended functionality of the medication.
Multiple Uses of Botanical Extracts in the Consumer Retail and Medical Field
Plants constitute essential components that people use as extracts for many things. Pharmacological treatment using plants is used extensively all over the globe. Several compounds that plants constitute can treat several life-threatening diseases and disorders.
Phenols
Phenols are best known for their antiseptic property. They act as a precursor for therapeutic drugs owing to the presence of the hydroxyl group in their chemical structure. Also, phenols are a common constituent in the medicines for the treatment for ingrown toenails.
Volatile Oils
Volatile oils have essential use in the management of several conditions and disorders. You can use volatile oils as stimulants, diuretics, antiseptics, and pesticides. Also, owing to the anti-bacterial properties in these oils, a lot of consumer retail companies are incorporating the use of volatile oils in their products, such as air fresheners, and body scrubs. A lot of companies are also producing products by mixing plant resins volatile oils for increased efficacy rates. Few examples of volatile oils include lavender, peppermint, and eucalyptus.
Lipids
Plants usually possess high-density lipoprotein, which is a good type of lipid. These are also known as triglycerides and have long chains of fatty acid esters, including stearic acid, oleic acid, and palmitic acid. Fatty acids are highly useful for skin treatments. Several chromatography apparatus, including soxhlet extraction.
Tannins
Tannins are chemically complex polyphenolic compounds made of hydroxyls or carboxyls. Apart from its use in leather production, these compounds are highly beneficial for disorders of the digestive tract.
Carbohydrates
Carbohydrates are highly used as binders, gels, thickeners, and stabilizers in the life science industry. Therapeutics which use carbohydratesin their preparations are used widely in cardiology field and hematological treatments, such as anti-thrombotic treatments,inflammatory diseases, and wound healing. An example of a carbohydrate-based drug is heparin.Carbohydrates possess numerous biological effects, including anti-HIV, anti-arthritic, and anti-adhesive actions. The derivatives of complement inhibitorsand other small molecules are useful in limiting any ischemia or reperfusion wounds. Natural and synthetic mono saccharides are researched on their in-vivo cardio protective and anti-inflammation related properties.
Alkaloids
Some of the examples of alkaloids include morphine, pyridine, atropine, and quinine, among others. The application area of these compounds lies in the stimulants, analgesics, arrhythmia drugs.
Balsams
Balsams are oleoresins extracted from shrubs, trees, and flowers. People use balsams widely in aromatherapy as aromatic scents. There also exist products with balsams for curing cough, sore throat, and dry throat.
Mucilage
Mucilage is nothing but polar and thick glycoproteins. Highly used as topical ointments for skin irritations and allergies, research is prevalent in this field. Mucilage has a viscous consistency and provides soothing to the irritated skin. They are also used as demulcents to relieve irritation of the mucous membranes in the mouth. Various sources of mucilage include aloe vera, kelp, and cactus.
Apart from all the above-mentioned plant-based products, several other products have medicinal properties and are useful for treatment purposes. For instance, glycosides are the by-products of the hydrolysis process.
THE BENEFITS OF TADALAFIL FOR ENLARGED PROSTATE AND ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION
Tadalafil is an essential health product for individuals suffering from erectile dysfunction or an enlarged prostate. Erectile dysfunction is the inability of a man to gain or sustain an erection. This is caused when the arteries responsible for the flow of blood into the penis is constricted by a chemical known as phosphodiesterase type 5. When there is a lack of blood inflow into the penis, it becomes difficult to achieve an erection. An enlarged prostate is caused when the prostate located close to the bladder becomes swollen. It becomes difficult for an individual to pass out urine. Using tadalafil is highly effective in relieving both medical conditions. There is another brand of tadalafil known as Adcirca; it is effective in treating pulmonary arterial hypertension and enhance exercise in men and women.
Avoid the intake of tadalafil if you use a nitrate drug (isosorbide mononitrate, nitroglycerin, isosorbide dinitrate, and certain recreational drugs) for any heart-related problem or chest pain. The effect of taking these drugs alongside with tadalafil can lead to a severe decrease in blood pressure. Discuss with your doctor before you take in tadalafil; there are some drugs like Adempas that create unwanted or dangerous adverse effects when taken with tadalafil. Should you experience a painful erection or an erection beyond 4 hours after taking tadalafil, please consult your doctor. A prolonged erection (priapism) can damage the penis. Also, seek medical attention if you experience the following during sex: dizziness, nausea, or chest pain. Should you experience the loss of vision during sex, halt the use of tadalafil and see a doctor.
What You Should Do Before Taking Tadalafil
Do not take tadalafil if you are allergic to it. Certain tadalafil drugs are present in the bloodstream even after 2 days, succeeding each dosage intake. It can be longer for individuals with liver or kidney diseases. During this period, it is advised that you avoid the intake of nitrate. Inform your doctor about certain health conditions such as:
- Heart attack or stroke.
- Heart disease or breathing problems.
- Low or high blood pressure.
- Chest pain.
- Pulmonary hypertension – except if you are using tadalafil for this condition.
- Liver or kidney disease.
- Pulmonary veno-occlusive disease; the constriction of the veins that transport blood from the lungs to the heart.
- Bleeding disorder.
- Retinitis pigmentosa, or loss of vision.
- Stomach ulcer.
- Injury, disformity, or disease of the penis.
Few people have complained about having vision loss after the intake of sexual drugs like viagra, tadalafil, and the rest. These people have a history of eye-related issues or blood vessel issues like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, coronary artery disease, high cholesterol, and other issues from smoking. Also, some people have complained about hearing loss after taking tadalafil. If you experience any of these, stop the use of the drug and see your doctor immediately. Tadalafil is not ideal for individuals under 18 years.
Take tadalafil once a day and adhere to your doctor’s prescription or the label’s prescription. You can use the drug with or without food. If you would like to purchase tadalafil, please visit this link: for tadalafil go to Numan.
Causes and Treatment of Joint Dysfunction
Joints are present throughout the body as a means of connection between bones. They connect bones and allow the body skeleton to move around with flexibility. Joints are mainly present in the shoulders, hips, knees, and elbows.
Joint pains can be characterized as soreness, inflammation and any kind of discomfort. Joint dysfunction and pains are fairly common, and in most cases, they do not cause any alarming concern. Joint pains can be caused by an injury or as a symptom of another illness.
Causes of Joint Dysfunction & Pain
The following are some of the reasons behind joint dysfunction and pain.
Arthritis
Arthritis is one of the major culprits behind aching joints and severe joint dysfunction. There are two major types of arthritis: Rheumatoid and Osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis typically manifests itself in elderly adults, typically over the age of 40. It is a slowly progressing disease that usually attacks joints of the hands, wrists, hips or knees.
Rheumatoid arthritis is more common amongst women than men, and it causes the joints to slowly deteriorate and get deformed. It leads to immense joint pains, inflammation and causes a buildup of fluids within the body. Basically, these symptoms emerge as the immune system begins attacking the membrane-lining of the joints.
There are many other ailments that lead to joint pain or dysfunction. These include gout, lupus, chondromalacia, bursitis, injuries, tendinitis, overusing or exhaustion, certain types of cancers, and osteoporosis, amongst others.
Sacroiliitis
Sacroiliitis is a form of inflammation that attacks the sacroiliac joint. These are two joints located in the lower back, and they reside on each side of the spine. They are responsible for lifting the upper body weight every time you stand, walk or carry your weight on your legs.
Sacroiliac joint dysfunction can manifest itself as a sharp and prolonged pain that beings in one or both of the sacroiliac joints. It can also travel towards your thighs, buttocks, the upper back or even the groin region. For certain patients, the pain is triggered by the simple act of standing up. Patients often complain of feeling a dull pain on one side of their spine. Many patients also complain of experiencing greater pain during the morning, and alleviation later in the day.
Sacroiliac joint pain is extremely prevalent, caused by an inflammation of the sacroiliac joint. There are multiple reasons which cause this pain. For instance, a sports injury or a terrible accident that involved falling. It can also be caused by regular activity, such as jogging or even weight lifting. If you find yourself taking irregular steps because one of your legs seems longer than the other. It could be happening because of a sacroiliac joint problem.
An injury involving any damage to the ligaments that protect the sacroiliac joint can also cause dysfunction. With age, the cartilage protecting our sacroiliac joints also starts to wither away, allowing inflammation to set in. Pregnancy can also trigger sacroiliac joint aches.
Treating Joint Dysfunctions & Pains
Here are some treatments for joint dysfunction:
Physiotherapy
Physical therapy and routine exercise aid in enhancing flexibility and recuperating bodily strength. This form of therapy is focused on correcting habits and postures to prevent pain. Movements, like leaning and walking, are reinstated to avoid aches. Therapists generally recommend stretching, yoga, massages, cold treatments and ultrasounds.
Cortisone & other Injections
Certain patients are administered cortisone injections to reduce the inflammation in joints. If that proves ineffective, doctors alleviate the pain by numbing the nerves surrounding the joints. Doctors also inject patients with saline and natural solutions, alongside numbing solutions to alleviate pain. These treatments are termed prolotherapy, and they prove effective at tightening up the ligaments.
Chiropractic therapy
A chiropractor can make certain adjustments to alleviate pain and allow movement in muscles and joints.
Nerve treatment
This treatment involves the use of a needle to permanently damage the nerves responsible for the sensations of pain. The nerve sends signals of pain from the joints to the brain. Freezing this nerve with an injection or damaging it with a needle can eliminate the pain.
The majority of these treatments are focused on eliminating or reducing inflammation and pain and allowing flexible movements. However, in certain cases, patients fail to experience relief of pain alleviation. Then, doctors are likely to advise surgery. In the case of the sacroiliac joint pain, the surgery is known as SI joint fusion. This involves the use of pins and implants to fuse the bones surrounding the joint.
Conclusion:
Regular checkups and a strong preventive care regime can help avoid joint pains and dysfunctions. It is important to listen to the needs of your body and avoid activities that overuse or exhaust the joints. All symptoms, no matter how insignificant they may seem, must be investigated to understand the causes and remedies. Remember, prevention is always better than a cure.
Cleaning a Nursing Home to Prevent Coronavirus Infection – What You Need to Know
The time of the Coronavirus pandemic is upon us with nearly everyone that cares about their health being worried. Even younger people say that this is a virus that is not forgiving with multiple professional athletes getting the virus but recovering. A professional athlete is going to be in far better health than any person/even the staff in a nursing home. The likelihood that they will be provided immediately medication with incredible observation is something that comes with making millions of dollars a year. The population that is truly at risk are those with lung issues or the elderly. People that have immune system issues also can be a prime target for this deadly virus.
Nursing homes can be a hotbed for this virus as there were multiple deaths in one facility. Healthcare professionals understand the importance of social distancing but they are risking their health to provide great care. Not interacting with people that are not practicing safety measures only risks your health and the health of everyone you come into contact with. The following are tips to keep the nursing home clean and clean the nursing home to flatten the curve.
Rapid Identification and Transport will Reduce Spread
A patient that is thought to have the deadly virus in a facility needs to be isolated and their room cleaned from top to bottom. Stay as safe as possible as an outbreak in a single facility with a number of people with respiratory issues could prove catastrophic. Spacing out those in facilities as much as possible is going to be key as a single person could kill a larger population. Transporting this person to a hospital will be necessary as staff cannot interact with them and other patients. The virus lives on a myriad of surfaces for multiple days so a single area missed could lead to further cases.
Wash Hands Even More than Usual
Washing hands and changing gloves regularly is going to be imperative. Keeping distance from patients when possible will help reduce contact staff has with everyone. Putting a cup of medication on the table for a patient to take instead of handing it to them if they are mobile is the perfect example. Washing hands is already a staple of the medical community so the virus just increases the number of times this should be occurring. Disinfectants and other soaps/sanitizers need to be used as there are products that directly kill the Coronavirus.
Gloves and Masks for Cleaning Crew
Finding the appropriate number of gloves and masks has proved difficult worldwide. The cleaning crew has to go back to their families as do the healthcare professionals. Deep cleaning once or multiple times per day is going to be a necessity as nurses make their rounds regularly. Visitors might be prohibited at some of these facilities but should also be given proper protective equipment. With the technology available, it is possible to see a person and talk to them on a screen. That is far better than dying from a virus that has taken so many lives already worldwide.
Disinfect All Produce/Food/Other Products that Enter the Facility
Food is going to have to come into the facility in order to feed staff as well as residents. Other products could be sent to residents by their families in this time of need when they cannot see them physically. Disinfect all of these products and wash them out the outsides as it is imperative. The virus can live on a number of surfaces and you need never know who was touching what at a grocery store. This is apparent to make healthcare professionals but those sending in the items need to be informed as well. The last thing anyone wants is patients to spread the virus due to an unnecessary item not being disinfected.
End of Life Visitation Should Continue, Other Visitation Should be Limited
Visitation should be limited for regular residents but for those in end of life situations, this is not an option. A person should have the right to see their dying family member in a compassionate care situation. This does not mean that they shouldn’t take the proper precautions or be tested for the virus. Each case will differ immensely due to the severity of the health concern. There might be a family that wants to take their family member home during this time. People are home from work in many cases so they can care for a parent or family member they would be worried about being alone during the day.
Coronavirus cleaning services are available which can be a huge advantage when compared to traditional cleaning crews. This can act as supplemental help or take over cleaning totally to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. A company that also combines these services with biohazard cleaning services could become a long-term cleaning provider
Effective ways to keep your heart healthy
Everyone knows the basics of maintaining health. Eat well, exercise regularly, limit alcohol, and don’t smoke. But these habits are easier to preach than to practice.
In the fast-paced world that we live in, much importance is given to being financially successful rather than being happy and healthy. Unfortunately, owing to societal standards, we tend to focus all our energies towards our work and otherworldly goals, simultaneously ignoring our mental and physical health.
This demographic is visible in statistics that show how heart problems are no longer a concern just for the elderly. A large population of adults in their 30s and 40s is now susceptible to high blood pressure and other related heart problems. Keeping these facts in mind, we must begin to treat our hearts like the truly essential entities that they are. Our heart is the core of our entire body and to look after its health is not something to be neglected. To help you achieve a healthy happy heart, here are few effective ways to keep your heart healthy:
- SUPPLEMENT THE HEART
A balanced nutritious diet is a cliché that every doctor, dietician, even fitness influencers repeat far too often. And even though the basic concept is based on common knowledge and sense, most people still lack a more in-depth understanding of all the vitamins and minerals needed by our body and the right sources to get them from. A few of these dietary supplements are multivitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium and the most effective for heart health, in our opinion, the coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10). This substance is produced in our bodies and aids in producing energy for cell growth and maintenance. Although this enzyme is naturally present in small amounts in various foods, it is far more convenient to eat it in the form of a supplement, to make sure you’re getting a significant yet optimal dosage. Order CoQ10 online and set up a regime of one capsule a day to ensure a thriving cardiovascular function.
- EAT RIGHT
Although this has been said infinitely, most of us have failed to implement the saying onto our lives. We love our fast food, bacon, and fried chicken. We seldom think about the amount of our alcohol consumption and its effect on our bodies. And smoking is now a lifestyle rather than an addiction. The effects of your dietary choices are undeniable in the case of your health. Our body needs a variety of nutrients to function in the best possible way and a balanced combination of all food groups is the way to achieve that. Your average meal should include about a third of starchy carbohydrates. These are present in potatoes, bread, rice, pasta, and cereals.
When preparing a meal, go for the one with a higher fiber count. Make whole grains your best friends. Choose brown rice over white rice and whole wheat pasta instead of the regular kind. Its simple choices like these; putting less butter on your bread, using olive oil and eating more fruits and vegetables.
The 5 A Day is a mantra used by dieticians to recommend eating at least 5 portions of fruit and vegetables every day. We all know the benefits of eating healthy alternatives and yet we go back to pouring junk into our bodies just because we think it’s tastier and more convenient. This couldn’t be farther from the truth. Whole foods have the right nutrition and the raw taste that nature has granted and cooking for yourself, using ingredients that you can see are beneficial, is the best kind of therapy there is.
- EXERCISE
Keep moving should be the new mantra for the healthier life that you’re aiming for. Set aside a dedicated period, every day, just to exercise, start simply by aiming for a 30-minute cycle 5 days a week.
Your preferred method of exercise can be varied, from walking to jogging, aerobics or yoga or maybe even a dance class. The form does not matter, what matters is you turning this chore into a lifestyle choice. We’re often seated for long hours, not mindful of the effect this has on our hearts. Recent research shows that being sedentary for long hours can have a decidedly negative effect on your cardiovascular system and also make you more susceptible to blood clots. Aside from going to the gym or working out at home, make it a point to being more mobile.
Park farther away from your office and turn that into a morning walk. Take the stairs as often as you can. Make your weekends fun and productive by going on a hike with friends. Turn house chores into aerobics sessions by putting on some fast music and sprucing up your speed. Walk instead of taking the car next time you need to make a quick run to the grocery store. It’s these simple amendments that can bring up both, your heart rate and the state of your health.
- PUSH AWAY STRESS
Keeping your stress levels at bay is a feat not many can accomplish. We tend to let our work or the daily grind get the best of us. Always feeling anxious or stressed out takes a tedious toll on our hearts, the pressure turning into high blood pressure. Stress is a chain reaction that can adversely affect the immune system, contribute to heart diseases and even speed up the aging process.
The first step to being stress-free is accepting the fact that things won’t always go your way. Work your best but don’t work yourself to the ground, aiming for worldly things and letting your present go by. Find the positivity in life, look for joy and love and let contentment ease away all your stress lines.
Also Read About: Broc Brown
FINAL WORDS
The world we live in today is fast to consume us if we aren’t mindful of its toxic ways. Prioritize your health overall material gains. Eat more organic food, limit your alcohol, quit smoking, go outdoors and inhale the fresh air. Keep a positive outlook towards life and don’t let your heart be gnawed away by balance sheets and career goals.
Under Armour Offers Support in War Against Coronavirus
The coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the globe. The number of deaths is rising, financial markets have crashed, supply chains have been severed, and entire countries are in lockdown. The exponential growth of the number of coronavirus cases in the United States is an indicator for tougher times in the coming weeks. President Trump has called the situation a ‘war’ with an ‘invisible enemy’.
According to the governor of the state of New York, the worst-hit state so far, there is already a shortage of protective equipment and ventilators. In these extremely troubling times, what the country needs is for its citizens to step-up and help the state fight this war. The auto industry in the US has already been engaged in trying to find ways to meet the demand for ventilators.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused a shortage of several items including hand-sanitizers, a critical tool in controlling the spread of the virus. To combat this shortage, Johns Hopkins and Sagamore Spirit have joined forces to manufacture microbial disinfectants for use at Johns Hopkins Health System. Sagamore Spirit is a Baltimore based whiskey distillery, owned by Kevin Plank. Johns Hopkins took the role of gathering all the technical and logistical information needed to produce the disinfectant, while Sagamore Spirit halted the production of its whiskey products to dedicate its entire distillery equipment and space to support the manufacturing. The urgency of the situation meant the partnership had to be fast-tracked. It took only about a week to get past all the hurdles including regulatory and supply-chain challenges.
The first batch of disinfected will be delivered to Johns Hopkins within a week. With the support of Kevin Plank, John Hopkins Health System would be able to provide an adequate volume of disinfectants to its healthcare workers. Paul Rothman, CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine, appreciated the remarkable efforts of Kevin Plank and Sagamore Spirit. Sagamore Spirit has committed to meet the needs of Johns Hopkins but they are also trying to increase production past the 54,000 liters to meet the needs of other critical-need organizations.
Kevin Plank is known for being the founder and executive chairman of the popular sportswear brand Under Armour. The company is known for its performance apparel engineered to keep athletes cool, dry and light. The company is based in Baltimore, MD. Kevin has had a special connection with Baltimore. Kevin was born in Kensington, about 40 miles from Baltimore. Under Armour was founded in Washington, DC, but was moved to Baltimore after a couple of years. Since then, Kevin has been enthusiastically supporting the growth and development of the city of Baltimore.
Kevin Plank has invested millions of dollars in the city through Under Armour, Sagamore Spirit, and other ventures. Kevin believes that deep connection with Baltimore reflects the value system of his companies that believe in giving back to the local community. In 2019, Under Armour with the recipient of the ESPN Sports Humanitarian Corporate Community Impact Award. This award was in recognition of the philanthropic efforts of the company. Under Armour had also started a #WeWill campaign, focused on charitable donations throughout the world.
Under Armour is also committed to manufacturing other essential items for this fight against coronavirus. The healthcare workers and first responders are the most vulnerable to contracting the virus. The panic amongst the general public has meant a shortage of protective equipment for the most vulnerable groups. Under Armour has already started making face masks, face shields, supply kits and are planning to start manufacturing hospital gowns. According to most epidemiologists, face masks hold the key to slowing down the virus transmission. At Under Armour, a diverse team of material scientists to designers was quick to get together to search for solutions to the challenge of manufacturing large volumes of protective masks in limited time.
The company decided on manufacturing a one-piece mask that doesn’t require sewing. The innovative design allowed for quicker production while delivering the required level of protection for the users. The material of the mask is moisture-resistant and breathable. Under Armour is expecting to deliver over 100,000 masks every week. They are also exploring the possibility of using 3D printing for heavy-duty face masks for medical professionals.
Under Armour has delivered over 1300 face shields to the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) and is on track to distribute over half a million face marks. The CEO of UMMS, Mohan Suntha, has expressed his gratitude to Kevin Plank and Under Armour for investing in personal protective equipment for the healthcare workers of UMMS.
The CEO of Under Armour, Patrick Frisk, is immensely proud of the hard work and achievements of his Under Armour teammates. He believes that in the current crisis, the mindsets of being part of a team has been very important. The ability of Under Amour’s teammates to think quickly and act is going to help saves lives. Under Armour has pledged $1 million to Feeding America, a program launched to support those affected by the quarantines. It also announced a $1 million donation to a 30-day at-home fitness challenge. Under Armour has shown the way for other corporations to leverage their resources to support critical-need institutions.
6 Smoking Tips by Avoiding Health Risk
Tobacco kills and hurts people; therefore, you are always advised to quit smoking. Nowadays, some new options are available on the market. People can select a safe option that will not cause any health issue.
Smoking alternatives prove helpful for your quit smoking process. Visit a smoker supply shop to find out available substitutes. Here are six smoking tips to avoid health risks and other issues.
Herbal, Natural, Hand-rolled and Light Cigarettes
In the past, smoker believed that low-tar; light cigarettes had limited health risks. Studies prove that these cigarettes can’t decrease dangerous health effects. The FDA (Food & Drug Administration) has barred these terms, such as low, mild and light in cigarette sales.
Some people prefer hand-rolled cigarettes because they consider them safe. Remember, these cigarettes have a maximum risk of cancers of esophagus, larynx, pharynx, and mouth. You may find them dangerous than machine-made cigarettes.
Nowadays, natural cigarettes are available in the market. Manufactures claim for selling cigarettes without additives and chemicals. These are rolled with cotton filters. Safety of these cigarettes may depend on the herbs in them. Remember, herbal cigarettes can be less dangerous if they are free from tobacco, carbon monoxide and tar.
Electronic Cigarettes
E-cigarettes or electronic cigarettes can be a safe alternative to tobacco smoke. These are designed to convert the liquid into vapors to inhale. Other than tobacco, they depend on a liquid prepared from nicotine or other flavorings. However, the FDA doesn’t endorse these products.
The advertisers of e-cigarettes claim that these options are safe and enable you to quit smoking. If you want a safe alternative of smoking, consult your doctor. With a battery-operated unit, you can enjoy non-nicotine solutions.
These look similar to cigarettes but work without burning any kind of tobacco. You can buy an e-cigarette as per your budget. Make sure to avoid overuse of these devices because it is dangerous for your health.
Vapes
Studies show that vaping is safer than smoking. There is no need to worry about ash, tar or combustion. You will find them great for skin health, oral hygiene, and lung capacity, improved senses of taste and smell and circulation.
With the help of vaping, you can avoid noxious odors. These devices may have a particular aroma s per its flavor. The smell of vapors is hardly noticeable. Vaping enables you to enjoy maximum control on the nicotine dosage.
Along with vaporizers, you can get e-juices in different strengths. These devices offer you maximum control on vapors to exhale. Some tools, such as pod vapes are available to increase your convenience.
Get the advantage of endless options in terms of flavors. There are numerous new flavors in the market, such as tobacco, menthol, foods, beverages, desserts and fruits. You will find them great for instant satisfaction.
Bongs
Bongs aka binger, billy or bubblers are water pipes to smoke marijuana. These are around for centuries to avoid possible problems of traditional smoking. You can buy them in different shapes and sizes.
A basic bong consists of a chamber and a bowl. Feel free to purchase a colorful bong that looks similar to a work of art. Bongs come with a small bowl to carry dried weed. Once you light this weed, it combusts and offers smoke. Remember, water in the base of bubbler will bubble while you inhale.
The smoke passes through water before entering your lungs and mouth. A bong is a good option to smoke weed as compared to dried weed bowled in a paper. Water in the bong can decrease the hazards of dry heat you may get from joints. You can enjoy cooler, smooth and creamy effect instead of harsh smoke.
Smoke Outside
If you want to decrease the hazards of smoking, you have to smoke in an open area. A room may have several things with probability to catch fire. Hot ashes or cigarette can make things dangerous. Moreover, an open environment will save you from possible troubles.
You can get rid of the smell of smoke easily in an open environment. It proves useful to get fresh oxygen immediately after smoking. After smoking, put your cigarettes out every time. Avoid walking away from smoking materials and lit cigarettes.
Immediately put water on the butts and ashes to make them cool before throwing them in the trash.
Avoid Smoking after Taking Medicine
Remember, it is not safe to smoke after taking medication. You can’t escape or prevent from fire if you are feeling sleepy. Carefully dispose of a burning cigarette before going to bed or taking medicines.
You should not smoke in your bed because bedding and mattresses can easily catch on fire. Moreover, you can sleep with a lit cigarette in your hand. Always put cigarettes out in ashtrays or buckets with sand. Keep lighters and matches away from children.
Smoking Alternatives
Alternatives to smoking are always useful for people interested in smoking cessation. You can try nicotine patches to apply on your body. Remember, these patches are designed with latex to apply on your skin. Heavy smokers can use them to get a stable dose of nicotine.
Lozenges are similar to candies and excellent for an instant nicotine fix. Feel free to put them in mouth and wait for ten minutes. You will feel its effects after a short period. These can dissolve in your mouth with 30 minutes. It can be an excellent choice to keep you busy.
Nicotine gums may start working within 5 to 10 minutes. You may find them in different flavors. Make sure to consult your doctor to learn about the right dose and its effects on your body. Some people may feel hiccups and nausea after consuming them.
Moreover, you can’t ignore inhalers and nasal spray. It is a plastic tube similar to a pen. Inhalers can release nicotine with every puff. Nasal sprays are easy and convenient options to use. Keep it in mind that inhalers may become the reason for throat irritation and coughing. You have to consult your physician before trying any alternative.
Call Us When You Need Hearing Aids Repairs
When your hearing aids aren’t working properly, it is very difficult for you to continue functioning in your normal daily routine. If you can’t hear what’s going on around you, you may have to limit your activities until you have the hearing aids repaired. But where do you go to get them fixed? You come to us because we offer hearing aids repairs, and you can often have simple repairs done right in our office.
Hearing aids are very small, intricate devices that need very specific types of care. You don’t want to try to fix them yourself because they require expert knowledge and tools so that further damage isn’t done to them. When your hearing aids need to be fixed, bring them to us. Our hearing aid experts can help you get them working again. It doesn’t matter whether you bought your hearing aids from us or not: we will be more than happy to help you get your hearing aids in proper working order again.
If your hearing aids need more complex repairs, we will send them on your behalf, along with a description of the problem, to the manufacturer. If the product is covered under warranty, we will do the same thing. Even if you’re just not sure about how something functions or should be functioning on your hearing aids, get in touch with us. You can call or stop by our office whenever you’re available, and we will be happy to answer any questions you have and/or repair your hearing aids for you.
We know that you need your hearing aids as quickly as possible, and we will do everything we can to get the repairs done fast and effectively. We don’t sacrifice speed for quality, however, and you can depend on us to repair your hearing aids well. If you have an after-hours emergency problem related to your hearing aids, you can get in touch with us via a form on our website. You don’t have to be a current patient to access our after-hours service.
The fee for existing patients is $100, and it is $150 for non-patients. This does not include repair fees and the cost of accessories that may be needed. If we can’t fix it, we will help you get a loaner to use so that you can continue to hear while your hearing aid is being repaired. Hearing aids repairs are not something to stress about as we have you taken care of, whether it’s during or after business hours. Get in touch with us whenever you need your hearing aids fixed, and we will be happy to help.
