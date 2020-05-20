NURSING WILL BE THE MOST IN-DEMAND JOB IN 2020

Share Pin 0 Shares

When it comes to healthcare professions, numerous fields are there. And they all are playing their part equally in the field of health and medicine. But among them, nursing is one of the noble and honorable profession. Due to the rapid changes in healthcare practice and its policies, the demand for nurses has increased widely. According to the statistics of the Bureau of Labor, the job growth will increase by 12% for registered nurses.

On the other hand, we all know that nursing is one of the highly paid professions. Well, the field of nursing does not revolve around regular things like monitoring of blood pressure or taking a history or making notes of patients’ profiles. It also involved many innovative and specialized tasks. That does not only increased the earning potential but also enhances clinical knowledge and research.

For the nurses having a bachelor’s degree in nursing have higher chances to take their career to a certain height. The people who have earned a bachelor’s degree and still confused about their career and its advancement must read this article.

NURSING, A MOST DEMANDING JOB IN FUTURE:

We are already aware of the fact that the nursing profession is in high need. And the demand will get increase shortly too. With the rise of the older population, there will be a need for a nurse for every five patients. And due to this increased demand, the shortage of nurses will also occur in different countries. But that can overcome if a large number of people opt for a career in nursing. Or the registered nurses get a master’s degree in this field.

By applying for the Master of Science in nursing, will act as a catalyst in their career growth. That will play a significant role in filling the spaces to become a qualified nurse practitioner or nurse manager. Having a degree in MSN will help you a lot in many ways. It will advance your career, offer high-salary jobs, and strengthen your position in the healthcare system. But it does not end here, every nurse having a master’s degree can provide her expertise in various fields. Then either is about population health, healthcare education, administration of health, or quality improvement of healthcare.

REASON BEHIND THE INCREASE DEMAND:

There is no doubt that this field is so vast and diverse. And this is why the nurses have to be highly-educated, skilled, and critical thinkers too. The registered or advanced practice nurses are involved in doing the clinical diagnostics and suggesting treatments as well. They also play a vital role in preventing various illnesses. They learned these special skills in their master’s degree.

On the other hand, they have specialization in several fields, including neonatal, pediatrics, and so on. Here we should not forget the roles of nurses who are doing their part as midwives and anesthetics to serve the people. Their highly-anticipated participation in the field of nursing shows the increasing demand for this profession.

PROVIDING JOB SATISFACTION:

As we discussed earlier, with time, the demand for nurses is getting increased. But their number in the market is short. So, in this crucial time, having a degree in nursing, either it is bachelors or masters will provide you better job options. That will not only give you a satisfactory job but provides job security too. And this is one of the main reasons why many people are rooting towards this profession. And in the future, it will be the most demanding job.

HIGHER EARNING POTENTIAL & JOB OPPORTUNITIES:

Due to the increased demand for nurses all over the world, the salary of nurses is also very high. Even if you have done a simple BSN, then still, you can earn a lot per year. And with the increase in pay, the availability of various jobs and career opportunities will also grow. The salaries of nurses mostly depend upon the department and the field of specialization. Having a legitimate license will also open new doors for job opportunities. That will help you to work in a professional environment under the guidance of some experienced professionals.

DIVERSITY IN CAREER:

Whenever we say that nursing will be the most desirable profession in the future, one of the reasons is its diversity. As compared to the other fields, it has so many areas in which one can do specialization. If you are not good at clinical practice, you can still give your best in the other fields. Various nursing schools are there where you can educate students about nursing ethics and principles. And also train them on how to work in a clinical or hospital setup. For the people who do not want to do long hour’s duty, they can make their career in this way. And a lot of jobs are available for the nurses to teach the students at nursing school. They can also enroll themselves in a medical research program.

WORK AS A NURSE CASE SUPERVISOR:

Another impressive thing about nursing is that if you do not want to do regular tasks. Then it is the best way to opt for a job that will allow you to work as a nurse case manager. In which you have to keep a check on the patient’s progress and his treatment. This job also gives a high salary to the nurses, so they have more chances of earning.

CONCLUSION

Everyone knows about professional nursing and its upcoming impact in the future. The time is near where this profession will be the highest-earning one. And it will provide several job opportunities to the nurses having specialization in different fields. And not just only the various job openings but also job security too. So, they can make the most of their degree and expertise.