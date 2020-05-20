Business
How AI is shaping the future Of Investment Banking?
Imagine using Artificial Intelligence based Software in the place of using Spreadsheets of Excel to make huge calculations. The productivity of the individual increases manifold. There are a lot of other things you need to check out while you are planning to inculcate Artificial Intelligence in your investment banking career. Already many such applications are released in the market which works on Artificial Intelligence-based technologies for Investment Banking purposes.
- Customer Relationship
Already Customer Relationship Management applications are ruling the market. The major role of investment bankers would be to pull in a lot of clients to invest in the bank. For this, the investment bankers are already making use of the chatbots feature. To further revolutionize this, the investment bankers can make use of the even more sophisticated robots too have a conversation with the client in an even more elaborate manner. It is estimated that about 4000 sales roles in the investment banking sector would be replaced by Artificial Intelligence-based human robots. They can communicate just in the same manner as a human.
- Trading
Artificial Intelligence is also based on the idea of a Predictive Model. This means that the computers can predict the future based on the historical data that has been fed into it. These predictions are used to make a variety of decisions. So, the investment bankers are into trading of bonds, securities, etc., They can show the performance of the equities and securities based on the past and can convince the clients to buy them. There are a lot of Investment Banking Course in Mumbai which teaches you the basics of trading if you are new to the field.
- Makes it more secure
Human beings are prone to make a lot of errors. When a machine is being employed to do the same job, then the number of errors that are bound to occur is way too less. When a human is dealing with way too many numbers, then he might make some calculation error. While all the data are machine fed, the calculation errors can be reduced. The Investment Banking Online Course helps one to understand the nuances of the profession.
- Changes the work profile
The basic role might disappear in the future which comprises repetitive tasks. Many tasks that an analyst does in an investment bank like data research which includes, segregating the data, structuring the data, and processing the data will be done by a machine that is wired using the Artificial Intelligence technology.
But new roles will appear on the horizon in the form of data analytics and big data programming. So, no longer those who are working in the finance sector can survive just with commerce skills alone, they need to equip themselves with tech skills as well to stay ahead of the curve.
These are some of the changes which Artificial Intelligence could do the jobs in the financial sector especially in the area of Investment Banking in the coming years. Though each deal requires different decision making, the major role can be covered using this.
Business
How SEO Services Can Improve Search Engine Rankings?
You might be wondering where the organic traffic is coming to your competitor website? The only answer to your question is Search Engine Optimization (SEO). Without SEO, there will be no traffic to a website, no one will find your business in the Google search, and ultimately your company will not generate any leads. The Website on the top of the search engines gets almost 33% of the total search volume. It means if you are not among the top 10 websites on the internet, you might be missing out on one-third of the potential traffic.
The reason why websites rank higher in search engines like Bing, Google, Yahoo and many more is that the companies are making genuine efforts to boost their Search engine rankings. Fortunately, it is still not late to know how SEO services can enhance search engine rankings. Let us take a detailed look into how it affects the SERPs.
- SEO turn on the spotlight of the sales
The Website of a business is the perfect employee that performs multitasking efficiently and tackles innumerable prospects all at once. SEO services in India draw attention to the sales, provide the right emphasis, and focus on the marketing arsenal of a business.
- SEO has an impact on the Buying Cycle
SEO increases sales without increasing the marketing cost of the business, thereby giving a boost in the profit growth exponentially. SEO also improves the ROI due to its highest number of conversions at a small incremental price. SEO also plays a vital role in the research or buying cycle of the customer. It is just like a magnet attracting potential customers to your Website through relevant keywords ranked higher in the search engines. SEO knows all ways about where your customers can be and offer feasible solutions that will direct them towards your business.
- SEO is not Costly
SEO is not at all costly, and it is just an investment. SEO helps you to reach the growth targets and financial goals in half the time when compared with other forms of online marketing. It is an investment with the highest return.
- SEO enhances the inbound traffic
It takes huge time and money to generate leads through cold calling methods and ultimately delivers low ROI. SEO targets the leads or customers who are actively looking for your kind of services of products, thus saving money on outbound marketing. The top SEO promotion company will increase the total number of qualified leads that will convert into sales.
- SEO delivers Long Lasting results
SEO delivers ongoing marketing advantages and long term benefits for a business. Investing in SEO will not only improve in the search engine rankings but will also boost the online visibility of a brand.
- The Website will be more customers friendly
SEO improves the overall customer experience on the Website of a business. Page loading time, easy navigation, mobile-friendly Website and many will all have an impact on the SERPs as well as on the number of visitors and time they are spending on the Website. SEO improves the user experience of the Website, gives boosts to the high search engine rankings, attracts more customers, and improves the conversion rates.
- Business Credibility
Customers evaluate the credibility of the Website with the ranking in the search engines. Higher the search engine rankings, the higher will be the credibility.
- Local SEO increases traffic, conversions, and Engagement
According to the top SEO consultants, local search has become the most important part of the business. Local SEO targets at optimizing the digital properties so that customers can find your business easily and quickly.
- SEO discover new Opportunities
High-quality SEO strategies always leverage and discover new opportunities for the brands to shine. The better the Website is ranked in the search engines, and the more prospects will arise that will help in thriving the business.
Conclusion
Implementation of high quality and strong SEO on the Website of a brand is always beneficial to the marketing efforts and the search engine rankings. It is a new age marketing procedure to make your Website be seen in the digital world.
Business
How to Boost Your Income Through the Gig Economy
The gig economy, which is characterised by independent work as opposed to permanent jobs, has made it possible for just about anyone to increase their income, pay off debt faster and enjoy a more flexible work-life balance. It has also provided an endless range of opportunities for people to make use of their unique skills, assets, and experience.
Whether you’re a hardworking student or an ambitious professional, you can likely leverage the gig economy without sacrificing your current study or work obligations. Conversely, it’s equally possible to make a full-time living from the gig economy if you wish to do so. Regardless of which route you take, the following methods can help you make it happen.
Deliveries
Got a bike or scooter lying around? You can use apps such as Deliveroo, Just Eat and UberEATS to deliver food to people’s doors. It’s as simple as taking on an order, heading to the restaurant to grab the food and dropping it off. This is an ideal form of evening and weekend work, which is when demand (and therefore pay) is highest.
Freelance Platforms
The likes of websites such as Fiverr, Upwork, PeoplePerHour and a range of others with more specific focuses serve as an ideal way to sell your skills. Whether you’re an avid writer, expert programmer, creative artist or something else altogether, you can market yourself on freelance platforms to earn an additional income.
Most websites follow a similar process – set up a profile, decide your hours, bid on job offers, complete the work and receive your payment. Unless your offer is completely unique, chances are that there will be some competition, so you’ll need to get creative and find a way to stand out.
Accommodation
If you have a spare room or you’re always travelling, consider renting out your space at home via Airbnb. Great customer service is key to your success, so think of it like running your own little hotel.
Driving
Provided you own a four-door car and don’t mind picking up strangers, apps like Uber, Lyft and Bolt are considerable ways to make use of your automobile. Starting your own private taxi business is also an option. Granted, there are a few prerequisites, such as having a car made after a certain year and legal aspects like taxi insurance.
Fortunately, the latter can be sorted out easily through websites like Quotezone, which provide quick and easy insurance quotes for your taxi. You simply need to fill in a form and the site will list the most suitable insurance options for your budget and needs.
Childcare
Apps such as Care.com and Babysits have proven that childcare is no longer just a teenager’s job. In fact, it’s a lucrative and respected profession that serves as a great way to make some extra cash on the side. Keep in mind that parents prefer people with experience and certifications such as first aid and CPR.
Find a gig that best suits your unique skills and circumstances. From there, it’s simply a matter of putting in the time and effort.
Business
When you run and grow your business you need staffing recruitment
When you run and grow your business you need staffing recruitment. The main focus of human resource management is to contribute to the success of the organization. Human resource management must consist of activities related to human resource management including planning and analysis of human resources, equality of employment opportunities, recruitment of human resource development, compensation and benefits, health, safety and security, labor relations and laborers (Mathis, Jackson, 2001: 12)
Before filling a vacancy, the organization or company must first look for people who not only qualify for the position but also want a job. The organization requires a number of workers in an effort to realize its existence for the achievement of objectives. The workforce functions as the executor of work which is the main task of the organization.
After the human resource planning and analysis and job classification are conducted, the next step is to carry out recruitment. Recruitment is the process of finding, finding, and attracting applicants to be employed in and by an organization. The purpose of recruitment is to get as much inventory as possible of prospective applicants so that the organization or company will have a greater opportunity to make choices about job candidates who are deemed to meet qualification standards. The recruitment process starts when looking for applicants to submission of applications by applicants.
Therefore it would be nice for you to need the recruitment services of the Portland Staffing Agency because recruitment as one of the human resource management activities cannot be released in relation to job descriptions or specifications as a result of job or position analysis that provides an overview of the main tasks that must be done. The goal of the Portland Staffing Agency is to provide an adequate supply of labor to meet the needs of the organization. By understanding what is done by the workforce, job analysis is the basis of recruitment.
Successful human resource planning is designed to identify an organization’s human needs. The next step, them, in the staffing function-assuming, of course, that demands certain skills, knowledge, and abilities as greater than the current supply-recruiting (Decenzo & Robbins, 1999: 156).
It can be concluded that recruitment is the process of obtaining a number of qualified prospective workers for the main position/job within an organization or company. Means recruitment is the first step in order to receive someone in an institution or organization.
A recruitment business that is well designed and managed will produce good quality applicants and vice versa if the business is run half-way. Qualified employees cannot be selected if they are not aware of any job openings so they do not apply. With recruitment it must have endeavored that high-quality people know about this job opportunity, the company or organization needs to provide enough information about the job so that applicants can consider its suitability to their interests and qualifications.
Recruitment is not only important for the organization, but recruitment is also a two-way process. Applicants want accurate information about what it is like to work within the organization concerned, the organization also wants accurate information about what kind of applicant is appointed as an employee. Applicants indicate that they are candidates who must receive a job offer, the applicant also tries to ask the organization to provide information to determine whether they will join him. Organizations want to show that they are a comfortable place to work, they want to get a signal from applicants who give an honest picture of their potential future value as employees.
Business
7 Modern Online Business Ideas
Besides making the introverts among us jump in absolute joy, the Covid-19 pandemic has made us all realize just how much can (and should) be done online. Kids have been going to school online, we have been doing all our shopping online, and we’ve been socializing online more than ever. Because there’s not much to do than explore the vastness of the Internet these days, why not take the opportunity and launch your own online business? Here are some things that you can do online that will help you make money and become a businessman or a businesswoman.
Web designer
Creative digital professionals have plenty to work with if they are ready to roll up their sleeves and get going. Freelance web designers will thrive in this period because a lot of people realize how important it is to have a website where they can advertise and offer their products and services. If you don’t find it difficult to form the layout, visual theme, font set, and color palette of a website, you can offer your services as a freelance web designer. If you don’t have much experience in this field, it would be a good idea to find a good course and brush up on your skills before you start working.
Seller of handmade crafts
Just like stores are going above and beyond to offer their products and services online, artists can easily find places where they can exhibit and sell their arts and crafts. Websites such as Etsy and ArtFire are well-known places to find amazingly talented artists and buy their artwork, so why not use them to your advantage? If you are crafty and like making things: little decorative pieces, jewelry, postcards, paintings, or even clothes and accessories, take nice photos of your work and put them online. If you are making these things because you like doing it, selling them for profit might be a cherry on top, and the extra income can help you really launch your business.
Selling shoes, clothes, and accessories
Selling and reselling your clothes, shoes, and accessories have never been easier, but why not take it a step further and launch your own online store? You can start small: selling sneakers, scarves, and pretty dresses, but later on, you can really develop your business and earn a really nice profit. You can find good pieces and stock up pretty quickly if you’re buying in bulk: get wholesale playsuits, vintage bags and sunglasses, limited-edition sneakers, and nice dresses that you can advertise and sell on your website. The most important thing is to make sure that the products you’re selling are of good quality, so you don’t have to deal with unhappy customers.
Start your own blog
If words are your forte, and you’ve always liked expressing yourself in writing, a career as a blogger might be just what you were looking for. While it seems like everybody has a blog these days, you can always find one or two on pretty much any topic you can think about, but even so, you should pursue it if it’s your true passion. It’s always a good idea to share important or just amusing information that’s presented in a nice way, and that’s written so that it’s easy to read. Competition might be fierce, but it doesn’t mean you should give up before you even start. Blogging is fun, useful, and it can be a great source of income in the future if you just stick to it and don’t give up early on.
Skype coaching
There are many people who want to hear other people’s professional opinion or just need someone to help improve their skills and give them tips that will help them reach their goals sooner. While in the past people had to make appointments and go visit a specialist in their office, now they can schedule a Skype appointment and have a one-on-one talk from the comfort of their homes. If you have the skills that will help people improve their nutrition and dieting habits, become better at their jobs, advance their careers, or find more meaning in their lives, you should offer Skype coaching sessions. If you’re an experienced professional, it’s also a good idea to have a regularly updated LinkedIn profile as well as a blog or a website.
Tech support
Big companies and businesses know how important it is to have a tech guy available, and it’s one of the reasons why IT guys can find a job in a blink of an eye. On the other hand, there are many small and medium-sized businesses that need the same or similar services but don’t have the budget for a full-time IT employee. If you’re tech-savvy and know your way around computers and networks, you can always offer your services as a remote tech support guy. A lot of people rely on their friends and family members, but this is something you can do from the comfort of your home, help people out, and make a pretty penny.
While all these ideas sound fun and easy to implement, try to remember that anything you’re about to start from scratch requires a lot of time and hard work, especially if you’re planning on making a pretty penny out of it in the future. You can’t expect your business to magically grow without you making an effort, so be prepared to spend a lot of time online, handling orders, taking care of your website, and talking to potential customers. It’s hard work but if you’re persistent, it will pay off.
Business
What Should You Know Before Singing Triple Net Lease?
Commercial leases are required to be signed when you are going to rent commercial real estate. One of the ways to lease is by way of a triple net lease agreement. In this lease, agreement tenant is responsible for various operating costs on the property. The most common expenses come from real-estate taxes, insurance and common area maintenance costs.
Each triple net lease is different, and each lease depends on the property and the landlord. The contract may have clauses which outline the terms and specific clauses. While you can create a free Georgia commercial lease agreement online, these things should be given special attention.
Taxes
The triple net lease agreement gives the details of the tax responsibilities. The property taxes are passed to the tenant on an annual basis. Each deal has a unique contract, so it is mandatory to check the tax obligations on the property thoroughly. It is done to ensure that you aren’t responsible for paying taxes or fines that you were not accounting for.
Maintenance
Another aspect of the triple net lease is ongoing maintenance and upkeep expenses. While the tenants will cover most of the operating costs, the contract will give the details of how the upkeep costs will be divided between the tenant and the landlord.
For instance, in a lease arrangement, the tenant pays for the general upkeep, repairs, and maintenance costs. However, the landlord is responsible for full or part of the expenses that relate to the structural maintenance of the building, e.g. roof and frame.
Monthly Rent
The property owner in the triple net tenant gets the income from the monthly rent payment. The rent payment must be negotiated to an amount which can survive the changes in the rentals during the lease period. The lease will settle for fixed monthly rent payment throughout the contract. It means the landlord can find out how much income will be generated throughout the contract after paying for the expenses. In some case, the rent increases are negotiated throughout the lease duration to compensate for the rise in the value of the property or area growth.
Utilities
The cost of utilities and janitorial costs are covered by the tenant in a triple net lease. But there are some instances when these costs are shared by negotiation of the landlord and the tenant. As a landlord, you must ensure that this shared expense is not a significant amount as it would lower the monthly rent payment.
Insurance
In a lease agreement, the tenant is responsible for the insurance premiums. But it varies strongly from one contract to the other. Some leases may state that the tenant will get all the required insurance policies on the property. Then there are agreements which state that the landlord and tenant, both will be responsible for a particular policy or the premium of the insurance; it depends entirely on the negotiation.
It is crucial to understand the insurance responsibilities in a triple net lease fully. It will help to decide the expenses, and you are going to have for the policies that are required to be carried out as a property owner.
Creating the Lease Agreement
There are many legal forms site where you can create and edit free Georgia commercial lease agreement. But a lot of details would be needed. When you are creating the lease agreement, you should discuss the various terms with the tenant.
Finally,
It is crucial to understand the costs applicable fully. As the property owner, you will have to bear losses and the early you know about it the better.
Business
Make Your Dream Come True with Effective EB5 Business Plan
The Employment-Based Immigration Fifth Preference is known as EB-5 in short. It is a United-States immigration visa as well as green card program that can lead to citizenship. It is a program designed to allow business owners or investors, their spouses, and unmarried children under their age of 21 to travel in and out, study, or work in the United States. In a survey, it has been found that around 2500 investors get EB 5 visa every year. And, this number gets extended when their families are added. EB 5 visa program has become highly popular among the citizens of China and India because the United States does not have a treaty with countries that offer EB 2 opportunities.
Having an effective EB5 business plan is highly beneficial for a successful EB 5 petition. An EB 5 application is important for investors to qualify, but the effective business plan submitted with the application can make the process easier. A great business plan will help you easily get the approval of the I-526. It can be done by identifying the needs of the programs along with demonstrating the likelihood of the downstream I-829 approval. Here, I-526 is known as Immigrant Petition by Alien Entrepreneur, and I-829 is known as Petition by Entrepreneur to Remove Conditions on Permanent Resident Status.
Before moving forward, let’s check out some traits of an EB 5 eligible business:
- It is mandatory that business must be located in the United States.
- It is mandatory that the business must employ people eligible to work in the United States.
- It is mandatory that the business must use capital to empower the growth of employees.
In addition to this, you can use EB 5 capital in order to buy inventory or equipment, but not to buy land or any existing property. This capital can be used to improve on existing property so that it can create jobs. In short, the investment must be spent on something that creates jobs.
The Investment
The minimum investment must be at least $1 million. It must be made prior to submitting the I-526. It is also important to keep in mind that the amount of investment is placed in escrow. Also, remember that escrow deposits will no more under the control of the investor. Most of the investment agreements include some kind of language that tells that this amount will be placed into the business once the I-526 will be approved. However, the investment will be returned to the investor if the petition gets rejected.
In the present era, the amount of investment can only come from family members. This might be changed, but it is expected that pending language is removed. These days, it is quite common incidence for 10 folks to transfer funds into a domestic account on behalf of the investor to overcome limitations from China. This investment hurtle can be reduced to $500,000 if the investment is made in a Targeted Employment Area.
Take a look at a Targeted Employment Area:
- A rural area with less than 20,000 people
- A metropolitan area with an unemployment rate greater than 1.5x the national average
Today, there are a number of service providers that specialize in providing high-quality services to make your process easy and hassle-free. You can approach the right provider and get an effective business plan to get the approval of your petition without any stress. Use the internet and find the right leader in your region.
startup
FROM A SERIOUS IMMIGRATION LAWYER TO A SUCCESSFUL INFLUENCER – GIANNI MENDES TONIUTTI KNOWS HOW TO LIVE LIFE
Building a career requires one to be consistent, determined, and focused. While establishing a stable professional life, many people overlook essential parts of their life, such as spending time with family or doing something they love. It is due to this reason; one’s life becomes boring and dull, which ultimately makes a person second guess their professional choices. It makes them doubtful about whether it was the right decision or not.
Building a career does require one to stay focused and determined, but it does not demand a person to give up on every aspect of their life. People need to understand that maintaining a balance between their career and personal life is critical for their mind’s health. The way people spend their lives after work determines how well they can channelize stress and stay mentally healthy and happy. When it comes to maintaining a balance between one’s career and life-out-of-work, there is one man that is taking the lead – Gianni Mendes Toniutti, a professional US lawyer.
The life of this Brazilian-born immigration lawyer is the epitome of the perfect balance between profession and personal life. While working for clients, he serves as a serious professional, but when he is out of office, he is an entirely different personality. In addition to being a law professional and co-founder of one of America’s top law firms, TLRT, Gianni is a prominent influencer on Instagram.
From Italy to the United States – Stepping into the World of Law
Gianni Mendes Toniutti was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and was raised in Bologna, Italy. He was a passionate individual since the beginning and hoped to establish a successful career in law. He was equally passionate about playing guitar and always dreamt of performing in front of big audiences. The young Gianni completed his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Bologna, Italy, in the year 2002. To continue his education in law, he decided to move to the United States. In the year 2003, Gianni left Italy and went to Miami, Florida, to complete his master of laws at the University of Miami.
When he moved to the United States, he planned to return to his country once he completed his master’s. The liveliness of the country and the elite lifestyle forced Gianni to change his mind and stay in the country. He passed his bar exam in 2005 and began applying at law firms all over the U.S. Gianni sent his resume to over a hundred law firms, and he only got rejection replies. It did not break his courage, and he kept trying until one day he received a call from a prestigious litigation law firm in California. The firm got his resume online, and they found him to be the perfect fit as they were looking for an Italian American lawyer. Within a week, he successfully filled the position in Los Angeles to work on a temporary project, and it marked the start of his law career. According to Gianni, his experience at this first job was amazing and the ‘best days’ of his life.
Setting up a Well-Reputed Law Firm
Gianni, along with his Italian partners, now best friends, co-founded in 2009 TLRT, an Italian-American law firm, which contains the initials of all the founding partners. It is an acronym for Tosolini, Lamura, Rasile, and Toniutti. He serves today as the head of the firm’s immigration department and represents from business investors to individuals in the entertainment, including models, actors, singers, painters, and athletes. By his colleagues and clients, he is often referred to as the ‘guru’ of immigration.
The TLRT partnership proved immensely beneficial. Starting as a boutique law firm, TLRT is now one of the most respected Italian American law firms on the east coast. The firm operates in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Rome, and Milan.
Building a Personal Brand
Gianni had always been the owner of a vibrant personality. While on one hand, he wanted to become a successful lawyer, he did not think of giving up on his love for music and entertainment. Gianni is an influencer on Instagram today with more than 70,000 followers. He is working tirelessly to create a personal brand, and his profile is full of his photos in a Zen pose. The social media influencer is spreading motivation through his posts.
In the year 2017, he got an opportunity to enhance his digital footprint. He uploaded a video on his account that seemed like a fake commercial in a Zara store. The video was two minutes long, which featured Gianni entering the Zara store and pretending to be a human mannequin. The video featuring the not-so-serious Italian lawyer was able to acquire more than 260,000 views on Instagram and over 30,000 views on YouTube. It was a social experiment that helped Gianni become a viral phenomenon.
Gianni Mendes Toniutti is living his life in a perfect balance. While he does not let his love for entertainment and music intervene with his profession, his profession does not intervene in his personal life. He is a man with a lively personality who has the skills to be a serious-professional while seamlessly managing his personal affairs. He is not only the co-founder of a respected law firm but also a major social media influencer. Gianni serves as an example for people who believe laying the grounds for a stable career requires them to give up on other important things in life. Gianni did not gain success overnight; he applied in more than a hundred law firms until he landed on his first job. It did not force him to give up, and he kept trying. His life is filled with innumerable lessons for people who give up on their dreams and on things they love when building a career for themselves.
startup
Use classified ads to advertise your product on the internet
In the 21st century, people are thinking of different ways of growing themselves. They are evolving new ways to advertise their products to make their product more popular. People advertise themselves in newspapers, banners, and many other places as well. But there is a newer way of advertising any product, which is advertising online. Advertising on the internet has become very popular because of its benefits over any other way of advertising. Online advertisements are better because they reach a larger number of people and along with this, they have many other benefits as well. Many different websites are providing a platform to advertise online and one such website is Quoodo.com which houses UAE car classifieds, property classifieds, job classifieds and many more.
These classifieds are very helpful for the people who are finding a particular product which can be anything from motor vehicles, property available for rent or sale, jobs, and other classifieds related to the mobile phones, books, electronic appliances, entertainment, vacation packages, and many more. One can find high-end brands on this website because of the vast variety of products available. This website can be said to be the best website available for the classifieds because along with the variety of products, it is completely free. One can post their ads without paying anything. If you are still not sure about posting your ad on the Quoodo.com, then here are some benefits of posting ads on these kind of websites:
- Save your time and money: If you are looking for other means of advertising, then it is just going to consume your money and time. All other ways of advertising are paid, and they are slower than advertising on the internet. This classified website is free which means you can save your money and time.
- Reach more and more people simultaneously: classified ads show up on the internet which reaches many people at a time. in today’s world, everyone has access to the internet, and everyone looks up for anything on the internet first. This means a classified ad on the Quoodo.com reaches a large number of people.
- Contact the advertisers: most of the websites allow the potential buyer to contact the seller for better information about the product. This allows the buyer to negotiate and bargain for even better prices.
- Post an urgent ad: there are two types of ads available on the Quoodo.com. the first one is in which you can post a normal ad that will reach a limited audience, but it is free. The other one is called an urgent ad which reaches many people in a short amount of time. This type of ad is paid but the price is very reasonable for the advantages.
These UAE car classifieds are very helpful for both the seller and buyer providing a mutual benefit. If you are also looking for a platform that can provide you a place to sell or buy any product, then Quoodo.com is amazing. It can give you access to many places in UAE which is very helpful to get access for buyers and sellers everywhere.
Business
HOLISTIC COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT IS THE RIGHT WAY TO STRENGTHEN A COMMUNITY – MIGUEL TORNEIRE’S IDEOLOGY
Monetary assistance is not the only answer to the sufferings of people living in a weak community. There are several factors that collectively contribute to the health of a community. Economic, social, educational, political, and spiritual factors together develop a community. To improve the living conditions of people surviving in developing countries or rural parts of the world, there is a need to adopt a holistic approach. The world needs a comprehensive approach that addresses all elements that a community needs to acquire stable ground. Miguel Torneire is a Lutheran pastor who is known for spending a lifestyle with a perfect balance between his religious beliefs and secularism. He founded Developing Our World in 2018. The organization focuses on holistic community development, which is a process whereby community members come together to take collective actions and generate solutions to common problems. Community wellbeing that depends on all spiritual, physical, social, economic, educational, environmental, athletic, and cultural factors, evolves from collective actions being taken at a grassroots level. Its scope could range from small initiatives within a small group to large initiatives that involve a broader community.
The Early Life
Miguel was born on February 17, 1979, in Nilópolis, a city in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He was taken to Igreja Evangélica Luterana Cristo Rei in Itaguaí for his baptism on April 29, 1979. He was living with his parents and brother André, Miguel was just two years old when his mother, Eugenia Schulz Torneire, died of appendicitis in 1982. After his mother’s demise, his father, Jesuino Luiz Torneire, his uncles, and aunts decided to support the grandparents, Arthur Schulz Sobrinho and Argentina Eller Schulz, to take care of the kids. He and his brother André started living with their grandparents, which were a huge influence in Miguel’s life. His faith was confirmed on December 26, 1993, in the same church he was baptized in.
Developing the Foundation of the Missiological Theory
Miguel’s grandparents were devout Christians who were dedicated to serving their Lord. They were advocates of service to the poor in their community. Living with such dedicated Christians who were living by the words of the Bible and serving the poor introduced Miguel to the concept of service to the community and helped him develop an interest in Christian faith. To further strengthen his concepts, he went to Instituto Concórdia de São Paulo – ICSP to start his Bachelor’s of Divinity in the year 1997. After spending two years in this institute, he joined Seminario Concordia Buenos Aires in 1999, where he spent two years and had his first cross-cultural experience. He returned to Brasil to spend another year at ICSP before he was sent to Seminário Concórdia de São Leopoldo in 2003, where he completed his first Bachelors in Divinity.
His concept of service to the community strengthened while he was at Instituto Concórdia de São Paulo. The Institute helped him understand the concept in depth. The ICSP seminary’s forte and focus were in missions. It helped Miguel acquire the essential skills that helped him with his vision at Developing Our World. It assisted him in developing the mission theme from a practical standpoint. While spending his time here, he acquired some skills that helped with his vision at Developing Our World. He completed his Bachelor’s in Divinity on December 6, 2003. His grandparents, Igreja Evangélica Luterana Cristo Rei in Itaguaí, and Instituto Concórdia de São Paulo taught him the art of putting his faith in action by serving the poor and giving back to the community. It helped him develop his missiology of “holistic community development.”
Adopting Holistic Community Development As a Missiology
In the year 2003, Miguel went to Universidade Luterana do Brasil – ULBRA for his second Bachelors in Theology. While completing his second bachelor’s, he was ordained on April 25, 2004. In the same year, he left Guatemala to take the position of Pastor at Iglesia Evangélica Luterana El Divino Salvador, Zacapa, Guatemala. As the resident missionary, Miguel Torneire, helped the church adopt a comprehensive approach towards community development. As a lead pastor of this congregation, Miguel visited prisons, and he also led drives to feed the hungry with other church members. He designed a campaign for feeding the hungry and even equipped leaders for missions to serve the community.
Moreover, he worked with short-term teams from Central American Lutheran Mission Society – CALMS and other organizations with members of the congregation to teach Vacation Bible School and build homes for families of the community. Miguel went to Belize in the Mission Trip with members of his congregation to join the CALMS team down there. It was here that he practically stepped into service to the community and developed skills to lead short-term strategic teams.
Miguel developed a strong concept of holistic community development. He realized that the disturbance in this system is what makes it necessary for people to take a step towards holistic community development. Miguel Torneire, with his missiology of comprehensive community development, is working to keep the wealth circulated throughout the community and is addressing the root causes of societal issues that weaken the foundation of a community.
Establishing Developing Our World
Developing Our World by Miguel Torneire is a non-profit organization that is working to strengthen the community. The organization was founded on May 23, 2018, and since then is working to address the common societal issues for the sake of a community’s wellbeing. The fact that this organization combines social, economic, physical, and educational approaches with the spiritual development of the community makes Developing Our World a trusted and strategic organization. The organization deploys several short-term teams as well as programs that are improving the lives of people in places like Guatemala, Nicaragua, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Malawi, Uganda, and Bangladesh. These programs include the Rural Leader’s Training Program, Nurses, Public Health Volunteers, and Mid-Wives Training Program, Teachers Training Program, and Sponsor a Teacher Program. Other programs that are aiding the organization’s holistic community development approach includes Sponsor a Leader Program, Small Loans Program. Developing Our World also focuses on building capacity through job creation, building homes for poor families, and partnering with individuals, churches, and organizations in the USA and around the world. Additionally, the organization contributes to improving hygiene in a community and also offers scholarship programs for kids.
Miguel Torneire set up this organization as an example for the world that charity is much more than just a guilty handful of coins in a box or a nudge of conscience. Through his foundation, he is helping people all around these countries and in the US, by utilizing the concept of holistic community development.
Invitation by Central American Lutheran Mission Society – CALMS and Working Under Steve Hughey
After serving his time in Guatemala, Miguel was invited to work at CALMS in 2009. Thus, he went to the United States of America. While serving at this mission society, Miguel got to be a non-resident missionary and completed his Bachelor’s in Theology at Universidade Luterana. At CALMS, he served as the Missionary-at-Large and Director for Central America. It was during this time that he got a chance to work under the guidance and supervision of Reverend Doctor Steve Hughey, who has more than 45 years of experience in the mission field. Steve helped Miguel to shape and develop his philosophy in missions, especially about holistic community development. Doctor Hughey was also a big influence on Miguel’s life to start a Master of Arts in Christian Outreach at Concordia University in St. Paul, MN, where he earned his MA in 2013. At the Central American Lutheran Mission Society, he led many strategic short-term mission teams and oversaw the work in Guatemala. Miguel Torneire helped in expanding the work throughout Centro America.
In the US, while working in CALMS, he received a call to be the Assistant Pastor: Deployed as Missionary-at-Large at Gethsemane Church in Tempe, AZ, where he led mission-teams to Guatemala. Currently, Reverend Miguel is the Vacancy Pastor at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Centralia, IL. He lives with his family and works to empower the people in communities to take the lead to bring change as the Executive Director of Developing Our World. Miguel is dedicated to make this world a better place and works to implement his philosophical views to build broken and weak communities through a comprehensive approach.
Miguel Torneire is a Lutheran Pastor and Executive Director who is an advocate of adopting a holistic approach towards the development of communities. He is an active member of service to the community, and he teaches the world the importance of engaging in holistic community development.
Business
Forming Foundations: What You Need To Start A Business
Making the leap into starting a business for the first time is both risky and exciting. Fortunately, with a reasonable amount of planning and preparation, you can maximize the latter while dramatically reducing the former. However, those who are just starting out in the world of entrepreneurship may not know where to start when it comes to planning and preparing properly.
Starting with the basics is always the best place to begin. This way, you will avoid missing anything essential when it comes to setting up your business for the first time. It is best to make a list to make sure that everything is ready to go when you decide to launch.
Let’s look at some of the specific things that you will need if you are thinking of starting a business.
Financing
Business loans are a common means of securing the funds necessary to start a business. In fact, business loans will likely be necessary at many stages throughout the life of your business as you make plans to expand and make capital acquisitions in the future.
Financing will help you set up either your brick-and-mortar business or your eCommerce platform, depending on what you are planning. It will also help you get started with acquiring some inventory to be ready for meeting your customers’ orders when the time comes. It is also good to set aside some of the funds for your marketing budget in order to rapidly spread the word about your business once it opens.
Market Research
Before starting your business, it is important to know that there is a place for your idea in the market. Doing extensive market research before you launch your business will save you from potential disasters in the early stages.
Make sure to take a close look at who your natural competitors will be and how they are currently faring in the market. If broader economic conditions are not favorable, then it may be better to hold off on starting your business until a more suitable time.
Business Plan
Having a comprehensive business plan is essential to get your business organized and off the ground. Business plans will also help you to present your ideas to potential investors and you will likely need one if you are planning to apply for a business loan.
For your business itself, your business plan will provide some structure to how it will operate. Through a mission statement, for example, you can clearly define what the goal and vision of your business will be to effectively guide it to success.
Business Name And The Makings Of A Brand
Thinking of a good business name that is both meaningful and recognisable to your target market is a small but essential step. Ideally, it is a good idea to start brainstorming about what your brand will represent. Naturally, growing a brand into a powerful force will take time but consistency is key. The more thought you put into it from the outset, the faster it will be able to catch on with the public.
Licenses And Permits
Make sure that you acquire all of the necessary legal licenses and permits that you will need to open a business in your area. It’s important to know and understand the specific regulations of your area, as this will prevent your business from having to deal with nasty legal issues down the line.
High-Quality Staff
If you plan to have people working for your business, make sure to consider what skills you will need to reach your goals. Make some early hires after a thorough vetting process, and be sure that your chosen employees have the skills necessary to facilitate your business’ initial services.
Kick Things Off Right
By following these steps, you will be able to effectively start a business in any industry. Make sure to be methodical and thorough in your preparations to ensure that you can get off the ground without too much trouble.
