TOUCHING LIVES THROUGH MUSIC, DI HIGRADE, THE AFROBEAT/DANCEHALL ARTIST
Throughout life, there are many things that touch a person’s heart and soul and gives peace. For some people, it is art, some people are touched through words, some people are affected through other’s life stories, some people are inspired by movies, while some people find their comfort and peace through music.
In literal meanings, music means vocal or instrumental sounds. But figuratively, music is more than just sound production for people across the globe. People turn towards music when they are in love, or when they are hit with heartbreak. It is a source of peace and joy, an escape and solace. People tend to lose themselves in music, dancing to its tunes and humming altogether because it makes them feel alive.
People who are inspired by music find inspiration in not just the lyrics, but also in the tunes, and the beats together. They find their comfort in listening to the songs and aspire to make a difference in the world through what they write and create. From the population who writes music not just for themselves, but also to share it with the rest of the world, Di Higrade stands distinguished.
This US-based Afrobeat/Dancehall artist creates music with the hope that everyone who listens to it can relate to it, and his songs are the perfect reflection of his thoughts.
FINDING A DIRECTION IN LIFE THROUGH MUSIC
Born on August 26, 1989, Di Higrade opened his eyes in Tema, Ghana. Birth named Roger Akutcha, Di Higrade grew up without his parents. He had a tough childhood having to look after himself while also dealing with every situation all by himself and not having anybody to depend on.
As a child, the only thing that brought comfort and peace to Di Higrade was music. He would spend several hours of the day listening to music, enjoying the songs, and humming to its tunes. His happiest hours of the day were always attached to music, where he would be lost in his own world and had nothing to worry about.
It wasn’t long that Di Higrade’s love for music started blossoming, and he turned towards writing and composing his own songs. After several hours dedicated to writing a song, he had finally created a masterpiece when he was just ten years old!
Excited to show the others what he had come up with, Di Higrade performed his song for his friends, who were stunned by his voice and talent. His friends cheered him and bucked him up for the fantastic show he had put on.
The admiration he got from his friends was all he needed to realize that he was passionate about writing and creating songs, and even more eager to be able to perform in front of large crowds. Knowing that music was more than just sounds for him, Di Higrade was determined to make a difference with his music. He was sure that music would always be a part of him, and he was ready to share his creations with the world.
Di Higrade had grown up listening to various popular artists like Bob Marley, Vybz Kartel, Movado, Shaggy, Sean Paul, and many others. By the time it was his turn to create his own music, the instinct to turn to the Afrobeat genre was natural. Di Higrade made up his to create songs with a fusion of Afrobeat and Dancehall genres.
Apart from drawing inspiration from the artists he listened to, Di Higrade brought life to his music through his life experiences. He is a firm believer that music something that unites people together, and as an artist, he was compelled to create something that would help his listeners get comfort, just like he had once as a child.
Di Higrade uses his tunes and lyrics to bring his experiences and emotions under music in a big way. He says, “Going through the experiences makes me appreciate life more. Life is a beautiful struggle. I always put these experiences into music to send my story out there.”
He released several singles comprising the Afrobeat and Dancehall genres, which gave the listeners something new and unique to look forward to. Being appreciated by a large crowd, his singles gained immediate attention and helped gain recognition around the world.
In 2015, Di Higrade released his single HTML. HTML is an abbreviation for Hello To My Lover. The song was released under the label Tubhani Muzik, with Owuraku of Butterfly Concept Entertainment as the director of the high picture quality and the classic video of the song. Hello To My Love is a classical ballad, a love letter for the artists yearning to see his lover. The song narrates the artist’s heartache when his lover is gone. The track is the perfect combination of piano drive pop-soul sentiments and twists that burst more towards the highs and falls back consistently into deep emotion that is perfectly depicted in the artists’ soft vocals.
On Christmas of the year 2016, Di Higrade released two more singles, ‘Obsession’ and ‘Party Time.’ Both the tracks are Dancehall bangers. These tracks are total knockouts for all kinds of festivities.
The fast-tempo track Afro-Dancehall jam, Obsession, was produced by Denswag and is dedicated to all the hot girls across the globe! The party song, Party Time, was produced by “Go Low” hitmaker, Tubhani Muzik, and is dedicated to all party-goers!
The same year, Di Higrade released three more songs, 90’s, Prove Dem Wrong, and Enemies, all of which are known for their silvery vocals and unique melodies.
USING HIS WORDS TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE
Aside from being an extremely dedicated music artist, Di Higrade is also a kind human being and supports justice and equality. Realizing how big of issue poverty is, he addressed the problem and said, ‘Can you imagine what it’s like to not have enough food to eat and go to bed hungry at night? Poverty is not a joke.’
After days of hard work and struggle, the artist today stands distinguished as a musical artist and a fitness model. He serves the US Military while continuing to release his music!
Overview of the Celebrities Involved in the Biggest College Admissions Scam in American History
More than 30 wealthy, well-connected, and/or famous parents were charged in the biggest college admissions scam in American history. The list of defendants is resplendent with celebrities and moguls in the entertainment industry, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.
According to court filings, these individuals were alleged to have paid massive bribes, ranging from $100,000 to $6.5 million, to get their children admitted to prestigious academic institutions such as Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, USC, etc.
Celebrities Ordered to Serve Time in Jail
The aforementioned actress Felicity Huffman, famous for her role on the television program “Desperate Housewives”, was ordered to serve 14 days in prison, one year of probation, perform 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine as part of her criminal sentence, which was handed down in federal court. Huffman pled guilty to paying $15,000 to have her eldest daughter’s SAT score falsified so she could get into a prestigious university. Huffman reportedly masked the $15,000 as a charitable donation for disadvantaged young people, according to Insider.com.
Additional Charges Filed Against Celebrities Fighting the Allegations
It appears prosecutors offered lenient sentences to the parents who agreed to enter guilty pleas in this matter. The parents who are fighting the criminal charges, which include actress Lori Loughlin, famous for her role on “Full House” and “Fuller House,” are facing harsher penalties and additional criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. If convicted on all of the charges filed, Loughlin could potentially be ordered to serve up to 40 years in prison.
Scope of the Scam
Federal law enforcement officials, when they learned of these bribes opened an investigation titled “Operation Varsity Blues,” a reference to the popular 1999 film about a high school football team in Texas. The investigation, which lasted a year, included an array of different investigative techniques, including the use of wiretaps, undercover operatives and a team of agents employed by the FBI and IRS.
Investigators detailed a scandal that perverted much of the admissions process for America’s elite colleges. Unlike most other SAT cheating cases, the scheme reached deep into the academy, implicating officials who allegedly subverted the missions of the universities themselves.
The government stated it has evidence that defendants paid close to $25 million in bribes to coaches and test administrators between 2011 and 2018. In some instances, the bribes would be disguised as charitable contributions, according to Bloomberg News.
According to federal prosecutors, the admissions scam had two major components – (1) bribing coaches to recommend admission for students whose academic performance was below average for a university and (2) bribing college exam proctors to help students cheat on admissions tests by allowing professional test-takers attend the exam or provide students the answers to the exam.
Bribery Charges are No Joke
As you can see, being charged with alleged bribery is quite serious. Whether you reside in California, New York, or Nevada, a conviction for bribery could result in you having to serve years in prison. For example, bribery is categorized as a Category C felony in Nevada . If convicted, a defendant can be ordered to serve between 1 and 5 years in a Nevada prison and have to pay up to $10,000 in fines. In addition to state bribery charges, there are also federal bribery charges that can be filed under United States Code § 201, among other federal criminal statutes.
Female Celebrities that have had Hair Transplants
Hair loss is common in men and women and about half population in the world can suffer from abnormal hair loss at some point in their life.
If we do not take necessary measures in a timely manner, a large number of hairs get lost and bald areas develop in the scalp. Hair transplant is the only option that restores hair growth on bald areas.
This article discusses female celebrities that have had hair transplants. If you want to know the celebrities who believe in hair transplant, this topic is for you.
Hair Transplant is a Growing Trend in Celebrities
Losing hair is common in all over the world and about the half population in the world can suffer from abnormal hair loss at some point in their life.
You already know that celebrities are also human beings just like us and they also suffer from hair loss due to different reasons.
A growing number of celebrities have started to undergo hair restoration surgeries to restore hair growth. Here, we are going to discuss authentic hair transplant cases.
Female Celebrities that have had Hair Transplants
A number of female celebrities around the world have tried hair loss and their results are good so far. Though most celebrities do not admit to it, some of them have made their hair transplant experience public. Let’s see some notable figures who have had hair transplant in the past.
Naomi Campbell
You may already be familiar with Naomi Campbell who is a famous American model. It is known to many that she has been struggling with traction alopecia for several years. This illness took a toll in 2014 and people were able to see it in her picture. It was then when people started to discuss it and point it out.
Due to gossip on the internet and chatter around her, she seriously becomes concerned and stressed about this problem. That was the time when she considered different options to restore hair growth. Her hair transplant came to light when people saw here wearing a head wrap in a formal event in 2016.
Fergie Duhamel
Our very own Fergie is also believed to have undergone hair transplant in the past. She is known as the frontwoman of the Black Eyed Peas and a solo star of her own. She has been dealing with thinning hair for quite some time until she made mind to take hair restoration surgery.
One of the reasons for her hair loss was to routinely wear hair extensions for performances. A busy start like Fergie feels it quite hard to handle such kind of problem and that is why she decided to put an end to it as soon as possible. Before she faces more problem, she took hair transplant and she is happy with the results.
Jennifer Aniston
You might have heard of or watched American TV series ‘friends.’ If yes, may also have watched or heard of Jennifer Aniston. She was the lead role and her hairstyle was a great hit. A large number of women at that time also adopted that hairstyle due to its unique appearance; you know what, this haircut was named after her (“The Rachel”). People still have this hairstyle.
Some experts are of the view that this legendary hairstyle caused damage to Jennifer Aniston’s hair. It is due to the reason that hair extensions these popular actresses wore on set eventually took their toll on them. Actually, hair extensions pull hair and hair may become weaker as a result. So Jennifer Aniston developed bald patched in the scalp due to hair extensions.
She overcame this problem by taking a hair transplant. Her hair is still fine and she is enjoying the benefits of hair restoration surgery.
Oprah Winfrey
Most of the people who use the internet and watch TV know Oprah Winfrey. She is a notable TV personality and philanthropist who has got fans from across the globe. She has been on TV for decades and we have seen her changing different hairstyles. But the story does not end here.
No one of us has ever noticed that she has had a hair transplant. Yes, she has had hair transplant due to hair thinning and baldness problems. In the start, she hid her hair loss problem but she opened up at a later stage. When this problem took a toll on her, she decided to undergo hair transplant surgery.
Celebrity Hair Transplant: Concluding Remarks
This article discussed female celebrities that have had hair transplants. If you want to know the celebrities who believe in hair transplant, this topic might have helped you.
In the end, we can say that hair transplant is a good option to restore hair growth in bald areas.
A hair restoration expert can guide you further if you need more information about this topic. Contact the nearest doctor with a list of question and learn more about your hair loss.
Read More: Apply These 10 Secret Techniques To Stop Hair Loss
Apple Has Lost $450 Billion of Revenue Since October 2018!
Just about three months ago, the California tech-giant was enjoying a smooth ride with profits coming in, constantly; considering the fact that it was also the most valued company on the planet, last year. But since October 2018, the freefall of its revenues has generated a lot of ‘negative buzz’ among the analysts, the investors, the consumers, and also those who are the admirers of Apple Inc. in one or the other ways.
Apple has so far lost $450 billion of revenue since October, which is more than even the ‘overall value of social networking giant Facebook’. The total value of Facebook is about $383.76 billion. Well, FB’s total worth is also more than the total GDP of some countries like Iran, Norway, and Austria!
Now, you can imagine how big the loss is for Apple, even taking into account that it’s still got a lot of money and will probably make up for the losses very soon.
On Thursday, the iPhone maker’s stocks fell by 9.96%.
Way back, three months ago, on October 3rd, 2018, when Apple hit a peak of $232.07 per share, it gained a market cap of $1.16 trillion. But now, it just dropped to a low of about $142.19 per share (new results may vary from the article’s figures), clearing out a massive amount of $450 billion from its revenue. And on Thursday, January 3rd, Apple’s market cap was standing at $710.97 billion, as per the reports of Macrotrends.
And now Apple has also lost its position as world’s third most valuable company to Google’s Alphabet.
Apple has been struggling to maintain its aura for a while now and many experts are saying that to boost the revenues further and by a large number, Apple should also try to enter the budget-flagship or budget range of smartphones, as per the current trend. But that, for now, seems unlikely since Apple is a luxury phone making brand and always keeps the priority very high for the value of its products.
But it needs to understand the changing scenario in the markets currently, across the globe. If it keeps going like this then brands like OnePlus and Xiaomi will eventually end up becoming the true ‘smartphone profit makers’.
It looks like a state of a ‘slight’ emergency for Tim Cook and his team to sustain the company’s growth, just like it was moving three months ago.
Even the famous tech YouTube channel Unbox Therapy also came up with a video recently, discussing how Apple should move ahead if it has to live up to the fast-growing trends. Lewis Hilsenteger, who runs the channel, also talked about Apple’s recent decision to make the iPhones in India, in 2019.
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1oMJRjY_uoM]
Source: Business Insider
Top 10 Disappointments of Entertainment in 2018
2018 was a fantastic year for movies and TV. This is the year that gave us Infinity War, Black Panther, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and that’s just looking at some of the good Marvel movies released this year. On the TV side, we got The Haunting of Hill House, Netflix’s weird sci-fi show Maniac, and many more instant classics.
But that pendulum swings the other way, too. For all the great entertainment in 2018, there were also plenty that didn’t live up to the standards we expected. These were movies and shows that we were excited for – however tentatively – and that turned out to be huge let-downs.
Here is the list of 15 shows and films that did not live up to the expectations of the viewers and were somewhat big – or small – disappointments.
1. Jessica Jones Season 2
The first season of Netflix and Marvel’s Jessica Jones was easily one of the best examples of the collaboration between the streaming and comics giants, possibly even the best of all these shows. We were excited about Season 2, right up until the point we actually watched it.
Well, trying to do a Marvel superhero story without an actual villain is a bold idea that could have paid off. Unfortunately, it simply didn’t in this case. The season’s main plotline and massive twist was ruined by bad casting as Janet McTeer and Krysten Ritter had absolutely zero chemistry as alleged family members. And every storyline was a total bore. Unlike the other Marvel/Netflix shows, Jessica Jones hasn’t been cancelled yet, but we hope that will likely change soon.
2. American Horror Story Apocalypse
The eighth season of American Horror Story had a great premise: Not only was it the end of the world, but it also promised to finally tie events from the show’s previous seasons together, from the original Murder House to Coven and beyond. It even got off to a promising start, as the first couple of episodes of Apocalypse set up plenty of mysteries we couldn’t wait to learn the answers to.
But after those opening episodes, Apocalypse took a wrong turn. Yes, it felt like a fun twist at the time, but the following episodes proved disappointing week after week. The show started providing answers, but they weren’t the ones we wanted. It spent a half dozen episodes in flashbacks and the all the actions we wanted came to long after. By the time Roseanne star Sandra Bernhard joined the cast for a terribly cheesy turn as a Satanic cult leader, I was done with this season of American Horror Story. Weren’t you?
3. Venom
Seeing a Marvel movie on the list is really surprising. Even I was while writing. But, it happened. Venom is a movie that feels like it was written in 1998 by a 7-year-old, then buried in a time capsule, unearthed 19 years later, and made into a movie without a single revision to the draft. It is truly a movie from another time, and all that’s missing is someone doing a kick flip over a set of steps while Korn plays in the background. From Tom Hardy’s accent choices, to the movie turning into an over-the-top action flick where the final battle is filled with muddied CG, those who were looking for a great Sony spin-off movie found themselves a bit disappointed, even though this movie made $800 million, worldwide.
As for the story, it went a number of directions, many of which could have been a good movie of their own. Eddie Brock working as a journalist and ruining his girlfriend’s career: it’s okay. Brock trying to rebuild his life and take down the Life Foundation: even it is okay. Brock losing his mind when the Venom symbiont is taking over, creating a horror aesthetic: it is okay too. Wacky buddy cop movie starring Eddie Brock as the fall guy covered in black oil that talks funny and wants to eat livers: this is not okay, Venom. The weird comedic choices this movie made killed it for so many viewers. Why does Venom need comedy?
However, with the announcement of the home release of the movie, fans of the Venom character were desperately hoping for the rated-R cut of the movie. However, upon its release, fans got three deleted scenes, some behind-the-scenes footage, and that’s about it. As much as we wanted an extended scene of Woody Harrelson in a red wig, this wasn’t what the people wanted to see. Venom is one of the few movies in 2018 that disappointed people twice.
4. The Predator
The original Predator is unquestionably an ‘80s classic as it combined sci-fi horror thrills and exciting action, and helped make Arnold Schwarzenegger one of the biggest stars in the world. But unlike the Alien or Terminator series, the quality drop from that first movie was fast, and none of the following films were anywhere near as good as the first. So expectations for a new Predator movie in 2018 should not have been high. But the fact that Shane Black was on board to write and direct suddenly raised hopes that he might actually deliver something to equal the first movie. What would the writer of Lethal Weapon and the director of Iron Man 3 do with this series?
Unfortunately, as it turns out, not very much. The Predator was just as mediocre as its predecessors, and was badly hurt by extensive reshoots and incoherent editing, as well as the controversy about certain casting choices that Black had made. The Predator has its moments—the cast is good, there are some funny scenes, and some of the early action is exciting. But the film gets worse as it continues, and emerges as what we should have guessed it would be all along—yet another not-very-good Predator movie. Time to skin this franchise and hang it upside-down for good.
5. Westworld Season 2
Westworld Season 1 was easily one of the best seasons of sci-fi TV ever, which made our hype levels for Season 2 off the charts—maybe even a little too high. Maybe there’s a parallel universe where Westworld Season 2 lived up to our expectations, but that proved impossible in this one.
Where Season 1 was a carefully plotted, well-paced exploration of well-trod science fiction themes, Season 2 was a total mess in comparison. The tone was uniformly grim, the characters we used to like were unrecognizable, the plot was muddled beyond comprehension, and important details were withheld for no reason other than to string viewers along. The show’s creators must have been mad at the Redditors who guessed all the twists in Season 1, because Season 2 seemed designed mostly to befuddle the show’s most dedicated fans. By the time it reached its conclusion, we didn’t want to know the answers anymore—we just wanted it to be over. Right?
6. Fantastic Beasts 2: The Crimes of Grindelwald
In The Crimes of Grindelwald’s third scene, a character who we never learn anything about despite her constant presence throughout the entire movie murders a toddler, for no reason, just off screen. Even Michael Myers, famed slasher movie villain of the Halloween series, didn’t sink that low, although you could tell in the most recent one that he considered it for a moment.
This moment perfectly sets the tone for the rest of this movie: a grim, overly dramatic, mean-spirited entry into the Harry Potter universe. Fantastic Beasts 2 can accurately be described as a loosely connected series of mostly sequential events, though it’s often unclear how it gets from one scene to the next or why the characters do any of the things they do. Maybe worst of all, The Crimes of Grindelwald has no sense of wonder at its own magical world. Millions fell in love with Harry Potter because the wizarding world felt like a place you’d want to live, despite its bad elements. Inhabiting this movie’s magical alternate history for a couple of hours will just make you want to get obliviated so you can forget the whole thing.
7. The Cloverfield Paradox
The Cloverfield Paradox starts out riffing on the early structure of movies like Alien and The Thing, with some cursory efforts to establish personalities and relationships for its half dozen or so characters. They’re all basically interchangeable by the end, and you’ll be hard pressed to remember most of their names by the time the credits roll. But the movie really starts to fall apart once the crew activate the particle accelerator—a poorly explained attempt to solve an energy crisis back on Earth—and find themselves suddenly staring at a star-filled void where the Earth used to be.
There are some memorable moments early on, like when a mysterious stranger arrives on the station by apparently teleporting into the interior of a wall, wires and power conduits spliced through her hands and legs like vines that grew through her. The movie’s few moments of body horror—like another scene involving a character’s eyeball—are its high points. But The Cloverfield Paradox quickly devolves into total camp nonsense from there on out, and it never recovers any of its early poise. After 10 Cloverfield Lane, we were excited to see where the Cloverfield universe would expand next, but no longer.
8. Pacific Rim Uprising
There was something magical about the original Pacific Rim’s giant monster battles, glossy, rain-slicked colours, and seemingly effortless world-building. It’s possible the sequel never stood a chance at living up to that, especially since visionary director Guillermo del Toro chose to focus on The Shape of Water, which won the best picture Oscar for 2017, instead of returning to direct Pacific Rim Uprising. And sure enough, Uprising was a disappointment.
Most of all, Pacific Rim: Uprising is just confusing. If you haven’t seen the original, it’s unlikely much in this sequel will make sense. Concepts like Drift—the way Jaeger pilots mentally link with one another—are poorly explained, despite this movie spending plenty of time attempting to recap and revisit past events. And if you did like the first Pacific Rim, you’ll likely wonder what happened to all the distinctive side characters, the stylish action, and the flashy aesthetic. Pacific Rim: Uprising might have seemed like a pretty good giant monster movie if it didn’t have to live up to the gigantically cool original, but unfortunately, it simply can’t escape its predecessor’s massive shadow.
9. Solo: A Star Wars Story
Solo: A Star Wars Story made nearly $400 million at the box office. But in the franchise era, when film companies spend hundreds of millions of dollars to make hundreds of millions more, this was considered a box office flop, especially against the film’s $250 million budget.
Yes, Solo was poorly marketed; it came out five months after The Last Jedi, which prevented it from building steam. But Solo’s failure also confirmed a problem that was present in the prequel trilogy and present in Rogue One: We do not need answers and backstories to the most granular details of the original trilogy. They’re better left to the imagination.
We don’t need 30 minutes of CGI to explain why the Kessel Run is important. We don’t need to learn how Han got his dice, or how Han got his blaster. These things lose their mystery and their specialness when they’re over explained, and they cheapen rather than enrich the source material. Nostalgia is a poor substitute for narrative, as Solo unfortunately demonstrated.
10. WWE (All Rosters)
The year started off well for the WWE as there was a wonderful Royal Rumble, followed by a fantastic WrestleMania. But history will remember 2018 as the year that WWE got caught with their pants down. They put dollars over ethics with their ongoing Saudi Arabia partnership. And when their top star, Roman Reigns, relinquished the Universal Championship to fight a recurring battle with leukaemia, WWE hit the panic button and put the belt back on Brock Lesnar, a part-time, rarely-seen-on-TV champion. This is what happens when you’re too singularly focused on a single wrestler, to the rest of the roster’s detriment. No one is ready to step up.
SmackDown is consistent. Developmental league NXT remains consistently brilliant. And the women’s roster, with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey at the forefront, is firing on all cylinders; they’ll probably main event WrestleMania in 2019. At least they should.
But across the board, the men’s division needs better writers and more compelling reasons to fight one another. Monday Night Raw, in particular, is going through a rough patch, running an “evil Authority” playbook that the company has copied, ad nauseam, since 1998. The ring work is phenomenal – better than it’s ever been – but the narrative stakes feel low. And these performers, who risk their lives for our entertainment, deserve better.
These were the biggest disappointments in the entertainment of 2018. I know not all shows and films on the list are bad – at least according to many of you – but these lacked something and hence are on the list. Think yourself
All New Planned Releases for 2019 on Netflix
With a new year comes new titles to stream on Netflix. The third season of the Netflix original A Series of Unfortunate Events will drop Jan. 1, while Grace and Frankie, Friends From College, Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, Call My Agent! And Club de Cuervos will all return for new seasons in January. Additionally, part two of the fourth and final season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will be released Jan. 25.
A number of original films will hit Netflix throughout the month, including Black Earth Rising, And Breathe Normally, Lionheart, Justice, The Last Laugh and When Heroes Fly. Following the success of the true crime docuseries. Making a Murderer, the streaming service will debut Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes on Jan. 24.
On the film side, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Jersey Boys, The Dark Knight, Pulp Fiction, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp and Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles 2 are among the titles that will be added to Netflix in January. Shows like American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace and the fifth (and final) season of Z Nation will join the streaming service’s library.
Here is the complete list of films and shows coming to Netflix in January, below.
January 1
• Photofest
• Across the Universe
• The Addams Family
• A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3
• Babel
• Black Hawk Down
• The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
• City of God
• Comedians of the world
• The Dark Knight
• Definitely, Maybe
• The Departed
• Godzilla
• Happy Feet
• Hell or High Water
• I Know What You Did Last Summer
• Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
• Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
• Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
• Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
• It Takes Two
• Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
• Jersey Boys
• Mona Lisa Smile
• Mr. Bean’s Holiday
• The Mummy
• The Mummy Returns
• Pan’s Labyrinth
• Pinky Malinky
• Pulp Fiction
• The Strangers
• Swingers
• Tears of the Sun
• Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
• Watchmen
• XXX: State of the Union
January 2
• Monty Python and the Holy Grail
January 4
• Courtesy of TIFF
• And Breathe Normally
• Call My Agent!: Season 3
• El Potro: Unstoppable
• Lionheart
January 9
• Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
• Godzilla: The Planet Eater
• Solo: A Star Wars Story
January 10
• When Heroes Fly
January 11
• Friends From College: Season 2
• ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium
• Sex Education
• Solo
• The Last Laugh
January 15
• Revenger
• Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry
January 16
• American Gangster
January 17
• Patrick Harbron/FX
• American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
January 18
• Melissa Moseley/Netflix
• Carmen Sandiego
• Close
• Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
• Girl
• Grace and Frankie: Season 5
• IO
• Soni
• Trigger Warning Wth Killer Mike
• Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5
• The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B
January 21
• Justice
January 24
• Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
• Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
January 25
• Animas
• Black Earth Rising
• Club de Cuervos: Season 4
• Kingdom
• Medici: The Magnificent
• Polar
• Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 Part 2
January 27
• Z Nation: Season 5
January 29
• Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All
• Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp
January 30
• Screengrab/Disney Pixar
• Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles 2
T-Series vs Pewdiepie: War for supremacy started, who do you support?
T-Series vs Pewdiepie: I remember there was a time when people used to surf YouTube for enjoyment. YouTube provided songs, films, and much more needed for relaxation. It was a time. There was no competition.
And now, since there us competition all around, why should we leave the platform which used to entertain people? Then started channels. And we saw You Tubers. Various people came up with various ideas, and made videos and put them fir others to see. But no! We don’t want peace. We don’t want everyone to enjoy their time to their own.
I did not know anything about Pewdiepie. I had just heard that there was some channel with such name and it was You Tube’s biggest channel. Okay, that’s great!
After listening a lot about this man, I decided to visit the channel ( I am a hard-core gamer and frequently visit gaming channels) in hope of seeing some nice gaming videos. And what did I find? Let us imagine he has 100 videos, then only 5 or 6 are gaming videos and others are completely useless. I don’t mean to offend Pewdiepie or his fans. But you fans call it a gaming channel? Then where are games?
Now, coming to T-Series. I have not yet seen any video or news which can prove that even T-Series wants a war. Have you any? No. Everything was going right. Then where did this battle for the Numero Uno spot come from?
And, talking about this Pewdiepie shit (no offence still!), he was going on his way. All of a sudden, suddenly, he started bashing India. He joked about India. It was still okay. He then made a statement that ‘If you make account in India then you are easily subscribed to T series’. On what means can you say that? Okay. We leave it again. Again, all of a sudden, he brings out some shit disstrack. Okay it is a trend. But what did he say? T-Series is bitch lasagna? For all those who don’t know what it means, according to Pewdiepie, it means your state when you challenge the king. He is the king? Nice joke indeed. He said ‘You India you lose’ and that our language sounds like mumble rap community and he called himself “blue eyed white dragon” and Indians “dark magician”. Why? Man, you offended Indians!
Then came his fans. Check out the tweets regarding this battle. Every other person says, “Nuke India” or “India is only good at population and memes” or “Kim Joeng to bomb India”. Really? Just for brand supremacy, you’ll say all these shit? Some You Tubers like H3H3 and Mr. Beast came up with racism against India. It was T-Series vs Pewdiepie, but thanks to all these people, it is now T-Series vs The World.
And his fans say that Pewdiepie was just joking in his disstrack. Joking with those racist lyrics? Okay, leave that. I remember there is a man Jake Paul who made a song on You Tube disstracks, and these people got offended and nearly made it the most disliked song. Why? He was joking too! If not, then how is this Pewdiepie joking?
Link for Jake Paul’s song – https://g.co/kgs/GsZcRf
I had studied in Physics that wave and atomic molecules had dual nature, but now I got to know that even Pewdiepie has dual nature. How? There was a time when he used to make fun of this You Tuber Mr. Beast because he used to donate money to Twitch streamers. But now, he is thanking him only because he supports him! So hypocrite.
And what are we Indians doing? Okay. One correct thing. We are subscribing T-Series. But, most of us are visiting the channel and videos of Pewdiepie only with the intention of commenting or slamming him. But do you realise that you are helping him this way? You Tubers become big not only by subscribers but also by the number of views they get on their videos. And only with the intention of bashing him, we are going to his videos and in turn giving him more and more views. Stop this. If you really want T-Series to win, then go subscribe it and visit its channel and its videos.
Top 7 Critically Acclaimed Movies of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
I don’t think there are many who don’t know who Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is. Every WWE fan knows him by the name of The Rock and the Hollywood movies fans know him as Dwayne Johnson.
Undoubtedly he is one of the best WWE Superstars, or in simple words, he is no less than a legend for the WWE Universe. After proving his mettle in the wrestling world, he moved towards films, of course Hollywood films! And we surely can’t deny that he has reached great heights in that industry as well.
May it be his acting skills or his physique, he has used everything he has to become a great actor. With most of his films being economic grosses, there are many which are critically acclaimed as well. And surely we are well aware how much the critics matter for a film’s success. Incidentally, many films of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are critically acclaimed.
Here are the Top 7 films of Dwayne Johnson which are critically acclaimed –
1. The Rundown (2003)
A really nice film to watch if you are bored of watching some old time horror or comedy or romance ones, and want some action in a film of the same age.
The plot is all about Dwayne’s restaurateur-turned-“retrieval expert” Beck who has been given the task to bring a mobster’s son back home from the Amazon. Going there he gets involved in a fight with a local town operator and teams up with the one he had been assigned to bring home to find a legendary and ancient treasure. Go watch it.
Rating – 6.7/10
Trailer link –
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BehhBCBSplY]
Read More: 11 Best Halloween Movies of All Time
2. Fast & Furious 6 (2013)
Don’t tell me you haven’t watched any part of this Fast and Furious series. If you have not, I request you to go and start with the first one and then come to this sixth flick.
In this one, Dwayne’s Luke Hobbs is a criminal tracker who has been tracking a former militant Shaw to destroy his evil plans. On his way, he summons Dom (played by Vin Diesel) and his crew to help him. In return, he promises pardon to Dom and his family from all the charges. But, little did they know that Shaw is much more clever and cunning than they thought. That’s it. Gi watch the rest of the story yourself!
Rating – 7.1/10
Trailer link –
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dKi5XoeTN0k]
Read More: Paradox: Thugs of Hindostan Breaks box-office record
3. Fast Five (2011)
Fast and Furious? Once again? Yeah. Perhaps one of the most critically acclaimed film series. Thus one makes to the list as well.
The fifth flick of the series shows Brian O’Conner ( Paul Walker) hooked up on the wrong side of the law when he is accused of murdering several policemen. He thus escapes to Brazil with Dom ( Vin Diesel)and his girlfriend Mia and hides. There they take up the charge of pulling off a heist of ten million dollars. But their heist becomes difficult when a skilled agent Luke Hobbs is sent to chase and capture them.
Rating – 7.3/10
Trailer link –
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mw2AqdB5EVA]
Read More: BoxOffice: Disney’s Ralph Breaks The Internet collects $22MN on Friday!
4. Walking Tall (2004)
Okay, let’s move on from the F and F series now. Let’s see something different. This one is again based on crime and action.
Walking Tall tells about a former U.S Army special forces member who returns to his hometown to fulfil his childhood dream of working in a mill. But he finds out that everything has changed and that his town is now a home to all types of crimes and drugs dealing. Now his town’s sheriff, he goes out with his deputy to bust some evil heads.
Rating – 6.3/10
Trailer link –
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edR_niqKp1Q]
Read More: Actress Sigourney Weaver has started shooting for Avatar 4 and 5
5. Faster (2010)
No no! It’s not a part of the Fast and Furious! This one is something different. Thus one again involves crime and investigation. But it has a great story and some nice acting by Dwayne Johnson and his co-actors does the rest of the job.
According to the plot of the film, an ex-con Driver (played by Dwayne) is released from prison and he seeks revenge from those people from hid lady who he thinks have betrayed him. He makes everyone play for their sins. But he soon comes to know that he is being followed step by step by a hit man and also a female investigator. Can he survive and finish his job? I don’t know. Go watch the film.
Rating – 6.5/10
Trailer link –
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDBeFAlgjio]
Read More: Halloween Review: A fitting end to the 40 year old slasher story
6. Jumanji : Welcome to the Jungle (2017)
A film full of comedy, action, adventure and thrill. A must watch to be on your list. A film to be watched when you are depressed or want your mood to be freshen up. J
umanji was a film which came in the early 20s and was able to impress people. The second instalment, Welcome to the jungle shows four teenagers who come to play a video game getting sucked up into the game itself. The only way to return to the real world is to work as a team collectively and complete the game. But, fir this, they have to go on the most dangerous mission of their life, failing to complete which would lead to all of them getting stuck in the game forever.
Rating – 7/10
Trailer link –
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QKg5SZ_35I]
Read More: TOP 10 Best Hollywood Animation Films Of 21st Century Rated By IMDB
7. The Game Plan (2007)
Now we have something different from crime and action and adventure. Like the name, the film is satisfying to watch with your family.
In the plot, Joe Kingman is a huge football star who has name, fans, money, girls and a bright career. Everything was going right until a small girl steps on his door one day and tells him that she was his daughter from a past relationship. After confirming that she’s right, a successful football star fails miserably in parenting. The girl has some near death experiences with him and this her aunt takes her away. Joe feels alone, and during his injury, his daughter comes to help him go to the field again.
Rating – 6.2/10
Trailer link –
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=okZ4S4yjvlw]
So these are some top critically acclaimed movies of Dwayne “The Rock “ Johnson. Trust me none of these will either bore you or will give you a feeling that you have done a mistake by watching it. Go watch all of them or those which you haven’t seen till now.
Read More: TOP 7 HOLLYWOOD MOVIES BASED ON MAGIC AND ILLUSION
Actor Ashutosh Rana backs Naseeruddin Shah
Despite being criticized for expressing his grief over the present national scenario, showing his concern for his children regarding the situations of mob violence, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is also getting support now in the voice of another actor Ashutosh Rana, who’s backing him, for what he said.
Last week, in an interview, Shah had said that there were places in the country where the death of a cow is given more importance than that of a policeman. “There is complete impunity for those who take law into their own hands,” he told. He directly referred to the killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh who was mobbed, in UP’s Bulandshahr, by violent people and killed eventually, over the killing of cows.
He also added that he feels anxious for his children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks, ‘Are you a Hindu or a Muslim?’ they will have no answer. And it worries him that he doesn’t see the situation improving anytime soon.
Coming forward in support of his words, actor Ashutosh Rana said, “Everyone should have a right to share their thoughts with their friends or other people without any fear. If our brothers or friends say something, we should not just listen to them but also think about it.”
Continuing further, he also said that, “If someone is speaking his mind and there is a debate, will it improve the country’s economic situation.”
Following his words and his thoughts in the interview, actor Naseeruddin Shah’s addressing at Ajmer was also cancelled on Friday evening, after the protests by the right-wing groups, including Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.
The actor was immediately targeted by the right-wing groups who even asked him to leave the country. The Navnirman Sena, in fact, booked him a one-way ticket to Pakistan.
After the killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in the Bulandshahr mob violence, on December 3, the UP Police administration is being constantly criticized and slammed for taking no relevant action; in fact, the culprits also have not been arrested yet.
Actress Dia Mirza criticizes PM Narendra Modi and Akshay Kumar for ‘no women’ in the Bollywood meet
Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has criticized PM Narendra Modi and actor Akshay Kumar over a Bollywood meeting, in which there were ‘no women’ included.
On Tuesday, December 18, the Prime Minister had a meeting with Bollywood actors and producers at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. And in that meeting, the issues regarding the film industry were discussed.
But the meeting didn’t go down well with the public as the PM and actor Akshay Kumar were slammed for not inviting a single woman, whether it be an actress, director or producer, in the meeting.
But lately, the wrath got even bigger when actress Dia Mirza also took to Twitter, sharing her dissatisfaction towards the meeting and the PM.
Read More: Wonder Woman Becomes The Most Popular SuperHero among Australian kids
Quoting actor Akshay Kumar’s tweet, she wrote, “This is wonderful! Is there a reason why there were no women in this room? @akshaykumar (sic).”
You can see the post below.
This is wonderful! Is there a reason why there were no women in this room? @akshaykumar https://t.co/oO9teT3Gyi
— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 19, 2018
As per the reports of PTI, the people present in the meeting included director/producer Karan Johar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakesh Roshan, Ronnie Screwwala, CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi, Siddharth Roy Kapoor (the president of Film Producers Guild), and also actors Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgan. There were all men there.
PM Narendra Modi tweeted after the meeting and wrote that he had an ‘extensive and fruitful interaction’ with a delegation from the film and entertainment industry.
He also wrote that the delegation spoke about the strides being made by the film and entertainment industry, and gave valuable inputs relating to GST for their sector.
Twitter was full of hate towards PM Modi with people asking him why there was no woman invited for this important meeting.
PM was also criticized because of the fact that he has made ‘woman power’ a slogan for the country’s development also. But having no woman representative at all, and that too in a Bollywood meeting was seen as a big discrimination by the public on social media.
UnFaking Rumors: Tom Cruise is absolutely fine, not going through a ‘Midlife meltdown’
Recently a news surfaced online, thanks to a source, ‘Woman’s Day Australia’, that wrote about Tom Cruise having a ‘Midlife Meltdown’ and in fact is considering on leaving Scientology too! He’s a member of Scientology since the 80s and always credits the church for helping him find success.
Well, to shut your skeptical thoughts, all this is absolutely false and totally fake. The Mission Impossible: Fallout actor is rather going great in his life and indeed working on his next big project which is Top Gun 2, the sequel to his blockbuster, 1986 classic, Top Gun.
But as per what ‘Woman’s Day Australia’ tried to spread across the internet, the actor is falling apart in life. The tabloid also claimed that Cruise has become a ‘broken man’ after years of being single and estranged from his 12-year old daughter Suri. As per this magazine, a source told it that, though Tom is still a big deal in the industry and had a successful comeback with MI: Fallout, earlier this July, but his reputation isn’t what it was and a lot of that has to do with the fact his personal life is virtually in tatters.
Not only this, but the magazine also claimed (via its source) that Cruise has now started questioning his devotion to Scientology also. The insider from this magazine says that if Tom wants to see his daughter Suri again, he would have to leave Scientology. And that it would be a big decision-but as he gets older, he’s realizing the importance of family and he’s missing that type of stability in his life.
Continuing further, the seemingly phony source also said that Tom seems to be looking for some kind of meaning in his life but he’s conflicted over his ties to Scientology. And that this has all been bubbling under the surface, but now it’s getting closer and closer to reaching a boiling point!
This is what ‘Woman’s Day Australia’s fake news said. Why fake? Because the actor is on the contrary not in the midst of a breakdown at all. Although, there is some mystery related to his religion and his relationship with his daughter, the alleged claims by the above-mentioned magazine are entirely rubbish.
The actor is, in fact, busy at the moment filming for Top Gun 2 and remains passionate about his movie career, as per a valid source, and another online portal, called Gossipcop.com.
The portal also wrote that the actor was last week snapped riding a motorcycle with a big smile on his face while shooting for a scene for the much-awaited sequel to Top Gun.
Gossipcop has clearly exposed the false claims by ‘Woman’s Day Australia’.
