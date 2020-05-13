TV Personality Melissa Rycroft Reveals Health ‘Reality’

2018 proved to be a very interesting year for Xbox. Though Microsoft didn’t have too many exclusives, it did introduce a lot of new opportunities for Xbox One owners. This includes the game subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, which opens up a bounty of new and legacy games for ₹ 700 a month. Microsoft is also the leading proponent of backwards compatibility at the moment, and will even occasionally go the extra mile to offer Xbox One X enhanced games from previous generations. Microsoft may not have been the strongest first-party publisher in 2018 but it still managed to make Xbox One stand out.

Even though exclusives were few and far between, there were still a ton of highly-rated games released on Xbox One in 2018. I have rounded up every Xbox One game that scored at least an 8 on players’ list in the past year, and organized them by score below. Scroll down to see where your favourite of the year landed. You might find also find something new to consider playing before games start rolling in.

So, take a look at the list off the games and check out where your loved ones are placed. Or, go play all those which you have not attempted till now. Here they are –

Divinity Original Sin 2 – 10/10

From lonely farmhouses through pitched battles with gods in far-flung dimensions, Divinity: Original Sin II is one of the most captivating role-playing games ever made in both its original and definitive incarnations, with the latter proving that even the most complicated role-players can be ported successfully to gamepad-limited consoles. This has immaculately conceived and emotion-wrought fantasy world, which is topped by brilliant tactical combat, and all these make it one of the finest games of recent years, and it remains an instant classic in the pantheon of RPG greats.

Ashen – 9/10

Ashen has ensured itself a place on almost every list we have come across till now, from PC games to video games. Ashen does more than enough to differentiate it from other Souls-like games. Although its combat utilizes the same stamina-focused mechanics, the inclusion of features that promote a sense of community with the game’s characters makes for a wholly different experience.

It’s frustrating to spawn and see that your computer-controlled partner has a weapon that doesn’t complement the one you’re using. However, even when playing with NPCs, your allies’ efforts to assist you in battle cause you to care about the fates of the colourful cast of people you meet on your journey. The relationships you forge define your adventure through Ashen, and helping your new friends is a powerful motivator that drives you forward through the game’s beautiful world. Gi for it at least once if you have not played it till now.

Batman: The Enemy Within – Episode 4 – 9/10

Leave out the films, the game has an importance as well. Episode 4 of Telltale’s Batman: The Enemy Within has top-notch writing, thoughtful depictions, and impactful decision-making moments. It leaves Bruce, Batman, and you to grapple with questions and uncertainty. Between the future of Joker, the nature of Amanda Waller, and the potential fallout of Bruce’s mission on his allies, Telltale has set the stage for what could ( perhaps better) be an explosive finale.

Celeste – 9/10

Even this one has a place in almost all gaming lists. Yeah, for a reason. It’s a testament to convincing writing and ingenious design that after playing Celeste the gamers felt like they had been on the same journey as Madeline. Her struggle is one made easy to empathize with, her low points painful to watch, and her high notes exhilarating to experience. Her tale is delicately told and beautifully illustrated, confidently coalescing with the satisfying, empowering game it lies within. Not bad for a game about climbing a mountain.

Dead Cells – 9/10

Somewhat a different flick to have a try on. Even if you can’t make it all that far, Prisoner’s Quarters is simple enough that you’ll have plenty of opportunities to “bank” cells for the aforementioned upgrades. That gives you a sense of constant progress, even when you bomb a run. In fact, the only real issue with the adventure is that some of the better upgrades can take substantially longer than they should. It stalls progress in the mid-game a bit and can lead to a feeling of grinding your wheels. Besides that, though, Dead Cells is a phenomenal effort to blend together some very disparate genres into a tight, cohesive whole. It’s one of the better examples of how to remix ideas without losing their individual strengths.

Dragon Ball FighterZ – 9/10

I have not seen anyone till now who has not seen Dragon Ball Z in his entire life or is not a fan of it. Dragon Ball Z has been our childhood crush and will be forever. Talking about the gaming version, Dragon Ball FighterZ is complex and distinct enough to be enjoyed by fighting game competitors, but there’s no question that it’s been designed to tap into the hearts of Dragon Ball’s most dedicated fans, and no doubt those same qualities will win people over who’ve never given the series a chance. Where past games attempted to get there through huge character rosters and deliberately predictable trips down memory lane, FighterZ has bottled the essence of what makes the series’ characters, animation, and sense of humour so beloved and reconfigured it into something new: a Dragon Ball fighting game that can go toe-to-toe with the best of the genre.

F1 2018 – 9/10

You must have seen it on the PC games list, if you have gone through it! F1 2018 is brilliant, and the most complete Formula One game to date. The changes to career mode make it the strongest and most appealing it’s ever been thanks to the revamped upgrade system, while the simulation-like additions to the driving model bring you closer than ever to the feeling of sitting on the grid with 1000+ horsepower at your feet, without overwhelming those who just want to jump in and drive.

Far Cry 5 – 9/10

Despite some brief irritations and missed opportunities with its narrative, spending time in the world of Hope County remains absolutely delightful. Far Cry 5 boasts a wonderfully harmonious flow to its adventure, with its smart changes to exploration, discovery, and progression distinctly bolstering the enjoyment of creatively engaging and experimenting with its spectacular open world. And, I don’t think you should ever doubt on the Far Cry community!

Forza Horizon 4 – 9/10

There’s such a diverse range of activities stuffed into every corner of Horizon 4, and meaningful changes contribute to smart driving dynamics and a more consistent sense of achievement. Everything you do in Horizon feels valuable, no matter how big or small—from the basic thrills of speeding a fast car down a gorgeous mountain highway to spending time tinkering with your favourite ride to manage seasonal road conditions to just hanging out with friends and strangers online and goofing off in friendly games. The charm of the Horizon series is as palpable as ever, a winning, all-inclusive recipe that celebrates the joy of driving above all else. Honestly, I don’t know much about this game.

Red Dead Redemption 2 – 9/10

While Red Dead Redemption was mostly focused on John Marston’s story, Red Dead 2 is about the entire Van der Linde gang—as a community, as an idea, and as the death rattle of the Wild West. It is about Arthur, too, but as the lens through which you view the gang, his very personal, very messy story supports a larger tale. Some frustrating systems and a predictable mission structure end up serving that story well, though it does take patience to get through them and understand why. Red Dead Redemption 2 is an excellent prequel, but it’s also an emotional, thought-provoking story in its own right, and it’s a world that is hard to leave when it’s done.

Iconoclasts – 9/10

When Iconoclasts’ end credits begin to roll, it’s bittersweet to see the journey come to a close. After solving every puzzle and witnessing the finale of its poignant narrative, you can’t help but reflect on the growth of its characters and your impact onto the world. The game will shock and surprise you with how gripping its story is, and it’s likely to do so again in subsequent playthroughs of New Game+ with your expanded knowledge of character histories and events. Iconoclasts may be a call-back to the style and mechanics of old-school games, but it’s also a sincere and compelling adventure that anyone with respect for fantastic storytelling and 2D-action can enjoy.

Subnautica – 9/10

Subnautica’s story, scares, and beautifully rendered underwater setting make it one of the most fascinating survival games around. You will always have to grind away to a certain extent to gather necessary resources, but the overall experience is both accessible and refined. Subnautica may not make you eager to get back to the beach this summer, but right now there is no better virtual way to experience the beauty, and the terror, of the deep blue sea

Battlefield V – 8/10

This game. It is do famous that players and You Tubers like Shroud, Just9n, Choco Taco, Ninja and many more play this or shall I say stream this. The Battlefield series has a winning formula that Battlefield V doesn’t deviate far from, at least for now. Conquest and the map roster don’t mesh well together, however, Grand Operations—and the other modes within it—steal the show and foster some of the greatest moments the franchise has offered. You might be surprised by the impact of the slight changes made for this entry, especially when you’re deep into pushing or defending objectives in Frontlines alongside teammates fulfilling their roles. That’s when Battlefield V is at its best.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – 8/10

Black Ops 4 isn’t short on content, and its three main modes are substantial. Multiplayer introduces more tactical mechanics without forcing you into them, and it largely strikes a good balance. Zombies has multiple deep, secret-filled maps to explore, though its returning characters don’t hold up and prove distracting. Finally, Blackout pushes Call of Duty in an entirely new direction, making use of aspects from both multiplayer and Zombies for a take on the battle royale genre that stands on its own. Sure, there isn’t a traditional single-player campaign, but with the depth and breadth of what is there, Black Ops 4 doesn’t need it.

Full Metal Furies – 8/10

Full Metal Furies is primarily a brawler, and a good one that promotes teamwork instead of button-mashing. But it’s also a very hard puzzle game, one that challenges you to perceive each level, as well as the game’s mechanics and characters, in new ways. It’s a shame most of the Furies are so two-dimensional throughout the main campaign–especially Meg, who’s arguably the most lovable of the bunch–but the story is consistently witty with its humour and an absolute joy to watch unfold. And while coming up with strategies to handle new enemies and piecing together the clues for each puzzle is fairly difficult at times, it’s a rewarding and deeply satisfying challenge.

Chasm – 8/10

Even when its flaws are obvious, Chasm is a well-crafted adventure, and during the more than 12 hours I spent playing through my first time, I got lost only once. That’s a huge bonus in a genre where getting lost is often the most frustrating aspect. Even after I finished, I was eager to venture forth on a new adventure, to test my combat mettle against harder foes and find the one secret that eluded me the first time through. It’s a shame the randomization of the world isn’t that big of a deal and the challenge could be better balanced, but the superb combat and visual design ensure your time with Chasm will be well spent.

Hitman 2 – 8/10

The addition of other minor mechanical changes—like concussive weapons, a picture-in-picture enemy activity alert, and visible security camera sightlines—help to improve Hitman 2 overall as a dense and accessible stealth assassination game.