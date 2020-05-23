News
Ivanka Trump, Business Leaders Release ‘Call-to-Action’ on ‘Unprecedented Technology Investment’
President Donald J. Trump is not his only family member trying to save the economy.
First daughter and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump is supporting the fight of her father to boost the economy by emphasizing how important the American workforce is to economic growth.
Ivanka Trump is co-chair of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board which aims to help “build the technological infrastructure needed for the future of work” in the face of the current health crisis.
Commerce Wilbur Ross is the board’s other co-chair, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Walmart Chairman and CEO Doug McMillon, and IBM Executive Director Ginni Rometty, along with other government officials and prominent business leaders.
We digitally convened our 5th meeting yesterday and continue to put FIRST, the greatest asset of our country-the American worker! # # PledgetoAmericasTasks
www.t.co / kyekbjZQDl
— Ivanka Trump (@Trump) 20 May 2020
“The nature of work and education is changing — and we need to use every possible path to provide Americans with the most in-demand skills in innovative and versatile ways to re-emerge stronger than ever,” Ivanka Trump said to Fox Business.
“It is important to link displaced workers to develop their skills and skills and to ensure that they have access to the online resources and distance learning they will need to lead them towards good jobs in rebounding fields as the health crisis is diminishing and the economy is recovering,” the task force said in a statement.
“In response, to accelerate the U.S. economic recovery, immediate and unprecedented investments in American workers and the pathways needed to get them back to work are required.”
Should action be taken to drastically improve the opportunities for online careers and education?
Tuesday, the board voted to adopt a “call-to – action” aimed at “helping the millions of workers who need help now, and building the resilient and agile workforce of the future powered by skilled American workers.”
Most of the goals and actions suggested by the advisory board involve financing and expanding opportunities for online education.
The hope is that by increasing online training and education, many Americans who would not otherwise have had the opportunity would be able to learn useful skills that will enable them to reach the workforce and improve their productivity significantly.
The board ‘s statement includes three objectives — “investing in career paths and implementing skills-based hiring,” “removing obstacles to modernizing American education and training” and, most notably, “building the technological infrastructure needed for the future of work.”
The statement also lists several specific actions relating to how to achieve the goal of building the technological infrastructure of the economy.
The first of those planned measures is to “initiate unparalleled digital infrastructure investment.”
“The government and private sector will work together to launch a one-in-a-generation technology program to provide reliable, high-speed access to online healthcare , education, and shopping for all Americans,” the statement said.
In turn, the board recommends measures to expand the availability of “education-to-work” programs, allowing more employees the ability to learn relevant skills across a variety of industries.
“Such a program would incorporate the skills and competencies required to integrate education-to-work effectively, which does not exist today. It will guide learners and workers in making opportunities available, and will provide lifelong learning and growth, “the statement said.
“The federal government, states, educational providers, trade unions, and the private sector all have important responsibilities to promote this program, including providing more comprehensive guidelines and data sharing flexibilities.”
Lastly, the advisory board proposes the development of a student-owned Interoperable Learning Record with the purpose of translating a “worker’s full education, skills-based training, and work experience to a record of transferable skills that will open doors to opportunity.”
“The board ‘s mission was to help more people come off the sidelines,” Fox told Ivanka Trump.
“The challenge is distinct now. It reconnects workers to the workforce.’
The next DNI Trump’s Rep. John Ratcliffe reported
Appointment to the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on 5 May 2020, by Andrew Harnik / POOL / AFP via Getty ImagesRepublican Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas. (Through Getty Pictures Andrew Harnik / Lake / AFP)
On Thursday, the Senate confirmed the next National Intelligence Director, Rep. John Ratcliffe.
After withdrawing his candidacy last year from the opposition, Fox News announced that the Texas Republican was backed by a 49–44 vote.
According to CNBC, the number of “no” votes has been the highest ever against DNI selection since the post started in 2004.
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
As the Head of National Intelligence, the Senate confirmed John Ratcliffe. Just @ODNIgov
Republican Senate (@SenateGOP) 21 May 2020 Republicans
Regarding “unmasking” Trump’s allies, Ratcliffe will replace Richard Grenell as president of the federation of 17 intelligence agencies, while the intelligence community is yet another strategic twist.
„ The DNI ‘s role is crucial for our national safety, “said Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Marco Rubio in a statement, according to M. Rubio. „ I look forward to working with Director Ratcliffe to oversee the efforts of the 17 intelligence agencies of our nation.
“If the threats against our country are numerous and varied, it is essential that a confirmed DNI from the Senate ensure that an extensive range of intelligence agencies shares information across the board, coordinates and supports the security of our country using the state-of-the-art capabilities of the 21st Century.”
As a federal prosecutor, Ratcliffe pointed to his work as one of his qualifications to achieve his pledge to provide information without prejudice.
Do you believe that DNI is a good choice for Ratcliffe?
The Senate Intelligence Committee told Ratcliffe at its May 5 audience: “The best work I’ve ever had was the U.S. prosecutor.” An apolitically what I did …
“I always stood up to represent America’s United States. Never parties or parties. And I see this as a DNI role in large measure.
“And I trust that it will carry out with dignity all tasks given the DNI,” added Rubio. The delegate knows the duty.
President Donald Trump, when he resigned on 28 July 2019, reported the Washington Post, originally nominated Ratcliffe as a replacement former Indiana Sen.
At the time the key Republicans declared Ratcliffe to be one of the least concerned members of the House Intelligence Committee lacking national security expertise to serve as a DNI.
On 2 August, Ratcliffe retreated and Trump blamed the media for “very unfairly” treating Ratcliffe. Seven months later, he was renamed again.
The Republicans and Democrats pressed the congressman during the hearing of the Ratcliffe confirmation on his former defense of Trump.
‘I want to make it quite clear that if confirmed as a DNI, all whistleblowers will be protected by the law, past, present and future,’ he said.
“Wherever we want to show our information, the information that I provide will not be changed or influenced by external interference if verified.”
‘The Right View.’ Trump Campaign is starting ‘The Right View’
President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is venturing into daytime women’s talk show territory with the unveiling of a weekly web program to counter ABC’s “The View.” That show, created by Barbara Walters, has run on the network since 1997 and has been notably hostile toward conservatives, more so in recent years. But for people turned off by the leftward slant of the talk show, the Trump campaign is now offering an alternative. “The Right View” will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.
The show features Lara Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Katrina Pierson and Mercedes Schlapp from the Trump campaign discussing issues important to conservatives in a traditional talk show format similar to that of “The View.” Lara Trump teased the first episode on Wednesday on Twitter.
Join us tonight at 8pm for The Right View — only on @TeamTrump Online! RSVP here 👉🏽 https://t.co/wmMhgnDacT 🇺🇸 @KatrinaPierson @kimguilfoyle @mercedesschlapp @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/NPp8uVpYwK — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) May 20, 2020 “If you’ve ever felt like the talk shows out there don’t represent your thoughts and views, come on over, the water’s warm.
We’ll take the haters too,” she also tweeted. If you’ve ever felt like the talk shows out there don’t represent your thoughts and views, come on over, the water’s warm. We’ll take the haters too 🤍🇺🇸 https://t.co/jUtwhnPi6r — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) May 21, 2020 “For too long, women on ABC’s ‘The View’ have believed they represent all women’s views,” Schlapp told Just the News. “They project the fake news’ narrative to viewers across the country and are obsessed with their blatant hatred of President Trump.
“Our new series — ‘The Right View’ — will make talk shows great again by breaking through the mainstream media’s deception and providing the facts about President Trump’s clear record of accomplishment.” “The Right View” streamed its first episode Wednesday night on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, and was also shared by the president and a number of Trump campaign pages and surrogates.
Wednesday’s episode of “The Right View” also fired a shot across the bow of the ABC talk show by opening with images of “The View” co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar with an overlay that said, “Make Talk Shows Great Again!” Love those ladies!!! ♥️ — Caroline Pefley (@HisWeighLLC) May 21, 2020 The stream shared by Trump on Facebook alone had over 1 million views as of Thursday morning. For comparison,
“The View” on ABC averaged 2.615 million total daily viewers in March, according to Nielsen ratings. The new web show comes as the Trump campaign continues to expand its already-dominant online presence ahead of the November election. Do you think President Trump will be re-elected? The campaign has launched a number of web shows in recent months, and campaign surrogates and supporters churn out ads, memes and other content that go viral daily.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, meanwhile, continues to struggle to give his campaign a solid online footing. Virtual events held by the presumptive Democrat nominee are often marred with technical difficulties, including audio issues, video issues and bloopers during live broadcasts as the 2020 campaign has moved mostly online during the coronavirus pandemic.
300 million US orders for the October roll-out of the in-development Coronavirus Vaccine
The U.S. government has approved 300 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and expects that the vaccine will be effective as early as October.
“This contract with AstraZeneca is a major milestone in Operation Warp Speed ‘s work towards a safe , effective, widely available vaccine by 2021,” said Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services, Thursday.
“Getting a vaccine to the American public as soon as possible is part of President Trump’s multi-faceted strategy to re-open our country safely and bring life back to normal, which is crucial to American physical and mental well-being in so many ways.”
Project Lightning Pace is President Donald Trump’s plan to create a vaccine for COVID-19 before the end of the year.
“The Trump Administration is making a number of major investments in developing and manufacturing promising vaccines long before they are approved so that a successful vaccine will reach the American people without a waste of time,” Azar said.
AstraZeneca said it received more than $1 billion from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to develop the vaccine, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Although only one of the many vaccines in production, the Oxford prototype was one of the fastest to develop with human testing starting at the end of April.
The vaccine — named AZD1222—injects the genetic material of the coronavirus into a neutralized cold virus and triggers the immune system to fight it by imitating COVID-19.
Preliminary test results may not be available until mid-June, and there will be more extensive testing.
Are you hoping for a chance to get a coronavirus vaccine before the end of the year?
“We are so happy to be partnering with Oxford University to turn their pioneering research into a drug that can be developed internationally,” said Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer of AstraZeneca.
AstraZeneca has raised $80 million from the British Government on Sunday to “make up to 30 million doses available to people in the UK by September,” according to the Times.
The firm said it is also collaborating with international organisations such as the World Health Organization “to ensure the equal procurement and delivery of vaccinations around the globe.”
“Several more agreements are expected to deliver on AstraZeneca’s commitment to ensuring global access,” the representative said in an email to Fortune.
“These arrangements are being negotiated in conjunction with a view to ensuring a safe and equal supply of vaccinations worldwide without any benefit during the pandemic.”
The United States also provided $30 million to the French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi to develop the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The U.S. government has the right to the highest pre-order because it is engaging in risk-taking,” said Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson to Bloomberg News.
Later, he added, “That’s how it’s going to be because they’ve spent to try and protect their people, to rebuild their economy.”
Church Battling Lockout Controls Burns Down in Alleged Arson
Mississippi Church fights to keep its doors open in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic that burned to the ground early Wednesday morning in what is being investigated as a suspected arson.
The First Pentecostal Church in the northern Mississippi community of Holly Springs is described as a total loss after being burned in the middle of the night.
WATN-TV reported that the firefighters arrived at the church at approximately 2:30 a.m. after receiving a fire call. It’s Wednesday.
A message, painted on concrete outside the church, seemed to mention the congregation ‘s struggle to worship freely as the church fought a government-imposed stay-at – home order.
“Bet you sit home now you are hypocritic,” said the painted post.
“Bet you stay home now you hypocrits (sic)” was spray painted in front of the church. Investigators believe that the North Mississippi Church was intentionally set on fire. Read more — > https:/t.co/3qqW31VS5p pic.twitter.com/wAj0OmBsU9
-Jessica Jaglois WMC (@JessicaJagsTV) May 20, 2020.
WATN-TV announced that Jerry Waldrop, who has been a pastor at the First Pentecostal Church for more than 30 years, filed a complaint against Holly Springs City in April to prohibit city authorities from disturbing church services.
While Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves considered church services to be “essential” in his home order, local police disrupted Easter Sunday service and later a mid-week Bible study.
Do you think the church was burnt down on purpose?
Local officials have introduced a nighttime curfew last month, which the police warned they were likely to impose.
“Please be informed to the residents of Holly Springs that the Police Department of Holly Springs should apply at 11:00 p.m. About 6:00 a.m. Curfew for our area, approved by our Mayor and the Alderman Board on 2 April 2020. Therefore, if you’re not out for simple reasons, you can hide in your house, “the Holly Springs Police Department posted on Facebook on April 2.
The group, whose case requested a temporary restraining order against the city, said that three police officers had interrupted a gathering in the group on April 10.
In the legal complaint, Waldrop claimed that he held outdoor services that depended on weather, but the Church sought the protection of her First Amendment rights to freely gather and worship.
Holly Springs City Prosecutor Shirley Byers spoke on the disrupted incident, saying that between 35 and 40 congregants were inside the chapel, and according to WLBT, police served a warrant.
Byers claimed that the city did not find churches to be critical businesses under the city ‘s initial home-stay order, but on 24 April, the federal judge ruled that the “First Amendment to the Freedom to Free Exercise of Religion is reasonably important for it to provide a fair accommodation.”
That same day, the council passed a resolution enabling the service to be carried out, and the congregation finally gathered on the next Sunday from their cars.
After the fire, Waldrop told WLBT that the church had no suspected enemies, although police suspect the fire was caused by an arsonist.
“We’ve tapped our brains, and we don’t know,” he said to the outlet. “There are no rivals we speak about. We don’t know anybody who we really believe they might be capable of doing anything like this.
The Church was supported in the case by the Chicago-based Thomas More Society, which describes itself as “a non-profit, national public-interest law firm committed to promoting respect for life, culture , and religious liberty.”
Judicial papers filed on behalf of the Church argued, “The nearby Walmart shop regularly holds crowds of hundreds and thousands of individuals, as do the Cash Savers shop and the Dollar Tree store, and Protector has taken no action whatsoever against either of these organizations.”
The Thomas More Society released a statement to WATN-TV on the loss of the First Pentecostal Church building.
“The Thomas More Society is saddened by the news that the First Pentecostal Church of Holly Springs destroyed a fire last night. It is distressing to hear that the police are investigating this as an accident, and we hope that the victims of this tragic incident will be brought to justice. Our most sincere prayers are with the people of this church and their pastor, “said Attorney Stephen Crampton, the organization’s senior counsellor.
“They have been distressed by the failure to assemble as a group after the COVID-19 pandemic home orders forced the closing of their church home and now they have to grieve for the lack of this sacred sanctuary, their place of worship,” Crampton continued.
Many state authorities are assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol , Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the investigation into the cause of the blast.
In Easton, Connecticut, 5G phase out barred due to ‘checking’
The City of Easton, Connecticut, has unanimously prohibited the deployment of 5G wireless technology, citing serious health concerns and lack of research and testing.
Report of the WTNH:
“The City of Easton has agreed to pause the roll-out of the 5 G wireless infrastructure. Unless studies and tests demonstrate that it is healthy for humans and the climate, a decision of 5 G was overwhelmingly accepted by the city on May 7.
The American Academy of Pediatrics and hundreds of medical and science professionals have urged the Federal Communications Commission to test the long-term health of 5 G technologies.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. applauded the town for ordering Big Telecom to stop the 5 G rollout.
“Three Cheers for Easton Connecticut, the first town in New England to order Big Telecom to stop its 5 G wireless rollout,” Kennedy Jr said.
“On 7 May, Easton ‘s Town Selectmen, in a bipartisan vote, unanimously approved a resolution ordering these companies to” cease and desist “from building 5 G infrastructure until research and testing proves that it is safe for humans and the environment.
‘The American Academy of Pediatrics and hundreds of medical and science professionals have urged the Federal Communications Commission to assess the long-term health of 5 G technologies.
“A $25 million FDA study in 2019 found” clear evidence of cancer and DNA damage “among the myriad known 5G-related injuries.
“The amendment heralds a clash with the Titans of Telecom. If Telecom were to move ahead, Easton could either reject or refuse to process applications.
James Woods Offers Brilliant Tweet in response to Pelosi’s Trump Insult ‘Morbidly Obese’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had her personal insult to President Donald Trump handed her over this week on a Twitter platter.
Yet she was not necessarily meant to be surprised — she tried to beat Trump at her own game, and lost badly.
She described the president in an interview with CNN on Monday as “morbidly obese,” while discussing his use of the antimalarial medication hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure against coronavirus.
Actor James Woods responded with a picture of the speaker on Twitter and two words saying it all: “Morbidly corrupt ….”
Corrupt morbidly … pic.twitter.com/HNj6gB5XN3
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods)
That drop-the-mic moment shows that progressive liberals are not successful in trying to keep up with Trump in the game of nicknames.
Trump has an innate ability to imitate him by making his opposition want to. They can try it, but it does never seem to work very well.
In the moments following the State of the Union speech in February, Pelosi tried to upstage Trump as she ripped her official copy of the transcript on live TV. Her temper tantrum shot back.
Do you consider that Nancy Pelosi is “morbidly corrupt?”
And now, former Vice President Joe Biden himself has made an attempt to jump into the game of nickname.
In a feeble effort to poke fun at the president’s tweets, he branded Trump as “Chief Tweety” Trump is well known for his Twitter posts around the clock, after all.
The puny attempt Biden made to mark the president failed to gain momentum and was a dude out of the gate.
Is this what he did when he was hunkering down in his basement? Trying to invent a Trump nickname?
The only play it got on social media was ridicule:
People not named Trump really should stop playing the game of nicknaming. Nobody is looking very good at it and it ‘s embarrassing. Assad: https:/t.co/PLXehqlHeI
— (@megynkelly) May 19, 2020
When Trump hands a nickname down, that sticks.
When the opposition attempts to counter this, they will never do so in an successful manner.
Trump’s designated nickname for Biden is “Sleepy Joe.”
And none will ever forget the nickname “Crooked Hillary” he offered his 2016 Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.
Trump is well known to give Republicans derogatory nicknames too.
He tagged the former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush “Low Energy Jeb” during the 2016 GOP primaries and let everyone know his thoughts on “Lyin’ Ted Cruz.”
The lessons learned by those who try to describe Trump with a nickname or a personal insult are that he often counterpunches harder when you try to strike back.
When it comes to keeping up with Trump after he slams them on Twitter, during a rally or in any other public fashion, Leftist Democrats have never been successful.
Certain volunteers also come in for his defence.
Woods fired two small words at Pelosi, heard all over the world in this case. She did not counter it, because she was unable to.
Woods knew he had faced an unarmed opponent in the battle of wits.
Watch: Pastor says ‘We’re going to do it in the spirit of Heaven’ as the letter is shredding.
For a Republican Governor, when it comes to reopening, Maryland’s Larry Hogan was not exactly at the tip of the spear.
This should probably not have surprised many. Hogan is, to some extent, a Liberal Republican out of necessity; a Republican politician in a statewide office in a deep-blue state is a deeply endangered species, so it’s hardly surprising that he’s not exactly Ron DeSantis.
One always assumes, however, that is not the only explanation why he is so. Hogan was mentioned not infrequently in this year’s election as a potential primary challenger to Donald Trump, and he managed to spar with the president not infrequently about the novel coronavirus policy.
So it’s not particularly surprising that with Republican governors Maryland is not opening up quite as fast as other states.
And so, as of May 13, Hogan started to allow religious congregations to operate at a capacity of 50 per cent as long as social distance standards were met. But he also left it to individual counties to determine if they wanted to allow congregations to reconvene or not.
Baltimore County ruled against it according to the Baltimore Sun. County executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said that while hospitalizations were decreasing in the state due to the novel coronavirus, there was not enough research in place to allow religious services to resume in-person.
That explanation did not completely impress Rev. Stacey Shiflett, pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church in Dundalk.
In a statement on the website of his church, Shiflett wrote that “the churches were shut down again by the Baltimore County Executive, without conferring to the other Council members and in direct opposition to the Governor’s Roadmap to Recovery Press Conference.”
He added that “he had no desire to repeat with the County Executive, that long process of letters and unanswered appeals I had directed against the Governor.
Should churches meet in person without restraint?
“Together with our Deacon Board’s backing, I decided to abide by our announcement to reopen our church at 17th to 50% capacity – according to the Phase 1 Guidelines of the Governor.”
This inevitably had consequences; the congregation received a letter from the Department of Health and Human Services of Baltimore County for conducting services with more than 10 members.
And, mid-sermon, he just ripped the letter up.
According to Fox News, if he was going ahead with in-person services in defiance of the Baltimore County order, Shiflett had been threatened with a $5,000 fine.
While his church was in keeping with Hogan’s order and socially distancing — only 100 members of the congregation appeared for Wednesday service even though the building could hold 600—he made sure to point out the decision of Baltimore County to target his church.
“News flash: Pharaoh can’t dictate how they worship their God to the people of God,” he said in a video of the Twitter sermon.
“God is the one who sets parameters. God is the one who expresses His will for His church and His mission, not Egypt.
“And now I’m telling you—with this cease-and-desist letter in my hand, the Bible says to the church of the New Testament, ‘Not forsaking the assembly of yourselves together, as some are, but so much more, as you see the day approaching.’
“And the closer we come back to Jesus, the more church we should have and not less church! “he continued. “The conditions of Allah.”
Then, Shiflett tore up the cease-and – desist order.
Pic.twitter.com / klOrD2Bgn7 Read more
— Stacey Shiflett on May 21, 2020 (@staceyshiflett).
“I’m breaking this cease-and – desist order right now, and I’m asking you right now, God’s way we’re going to do it! God tells us how to worship Him and no one else can do that.
Shiflett told Fox News that it is a risky slippery slope, if the decision to reopen is ceded to the government in this situation.
“Either we have the freedom to worship, or we are allowed to worship,” Shiflett told Fox News. “It’s become abundantly clear that we will never have freedom again if we settle for permission.”
The viral video highlights one of the main differences as far as COVID-19 legislation is concerned: whether or not the freedom of religious congregations to meet under the First Amendment may be abrogated due to a public health emergency for an extended period of time.
At least in one of the first major test cases, it appears the courts have come down on the congregations’ side.
A federal court ruled earlier this month that the First Amendment was being violated by severe restrictions on in-person services in Kentucky.
“A new virus is sweeping the planet, ravaging our economy and endangering our health. According to WBKO-TV, public officials, including the defendants in this case, make minute-by-minute decisions with the best of intentions and the goal of saving our citizens’ health and lives,” United States District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove wrote in his decision.
“But in times like these, what about the everlasting Constitution? Does that mean something else because society is desperate for a prescription or a cure?
“To put it simply, that is the question that was put here. The Tabernacle Baptist Church wishes to gather for the worship of companies. I want to openly express their deeply held religious conviction in what it means to be a practicing Christian. It is “important” for them to do so. And on this point, they wish to invoke the protection of the Constitution.
“But the governor has put a stop to that by executive order. He can do that, but he needs to have a compelling reason to use his authority to limit the right of a citizen to freely exercise something that we greatly value — the right of every American to follow his conscience on religious matters. As explained below, it doesn’t appear at this preliminary stage that justification exists for an honest motive.
This will be something states will be grappling with in the next few weeks and months — and it’s a matter, judging by this decision, that states are likely to be on the losing end of.
Churches are not just nightclubs or bars, but under the aegis of the First Amendment they enjoy strong rights. Extended lockdown rules, some of which may last longer than a year, are unlikely to keep up with the constitutional muster just as they have not been in Kentucky so far.
For the time being, pastors like Shiflett will be the ones to tear up cease-and – desist orders from the Baltimore County Department of Health and Human Services.
One gets the feeling that if the county continues to issue them, then the courts will be the next ones to rip them up.
340,000 public servants make over $100,000 during the CA Faces Budget Crisis
Among all the states that urgently require a loan from the federal government, California is on its own when it comes to the extent among their issues.
As Forbes reported Tuesday, the state has a $54 billion budget shortfall. California’s unfunded pension liabilities are over $1 trillion. CalPERS, the largest of these, lost a whopping $69 billion in the stock market in March due to the novel coronavirus effect, according to Sacramento Bee.
It’s unsurprising, though, that California governor Gavin Newsom has taken the lead in asking Washington for a Brobdingnagian sum of money to support state and local governments — especially his own.
But don’t worry, his state is making cuts to the budget. How about that? Yeah, it’s shutting two state jails, a move that’s going to save $400 million a year, according to Bee.
Not mind the fact that California still has a crisis with inmates released under the COVID-19 penitentiary clear-outs reportedly re-offended. Closing two more jails is the only way to raise $400 million a year, isn’t it?
Or, here’s another strategy: California should strip some of the fat out of 340,390 state workers and retirees with six-figure salaries that cost the state $45 billion a year.
“Our auditors at OpentheBooks.com found truck drivers in San Francisco paying $159,000 a year; lifeguards in LA County costing taxpayers $365,000; nurses at UCSF up to $501,000; UCLA athletic director earning $1.8 million; and 1,420 city employees earning all 50 state governors ($202,000),” Forbes said.
Forbes has reported many instances in which the Golden State is charging ludicrous sums of money to workers whose interest is impossible to be commensurate with their remuneration.
109,627 individuals — teachers and school managers alike — make six figures in K-12 public education. Summit Everest charter schools CEO Diane Tavenner takes home $450,115 in taxpayers ‘ money. Michael Lin, superintendent of Corona-Norco Unified School District, spends $443,875 a year. Polly Bove of the Fremont Union High School District is making $395,257.
BREAKING: Should Congress bail out California and its legions of highly compensated public employees? https:/t.co/FUhbully2Uf
— Open Books (@open the books) May 19, 2020.
For higher education, the results are marginally better: 66,403 staff at colleges and universities make up six figures. UCLA athletic director David Guerrero, on his way out for performance-related reasons, made $1.8 million a year. At least he’s not a head coach, Chip Kelly, who makes $3.3 million a year in lieu of a 7-17 record for the Bruins.
Those are two outliers, but there are still 11,310 public employees at state colleges and universities — and not all of them, I can tell you, are ADs or soccer coaches.
Forbes said the state of California alone has 62,204 workers make six figures, including Ito Chikako, a nurse at the University of California who takes home more than half a million dollars a year. David Winsor Sirkin, a senior doctor with the State Corrections and Recovery System, makes over $400,000.
And don’t forget about cities and towns. There are 45,718 people making six figures. Santa Clara City Manager Deanna Santana takes home $396,158, and Paul Arevalo, West Hollywood City Manager, makes $353,603. Four other city administrators said they made over $300,000.
It’s just the six-figure employees, you mind. “In 2017, we found that 44 lifeguards in Los Angeles County had saved taxpayers between $200,000 and $365,000. It is worse today with salaries accounting for only about half of the total cost, including overtime, extra pay and benefits, “Forbes said.
Again, there was no talk of another 28,000 government employees making six figures and employed in California’s administrative departments. I guess it’s only fair given that it’s our problem today, rather than being our problem until California’s next coronavirus aid plan makes it our problem.
Looking further into the article, you move into singular cases that, while not representative of a massive numerical trend, still manage to add 10 solid points to your systolic blood pressure.
Should the federal government bail out the state of California?
For example, “Assemblyman Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) is doubling the wage and pension programs. Retired from the Sacramento County Sheriff at the age of 50, Cooper earned a $173,820 pension. He makes $107,242 as an elected member of the General Assembly — despite refusing a non-taxable per diem estimated at $39,000 a year. Total benefit: $281,162.
While Newsom — who earns less than many of these individuals at just over $200,000—said that he would make a 10 per cent salary cut across the board for government employees, he also said that if his state gets the federal money he ‘s asking for, he ‘s going to forgo that cut.
Of course, there were reasons and/or excuses for this kind of large-scale spending.
“Reaching all the governments listed, Santa Clara replied by saying that their city is dynamic and they fight for talent in the Silicon Valley,” Forbes said. “Palm Springs replied by announcing that the City Manager is cutting his salary by 20 percent to $288,579.”
Yeah. Yeah.
But with the weak expectations in public sector employment contracts — in which the government negotiates against itself and holds taxpayers to the bill — California has also been particularly poor, so long if a can get off the track enough occasions can inevitably vanish.
Now that the road has come to an end very abruptly, the Golden State is demanding that we all pay for its decades-long inability to make any kind of mildly uncomfortable choice.
Mind you, the state will not face any kind of austerity — or even asperity — in return for this bailout, but rest assured that you will have its undying gratitude (or something).
California has much greater challenges than the clean-up of two jails can tackle. Yet once again, the particular strategy of avoiding a drop in the bucket when it comes to the state budget suits in well with the legislative recommendations of the Democrats. It’s not picking on public sector labor.
And what if the alternative doesn’t save as much money and put the residents of California at risk? That’s what the federal government is doing, isn’t it?
This is not going to be a painless process for any state, least of all those that showed no inclination to fiscal continence when times were good.
If they want your money, we should demand better — and so should the people of California, whose safety is being compromised under the false pretense of saving the money of the state.
Biden: ‘Should you have a problem finding out if you’re me or trump?
In a Friday morning interview with a prominent black radio host, former vice president Joe Biden defended his alliance with the back group and challenged the blackness of African-American voters.
Biden said that black people “are not black” on the radio show “The Breakfast Club” if they don’t intend to vote for him in November.
The comment came after a man named Charlamagne tha God, the radio host, demanded that Biden win black Americans’ vote.
A Biden aide can be heard near the end of the 18-minute segment trying to stop the interview after Charlamagne pressed Biden on whether he considered a black woman to be his running mate.
[email protected]: “If you’re having trouble finding out if you’re for me or Trump, then you’re not black.” @cthagod: “It doesn’t have anything to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact — I want more for my group.”
— America Rising (@RisingAmerica) May 22, 2020
“This is our moment, really. I’m sorry,’ the aide said.
But the radio host was not satisfied that the interview ended too abruptly.
“Black media can’t do that,” Charlamagne said.
Do you think that, in November, Joe Biden will defeat President Trump?
“I’m doing that to white media and black media because my wife has to go on at [6 a.m.],” responded the presumptive Democratic nominee.
Then Biden looked at his watch, saying, “Oh, uh, oh, I am in trouble.”
The radio host reported that he and other black voters will need to hear more from Biden before he gets their vote, which the former vice president seemed to irk about.
Charlamagne invited Biden to visit him in New York, adding: “Till November, it’s a long way. We have more questions.
“If you’re having a trouble figuring out whether you’re with me or Trump, then you’re not free,” said Biden.
The interview reaction was swift online, and on Twitter “# YouAintBlack” began to trend:
Somebody has to tell Joe Biden that this Charlamagne comment was a mistake.
Yes, for Black people Biden is a much better choice than racist Trump.
Yet white people don’t get to ask what is black to black people.
Biden has our vote still to EARN.pic.twitter.com / TPEV5ZpEYi
— Keith Boykin, May 22, 2020 (@keithboykin)
Joe Biden is being a racist.
— Ryan Fournier May 22, 2020 (@RyanAFournier)
Joe Biden can’t figure out who is black and who isn’t. He is not entitled to black people’s votes, and should not get any votes from the black community after this racist comment. Photos.twitter.com / f5gZ8WwMYq
— Errol Webber For Congress (CA-37) May 22, 2020 (@ErrolWebber)
Joe Biden, who through his Crime Law of 1994 helped imprison thousands of black youngsters with mandatory sentences of 5 & 10 years in prison. And, he seems to feel that he controls our votes. Why? For what? Pictured.twitter.com/83NjoqdtpI
— Garry Cobb (@GarryCobb) September 22, 2020
In a statement posted to Twitter from “Black Voices for Trump,” Trump campaign senior advisor Katrina Pierson characterized Biden’s remarks as “racial and dehumanizing.”
“White liberal elitists have consistently dictated which black Americans should be allowed to come to the table and have a voice,” Pierson said.
“After these racist and dehumanizing remarks it is clear now more than ever that Joe Biden believes that black men and women are unable to be independent or free thinking. He genuinely believes he, a white man aged 77, should decide how black people will act, “she said.
“Biden has a history of racial condescension and today he once again demonstrated what an growing number of Black Americans and I have always known — Joe Biden does not deserve our votes.”
@JoeBiden said today # YouAintBlack-standard liberal white! Pictured.twitter.com/3MQFkiaX7j
— Katrina Pierson (@PiersonKatrina) May 22, 2020
While defending his record on crime reform during his tenure as a Delaware senator, Biden made the “you are not black” remarks, which critics claimed contributed to black Americans being disproportionately incarcerated.
Similarly, former state secretary Hillary Clinton made negative headlines when she joined “The Breakfast Club” during the 2016 election.
The black radio show hosts had asked Clinton to name an item that she always brings with her.
Her response to the question was, “hot sauce.”
Critics were quick to accuse Clinton of being pandering to the black community.
The Atlantic reported the lyrics “I got hot sauce in my bag,” from a popular Beyoncé song called “Formation,” became a popular statement in black culture at the time, “sponsoring a worldview that proudly embraces certain stereotypes and features that were once considered ‘too black’ for polite society or undesirable.”
Writing for The Atlantic, Vann Newkirk commented on the backlash Clinton received.
“But it makes sense, then, that a white politician claiming to love hot sauce in an interview that was clearly targeted at them and their vote might upset many young Black people,” Newkirk wrote.
Headlining Biden Fundraiser now Mueller Prosecutor
The former lead prosecutor for the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller will be the head fundraiser of a campaign event for presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in a development that looks not in the least bit sketchy.
On Thursday, Fox News reported that Andrew Weissmann, formerly a Mueller deputy and currently a professor of law at the New York University, will be headlining a “virtual fireside chat” on June 2.
Former New Jersey attorney-general Anne Milgram will oversee the case.
Milgram is also an NYU law professor, according to the New York Post, though this is one of the less-concerned happy coincidences that accompany the case.
This will take place on the Zoom, as it does so much of our cultural life nowadays. An invitation from Biden’s “Victory Fund” said “guests will be sent instructions on how to join via Zoom to RSVP by making a contribution ….”
Former lead prosecutor on Mueller’s special counsel team, Andrew Weissmann is headlining a virtual fundraiser for Biden on June 2nd. Pic.twitter.com/3lq7ld5m0u in French
— Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) September 21, 2020
Leaving aside the troubled angle of having a “fireside chat” on June 2 (if you need a fire in early June, we should really consider our dogma about global warming), there’s a lot to unpack here, none of which is good.
Weissman was never a conservative favorite, particularly when you consider aggressive tactics that seemed increasingly political in special counsel cases.
Will there be a list of political bias inside the inquiry of a special counsel?
Of course, as part of the special counsel operation, the only job for Weissman was to get to the facts, the entire truth, and nothing but the truth. Of course while he was in Mueller ‘s investigation, he was absolutely unbiased.
Recall that Mueller was depicted as Captain America and Weissman was his top assistant if you missed the kind of fawning publicity this got 18 months ago.
Think of him as the operation’s Bucky Barnes, fearlessly following Paul Manafort for some iffy dealings in Ukraine while Steve Rogers went after Russian collusion that didn’t really exist.
Well, at least we do know the politics of Bucky. The apolitical Weissman — who was expected to do his job within the federal government without bias or consideration about what happened to the Trump administration — is now contributing its energies to the Biden movement.
As if we weren’t already aware, the politics of Andrew Weissmann are officially unmasked https:/t.co/qW3CfTN8Ar
— Sean Spicer-May 21, 2020
And even that really doesn’t touch on the main problem with this.
We should not have to think about the ideological inclinations of a prosecutor in any functioning society, and not only because they would be setting them aside for the public good. The issue is we’re not in a functional democracy. We have been in a government of, by, and for the elites for a long time.
The major issue with the investigation into Mueller was not the apparent focus on delegitimizing President Donald Trump. It was for this reason that they first tried to delegitimize the Trump administration.
Weissman is representative of the incestuous essence of politics in Washington. He has worked with the presidents of the Republicans and Democrats, but he is always a man who is colored within the lines of the Beltway.
He is a consummate careerist — and Trump’s four more years means the possibility of four more years of exile in Greenwich Village teaching law to students from NYU.
Trump’s campaign was completely unsurprised at the fact that Weissman ended up on the Biden fundraiser bill.
“It’s no surprise that the campaign of Joe Biden would also be helped by a guy who tried to take down the president through the sham impeachment,” Trump communications director Tim Murtaugh told Fox News in a statement.
“There’s no swampier to it than this: attempting to stage a party coup against the president and then raising funds for his political opponent.”
So, here we are going. If you send enough of your cash to Joe Biden, you too can spend a little more of your week on Zoom, asking bland questions from a bland careerist whose primary claim to fame, at least for the time being, is that he once put Paul Manafort behind bars and tried to find proof that the president was colluding with the Russians. (Obviously in a completely non-partisan way).
If this is the kind of thing that’s worth money for you, well, you ‘re the type of Biden to start with, without doubt.
When you think of this swamp reeks that first elected Donald Trump — well, you are right.
The stench won’t go away no matter how much money they end up spending.
