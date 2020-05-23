340,000 public servants make over $100,000 during the CA Faces Budget Crisis

Share Pin 0 Shares

Among all the states that urgently require a loan from the federal government, California is on its own when it comes to the extent among their issues.

As Forbes reported Tuesday, the state has a $54 billion budget shortfall. California’s unfunded pension liabilities are over $1 trillion. CalPERS, the largest of these, lost a whopping $69 billion in the stock market in March due to the novel coronavirus effect, according to Sacramento Bee.

It’s unsurprising, though, that California governor Gavin Newsom has taken the lead in asking Washington for a Brobdingnagian sum of money to support state and local governments — especially his own.

But don’t worry, his state is making cuts to the budget. How about that? Yeah, it’s shutting two state jails, a move that’s going to save $400 million a year, according to Bee.

Not mind the fact that California still has a crisis with inmates released under the COVID-19 penitentiary clear-outs reportedly re-offended. Closing two more jails is the only way to raise $400 million a year, isn’t it?

Or, here’s another strategy: California should strip some of the fat out of 340,390 state workers and retirees with six-figure salaries that cost the state $45 billion a year.

“Our auditors at OpentheBooks.com found truck drivers in San Francisco paying $159,000 a year; lifeguards in LA County costing taxpayers $365,000; nurses at UCSF up to $501,000; UCLA athletic director earning $1.8 million; and 1,420 city employees earning all 50 state governors ($202,000),” Forbes said.

Forbes has reported many instances in which the Golden State is charging ludicrous sums of money to workers whose interest is impossible to be commensurate with their remuneration.

109,627 individuals — teachers and school managers alike — make six figures in K-12 public education. Summit Everest charter schools CEO Diane Tavenner takes home $450,115 in taxpayers ‘ money. Michael Lin, superintendent of Corona-Norco Unified School District, spends $443,875 a year. Polly Bove of the Fremont Union High School District is making $395,257.

For higher education, the results are marginally better: 66,403 staff at colleges and universities make up six figures. UCLA athletic director David Guerrero, on his way out for performance-related reasons, made $1.8 million a year. At least he’s not a head coach, Chip Kelly, who makes $3.3 million a year in lieu of a 7-17 record for the Bruins.

Those are two outliers, but there are still 11,310 public employees at state colleges and universities — and not all of them, I can tell you, are ADs or soccer coaches.

Forbes said the state of California alone has 62,204 workers make six figures, including Ito Chikako, a nurse at the University of California who takes home more than half a million dollars a year. David Winsor Sirkin, a senior doctor with the State Corrections and Recovery System, makes over $400,000.

And don’t forget about cities and towns. There are 45,718 people making six figures. Santa Clara City Manager Deanna Santana takes home $396,158, and Paul Arevalo, West Hollywood City Manager, makes $353,603. Four other city administrators said they made over $300,000.

It’s just the six-figure employees, you mind. “In 2017, we found that 44 lifeguards in Los Angeles County had saved taxpayers between $200,000 and $365,000. It is worse today with salaries accounting for only about half of the total cost, including overtime, extra pay and benefits, “Forbes said.

Again, there was no talk of another 28,000 government employees making six figures and employed in California’s administrative departments. I guess it’s only fair given that it’s our problem today, rather than being our problem until California’s next coronavirus aid plan makes it our problem.

Looking further into the article, you move into singular cases that, while not representative of a massive numerical trend, still manage to add 10 solid points to your systolic blood pressure.

Should the federal government bail out the state of California?

For example, “Assemblyman Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) is doubling the wage and pension programs. Retired from the Sacramento County Sheriff at the age of 50, Cooper earned a $173,820 pension. He makes $107,242 as an elected member of the General Assembly — despite refusing a non-taxable per diem estimated at $39,000 a year. Total benefit: $281,162.

While Newsom — who earns less than many of these individuals at just over $200,000—said that he would make a 10 per cent salary cut across the board for government employees, he also said that if his state gets the federal money he ‘s asking for, he ‘s going to forgo that cut.

Of course, there were reasons and/or excuses for this kind of large-scale spending.

“Reaching all the governments listed, Santa Clara replied by saying that their city is dynamic and they fight for talent in the Silicon Valley,” Forbes said. “Palm Springs replied by announcing that the City Manager is cutting his salary by 20 percent to $288,579.”

Yeah. Yeah.

But with the weak expectations in public sector employment contracts — in which the government negotiates against itself and holds taxpayers to the bill — California has also been particularly poor, so long if a can get off the track enough occasions can inevitably vanish.

Now that the road has come to an end very abruptly, the Golden State is demanding that we all pay for its decades-long inability to make any kind of mildly uncomfortable choice.

Mind you, the state will not face any kind of austerity — or even asperity — in return for this bailout, but rest assured that you will have its undying gratitude (or something).

California has much greater challenges than the clean-up of two jails can tackle. Yet once again, the particular strategy of avoiding a drop in the bucket when it comes to the state budget suits in well with the legislative recommendations of the Democrats. It’s not picking on public sector labor.

And what if the alternative doesn’t save as much money and put the residents of California at risk? That’s what the federal government is doing, isn’t it?

This is not going to be a painless process for any state, least of all those that showed no inclination to fiscal continence when times were good.

If they want your money, we should demand better — and so should the people of California, whose safety is being compromised under the false pretense of saving the money of the state.