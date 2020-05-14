Finance
Here Are 6 Factors That Affect Your Car Loan Interest
Thinking ahead in life is a start towards securing your future. It will enable you to cross many hurdles that come your way. Buying a car is one such decision. If you purchase a vehicle with a car loan, you work towards the goal of fulfillment for the years to come. The decision to take a car loan is an important one, as it requires thorough research and financial management.
There are many banks with various offers and choices of car loans, but you must select the one which is suitable for you. While taking the loan, you may find the price of desired vehicle to be higher and out of budget. You must also consider various factors that impact the car loan EMI.
Keep in mind the following aspects before you take car loans:
Maintenance Of A Good Credit Score
A significant aspect which determines the approval of car loan is your credit history. Higher the credit score, the higher are the chances of getting the loan. On the other hand, a lower credit score indicates an individual’s inability to repay the loan. Individuals with poor credit score may or may not get the loan. If they do, they will get it for a higher interest rate.
Therefore, banks prefer those people whose credit history proves their credibility. An added advantage would be that you could even negotiate with the bank to provide you with a lower interest rate.
Steady Income Level
Before approving a car loan, the bank always checks the steadiness of your income. The stability of your earning ensures them of getting the loan repaid. A secure occupation will reflect on your capability of monthly EMI (Equated Monthly Installments) repayment. You will benefit from this, and the chances of lower interest rates also increase.
Value Of Down-Payment
It will serve in your interest to use some of your savings as a down-payment for your car. The rest can be paid with the car loan. The higher the down payment, the lesser amount the bank will require to lend you. Hence, it will enable a lower-risk for the bank. You may also secure a lower interest rate on the car loan as you will need to borrow less from the bank.
Lower Debt-To-Income-Ratio
With the use of an EMI calculator, you can evaluate the car loan amount online. You can get instant results, which will help you determine your needs better. In case your debt-to-income ratio is low, you will have the upper hand. It will show that you are capable enough to pay the regular EMIs every month without fail.
Loan Tenure
You will be in an advantageous position if you choose a car loan for a long tenure. Though you will be paying the interest for a longer time, a shorter tenure means a higher EMI. Therefore, you must calculate the interest payment for the tenure and select a car loan according to your suitability.
Age And Model Of The Car
During the process of a car loan, your vehicle will be taken into account as security. If you fail to repay the EMIs, the bank can seize your car. Therefore, before they determine the interest rate, the banks consider the model and age of the car. If you purchase a modern vehicle from a reliable manufacturer, it will have a higher resale value. The older vehicles or used vehicles have a higher interest rate as their value depreciates with time at a higher rate.
Ensure a Lower Interest Rate on Your Car Loan
The purchase of a vehicle via a car loan is a big responsibility. You must be fully informed before you make any decision. There are reputable banks like Axis Bank that offer you comprehensible car loans and assist you in ensuring a secure financial position. They enable a quick and hassle-free process for your comfort. Make sure you fully understand the prospect of availing a car loan thoroughly before applying for it.
Here’s Why You Should Purchase The Invest 4G Plan From Canara HSBC OBC Insurance Plan
The Invest 4G Plan from Canara HSBC OBC is a ULIP plan (unit linked insurance plan) that helps the policyholders to forget all their financial woes. The Invest 4G Plan is created to provide the dual benefit of savings and protection. That is, the Invest 4G Plan intends to provide an opportunity to save as well as life insurance protection for fulfilling your life goals. You might think that it is similar to your usual ULIP plan, so what’s great about it. Well, the thing is this life insurance policy comes with some unique features that you will not see in any standard ULIP plan, such as mortality return on maturity, wealth booster, and loyalty addition.
To help you understand the Invest 4G Plan From Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance, let us have a detailed look into it.
Key Features of Invest 4G Plan From Canara HSBC OBC
The Invest 4G Plan From Canara HSBC OBC insurance plan is a unit linked insurance plan that comes with protection and savings benefits. If you choose this plan, you are giving yourself an opportunity to create wealth for fulfilling long-term life goals. The following are the key features of the Invest 4G Plan.
- The Invest 4G Plan provides 4 portfolio strategies and 7 different funds to invest your money
- As an additional benefit, the Invest 4G Plan includes Wealth Boosters and Loyalty Additions to help you increase your savings
- The plan also offers the flexibility of switching and redirecting the fund options to reduce the risk or take leverage of the market movement
- Moreover, the plan is designed in a way that you can avail the benefits of partial withdrawal to meet the changing needs of your family or protect you and your family from unexpected expenses arising due to unforeseen events
- The Invest 4G Plan also gives you the option of receiving maturity via Settlement Option. This is will be paid in installments
- The best part is that the policy allows you to switch your investment fund any time
- You also get the benefit of premium redirection, using which you can change the allocation amount of future premiums into multiple unit linked insurance plans
What are the Benefits of Invest 4G Plan From Canara HSBC OBC?
The Invest 4G Plan comes with a plethora of benefits for the policyholder.
- In case of the sudden demise of the policyholder, their family receives policy benefits that are 105% of all the paid premiums or higher of fund value or sum assured
- You can take the fund value at the time of maturity, or you can receive the fund value on maturity in monthly or periodic installments
- Another benefit is that you will also be returned the mortality charges that you paid during the policy tenure
- Moreover, on every fifth year, the policyholder is eligible to get fund value related to Loyalty Additions
Apart from these prominent benefits, this high-end UPLI plan also gives benefits like:
- Wealth boosters
- Partial withdrawal
- Tax benefits
Final Words
So, what do you think? It is clear that taking the Invest 4G Plan From Canara HSBC OBC insurance plan is way better than your simple ULIP plan.
Here’s What the Super-Rich Do With Their Money During a Crisis
If you want to know which way the prevailing economic winds are blowing, look to the super-rich. Market hawks noticed as far back as September that the super-rich had stopped spending on the usual trinkets, such as yachts, private jets, and expensive artworks – a development that has precluded every recession in recent history. The rich, given the enviable positions that they occupy at the upper echelons of society, are better placed than most to respond to an economic downturn.
Given that we are now staring down the barrel of a significant recession, it should come as no surprise that the global super-rich have begun piling their money into assets and markets that have traditionally served as safe havens in times of crisis, as well as some new ones that may become the port of choice in future crises. Let’s take a closer look at exactly what the super-rich do with their money in times of crisis.
1. Luxury Bunkers
One of the most dramatic shifts that have occurred in recent years is the propensity of the super-rich to spend obscene amounts of cash on remote, impenetrable bunkers where they can ride out the apocalypse. According to research conducted by The Guardian, inquiries for ‘apocalypse-proof’ bunkers in hotspots such as New Zealand and the rural US have increased several hundred-fold since 2016.
It’s clear that the rich believe something big is on the horizon, or that it is already with us, given that Silicon Valley billionaires have already jetted off to their bunkers since the current crisis began. While some fortified luxury bunkers go for tens of millions of dollars, there are more modest ones in places like South Dakota where the rich are snapping up nuclear-proof, subterranean ‘apartments’ for several hundred thousand dollars apiece.
2. Bonds
Government-backed bonds have historically been seen as one of the safest places to put your money in a crisis, and today is no exception. Since the current economic downturn began, hundreds of billions of dollars have flown into federal and municipal bonds, largely from wealthy investors. Bonds are a popular choice because even when the market sinks, they do not depreciate as much compared to other assets such as equities.
What’s more, the interest that investors can earn from bonds are often tax-free, meaning that a substantial revenue stream can be enjoyed if one was to buy enough bonds. Bonds issued by the US Federal Reserve are by far the most popular, but municipal bonds issued by local governments are also proving to be in-demand at the moment.
Source: Pixabay
3. Cryptocurrencies
Ever since the bitcoin bubble first burst back in 2017, us common folk have largely ignored it. However, the wealthy have not. Despite dropping in value during the flash crash in February 2020, bitcoin has been enjoying a sustained rally in recent months, with Forbes recently predicting that another bitcoin boom is on the horizon.
Wealthy people have demonstrated a keen interest in bitcoin since it first came to the market, with billionaires such as Peter Thiel and Elon Musk being strong advocates. Of course, you don’t have to be a billionaire to trade and invest in bitcoin. As this guide to cryptocurrency trading explains, licensed crypto brokers in dozens of countries can get anyone started in the business of bitcoin and other altcoins.
4. Bargain Stocks
There is a common misconception that the reason wealthy people are wealthy is that they are highly risk-averse. This could not be further from the truth. While it is true that rich people tend to pile into safe assets in times of crisis, they also have a tendency to make investment decisions that would give many of us cause for concern.
For example, when airline stocks were crashing at the beginning of 2020, billionaires such as Warren Buffet began snapping up millions of dollars worth of shares. This is because a crisis is often the best time to buy yourself a bargain. Those who are brave enough to buy when shares are low and dropping often does so in the belief that they will rise again once the crisis has passed. The rich may have plenty of cash to spare, but that doesn’t mean they don’t love a good bargain.
Source: Pixabay
5. Real Estate
Even during the US subprime mortgage crisis in 2007, the super-rich were snapping up penthouses and mansions like never before. This is because, although real estate can severely depreciate in times of crisis, the long-term outlook for it is always solid. What’s more, the scale of depreciation for real estate is often much smaller than for other assets such as stocks and oil.
Given that the bulk of the ultra-luxury real estate market is now concentrated in a few densely populated urban areas that show little signs of cooling off in the years to come, such as New York, London, Paris, and Hong Kong, the wealthy are continuing to see real estate in these markets as a safe bet.
6. Hoarding Cash
While the rich do have a strong tendency to move money around during times of crisis, they also have a strong tendency to not spend at all. According to a recent survey of ultra-wealthy UBS clients, more than half of the world’s 1% have been stockpiling cash for at least a year now.
The cash holding of the top 1% before the 2008 recession amounted to just $15 billion. Today, that amount has risen to more than $300 billion and counting. While other assets may show plenty of promise in times of turmoil, the rich know better than anyone else that cash is always king.
This is what the rich do with their money in times of crisis. As current events continue to unfold, it will be interesting to see what else we learn about the habits of the ultra-rich. Stay tuned to find out.
Ethical hacker describes how the business he’s starting hacks shopping cart prices lower than ever before
Cashback on Credit Cards
Affiliate Cashback
Discount Gift Cards
Unique One-Time Coupons and Store Credit
Need an Online Line of Credit? Here’s How to Make it Secure
Almost everything is easier when you do it online — whether it’s arranging a dentist appointment or buying groceries. Even getting an online line of credit is more convenient than one you’d apply for in person.
This much you know from your snug spot on the couch, laptop open and ready to find a financial institution. But before you hit apply, you’ll need to know the scoop on online security.
You should protect your info anytime you go online, but it’s especially important when it comes to getting a line of credit. One misstep could expose your personal information, handing the keys to your financial profile to eager fraudsters.
Keep your data safe the next time you look for an online line of credit by checking out the tips below.
Work with a Licensed Financial Institution
An online line of credit can come from a variety of places — from household names to up-and-coming mobile services.
But how can you tell if it’s a legitimate company if you’ve never heard of it before? Look for a license!
The only way a financial institution can get and maintain this license is if they abide by the state lending laws it does business in. A license also proves they follow broader federal laws, including those that protect your privacy.
Check Their Online Reputation
A license is the bare minimum that proves a financial institution isn’t providing predatory or abusive loans. But it doesn’t tell you anything about the character of their business, like how they treat their customers.
You may find the answer to that question in online reviews. Read what previous customers have had to say about their experiences.
Do they sing their praises, or do they want to air their grievances?
Demand Transparency at Every Step
An online line of credit shouldn’t be complicated. These three things should be abundantly clear:
- How it works
- How much it will cost you
- When you’ll have to pay it back.
If any of this information is hard to understand, reconsider signing your name against the dotted line. Unnecessarily complicated language is usually a coverup for costly hidden fees.
Without a clear understanding of these line of credit terms, you may inadvertently:
- Sign up for something you can’t afford
- Use it in a way that costs you more money
- Miss an important due date.
Use Strong Passwords
The password you choose for this account is the first line of defense against cyber theft, and it needs to be up to the task.
Using the same password as the one that protects your Instagram profile, mobile wallet, and e-banking account isn’t a good idea.
But a unique password isn’t enough, either. It has to be hard to crack by anyone with a passing knowledge of your life. This means no names, birthdates, or phone numbers.
Instead, try use a random mixture of letters, numbers, and special characters. If you have a hard time remembering a random assortment of characters, check out these password managers to help you do it.
Bottom Line
An online line of credit is only as safe as you let it be. Ignore these tips, and you may wind up applying for a loan that gets you into financial hot water. But by researching these options carefully and remembering that your privacy is your priority, you’ll be able to find a financial institution that protects your personal information.
Tips to Choose the Best Term Insurance Plan
When it comes to choosing the best term insurance plans, you should know that the life insurance industry offers a plethora of options to the individuals. Life insurance is a must as it can look after your family’s financial insecurities against any uncertainty. Anything can come knocking your family’s door without any warning; therefore, you need to be prepared.
However, before you get a term insurance policy, it is important to evaluate your requirements and follow specific processes that can help you choose the best plan for yourself.
If you are feeling overwhelmed, seeing so many options available, keep on reading as this ultimate guide will help you make an informed decision.
#1 Determine the number of family members as well as think about your life stage
First and foremost, you need to think about the family members who are dependent solely on you for their needs. This may vary at different life stages. Financial responsibilities of a married individual differ from an unmarried person, and it changes if you have kids or retired parents to look after. Therefore, you need to choose the cover amount accordingly. However, you need to keep an eye on the future and strategize for increasing financial responsibilities.
#2 Identify which term plan to choose
Your financial situation will change as you make progress in life. Therefore, you need to choose a term plan taking these requirements and situations in mind. There are basically four different types of term plans offered. They include:
- The monthly income plan offers sum assured benefits that are paid out in regular monthly installments to the dependents to help them take care of the monthly recurring expenses
- The increasing term insurance offers sum assured amount that is increased by a pre-set percentage to tackle inflation that’s causing increasing costs. To take care of increasing costs, you need a high cover
- The decreasing term insurance plan is for those who have lesser dependents to look after. For example, during the early stages, you are marked by different responsibilities, which include the responsibility of your spouse, children, loan repayments, etc. However, once your loan repayments are successfully completed, and your children can take care of themselves, it will lower your insurance coverage needs. This is an ideal term plan for such individuals
- The level term insurance is a regular term insurance plan where the premium amount remains fixed throughout the policy term
#3 Know which riders will maximize your coverage
The best term insurance plan is the one that has all the angles covered. Riders are one way to achieve this. A rider is an add-on to the primary term plan that offers benefits over the policy subject but under certain conditions. For example, if there is a critical illness rider, then he/she is entitled to receive the sum assured upon diagnosed with the same.
#4 Higher claim settlement ratio
The life insurance company should incorporate an effective claim(s) settlement process to live up to their promise of offering monetary reimbursement. The higher claim settlement ratio means, the higher are your chances of availing the entire sum assured amount.
Final words
Always go with a trusted provider to avail the best term insurance plan. It is your responsibility to check and understand the terms and conditions of the policy you choose. You should be aware of all the technical details of your term plan.
What Is Term Life Insurance And Its Types?
Term life insurance is the oldest and the easiest form of assurance and offers for payment for sum assured on death, given death occurs within term or policy tenure. In case the life assures survives to the end of the term, then the insurance cover ceases and the company is liable to pay.
You can look for online term insurance as well, as all the companies offering term insurance are using the internet to let prospective policyholders know everything about term plan. Moreover, due to the absence of involvement of agents, online policies are cheaper.
Life is unpredictable and anything can happen anytime. So, if you are the sole bread-earner in your family, you must think about how you can secure the financial future of your family. With an investment in an offline term plan or an online term insurance policy, you can be worry-free about what is going to happen to your loved one if you are no longer alive to cater to their needs.
Types Of Term Insurance
There are several variations of term insurance, which are mentioned below.
- Convertible term insurance – It is the kind where the life assured buys a pure term life insurance policy initially with an option to convert it into another plan later, as per the choice of the policyholder. The policy can be converted into permanent insurance like endowment or whole life.
For instance, a policyholder can change their term insurance policy after five years into the endowment plan for twenty tears. However, the premium will change and the policyholder will be charged level premium according to the newly chosen plan and term.
- Level premium term insurance – It is the type where premiums payable throughout the pre-decided term remain fixed for pre-fixed sum assured. As a result, the problem of paying rising premiums each year is eliminated. It is usually available for terms ranging from 5-30 years.
- Renewable term insurance – It is a plan where when the initial term ends, the policy may be renewed for selected period say, another five or ten years, without any proof of insurability like a medical examination.
- Term insurance with the return of premium – Here, the savings element and risk cover are included. In this type, the premium amounts paid are returned to policyholders if they survive the policy term. However, this kind has a higher premium than pure term insurance policy.
- Decreasing term insurance – Here, the sum assured decreases with every passing year to match the diminishing insurance need. A policyholder opts for decreasing term insurance if they have taken a huge loan like a housing loan. Also, the sum assured is generally taken equal to loan amount so that if the policyholder dies, the loan is repaid in full. Additionally, the policy term is the same as the time in which the loan has to be repaid.
Conclusion
Term life insurance is a more affordable option for those who worry about the financial future of their families. There are numerous options one can choose from, depending on their needs and budget.
Investing in People is the Reason for this VC’s Success (Amit Raizada of SBV)
Nothing about the venture capital industry is easy. Between the long hours, the pervasive risks, and the feeling of not knowing whether a certain venture will yield a return, life as the head of a VC firm is often a combination of calculations and stress. At times when I’m overloaded, I find it helpful to pause and reflect on the reasons that I chose to become an investor – and to think critically about the common principles behind every one of my ventures.
I encourage all aspiring investors to do the same. Without having a clearly defined set of principles, it’s easy to get lost as a venture capitalist. When you’re approached with hundreds of potential investments each year, how do you decide which to fund and which to discard? How do you know whether a venture will fit well within your portfolio or act as a headache-inducing outlier? Sure, statistics, data charts, and graphs answer a great many of these sorts of questions, but there’s no substitute for a concise set of values when faced with these decisions.
Here is the essence of the investment philosophy that underlines the success I’ve had as founder and CEO of Spectrum Business Ventures.
I always invest in people.
I pursue investment opportunities that enrich consumers’ lives and change the world for the better. Before engaging in a venture, I find it helpful to think about the fundamentals: What do people really need or want in life? And how does the product or firm in question help them attain it?
Through this strategy, I’ve financed ventures that develop groundbreaking cancer treatments and revolutionize sinus-care procedures. I’ve even helped companies that launch satellites into orbit and contribute to NASA missions.
I invested in critical warehouse space in the vicinity of major airports to facilitate same-day online purchases deliveries. And I’ve always sought to create unparalleled entertainment experiences, which I believe is just as essential to the human condition. I have introduced innovative models to retail and hospitality, investing in cutting-edge restaurants like Tocaya, Bounce, and Catch LA that diverge from conventional restaurant wisdom in favor of pioneering new experiences.
But when I say I invest in people, I don’t just invest in the consumer – I also seek to invest in the people developing the product. In examining investment opportunities, I never consider failure a disqualifier – instead, I see it as a prerequisite. While I engage innovators with proven track records of success, I believe that true innovation is a process and that the best strategic partners are those who have experienced—and learned from—past failures.
I invest in the products, services, and opportunities that change the course of consumption.
I’ve always been an avid observer of business trends, and I closely watch the behavior of Gen Z and Millennials as indicators for future markets. I use their preferences to craft long-term investment strategies that pursue the products and experiences that will dominate the market in the coming decades.
This principle has played a significant role in many of my investments. Tocaya is perhaps one of the best examples of this. Serving fast-casual food with a plethora of vegan and low-calorie options, Tocaya plays directly into the preferences of the health-conscious younger generations.
This strategy also spurred my investments in esports. After watching my teenage sons become fascinated with online gaming, I began to wonder whether there’d be a viable market for this new fixation. After doing some research, I invested in an esports franchise and eventually helped build out the esports market as a whole. When I first invested in esports, this nascent industry was often ridiculed by pundits. Now, esports has its own section on ESPN’s website.
I’m focused on the consumer of the future – and I’m often willing to accept short-run losses to seize a foothold in the industries that will define the economy of the 2030s, 2040s, and 2050s.
I take risks in pursuit of bold ideas
My firm, Spectrum Business Ventures, stands by its long-standing motto, “We see the world differently”. When evaluating investment opportunities, I encourage my team to look past conventional wisdom. Some of my most successful investments have come from this approach.
One key way to do this is to look for the peripheral investment opportunities that a major new industry may create. Take gift certificates, for example, which created a boom as they transitioned from paper to plastic. Rather than invest in the gift card industry itself, I invested in a company that provided myriad services to the businesses that wished to issue gift cards. I found a market ripe for innovation and financial-return within a wider market.
My decision to purchase warehouse space follows similar logic. Online shopping now reigns supreme, but rather than found my own online venue and try to compete with the likes of Amazon, I decided to look to the periphery. No online supplier like Amazon (and especially smaller players) could get by without warehouse space, allowing my firm to take advantage of a market within a market.
My investment philosophies are by no means universal. These principles have guided me through nearly two decades in the venture capital industry and into many of my most profitable investments, but the whole point of having an investment philosophy is to have guidelines that work for you.
I encourage aspiring investors to reflect on the principles they hope that their portfolio will mirror. To do this, you’ll need to consider a few questions:
In what kind of industries do you wish to invest? What products or services do you think people need? How do you wish to seek out new opportunities? How do you hope to choose between those opportunities once you find them?
Formulating answers to these questions is integral to one’s development as a venture capitalist.
How Personal Loan can Help in Medical Emergencies?
A medical emergency leaves people blinded with fear and uncertainties. In the rush of taking a loved one to the nearest medical centre, it is but natural for questions related to budgets and cost to come up.
Will the medical insurance cover the cost of the operation? Do I have enough savings to meet the expenses? Will I need to break a fixed deposit and lose out on the interest earned? Which family member or friend can help me at this time? Though all these questions are natural, what many people are not thinking about is taking a Personal Loan for Medical Emergencies to meet the expenses. It is a good way to raise funds in emergency situations.
Some Ways Of How A Personal Loan Can Help In Medical Emergencies:
- You can apply online, thereby saving time:
You can go through your lender’s website or mobile app and apply for the loan digitally, without leaving the hospital. All you need to do is go to the lender’s website, fill in the form, and upload the documents. If you are an existing customer of the lender, the documentation is reduced further.
- You can avail instant funds and provide immediate care to your loved one:
Mostly, the processing time of approval for personal loans is very less. As long as you meet the eligibility criteria and upload the required documents, your loan application is approved instantly, and money is disbursed to your account in 24 hours.
- You can use the loan for any medical issue:
You can use the credit to pay any bills, charges for treatment, lab tests, medicines, or prescriptions. The lender will not ask the reason for the loan, but if you share your concerns with a customer service executive, you can be sure of faster processing.
- Hassle-free application processes make it easier for you to complete the process:
The loan application for a personal loan is very simple. You can do it quickly, unlike old times, when you would have to fill out multiple forms. One application online is all you have to fill. Additionally, you can download the app to fill in the loan application.
- You do not have to run around looking for collateral:
One of the biggest benefits of getting a personal loan for medical emergencies is that you do not need to provide collateral to the lender. It frees up the time you would have taken to get the paperwork for the collateral.
- Because of competitive interest rates, your monthly installment burden is reduced:
Interest rates on a personal loan are competitive. For example, both salaried and self-employed persons can avail the loan at interest rates starting from 12.99%* per annum. Do not forget to include the processing fees in the cost of the loan.
- Flexible terms and conditions are making it easier than ever to get a loan:
Most lenders today offer flexible terms and conditions for a personal loan. For example, the choice of loan tenure ranges from 12-60 months. There are personal loan calculators online that you can use to calculate your monthly installment – you have to input the loan amount required, the applicable interest rates and the tenure and the calculator will calculate the EMI instantly. When calculating the EMI, keep in mind that a longer tenure means a lower EMI.
Also Read: What Is a Medical Emergency?
Remember, nearly all lending institutions will extend personal loans for medical treatments. But, if you are in an urgent need and you do not have the time to research, reach out to family and friends who have taken a personal loan, and you can finalize your choice based on their experiences.
What To Look For In A Company Before Taking Out A Loan With
There may come a time when you need to look for a little extra cash to get by. With the costs of modern living, there are many reasons why you might be strapped for cash and need to take on a new loan. For those who have never taken out a personal loan before, or for those who have had a bad experience with previous lenders, it is important to know what to look for in a loan provider.
There are many reputable lenders out there, such as Latitude Financial, however, some lenders are ready to take advantage of those who are desperate. Being able to distinguish the good from the bad will save you money and prevent you from entering a financial nightmare scenario. It is worth taking the time to learn what separates reputable lenders from the rest.
To ensure that your financial future remains secure, let’s look at what to look for in a company before taking out a loan.
Reasonable Interest Rates
Reliable lenders will offer their clients reasonable interest rates. Naturally, reasonable means a different thing depending on your credit score and the current economic climate. However, if you are considering a loan then be sure that your interest rate is competitive with that offered by other lenders. You should not be forced to take out a loan with an interest rate so high that you will be quickly paying more in interest than the value of the loan itself.
Hidden Costs And Fees
Be sure to have a look at the fine print in any loan agreement to see if there are any hidden charges or fees that may not have been mentioned. If there are, it is usually a good idea to try a different lender. Lenders need to be upfront about all of the costs involved in the loans that they provide. If they are not, then you can be reasonably sure that they do not have your best interests in mind.
Take the time to read any loan agreement carefully to avoid the potential trap of hidden fees.
Legal And Licensed
Be sure that your loan provider is operating legally and is licensed to lend money. This can be verified by checking out their website and looking for their credentials or you can verify their legality through a third party or regulator. Borrowing money from grey or black market lenders is never a good idea because the conditions of the loan are not guaranteed and may cause you great financial harm.
Reasonable Repayment Periods
Reputable lenders offer their clients a reasonable repayment period over which to repay their loan. This should be enough time to spread out the repayment in a reasonable way. Be sure to use aloan repayment calculator to see how much your overall monthly payments will be as this will let you know how much your lifestyle will have to be sacrificed in order to accommodate the new loan.
If you find that the repayment period seems unreasonably short, then you need to shop around to find a lender who will be more accommodating to your financial situation.
Research Your Lender
The more research you do on a prospective lender before you borrow, the more you reduce the risk of ending up with a bad loan that will cause you financial harm. Make sure to follow the tips that are outlined here and do your due diligence when considering a loan provider.
Your financial health is important for so much in your life, so be sure not to rush into anything that may potentially worsen it
Best banking and PSU funds to invest in 2020
The banking and PSU funds are the new latest subcategory introduced by the SEBI which is securities and exchange board of India in the debt mutual fund category. These funds are invested in debt and money market instruments that include the securities issued by banks, the public sector and the Public financial institutions. The aim to consider all this is to have an optimum balance of safety, yield and liquidity. These funds offer secure returns and minimizing the risk by investing in good quality instruments. One can also get information from the business standard newspaper today for the best working instruments in the market.
Following are the best performing banking and PSU debt funds:
- HDFC Banking and PSU debt fund: in case one wants to come through investments in debt and other money market instruments then one must go with securities which are issued by scheduled commercial banks or the public sector undertakings. The HDFC PSU debt fund was launched in 2014 on 26th March. This is a fund with moderately low risk and has given an 8.8% return since its launch. The return for 2019 was 10.2% which is a great return as compared to all others in the sector. The total assets are of Rs.4 848 crore on 31 December 2019. The expense ratio is 0.26 per the information ratio is 0.06. The minimum investment required is Rs.5000 and minimum SIP investment is Rs.500. The yield to maturity is 7.2%. Effective maturity is three years and 18 days.
- The UTI Banking and PSU debt fund: the main objective of such investments is to generate a steady and a reasonable income with low-risk and high level of quality and liquidity. This fund was launched on 3rd Feb. 2014 and is a fund with the moderate risk and has given 7% return since its launch. The total assets as on 31 December 2019, is Rs. 146 crore. The expense ratio is 0.35 information ratio is zero. The alpha ratio is also zero with a minimum investment of Rs.5000 and minimum SIP investment of Rs.500. The effective majority is three years six months and 20 days. The exit load is nil. The yield to maturity is 7.01%.
- The Kotak Banking and PSU debt fund: in order to generate income by investing in debt and money market securities Sir issued by banks and PSU one must take care of various things. The Kotak Banking and PSU fund were launched on 29 December 1998. This is also a moderately low-risk fund and has given 10.8% return in 2019, 6.7% in 2018 and 6.2% in 2017. Net assets of the company were Rs.4 204 crore as on December 31, 2019. The expense ratio is 0.25 and the information and Alpha ratio are zero. The minimum investment is Rs.5000 and minimum SIP investment is Rs.1000. The exit load is nil and the yield to maturity is 7.09%. The effective maturity is three years, nine months and 22 days. The asset allocation is 21.02% of the cash and 78.98% to debt. The debt sector allocation is 49.17% to the corporate, 46.39% to the government and 4.44% to the cash equivalents.
- Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking and PSU debt fund: this is an open-ended short-term income scheme that has the objective to generate income and appreciate the capital by investing the money in a diversified portfolio with low levels of interest rate risk. This was launched on 9 May 2008. This is a moderate risk fund and has given a 8.5% return since its launch. The return for 2019 was 9.9% and in 2018 was 6.6%. The net assets on 31 December 2019 were Rs.9 845 crore. The expense ratio is 0.64 and the information and alpha ratio is zero. The minimum investment is Rs.1000 and the minimum SIP investment is also Rs.1000. The yield to maturity is 6.7% and the effective majority in two years 11 months and 16 days. 4.49% of the value of credit quality is AA and 95.51% in AAA.
The DSP Blackrock banking and PSU debt fund: the main objective of the investment Is to generate income and appreciate the capital by investing in a portfolio of high-quality debt and other money market instruments. This was launched on 14 September 2013 and was given an 8.8% return since its launch. The return for 2019 was 9.9% and for 2018 was 6.3%. The net assets as on 31 December 2019 are Rs.2 354 crore and the expense ratio are 0.5. The information and alpha ratio are zero. The minimum investment required is Rs.1000 and minimum SIP investment is Rs.500. The yield to maturity is 6.73% with an effective maturity of two years, 11 months and 26 days.One can get the information in regard to investments from current news today in the business standard newspaper and these kinds of information are also available on their official app which can be downloaded by the users. Depending upon the risk appetite of the investor he or she can spread its portfolio from the least risky funds to banking and PSU funds and credit risk funds.
For All those investors who do not want to rely on insurance, the government of India provides taxable bonds that offer 7.75% for a time period of seven years whereas the post office deposits offer 7.7% for five years. For investors who are in the 30% tax bracket the banking and PSU funds provided around 7%. The higher will be the duration of the bond Higher it will be susceptible to the interest rate movements. The investors in debt funds with medium and long-term duration have seen a windfall over the last one year with a significant fall in the interest rates. This is the time to take a duration risk. Arbitrage funds also offer relative safety as they are highly tax-efficient. They have the same treatment as the equity-oriented funds and the long-term gain in equity investments up to 1, 00,000 is tax-free. One can get all these kinds of information from the business standard newspaper and app which provide timely and useful information to all its users
