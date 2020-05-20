Tech
Second Hand Mobile Phones: How to Spend Less & Get More
As last year came to an end, everyone was so excited to go into 2020 and start experiencing the roaring 20s of this century. Sadly, all of these expectations of prosperity and social and economic developments were shattered with the breakout of a global pandemic due to the coronavirus. As many countries chose to go on a full lockdown to spare the health and lives of the people, many businesses were affected and thousands, if not millions, of people, had to cut their living costs to a minimum so that they can sustain a safe lifestyle during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While cutting back on luxury spending is not only wise at these times, but also a necessity, some items have moved in the past few years from the luxury category to the must-have category. However, with the sky-rocketing prices of smartphones in recent years, it is becoming more and more difficult to find a good smartphone with powerful specs that are able to provide reliable performance at a reasonable price. At the same time, smartphone users who used to compromise on the quality of their phones in exchange for a cheaper price can no longer make this sacrifice as their smartphones have turned into their main driver for conducting everyday essential tasks from keeping up with working from home to staying connected to their loved ones and the rest of the world over social media during quarantine time.
This is why opting for second hand mobile phones is becoming the more popular option for most people nowadays. It allows people to buy whatever smartphone they are thinking about getting at a lower price point which, of course, results in saving a lot of money. However, second hand phones and devices, in general, come with an attached risk of either being scammed into a phone that will turn out to be no good or end up spending more money on repairing issues with the phone, buying accessories, …etc. So, to avoid taking this risk and still save money on your next used phone purchase, this post is going to help you in your quest for finding the best smartphone that offers the greatest value while paying less money at the same time! So, keep on reading to find out all about it!
Order your second hand mobile phone online
Due to the current circumstances of the lockdown, it is difficult to find a mobile shop opened so that you can walk in and look at smartphone devices so that you can choose one to buy. So, if you need to buy a mobile phone, the best option is to order one online so that you are able to control the circumstances and minimize your chances of being infected and minimize the effort that you have to spend as all you’d need to do it to disinfect the package upon receiving it and nothing more.
With the risk of going out for smartphone shopping out of the way, it is now the time to think about the risk of ordering a second hand phone online. This decision in itself contains increased risk compared to any other way of buying a smartphone. The reason for this additional risk is that you can order the phone and receive it only to find out that it is not working or it is not in the condition that the seller promised in the listing.
So, it is essential that you do not settle when it comes to the guarantees and assurances of the used phone deal you are considering to buy. The two most important guarantees are the warranty period and the return policy. For the latter, you have to make sure that you can get a full refund if you decide to return your smartphone within the return period specified by the seller.
As for the warranty, it must be long enough so that you get a sufficient period of time to test and use the phone to make sure it’s working fine. With QwikFone’s second hand mobile phones, for example, all customers get a 12-month warranty for repairing the phone should it have any technical issues due to a manufacturing error. The warranty of QwikFone also grants the customers the right to have their phones replaced if the repair specialists find that the problem with the phone cannot be fully repaired or if that problem can reappear in the future. As for the return policy, QwikFone allows a 14-day returning period, which is the standard return period for brand-new items, with a full refund.
The different conditions of second hand phones
Before buying a second hand mobile phone, it is important for you, as the buyer, to learn and understand what each word in the phone’s listing means in order not to leave the room for misunderstandings to take place and make you purchase a device that you don’t really want.
Mobile phones conditions
There are several descriptive words that can be used when it comes to used phones conditions. For example, you can find phones listed as in a “Good condition” and others listed as “Excellent”. However, it is difficult to tell the differences between the two phones which are listed as good and excellent conditions. The reason for this is that there are no specific criteria for those conditions. So, they are left to the assessment of the seller to call them in good, excellent, or otherwise.
As you can see, these condition names can be misleading in some way. Thankfully, there is the pristine condition which has a specific criteria that you can expect your phone to be in. Pristine phones, as the name indicates, should be in a like-new condition. This means that the phone can’t have any scratches on the screen or visible markings on the back; the whole body of the phone should look as good as new. The same goes for the camera(s), speakers, battery, and every other internal part of the phone.
Once you find a pristine second hand phone that has a decent return policy and a reliable warranty policy, then you’ve hit the jackpot! This is the perfect way to spend less money on the phone and get more value on it.
How Life Chat Bots Have Turned Beneficial For Online Businesses?
Do you know, your Chabot section can be part of your business growth? As these are the quickest and simplest mean to converse and buzz your friends and family anytime. The most popular are Facebook Messenger, Snapchat, Slack, Telegram, and more are there.
As a fact, the surge of these swift messaging and connecting chatbots are getting popular every day. These days it is necessary to use catboats for business growth on the global interface that is the internet. Chabot’s are not only important for business and online trade but even can be used for other digital aspects. You can use chatbot while creating websites to deliver informative news, articles updates, or also creating an anonymous Blog Post.
What Are Chatbots?
Well, let’s make it simple that computer programs to have real conversations and interactions are known as chatbots. This precisely gives chatbots and users to connect. Generally, instant messaging applications are chatbots that help in writing, texting, and interpreting your words. The best example is all smartphone applications are chatbot based on functioning with simple and quick means of messaging and calling.
Types of Chatbots
Though the cost and poser of chatbot differentiate over the bases of needs and technology used to design it. Thus, popularly there are two main categories in chatbots.
Command-based chatbots: These are basically based on immediate replies and heuristics options. But the fact is chatbot based on command functioning fails to create and generate new texts and answers. Such chatbot cannot reply and answer outside its code.
AI-based chatbots: These are advanced and smart learning chatbots that amazingly answer any question. They perform and generate text accordingly to the specific query.
How Business Uses Chatbots?
Using chatbots in business now a vogue to boost trade online with no much effort. As chatbots give quick to reply with apt and efficient functioning that humans. From simple business tasks from weather updates, food ordering, everything is easy. Even chatbot is not used to hire cabs, shopping delivery systems with automating tasks, and power to manage.
Chabot’s are Exceptional Future
When the world is encircled with technology and smart gadgets, advanced use of chatbots is beneficial. These are automated helpers on apps, and websites to use digital interface more efficiently. With chatbots, users can outbreak the complexity of browse, compare, purchase, and support.
Smarter Chatbots Boost Your Social Presence:
These are technically smart and innovative functioning modes to assist and help common use issues. It is undoubtedly going to be the next generation e-commerce industry weapon to stay connected with customers and manufacturers.
Offer User Interface Service on Smart Gadgets
Installation of chatbot based applications is really important to connect with others. The use of chatbots precisely offers better services on mobiles, laptops, computers, and tablets to streamlined quickly.
Things to Consider Chatbots for Business Purpose
- It is imperative if your chatbots are simple, user-friendly, and have enough of the required features. It should give better interaction and conversation functioning to greet your customers.
- It should help customers to understand your business assistance, including the services and products.
- It should be designed with end-to-end details to trust your brand or business.
- The use of theme, design, text, font, images, etc. should be of high-quality.
- It must demonstrate the ability to interact with users with all related questions, upfront feedbacks, etc.
- Moreover, crucial is chatbot should have the NLP library to deal with any grammatical errors and spelling loops.
Why Business Needs Chatbots?
This is a genuinely processing technology that comes with many benefits to boost business over digital media. It helps in rapid replies, interactions, and feedbacks of customers with business services and products. Chatbots are also the newest marketing tool for people to get engage with an online business.
- Chatbots are replica for humans, thus available 24/7 in service and support of customers with all questions.
- They uphold the power to handle the customers more efficiently with no stress, confusion, and hassles.
- It even helps in saving money and time with fewer efforts while serving customers anytime.
- Moreover, deliver 100& client satisfaction with all questions and queries about business-related issues.
- It works with perfection with no fear of human errors, and that critically saves time.
- Chatbots are reliable personal assistant that works in an organized manner.
- It helps in developing marketing content for different digital channels.
Tech Entrepreneurs Derrick Butler & Mario Goins bring Hair Services On-Demand
Beauty on demand is a revolutionary idea that has taken over the world by surprise, bringing more convenience to people than ever before. Derrick Butler and Mario Goins, the two inspiring entrepreneurs, have shown that getting a new look only requires a few taps on the screen.
Who are tech entrepreneurs? Well, these are not mere buzzwords, but in fact, people who are able to find real-world problems and then solve it using technology. Tech Entrepreneurs are visionary geniuses aiming to find innovative solutions to the most underlying challenges faced by the society, and the story of Derrick Butler & Mario Goins is no exception.
Derrick Butler, Founder & CEO of Krisspi, was a student at St Mary’s College, trying to find a balance to his social, academic, and personal life – it was a real juggle. You know how they say that necessity is the mother of all inventions? Well, this is precisely what happened here. The idea of an on-demand hair service came into Derricks’ mind when he needed a haircut after 7 pm so that he could catch a flight the next day in the morning for a wedding. It was at that moment when Derrick realized that there is a need for a hairstyling service – hairstylists come to your doorstep and get the job done. No more waiting, no more delays.
However, Krisspi was still just an idea then, and now it was time to turn it into a reality. In 2017, Derrick met Mario Goins, the Co-Founder & CTO of Krisspi. Fast forward three years, and just like that, Derrick Butler & Mario Goins introduced the world to Krisspi, an application-based company that provides haircuts on-demand to its customers. Think of it as “UBER” for your hair styling needs.
Benefits of On-Demand Hair Services
Summon your staff with the tap of a button? These are things people normally associate with celebrities and famous public figures. But what happens when everyone can have that kind of power and accessibility? Sound revolutionary, right?
In a world of instant gratification economy, there is a demand for everything that brings convenience to people, and that is what Derrick Butler & Mario Goins knew when they started Krisspi. The two tech entrepreneurs had an idea, saw an opportunity, and created something that was unheard of before.
On-demand hair services offer several benefits which include:
Affordability
The biggest advantage of having on-demand hair service is there is no cost of managing a salon. It’s an online platform where hairstylists from different experiences, credentials, and qualifications are gathered in a single platform to deliver the best service to the end-user.
In a traditional salon, you have your traveling cost, which you need to get to the salon, then you wait for your turn, which, if you are a busy professional, equals loss of money. In on-demand hair services, you are in charge of everything. The hairstylists come at your doorstep at a time you desire, exactly how celebrities do it.
Convenience
Imagine you need to attend a wedding the next day tomorrow. All salons are far away in the city, and there is no time for you to go there. What do you do then? Go without a haircut? That’s just too absurd even to think.
On-demand hair services make sure you are never out of options. You have an app that connects you directly with your preferred hairstylist, and all you need to do is fill out the time and place. No worries at all.
Feedback
The ability to give feedback is extremely satisfying. Whether you had a good or bad experience, having a place to say whatever you felt gives you the assurance that your opinion matters. At Krisspi, people can post their reviews through the website or mobile app and let other people know of their experience. This helps others make better decisions related to the service.
Consultation
The majority of hairstylist are also good counselors. They know what looks good on you and help you decide the perfect look when you are confused. An expert hairstylist will have all the information on the latest trends and understanding of hairstyles based on facial features such as hair texture, face structure, skin complexion, etc.
How Krisspi Helps Busy Professionals
The biggest clientele of Krisspi is the busy, and career-oriented professionals, busy professionals who like Derrick have busy lives and need to take control of their calendars. Krisspi provides an ability to have On Demand or Schedule future service at a time and place that most convenient. Finding success in your career as a professional demand hard work and untiring efforts, and the two founding fathers of Krisspi understand that better than anyone else.
The idea behind Krisspi is to make people’s lives easier, and that is what it does best. It meets the needs of busy professionals by giving them the freedom to get a haircut at a time that favors their schedule, offering them convenience – something they cannot get through traditional methods.
Download the Krisspi App
To get the hairstylist at your doorsteps, all they need to do is download the Krisspi App from their respective app stores. Select the time, enter the place, choose the hairstylist they want, and schedule the appointment. See, it’s exactly like “UBER.” It’s all about giving the client the control and flexibility of their time.
Win a Brand New Car with these Online Giveaways
Who doesn’t love that fresh smell of a brand new car? And you know what smells even better than a new car? When that brand new car is free!
Every day contests are posted online, including incredible car prizes and giveaways. You could have your very own set of wheels when you check out all that the internet has to offer. To
win a car contest prize, visit the most up-to-date source for the best online giveaway offers and start entering today!
Next time you’re scouring the internet for something fun to do, consider entering a contest that could win you a brand new vehicle. Start planning your upcoming road trip now and read on to find exciting car giveaways.
Experience the 2020 Hyundai Venue
Last month, Hyundai presented an exciting promotion for online users. The company offered a contest where one lucky contestant could win a brand new Hyundai Venue — the latest charismatic crossover with oodles of style — just by entering the contest through the Hyundai website.
A prize worth $23, 205 CAD, contestants submitted an easy-to-fill form online or via regular mail.
Keep your eye out for further amazing prizes from Hyundai because you never know what they’ll offer next!
The 2021 Lexus RX 450h Contest
Imagine cruising down the freeway listening to your favourite song, the windows down, and the breeze on your face. Now, imagine all of that in your very own luxury SUV! And wait, there’s more — the luxury SUV? It’s all yours for free!
You could win an SUV from Lexus that combines the finest of craftsmanship, style, and comfort, while also containing a powerful and efficient engine.
Toyota Canada is giving away one Grand Prize: a 2021 Lexus RX 450h F Sport Series 3 with destination/ freight charges and all applicable fees and taxes. The value of this prize is $84, 531.57 CAD.
To enter the contest, you must be of legal driving age in your province or territory (this contest is only available to Canadians). Click on http://www.lexus.ca/rx450hcontest, enter your full name, email, postal code, phone number, and complete the easy contest form. Hit the “Submit” button and keep your fingers crossed! You could soon have your getaway on four wheels.
Check your online source for additional car contests. If you miss deadlines or aren’t able to enter due to geographical reasons, there will be more exciting contests in the future, so don’t miss out.
For many folks, a car signifies freedom. It allows you to go anywhere you want to go at any time. However, that freedom usually comes at a very high cost. Try your luck and enter online contests and giveaways with new and exciting car prize packs.
They don’t cost a cent to enter, they’re fun, and you don’t even have to leave your house to fill out the forms. Find the perfect route for you and your friends to get on that open road with the car of your dreams today.
HOW TO KEEP YOUR MICROWAVE IN PARAMOUNT CONDITION?
Generally, microwaves do not have a lifespan of more than ten years. They can last between 5-10 years, according to how people use it daily. Anything which is used roughly will hardly last for a long time, and the same goes for microwaves. They have a pretty strong built, but they need your love and attention just like anything else in your house. If you want your microwave to stay in a paramount condition, then several measures will have to be taken in advance.
There are plenty of people out there who do not have proper knowledge about the maintenance of home appliances. This is mainly because they never paid much attention to it or just did not care at all. Whatever the reason may be, one thing is certain –the hefty price of kitchen appliances. Yes, kitchen and other home appliances have a long-term purpose, and they usually cost an arm and a leg. Such appliances are more like an investment you make for the betterment of your future. This is why how you use them has a great impact on their wellbeing.
There is nothing wrong in admitting that you care about the things you have bought for your home. No matter how much it would have cost you, it is important to take full care of every single home appliance. Certain households still might be using the same old microwave they bought ten years ago. Well, nothing is shocking about it as many people take good care of their appliances. With the help of proper love and maintenance, appliances can last for a lifetime! However, it does require hard work and a little bit of dedication. It will be nearly impossible to let the microwave live for a lifetime without these elements.
Now, it is your responsibility to ensure nothing bad happens to your microwaves, especially if you have bought it with your own money. Keep reading if you want to know how to keep your precious microwave in paramount condition.
- Deep Cleaning is a Must!
The very first step to take optimal care of your microwave is to clean it properly. So pick a day when you do not have much work to do, and start the deep cleansing of your microwave. This is best for those microwaves which have spilled food inside them. Normally, the food that falls sticks to the surface and it can be tricky to take it off. The best way to deep clean your microwave will be through a steam wash. This method is most suitable for the microwave as no harsh chemicals are used during the process. The steps to do this are simple and easy. Let us check them out:
- Firstly, pour 2 cups of water in a bowl and add around four tablespoons of vinegar in it.
- To prevent the water from boiling, place a toothpick in the bowl.
- Now, put the bowl in the microwave and turn it on for five minutes.
- Let it stay in the microwave for approximately 4 minutes.
- Take out the bowl carefully and try not to spill any warm water.
- With the help of a sponge, wipe the microwave properly.
Through this simple step, your microwave will be germfree and stainless until its next deep wash.
- Frequent Maintenance of Microwave
Always remember that there are other methods as well to keep your microwave in tip-top condition. Deep cleaning is just one of the methods, which makes it easier to implement some after-care measures. To keep the microwave in a good state, some steps should be taken after the deep cleaning process ends. These steps work for everyone as anybody can do this at home. Let us find out these tips and tricks for your microwave’s maintenance.
- If you are going to warm something that could spill or splatter everywhere, then always opt for a plastic food cover (microwave friendly) or a clean paper towel. This will help in preventing the food from spilling inside the microwave.
- If you are warming up a liquid that can boil and spill in the microwave, then try placing a cover on top of the bowl and place the bowl on a plate. If the liquid boils over, it will stay in the plate and not spill directly in the microwave. Just try to carefully remove the plate from microwave and wash it later in the basin.
- You can also use wipes to clean off any food spills that happened by mistake. Wet wipes help in cleaning the microwave within a matter of seconds. However, do this when the microwave is still a little warm, not too warm, or you will burn your hands.
- No More Damage to the Door
The most ignored part of the microwave is its door. People would slam it shut or open it before turning off the microwave which can cause permanent damage to it. Mostly, microwave doors get unaligned and out of shape after constant mishandling. There are interlocking switches on the door that helps in opening and closing the microwave door. These switches turn off the microwave as soon as you open the door, and without it, the door will have no specific purpose. This is why it is important to be patient with the microwave door. Try to gently open and close it while using it and wait for the microwave to stop. If the door stays in place, the microwave will automatically function better with time.
- Take Advantage of the Microwave Warranty Cards
If you still have the warranty card with you, then try to take advantage of it. If you want to have a full-blown maintenance service of your microwave, you can always call in a sales representative. Warranties are super beneficial at needy times where a professional can repair your microwave within seconds. You can also consult them for different guidelines to follow for your microwave’s future maintenance and cleaning. They will surely let you know what is wrong with your microwave and how to make it perform better.
- Do Not Run Your Microwave Uselessly
Something basic like this should not be even mentioned here, but it is necessary to discuss it at least once. Using microwaves when there is no liquid or food inside, it can be an immature thing to do. Try to only run your microwave when there is a specific purpose behind it, or it will lose its quality. Also, when people turn it on uselessly, the electromagnetic waves inside it find nothing to absorb in and they absorb in themselves. This can damage the whole microwave, which is why it should not be used without a purpose. Try to use pre-set buttons to warm food and signal the microwave in advance about the type of food you will be warming up.
CONCLUSION
Another important thing to remember is the type of material you can use in a microwave. For instance, plastic, microwave-friendly dishware, glass, and ceramic. Also, do not use any type of material you are not sure about. With the help of the tips and tricks mentioned above, anybody can take good care of their microwave. Now that you know about them, why not go and clean your microwave right away?
PolarDB, an RDBMS by Alibaba Cloud, helps eCommerce Businesses Enhance their Decision-Making Ability
The world is rapidly moving towards technological advancements. Computer scientists, programmers, and IT specialists work together to create innovative solutions to the problems. With commercial-level soft robots, driver-less cars in the pipeline, and solutions such as automation and digitalization, the world is moving towards a convenient lifestyle. From the healthcare sector to the corporate world, technological solutions are making the lives easy and simple. When it comes to digitalization, eCommerce is the greatest outcome. People love the convenience of online shopping as it saves their time as well as effort.
Moreover, it has made starting a retail business cost-effective and easy. Aspiring entrepreneurs can set up a digital business without a huge budget. They just have to create an eCommerce website and implement a smart digital marketing strategy, and that is it.
Due to the rise of eCommerce, many consumers have stopped shopping from brick-and-mortar stores. It exposes the eCommerce stores to excessive traffic and a massive amount of data. The companies have to gather all the data and use it to make smart decisions for their business. However, none of the companies are equipped to organize a massive amount of data. Even Alibaba, the largest eCommerce platform in the world, had to face innumerable challenges in data management until 2017, when Alibaba Cloud launched a beta version of its Relational Database Management System, RDBMS, PolarDB.
The way eCommerce businesses organize their data by addressing these issues, determine their decision-making capabilities. The RDMBS by Alibaba Cloud is a smart cloud-hosted database that is proving of immense help to the eCommerce businesses since it was commercially launched in the year 2018.
Better Management of Data, Better Decision-Making Skills
PolarDB uses a distributed shared-storage architecture, which is what helps online retailers better manage their databases and massive amounts of data. There is no denying there; RDBMSs serve as the foundation of companies worldwide and a major prerequisite in the digital transformation of businesses. There are several cloud-hosted databases, but there were some major issues that enterprises had to deal with to ensure the smooth working of operations. The major problems revolve around matters such as data backup, the performance of databases, upgrades, disk capacities, and much more. As the volume of data increases, it increases the time required for scaling, backing up, and migrating data. The delays due to these problems are a major hindrance to company operations. However, with PolarDB, Alibaba Cloud was able to redefine the way the cloud-hosted database performs. By innovating the existing DBaaS model, the RDBMS addresses all previous problems that cloud-hosted database was exposing businesses to.
Cloud-native databases have made businesses hopeful and are promising businesses a better future. PolarDB is an innovative tool that makes use of innovative technologies. The RDBMS incorporates the latest technologies of IT hardware, such as high-speed network and storage devices. Distributed storage architecture separates compute and storage. Moreover, companies can benefit from its features, including full compatibility, high performance, flexibility, read-only nodes, self-adaptive data scalability, and high availability.
PolarFS and X-Engine
Two features that make PolarDB a smart option for e-commerce businesses are PolarFS; a paper about it was published in the VLDB conference in 2018, and X-engine, a paper it was published in SIGMOD in 2019. PolarFS is an ultra-low latency and failure resilient distributed file system for a shared storage cloud database. X-engine is an optimized storage engine for large-scale eCommerce transaction processing. The X-engine was a feature that helped Alibaba during Singles’ Day event activities on November 11, 2019.
Alibaba was facing critical challenges, including management of a drastic increase of transactions per second with the kickoff of major sales and promotion events. In addition to this, they had to tackle a large number of hot records, which were overwhelming system buffers, and quick shift of the “temperature” of different records due to the availability of promotions on different categories over different short time periods. With X-engine for PolarDB, they were able to process more than 491,000 sales transactions per second.
The Bottom Line
PolarDB is an RDBMS that is proving useful for businesses in innumerable ways. The cloud-hosted database provides up to 100TB in storage, and up to 88vCPUs and 710GB of memory for computation. An update was released in 2019, providing compatible features with MySQL, Oracle Database, and PostgreSQL, which further eased out the matters for businesses. eCommerce platforms can easily manage big data development. Alibaba Cloud has migrated about 400,000 database instances to the cloud. The perfect example of the effectiveness of PolarDB is its performance in the toughest pressure test of Alibaba Group’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. Alibaba Cloud is taking things to a higher level of convenience for eCommerce businesses. It is one of the major contributors to the growth of this sector as it now makes up 13% of the entire world’s economy. By making things easy for an online retailer, PolarDB encourages brick-and-mortar retail store owners to transition to the digital platform.
A BELGRADE-BASED COMPANY IS USING ADVANCED SENSOR TECHNOLOGY AND AIRCRAFT TO ADDRESS THE RISING THREAT OF WILDFIRES – TIM SHEEHY’S BRIDGER AEROSPACE
Wildfire is a global threat as every year; it burns down 6 to 14 million hectares of forests all across the globe. It puts the lives of exotic wildlife in danger; it is a severe threat to human beings and their properties. Wildfire spreads at a breakneck pace, and controlling it is something that is not in the hands of humankind. It takes days and even weeks to get control over it. Therefore, the world has to focus on the detection of early blazes, which is the only way to prevent wildfires from spreading. A company based in Bozeman, Belgrade, has realized the importance of detecting blazes. Bridger Aerospace, with its offices operating in Montana, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, Denver, and Australia, is incorporating the latest sensor technology and aircraft for aerial supervision and detection of wildfire blazes. As Belgrade is at a high risk of wildfires, the company is preparing it well to address any wildfire incidents in the future.
Belgrade’s Shield Against Wildfire
Tim Sheehy, Purple Heart recipient, and Navy Seal for ten years founded Bridger Aerospace in the year 2014. The company has its headquarters in Bozeman with a team that comprises of former army veterans and engineers from Montana State University. The company is playing a pivotal role in the nation’s fight against wildfires through its aerial tracking and wildfire suppression techniques. Just one year after the company was launched, it incorporated drone technology, becoming the first company to fly a drone over a wildfire. The company has four certifications from the Federal Aviation Administration. These include Repair Station Operators (Part 145), Air Carrier and Operator (Part 135), Remote Pilot UAS (Part 107), and Aerial Applicator (Part 137).
The aerial firefighting company, Bridger Aerospace, covers an area of 30,000 square feet. It is located at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Belgrade, Montana. It shares its facility with Ascent Vision Technologies. AVT is Bridger’s partner company, which was founded in 2015. The US Department of the Interior awarded Bridger Aerospace and three other companies a ‘Call When Needed’ contract for using unmanned drone technology on wildfires, search and rescue, and other emergency missions in May 2018.
Not only is the company active against wildfires, but it also has offered to help in defending the state against the pandemic, COVID-19. The company has offered its Type 1 Air Tactical Ground Supervisor (ATGS) platforms for aerial transportation. It is equipping its aircraft with necessary facilities to transform it into emergency medical transportation. It has also stopped the construction of its new hangar and sent the workers to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital to assist the healthcare facilities in the time of extensive stress.
Assistance from Federal Authorities
The FAA certified aerial firefighting company has contracts with several federal authorities that allow it to perform at the forefront. The authorities provide the company type 1 Air Tactical Group Supervisor (ATGS) platforms, Single Engine Air Attack Tanker (SEAT), water scoopers, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). The federal authorities with which the company has set up contracts include US Forest Service, Texas and New Mexico’s State Fire Marshal’s offices, California Department of Forestry, and the US Department of the Interior. Moreover, these contracts provide firefighting company maintenance and technological support.
Use of Advanced Technology and a Large Fleet of Aircraft
Currently, Bridger Aerospace has a fleet of 24 aircraft, which includes three AC50 Shrike Commander, six AC90 Turbine Commander, four K100 Daher Kodiak, one AT-802 (Firefighter), two FVR90, CL-215, and CL-415EAF. All these aircraft serve a unique purpose and help the company track and suppress wildfire spread. Some of these are for aerial supervision and resource management. The company has kept some of these for initial attack command and control, while others are wildfire suppression.
In addition to a large fleet of aircraft, the company uses the latest sensor technology that it has acquired from its sister company, Ascent Vision Technologies, AVT. The sister company helped U.S Marine Cops thwart an Iranian drone through its advanced technology. Bridger Aerospace uses the AVT technology in its aerial firefighting surveillance system, Gen V. The advanced surveillance system incorporates AVT’s lightweight CM142 imaging payload, Fire Mapper, 13-megapixel daylight sensor, and Latitude’s FVR-90 VTOL unmanned aerial system. The highly skilled and trained operators use this technology.
Advanced technology is one of the features that make this company the nation’s shield against wildfires. The company uses sensor technology for accurate aerial intelligence, reconnaissance, observation, and mapping. The system provides the company the capabilities, including high definition daylight and nighttime imagery, hot spot detection, long-range detection, and identification. It also allows them to use the functionality of real-time aerial intelligence, playback functionality, real-time geo-positioning information, and accurate perimeter mapping.
All these technological tools, along with a large fleet of aircraft, help the company plan response during active wildfires, and it also lays the ground for future strategy and planning. Bridger Aerospace is Montana’s hope against the increasing risk of wildfires.
Where to buy Kaspersky Internet Security?
Kaspersky Internet Security protection software for PCs are available for on PC, Mac, Android, iPhone & iPad. Find excellent Antivirus & Security in this great featuring software that can be installed easily with simple and easy processing. Premium PC Protection contains lots of user-friendly and ideal plans to meet with the interests and the priorities on behalf of the best quality software. Get immediate access to Bzfuture Kaspersky Internet Security 3 PC to enjoy for free and feel the confidence to use the best feature software to protect your PCs from all external threats. Immediately download to Award-winning protection with online access to manage your valued security with easy optimized security. The performance of the best features software is awesome and has great interests to meet with the trusts and the confidence levels of the interesting securities. Due to many interesting features and having great ideas to use the user-friendly software, Extra security for online banking & shopping as well as for all other user-relevant data.
Kaspersky Software Tips
Kaspersky software has parental control access to identity protection & more. Buy Kaspersky Internet Security 3 PC 1 YEAR EU from lots of inspirational and best feature plans with the fast transaction with formal authorization. Follow where to buy kaspersky internet security before to download the best-featured security protection software for your valued devices:
- Inquire anything from online given contacts to meet with the trusts and the confidence levels on behalf of your special queries.
- Credits Card, Web money, Paysafecard, and other modes of payments are acceptable to get the best response and to meet with the trusts and the confidence levels of the interested communities.
- Best choice for buying Kaspersky Internet Security 3 PC is to find the quick response and to meet with the trusts and the confidence levels of the interested communities.
- Easy-to-manage security is the best helping tool to solve almost all types of data management and data security software access to get the best influence and to meet with the trust levels of the interested communities.
- Enjoy the best quality customer service with instant access and reliable delivery service.
By following useful tips and tricks to use the best featured and ideal software plan is awaiting the interests and the trust levels of the interested communities to meet with the objectives of the interested software lovers who know the value of the interested communities. Official software products and gaming accessories can also be accessed through effective and quick order processing to meet with the objectives and the interests on behalf of reliable and confidential sources. To resolve almost all types of issues of online security and protection of your valued data, only Kaspersky Internet Security 3 PC can fulfill your demands to meet with the trusts and the confidence levels of the interested communities. 7/24 online support after payment can be a good response and support to meet with the trusts and the interest levels of the interested communities. Award-winning security software can help you to solve almost all types of creative and quick influencing issues with the trusts and the confidence levels of the interested communities.
Petey Vid: Youtube, FB Alternative to Find Latest Video News About Covid-19 Crisis
YouTube has been the biggest star in online video advertising for quite some time now. As a Google company, the site also sees user habits and finds it impossible to compete with other services. In tandem with YouTube’s unbalanced video algorithms, several browsers have looked for alternatives to the platform. The only question is: Where does video search the content of consistency not specifically regulated or affected by YouTube come from?
It is important to remember before you start looking for your next favorite video channel, why healthy competition is so vital to the giant content. With a monopoly by Google, YouTube has a huge influence on the distribution of video material across the internet. In fact, the scale of the marketplace has caused them to go relatively unregulated, as there are no direct rivals of the same scale. It has led to some recent uproar with the pushback of rivals, widespread demonetization of content creators and improvements to algorithms that hide videos on smaller platforms.
YouTube has not lost its interest as a platform. While the company has frequently to backtrack and endured a range of disturbing controversies in recent years, it strives to improve the offering and bring value to end-users. It does not erase, though, the fact that video content is all but identical as a result of the preferential treatment of YouTube. Thus, increased accessibility and better coverage of channels are important to highlight a broader variety of websites. Thankfully, one company looks to the future through its video website.
Who is Petey Vid:
Petey Vid is a privacy-focused video search engine that caters to non-YouTube content and new video networks. Petey Vid is not a simple content aggregator. Alternatively, it serves as a full-fledged video search engine that monitors and indexes content through hundreds of platforms, such as TikTok, DailyMotion, Twitter, Twitch, and more. Instead of relying on different content control devices, Petey Vid serves as a consolidated network where all videos can be quickly identified and searched via hashtag. This is a more open alternative to video advertising on the Internet which has high early adoption figures.
Best Takeaways from Petey Vid:
1. Petey Vid searches 65 platforms other than YouTube
2. Petey Vid is uncensored and non-biased.
3. We search over 490 million videos in all languages
4. Petey Vid is also privacy-focused and does not save user IP/queries.
5. A great alternative to google video search
Privacy with Petey Vid:
There’s just so many you can do to shield yourself from the same businesses you love (or are all but compelled to use even though you don’t love them). For an Internet user, you can not simply shut by and allow the outcome of fights between corporations, states, and suspects to decide who sees your information and when. You ought to protect yourself, on the contrary.
You can do so by taking care of your own online security. It includes accessing reputable sites, avoiding untrustworthy sites, protecting yourself with anti-virus apps, and more.
Cutting internet companies like Google from your life is nearly unlikely, but that’s all right. Instead, get acquainted with comprehensive privacy settings and optimize your privacy by using Google apps like Gmail or Google Maps to help you maintain secure.
It’s a smart idea to invest in a VPN to further anonymize your internet history. Anti-virus protection is also a must. Your privacy is important, but it is at risk.
Search for Covid-19 videos:
Search in petey vids for coronavirus related video news it can show you videos from 65 platforms with perfect privacy for you.
Is Microfluidic Technology the ‘Next BIG Thing’ in the Circuit Realm?
In the last two decades, there has been a rapid increase in the number of publications that focus on lab-on-a-chip systems. Researches from the Morin group lead by Prof. Stephen Morin, an Associate Professor at the Department of Chemistry, University of Nebraska leveraged from these systems in the realization of curvilinear printed circuit boards that have the potential to be the future of technology based on their numerous applications.
There is no doubt that advanced manufacturing techniques have enabled economical, large-scale and efficient manufacturing of different components including electrical circuit boards which are essential elements of modern-day consumer products. From simple toys to intricate systems, these electronic components have application in almost all industries. If the processor is considered as the brain of a device, then undoubtedly, circuits are the nerves that effect the overall function. And why not? They help power majority of the systems and give them direction. However, traditional component circuitry can only be used on a planar surface, and they are produced using top-down lithography. It’s only a matter of time when these components will no longer be used in devices for applications that require components to be non-flat or be flexible.
In a recent paper titled “Soft microreactors for the deposition of conductive metallic traces on planar, embossed, and curved surfaces” published in Advanced Functional Materials, Morin group at the University of Nebraska, demonstrated the seamless integration of microfluidics to produce circuits on non-planar objects and further attached various electronic components to these circuits. Leveraging the microfluidic technology with better standards of fabrication processes and facilities, the results showed promise of commercial standardization and up scalability to produce curvilinear printed circuit boards.
For those of you who are not familiar with the term “microfluidic device”, it is a configuration of components made from microscale fluid-like microchannels, chambers that allow easy flow of fluids and valves that are individually addressable. You might be wondering; this sounds a bit familiar, and you are correct. The description is fairly similar to an electric circuit where the only difference is the medium—in an electric circuit, there is a flow of electricity.
In a microfluidic device, the rate of fluid flow can be controlled, the direction of flow can be changed, chemical reactions can take place using a mixture of fluids, particles can be separated, etc. All this can happen in a single microfluidic device. Many experts consider microfluidic devices as using the model analogous to the electric circuit. With that out of the way, it is imperative to look at the research as mentioned above and how it benefits the future of electronics. The in-depth research was carried out by a highly qualified team of experts led by Prof. Stephen Morin, and included Dr. Abhiteja Konda, Prof. Christos Argyropoulos and others at the University of Nebraska, and was in part funded by the National Science Foundation (Grant No. 1555356) and the Nebraska Research Initiative.
These researchers have pulled off something unthinkable by developing a simpler and cost-effective method for depositing circuits on surfaces that are textured, stretchable and curved. The idea behind this technology is to free circuitry from the limitation of being rigid and flat on the circuit board. “If you can remove the need for dedicated substrates to house electronic circuits by coating support elements with those circuits, then you can save material and mass”, says Prof. Stephen Morin.
Unlike animals whose flexibility allows them to evolve through time taking different shapes, size and structure, the present-day circuit boards are rigid, flat and boxy devices. Morin and his team devised a technique called microfluidic-directed electroless copper deposition (μ-DECD)—a technique that can “paint” copper traces onto textured, non-planar, curved surfaces. This technology can transform nearly any kind of surface into a de facto circuit board with enhanced structural integrity and has the potential to revolutionize the electronics industry by saving the engineer valuable space and weight and expand the use of these structures into unprecedented domains.
According to Dr. Abhiteja Konda, currently a post-doc at the Argonne National Laboratory, and the lead author of this paper, “For the first time, we demonstrated the use of soft, microfluidic devices in the deposition of metallic traces. Our approach is unique in using simple process tools for the fabrication of circuits on non-planar, arbitrary surfaces.” Based on his experience, the technique is relatively simple, and would be able to offer better accessibility and affordability compared to the existing alternatives that use laser-based tools.
The μ-DECD process involved imprinting of the microscopic canals into an elastic material, which was then sealed by compressing onto various surfaces—a corrugated plane, a sphere or even a cylinder—anything that creates a reversible yet strong seal. The seal allowed the flow of solutions through the channels which were used for electroless deposition of copper. The metallic copper is deposited only in the areas exposed to the solutions as defined by the channels in the microfluidic device.
The team further demonstrated the use of these traces in producing a light-sensing circuit, and a radio frequency antenna that was used to transmit a signal and was detected using a smartphone through near-field communication.
What AI holds in store for the Future?
“The world is breathing in and out with technology and human interaction these days. Artificial intelligence is a perfect example of this interface”. The technology has found a comfy spot in our day to day lives, without us even realizing it. Here’s a sneak peek into what artificial intelligence is all about and why it has gained such a humongous amount of attraction.
What is AI?
In simple words, artificial intelligence is a science of making technology human friendly.
It is a mechanism of making machines think like humans. It is like an amalgamation of human thinking with the fast-computational skills of a machine on the same table.
How does it work?
Human minds process a thing or an information, by seeing it through the eyes. The signals are then to the brain for processing it. The brain forms a clear picture and aligned that image with the linguistic conformation and calls it by the name. Now what if a machine starts doing the same.
Exactly, Artificial Intelligence is the art of making machines, processing things just like a human.
There are certain aspects to it as described below:-
- The study of data: The age is the age of data, The information is analyzed and processed. By observing the trend, various algorithms are designed.
- Deep Learning: Deep learning is the science of studying networks, unorganized data. It can be regarded as a subset of Machine Learning. It is also called deep neural learning.
III. Neural Networks and Natural Language Processing: The neural networks and natural language processing helps the artificial intelligence networks, understand and comprehend things as humans would.
- Machine Learning: As the name suggests itself machine learning is all about “making the machine” learn the language of humans. Every machine needs to understand the instructions, in order to give it process the information, the way it is expected to be perceived.
Stages of Artificial Intelligence:
By understanding one’s pattern of interests and choices, the algorithms are set to be processed and give a result same as that of a human.
Stages of Artificial Intelligence are described as follows:-
Stage 1: Narrow AI: It is often called as weak AI as it handles singular/linear work
Stage 2: General AI: This is based on the fundamental idea of AI. It is thought as intelligence of machine matching which is capable of comprehending any task just like a human.
Stage 3. Super AI: This AI is the fastest, and surpasses the human intelligence. It is excellent art everything, you just have to name it.
Evolution of AI ?
Prominent polymaths speculated that the human reasons could be reduced with computational skills.
The term Artificial Intelligence is not new. It was first coined by John McCarthy in 1956. He is regarded as the father of AI.
After a span of decades, it can now be seen that all the speculations have become a reality. In today’s time artificial intelligence can be seen everywhere.
Artificial Intelligence: Everyday
We may not see AI fully every day but in bits we can observe it. Alright so the next time you type an email, you can see the message you are intended to type next comes with a press of tab. Who can forget the face recognition feature? How about the news about the driverless car you woke up to recently? This technology has comfortably snuggled into the comforts of our homes these days.
For example, alexa is no less than a friend at a click, google assistant is helping the people easing their jobs like anything and the intelligent siri is always there for you when you’re stuck in Delima. All these are nothing but an outcome of wonders which Artificial Intelligence can accomplish.
Barack Obama quotes,” It is sleeping into our lives in all sorts of ways that we just don’t notice. We’re getting better and better at it and we’re seeing that happen in every aspect of our lives. From medicine to transportation, how electricity is distributed. It promises to create a vastly more productive and efficient economy. And if properly harnessed, it can generate enormous prosperity for people, the opportunity for people can cure diseases that we haven’t seen before. Can make us safer because it eliminates inherent human error in a lot of work.”
Without a speck of doubt, indeed, today’s time is truly advancing towards a new age of efficiency, intelligence, and digitization with the advent of artificial intelligence.
Scope of Artificial Intelligence:
So what we see today is just the beginning of it. Artificial Intelligence has to make many strides in the world today.
In almost every industry, from banking, financing to the health care sector, AI is contributing its share by really easing out tedious processes at a click of a button. Not only that, but its efficiency and accuracy also ensure a secure future of this business today. The scope of AI is endless.
The data is a valued asset in today’s time like never before in the history of humankind. It is these nodules of data, which are working at the cellular level of artificial intelligence which has brought everything into reality.
So here is a review on the career options in Artificial intelligence and machine learning: –
- Artificial Intelligence Engineer,
- Data scientist,
III. Developer,
- Machine Learning Engineer,
- Business Intelligence Developer,
- Researcher, and so on
So the scope of Artificial Intelligence is as vast as the sky, the only one thing that it demands is a truly passionate and seeking mind to create value through this.
From Bill Gates, Warren Buffet to Elon Musk, everyone shares a great view towards artificial intelligence and on how it will make processes efficient and accurate at the same time.
The 21st century is truly witnessing a time where the virtues of technology are touching the zenith like never before in the history of the planet so far.
