Health News
#VegHead Community Unites to Gift Nutritious ‘Veggies Made Great’ to Health Care Workers Nationwide
::: Throughout May 2020, industry-leading plant-based foods purveyor ‘Veggies Made Great’ is galvanizing its base to nominate health care workers to receive free supply of tasty, nutritious and immunity-boosting veggie-driven victuals :::
During this challenging time, each day health care workers from coast to coast have risked (and continue to risk) their own welfare to help save the lives of others. Amid the chaos and stress, it can be difficult for these front-line fighters to be mindful of their own well-being, certainly where nutrition is concerned. With this in mind, Veggies Made Great (www.veggiesmadegreat.com), the leader in unique vegetable-rich foods, is on a mission to spread the love and ensure its nourishing and convenient products can benefit health care workers, and their counterparts, nationwide.
Toward this end, throughout May 2020 the company is urging throngs of #VegHead members in its Veggies Made Great Community—a free-to-join online platform proffering freebies, plus a myriad of new and exciting ways to amp up nutrition with veggies—to nominate health care workers they would like to reward with the gift of good nutrition. On May 31 the initiative culminates with 20 health care heroes being randomly selected to receive an assortment of Veggies Made Great’s garden-to-grins grocery gifts.
This is just one exemplary way #VegHead members in the Veggies Made Great Community benefit. Beyond the opportunity to procure free products, the portal also avails exclusive special discounts; early access to new product releases and other company news; sample products and share feedback; the ability to chat with various health experts like nutritionists, dietitians, health coaches, fitness instructors and more; and even chat with other like-minded #VegHeads; and share ideas, recipes and information.
“Because only one in 10 Americans eat the daily recommended amount of veggies, our overarching mission with our product line—and facilitating community-based social collaboration—is to is to get America hooked on vegetables,” a Veggies Made Great company spokesperson said. “Fad diets come and go and health advice changes over time, but there is one health message that has never changed: Eat your vegetables. With this, we’re proud to say that vegetables are the first and primary ingredient in every product we offer. Whether the vegetables that make up the product are hidden—like zucchini and carrots in our Double Chocolate Muffins, or the highlight of the product like kale and cauliflower in our Superfood Veggie Cakes, we endeavor to help individuals and families find new and delicious ways to eat more veggies.”
Luckily, plant-based solutions have never been easier to find…or tastier. For its part, Veggies Made Great creates top quality, remarkably delicious and nutritionally smart, veggie-rich foods that are ready to eat and available everywhere. The company creatively combines clean and simple ingredients to create a remarkably delicious, convenient and frozen line of veggie-rich prepared foods for everyday snacks and meals—this includes a wide assortment of muffins, veggie cakes and frittatas. What’s more, the product line is allergy friendly—gluten, soy, peanut and tree-nut free.
So, if you’re game for gaining fresh, exciting ways to get more veggies into you and your family’s diet, the new Veggies Made Great Community is a great free-access place to learn, interact, share, chat and win rewards. There, you can directly engage with dietitians, health coaches and other key experts to answer your questions and give you ideas. Perhaps best of all, being a #VegHead gives you the opportunity to give back to health care workers in a way that sustains them from the inside out. Hopefully the way to a health care worker’s heart is through their stomach.
~~~
Merilee Kern, MBA is an internationally-regarded brand analyst, strategist and futurist who reports on noteworthy industry change makers, movers, shakers and innovators across all categories, both B2C and B2B. This includes field experts and thought leaders, brands, products, services, destinations and events. As the Executive Editor and Producer of “The Luxe List” and host of the nationally-syndicated “Savvy Living” TV show, she’s a prolific consumer and business trends, lifestyle and leisure industry voice of authority and tastemaker who keeps her finger on the pulse of the marketplace in search of new and innovative must-haves and exemplary experiences at all price points, from the affordable to the extreme. Her prolific work reaches multi-millions via broadcast TV (her own shows and copious others on which she appears) as well as a myriad of print and online publications. Connect with her at www.TheLuxeList.com.
***Some or all of the accommodations(s), experience(s), item(s) and/or service(s) detailed above may have been provided or arranged at no cost to accommodate if this is review editorial, but all opinions expressed are entirely those of Merilee Kern and have not been influenced in any way. This article is Copyright Merilee Kern 2020 in perpetuity. All Rights Reserved.***
Health News
What is a Normal Antral Follicle Count?
Unlike men, who produce sperm on an ongoing basis, females are born with a lifetime supply of eggs in their ovaries. By the time a girl reaches puberty, many of those eggs will have been lost through a natural process called ovarian follicle atresia, leaving a woman with around 300,000 eggs. When a girl reaches puberty, each month around 20 ovarian follicles will develop with only one being released. The rest of the follicles will undergo atresia such that women are not losing only one egg per cycle to ovulation, but rather a large number of eggs. It is estimated that women will lose close to 1,000 follicles for every follicle that is ovulated.
What is an Antral Follicle?
An antral follicle, also known as a “resting” follicle, is a small, fluid-filled sac that contains an immature egg. Each month, women create multiple antral follicles which can be viewed, measured and counted by ultrasound examination during their cycle. The best time of the cycle to assess an “antral follicle count” is around day 3 of the menstrual period, before any large follicles have formed on either ovary. The number of antral follicles will vary from month to month and will decline as a woman ages and advances towards menopause. Read more information about Antral Follicle.
Why is Antral Follicle Count so Important?
When determining the fertility potential of a woman, fertility doctors will find out the number of antral follicles she has each month, or her antral follicle count. They use that information along with her age, and her day 3 hormone level testing of AMH, FSH, estradiol and progesterone to determine her fertility potential.
These tests are used as indicators for estimating how many eggs she has remaining, also known as her “ovarian reserve”, and the woman’s chances for conceiving using her own eggs. The antral follicles give fertility doctors a good indication of the number of mature follicles that a woman has in her ovaries that can be stimulated by fertility medications during a treatment cycle of in vitro fertilization (IVF).
Antral Follicles and IVF
During a cycle of IVF, a woman’s fertility doctor will prescribe hormone medications that will stimulate as many of her antral follicles to grow as possible that month.
Throughout the IVF cycle, the doctor will use hormone level blood tests and ultrasounds to monitor the development of these antral follicles to select the best timing of when the follicles have developed mature eggs.
When the timing is right, they will prescribe an injectable medication that is used to trigger a release of the eggs and then 24 hours later they will retrieve all of the mature eggs from the ovaries in a procedure called an egg retrieval. The number of eggs retrieved directly correlates with the success rate of IVF. The more mature eggs that are retrieved, the higher the changes of having a child through IVF.
What is a Normal Antral Follicle Count?
When an average to high number of antral follicles (8+) are seen by ultrasound, this conveys a better prognosis for fertility treatments such as IVF. Lower numbers of antral follicles, such as 6-8 can be a sign that more aggressive treatments may be needed to optimize the eggs left in a woman’s reserve.
Antral follicle counts from 3-6 do not mean that a woman cannot become pregnant, but treatment should not be delayed if possible.
Antral follicle counts are one of the best tests available that fertility doctors use to measure a woman’s ovarian reserve and fertility potential.
Health News
Benefits of Individual Health Insurance over Group Health Insurance
Medical emergencies can arise anytime, therefore, it is important to have adequate health insurance for yourself and your family. Health insurance comes in handy allowing you to focus on getting the best medical help without worrying about arranging money during treatment. Most health insurance companies offer cashless insurance which means you don’t have to make any payment to the hospital once your treatment is complete. The two types of health insurance are individual health insurance and group health insurance.
Individual health insurance policy that an individual purchases for himself or his family. Group health insurance is a policy that is purchased by an employer and is offered to eligible employees of the company and their dependents. Both individual health insurance and group health insurance have certain benefits but individual health insurance is more affordable than group health insurance. Group health insurance policies cannot be customized to individual needs. Employers may not offer a viable product for the benefit of their workers. Group health insurance may restrict the coverage to you, your spouse and your children and not cover your parents. In such cases, you are forced to buy individual health insurance policies for your elderly parent which normally turns out to be a costly affair.
In the case of group health insurance, the employer may withdraw the benefits whenever it becomes necessary and might ask you to pay premiums for the health insurance policy. The group insurance policy will not be of any help after your retirement. You will then have to purchase an individual health insurance policy at an extra cost. The advantage of having an individual health insurance policy is you can keep renewing it every year by paying a premium. Group health insurance falls short of your expectations when it comes to customizing health solutions as per your requirements and preferences.
Getting an individual health insurance policy is highly recommended for you and your family as it acts as a shield protecting you and your family during medical emergencies. Individual health insurance spreads the risk over a much larger group and is more affordable than group health insurance because of the size of the risk pool. In the case of group health insurance, a worker’s coverage is dependent on his or her continued employment. Job loss can cause gaps in coverage, therefore, it is highly recommended to buy individual health insurance to stay protected. Another downside of group health insurance is that subsidized insurance plan options are limited to only those provided by the employer. Individual health insurance policies are typically made to fit the individual and in some cases, healthy individuals pay less for an individual health plan as compared to group health insurance. Individual health plans are not tied to employment, policyholders are covered even if they switch jobs, retire early or experience a temporary loss in employment.
In the case of individual health insurance, the individual needs to pay the premium amount monthly, quarterly or yearly and he can choose the tenure of his health insurance policy. Individual health insurance lets you choose the terms of the policy as per your requirement whereas group health insurance will only cover you for basic medical emergencies as predetermined by the company. You do not enjoy the freedom to customize your health insurance policy as per your needs in case of group health insurance. In case of individual health insurance if no claims have been made during the policy tenure then you can enjoy a No Claim Bonus whereas this feature is not available in group health insurance. Getting an individual cover post-retirement is not easy but this problem will not occur if you have an individual health insurance policy.
Health articles
What is the use of polymer in the field of medical?
Features of Medical equipment include precise calibrations, complicated machinery as well as technologically advanced design. If we think logically we will understand the fact that medical equipment pieces are important tools which are used by doctors and surgeons to treat and operate sick and diseased patients.
The medical agencies, scientists as well as medical labs are working hard to develop new medical devices besides making effort to improve the existing manufacturing techniques. There are attempting to redesign and re-imagine the methodologies in which patients will receive treatment. In many cases, they are trying to incorporate new materials as well as technologies to turn it stronger and efficient. One such material is Polymer.
You will be surprised to know the fact that in the last few years time polymers emerged out as one of the most used as well as investigated materials for making applications in the field of medicine. For tissue engineering, some of the most critical features of polymers will be to show the ability to get reproduced easily, its versatility, tunable properties and last but not the least biodegradability. The Biomedical polymer manufacturing can again be divided into two main groups: The first one is naturally-occurring polymers and the second one is synthetic polymers.
Natural Polymers include:
- Collagen
- Silks
- Hyaluronic acid
- Fibrin
- Chitosan
- Alginates
Synthetic Polymers include:
- Poly(caprolactone) (PCL)
- Poly(lactic acid) (PLA), poly(glycolic acid) (PGA)
- Poly(ethylene glycol) (PEG)
- Poly(urethanes)
Polymers managed to create a revolution in the world of medical science. Such versatile compounds are very easy to be created and are also manipulated in ways which perhaps will be impossible for certain other materials for example metals.
The world of medicine is now making a solid influence on the labs for creation of new materials; on the other hand, new polymer manufacturing techniques are making effort to inspire scientists towards exploring new tools and techniques for benefit of this industry and certain patients.
Read More: Does becoming Cambium Networks professional a good career option?
One of the key advantages of polymers over metals in that in medical field polymers are not going to disrupt X-rays, magnetic resonance imaging, fluoroscopy, or other scans, based on Orthopedic Design & Technology. Leading companies are now working to produce and distribute a new range of polymer in North America which is empowered to make effective mimic of metal’s strength in addition to polymers’ favorable radiolucency.
The advancement made in the industry of additive printing holds huge potential to serve, especially towards the medical sector. Well, the labs which are making use of additive printing need to be careful and ensure to use only polymer materials which can pass testing of medical product from an independent testing laboratory before same is applied or tried with patients.
In the available new crop of substances, the most important one is the biodegradable polymers as well as modified natural substances which are specially designed.
It is designed for making use in a wide variety of implantable applications in orthopedic as well as dental devices besides drug-delivery systems and tissue engineering scaffolds, besides many others. After several years of research on Polymers for medical industry Ketone polymers, Polyethylene and cyclic olefin copolymers, Bioresorbables and Fluoropolymers managed to find its application in the industry.
If you are fortunate to get into a conversation with the scientists working in labs for identifying the more improved and advanced role of Polymers in the field of medical, things will be clearer to you. We strongly believe in the fact that in the coming time we will see more involvement and contribution of polymer in medical instruments and especially in Tissue engineering.
Read More: Beginning of New Life or Physical Troubles – Funding Aid Is there to Use
A - Z Health Guides
What is the Most Common Treatment for Gallstones?
Nowadays, The most common treatment for gallstones is laparoscopic gallbladder surgery. When gallstones are present in the cystic duct or biliary system of the gallbladder, you may experience symptoms like severe abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting. The presence of these symptoms indicate that surgery is needed to avoid further complications.
This surgery is also known as laparoscopic cholecystectomy. It is a minimally invasive gallbladder removal surgery to remove gallstones.
What are gallstones?
Gallstones, also known as gallbladder stones, are solidified masses formed abnormally in the gallbladder due to cholesterol, bile pigments or calcium salts. These stones may vary in size and number. It is more common in women, obese people and people above 40 years of age. It may also be the result of heredity.
What are the symptoms of gallstones?
Sometimes, the patient experiences a sudden and rapid pain in the upper right portion of the abdomen. The doctor advises an abdominal ultrasound to detect the presence of gallstones.
While sometimes, there may not be any pain or symptoms but you may find out about gallstones in a preventive health care examination.
Sometimes the symptoms may appear after every meal:
- Pain in the upper right abdomen
- Vomiting
- Nausea
- Fever
- Loss of appetite
- Jaundice
What is included in laparoscopic cholecystectomy procedure steps?
- In laparoscopic cholecystectomy, the surgical removal of the gallbladder is done using a tube-like instrument called a laparoscope.
- A video camera is attached on top of the laparoscope which gives the view of the abdomen on the screen.
- Your surgeon will make a few small incisions in the abdomen. The number of cuts and positions may vary between patients.
- Carbon dioxide is blown to inflate the abdomen so that the surgeon can get a better visual of the internal organs.
- The surgeon then proceeds to take out the gallbladder stones following proper procedural steps. After this, the gas is allowed to escape and the small cuts are closed in such a way that it looks almost suture-less, resulting in minimum scarring.
What is the recovery time for gallstones surgery?
The patient is usually discharged within 24-36 hours after laparoscopic gallstones removal surgery and can resume activities within 3-4 days of the surgery.
Since the surgery requires fewer incisions, the pain is very less and recovery time is faster.
Consult a doctor if you notice any problems such as diarrhea or fever for more than two days.
What happens if the gallstones are not treated?
If the gallstones are not removed on time, it may result in further complications. If you suffer from pain and indigestion due to gallstones, it means that the stones have caused an obstruction in one of the ducts in the gallbladder.
If the gallstone slips further down, it may lead to complications such as obstructive jaundice or pancreatitis. Therefore, if gallstones are diagnosed then get it treated as soon as possible before it leads to another problem.
What Can I expect after laparoscopic gallstones removal surgery?
If we talk about the post-surgery care, initially the patient is on a liquid diet as it takes time for the body to adjust without a gallbladder. Soon, you can go back to the normal diet if the body is able to digest the food well.
The healthcare provider usually encourages patient to make physical movements for faster recovery. You are advised not to lift heavy weights or exert yourself after the surgery.
Is laparoscopic surgery for gallstones safe?
Many people think that laparoscopic surgery for removal of gallstones is dangerous. But this is not true. Laparoscopic surgeries are performed by highly skilled and experienced surgeons.
A laparoscopic cholecystectomy is usually less painful and risky. It also results in a shorter hospital stay and recovery time compared to open surgery for gallstones removal.
One thing you must know that the removal of gallbladder does not affect your quality of life or does not impair your digestive system.
Is gallstone removal without surgery possible?
There are a few medicines which help in breaking down gallstones. Some people prefer home remedies to treat gallstones while others go for this medication.
But medication may not work for everyone. Also, these medicines may take months and years to dissolve the gallstones present in the gallbladder. There are chances that these gallstones may reappear if you stop taking the medicine.
Above all, medication doesn’t eliminate the risk of the stone slipping down from the abdomen and does not provide a permanent solution. Therefore, laparoscopic surgery is the most suggested treatment for the removal of gallstones.
How can I prevent the formation of gallstones?
There are certain factors of gallstones such as age and gender which cannot be prevented. While other risk factors may be smoking, sedentary lifestyle or unhealthy food habits which can be taken care of. Therefore, you can follow the below instructions to prevent gallstone formation:
- Choose foods low in cholesterol, saturated fats and sugar and go for high fiber diet.
- Avoid sudden weight loss
- Stop smoking
- Exercise regularly
Conclusion
Weak digestive system develops gallstones in the gallbladder. The chances of developing symptoms or complications after laparoscopic gallstones removal are very low. Majority of the patients who have undergone laparoscopic cholecystectomy do not have their symptoms return. Do not hold the problem or delay the treatment when it can be cured.
#VegHead Community Unites to Gift Nutritious ‘Veggies Made Great’ to Health Care Workers Nationwide
TV Personality Melissa Rycroft Reveals Health ‘Reality’
7 Modern Online Business Ideas
6 Most Common Male Sex Problems & Their Solutions
What Should You Know Before Singing Triple Net Lease?
9 Amazing Health Benefits of Sleep
Cost of living in New York vs New Jersey in 2020
Make Your Dream Come True with Effective EB5 Business Plan
How long does Sildenafil last?
Rise in Global Need For Healthcare Workers
ANMOL SINGH, A TOP FOREX TRADER, AND AN ENTREPRENEUR TEACHES THE WORLD THE RIGHT WAY TO TRADE
Is Cryptocurrency the Future of Online Sports Betting?
Where to buy Kaspersky Internet Security?
Rules To Follow When Designing Your Office
Pros And Cons Of Laser Skin Tightening
Is Watching Soul Eater Anime Worth the Effort?
10 Tips to Decorate your Home
Quick And Easy On Budget Upgrades For Old House
6 Practical Ways to Arrange your Furniture
Why Is Social Casino Gambling Becoming Popular?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
- Business3 weeks ago
ANMOL SINGH, A TOP FOREX TRADER, AND AN ENTREPRENEUR TEACHES THE WORLD THE RIGHT WAY TO TRADE
- Sports4 weeks ago
Is Cryptocurrency the Future of Online Sports Betting?
- Tech4 weeks ago
Where to buy Kaspersky Internet Security?
- Business4 weeks ago
Rules To Follow When Designing Your Office
- Beauty4 weeks ago
Pros And Cons Of Laser Skin Tightening
- Anime4 weeks ago
Is Watching Soul Eater Anime Worth the Effort?
- Home Improvement4 weeks ago
10 Tips to Decorate your Home
- Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Quick And Easy On Budget Upgrades For Old House
- News4 weeks ago
6 Practical Ways to Arrange your Furniture
- Sports4 weeks ago
Why Is Social Casino Gambling Becoming Popular?
- News4 weeks ago
Ways To Make Driving Easier
- A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Causes and Treatment of Joint Dysfunction